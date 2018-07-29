Ahed Tamimi and Her Mother are Freed from Jail

Ahed Tamimi and her mother were freed from prison on Sunday and Ray McGovern looks back on when he met the Tamimi family last year in their West Bank village and reflects on the spirit that drives them.
By Ray McGovern
Special to Consortium News
When they left prison on Sunday Ahed Tamimi and her mother Nariman received a hard-earned heros’ welcome from Palestinians and others opposed to Israel’s occupation and colonization of Palestinian lands seized in 1948 and enlarged by the Israeli army in 1967.
Ahed is 16 years old. Last December, an Israeli soldier shot her cousin in the face. The next day Israeli soldiers menacingly showed up at her house the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh. What would you do?
Ahed slapped one of the armed-to-the-teeth soldiers. While some Israeli politicians said she should be put away for life and others demanded a sentence of at least ten years, the Israeli occupiers sentenced her to eight months for the slap seen around the world. Her mother Nariman filmed the incident and was thrown in jail too, this time for incitement. (It was not the activist Nariman’s first time in an Israeli prison.)
Most Americans — except for the relatively few who have spent more than a few days in Israeli-occupied territories — find it hard to understand why Palestinians like Nariman and Ahed “persist.” Most people in the U.S. are blissfully unaware of the history of Palestine and of the continuing injustices inflicted on its people today. The explanation for this lies largely in the way the U.S. mass media reports the story, almost entirely from the Israelis’ point of view.
For those malnourished on Establishment media, here’s a bit of history, without which it is impossible to understand the anger and the courage-against-all-odds shown by those who continue to use what they have — even their open palms — to make clear that they will never acquiesce in Israeli occupation.
How a Homeland Gets Occupied
The Israeli attack starting the Six-Day War in early June 1967 fits snugly into the category of “war of aggression” as defined by the post-WWII Nuremberg Tribunal. “Pre-emptive” attacks, when there is nothing to pre-empt, are now — post Iraq war — labeled more euphemistically as “wars of choice,” but that too fits the Nuremberg definition.
To begin to appreciate the injustices inflicted on millions of Palestinians, whose land Israel coveted for itself, one must un-learn the legend that in attacking its neighbors in 1967 Israel was acting in self-defense. None other than then-Prime Minister Menachem Begin (1977 – 83) undermined that piece of propaganda in a speech to the U.S. National Defense University on August 8, 1982. (Apparently, even accomplished dissimulators get cocky on occasion and let the truth slip out.) Here are Begin’s words:
“In June, 1967, we had a choice. The Egyptian Army concentrations in the Sinai approaches do not prove that [President Gamal Abdel)] Nasser was really about to attack us. We must be honest with ourselves. We decided to attack him. … The government decided unanimously: we will take the initiative and attack the enemy, drive him back, and thus assure the security of Israel and the future of the nation.”
And now, a half-century after its successful six-day war of aggression with U.S. backing, Israel has been unlawfully colonizing the occupied territories, oppressing the Palestinians still living there, and thumbing its nose at UN Security Council Resolution 242. It was approved unanimously on Nov. 22, 1967, calling on Israel to withdraw from the lands it seized in June of that year. That was then.
And This is Now …
In February—March 2017, I was part of a a small Veterans For Peace delegation in Palestine. One of our last visits was to a village named Nabi Saleh, where Ahed’s father Bassem Tamimi, his wife Nariman, and Ahed’s three siblings live when they are not in prison. Her older brother is in prison now. After two weeks of experiencing what life is like for Palestinians under Israeli occupation in the West Bank, I had a chance to ask Bassem about the nonviolent, but frontal, resistance to Israeli occupation and colonization.
“Your sons have been beaten and badly wounded and one’s still in prison; your wife is in and out of prison: your brother-in-law was killed by a sniper bullet; you yourself have been tortured in prison; your house is on the list for demolition — why do you persist; why encourage such actions?” I asked.
“We have no alternative,” Bassem replied matter-of-factly, “it is our land and our life. I will not tell my children or my people to acquiesce in the Israeli occupation — ever.”
The following day we Veterans For Peace took part in a protest march to the separation Wall. Later, underneath the tear-gas and sheltered from the ensuing rifle fire, we watched the teens of Nabi Saleh dodge the Israeli soldiers chasing them through the village for two hours. When the Israeli soldiers, so heavily burdened with weaponry they could hardly run, finally went back behind their Wall, the young folk emerged shouting, “We won.” It was a privilege to be there to welcome them back to the Tamimi house and some relative peace and quiet.
Chris Smiley, our delegation videographer, created an excellent 38-minute documentary as part of a series on our experience in Nabi Saleh called: “One Day, One Village, One Family.”
The Palestinian Spirit is Universal
Ahed “Didn’t Get It From the Moon”. This is the expression my Irish grandmother would use to make it clear that tribute and praise should go to the seed-sowers as well as the protagonists themselves. Other traditions use some variant of: “The apple does not fall far from the tree.” Suffice it to say that, from what I was able to witness of the attitude and behavior of Ahed and her three brothers, they are clearly determined to honor the rich legacy of courage and Palestinian patriotism they inherit from Bassem and Nariman — and not only from them.
One might say that Ahed and her siblings are honor graduates of the Bassem/Nariman Folk School, just as Rosa Parks was a graduate of The Highlander Folk School. The common curriculum has to do with courageous persistence in the pursuit of justice. Moreover, our delegation was to discover that Rosa Parks is a revered figure in the Israeli Knesset — well, at least in the modest conference room allocated to Arab members.
