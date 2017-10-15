How Netanyahu Pulls Trump’s Strings

Special Report: It turns out that Hillary Clinton was partly correct: President Trump is a “puppet,” but his puppet master isn’t Russian President Putin but Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, reports Robert Parry.
By Robert Parry
In the final presidential debate of 2016, Hillary Clinton famously called Donald Trump the “puppet” of Russian President Vladimir Putin. But what’s increasingly clear is that Trump has a more typical puppet master for a U.S. politician – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Since Sept. 18, when the two men met in New York around the United Nations General Assembly, Netanyahu has been pulling Trump’s strings on almost every foreign policy issue. Arguably, the puppet/puppeteer relationship began much earlier, but I’ve been told that Trump bridled early on at Netanyahu’s control and even showed a few signs of rebellion.
For instance, Trump initially resisted Netanyahu’s demand for a deeper U.S. commitment in Syria by ordering the shutdown of the CIA operation supporting anti-government rebels, along with the Trump administration’s statement that U.S. policy no longer sought “regime change” in Damascus.
Immediately after that announcement, Netanyahu had some success in getting Trump to reverse direction and fire 59 Tomahawk missiles at a Syrian air base on April 6. The attack followed what one intelligence source told me was a staged chemical weapons incident by Al Qaeda operatives in the rebel-controlled town of Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib province, possibly using sarin delivered via drone from a Saudi/Israeli special operations base in Jordan. Yet, although apparently duped by the subterfuge into the missile strike, Trump still balked at a complete reversal of his Syrian policy.
Then, in May, Trump picked Saudi Arabia and Israel as his first overseas trip as president – essentially following the advice of his son-in-law Jared Kushner – but I’m told he came away feeling somewhat humiliated by the over-the-top treatment that involved him getting pulled into a ceremonial sword dance in Saudi Arabia and facing condescension from Netanyahu.
So, over the summer, Trump listened to advice about a possible major overhaul of U.S. foreign policy that would have checked Israeli/Saudi regional ambitions, opened diplomatic doors to Iran, and addressed the Korean crisis by brokering negotiations between the North and the South over some form of loose confederation.
There was even the possibility of a Nixon-goes-to-China moment with tough-guy Trump meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and the two countries restoring diplomatic ties, a process that could have given U.S. companies a better chance to compete in the Iranian market.
Those proposed moves had the advantage of reducing international tensions, saving the U.S. government money on future military adventures, and freeing U.S. corporations from the tangle of economic sanctions – exactly the “America First” strategy that Trump had promised his working-class base.
However, instead Netanyahu succeeded in pulling Trump’s strings during their conversations on Sept. 18 in New York, although exactly how is still a mystery to some people close to these developments. One source said the Kushner family real-estate company has exposure to substantial Israeli financing that could be yanked, although Jared Kushner’s financial disclosure form only lists a $5 million unsecured line of credit, held jointly with his father, from the Israel Discount Bank.
Trump also has major pro-Netanyahu donors to his political war chest and his legal defense fund who are strong advocates for war with Iran, including casino tycoon Sheldon Adelson, who has plowed $35 million into the pro-Trump Super PAC Future 45 and has publicly called for dropping a nuclear bomb on Iran as a negotiating tactic. So, Netanyahu had a number of potential strings to pull.
Going on Rants
Whatever the precise reasons, on Sept. 19, Trump turned his maiden speech to the U.N. General Assembly into a war-like rant, personally insulting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as “Rocket Man,” threatening to “totally destroy” his nation of 25 million people, and parroting Netanyahu’s calls for another regime change project aimed at Iran.
Most diplomats in the audience sat in stunned silence as Trump threatened aggressive war from the podium of an organization created to prevent the scourge of war. The one notable exception was Netanyahu who enthusiastically applauded his success in jerking Trump into the neocon camp.
So, rather than shift U.S. policy away from confrontation, Trump jettisoned the diplomatic strategy although it already had dispatched intermediaries to make contacts with the Iranians and North Koreans. Instead, Trump opted for the classic neocon approach favored by Netanyahu, albeit with Trump dressing up his neocon surrender in some “America First” rhetoric.
