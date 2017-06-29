The Right’s Hissy Fit Over ‘Julius Caesar’

A new presentation of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar with a Donald Trump figure as Caesar bruised the fragile feelings of right-wing commentators who missed the play’s historic value and message, says Michael Winship.
By Michael Winship
Over in New York’s Central Park, just a short distance from our offices, the curtain came down last week on The Public Theater’s controversial production of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar. Controversial because the actor playing the assassinated Caesar looked and sounded like Donald Trump, right down to the overlong red necktie and clownish orange-blond nimbus of hair.
But the curtain didn’t fall because of the outrage that came tumbling from the Right — including protesters heckling at a couple of the performances and death threats directed at the production’s director (not to mention feverish tweets and emails from confused trolls hurled at any theatre company with the word “Shakespeare” in its name).
Nor did it occur because two of The Public Theatre’s corporate donors, Bank of America and Delta Air Lines, pulled their sponsorship of the show, a gutless move of appeasement from two businesses, banking and air travel, so well known these days for their dazzling records of customer satisfaction. (Another company, American Express, didn’t yank its cash from The Public but tweeted that its money doesn’t fund Shakespeare in the Park “nor do we condone the interpretation of the Julius Caesar play.”)
No, the fact is, Julius Caesar always was scheduled to end the night that it did. That was to make way for the summer’s second Shakespeare in the Park production — A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
Gentle readers will recall that this is the Shakespeare play in which, among a great many other things, a knavish sprite named Puck turns a man into an ass. Such an act once seemed like magic, but given today’s political climate, the turning of men into asses has become the rule rather than the exception.
‘Snowflakes’ on the Right
Witness the aforementioned kneejerk reaction of the Right, so quick to accuse the Left of behaving like snowflakes but themselves so hypersensitive to even the mildest heat that they melt as fast as Frosty the Snowman — that is, if he was a whiny Fox or talk radio host instead of a jolly happy soul.
We’ve established before that this is not a crowd that embraces a thoroughgoing knowledge of history in general, and it’s probably fair to assume a knowledge of theatrical history not at all. Elsewise they might realize that Julius Caesar is not a play that celebrates political violence but loudly condemns it.
In an email, The Public’s artistic director (and director of Julius Caesar) Oskar Eustis wrote: “Those who attempt to defend democracy by undemocratic means pay a terrible price and destroy the very thing they are fighting to save. For over 400 years, Shakespeare’s play has told this story and we are proud to be telling it again in Central Park.”
Back in the day, Queen Elizabeth I herself recognized that the playwright’s scripts often were thinly veiled depictions of the current political scene in Britain and even of herself. Apparently, she had a thicker skin than the gang at Delta Air Lines or Bank of America — she kept encouraging Shakespeare with money from the royal purse.
Julius Caesar in particular has always been a play lending itself to parallels with contemporary politics. George Washington hosted an amateur production in Philadelphia during the first full year of his presidency. He didn’t seem to take offense. Orson Welles directed and played Brutus in a 1937 staging that drew parallels with the rise of fascism in Europe, even recreating the infamous “Cathedral of Light” at Hitler’s Nuremburg rallies.
For the last few years, The Acting Company has been touring the country with a version in which Caesar bears a close resemblance to Barack Obama — no one has protested. And ever since Trump started to dominate the electoral landscape, several productions have used Julius Caesar as a metaphor for the debilitating illness that pervades our body politic.
Shakespeare scholar James Shapiro recently wrote: “As long as politicians resemble Caesar and as long as their opponents seek to justify their overthrow, ‘Julius Caesar’ will continue to matter. …
“It is the mark of a tolerant society that we don’t try to shut down the expression of words or viewpoints that some might find disagreeable, least of all Shakespeare’s, whose works we all share. We rely on newspapers to learn what is happening in the world. But we turn to productions of Shakespeare to make sense of it.”
A Bigly Hissy Fit
But none of this stopped the trolls of the Right from throwing a major-league hissy about the show, even if very few of them actually attended a performance. Much of the consternation was based on a video of the play’s assassination scene that went viral.
Some, Sean Hannity among them, even suggested that the recent wounding of House majority whip Steve Scalise and four others at a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, somehow was linked to the production of Julius Caesar.
