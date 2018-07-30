Gaza Flotilla Ship Al Awda Violently Seized by Israelis, USS Liberty Survivor Amongst Those Captured

UPDATED: Israeli forces have violently boarded a ship, being followed by Consortium News, that was headed to Gaza bringing humanitarian aid. A survivor of the USS Liberty is now in Israeli custody.
By Joe Lauria
Special to Consortium News
Israeli soldiers in international waters boarded the Al Awda ship headed to Gaza to deliver relief supplies on Sunday, detaining everyone on board, including a USS Liberty survivor, after beating and tasering some passengers, according to an eyewitness account.
Only two of the 22 passengers on the ship have been released, with the rest being held in Givon prison in Israel, the flotilla’s organizers said on Monday.
One of those released, Zohar Chamberlain Regev, an Israeli citizen, contested an Israeli Defense Force (IDF) statement that the ship had been captured “without exceptional incident.”
“People on board were tasered and hit by masked IOF soldiers. We did not get our passports or belongings before we got off the boat. Do not believe reports of peaceful interception,” Regev said in a statement to the organizers, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition. Regev referred to the IDF derogatorily as the Israeli Occupation Force.
She said she saw “blood on the deck of the Al Awda as the last participants were being dragged off the ship,” according to the coalition’s statement. Regev and a second Israeli passenger, Yonatan Shapira, were charged with attempting to enter Gaza and conspiracy before being released.
Consortium News reported on July 9 that Joe Meadors, a survivor of the 1967 Israeli attack on the USS Liberty, joined the 2018 Gaza Freedom Flotilla as the delegate from the United States. He boarded the Al Awda in Palermo, Sicily for the final 1,000 miles to Gaza and is now in Israeli custody. Meadors pre-recorded this video message in the event that he was captured:
Meadors was a signalman on the bridge of the USS Liberty, a surveillance vessel operating in international waters of the Mediterranean Sea near Gaza during the 1967 Six-Day Arab-Israreli war when it was attacked by Israeli war planes and submarines, killing 34 U.S. sailors.
Speaking of the seizure of the Al Awda, the flotilla organizers said: “A military attack on a civilian vessel is a violent act and a violation of international law. Taking 22 people from international waters to a country which is not their destination constitutes an act of kidnapping, which is also unlawful under the international Convention of the Law of Sea.”
Consortium News has been following the progress of the flotilla in two reports by passenger Elizabeth Murray. Murray left the Al Awda (The Return) before it approached Gaza and was not onboard when it was seized by Israeli forces.
“We call on national governments, civil society and international organizations to demand that Israeli authorities immediately release our boat so that we can deliver our much-needed medical supplies on Al Awda and the fishing boat itself to the rightful recipients in Gaza,” the Flotilla organizers said.
“Our second boat Freedom will follow Al Awda within a day or two, and the Freedom Flotilla will continue until the blockade ends and Palestinians of Gaza regain their full freedom of movement,” they said.
Besides delivering aid, the flotilla’s aim has been to bring attention to the illegal blockade imposed by Israel on Gaza since 2007.
Joe Lauria is editor-in-chief of Consortium News and a former correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, Boston Globe, Sunday Times of London and numerous other newspapers. He can be reached at joelauria@consortiumnews.com and followed on Twitter @unjoe .
Had no one on boat been live-streaming how masked IOF soldiers have brutally beating and tasering all those international citizens?
Really is time for a massive international fleet to go in and put an end to this continuing criminal state – Israel.
Support BDS. The only thing these creeps seem to fear. Apartheid and Genocide is acceptable from their Israeli Masters in the US of AIPAC
Israel is a patenty racist, rigidly ultranationalistic, militantly expansionist rogue state that routinely exploits captive Palestinian civilian populations as human lab rats, slaughtering unarmed men, women, and children for the purpose of testing of weapons and tactics that Israeli “defense” firms export to other repressive regimes around the globe. The whole world is watching. http://www.gumfilms.com/projects/lab
*Media Statement by BDS Malaysia*
30 July 2018
BDS Malaysia condemns unreservedly the interception and hijacking by the Israeli military of the Freedom Flotilla which was heading for Gaza with much needed medical supplies for the population there.