The U.N. speech left some of the U.S. intermediaries scrambling to explain to their contacts in Iran and North Korea why Trump had repudiated the messages that they had been carrying. Privately, Trump explained to one that he just liked to “zigzag” and that the intended end point hadn’t change.
Some of these tensions surfaced in late September when Secretary of State Rex Tillerson took the extraordinary step of announcing the behind-the-scenes contacts with North Korea during a state visit to China.
“We are probing, so stay tuned,” Tillerson said. “We ask, ‘Would you like to talk?’ We have lines of communications to Pyongyang — we’re not in a dark situation, a blackout.” Tillerson added, “We have a couple, three channels open to Pyongyang … We do talk to them. ,,, Directly. We have our own channels.”
In reaction to Tillerson’s efforts to salvage the backchannel initiatives, Trump showed that his obeisance to Netanyahu and the neocons outweighed loyalty to either his Secretary of State or the intermediaries who had ventured into dicey situations on Trump’s behalf.
In Twitter messages, Trump belittled the idea of a dialogue with North Korea, tweeting: “I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man.”
“Save your energy Rex,” Trump added, before slipping in another thinly veiled threat of a military strike: “we’ll do what has to be done!”
While on the surface, Trump’s repudiation of Tillerson might have been viewed as another “zigzag,” it is now clear that Trump’s “zigzag” explanation was just another lie. Rather than zigzagging, he is instead following a straight line marked out by Netanyahu.
Meanwhile, in Syria, Netanyahu seems to have won more concessions from Trump. The U.S. military appears to be helping the remnants of Islamist forces still fighting the government, according to Russian officials. Their accusation is that the U.S. is secretly aiding the Islamist terror groups with weapons, tactical advice and aerial reconnaissance.
In other words, Trump appears to be continuing U.S. military intervention in Syria – just as Netanyahu desires.
Falling in Line
Trump further showed that he is following Netanyahu’s marching orders with the extremist speech about Iran on Friday, essentially repeating all the Israeli propaganda lines against Iran and burning whatever bridges remained toward a meaningful diplomatic approach.
Trump’s Iran speech was so ludicrous it almost defies serious analysis. It ranks with the reckless rhetoric of President George W. Bush when he pronounced an “axis of evil,” with the incongruous linking of Iraq and Iran (two bitter enemies) and North Korea accompanied by Bush’s bogus claims about Iraq’s WMD and Iraq’s alleged collaboration with Al Qaeda.
In Friday’s speech, which looked like the handiwork of John Bolton, one of Bush’s neocon advisers who was seen entering the White House last week, Trump repeated all the nonsense tying Iran to Al Qaeda, presumably thinking that the American people still don’t understand that Al Qaeda is a fanatical Sunni terror group that targets both the West and Shiites, the dominant Muslim faith in Iran, as heretics deserving death.
The inconvenient truth is that Al Qaeda has long been connected to Saudi Arabia, which has supported these fanatics since the 1980s when Saudi citizen Osama bin Laden was supported in his jihad against Soviet troops in Afghanistan, who were there trying to protect a secular regime.
Though officially the Saudi monarchy insists that it is opposed to Al Qaeda, Saudi intelligence has used Al Qaeda as essentially an unconventional fighting force deployed to destabilize and terrorize adversaries in the region and around the world. [For details, see Consortiumnews.com’s “The Need to Hold Saudi Arabia Accountable.”]
As the Israelis have developed a de facto alliance with Saudi Arabia in recent years, they also have expressed a preference for an Al Qaeda victory in Syria if necessary to destroy what Michael Oren, former Ambassador to the U.S. and now a deputy minister under Netanyahu, has described as the Shiite “strategic arc” running from Tehran through Damascus to Beirut.
One of the frequent Israeli complaints about Iran is that it has assisted the sovereign government of Syria in defeating Al Qaeda and its militant allies (as well as Al Qaeda’s spinoff Islamic State), which should tell you a lot about where Netanyahu’s loyalties lie.
A Compromised Media
Yet, as dishonest as Trump’s Iran speech was, the U.S. mainstream media won’t criticize it as harshly as it deserves because virtually all the important journalists and talking heads have swallowed Israel’s anti-Iran propaganda whole. They have frequently repeated the canard about Iran as “the world’s chief sponsor of terrorism” when that title clearly should go to the Saudis and the Qataris if not others.
