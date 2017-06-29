NYT Finally Retracts Russia-gate Canard

Exclusive: A founding Russia-gate myth is that all 17 U.S. intelligence agencies agreed that Russia hacked into and distributed Democratic emails, a falsehood that The New York Times has belatedly retracted, reports Robert Parry.
By Robert Parry
The New York Times has finally admitted that one of the favorite Russia-gate canards – that all 17 U.S. intelligence agencies concurred on the assessment of Russian hacking of Democratic emails – is false.
On Thursday, the Times appended a correction to a June 25 article that had repeated the false claim, which has been used by Democrats and the mainstream media for months to brush aside any doubts about the foundation of the Russia-gate scandal and portray President Trump as delusional for doubting what all 17 intelligence agencies supposedly knew to be true.
In the Times’ White House Memo of June 25, correspondent Maggie Haberman mocked Trump for “still refus[ing] to acknowledge a basic fact agreed upon by 17 American intelligence agencies that he now oversees: Russia orchestrated the attacks, and did it to help get him elected.”
However, on Thursday, the Times – while leaving most of Haberman’s ridicule of Trump in place – noted in a correction that the relevant intelligence “assessment was made by four intelligence agencies — the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Central Intelligence Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Security Agency. The assessment was not approved by all 17 organizations in the American intelligence community.”
The Times’ grudging correction was vindication for some Russia-gate skeptics who had questioned the claim of a full-scale intelligence assessment, which would usually take the form of a National Intelligence Estimate (or NIE), a product that seeks out the views of the entire Intelligence Community and includes dissents.
The reality of a more narrowly based Russia-gate assessment was admitted in May by President Obama’s Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and Obama’s CIA Director John Brennan in sworn congressional testimony.
Clapper testified before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee on May 8 that the Russia-hacking claim came from a “special intelligence community assessment” (or ICA) produced by selected analysts from the CIA, NSA and FBI, “a coordinated product from three agencies – CIA, NSA, and the FBI – not all 17 components of the intelligence community,” the former DNI said.
Clapper further acknowledged that the analysts who produced the Jan. 6 assessment on alleged Russian hacking were “hand-picked” from the CIA, FBI and NSA.
Yet, as any intelligence expert will tell you, if you “hand-pick” the analysts, you are really hand-picking the conclusion. For instance, if the analysts were known to be hard-liners on Russia or supporters of Hillary Clinton, they could be expected to deliver the one-sided report that they did.
Politicized Intelligence
In the history of U.S. intelligence, we have seen how this selective approach has worked, such as the phony determination of the Reagan administration pinning the attempted assassination of Pope John Paul II and other acts of terror on the Soviet Union.
CIA Director William Casey and Deputy Director Robert Gates shepherded the desired findings through the process by putting the assessment under the control of pliable analysts and sidelining those who objected to this politicization of intelligence.
The point of enlisting the broader intelligence community – and incorporating dissents into a final report – is to guard against such “stove-piping” of intelligence that delivers the politically desired result but ultimately distorts reality.
Another painful example of politicized intelligence was President George W. Bush’s 2002 National Intelligence Estimate on Iraq’s WMD that removed State Department and other dissents from the declassified version that was given to the public.
Since Clapper’s and Brennan’s testimony in May, the Times and other mainstream news outlets have avoided a direct contradiction of their earlier acceptance of the 17-intelligence-agencies canard by simply referring to a judgment by “the intelligence community.”
That finessing of their earlier errors has allowed Hillary Clinton and other senior Democrats to continue referencing this fictional consensus without challenge, at least in the mainstream media.
For instance, on May 31 at a technology conference in California, Clinton referred to the Jan. 6 report, asserting that “Seventeen agencies, all in agreement, which I know from my experience as a Senator and Secretary of State, is hard to get. They concluded with high confidence that the Russians ran an extensive information war campaign against my campaign, to influence voters in the election.”
The failure of the major news organizations to clarify this point about the 17 agencies may have contributed to Haberman’s mistake on June 25 as she simply repeated the groupthink that nearly all the Important People in Washington just knew to be true.
But the Times’ belated correction also underscores the growing sense that the U.S. mainstream media has joined in a political vendetta against Trump and has cast aside professional standards to the point of repeating false claims designed to denigrate him.
