Russia-gate Breeds ‘Establishment McCarthyism’

Exclusive: As Russia-gate gives cover for an Establishment attack on Internet freedom and independent news, traditional defenders of a free press and civil liberties are joining the assault or staying on the sidelines, reports Robert Parry.
By Robert Parry
In the past, America has witnessed “McCarthyism” from the Right and even complaints from the Right about “McCarthyism of the Left.” But what we are witnessing now amid the Russia-gate frenzy is what might be called “Establishment McCarthyism,” traditional media/political powers demonizing and silencing dissent that questions mainstream narratives.
This extraordinary assault on civil liberties is cloaked in fright-filled stories about “Russian propaganda” and wildly exaggerated tales of the Kremlin’s “hordes of Twitter bots,” but its underlying goal is to enforce Washington’s “groupthinks” by creating a permanent system that shuts down or marginalizes dissident opinions and labels contrary information – no matter how reasonable and well-researched – as “disputed” or “rated false” by mainstream “fact-checking” organizations like PolitiFact.
It doesn’t seem to matter that the paragons of this new structure – such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN and, indeed, PolitiFact – have a checkered record of getting facts straight.
For instance, PolitiFact still rates as “true” Hillary Clinton’s false claim that “all 17 U.S. intelligence agencies” agreed that Russia was behind the release of Democratic emails last year. Even the Times and The Associated Press belatedly ran corrections after President Obama’s intelligence chiefs admitted that the assessment came from what Director of National Intelligence James Clapper called “hand-picked” analysts from only three agencies: CIA, FBI and NSA.
And, the larger truth was that these “hand-picked” analysts were sequestered away from other analysts even from their own agencies and produced “stove-piped intelligence,” i.e., analysis that escapes the back-and-forth that should occur inside the intelligence community.
Even then, what these analysts published last Jan. 6 was an “assessment,” which they specifically warned was “not intended to imply that we have proof that shows something to be a fact.” In other words, they didn’t have any conclusive proof of Russian “hacking.”
Yet, the Times and other leading newspaper routinely treat these findings as flat fact or the unassailable “consensus” of the “intelligence community.” Contrary information, including WikiLeaks’ denials of a Russian role in supplying the emails, and contrary judgments from former senior U.S. intelligence officials are ignored.
The Jan. 6 report also tacked on a seven-page addendum smearing the Russian television network, RT, for such offenses as sponsoring a 2012 debate among U.S. third-party presidential candidates who had been excluded from the Republican-Democratic debates. RT also was slammed for reporting on the Occupy Wall Street protests and the environmental dangers from “fracking.”
How the idea of giving Americans access to divergent political opinions and information about valid issues such as income inequality and environmental dangers constitutes threats to American “democracy” is hard to comprehend.
However, rather than address the Jan. 6 report’s admitted uncertainties about Russian “hacking” and the troubling implications of its attacks on RT, the Times and other U.S. mainstream publications treat the report as some kind of holy scripture that can’t be questioned or challenged.
Silencing RT
For instance, on Tuesday, the Times published a front-page story entitled “YouTube Gave Russians Outlet Portal Into U.S.” that essentially cried out for the purging of RT from YouTube. The article began by holding YouTube’s vice president Robert Kynci up to ridicule and opprobrium for his praising “RT for bonding with viewers by providing ‘authentic’ content instead of ‘agendas or propaganda.’”
The article by Daisuke Wakabayashi and Nicholas Confessore swallowed whole the Jan. 6 report’s conclusion that RT is “the Kremlin’s ‘principal international propaganda outlet’ and a key player in Russia’s information warfare operations around the world.” In other words, the Times portrayed Kynci as essentially a “useful idiot.”
Yet, the article doesn’t actually dissect any RT article that could be labeled false or propagandistic. It simply alludes generally to news items that contained information critical of Hillary Clinton as if any negative reporting on the Democratic presidential contender – no matter how accurate or how similar to stories appearing in the U.S. press – was somehow proof of “information warfare.”