The West’s major news outlets also have ingested all the sophisticated propaganda against the Assad government in Syria, particularly the claims about chemical weapons attacks while ignoring evidence that Al Qaeda’s operatives and their “civil defense” collaborators have staged attacks with the goal of provoking a direct U.S. military intervention. [See Consortiumnews.com’s “A New Hole in Syria-Sarin Certainty.”]
In his Friday speech, Trump also touted one of the earliest canards about Iranian “terrorism,” the attack by Lebanese Shiite militants on the U.S. Marine barracks in Beirut in 1983 killing 241 Americans.
When that attack happened, I was working at The Associated Press as an investigative reporter specializing in national security issues. While the precise Iranian role was not clear, what should have been obvious was that the attack was not “terrorism,” which is classically defined as violence toward civilians to achieve a political goal.
Not only were the Marines not civilians but the Reagan administration had made them belligerents in the Lebanese war by the decision to order the USS New Jersey to shell Muslim villages. Reagan’s National Security Advisor Robert McFarlane, who often represented Israel’s interests inside the administration, was the spark plug for this mission creep, which killed Lebanese civilians and convinced Shiite militants that the United States had joined the war against them.
Shiite militants struck back, sending a suicide truck bomber through U.S. security positions, demolishing the high-rise Marine barracks in Beirut. Reagan soon repositioned the surviving U.S. forces offshore. At the AP, I unsuccessfully argued against calling the Beirut attack “terrorism,” a word that other news organizations also sloppily applied. But even senior Reagan officials recognized the truth.
“When the shells started falling on the Shiites, they assumed the American ‘referee’ had taken sides,” Gen. Colin Powell wrote in his memoir, My American Journey. In other words, Powell, who was then military adviser to Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger, recognized that the actions of the U.S. military had altered the status of the Marines in the eyes of the Shiites.
(Although this “terrorism” is always blamed on Hezbollah, the group did not officially come into existence until 1985 as a resistance movement against the Israeli occupation of Lebanon which did not end until 2000.)
Opposed to Putin
So, Trump is now on the path to wars with both North Korea and Iran, neither of which Russian President Putin favors. Putin, who played a key role in helping President Obama achieve the Iran-nuclear agreement, now sides with the Europeans in opposition to Trump’s decertification.
Putin also favors a prompt end to the Syrian conflict with the defeat of Al Qaeda and its allies, and he wants peaceful negotiations with North Korea over its desire for security against threatened American aggression. Trump is on the opposite side of all these Putin priorities.
In other words, not only does the Russia-gate hysteria have core evidentiary problems – both on the issues of “hacking” Democratic emails and claims about suspected “Russia-linked” entities paying for an infinitesimal number of ads on social media (including some about puppies and another promoting a critical documentary about Donald Trump’s golf course in Scotland) – but Trump is behaving in ways that are directly contrary to Putin’s desires and interests.
If indeed Clinton were right that Trump was Putin’s “puppet,” then he would have agreed to negotiations to address the North Korean crisis; would have accepted constructive diplomacy toward Iran; and would have ended all U.S. support for the Syrian militants and encouraged a quick end to the bloodletting.
Instead, Trump is moving in opposite directions, lining up with Netanyahu and the neocons, whom some European allies refer to as “America’s Israeli agents.” Although dressing up his capitulation to Netanyahu in tough-guy phrasing, Trump is doing what most U.S. politicians do – they grovel before Bibi Netanyahu.
And, if you have any doubts about that reality, you can watch how often both Republicans and Democrats jump to their feet when Netanyahu addresses a joint session of Congress, an honor that he has received three times, tying him with British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.
Those moments of American humiliation – as almost all 535 members of Congress act like puppets on invisible strings – represent the actual subservience of the U.S. government to a foreign power. And that power is not Russia.
President Trump is just the latest American politician to have his strings yanked by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.
Investigative reporter Robert Parry broke many of the Iran-Contra stories for The Associated Press and Newsweek in the 1980s. You can buy his latest book, America’s Stolen Narrative, either in print here or as an e-book (from Amazon and barnesandnoble.com).
I think it is important to note what some people try to disguise with their evidencefree Russiagate smokescreen: Trump’s foreign policy is in no way aligned with Putin’s foreign policy, but it is closely aligned with Netanyahu’s, there are hardly any significant differences between them.
