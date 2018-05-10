Haspel Says CIA Won’t Torture Again as Ray McGovern is Dragged Out of Hearing

After refusing to directly answer questions about her history as an alleged torturer, Ray McGovern decided to ask Gina Haspel a question or two of his own and he wound up in jail for it, reports Joe Lauria.
By Joe Lauria Special to Consortium News
Instead of facing a judge to defend herself against prosecution for violating U.S. law prohibiting torture, 33-year CIA veteran Gina Haspel on Wednesday faced the Senate Intelligence Committee in a hearing to confirm her as director of the Central Intelligence Agency.
Haspel does not look like someone who would be associated with torture. Instead she would not be out of place as your next door neighbor or as a kindly grade-school teacher. “I think you will find me to be a typical middle-class American,” she said in her opening statement.
Haspel is the face of America. She not only looks harmless, but looks like she wants to help: perhaps to recommend a good gardener to hire or to spread democracy around the globe while upholding human rights wherever they are violated.
But this perfectly typical middle class American personally supervised a black site in Thailand where terrorism suspects were waterboarded. It remains unclear whether she had a direct role in the torture. The CIA said she arrived at the black site after the waterboarding of senior al-Qaeda operative Abu Zubaydah had taken place. Some CIA officials disputed that to The New York Times. The newspaper also reported last year that Haspel ran the CIA Thai prison in 2002 when another suspect, Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri, was waterboarded.
Even if she did not have a direct hand in overseeing the torture, she certainly acquiesced to it. And if that were not bad enough, Haspel
urged the destruction of 92 videotaped CIA “enhanced interrogations,” conducted at the prison in Thailand, eliminating evidence in a clear-cut obstruction of justice to cover-up her own possible crimes.
At her public hearing Haspel refused to say that the torture was immoral. Instead she tried to romanticize her nefarious past in adolescent language about the spy trade, about going to secret meetings on “dark, moonless nights,” in the “dusty back allies of Third World capitals.”
Haspel claimed to have a “strong moral compass.” We really can’t know because we only found out about what she did in Thailand in 2002 because of press reports. Just about everything else she did during her three decades at the agency remains shrouded in secrecy because she refused to declassify almost all of her record for the committee.
“Bloody Gina,” as some CIA colleagues called her, told the hearing she would not re-institute the “enhanced interrogation” program if she became director. One wonders if the US were attacked again like on 9/11 if she would keep her vow, especially as she admitted nothing wrong with “enhanced interrogation” the first time.
Haspel testified that the U.S. has a new legal framework that governs detentions and interrogations forbidding what she refused to call torture. But the U.S. already had a law on the books against it when the Senate ratified the international Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment on October 21, 1994. Every time the U.S. “tortured some folks” after that, as Barack Obama put, it broke U.S. law.
In speaking about it in a folksy way, Obama was minimizing the enormity of the crime and justifying his decision to not prosecute any American who may have taken part in it. That includes Haspel. So instead of facing the law she’s facing a career promotion to one of the most powerful positions in the United States, if not the world.
McGovern Speaks Out
Haspel tried to wiggle out of relentless questioning about whether she thought torture was immoral, let alone illegal. Completely ignoring U.S. ratification of the Convention Against Torture, Haspel clung to the new Army Field Manual, which contains a loophole in an annex added after 9/11 that justifies cruel punishment, but not specifically torture.
Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), who was tortured in Vietnam, had no doubts about Haspel. After the hearing he issued a statement saying, “Ms. Haspel’s role in overseeing the use of torture by Americans is disturbing. Her refusal to acknowledge torture’s immorality is disqualifying.”
Because she wasn’t giving any straight answers, Ray McGovern, a CIA veteran of 27 years and frequent contributor to Consortium News, stood up in the hearing room and began asking his own questions. Capitol police were immediately ordered by the chairman, Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), to physically remove McGovern from the room. As he continued turning towards the committee to shout his questions, four officers hauled him out. They ominously accused him of resisting arrest. Once they got him into the hallway, rather than letting him go his way, four policemen wrestled him to the ground, re-injuring his dislocated right shoulder, as they attempted to cuff him.
After spending the night in jail, McGovern was to be arraigned on Thursday morning. He did not respond to a voice message left on his mobile phone.
McGovern was one of several people arrested before and during the hearing for speaking out. The spectacle of citizens of this country, and in Ray’s case a veteran CIA officer, having to resort to disrupting a travesty of a hearing to put an alleged torturer in charge of the most powerful spy agency in the world is a disturbing indicator of how far we have come.