As Daniel Lazare wrote at Consortiumnews.com on Wednesday, “The web version [of the Times article] links to an RT interview with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that ran shortly before the 2016 election. The topic is a September 2014 email obtained by Wikileaks in which Clinton acknowledges that ‘the governments of Qatar and Saudi Arabia … are providing clandestine financial and logistic support to ISIL and other radical Sunni groups in the region.’”
In other words, the Times cited a documented and newsworthy RT story as its evidence that RT was a propaganda shop threatening American democracy and deserving ostracism if not removal from YouTube.
A Dangerous Pattern
Not to say that I share every news judgment of RT – or for that matter The New York Times – but there is a grave issue of press freedom when the Times essentially calls for the shutting down of access to a news organization that may highlight or report on stories that the Times and other mainstream outlets downplay or ignore.
And this was not a stand-alone story. Previously, the Times has run favorable articles about plans to deploy aggressive algorithms to hunt down and then remove or marginalize information that the Times and other mainstream outlets deem false.
Nor is it just the Times. Last Thanksgiving, The Washington Post ran a fawning front-page article about an anonymous group PropOrNot that had created a blacklist of 200 Internet sites, including Consortiumnews.com and other independent news sources, that were deemed guilty of dispensing “Russian propaganda,” which basically amounted to our showing any skepticism toward the State Department’s narratives on the crises in Syria or Ukraine.
So, if any media outlet dares to question the U.S. government’s version of events – once that storyline has been embraced by the big media – the dissidents risk being awarded the media equivalent of a yellow star and having their readership dramatically reduced by getting downgraded on search engines and punished on social media.
Meanwhile, Congress has authorized $160 million to combat alleged Russian “propaganda and disinformation,” a gilded invitation for “scholars” and “experts” to gear up “studies” that will continue to prove what is supposed to be proved – “Russia bad” – with credulous mainstream reporters eagerly gobbling up the latest “evidence” of Russian perfidy.
There is also a more coercive element to what’s going on. RT is facing demands from the Justice Department that it register as a “foreign agent” or face prosecution. Clearly, the point is to chill the journalism done by RT’s American reporters, hosts and staff who now fear being stigmatized as something akin to traitors.
You might wonder: where are the defenders of press freedom and civil liberties? Doesn’t anyone in the mainstream media or national politics recognize the danger to a democracy coming from enforced groupthinks? Is American democracy so fragile that letting Americans hear “another side of the story” must be prevented?
A Dangerous ‘Cure’
I agree that there is a limited problem with jerks who knowingly make up fake stories or who disseminate crazy conspiracy theories – and no one finds such behavior more offensive than I do. But does no one recall the lies about Iraq’s WMD and other U.S. government falsehoods and deceptions over the years?
Often, it is the few dissenters who alert the American people to the truth, even as the Times, Post, CNN and other big outlets are serving as the real propaganda agents, accepting what the “important people” say and showing little or no professional skepticism.
And, given the risk of thermo-nuclear war with Russia, why aren’t liberals and progressives demanding at least a critical examination of what’s coming from the U.S. intelligence agencies and the mainstream press?
The answer seems to be that many liberals and progressives are so blinded by their fury over Donald Trump’s election that they don’t care what lines are crossed to destroy or neutralize him. Plus, for some liberal entities, there’s lots of money to be made.
For instance, the American Civil Liberties Union has made its “resistance” to the Trump administration an important part of its fundraising. So, the ACLU is doing nothing to defend the rights of news organizations and journalists under attack.
When I asked ACLU about the Justice Department’s move against RT and other encroachments on press freedom, I was told by ACLU spokesman Thomas Dresslar: “Thanks for reaching out to us. Unfortunately, I’ve been informed that we do not have anyone able to speak to you about this.”
Meanwhile, the Times and other traditional “defenders of a free press” are now part of the attack machine against a free press. While much of this attitude comes from the big media’s high-profile leadership of the anti-Trump Resistance and anger at any resistors to the Resistance, mainstream news outlets have chafed for years over the Internet undermining their privileged role as the gatekeepers of what Americans get to see and hear.