So, not only is there no evidence of Trump somehow being linked with Russia, but during his presidency, US-Russian relations have become worse than they had been for decades, and in many conflicts (North Korea, the Iran deal) the positions of Trump and the one of the Russian government are diametrically opposed.
One idea some people had promoted was that by deteriorating the relations between the US and its Western European allies, Trump allegedly acts in Russia’s interests. Indeed, under Trump, US relations with Western Europe have suffered, and the reputation of the US in Europe is on such a low level as it had never been at least since George W. Bush. But that whole narrative does not make much sense because in relation to many international conflicts, the positions of the EU countries and the one of the Russian government are relatively close to each other and it is the US under Trump that has a completely different position.
The EU, Russia, and China strongly support upholding the agreement with Iran. There were also relatively clear statements from the German foreign minister and other EU politicians supporting a diplomatic solution with North Korea, and although they did not outright endorse the Russian-Chinese proposal (halting nuclear and missile tests by North Korea and military maneuvres in South Korea, then aiming for a peaceful diplomatic solution and a peace treaty), they were much closer to it than to Trump’s belligerent rhethoric.
I think it is important to condemn those “liberals” and pseudo-progressives who have based their opposition to Trump on an alliance with neoconservative extremists. I don’t know whether Trump is a moron or if he applies a version of Nixon’s madman theory, but if these “liberals” think that Trump is unhinged and crazy, it is completely irresponsible that they egg him on to more aggressive kinds of foreign policy and to pretend that the great danger is allegedly that Trump might co-operate too much with other countries like Russia, not that he might act in a dangerous aggressive way, not co-operating with the rest of the world. If those “liberals” really believe the best thing to do with a president they consider impulsive and unhinged is to accuse him of co-operating too much with other countries and to push him towards more aggressive and bellicose policies to prove that he is not a puppet, these “liberals” have reached such a degree of irresponsibility that they are hardly a lesser problem than Trump.
Not to be the slightest bit anti-Semitic, but I pointed this out a long time ago: If you believe a State Actor was even remotely responsible for the DNC / Podesta hacks, Netanyahu and the Mossad have way better cause than Putin & the FSB. Netanyahu supported Romney publicly in 2012, so maybe in 2016 he wised up? And having Russia scapegoated as Iran’s top ally also suits. If Israel thinks an Iranian bomb is an existential threat, it is totally plausible they wanted Hillary and the Democrats out – or severely damaged in the event they won.
Thanks Robert, clear vision is hard to come by these days
“Clear vision” usually means, “something I agree with.”
“trendy” means clear fact and obvious reality that the Israeli government and the Israel Lobby does not “agree with”
We see it’s “really not so complicated” for the Hasbara troll army.
For example, Inverted Hasbara (false flag “anti-Israel” / “anti-Zionist”) propagandist “Paranam Kid” popped up from the hole to “comment” on a recent “comment” Conventional Hasbara (pro-Israel / pro-Zionist) propagandist “D.H. Fabian” here:
https://consortiumnews.com/2017/10/12/how-trumps-iran-decision-invites-war/
“D.H. Fabian” and “Paranam Kid”, and their many Hasbara team mates, all embrace the ideology that drives US wars for Israel.
And our so-called leaders and public fall for it. I see the ignorance every day. The MI Media complex is in full control. What a sad state!
“Those moments of American humiliation – as almost all 535 members of Congress act like puppets on invisible strings – represent the actual subservience of the U.S. government to a foreign power. And that power is not Russia.”
When Obama visited Ottawa in June 2016, the same shameful spectacle saw an entire Parliament and PM Justin Trudeau stand up and chant “four more years” to their Gauleiter… A few months forward, Miss Freeland was later named Foreign Affair Minister after US VP Biden’s last state visit to Canada…
This is the difference between ally and vassal.
Spot On-nothing more to add….
Anti-Israel ideology is trendy, and we often see it in the form of portraying tiny Israel as a military behemoth invading the Arab nations that surround it. It’s even less credible than the anti-Russian ideology, but in the interests of scapegoating (far easier than delving into complex issues), the notion is pursued in spite of all logic.