A Different Kind of Hearing
In 1975, Sen. Frank Church (D-ID) conducted hearings that revealed a raft of criminality committed by the CIA, the National Security Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation over a period of thirty years from the end of the Second World War. It has been more than 40 years since that Senate investigation. After the release of the CIA Torture Report by the Senate in 2014 and the revelations about the NSA by Edward Snowden, a new Church Committee-style expansive probe into the intelligence agencies is long overdue.
A central question it should ask is whether the CIA really serves the interests of the American people or rather the interests of its rulers, which the agency has done from its founding by Wall Street elites, such as its first director, Allen Dulles.
While the Republican-controlled intelligence committee may have partisan motives to launch such a new Church-like commission to look into the agencies’ shenanigans in the Russia-gate fiasco, the majority of Republicans are hawks on intelligence matters and many support torture and want Haspel to be the next CIA director. For instance, Burr told Haspel: “You are without a doubt the most qualified person the president could choose to lead the CIA and the most prepared nominee in the 70-year history of the agency. You have acted morally, ethically and legally over a distinguished 30-year career.”
None of this bodes well for the nation.
Joe Lauria is editor-in-chief of Consortium News and a former correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, Boston Globe, Sunday Times of London and numerous other newspapers.
Here is the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CE1hT0koseg
Well, she isn’t called “Bloody Gina” for nothing by those who know her. And I don’t recall where I read this, but the statement was, “She’s not someone you’d invite out for a beer.” Also, Ray McGovern is too old that four police officers can’t handle him without having to put him onto the ground.
The fact is that the Congress is afraid of the CIA, as have been some of our presidents.
When it was explained that Ray had a dislocated shoulder, I understood the grimace of pain in the accompanying photograph. I dislocated my shoulder some years ago and was taken in agony by ambulance to the Emergency in our local hospital. Later had to have surgery on it – more pain, long rehab. Too many cops take sadistic pleasure in their work.
“You have acted morally, ethically and legally over a distinguished 30-year career.” Excellent statement on the part of Sen Burr; using “Bloody Gena” as his definition of those qualities couldn’t better describe the ethics of the Republican Party. Sort of like describing Trump as the paragon of virtue.
I am starting to think US police are trained to make an arrestee look like he is resisting. First one shoves the victim around which makes the partner cop feel like there is resistance; then he shoves the person back toward the other cop. Sort of like ping pong. Then for extra drama they throw the person on the floor, frequently injuring him, which is totally unnecessary. After all those theatrics they can charge the person with resisting; where as in reality it was the police doing all the violent action.
This is total brutality, intimidation and unprofessional. The message is that if you want to speak out we’re going to rough you up and charge you with resisting our roughing you up. Catch 22 comes alive in the 21st century. Ray is 78, these big brave cops should be ashamed of themselves. I hope he has good lawyers. I understand he sued GWU for being roughed up at the Hillary “human rights” lecture.
I take Ms. Haspel at her word. If enhanced interrogation techniques seem like they might be useful in any other circumstances, the CIA will NOT torture in the future. I am sure it will be outsourced to somebody else’s secret police, or to a private contractor.
Is this what is happening today?
————————————
When Gangsters Are In Control
When gangsters are in control, endless wars slaughter millions of souls
And countries are destroyed by the hit men of the gangster ghouls
The unethical money changers finance their dirty depredations
And corporate cannibals profit from the bloody confrontations
Government by gangsters is now “the rule of law”
And “justice” is in the hands of criminals and outlaws
The language is twisted and debased
To suit these evil demons of the “human race”
Fancy titles and Houses of ill repute
Is where these villains consort and debut
Making “laws” to screw the masses
Yet, people continue to vote for these asses
If there really was “law and order”
These gangsters would be charged with genocide and murder
Instead these war criminals parade on the world stage
When they should be in a big enormous prison cage
They sell arms and weapons to bloody head choppers
They don’t know the meaning of improper
Grovelling and saluting financiers of terrorism
They are in bed with the dictators of barbarism
Such is the sick state of the world today
And much, more could be said, of the gangsters’ way
Evidence abounds of these criminals roles
That’s why we know gangsters are in control…
[more info at link below]
http://graysinfo.blogspot.ca/2017/01/when-gangsters-are-in-control.html
Seeing how John Kiriakou was treated, and now Ray, it should be clear to us to what our government has become.
https://www.counterpunch.org/2018/05/10/the-banality-of-gina-haspel/
Yes, Joe – the hand writing is on the wall. Dystopia rears it’s ugly face with this brutal treatment of 78 yr.old Ray McGovern.
