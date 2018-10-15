Khashoggi Was No Critic of Saudi Regime

Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi journalist, who disappeared in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last week is not quite the critic of the Saudi regime that the Western media says he is, writes As’ad AbuKhalil.
By As`ad AbuKhalil
Special to Consortium News
The disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi journalist, in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last week has generated huge international publicity, but unsurprisingly, little in Saudi-controlled, Arab media. The Washington Post, for whom Khashoggi wrote, and other Western media, have kept the story alive, increasing the pressure on Riyadh to explain its role in the affair.
It’s been odd to read about Khashoggi in Western media. David Hirst in The Guardian claimed Khashoggi merely cared about absolutes such as “truth, democracy, and freedom”. Human Rights Watch’s director described him as representing “outspoken and critical journalism.”
But did he pursue those absolutes while working for Saudi princes?
Khashoggi was a loyal member of the Saudi propaganda apparatus. There is no journalism allowed in the kingdom: there have been courageous Saudi women and men who attempted to crack the wall of rigid political conformity and were persecuted and punished for their views. Khashoggi was not among them.
Some writers suffered while Khashoggi was their boss at Al-Watan newspaper. Khashoggi—contrary to what is being written—was never punished by the regime, except lightly two years ago, when Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) banned him from tweeting and writing for Al-Hayat, the London-based, pan-Arab newspaper owned by Saudi Prince Khalid bin Sultan.
By historical contrast, Nasir As-Sa`id was a courageous secular Arab Nationalist writer who fled the kingdom in 1956 and settled in Cairo, and then Beirut. He authored a massive (though tabloid-like) volume about the history of the House of Saud. He was unrelenting in his attacks against the Saudi royal family.
For this, the Saudi regime paid a corrupt PLO leader in Beirut (Abu Az-Za`im, tied to Jordanian intelligence) to get rid of As-Sa`id. He kidnapped As-Sa`id from a crowded Beirut street in 1979 and delivered him to the Saudi embassy there. He was presumably tortured and killed (some say his body was tossed from a plane over the “empty quarter” desert in Saudi Arabia). Such is the track record of the regime.
Finding the Right Prince
Khashoggi was an ambitious young reporter who knew that to rise in Saudi journalism you don’t need professionalism, courage, or ethics. In Saudi Arabia, you need to attach yourself to the right prince. Early on, Khashoggi became close to two of them: Prince Turki Al-Faysal (who headed Saudi intelligence) and his brother, Prince Khalid Al-Faysal, who owned Al-Watan (The Motherland) where Khashoggi had his first (Arabic) editing job.
Khashoggi distinguished himself with an eagerness to please and an uncanny ability to adjust his views to those of the prevailing government. In the era of anti-Communism and the promotion of fanatical jihad in Afghanistan and elsewhere, Khashoggi was a true believer. He fought with Osama bin Laden and promoted the cause of the Mujahideen.
The Washington Post‘s David Ignatius and others want to embellish this by implying that he was an “embedded” reporter—as if bin Laden’s army would invite independent journalists to report on their war efforts. The entire project of covering the Afghan Mujahideen and promoting them in the Saudi press was the work of the chief of Saudi intelligence, Prince Turki, Khashoggi’s principal patron-prince.
Western media coverage of Khashoggi’s career (by people who don’t know Arabic) presents a picture far from reality. They portray a courageous investigative journalist upsetting the Saudi regime. Nothing is further from the truth: there is no journalism in Saudi Arabia; there is only crude and naked propaganda.
Editors are trusted individuals who have demonstrated long-time loyalty. Khashoggi admitted to an Arab reporter last year in an interview from Istanbul that in Saudi Arabia he had been both editor and censor. Editors of Saudi regime papers (mouthpieces of princes and kings) enforce government rules and eliminate objectionable material.
Khashoggi never spoke out for Saudis in distress. He ran into trouble in two stints as Al-Watan editor because of articles he published by other writers, not by himself, that were mildly critical of the conservative religious establishment—which he at times supported. He was relocated to another government media job— to shield him from the religious authorities.
Khashoggi was the go-to man for Western journalists covering the kingdom, appointed to do so by the regime. He may have been pleasant in conversation with reporters but he never questioned the royal legitimacy. And that goes for his brief one-year stint in Washington writing for the Post.
A Reactionary
Khashoggi was a reactionary: he supported all monarchies and sultanates in the region and contended they were “reformable.” To him, only the secular republics, in tense relations with the Saudis, such as Iraq, Syria and Libya, defied reform and needed to be overthrown. He favored Islamization of Arab politics along Muslim Brotherhood lines.