“The blood of Steve Scalise is on your hands!” screamed one of those who disrupted a performance. And the President’s son, Donald Jr., retweeted conservative commentator Harlan Hill’s comment that the shootings were “EXACTLY why we took issue with NY elites glorifying the assassination of our president.”
This was and is opportunistic sophistry, an attempt to use tragedy to distract by aiming a fallacious attack at “elites” and the Left. The production of Julius Caesar should no more be condemned for its alleged connection to an act of senseless violence than The Catcher in the Rye should be banned because John Lennon’s assassin Mark David Chapman was obsessed with the book.
The attack on Scalise and the others was the act of a deeply disturbed man who had made anti-Trump statements on Facebook and elsewhere. And there’s no denying that it took place in an atmosphere of elevated hate speech from Right and Left — but face it, mostly from the Right — and violence that has only gotten worse since the election, aggravated by the man now president who egged on his supporters at splenetic campaign rallies.
But let’s talk about what also really needs discussing. Not just a production of a classic play that offended some, or the unreasoned words and actions of far too many, including men and women in Congress and the White House. Since we’re talking about the freedom to speak out, let’s speak out about guns.
Michael Winship is the Emmy Award-winning senior writer of Moyers & Company and BillMoyers.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MichaelWinship. [This article originally appeared at
Couple things; the bust image accompanying the article is of Octavius Caesar Augustus, and likening Trump to Julius Caesar is an outrageous affront to Caesar’s memory.
What happened to my comment? Is it not permissible to criticize Michael Winship or Bill Moyers?
The reality is that democracy and freedom are under severe attack via a rightwing plan to take us back into the repressive era when corporate giants wrote all the rules and Pinkerton style muscle controlled the citizenry.
Trump’s presidency is based on fulfilling a truly RETROGRADE policy fully financed/funded by Ultra Right Wing Libertarian organizers,i.e. the Koch brothers, alt-right bigots and wealthy antagonists against the very idea of We The People.
Policies against water protections, defunding science and/or health research, destruction of unions, creation of methods of voter suppression– the entire gambit of backward-looking policies that can only Shrink freedoms. Their declared policy is to utterly destroy the Administrative State and establish an Every Man For Himself non-society.
There’ll be no “Rising Tide Lifting All Boats” but a nation of Every Man For Himself and God help those who cannot swim. The waters are already swilling and we’re headed into the descent into the maelstrom.
God Bless America as it’s being made Great Again – back to the days of robber barons and plantation owners.
Right on. You’ve got their agenda exactly. These are the robber barons in drag. Let’s remember who our real enemies are: rich people. Money is the index of power; those with lots of it got it by oppressive means, and they want more of it. Human greed is an illness abetted by the phony theories of capitalism. Everything you see and hear on CNN and other MSM is meant to make the rich more powerful, and the rest of us less able to do anything about it. We the people are the deplorable dispensables that only exist to be exploited by the real people – the rich and powerful. Our lives mean nothing to these neo-aristocrats. The political system, laws, money system are all there for the purpose of dominating the masses and ensuring that they have no real say in how the wealth of our the natural world and the fruits of labor in it is distributed.
‘Let’s remember who our real enemies are: rich people’ >>>>>
All rich people are the enemy?
I’m no Shakespeare expert. I probably had to learn something about that play eons ago in school, but I don’t remember how Shakespeare portrayed Julius Caesar – I’m guessing he was a “bad guy”. But I remember very clearly how Michael Parenti dissected the saga. Julius Caesar dared to try and do something constructive for common people, and the elites murdered him for it. As I recall, Parenti’s interpretation of Julius Caesar made him out to be a character more reminiscent of JFK than Donald Trump: murdered by the elites for threatening their military industrial sacred cash cow. Parenti is a legitimate historian. Shakespeare wasn’t. Between dramatic license on the left and sanctimonious indignity on the right, Moyers & Co. have once again managed to expertly orchestrate “propaganda 4.0” – it’s the art of making the truth go away – just by telling it.
I don’t get your remark about Moyers?
You need to find out where Moyers was on 22 November, 1963. Does that clear things up?
Thanks for pointing this out. Moyers presents himself as being against the Deep State when actually he has always been firmly entrenched in it.