NOW must we raise our voices in OUTRAGE against this display of Authoritarian bullying !
The last leaflet, just one petal of that wilted rose endured.
Sophie died for nothing without flowers on her grave,
She advocated what could never win and caution couldn’t save:
Giddy masses frenzied with hysteria matured.
Victory was certain and the naysayers were slammed.
For glory and the fatherland, the truth was sacrificed.
The price to pay for triumph small, and willing youth enticed,
The Machtergreifung slogged apace, and prophesies be damned!
Righteousness and demagogues marched onward hand in hand,
Conviction blinded to the truth, consensus paved the way,
Sophie saw the future and it’s horrors with dismay:
She chose to scatter leaflets and expose the firebrand.
God knows what tortures she endured before she named the names?
Guilt once admitted offered proof that others were involved,
The torture was applied until poor Sophie’s will dissolved.
Beheading was the verdict levied for seditious claims.
Sophie’s words foretelling doom were petals of that rose,
The flower wilted but the words survived to vindicate.
The moral arc will have its way, though fools pontificate,
The demagogues’ delusions last until their fates foreclose.
But one surviving leaflet reproduced her memory,
Eternal words of caution that she tried in vain to sow.
A million copies scattered on the conquered dying foe,
If only they had listened to her screams and heard her plea…
Lies that promised glory were what prompted Sophie Scholl.
She tried in vain and never knew her prophesy would pass.
She spoke despite the gatherings that evil would amass,
A nation made of fools rejoiced and sold its very soul.
The petals number sixty million, Sophie’s words came true.
The whitest rose though sweet and pure could not convince the throng.
Once fooled the crowd abandons grace and can’t admit it’s wrong:
Apocalypse, despite the truth, is likely to ensue.
I know Ray did the right thing. I wonder if the “Machtergreifung” (consolidation of the regime) is too far along for it to matter. Sophie Scholl was beheaded on a guillotine in Munich, as I recall, in 1943. This poem is historically accurate to the best of my recollection. Thanks for listening.
Much Gratitude, FG Sanford, for sharing with us all the remembered stuff (histories) you have in your truly sincere heart and mind.
You are a treasure.
Thanks FG. Profound poetry…….makes us think……and feel………
The video is here: https://www.rt.com/usa/426282-mcgovern-protest-haspel-hearing/ and here is my comment:
This is abolutely appalling. My eyes fill with tears of rage seeing the frigging gestap* again mistreating a man who should be getting medals instead of being physically abused and deprived of his right to speak. That’s the first thing; the second is having to watch him do this all by himself. Why weren’t more people there? Two people brave enough to protest against a torturer being appointed CIA director? Two people? Did Ray and the unidentified woman have special credentials to get in? Even if that was the case, where were the crowds outside? Where were the other members of Ray’s VIPS (Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity)?
I’m going to google McGovern + Haspel now in the hope of finding that others share my outrage. I hope other readers will do the same and report here. This is the least we can do not only for Ray but for the cause he regularly puts his body on the line for, which is peace and moral integrity.
Just found this on The Hill, which presents Marco Rubio’s stupid tweet as more important than the protests, and links to a long NYT article that doesn’t even mention Ray’s name. There is a decent article in Zero Hedge, which reminds us that Ray is 78. There are some YouTube videos, which also appears on antiwar.com. There were apparently a couple of CodePink members protesting at the hearing as well, but it is not even report (as of now) on their website, which I find strange and suspicious.
My hat is off, once again, and my heart is with Ray McGovern, whose great courage I hope will be an inspiration to everyone, as he is to me. The question is not so much why was he in handcuffs on the floor with several policemen apparently determined to dislocate his shoulder (again), but why was he alone?
Wouldnt that be a sight if one of those security guards would have thrown down their hat and badge and shouted something in the sense of “I cant do that, I will not be a tool of a fascist regime”.
Too bad those guys dont have more courage and honor than the next best politician/official sitting there. Even though they have far less to lose.
On the other hand, if you would do that, you would be a hero instantly and the public would make sure you would end in poverty, especially in the age of Internet.
Ray, thanks so much, for your ongoing efforts to expose a few of the moral and ethical ills within our government. Truly professional terrorists will respond to new and unrestrained torture techniques by compartmentalizing their network architectures in such a way so as to ensure that significant information will be kept from “field agents” who might be captured and interrogated. For every new problem posed by western “exceptional-ism” there’s always a solution.