For a long time, the big media has wanted an excuse to rein in the Internet and break the small news outlets that have challenged the power – and the profitability – of the Times, Post, CNN, etc. Russia-gate and Trump have become the cover for that restoration of mainstream authority.
So, as we have moved into this dangerous New Cold War, we are living in what could be called “Establishment McCarthyism,” a hysterical but methodical strategy for silencing dissent and making sure that future mainstream groupthinks don’t get challenged.
As American historian Stephen F. Cohen points out in The Nation, the mainstream American political-media narrative, which powerfully influences the possibility of war or peace with Russia, is dangerously unbalanced:
“It is not Putin who is endangering US and international security, but rather the high-level political and intelligence enemies of détente. Similarly, it is not Putin who is degrading the US media with “fake news.” Nor is it Putin who is subverting the American political process, but rather the US intelligence leakers who are at war against their own president.
“President Eisenhower eventually stopped Joseph McCarthy. Who will stop the new McCarthyism before it spreads further into the ‘soul of democracy,’ so revered by liberals and progressives? Facts might do so. But in lieu of facts, there are only professional ethics, decency, and patriotism.”
US Double Standards in the New Cold War
By Stephen F. Cohen
https://www.thenation.com/article/us-double-standards-in-the-new-cold-war/
The suppression of dissent by mass media to ensure that “future mainstream groupthinks don’t get challenged” is tantamount to treason. The economic power of oligarchy (zionists/MIC/WallSt) over Congress, judiciary, federal agencies, and mass media, has been completely consolidated since WWII, depriving us of every tool needed to restore democracy.
Let me refer interested readers to the John Batchelor Show @ audioboom.com for (usually:) weekly podcast discussions with Stephen F. Cohen, each some 40 minutes’ length tho’ always presented in two segments, under the rubric: “Tales of the New Cold War”. Very highly recommended — indeed, some kinda prerequisite for sanity these days as the US goes down the fucking tubes..
What about the Center for Constitutional Rights? It’s better than the ACLU anyway.
“Buried deep in the provisions of the NDAA was language from a bill introduced by Sen. Rob Portman ostensibly to protect the public from the effects of ‘foreign propaganda.’ [The bill, originally introduced in March 2016] was passed by the Senate on December 8 as the “Countering Disinformation and Propaganda Act” and then inserted into the NDAA.
“According to Senator Portman, the intent of the law is to ‘…improve the ability of the United States to counter foreign propaganda and disinformation from our enemies by establishing an interagency center housed at the State Department to coordinate and synchronize counter-propaganda efforts throughout the U.S. government. To support these efforts, the bill also creates a grant program for NGOs, think tanks, civil society and other experts outside government.’
“For Senator Portman, the U.S. is the innocent victim of ruthless propaganda efforts on the part of foreign governments to slander and discredit the altruistic objectives of U.S. global activities.
“In the face of the Neo-McCarthyism represented by this legislation and the many other repressive moves of the Obama administration to curtail speech and control information — from the increased surveillance of the public to the use of the espionage act to prosecute journalists and whistleblowers — one would reasonably assume that forces on the left would vigorously oppose the normalization of authoritarianism, especially in this period of heightened concerns about neo-fascism.
“Unfortunately, the petit-bourgeois ‘latte left’ along with their liberal allies have been in full collaboration with the state for the past eight years, with the predictable result that no such alarm was issued, nor has any critique or even debate been forthcoming. […]
“by narrowing the scope of acceptable political discourse in relation to U.S. global strategies that are heavily dependent on militarism and the strategic commitment to suppress regional capitalist rivals, the neocons and liberal interventionists can expect to avoid mass opposition to continued imperialist adventures. Similar to the McCarthyite period when the ideological commitment to containment abroad required the destruction of any domestic opposition, the neo-McCarthyism of today is geared toward ideological conformity. In this sense, Trumpism is becoming a useful tool for enforcing neoliberal ideological consensus.
