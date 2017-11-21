In Case You Missed…

Some of our special stories in October dealt with the impact of climate change, the Saudi role in Mideast bloodshed, and the ongoing Russia-gate melodrama and what it means to journalism.

Galveston’s BioLab Amid Global Warming” by Joe Lauria, Oct. 2, 2017

America Not Immune from Chaos” by Ann Wright, Oct. 3, 2017

How 2nd Amendment Distortions Kill” by Robert Parry, Oct. 3, 2017

The Mystery of the Russia-gate Puppies” by Robert Parry, Oct. 4, 2017

Shielding Saudis on Yemen Atrocities” by Shireen Al-Adeimi, Oct. 5, 2017

The Spiraling Crisis of Puerto Rico” by Dennis J. Bernstein, Oct. 5, 2017

Recalling Japan’s ‘Comfort Women’ Rapes” by Dennis J. Bernstein, Oct. 6, 2017

President Zigzag” by Robert Parry, Oct. 6, 2017

The Rise of Britain’s ‘New Politics’” by John Pilger, Oct. 6, 2017

Kurdish Referendum Roils the Mideast” by Alastair Crooke, Oct. 7, 2017

Agent Orange: Vietnam’s Ongoing Calamity” by Marjorie Cohn & Jonathan Moore, Oct. 9, 2017

Anti-Nuke Activists Win Nobel Prize” by Elizabeth Murray, Oct. 9, 2017

Russia-gate Jumps the Shark” by Robert Parry, Oct. 10, 2017

The Osage Indian Murder Mystery” by James DiEugenio, Oct. 11, 2017

Catalonia and the ‘Europe of Regions’” by Andrew Spannaus, Oct. 11, 2017

Why North Korea Wants Nuke Deterrence” by Nicolas J.S. Davies, Oct. 12, 2017

Trump’s War for Coal Raises Risks” by Jonathan Marshall, Oct. 13, 2017

The Legacy of Reagan’s Civilian ‘Psyops’” by Robert Parry, Oct. 13, 2017

Trump’s North Korea Delusions” by Jonathan Marshall, Oct. 14, 2017

Fueling More Bloodshed in Ukraine” by James W. Carden, Oct. 14, 2017

How Netanyahu Pulls Trump’s Strings” by Robert Parry, Oct. 15, 2017

Iraqi Forces Clash with Kurdish Militia” by Joe Lauria, Oct. 16, 2017

Why the Vengeance Toward Sgt. Bergdahl” by Matthew Hoh, Oct. 17, 2017

Blaming Russia for the Internet ‘Sewer’” by Robert Parry, Oct. 18, 2017

The Indonesia Massacre’s Historic Message” by Jonathan Marshall, Oct. 19, 2017

Man Bites Dog: NYT Does Journalism” by Robert Parry, Oct. 19, 2017

Clinton, Assange and the War on Truth” by John Pilger, Oct. 20, 2017

As Trump Preens, Puerto Rico Still Suffers” by Dennis J. Bernstein, Oct. 23, 2017

Russia-China Tandem Changes the World” by Gilbert Doctorow, Oct. 23, 2017

Trump’s Praise for Philippines’ Killer-President” by Jonathan Marshall, Oct. 24, 2017

Getting the Left to Embrace US ‘Exceptionalism’” by James W. Carden, Oct. 24, 2017

California Wildfires Inflict More Devastation” by Dennis J Bernstein and Miguel Gavilan Molina, Oct. 24, 2017

What Did Hillary Clinton Know?” by Robert Parry, Oct. 25, 2017

Iraqi Kurds Suffer Major Setback” by Joe Lauria, Oct. 25, 2017

NYT’s Assault on Press Freedom” by Daniel Lazare, Oct. 25, 2017

The Ploy to Shift 9/11 Blame to Iran” by Kristen Breitweiser, Oct. 26, 2017

Russia-gate Breeds ‘Establishment McCarthyism’” by Robert Parry, Oct. 26, 2017

Guardians of the Magnitsky Myth” by Robert Parry, Oct. 28, 2017

The Democratic Money Behind Russia-gate” by Joe Lauria, Oct. 29, 2017

The Deep State’s JFK Triumph Over Trump” by Ray McGovern, Oct. 30, 2017

How America Spreads Global Chaos” by Nicolas J.S. Davies, Oct. 30, 2017

Sorting Out the Russia Mess” by Robert Parry, Oct. 31, 2017

Blaming the Afghan War Failure on — Russia” by Jonathan Marshall, Oct. 31, 2017

