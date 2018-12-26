Choose the Top Ten Consortium News Stories of 2018

As part of our Winter Fund Drive, Consortium News is asking readers to name the top ten articles CN published during 2018. The results will be announced on Dec. 31.
Vote for the Top 10 CN Stories of the Year
List your top ten choices in the comments section. Among the themes we covered most in 2018 were Iran, Palestine, Syria, Russia-gate, European popularism, Intelligence, Media, North Korea, Empire, Immigration and Julian Assange/WikiLeaks.
Here is a list of 50 original stories we have nominated in chronological order but you can choose any that you favor:
Robert Parry’s Legacy and the Future of Consortiumnews
The Mueller Indictments: The Day the Music Died
How ‘Operation Merlin’ Poisoned U.S. Intelligence on Iran
The National Endowment for (Meddling in) Democracy
American Public Troubled by ‘Deep State’
America’s Complicated Relationship with International Human Rights Norms
King’s Legacy Betrayed
America’s ‘Unlimited Imperialists’
‘A Very Different Journalist’: John Pilger’s Tribute to Bob Parry
Bob Parry: Holding Government and Media to Account
It Started Over Lunch and Led to the Exposure of One of the Greatest Scandals in U.S. History
War Fever
May Day ‘71: When Bob Parry Went to Jail in the Biggest Mass Arrest in U.S. History
Robert Mueller: Gone Fishing
The Latest Act in Israel’s Iran Nuclear Disinformation Campaign
Haspel Says CIA Won’t Torture Again as Ray McGovern is Dragged Out of Hearing
U.S. Media Whitewashes Gaza Massacre
A Tale of Two Tortures
European Earthquake as Populist Government Forms in Italy
Spooks Spooking Themselves
Distorting the Life of Bobby Kennedy
Democrats Put Partisanship Before Prospects for Peace
Letter From Britain: An Establishment Blinded By Russophobia
The Legacy and Fallacies of Bernard Lewis
Corporate Media’s About-Face on Ukraine’s Neo-Nazis
Clinging to Collusion: Why Evidence Will Probably Never Be Produced in the Indictments of ‘Russian Agents’
US Media is Losing Its Mind Over Trump-Putin Summit
Inside WikiLeaks: Working with the Publisher that Changed the World
Moon-Strzok No More, Lisa Page Spills the Beans
The Case for Stripping Former Officials of their Security Clearances
The Gray Lady Thinks Twice About Assange’s Prosecution
Letter from Britain—Lost in a Brexit Maze: a Baffled Political Class Dreads the Prospect of Jeremy Corbyn
Ahed Tamimi and Her Mother are Freed from Jail
VIPS to Trump: Intel on Iran Could be CATASTROPHIC
Giving Trump Carte Blanche for War
Senator Richard Burr: a Longtime Fan of Torture
The Other Side of John McCain
How the Department of Homeland Security Created a Deceptive Tale of Russia Hacking US Voter Sites
Letter from Britain: The Real Reason for the ‘Anti-Semite’ Campaign Against Jeremy Corbyn
How Yasser Arafat Led the Palestinians to Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’
The New York Times as Judge and Jury
The Battle for Our Minds
Seven Days in September
The Shaky Case That Russia Manipulated Social Media to Tip the 2016 Election
Khashoggi Was No Critic of Saudi Regime
Welcome to the Jungle
The Saudi-US Crisis Will Pass
The West is Failing Julian Assange
National Exclusive: Former Sen. Barbara Boxer’s Son and California Powerbroker Found Bilking Indian Tribe
Israel’s Overlooked Strategic Losses in Wars Against Arabs