“The potential danger of the unfolding order is not lost on those of us who take a consistent oppositional stance to the bi-partisan games being played on the people. The set-up piece that ran in the Washington Post that supposedly identified news outlets that were supposed to be involved in questionable or outright ‘fake news’ included a number of outlets [like Counterpunch and Black Agenda Report]
‘With the left’s attention fixed on Trump and its fear of the ‘new’ authoritarianism that he is supposed to introduce, it has failed to confront or even be aware of the fact that the foundation for any kind of ‘neo-fascism’ that might emerge in the U.S. was constructed over the last 15 years of the combined Bush and Obama administrations.”
Trump’s Neo-Fascism will be Built on Neo-Fascism of Obama and Democrat Party
By Ajamu Baraka
https://blackagendareport.com/obama_and_trump_neo-fascism
Russia-gate also gives cover for the election fraud perpetrated by both major parties.
“In a surreal and stunning example of 21st century propaganda and censorship, Google has cobbled together a coalition it is calling ‘First Draft’ to tackle what it calls ‘misinformation online.’
“First Draft’s “founding partners” include News Corporation’s (parent company of Fox News) Storyful and NATO think tank Atlantic Council’s ‘Bellingcat’ blog, headed by formally unemployed social worker Eliot Higgins who now fashions himself as a weapons expert and geopolitical analyst despite no formal training, practical real-world experience or track record of honest, unbiased reporting. In fact, between News Corporation and Bellingcat alone, Google’s First Draft appears to be itself a paragon of, and nexus for “‘misinformation online.’
“Google’s Glaring Conflicts of Interest
“Google too, having for years now worked closely with the US State Department, faces its own conflicts of interest in ‘social newsgathering and verification,’ In fact, Google has admittedly been involved in engineering intentional deceptions aimed specifically to skew public perception, including doctoring its maps and Google Earth in real-time amid conflicts in favor of US-backed militant groups and through the development of applications designed to psychologically target the Syrian government into capitulating before US-backed militant groups. […]
“the same names signed on to First Draft are also the same names who helped sell the disastrous intervention in Libya and who are now attempting to sell yet another direct Western military intervention in Syria.
“And it is perhaps the lack of success these same names are having in selling this most recent potential intervention in Syria that has precipitated First Draft’s creation in the first place.
“There is a burgeoning alternative media composed of individual independent journalists, analysts and commentators both biased and impartial, both professional and amateur, competing directly with and overcoming the West’s longstanding monopoly over international public perception. There is also the emergence of professional and competitive national media organizations across the developing world who are taking increasingly large shares of both the West’s media monopoly and its monopoly over the public’s trust.
“It is clear that First Draft has no intention of protecting the truth as none among its membership have done so until now individually, but rather in collectively protecting what the special interests behind these organizations want the global public to believe is the truth. First Draft is a desperate measure taken by Western special interests to reassert the West’s dominance over global public perception by leveraging the widely used social media platforms it controls, including Facebook and Twitter, as well as IT giant Google and its large range of services and applications. […]
“Until the members of First Draft can cite a lie told by their competitors that is as destructive and as costly as their own lies preceding and underpinning the invasion and occupation of Iraq or the more recent destruction of Libya, their efforts appear more as a means of further deflecting away from the truth, not defending it.”
Facebook, Twitter, Western Media Attempt to Reassert Monopoly Over “Truth”
By Ulson Gunnar
http://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/2016/10/facebook-twitter-western-media-attempt.html
Of course the collaboration of the media and government in defense of “manufactured consensus” is not a new phenomenon. I remember the role of the NYT during the Vietnam war and every other one since. The CIA, since its inception, has cultivated relationships with editorial boards and reporters to insure the capacity to keep critical thought within safe boundaries. It is not surprising that it is now attempting to extend the same strategy to the owners and editors of the new platforms which offer information through the internet. Another good reason to support sources like Consortiumnews, the Real News, and others who really do resist.
Another excellent article by Parry. This harkens back to the Bush/Cheney 9/11 debacle where the US population was fooled into giving up liberty for security with the implementation of the Patriot Act. Here again, this neo-McCarthyite movement is intended to deprive Americans of their freedom–the right to know the truth. Is democracy in the US so fragile that a divergent opinion is considered the voice of an enemy state. Will every alternative point of view be scrutinized as an idea issued by a foreign adversary. Will all dissidents be viewed as stooges working for a foreign government.
