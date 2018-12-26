Choose the Top Ten Consortium News Stories of 2018

As part of our Winter Fund Drive, Consortium News is asking readers to name the top ten articles CN published during 2018. The results will be announced on Dec. 31.

Happy Holidays from Consortium News

Please Donate to our Winter Fund Drive

Vote for the Top 10 CN Stories of the Year

List your top ten choices in the comments section. Among the themes we covered most in 2018 were Iran, Palestine, Syria, Russia-gate, European popularism, Intelligence, Media, North Korea, Empire, Immigration and Julian Assange/WikiLeaks.

Here is a list of 50 original stories we have nominated in chronological order but you can choose any that you favor:

Please give to our end-of-year fund drive, by clicking Donate.