The flotilla was on a peaceful humanitarian mission and constituted no military threat whatsoever to any party. That the Zionist regime saw it fit to thwart the mission in international waters only underlines the lawlessness of the pariah state and that even medical supplies to Palestinian civilians is deemed a threat proves beyond any measure of doubt that it is an apartheid state deserving opprobrium and boycotting by the rest of the civilised world.
We demand that the Israeli authorities release immediately all 22 crew members of the flotilla including Malaysian national, Dr Mohd Afandi Salleh of MyCare. We hold the Zionist regime to be fully accountable for their wellbeing and safety.
For the sake of justice for Palestine and peace in the region, the ‘might is right’ belief on the part of the apartheid Zionist state has to be put to an end. We call on the international community and citizens the world over to join or redouble efforts to boycott and isolate the apartheid Zionist state. It worked more than two decades ago on South Africa and it will certainly work again in Palestine.
BDS Malaysia
bastards did it again!
Perhaps they can equally demand that the rulers of Gaza use their limited supplies of steel to build houses, rather than missiles, and renounce their intent to destroy Israel.
Hats off to a Joe Lauria, as of this hour the news other than Joe’s report here, is like listening to crickets.
Ironically one of Hitler’s initial solutions was to ship all the European Jews to some foreign place down South somewhere. This was thought to be impractical during war; so hence the plan to kill them all.
After the war Truman and Churchill wanted to avoid mass immigration of European Jews into Britain and the US. So the Israeli solution was facilitated.
Zionists have played right into the intentions and plans of their enemies.
I am afraid that the publicity is what Israel is concerned with. Tough to get an AK through the ?? , ah, Separation barrier, I believe is the term. It would be far cheaper to give every Palestinian $1,000,000 to leave than to keep up this charade.
I would think $ 5,000,000 per Israeli would work too. Or, make Israel the 51st state and give disability/ social security to all the Arabs.
Gaza is at war with Israel, and this can be confirmed by Hamas. This ship was entering a war zone delivering supplies to Hamas. Israel has every right to stop and inspect any vessel entering the war zone and intending to deliver goods to Gaza in order to insure that those goods can not be used in military operations against Israel. Boat operators should have cleared the delivery with Israeli authorities before hand but they obviously didn’t because they wanted an international incident. By not clearing it with Israel, the IDF had to assume that the ship was armed and dangerous. Luckily no one was killed.
As a person who was once sympathetic to Zionism I understand your need to route for your side, I would just like to point out a few things however, first off the Palestinians are almost certainly the descendents of ancient Jews which was cited by David Ben-Gurion, secondly and probably most importantly the fiction that the West has foisted on the world in regards to the history of Palestine being some on inhabited land before the Zionists arrived has been largely debunked and finally the is really duplicity in backstabbing toward anyone who Will not toe their psychopathic line we’re simply gets in their way is fairly replete, Mordechai Vanunu and the Liberty incident, not to mention the reasons therefore come to mind, if jewry needs protection, the last place I would go would be as Zionist because when these lunatics aren’t killing their own people to get them to move to Israel for so-called protection and maintaining their supermajority, they are drawing the righteous ire of their neighbors. The US is a declining power, empires rot from the inside out, what do you believe in Trump or not whether you’re a neocon we’re just feel strongly about this, the best hope and long term strategy for the Israelis is to reconcile with its neighbors.
Zionists give Jews a bad name as many people don’t realize Zionism is merely a subset; and wasn’t terribly popular during WWII. They were more concerned with sending people to Palestine than keeping everyone out of the gas chambers.
Proving their decadence they treat Palestinians similarly to the way the Nazis treated them- without the mass scale murders. Jewish culture has historically been humanistic; Zionists belie that.
Sadly the Israeli pirate criminals survived.
Countless millions of normal citizens acroos the world are at war with Israel though governments paid to ignore that reality. But probably not for long.
Defying fascist governments is obviously a tricky deal.
It’s way past time the U.S. stop aiding and abetting Israeli crimes against humanity.
The UN must take action regardless of the US’ stance. Isreal needs to be tried for war crimes. Just declare Palestine a nation! They can do better without Israel than under it
Along with kidnapping, how is this act not piracy on the high seas?
Can the thugs in IDF uniforms and under IDF control be charged and tried in the International Criminal Court at The Hague.
Can their superiors who gave the order be charged and tried, Nuremberg-style? Can the chain of command for this order be traced to Netanyahu himself?