Khashoggi’s vision was an “Arab uprising” led by the Saudi regime. In his Arabic writings he backed MbS’s “reforms” and even his “war on corruption,” derided in the region and beyond. He thought that MbS’s arrests of the princes in the Ritz were legitimate (though he mildly criticized them in a Post column) even as his last sponsoring prince, Al-Walid bin Talal, was locked up in the luxury hotel. Khashoggi even wanted to be an advisor to MbS, who did not trust him and turned him down.
Writing in the Post (with an Arabic version) Khashoggi came across as a liberal Democrat favoring democracy and reform. But he didn’t challenge Saudi regime legitimacy or Western Mideast policy. Mainstream journalists were enamored with him. They saw him as an agreeable Arab who didn’t criticize their coverage of the region, but praised it, considering the mainstream U.S. press the epitome of professional journalism. Khashoggi was essentially a token Arab writing for a paper with a regrettable record of misrepresenting Arabs.
In Arabic, his Islamist sympathies with Turkey and the Muslim Brotherhood (Ikhwan) were unmistakable. Forgotten or little known in the West is that during the Cold War the Saudis sponsored, funded, and nurtured the Muslim Brotherhood as a weapon against the progressive, secular camp led by Egypt’s Gamal Abdel Nasser. Ikhwan controlled the Saudi educational system raising Saudi students to admire the Brotherhood. But Sep. 11 changed the Saudi calculus: the rulers wanted a scapegoat for their role in sponsoring Islamist fanaticism and the Ikhwan was the perfect target. That made Khashoggi suspect too.
Hints Against Him
Recent articles in the Saudi press hinted that the regime might move against him.He had lost his patrons but the notion that Khashoggi was about to launch an Arab opposition party was not credible. The real crime was that Khashoggi was backed alone by Ikhwan supporters, namely the Qatari regime and the Turkish government.
A writer in Okaz, a daily in Jeddah, accused him of meeting with the Emir of Qatar at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York and of having ties to “regional and international intelligence services.” If true it may have sealed his fate. Qatar is now the number one enemy of the Saudi regime—arguably worse than Iran.
Khashoggi was treated as a defector and one isn’t allowed to defect from the Saudi Establishment. The last senior defections were back in 1962, when Prince Talal and Prince Badr joined Nasser’s Arab nationalist movement in Egypt.
Khashoggi had to be punished in a way that would send shivers down the spine of other would-be defectors.
As’ad AbuKhalil is a Lebanese-American professor of political science at California State University, Stanislaus. He is the author of the Historical Dictionary of Lebanon (1998), Bin Laden, Islam and America’s New “War on Terrorism” (2002), and The Battle for Saudi Arabia (2004). He also runs the popular blog The Angry Arab News Service.
Wouldn’t a real test be Yemen? Was he standing against the Saudi genocide in Yemen?
I’ve read Chris Hedges support for him.
I frankly feel confused.
You are not alone in being confused Diana. Just keep this simple fact in mind: THE RICH ARE DESTROYING THE WORLD. This is the key to understanding what is happening in our world today.
But oh what a tangled web is woven
When the rich follow One
Whose foot is cloven.
(Or words to that effect.)
I guess Saudi money still buys influence. When Russia tried to poison ex-spy Skripal in the UK, immediate sanctions were put in place by most countries in the world, even without evidence. When Saudi Arabia “disappears” an ex-Saudi US green-card holder, there is only empty international outrage, but no sanctions. There is still one law for the rich and one for the poor. The reaction to this is not much different from when Saudi Arabia supported the 9/11 attackers, resulting in 3000 civilian deaths. No sanctions from either Bush or Obama – just a massive cover-up.
The information in the article is very interesting. It raises speculation whether Khashoggi was killed because he was being too critical of the Saudi monarchy, or because his friends within the monarchy were no longer in power, or because, as I believe, from his previous work as an insider and supporter of the glorious and benevolent Saudi monarchy, he knew where all the skeletons were buried and couldn’t be trusted.
There’s ZERO evidence that Russia did anything to Skripal. lending your comment zero credibility.
Yup, just a knee-jerk double standard that defaults to the corporate media propaganda even if the consumer of the so-called “news” wants to be objective and open-minded. They hear the lies so often they just reflexively parrot them. I think this commentor actually wanted to be objective and point out the contradictions displayed by Washington, but he reflexively accepted their biased rhetoric. Or, maybe not. Maybe he can think of some strange reason Russia would have for trying to murder Skripal and his daughter thereby creating yet another sensational scandal stoked by the Western media.