The underlying suggestion seems to be that “total information awareness”, undercover agents, high tech gadgets used for surveillance, such as scanning for abnormal body temperatures, (thermal analysis, bomb sniffers and dogs, polygraphing, traffic camera’s, street signs that issue verbal warnings to passers-by not to commit some minor infraction, 3-D facial analysis to detect when a person is lying, all in concert, cannot, nip at the bud, global terrorism? I shudder to think what else will be conjured up, by the surveillance state apparatus, to keep us proles in obedient regimentation to “Big Brother”….In any case, citizens at large, won’t be any safer (with or without enhanced interrogation techniques) from the endless ingenuity and genius of the common foot soldier (in uniform or not)
When will the powers-that-be understand the depth and meaning of the phrase; “no justice, no peace”
Bloody Gina Haspel did not look like your average American when she was being questioned by Senator Angus King. You could see the anger in her face and tense body when being asked about torture. I think it is likely her anger came from the idea that anyone had the nerve to question her, a great American patriot. Seeing that it is easy to imagine her ordering one of her CIA contractor flunkies to pull out all of some suspect’s fingernails. She is not Dr. Mengele, but she takes orders from her superiors, and that includes unnecessarily personally participating in torture. nd what is encouraged in such a person when her dirty deeds are approved of by promoting her?
If we cannot keep this person from gaining even more power we are heading further down the horrific road that “W” and Cheney started taking us. McCain is not very good, but he did say that torture is not about whom they are, but who we are. If Haspel is made CIA chief, the Republicans, as usual, and certain establishment Democrats, are acquiescing to our country becoming just another place that accepts (for now anyway) diseased leaders.
Torture is used by gangsters and other underworld villains. Therefore, I ask based on the evidence against governments: “Are We Seeing Government by Gangsters”?
http://graysinfo.blogspot.ca/2018/03/are-we-seeing-government-by-gangsters.html
If any readers of this comment have contacts with the Senate intelligence committee, please consider submitting the proposed “Questions for the Record” to them for inclusion in the hearing record for Gina Haspel’s nomination.
Gina Haspel is a manifestation of the “broken covenant” of the CSRA (Civil Service Reform act of 1978), see http://www.broken-covenant.org. I attribute 9/11, going to war in Iraq for false reasons, American torture, and much else that has befallen and besets America in past 40 years to the “broken covenant” of the CSRA. The heart of the CSRA – the merit principles, while excellent in scope, have largely failed to be implemented, because of the law-breaking in US Office of Special Counsel OSC and US Merit Systems Protection Board MSPB I have spent so many years trying to expose and end.
I hope Mr. Wyden poses the proposed “questions for the record” to Ms. Haspel. Because CIA does not “embody” the merit principles, contrary to law, her “moral compass” was overly influenced by her self-interest in professional standing and economic security when faced with moral choices she would not have faced, had CIA “embodied” the merit principles.
(For a 7 page analysis of why the management culture in federal agencies, including CIA and other IC agencies, fails to comply with the statutory requirement to “embody” the merit principles and be free of prohibited personnel practices (PPPs), please see http://whsknox.blogs.com/2018/3-legged-stool-regulation-model-5-4-18.pdf.)
1. Ms. Haspel, do you agree that your primary statutory duty to CIA employees is to “take any action….necessary” so that CIA’s workplace and management culture “embodies” the merit principles, per 5 USC section 2301(c)?
2. Ms. Haspel, do you agree that classified whistleblower disclosures made by CIA employees to the US Office of Special Counsel per 5 USC section 1213 and/or section 2302(b)(8)(B) are not only legal (i.e. the employee cannot be charged with violations of the Espionage Act) but also “protected” – the employee cannot be disciplined for making them?
3. Ms. Haspel, do you contend that CIA employee can effectively make whistleblower disclosures, including about classified information, that they receive a timely and objective resolution?
4. Ms. Haspel, do you contend that CIA employee are adequately protected from whistleblower reprisal and other types of prohibited personnel practices (PPPs)?
5. Ms. Haspel if you contend that CIA employees can effectively make whistleblower disclosures and/or are adequately protected from whistleblower reprisal and other types of PPPs, what is your objective basis for saying this? If you cannot point to an objective basis, then do you commit to “taking any action…necessary” to that there is an objective basis for you to claim that CIA’s management and workplace culture embodies the merit principles, including whistleblower disclosures receiving a timely and objective resolution and employees being adequately protected from whistleblower reprisal and other types of PPPs?