If indicted, can these suspected criminals be subject to arrest outside Israel’s borders? Can any financial accounts outside Israel be frozen?
In case anyone was wondering to what noble purpose Israel would put the latest 38 billion dollars in U.S. military aid – we have an answer. More of the same. As a retired therapist I find it difficult not to see some good in people, even people engaged in rather horrific behavior. Yet when I contemplate the behavior of our U.S. congress in continuously funding and rabidly supporting Israel’s amoral mayhem, I see only monsters. People with absolutely no ethical moorings whatsoever. None.
Almost all U.S. politicians and Israeli Zionist politicians are deserving of Nuremberg style trials for crimes against humanity. In a just world tried along with them should be the corporate news media propagandists who repeat the endless lies of these politicians and also work to insure the voices of Palestinian victims are drowned and silenced. It goes without saying that the U.S. and Israel are both profoundly sick societies deeply mired in narcissistic self-delusion, blindly addicted to military violence and both in their own ways embracing ideologies no less odious than the Nazi notion of a “master race.”
I have total respect for the members of the flotilla, who will now no doubt suffer the added indignity of being accused of a litany of “crimes” for daring to challenge the two most dangerous openly lawless criminal States on the planet, the U.S. and Israel.
Excellent wriring
We’re any of them United States Citizens?
If anyone has not caught the latest Scott Horton interview with Sheldon Richman, Sheldon posits that there is a massive amount of evidence that the Palestinians have lived in the land of palestine/Israel since time immemorial, in other words the Palestinians ancestors were the ancient Jews and even according to Roman history which is voluminous in its recordkeeping the expulsion of ancient jewelry is a myth, as the Romans had no particularly good reason for expelling a tax paying population European jewry for the most part has no genetic ties with the land of palestine/Israel and the Ashkenazi Jews none at all as they are likely from an Area in western Turkey that converted to Judaism for political purposes.
So I guess the extreme irony in a very ironic time is these self hating mostly European zionists who have chosen to cut themselves off from the rest of their European kin are persecuting the descendents of actual ancient jewry.
Yes, persecution and land theft with imperial claims is merely a racist excuse for theft.
The story of Palestine and N Africa extends over a million years of human migration from our origins in SE Africa through the Mideast to Asia and Europe. During that period there have been perhaps 1,000 to 10,000 empires in Palestine. For any modern group to claim special rights there based one one of the shorter ancient empires is absurd. All of humanity own the Mideast by such an argument.
Perhaps only the UN should govern the Mideast, and certainly it should take back Israel as a bad move. The original grant was a mistake, due to Truman twisting arms at the newly-formed UN for a bribe. If the UN must expel the zionist-corrupted US, this would a be great gain for the US and the rest of humanity. Let us abolish Israel for the good of humanity.
The crew of the Al Awda have made very courageous and noble sacrifice to deliver aid, and to show that the Israelis are racist animals, unworthy of any sympathy, who deserve international condemnation. Only opportunists and fools pretend to sympathize.
It is a tragedy that so many Jews were misled by the zionist tyrants, but it is their fault.
The zionists never have an excuse for their extreme racism and thefts, only lies that everyone is out to get them for no reason. It is time for the world to denounce, embargo, and neutralize Israel, or abandon them to be destroyed by their many victims.
I warned of something like this when I first read about this flotilla’s mission a month or so ago.
Israel has become a lunatic state.
A violent, depraved, racist and paranoid lunatic state.
It’s an utter and total embarrassment for Washington to kowtow and genuflect to the Zionist power configuration to the degree in which it does. Of course it cuts across virtually the entire political spectrum.
Is Washington now capable of embarrassment?
For old duffers likee me, what are needed are links to petition sites, addresses for strategically important letter writing, and suggestions for other support.
Thank you Flotilla of Return.
Here’s a good place to start: You can write to demand that Israel guarantee the safety and unconditional release of the passengers and crew of the ‘Al Awda’ and press the international community to impose meaningful sanctions on Israel that would compel it to lift its illegal blockade on the people of Gaza, and allow the free flow of goods & services, as well as freedom of movement for its people, currently locked inside. https://jfp.freedomflotilla.org/news/sos-just-future-for-palestine
Isn’t this piracy under international law ?
Yes; and in violation of much other international law.
It’s more than piracy. An attack in intl waters by a sovereign standing military is similar to the wars of aggression that got Hitler’s henchmen hanged.