That, in turn, plays into Trump’s Twitter complaints that he and his administration are the targets of a “witch hunt” led by the “fake news” media, a grievance that appears to be energizing his supporters and could discredit whatever ongoing investigations eventually conclude.
Investigative reporter Robert Parry broke many of the Iran-Contra stories for The Associated Press and Newsweek in the 1980s. You can buy his latest book, America’s Stolen Narrative, either in print here or as an e-book (from Amazon and barnesandnoble.com).
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence is not an agency, it coordinates agencies. It collects nothing of its own.
So that is three agencies, not four.
Furthermore, the three did not entirely agree. The canard has run with the one of the three that is most extreme. The other two said the evidence available to them did not go that far.
So the NYT has backed off only half way, and is still wrong, peddling a story for which it ought to know better, probably does know better.
I agree. Three agencies not four, one headed by Comey who with his leaks must be considered part of the anti-Trump cabal.
Russiagate continues to crumble – and those of us who have attacked its basis, like the estimable Robert Parry, should be proud of what we have done.
your article avers that the analysts were handpicked for political reasons–but there’s no proof. Very unlikely the case. If that is the case you better believe the other analysts would be complaining through regular channels and leaks that the assessment was political. Also, an ICA represents the community, even if it was not written by all members of the IC. Why is it important that for example NGA–who deals in satellite imagery–have a say in the ICA?
Since the ICA was a lie, you have to wonder why they did that. Maybe to get at Trump for refusing to bow to their power? After all, the CIA is part of the military now and has an agenda to demonize Russia and Putin. So Trump was threatening their control of our military policy. Like the congressperson warned, “They (CIA) have six ways to Sunday to get back at you.”
Handpicking analysts is a time-dishonered method used by unscrupulous intelligence managers to get the answer they want. Parry is right; it started BIG-TIME with Bill Casey and his windsock protégé Bobby Gates. I was there; I watched it, and then left.
It takes about 20 years to put enough malleable managers in place to corrupt an entire institution — like the Analysis Directorate of CIA. But sycophants are not hard to find, even in the best of institutions.
Twenty years after Casey/Gates prostituted the ethos of speaking/writing the truth without fear or favor, politicization reached its apogee with the thoroughly dishonest preparation of the NIE on Iraq WMD issued on October 1, 2002. The chair of that estimate, a tried-and-tested-by-Rumsfeld charlatan, was actually coached behind the scenes by none other than Dick Cheney. Indeed, Cheney in effect wrote the estimate’s terms of reference in a speech including all kinds of exaggeration on Iraq on August 26, 2002. Hundreds in the inside knew about the fraudulent process and product on pre-Iraq War “intelligence.” But NO ONE, NO ONE spoke out.
CIA Director Tenet himself told his British counterpart that the “intelligence was being fixed around the policy” of regime-change in Baghdad. The chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, describing the results of a five-year study, approved by a bi-partisan majority, told the media that the pre-war intelligence was “unsubstantiated, contradicted, or even non-existent.” What does “non-existent” intelligence look like, I wonder.
No worries. It is easy to create it with handpicked “analysts” more interested in career prospects than in speaking the truth. Bobby Gates and his trustees showed the example of what was needed to advance. And let us not be fooled into thinking that there exists an established effective channel that honest analysts might be able to use to complain. Sadly, there just isn’t. And that is precisely why it is so hard to speak out.
Those interested in more might read Mel Goodman’s most recent book, “Whistleblower at the CIA.” To his credit, Mel was one of the rare ones who quit rather than sacrifice his integrity. A senior manager of Soviet foreign policy, Mel had to take a substantial pay-cut, but then flourished as a Professor at the National Defense University. Full disclosure: Both Gates and Goodman worked for me 45 years ago when I was chief of the Soviet Foreign Policy Branch. Ain’t life interesting.
Thanks Ray for explaining this so clearly. Sadly, most people find this level of deviance hard to comprehend, even though it has been proven to be fact by those who seek the truth.
So, I’ve just read that THREE Intel Agencies made these incriminating.assessments, and not Seventeen.
So what’s that amount to? No harm, no foul? !
The ones putting out these propaganda lies know that if they are believed for a week or two by a lot of people, then most of those folks will continue to believe them, even when their brief and forgettable retractions are forgotten.
Actually it wasn’t even three agencies.