Disgraceful.The audience, as poet Friedrich Schiller observed in “Theater Considered As A Moral Institution,” should leave the theater better than when they entered it. The “Central Park Caesar” with its pornographic symbolic murder of the President, does the opposite. If the two protesters who shouted “You are all Goebbels,” made the audience uncomfortable it is because they were indeed being incited to support violence against this President, especially when viewed in the light of the unconscionable actions of “comedian” Kathy Griffin and Actor Jonny Depp. While Shakespeare did indeed write his plays with the intent of educating both the monarchy and the British people, he did so as metaphor, not with Caesar dressed as Elizabeth. Nor was Caesar dressed as President Washington when it was respectfilly performed in Philadelphia. Moreover, the author shows that he misunderstands the actual meaning of the play, so stated in Cassius’ famous reply to Brutus.,”the fault, dear Brutus, lies not in our stars but in ourselves, in that we are underlings,” I.e.the blame for the demise of a Republic lies in the citizenry. One is reminded of the answer ot Ben Franklin to a Mrs. Powell of Philadelphia who asked “Well, Doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?” With no hesitation whatsoever, Franklin responded, “A republic,ma’am, if you can keep it.” Ironically, it is those who cheer on the ongoing soft coup against the elected President of the United States.being directed by the so-called “deep state,” thoroughly documented on this site, show they understand neither Shakespeare nor Franklin.
You have a point. Anything that hints strongly at the assassination of a President is not only in bad taste, it is dangerous. We live in a nation with more than it’s share of nut cases. And your remarks about the real meaning of the play are quite accurate.
Full support for the above comments by J.D. and mike k.
Interesting and thoughtful comment, J.D.
My view is that this Director obviously chose to follow down the dumb
road of the dumb Saturday Night Live so-called “satire”, which is the lamest of the lame. Also, to cash in on the “novelty of the moment” , that is, the
ongoing “battle” between the Donald and the oxymoronic “Intelligence
Community ” and the equally oxymoronic “Democratic” wing of the Vicious
“bird of prey” , which is the Corporate Capitalist “Two Farty System”.
By all means, a Director has the right to interpret a theater work in any way
he or she chooses, but that interpretation is always open to criticism,
and this “Julius Caesar” seems to turn the tables on its Director.
In a buffoonish attempt to buffoon the character of Julius Caesar ,
I believe he insults Shakespeare’s work, and exhibits his own buffoonish
tendencies.
Meet the director….
Oskar Eustis …http://www.vogue.com/article/oskar-eustis-public-theater-artistic-director
Eustis says, “I was a fat, unhappy kid, and I got passionate about ideas in a way that most of the kids in my class would laugh at me. I felt completely alone in the world till I met the Jews and discovered theater.”
Eustis met the playwright Tony Kushner, whose first play, A Bright Room Called Day—a fanciful, lefty drama that draws parallels between Hitler’s Germany and Reagan’s America.
“I identify with the rage,” says Eustis. “For me, the equivalent is people who try to say things to cheer me up. They have this desperate need to believe that you can be fixed.”
Eustis literally carries the past with him, keeping his mother’s Communist Party membership card in his wallet
Behold the HYPOCRISY of the fat sad childhood leftist extremist ——>“The thing that’s new is that somebody is using the arts as a way of manipulating people and lying about the arts,” Eustis said. “That’s the new toxic element in our culture.”
Spare me the artsy fartsy malcontents and vanity idealist of the weirdo pissant left. Its no more ‘art’ than the homoerotic, sadomasochistic ,drinking urine porno art of Mapplethorpe in the 70’s.
This play was deliberate political provocation and they are not even creative enough to write anything original as a vehicle for their ‘politics’—they have to borrow from Sheakespere.
JD — “it is those who cheer on the ongoing soft coup against the elected President of the United States.being directed by the so-called “deep state,”
If you only knew how terrible wrong you are, JD — unless you’re in favor of the Right’s plan to totally remake American democracy.
See my video links below, if you will.
Sorry Mike, no snowflake right or left here … but I thought it was disgusting and in very poor taste.
Roger that.
Must see video:
Historian: Republican Push to Replace Obamacare Reflects Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America
https://www.democracynow.org/2017/6/29/republican_push_to_replace_obamacare_reflects
(:
See also; http://www.democracynow.org/2017/6/29/republicans_have_trifecta_control_of_25
These are two salient signals of what right wing control of gov’t means for America.