Kazimierz Moczarski was a Polish resistance fighter who shared a cell in prison with Jürgen Stroop, commander of the SS forces charged with ‘pacifying’ the Warsaw ghetto. Moczarski later published his recollections of their prison conversations in his book Conversations With an Executioner. Stroop considered himself a great German patriot and never at any time showed the slightest remorse for his actions. I remember one unforgettable passage from the book where Stroop tells Moczarski how German snipers used Jewish ‘jumpers’ for target practice. Jumpers were Jews who had been hiding in buildings that were torched by the Nazis. The Jews climbed to the roof and jumped rather than be killed by the Germans. SS snipers responded by competing with each other to see who could hit them in mid-air. Not even by jumping from rooftops could the Jews escape death at the hands of their persecutors.
Exactly in what way are the IDF snipers targeting unarmed Palestinians different from the German snipers who targeted defenseless Jews in Warsaw?
Right on man
Nikki Haley approves this action, because Israel has the right of self-defense.
I’m guessing your reply was tongue-in-cheek. If it wasn’t, then this is required reading: http://normanfinkelstein.com/2018/07/28/israel-has-no-right-to-self-defense-against-gaza/
You know very well what the Israelis fear … a terrorist cache hiding behind humanitarian aide. Might there be an agreed-upon protocol that will allow Israeli inspections?
Fear makes one stupid.
The terrorist caches are currently in Syria, supported with funding, arms, training, advisors and medevac services by Israel (and others). Israel fears only that the legitimate inhabitants of Palestine will survive. What they should fear is the inevitable reaction of the rest of the world to their piracy, kidnapping, atrocities, ethnic cleansing and lies. It’s coming!
Yeah, so is the Second Coming of the Late Lamented Jay Cee. Don’t hold your breath. skippy!
Uncle Saphead and a Congress chock full of bought and paid for Jewges (Jews’ stooges) have got their backs. With the Jew Ess Aye moving its embassy to Jerusalem, the next move will be the Israeli Knesset moving into the House of Representatives and the Senate. That way the Jewges will always be within earshot of their handlers.
Forgive me but BULLSHIT. The Israelis aren’t afraid of a terrorist cache; have no intention of allowing food or medicine enter Gaza. It would be funny if some of the passengers had a couple of AK-47s with them and shot the piss out of the boarding troops and kicked their bodies overboard. It would be interesting to see what happened if the Israeli’s were treated the way they treated the Palestinians.
No, no, Michael, you obviously didn’t read the story carefully. That boat was bound for the Gaza ghetto, not Israel. To cut off aid to the terrorists, you would have to get the U.S. government to suspend aid to Israel. Since U.S. politicians are too corrupt to even think of doing the right thing, concerned citizens everywhere will have to come to the aid of the Palestinians by supporting the BDS movement. And by high-profile actions such as trying to run the Israeli blockade.
Right on the money, Alley Cat!
would the details be worked out before or after the tasing?
I believe that this flotilla has made the same arrangements as previous flotillas, to have their ships and cargos inspected by neutral authorities on departure.
That point aside, and speaking as a convinced pacifist, I wonder whether Michael would clarify what would constitute a “terrorist cache”.
Careful reading over an extended period suggests that firepower directed by the Israelis against the Palestinians, exceeds that directed by Palestinians by approximately two orders of magnitude, approximately the same ratio as deaths attributed to each side. Furthermore, it is clear that the majority of Palestinians killed are civilians, fitting the definition of Terrorism, and a clear violation of both responsibilities of occupying powers, as well as the laws of war. By contrast, in recent years, the vast majority of Israelis killed were soldiers, which would call into question, the constant reference to terrorism, on their part.
Finally, the responsibilities of occupying powers, and yes a power that controls all means of ingress and egress, is still an occupying power… The responsibilities of occupying powers, include non interference in the economies of those so occupied….. precisely the opposite of the blockade that the Israelis have imposed for at least the past decade…. and considering the resultant rate of malnutrition, the foregoing is a gross understatement. Michael, what does a mother fear as her child is starving?
Israel’s blockade of Gaza is illegal. They have no right to inspect anything, especially in International waters. Allowing such an inspection would legitimise their illegal actions. If the ship was in international waters then this constitutes an act of war. Isralemust be condemned.
You are 100% correct!