The reactionary investigation and the concocted “Russian Conspiracy Theory” by the Democratic Party proves that they’re as warmongering as the neoconservatives in the Republican Party.
Perhaps, that’s why Hillary lost the election to Trump–“what happened”–was that progressives did not want to vote for a warmongering Wall Street shill.
There are several weird twists to the Russia story if you listen to the first part of Loud and Clear.
https://sputniknews.com/radio_loud_and_clear/201710261058544941-the-curtain-rises-on-dossier-scandal-the-role-of-clinton-dnc-and-fbi/
By the way, I’m not ashamed of going to Sputnik for this kind of analysis but it’s a shame that I have to here in the land of the first amendment.
Has anyone seen the last FRONTLINE program that aired recently with the title: “Putin’s Revenge”?
I have never seen such crude propaganda in my life, something I’m sure rivaled the worst of Soviet or North Korean state run media. I’ve always considered NPR to be a fairly subtle form of propaganda, but Frontline gave up on subtlety!
Frontline is what one gives their dogs to prevent fleas. It has deteriorated into a sickening morass of privatization.
Moyers has always been suspect. Working for LBJ, a man who had his sister murdered and who ran with the mob in Texas. What does Moyer know? What will he not tell us? My God, the man was the speech writer for one of the most corrupt political figures in 20th century America.
Danny Weil –
Well said. I agree with you. I have watched Bill Moyers for a long time. I liked him. However, inside I always had suspicion of him being a part of The Empire Machine. Finally, he has come out. He is showing his true self.
It is very important to point out the Uranium deals with the Clinton Foundation and Russia. Even Newsweek did an article on this.
http://www.newsweek.com/what-we-know-about-russian-uranium-scheme-involving-clinton-and-obama-693348?yptr=yahoo
So while the Russia gate scam is predominant in the news, we see little about Hillary and the Russian Uranium scam.
Not to mention the doings at the Mena Municipal Airport.
Hillary lost her political “virginity” in Little Rock.
Great old article about Mena airport
and gov Clinton –
http://www.idfiles.com/menacoverup.htm
By the way a seriously lousy film about the subject “American Made”
with Tom Cruise – worth a watch just for the sheer BS of it all – and the reviews are generally positive about this ” comedic”‘romp –
A pretty ugly chapter in American history – Iran Contra- and that other hero/idiot Oliver North –
I used to record Thom Hartman’s show broadcast on RT ( probably because none of the MSN outlets would carry his show ) – because it wasn’t available anywhere else – Hartman is hardly Russian propaganda –
And the old lizard Larry King has migrated over
“The answer seems to be that many liberals and progressives are so blinded by their fury over Donald Trump’s election that they don’t care what lines are crossed to destroy or neutralize him.”
This seems to be the fundamental dynamic. The “primal scream” of fury and anguish at Hillary’s loss and Trump’s win is raw, irrational emotion that is being channeled. When people cannot control their emotions and detach a wee bit, they are prime fodder for being stampeded like panicked sheep.
“For instance, the American Civil Liberties Union has made its “resistance” to the Trump administration an important part of its fundraising.”
Very disappointed with the ACLU, which I have supported for years with a regular monthly donation, for jumping onto the “resistance” meme. But I don’t dare withdraw my support from them, because they are still some of the only somewhat sane people left on the “left.”
You make a valid point Litchfield. The discourse in our nation’s dialog has gone to such a vile and nasty display of crude partisanship that it is hard to comprehend to how we may all find common ground enough to agree upon a suitable compromise if ever again.
If your critical of Donald Trump then you are a snowflake whiner, and any facts to the contrary of Trump’s decisions or brags, then you are ‘fake news’. On the opposite side of the page, say one thing negative about Hillary, and your damned to hell if your a woman, and if you are a man then you are simply labeled a misogynist, so take that you macho pigs. It would almost all be too funny if it weren’t that it is playing with our society’s foundations of civility. Only to the few who rely on war, and domination, does this divide so benefit with power.