Another point of view to add to the other theories: Also my first rather benign comment earlier this morning seemingly violated some rule here and was not posted. This one being quite a bit more arguable in my mind would have to be trashed and not posted also. But now adays with civilization being turned upside down, who knows.
Alex Jones has been having a “high-level intel source” named “Zach” on his show off-camera for the past several years and recently, it’s come to light that this person is one Zachari Klawonn, 29-year-old ex-Army Moroccan-American who apparently was at the White House last week with his friend, Kanye West. More about this in a moment.
Zach suggests that Turkish President Erdogan is behind the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The latter, who’d been living in the US in self-exile since last year was last seen entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul nearly 2 weeks ago. We may remind ourselves that Erdogan, who walked out on Trump’s United Nations Speech last month is a Globalist – and like all Globalists, he is unhappy about the dismantling of the EU by populism, about the reforms in Saudi Arabia and in America and especially about the $110 billion arms deal.
We see minion politicians, like Marco Rubio and others who are jumping all over Khashoggi’s disappearance and demanding a freeze on the weapons deal and Zach asserts that, indeed the goal of this murder was to disrupt the new relationship between Saudi and The US and to stop this sale. Further, Zach makes the bombshell allegation that the hit was done by a Clinton/Obama/Soros hit squad, similar to the one that killed Seth Rich.
Zach also reveals that Jeff Sessions would soon be out and that Nikki Haley as the White House mole behind the infamous New York Times OpEd and that she’s being let go in a face-saving way.
Zach alludes to an event that he is producing, which will include as speakers Alex Jones, Kanye West, Roseanne Barr and Louis Farrakhan, among others.
Running Time: 19 min
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/who-killed-khashoggi/
Assad thank you for clarifying ,you are always Ahed ?
Fascinating to watch the Saudi and US governments mutually self-destruct over this crime. Trump says sanctions must be imposed if the assassination actually occurred (the slightest chance that it did not?). Saudis say that sanctions mean they suddenly become allies of Iran (as if), start trading their oil in Yuan and invite Russian and Chinese military onto their sacred soil (and obviously booting the Americans out).
All that might be for the “best” but it will never happen. Even now Trump has suddenly decided that actual “evidence” is required before he can do anything substantive to enforce our expectations of law and morality. Evidence has not been required for a single accusation against Russia heretofore, so, by that twisted reasoning, the Saudi’s may have a point and Washington can be expected to cave on any notion of expecting civilised behavior from that country. Money talks, morality walks. Just watch.
Strange that this case gets so much coverage in the Western press and so deeply engages those in high imperial circles from Donald Trump to David Ignatius.
It is by now a cliche to say that this gets much more coverage than the massive slaughter in Yemen.
But even without that comparison, what is going on here? Why such attention? Cui bono?
Up until very recently it was not clear to the courtier class in the US that they are as expendable as the canaile. Two events have brought this into focus: 1. the failure to seriously examine claims of sexual assault via willful ignoring contemporaneous evidence and 2. this murder.
Certainly, Khashoggi would not be working for the Washington Post if he objected to a ruling order. No one who works at the Post believes differently. Their owner is a member of the ruling order. Three of the world’s greatest war criminal nations, Israel, SA, and USGinc. have all killed journalists. Certainly the US even now shows every intention of imprisoning Assange. They have worked hard, along with another noted war criminal nation, the UK, to keep him in isolation (only recently somewhat less restricted). The US has claimed the right to kill their own citizens anywhere in the world on the president’s say so. This was done before Obama, but Obama made this right of kings explicit during his reign and this power, which he used against our own citizens was expanded and passed onto Trump.
The level of murder, torture and injustice committed by these four nations is staggering. Any person and Yemen could tell you that. But to get out of this lawlessness the argument cannot be, well so and so is of the upper classes and agreed with the rightness of the divine order of which they formerly believed they were a part. The way out is through unwavering commitment to human rights.
This means the actions of the victim are not relevant to their possession of human rights. In truth, Khashoggi does not seem like a very admirable person. He does not have to be admirable to have the human right to walk in a consulate and not be murdered by his government.
I am hoping people will wake up to the violence committed by the “respectable” or at least most powerful nations against their own citizens and the people of the rest of the world. It is time to stop this tyranny using peaceful means, the one thing no one in the ruling order understands. I hope that the courtiers of tyranny now understand what they have been doing, how they have furthered injustice and cruelty. I hope they will join with every other person who well understands what great harm such utter lawlessness brings upon the world.
“If you think I am being redundant I guess I ‘m having trouble getting on another horse till I break this one.” I have posted this excellent article on 3 Facebook sites.