It was a handpicked group of analysts selected from three agencies. So in reality this was a pet project of NO agencies but of special committee.
Even saying it was three agencies conclusion is extremely misleading. That makes it sound like three different agencies did full agency investigations and came to the same conclusion, which was then summarized in a report. That NEVER happened.
‘Trump’s Twitter complaints that he and his administration are the targets of a “witch hunt” led by the “fake news” media, a grievance that appears to be energizing his supporters and could discredit whatever ongoing investigations eventually conclude.’
It is an obvious ‘witch hunt’ and has about as much likelihood of finding collusion as the citizens of Salem had in finding witches.
They found no witches but they executed some substitutes anyway. Once witch hunts get embedded in our political culture, no one is safe.
John Walsh. SayThat!!! I was in high school during the Joe McCarthy attack on democracy and it hung around and hung around in my small town in Minnesota until well into the 70’s. And Minnesota was a very liberal state at the time. Mud sticks.
But they most assuredly found witches because they hung 20 innocent people at the stake for practicing witchcraft.
And of those three agencies, none saw and evaluated the supposed “evidence” which the DNC only shared with their hired consultant Crowd Strike – now proven not to be a reliable party. So of the seventeen agencies in agreement none knows what they are agreeing to.
Thanks for pointing this out. I’ve been arguing this point for months with no back up to speak off because of the media’s lockstep on the “17 Intelligence Agencies” mantra.
Collateral Damage —
a shameless Putinoid + Russophobic hit-piece by NYT reporter Jason Zinoman @ NYT, June 7, 2017:-
http://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2017/06/lee-camp-write-propopaganda-ny-times-demonstrated-article.html
“Lee Camp: How to Write Propaganda for the NY Times – As Demonstrated in an Article About me”
Please pardon my typo. Link should read:-
http://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2017/06/lee-camp-write-propaganda-ny-times-demonstrated-article.html
This guy isn’t a “reporter”. He’s a reviewer. Nothing more than another “opinion piece”. Know the difference. Still, appreciate the link. And Assage isn’t god, is he”
A whole article about this? When there is so much going on? The real question is…when will Parry finally break free of his own “:groupthink” and find something worthy to obsess over. Taken to extreme, he could go on the rest of his days talking of nothing but.
If he spent 10% of his time exposing the outright lies, told by “pro administration” outlets and believed by a large portion of the populace, then I’d have more room for his constant rehashing of old “issues” he has with “Liberal” outlets. But frankly, I’d prefer he finds a way into real “investigative” work and gets away from the rehash commentary.
We all know Clinton’s issues and we know some, if not most, reporters on the national scene dislike Trump. I HATE the guy and hope he finds a quick demise but also realize that not everything I read at NYT or Wapo is going to be 100% correct. Just like the postings at CN…food for thought and grounds for further research…and some of the commenters here do a greater job of filling in the cracks.
Parry’s writing is vital. Without it and the writing of others like it (I think of the libertarian Justin Raimondo and the liberal Stephen F. Cohen) we would all be living under the cloud of The Big Lie, Russiagate.
If you hate Trump so much that you have abandoned the truth, then the neocons, the humanitarian imperialists, the irrational Russia bashers etc have won.
If you don’t realize that the growing antagonism in the nation against Russia when we are on the brink of war with them on three fronts (Syria, Ukraine, Baltic Sea) that is fueled by the lies of Russia-gate is the most important issue the Left should concern it with- then I don’t know what to tell you.
Being concerned about Trump’s terrible policies and the way he acts but not being concerned about this growing cold war that is closer to a hot war than even the Cuban Missile Crisis is like being concerned about what tune the orchestra is playing as the Titantic sinks.
The critique of Russia-gate is NOT about defending Trump; it is about calling crap on the constant attacks on Russia and demonizing Putin to the point that rational decision making about getting along with them is now considered treason. It just so happens that the way the Deep State and the Clintonistas and their lap dogs in the media are spewing forth this propaganda is also falsely targeting a terrible president.
Can’t people see that it is possible that Trump is a horrid, despicable person who agenda is 99% bad for the country and he’s likely to abandon the good 1% if Social Media tell him to do so and yet at the same time the attack on him happens to be total bullshit?
I guess since we all know Hitler was a terrible person responsible for untold death and destruction we could go on and say that he must also have been responsible for the Flue Epidemic of 1919. If I said that’s total nonsense, does that make he a Hitler apologist? Of course not.
