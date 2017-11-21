In Case You Missed…

Some of our special stories in October dealt with the impact of climate change, the Saudi role in Mideast bloodshed, and the ongoing Russia-gate melodrama and what it means to journalism.

“Galveston’s BioLab Amid Global Warming” by Joe Lauria, Oct. 2, 2017

“America Not Immune from Chaos” by Ann Wright, Oct. 3, 2017

“How 2nd Amendment Distortions Kill” by Robert Parry, Oct. 3, 2017

“The Mystery of the Russia-gate Puppies” by Robert Parry, Oct. 4, 2017

“Shielding Saudis on Yemen Atrocities” by Shireen Al-Adeimi, Oct. 5, 2017

“The Spiraling Crisis of Puerto Rico” by Dennis J. Bernstein, Oct. 5, 2017

“Recalling Japan’s ‘Comfort Women’ Rapes” by Dennis J. Bernstein, Oct. 6, 2017

“President Zigzag” by Robert Parry, Oct. 6, 2017

“The Rise of Britain’s ‘New Politics’” by John Pilger, Oct. 6, 2017

“Kurdish Referendum Roils the Mideast” by Alastair Crooke, Oct. 7, 2017

“Agent Orange: Vietnam’s Ongoing Calamity” by Marjorie Cohn & Jonathan Moore, Oct. 9, 2017

“Anti-Nuke Activists Win Nobel Prize” by Elizabeth Murray, Oct. 9, 2017

“Russia-gate Jumps the Shark” by Robert Parry, Oct. 10, 2017

“The Osage Indian Murder Mystery” by James DiEugenio, Oct. 11, 2017

“Catalonia and the ‘Europe of Regions’” by Andrew Spannaus, Oct. 11, 2017

“Why North Korea Wants Nuke Deterrence” by Nicolas J.S. Davies, Oct. 12, 2017

“Trump’s War for Coal Raises Risks” by Jonathan Marshall, Oct. 13, 2017

“The Legacy of Reagan’s Civilian ‘Psyops’” by Robert Parry, Oct. 13, 2017

“Trump’s North Korea Delusions” by Jonathan Marshall, Oct. 14, 2017

“Fueling More Bloodshed in Ukraine” by James W. Carden, Oct. 14, 2017

“How Netanyahu Pulls Trump’s Strings” by Robert Parry, Oct. 15, 2017

“Iraqi Forces Clash with Kurdish Militia” by Joe Lauria, Oct. 16, 2017

“Why the Vengeance Toward Sgt. Bergdahl” by Matthew Hoh, Oct. 17, 2017

“Blaming Russia for the Internet ‘Sewer’” by Robert Parry, Oct. 18, 2017

“The Indonesia Massacre’s Historic Message” by Jonathan Marshall, Oct. 19, 2017

“Man Bites Dog: NYT Does Journalism” by Robert Parry, Oct. 19, 2017

“Clinton, Assange and the War on Truth” by John Pilger, Oct. 20, 2017

“As Trump Preens, Puerto Rico Still Suffers” by Dennis J. Bernstein, Oct. 23, 2017

“Russia-China Tandem Changes the World” by Gilbert Doctorow, Oct. 23, 2017

“Trump’s Praise for Philippines’ Killer-President” by Jonathan Marshall, Oct. 24, 2017

“Getting the Left to Embrace US ‘Exceptionalism’” by James W. Carden, Oct. 24, 2017

“California Wildfires Inflict More Devastation” by Dennis J Bernstein and Miguel Gavilan Molina, Oct. 24, 2017

“What Did Hillary Clinton Know?” by Robert Parry, Oct. 25, 2017

“Iraqi Kurds Suffer Major Setback” by Joe Lauria, Oct. 25, 2017

“NYT’s Assault on Press Freedom” by Daniel Lazare, Oct. 25, 2017

“The Ploy to Shift 9/11 Blame to Iran” by Kristen Breitweiser, Oct. 26, 2017

“Russia-gate Breeds ‘Establishment McCarthyism’” by Robert Parry, Oct. 26, 2017

“Guardians of the Magnitsky Myth” by Robert Parry, Oct. 28, 2017

“The Democratic Money Behind Russia-gate” by Joe Lauria, Oct. 29, 2017

“The Deep State’s JFK Triumph Over Trump” by Ray McGovern, Oct. 30, 2017

“How America Spreads Global Chaos” by Nicolas J.S. Davies, Oct. 30, 2017

“Sorting Out the Russia Mess” by Robert Parry, Oct. 31, 2017

“Blaming the Afghan War Failure on — Russia” by Jonathan Marshall, Oct. 31, 2017

To produce and publish these stories – and many more – costs money. And except for some book sales, we depend on the generous support of our readers.

So, please consider a tax-deductible donation either by credit card online or by mailing a check. (For readers wanting to use PayPal, you can address contributions to our PayPal Giving Fund account, which is named “The Consortium for Independent Journalism”).