The American public has been so badly brainwashed that any evidence brought forth to disclaim any official bogus nonsense the government has propagandized the citizen with, is just fluffed off as conspiracy theory. Why, the government is so entrenched in it’s lies that it can’t even release all the documents and transcripts never before seen for the last fifty four years regarding the assassination of an American sitting president, or so it goes. Seeing how the JFK murder is still handled with a reluctant hand from behind the screen, does not give hope to the crime of 911 ever being solved to within a lifetime of suspicion at the minimum. Joe
O please, they’ve been shilling for the Right for years. This vaunted defense of “we have to let Nazis march if we want to march” is all bull squirt. When Ethel Rosenberg ( a Jew) needed their help, they abandoned her to execution without batting an eye, but they were there for the Nazis in Skokey. They are duplicitous monsters. Try CCR– the real defenders of our constitution.
According to everything I have read, this dossier was first paid for by republicans and then dropped after Bush dropped out. https://beeryblog.com/2017/10/25/lazy-logic-no-the-dem-funded-dossier-is-not-like-trump-russia-collusion/
So true, but luckily there is no Soviet Union on the other side, so it stays within the boundaries of the USA.
The rest of the world can just ignore whatever the Americans are doing, just as the EU can continue to trade with Iran and emphasize climate change policies. The US never has done anything for the good of the rest of the world and now is only looking after its 1%.
Up to the people what they wish to do about it. The good information is right here, written by many reliable and real journalists.
Your sentiment koning290 that the U.S. may, or is, losing it’s influence amongst the other nations of the world, only gives one hope that the flames of the empire will diminish to a slow burning ember of it’s blazing past.
Totally Joe. As I watch the pus in Washington be outed by the Cheeto, I practically want to hug him. Except that then I’d have to take a bath in bleach. But he is such a crass, crazy, ignorant flop that EVERYONE is against him. Just let them impeach him and we’ll be stuck with Pence–the Koch’s boy who has enough smarts not to piss his owners off.
I have just youtubed “Greer” which goes to the very heart of “The Problem”, and can not honestly be left out of the picture, in the quest for “what’s REALLY going on!?” We’re just passing so much gas, if we fail to examine what Greer is saying. It fits the timeline of events that have befallen us here in America: the more “exotic and high strangeness” features of the NAZI regime, Admiral Byrd’s immediate Post-War expedition to Antarctica to wrap up loose ends and his discovery there, the Roswell Incident, which,BTW, was the home base for the World’s only nuclear bomber unit, and weeks later, Truman’s creation of the CIA, and our subsequent Deep State problems ever since. THIS is where Honesty directs one’s attention, and failure to go there means one has chosen lies and self- delusion. I choose honesty. Goodbye.
Thanks again to Robert Parry and CN for continuing to push back against this appalling state of American governance. We are veering toward a totalitarian state, and we have to oppose it in every way we can. Whether the rest of the world sees this fraud or not, these liars will stop at nothing until they are forced to. All this Twitter, Google stuff, Uranium One, etc., much is heating up. I wouldn’t be a bit surprised with the Russophobic madness, if the Deep State tried to put a Russia spin on JFK’s assassination (again, they tried that when it was the USSR). The US is collectively losing its mind
Good point. It was very odd that Russia was not blamed in the 1960s, since Oswald had defected to the USSR, had lived there for several years despite being denied citizenship, and had visited USSR and Cuba embassies in Mexico not long before the event. It is hard to believe that journalistic and investigative standards were so much higher then. I cannot explain it, other than to guess that a darker secret was likely to be exposed in the investigation.
The darker secret could be fear of evidence that US agencies, politicians, or political donors were involved. But now that mass media are controlled entirely by US agencies, politicians, and political donors, they need not fear that any such evidence will be revealed.
Sam it’s something worth believing that the Shadow Government & it’s Deep State strengthen their positions of power under the guise of covering up the assassinations of the 60 ‘s. Joe
Oh, and they’re blaming Syria again for Khan Shaykoun! Tillerson, who sometimes appears measured in approach, must have had the electrodes applied, since now he sounds like Haley.