Some people say Trump is so bad they don’t care what gets rid of him. Really? So you’d be fine with a bomb blowing up the entire Capitol at his next State of the Union like in that Designated Survivor show? I mean that gets rid of Trump. Or would you be okay with a terrible new disease sweeping through D.C. killing half the population as long it takes out Trump too? Or would you be okay with the Generals do an old fashioned Banana Republic coup and taking him out and shooting him, putting General Dunford, the chair of the Joint Chiefs, in command as “Supreme Commander?” All these scenarios get rid of Trump.
So I call crap on those who say that any method is good. Any method is not good.
Great response Miranda. And they say reason and logic are dead in America. But while I completely side with you, I have to admit to a secret joy over certain public reactions to the GreatCheeto’s Clown Convention. F’r instance when that racist meatloaf Steve Scalise took a bullet in defense of his guns for all policies. Or when the guy in arekansass ran his truck into the 10 commandments statue on public land. Love that guy. I think my schadenfreude needs are too high.
My question is who started the 17 intelligence agencies lie? Finding out who the liar is and holding them to account is what’s really required to get to the bottom of this.
Skip, the first time I heard the lie about 17 agencies was from the lips of Hillary Clinton. I venture to say that’s ground zero. So, unlike lots of people, I didn’t believe it right off because she’s as much a liar as Trump.
I agree. In fact this smear campaign looks and feels a lot like what Missy Swillery did to Bernie, but on stilts. And if she’d won the presidency, it would be what she’d level at any Leftie “resistance” to her war mongering policies. At least now, with T-rump, the Left can be the yappy little dog at his heels, every time he tries some crap. And I like yappy little dogs–they are very close to the Achilles’ tendon.
“For instance, *if the analysts* were known to be hard-liners on Russia or supporters of Hillary Clinton, they could be expected to deliver the one-sided report that they did.” So, you state as a fact that the report is one-sided and imply that IF THE ANALYSTS were biased then of course they would deliver the report they did. And if they were not biased, would they have delivered a different report? You seem to be engaging in a priori reasoning. However, the point of the article is not the number of intelligence agencies claiming evidence of Russian hacking but the President’s shifting opinion on whether there was Russian hacking based on which position would make his opposition look the most ridiculous or culpable.
“In the span of 72 hours, President Trump described the email hacking that roiled the 2016 campaign as a Democratic “hoax” and as clear aggression by Russia that his predecessor, President Barack Obama, failed to address.
“Other times, Mr. Trump has said the hacking might have been done by China.
“Or, as he claimed during the first general election debate, the hacking could have been the work of a lone wolf weighing 400 pounds, sitting on his bed at home.
“Then there was the time Mr. Trump blamed ‘some guy in his home in New Jersey.’
“Or, as Mr. Trump has also suggested, there might not even have been hacking at all…
“On Saturday, Mr. Trump tried again to focus attention on Mr. Obama.
” ‘Since the Obama Administration was told way before the 2016 Election that the Russians were meddling, why no action?’ Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter. ‘Focus on them, not T!’ ”
Of course, if the Obama administration warned the American public in August 2016 that there was credible evidence from sources that couldn’t be revealed without jeopardizing nation security, then Trump would be shouting, with some justification, that Obama was “rigging” the election in Clinton’s favor. What does President Trump actually suspect or believes happened during the 2016 election? It would be interesting to get a definitive answer, but, it would seem, that his answer depends on what would play to his base on any given moment and not objective facts.
Your subhead says: “A founding Russia-gate myth is that all 17 U.S. intelligence agencies agreed that Russia hacked into and distributed Democratic emails, a falsehood that The New York Times has belatedly retracted” is sadly misleading as the retraction seems to be referring to the original June 25 article and not all their previous reporting.
What Trump said or did not say had nothing to do with the point of the article. Your feeble attempt to throw dust in our eyes is not going to sell in this venue.
Please somebody tell Bill Maher this about the 17 intelligence agencies. Back in May Maher got in the face of Boris Epshteyn on his HBO show, because Epshteyn was reluctant to accept the 17 intelligence agencies so called report.
watch this….