OK. So I read the stuff about the Koch Bros. etc. It’s the same old story, the rich people want everything for themselves and nothing for the rest of us. So they hire a bunch of “intellectuals” to wrap their greedy plans in a bunch of books and ideas. The naked truth of their design is even too ugly for them to put in plain language, so they try to hide it in a serving of bullshit. You just have to ignore all that and realize it’s as simple as the rich against the poor. And if the poor suffer and die, the rich do not care one whit.
Hey, mild-ly facetious, have you been slumbering for many years now???
We’ve had a Right-Wing Government for the last , oh, 37 years or so. Since
Ronnie Reagan to Bushy One to Bubba & Hillaroid to Bushy Two to Barry OBomber, and
the Donald !!! Notice that Bubba & Hillaroid & OBomber are all from the
“Democratic Farty” !!!!!!! Are you still a Brainwashed follower of the “Democratic
Farty” ???????
Forget all the complicated ideas, and go back and read Charles Dickens. It hasn’t changed that much since he wrote his classics.
The rich will do everything in their power to pull the wool over your eyes; just rip it off and confront the naked reality of our situation, then you can decide what to do. As long as you play their games according to their rules, you will be lost in circles of endless confusion. Simplify, simplify.
“At 36% to 37% in the latest polls, Donald Trump’s approval rating is in a ditch in what should still be the “honeymoon” period of his presidency. And yet, compared to Congress (25%), he’s a maestro of popularity. In fact, there’s just one institution in American society that gets uniformly staggeringly positive votes of “confidence” from Americans in polls and that’s the U.S. military (83%). And this should be the greatest mystery of them all…..” (TomDispatch) Great article.
http://www.tomdispatch.com/post/176301/tomgram%3A_rebecca_gordon%2C_all_war_all_the_time%2C_or_war_american-style/#more
The story we have of Caesar as a power-hungry megalomaniac is the myth created by his enemies who murdered him. He was a populist reformer and met his death because of his plan to return the lands the aristocracy had stolen from ordinary Roman citizens. Crassus, Cato, Cicero, the men who wrote the lies that about him that have come to us as history were the neocons, the Wall Streeters, the One Percenters of the Roman world.
Like Trump, Caesar took power in a nation vastly changed by its imperial conquests. Like us, the ancient Romans built a tiny agricultural settlement into a world-dominating empire magnificent beyond anything they initially set out to do. Their world crumbled into political anarchy, widespread poverty and starvation, and an aristocracy gone mad with greed, because they relied on the values which had brought them to greatness without understanding that those values now stood in the way of moving on to the next level of survival.
The form of governance that we inherited from the American republic cannot effectively manage a worldwide empire. We are witnessing the abandonment of our traditional form of government made necessary by our world conquests. Like Rome, we retain the institutions of liberty long after they have become empty symbols stripped of their power to safeguard our liberty.
I always look forward to your telling of history historicvs. What you wrote here today leans credence to why I’m no fan of ‘big’. Everything in the U.S. is big. Our schools are too big, our corporations are too big, our airports are too big, our media is too big, etc., etc., etc.. One of my reasons for not liking big, is that so far I have not see a management who can truly control big, or make big work for that matter. There is also safety in numbers, and the more you compact everything down into one big thing, the more probable it will be as a result towards losing it all in one big swoop.
Excellent insight. Thank you.
A couple of years ago my wife and her brother went on a trip to England. One night when my wife and her brother attended the theater to see a Noel Coward play which was a comedy centered around the current Queen Elizabeth, my wife said, although she laughed heartily, she didn’t laugh as hard as this one theater audience member did who sat behind her during the hilarious Noel Coward show. That audience member was none other than the Queen’s son Price Charles.
The rich are addicted to money and power. What they have already is never enough; they are driven to get more and more. There is no crime they will not commit to feed their addiction. They are truly out of control and insane. It is no use trying to reason with them or restrain them, they are in the grip of a madness beyond their control. If the whole world might be destroyed by nuclear war, it does not matter to them in their pursuit of more and more.
”We’ve established before that this is not a crowd that embraces a thoroughgoing knowledge of history in general, and it’s probably fair to assume a knowledge of theatrical history not at all. Elsewise they might realize that Julius Caesar is not a play that celebrates political violence but loudly condemns it.”
I guess Winship is referring to the far-right crowd. He sounds a bit like Hillary. But I wonder… who is the ‘we” that established the dumbness of this crowd?
Its just too bad he doesn’t have the same passionate hatred for the Israeli Zionist Neanderthals as he does for the American right.