Thank to Consortium and professor AbuKhalil, we have another point of view about Khashoggi and the comments made by westerm media presentinh him through its propaganda tools, as a “dissent voice” and a “free lance journalist” fighting for “free speech” and “democracy” in this still middle age monarchy, Saudi Arabia.
As it is reminded by professor Abukhalil, this middle age country played key role in the fight against not only communism in the Arab World but even against any regime trying to satisfy the elementary needs of its people, from Mossadegh in Iran toppled by the CIA in August 1953 to Assad.
We can remember the violent repression acted by the Saudi regime against shiite population following the so called reactionary movement fomented by the West, the so called “Arab Spring”
I’m asking myself in which world we are living when we heard that Saudi Arabia, the middle age dictatoship, where there is no election and no free speech for its citizens, tried since 2011 ton install democracy in Syria
Like in all domestic and international issues, there now appear at least, and sometimes more, two completely opposing set of “facts” proposed for the consumption of the population. Which set are true and which set are false? Each individual, really not knowing, is drawn to their personal biases as to which set of “facts” they support. It is my opinion that much more than the majority of people never know the truth about just about anything that is put in front of them.
So my take-away from this article is that the Saudis are now so insanely, arrogantly despotic that they even torture, murder, and dismember journalists who deviate in the slightest from the royal family’s agenda. That doesn’t touch the main points of the current controversy in the US.
This strikes me as interesting from two points of view. One is the basic failure of journalism world wide. In the US the MSM is largely just a cheerleader of government propaganda. As this article makes clear, journalistic organizations can play the game without the oversight of governments. And governments have shown that they, as a general rule, have little interest in the truth unless it happens to coincide with what they want. Two is that this is being touted as a Magnitsky Act item akin to that courageous Russian Attorney er… CPA who was fighting his way through government corruption er… working to get Bill Browder, Michael McFaul, and his Russian oligarch buddies out from paying taxes on their ill gotten gains from looting Russian state enterprises. Really, the Magnitsky Act was to “punish” the Russians, not somebody else.
It also causes me wonder … Why is the Cheeto-in-Chief proclaiming that the US will “get to the bottom of this” – investigating the disappearance of a Saudi (i.e. not a US citizen) from the Saudi embassy (i.e. a small piece of Saudi Arabia in another country) in Turkey (i.e. not the US)? Does this strike anybody else besides me as really strange?
Thanks As’ad! I was waiting for you to weigh-in on this matter. Hopefully, you’ll comment about Saudi’s floating of potential retaliatory measures should it be sanctioned by the Outlaw US Empire.
Sorry, but I think this article a bit of what they call a “straw man” argument in logic.
You might even call it a red herring.
Refuting the hyped and exaggerated claims of the “western press” about an event like this has almost nothing to do with the actual event or its importance.
It’s rather like entering the ridiculous set of false and uninformed arguments, on both sides of the American political establishment, about Russian influence, which, in fact, any critical observer can see is virtually zero, all while Washington and those allies under its thumb, scream and whoop, “the sky is falling.”
The Crown Prince is a usurper, kidnapper, extortionist, murderer, and a war criminal, full stop.
He is also a supreme narcissist and is well known for having a very thin skin.
Look at the way he furiously retaliates at anything he regards to be a slight. At Trump and his “pay for your security.” At Canada and certain human rights.
The Washington power establishment likes him, exceedingly. Remember how he was taken around on a goodwill tour, meeting American officials, almost as though he were the new President of France rather than a murderous, usurper absolute monarch. He’s proven his worth at waging aggressive war in Syria, covertly, and, openly, in Yemen.
He has ended Saudi Arabia’s old antagonisms towards Israel and, indeed, become virtually a secret ally of that state. Just the kind of thing the Neocon empire-builders in Washington want. So, he is a key player in Neocon plans for the Middle East domination. He has embraced Israel’s antagonism towards Iran which has nothing to do with threats and security and everything to do with who is to be the most influential country in the region.
The Crown Prince, also, something rarely noticed, has a great deal in common with Israel, representing monied privilege in the region, relative newcomers (the Royal Family does not go back much longer than Israel itself), antagonists against both democracy in the region and independent-minded other leaders, and shills for American influence.
This is an extremely dangerous man, even though our mainline press has dedicated itself, at least until now, to building him up in an almost laughable manner, as the lines came straight out of a crib sheet from Langley Virginia. Our press made a huge big deal out of a few privileged women in Saudi Arabia now getting driver’s licences while this Crown Prince busies himself with slaughtering thousands of women in Yemen and Syria and in his suppression of Shia minorities in parts of Saudi Arabia itself.