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6sZ4whQfZs
I’m no fan of Trump, but I still would like to know the truth. For this reason, and mostly because of Robert Parry’s fantastic reporting I bless the day I found consortiumnews. Between the many fine authors who write for this site, and especially for the many great comments there is to read on this site, I have found this site to be a ‘god send’ gift for keeping my sanity. We only want the truth, but the truth in today’s world is a commodity to be desired for sure, if it can even be found in the first place. So hooray for Robert Parry, a truth teller we can believe in. Thank You Mr Parry Joe
The “17 agencies” thing isn’t a “lie.” The usual practice is for an IC assessment to be a product of the entire IC, i.e., all 17. In this case, it was a smaller group of core agencies, but it’s not unreasonable — before the recent revelation — to have accepted that it was a product of the whole IC. (By the way, some of those 17 are minor and thus irrelevant.) The problem with Bob’s analysis here is that he has no evidence whatsoever that the ICA’s conclusions were skewed or politically predetermined.
You just don’t get it, do you Bob. Did you actually read the article? In terms of what was stated in the article, your comments are irrelevant.
The reason this was said at all is because the original statement was put out by the group that includes all those agencies. It didn’t specifically say that all the agencies investigated and agreed, but since they are all part of the group that put out the statement that’s why it was understood that way.
Why is it that trolls always seem to swim in schools?
And by the way, that is not why it was put out that way, it was done for propaganda effect. Why do people lie? It is usually for a reason.
The main point is that none of the ’17 agencies’ did an investigation because the DNC would only let the dubious Crowd Strike have access to the “evidence”.
“According to [investigative journalist Seymour] Hersh, the information he obtain from US intelligence and military circles shows that they would warn the US president about the absence of any evidence against Damascus when the attack was ordered. Yet, the White House chose to follow the version proposed by the Western media.
“Under these conditions, in bid to somehow justify its military presence in Syria, the United States got engaged in a new round of information wars, while preparing new provocations against Syrian authorities.
“As it’s been reported by the New York Times, the White House said late Monday that President Bashar al-Assad of Syria appeared to be ‘preparing another chemical attack’, and warned that he would ‘pay a heavy price’ if one took place.
“According to the BuzzFeed News that contacted a total of five US defense officials, the US military doesn’t know where the potential chemical attack would come from, including one US Central Command official who had ‘no idea’ about its origin. The officials said they were unaware the White House was planning to release its statement; usually such statements are coordinated across the national security agencies and departments before they are released.
“However, the US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley has recently tweeted that Russia and Iran would share the blame of any future attack by Assad against the Syrian people.
“It’s curious that the executive director of the Arms Control Association, Daryl Kimball has recently said that he had not heard of Syrian moves toward actual chemical attacks. He also added that he did not recall such a precise, pre-emptive public warning against a foreign government regarding banned weapons ‘in at least the last 20 years.’ More often, such matters are handled in private diplomatic or intelligence communications, he said.
“The New York Times is convinced that Monday’s message must be designed to set the stage for another possible military strike.
“There’s little doubt that such ‘warnings’ show that the United States are planning to conduct yet another act of military aggression against Syria. The United States has already reached a certain final stage in its attempts to bring down Assad and his administration. And it’s safe to say that such attempts are going to get even more outrageous, if the international community doesn’t stop the US.”
Would Yet Another False Flag Attack Allow the US to Go All In Against Syria?
By Jean Perier
http://journal-neo.org/2017/06/29/would-yet-another-false-flag-attack-allow-the-us-to-go-all-in-against-syria/
We can’t really say just how crazy this US government is that has invaded Syria against all international and UN law. When people are demonstratedly this insane, you can only hold your breath and wait for their next insane gesture.
Hardly anyone reads corrections.
Retracting the “17′ is intended to ‘pretend honesty’ so it can continue with the 3 major intel’s propaganda.
Exactly.
Robert–well done and congratulations. I’m guessing the NYT got tired of your relentless “feet-to-fire” focus on them. Martha would be proud of you. But how do we know that the media “witch hunt ” is energizing T-rump’s supporters? Thank you again for all you do.
Americans (mostly the deceiders) will use any possible trick to fool Russians or any other people that they want to dominate. Beside they have a cash-register instead of brain. Let all of us who are not US Citizen embargo that country, until its people will have put America back in order…
To wit, they didn’t even proffer that Russia did the hack, the assessment was just that the hack was of the type that they’ve done in the past.