I have contacted my Senators (King and Collins), both on the Senate Intelligence Committee, suggesting that they appoint Ray McGovern rather than Haspel to run the CIA, apologize, and compensate Mr. McGovern.
Damn good idea!
I second that idea! Mike, however it begs the question, Ray is almost eighty years old, we’ll be needing younger and equally experienced retired, military Intel (DIA/Pentagon) to step up to the plate, show up at a public protest, add a few new pages to the opposition tirades, to broadcast what was falsely designated as secret or withheld on national security grounds, to open the eyes of our citizens, and cross a picket line or two….Again Ray, our thanks !
I think Chelsea Manning would be a good person that would fit that criteria, elmer…
Give ’em hell Ray McGovern!
Article of interest at link below.
——————————————————
https://theintercept.com/2018/05/08/will-democrats-unite-to-block-trumps-torturer-gina-haspel-as-cia-chief-if-not-what-do-they-resist/
Ray McGovern deserves our praise for this courageous move to make public the travesty
“a hearing to put an alleged torturer in charge.” A new Church Committee is indeed “long overdue” to find whether the CIA serves the people or “the interests of its rulers” among the rich. Even its founder Truman decided that it was a mistake.
My condolences to Ray; I have had similar shoulder problems which lasted over a year.
The secret agencies have been elevated to an unconstitutional position of waging secret wars prohibited by the Constitution and unknown to the people. The executive branch must be cut down to administration of policy made by Congress; all branches must have internal checks and balances because the executive has too much power; NATO must be repudiated or made purely defensive; and the universal corruption of politicians, judges, and mass media must be ended by purges and constitutional amendments to restrict funding of elections and mass media to limited individual donations.
Totally Agree. Thank you Ray for all that you do… Please see the video at the link below. And, many thanks Sam F.
https://off-guardian.org/2018/05/10/watch-former-cia-analyst-ray-mcgovern-brutalized-by-police-at-haspel-confirmation/
By saying that the CIA won’t torture again is an admission that torture has taken place so where are the prosecutions. The international court could issue a worldwide arrest warrent even though these criminals aren’t signed to up to the ICC.
Yes, a case brought in the ICC, if there are such courageous persons among injured nations and among ICC judges, would dare the US to attack the Hague as it has threatened with an actual law. Either way it shows the world what the US has become.
” Haspel is the face of America. ”
If America changed it’s name to the Hellfire Club.
“She not only looks harmless, but looks like she wants to help: perhaps to recommend a good gardener to hire or to spread democracy around the globe while upholding human rights wherever they are violated.”
That makes her sound like the world’s strictest librarian. Maybe Zubaydah’s books were overdue?
‘Trust us’, said the CIA, like they said to JFK.
Ray McGovern shows us what a real citizen does, by showing his deep concern for us all, and for the true values that make our lives livable and safe. He is acting in the long tradition of truth tellers like Gandhi, MLK, Mandela, the Berrigan brothers, and so many others. These spiritual heroes challenging the criminals in power are our real hope, not the sychophants serving the rich and powerful in congress. Those toadies will do as they are told by their billionaire sponsors.
Very true; hope lies in the courageous moral thinkers, never in the opportunist operatives.
Totally agree, thanks mike k…
Take heart, Ray. You’re in good company (Thoreau, Ghandi, Dr. King, Rosa Parks, to name but a few.)
I only know that in my security training (I HATE the industry), there are two (basic) types of subject during an arrest. The compliant and non compliant. And the cooperative subject is NOT supposed to look like Ray McGovern in the above photo. I assume that Ray did not actively resist his arrest. If so, then there’s no way he should have ended up on the ground with his shoulder dislocated.
there is no USA any more it is a zionists colony….they get everything from massive tax breaks to massive extortion payments…
regarding mccain
A Christian Pastor’s Advice to John McCain as He Faces the Gates of Hell
“Senator, concern yourself not with whether or not Donald Trump attends your funeral. Concern yourself with Eternity in either the Kingdom of God, or in Hell.”
Senator, a good Lutheran pastor preaches Law and Gospel. Here’s your situation in terms of your earthly performance under God’s Law: In life, you killed and wounded scores of your shipmates on the USS Forrestal ‘Wet Starting’ your A-4 aircraft in a deliberate attempt at grandstanding. Your Admiral father covered that up, as he did Israel’s deliberate attack on the USS Liberty which killed and wounded scores of Americans.