It would not have taken much for Khashoggi to earn his enmity. Stuff about being a resistance figure for enlightened values is as silly as the garbage about Putin determining American national elections. It represents noise covering other matters. He only had to look vaguely like a threat or roadblock, for whatever reasons, to the path of a murderous prince. The prince is also quite nervous about opposition to himself in other clans of the Royal Family, some of it open and some covert.
My guess is that the prince arrogantly over-played his hand in getting rid of someone he resented, for whatever reasons, overplayed his hand because now at least part of western interests cannot just ignore such obvious butchery.
God, we even have security-camera views of the gang of Saudi security forces-related killers (some identified) coming and going, and the Turks have secret recordings of him being killed (our good old press made an effort with a planted story about maybe Khashoggi’s smart-watch having recorded his torture and execution), likely from planted Turkish security spyware in the consulate. We have Khashoggi photographed going into the Saudi consulate and never coming out, and we have his fiancé waiting for him. We have pictures of a van parked by the consulate, a van whose licence was not immediately traced.
They are now going through the dumb-show of allowing the Turks to search the Saudi consulate, after a considerable delay. Unless they bring a gallon jug of luminal to check for invisible blood traces, they won’t find a thing. And unless they were simultaneously searching the Saudi consul’s house and digging up the garden where Khashoggi’s butchered body parts were likely buried, they still won’t find a thing. Everything will be disposed of.
Current delays in the West are just cover for behind-the-scenes scrambles for a covering story, for a way to exonerate this very useful murderer-prince, and perhaps to create a fall-guy. After all, Putin only has to hiccough to be instantly subjected to new sanctions and condemnations.
But here we have something close to an open-and-shut case of high-level political murder, and we see no sanctions, we see no slowing-up in hundreds of billions in arms sales, we hear no false clamoring over human rights or even journalistic freedom. We see no diplomatic personal being expelled, as we saw Theresa May doing without a shred of evidence anyone could credit.
It all makes Theresa May’s unsupported claims in the Skripal Affair really look silly. Here’s the real thing, right out a John le Carré novel.
You see, it really isn’t that anyone cares about the fate of a man like this, whether he was a decent man or not, it’s about the very public tipping of the imperial apple cart which cannot be just ignored. The prince’s blundering act threatens a vast, partly-secret engineering project in the Middle East. Now, in Washington, that has to be taken seriously.
This, once again, is the kind of ugly business we get with the new Washington aggressive efforts at world empire. Just like the regular line-up of Israel snipers shooting unarmed demonstrators in Gaza from behind a fence. Do we see one serious effort to question that butchery? Do we see one serious call for a mass-murderer Prime Minister to receive justice? No, because if it serves the American empire, it serves God.
Great analysis John, and spot-on.
THANK YOU.
Agreed John, this is an excellent analysis.
Yeah… if the hypocrites in Washington really practiced what they preach, rather than leasing their earth-shaking powers to the highest bidder for the further aggrandisement of the top fraction of the “One Percent,” the regime in Riyadh is the one they’d have changed decades ago. You really don’t need a scorecard, or the endorsement of the corrupt corporate media, to tell the dirty players from the (sort of) clean in this latter day “Great Game.”
Hate to be the cynical one in the bunch, but this is gangster stuff. It is about leverage. There is oil, nuclear reactors, weapons, global warming, money… and who knows what else on the table. If anyone feels confident about Trump or MbS having anyone’s best interests at heart but their own, there’s a sucker born every minute. Meanwhile, let’s make a deal!
This Too Shall Pass: Nothing is Going to Change With US – Saudi Relations No Matter Whom They Murder
And don’t forget some great analysis by Moon of Alabama on the issue
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/10/settling-the-khashoggi-case-will-be-a-difficult-process.html#more
The hidden layers of truth are never revealed by our MSM. What the article portrays as Saudi “journalism” is no different from the crude propaganda on CNN or Fox News. Because of the infinitely tangled web of lies and plots at high levels of government, the real complete truth about this affair will never be known, and in a way has become unknowable, lacking any credible witnesses. In a world awash in lies, the truth becomes impossible to salvage.
Even the most sycophantic and establishment journalists have been under increasing threat in the new age of strongmen. Trump considers even pro-war, pro-CIA journalists like CNN’s Jim Acosta and the New York Times’s Maggie Haberman to be “fake news” that should be sued and/or removed from the airwaves. Meanwhile Saudi reactionary monarch Bin Salman is apparently terrified of criticism. I guess his gristly murder backfired – if his goal was to maintain the flow of fawning PR by “journalists” like Thomas Friedman and others (we all know who they are), this is just going to make things worse for him.