Hanging prominently on the main wall were pictures of Rosa Parks, as well as of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. And now I can hear Ahed Tamimi’s voice beneath that of Rosa Parks, who explained in 1992:
“I did not want to be mistreated … It was just time… there was opportunity for me to take a stand to express the way I felt about being treated in that manner. I had not planned to get arrested. … But when I had to face that decision, I didn’t hesitate to do so because I felt that we had endured that too long. The more we gave in, the more we complied with that kind of treatment, the more oppressive it became.”
Nonetheless, they persisted.
Welcome home, Ahed and Nariman.
Ray McGovern works with a publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. A former Army officer and CIA analyst, he was a member of the Veterans For Peace delegation visiting Palestine in early 2017.
If you enjoyed this original article please consider making a donation to Consortium News so we can bring you more stories like this one.
–from the play Hamlet
So Ahed got eight months for slapping an Israeli storm trooper. She got off easy compared to her cousin or the beautiful young Palestinian medic Razan al-Najjar. Cold-blooded murder at the hands of the IDF may still await her. She is now a known troublemaker: “The only good Palestinian . . . .”
The racist nightmare state dreamt in hell by the devil himself slouches toward its ineluctable fate, perhaps dragging all humanity down with it. Stripped of its supremacist trappings, Zionism is an empty shell, and that’s why every criticism or attempted reform triggers an automatic doubling-down reflex. Zionism can make no concessions without losing its raison d’être.
We all make choices every waking moment of every day. Ahed refuses to kneel before the rough beast, and Ray McGovern speaks truth to power.
alley cat – I don’t view the Israelis as being racist for wanting to have a homeland with their own people, culture, language, traditions. I understand the fear of opening up their country and being overrun, out-voted, watered-down, and losing this culture. Just take a look at what the world – in their stupidity – did to South Africa. But that’s another story, and not one we’ll be seeing anytime soon at Consortium.
The Jews had been kicked out of over a hundred countries in their past, very often for good reason, and having nothing to do with their religion. The problem occurred when they were given “this” particular piece of land. And that probably could have been stomached, in time, if not for their greedy expansion.
If I were running the world, I’d bulldoze every house in the occupied territories, build a wall around the original land the Israelis got, and then say “There, behold your homeland!” Of course, we all know they wouldn’t be happy with that. I’ve read many accounts and quotes from the people who originally set up Israel, and their intention from the get-go was to, first, secure the land and, second, expand. They certainly followed through.
The mistake was giving them “this” land in the first place. They should have been made to take the British offer of a homeland somewhere in the depths of Africa, far away from everyone else.
I was struck by Ray McGovern’s comment about the soldiers who had so much equipment they had trouble moving. Eight years since Patricia and I visited Israel/Palestine and one of the many things that struck us was the number of Israeli teenagers walking around with automatic weapons strapped to their backs and smug looks on their faces. When waiting in line for something, one simply walked in front of me in line, acting like he was entitled to do whatever he chose.
Of course the turnstiles where the Palestinians had to pass through one by one to get jobs on the other side of the wall and the Israeli flags everywhere in Jerusalem.
There is, of course, only one answer which is the same one that shaped America. Palestinians must be allowed to sit in the same seats and Israelis and all persons living there granted the same rights as the others.
It will be a long process which even our corrupt politicians and powerful elites must eventually acknowledge, or be seen by history as hypocrites and whores. Admittedly, that has not seemed to bother them so far.
Unfortunately, Israel is nowhere near the readiness for integration of Palestinians that even the US deep south had in the 1960s for blacks. It is an extreme racist state where racism is the religion, not just vaguely connected to personal beliefs as in the US. No one persuades a zionist of anything, even in the US. They are the most extreme fanatics on the planet. No one is safe from the zionists, even in the US. Let Iran take them out; the whole world will celebrate.
Thanks Ray for reporting this, the more exposure the better.
One of the past incidents I find upsets Americans when they hear of it, is the Israeli 1967 attack on the USS Liberty. Hardly do I ever bump into a fellow American who has heard of the attack, and who are repulsed upon hearing that the Israeli’s killed 34 of the Liberty’s crew, besides their leaving so many wounded left to die. Lastly, for Americans to learn that the Liberty’s crew was censored from even talking about their Israeli inflicted brutal affair stuns the casual American on looker to the why of it.
I hope the Palestinian outlast the Zionist invader, and one day Palestine returns to its original self. Oddly history will leave a legacy as ugly for the Zionist, as it did for the Hitler Nazi of WWII.
So Ray again thank you for your humanitarian concern…. bless you sir.
Although there are to many videos here for me to review, I will leave this link so as if interested you may watch these videos, and review them with me.
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/07/28/the-insanity-of-israels-crimes-against-humanity-videos-they-dont-want-you-to-see/
Joe,
So many worthy videos to watch, when does one have the time?
One more here, on the USS Liberty, by a British film-maker.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tx72tAWVcoM
“The Day Israel Attacked America”
I remember reading an interview with Richard Belfield, who made the film. He had been suggesting the idea to several western producers, and they all declined, saying that he must be mad, nobody would touch such a project.
I saw the film on Al-Jazeera channel, and it is available on Youtube.
The US government supports police states all over the world, including the one at home in America. If you ask the average American if they live in a police state, they will answer no. Constant state propaganda has convinced the majority that they live in the “land of the free.”
In this case, ‘free’ is a very subjective term to use. They may have been released from a physical prison cell, but they are by no means free.
Undoubtedly.
After all, for millions of occupied people, Israel acts completely as a heavy-handed authoritarian state.
It never forgets those it has marked as opponents.
Especially a young one who has so bravely generated worldwide contempt for Israel’s ugly behavior.
Yes, and the zionists in the US also mark and track their opponents, distorting every US agency and organization for the benefit of the zionists. They are the ultimate fascists and have ruined the United States.