You betrayed your POW colleagues in Hanoi, not under torture as is indicated by Empire Media, but for a guest room and morning coffee according to cell mates. I have interviewed several of them personally. Your real performance then would earn you the name Songbird. It is a name that has remained etched in the vivid memories of your comrades all these decades later. As in the USS Forrestal tragedy, you would evade a military tribunal and an inevitable court martial and dishonorable discharge due to your father’s power and influence in the inner sanctums of the US Navy elite and the covert assistance of the President of the United States.
You divorced your first wife when she was ill, to marry a rich woman who financed your political career. She obtained her money from her father, Jim Hensley, a bag man for the Meyer Lansky Israeli Crime Syndicate.
Well, that should be enough to get him through the gates, assuming Heaven a zionist operation to control goys.
Well said oddball! The real history of our “war hero”.
I thought I have heard it all until Miss Haspel said “CIA Won’t Torture Again” Torture has been one of the CIA main staple since its inception. This woman cannot be trusted.
Moral compass at CIA reminds me the most striking scene in my high school physics. Our teacher was substituted by an intern who just graduated, and she was very enthusiastic about experiments. In one of them we made a coil of wire, and placed it next to a compass. After closing the circuit with a battery, according to the textbook the compass needly was supposed to turn. See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6tG9fY0WX3U
Alas, the needle did not read the textbook (they say I should turn, but where?) and instead it started to turn round and round; the girl-teacher exclaimed “Poor needle got totally confused!”.
“You are without a doubt the most qualified person the president could choose to lead the CIA and the most prepared nominee in the 70-year history of the agency”.
If true (which I see no reason to doubt) that should be sufficient grounds for indictment and probable imprisonment. Only a cynical, merciless, hardened criminal could meet those criteria.
Dear Tom: Miss Haspel does fit the bill as a cynical, merciless, and hardened criminal. That is the main reason she might be certified.
I wonder what her children have to say about her disciplinary style. Perhaps they disappeared in Thailand.
I hope Mr. McGovern is okay. He’s a very brave man to stand up and do what he did.
Even though Ms. Haspel looks like she could be the town librarian, to get to the position she is vying for she must be one heck of a monster, otherwise the Deep State wouldn’t have put her forward as a candidate.
As for John McCain, all I can say is it’s too bad the Vietnamese didn’t finish him off at the time! We’re supposed to believe this warmongering animal holds a special disdain for torture when he wouldn’t think twice about bombing some foreign city off the face of the map, killing thousands of men, women and children?
“None of this bodes well for the nation.” Unfortunately, this is nothing new. Just remember Hoover, Dulles, Mueller, Comey, assassinations, coups, false flags, Russiagate, Edward Snowden, Julian Assange…..it doesn’t skip a beat.
His time in the Hanoi Hilton still haunts him. If not for that personal experience, I have no doubt he’d be “all aboard”.
“When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is liberty”.
– Thomas Jefferson (who would probably be in Guantanamo himself, were he alive today)
‘Haspel claimed to have a “strong moral compass”’.
A beastly American neologism, which essentially means that the person has no morality. Only a person with no sense of direction needs a compass to find her way around a familiar neighbourhood.
Exactly as any organization with a “department of ethics” believes that Ethics is a county next to Thuffolk, and any country with a “department of justice” has no justice.
I’ll remember that one, having seen related Massachusetts corruption mainly in Essex and Suffolk counties.
It appears that Thuffolk is consulting the department of Ethics.
Here’s another:
A Massachusetts governor, troubled by anger at his stand against gay rights, was consoled by his secretary.
“Well, some good news! You are now the third governor to have a city named after him!”
“Really? that is surprising.”
“Yes, we now have the cities of Everett, Gardner, and Athol!”
“I wonder if that’s what he saw when he said we needed to look ahead and not behind?”
Good advice regardless – because something is certainly gaining on us.
‘“I think you will find me to be a typical middle-class American,” she said in her opening statement’.
Probably true. meaning that she wouldn’t care if she saw a pile of dead bodies a thousand feet high – as long as they were “foreigners”.
Thank you Ray and Joe. I hope Ray didn’t get too roughed up. He’s getting a bit long in the tooth for wrestling.
The horror stories just seem to get worse and worse. Obama blew it big-time when he failed to prosecute the torturers and the liars that brought us the Iraq war. Instead he became just another “War-Criminal-in-Chief.” The rule of law is utterly dead. I wonder if that’s what he saw when he said we needed to look ahead and not behind?
Skip Scott – “The rule of law is utterly dead.” That line is really all you need to know.
I can’t recall a time when the rule of law was alive. at least not for the criminal in the white house.