Efforts are made to show Trump as a sinister benefactor of Israel. Never mind the fact that the US is one of the top three providers of weapons to the Arab nations, some of which seek to establish a 100% “pure” Moslem Mideast. Never mind that this administration has issued a string of insults and ultimatums against Israel.
Propagandists rely on the fact that the average American knows little to nothing about Israel and the Mideast.
I get the whole “Palestinian underdog” thing, and this, too, is an issue where the media sells only one side of the story, from a very narrow perspective. Note that Israel is both the historic and modern Jewish nation. Jews are indigenous to this bit of land (roughly the size of New Jersey, one of our smallest states). “Palestinians” is the name given to Israeli Arabs who are recruited to work toward eradicating the Jewish nation. Every Israeli Arab lives within easy traveling distance of an Arab border. The popular call is to establish yet another Arab nation for the “Palestinians” — not within the vast Arab lands, but by carving away another piece of Israel.
Many of us do not agree that a “fair partitioning” of the Mideast would be: 100% for the Arabs, 0% for the Jews.
How many Muslim countries does the US have to destroy before the facts get in the way of your ideology?
HASBARA TROLL ARMY
“D.H. Fabian” offers up a rapid-fire barrage of Hasbara (pro-Israel) propaganda canards.
The online Hasbara troll army tries desperately to deceive, distract, divert and disrupt discussion of the workings of the Israel Lobby and Israeli influence on American foreign policy, Israel’s illegal military occupation of Palestinian territory, and Israeli collusion with terrorist forces operating in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq.
The Israeli government, major pro-Israel media organizations, Hasbara troll army “commenters” online weave a dense fabric of deceit.
In 2009, Israel’s foreign ministry organized volunteers to add pro-Israeli commentary on news websites. In July 2009, it was announced that the Israeli Foreign Ministry would conduct “internet warfare” to spread a pro-Israel message on various websites.
The program has expanded to a real Hasbara troll army that promotes pro-Israel policies in the press and online media.
US/Israel-backed al-Qaeda terrorists in Syria advance key geopolitical goals of Israel, including permanent annexation of Syria’s resource-rich Golan Heights area.
The illusion of a “threat” to Israel guarantees an ever greater cascade of military and economic aid supplied by slavishly pro-Israel politicians in the United States.
Hasbara propaganda additionally aims at promoting fake news and conspiracy theories to divert attention from an actual and very public conspiracy: the efforts of the Israel lobby to manipulate politics in the United States.
HASBARA PROPAGANDA FUNDAMENTALS
The basics of Hasbara propaganda are easy to identify: simplistic phrases, repeated over and over, designed to engage emotions rather than produce rational arguments, all shaped to fit into a narrative of good (Western-oriented Israel, the Middle East’s only true democracy) versus evil (Arab/Muslim terrorists who seek not only to destroy the Jewish state but kill all Jews).
To persuade Americans to accept this impoverished account of the conflict, Hasbara propaganda rewrites history, rejects international law and ignores the struggle over land and resources that is at the heart of the conflict.
Hasbara propaganda relies on public ignorance of basic facts about international law, the history of Zionist land grab efforts in Palestine, and Israel’s wars of aggression in the Middle East
Conventional Hasbara (pro-Israel) propagandists works in tandem with Inverted Hasbara (false flag “anti-Israel” and fake “anti-Zionist”) propagandists
PRO-ISRAEL PROPAGANDA MANUAL
Back in 2009, a propaganda organization known as “The Israel Project” published a manual titled “Global Language Dictionary”
https://www.transcend.org/tms/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/sf-israel-projects-2009-global-language-dictionary.pdf
Written by Republican pollster and political strategist Frank Luntz, the Hasbara handbook of “The Israel Project” was labeled “Not for distribution or publication”.
The manual published by “The Israel Project” is a treasure trove of scripted propaganda canards. For example, page 96 of the manual recommends: “‘Defensive’ and ‘preventative’ are the words that best describe Israeli military action.”
“The Israel Project” is managed by an American-born Israeli, David Hazony, whose brother is an advisor and speech writer for Benjamin Netanyahu.
Registered as an NGO, “The Israel Project” does not report any details of the origins of its funding.
In addition to managing “The Israel Project”, Hazony is editor for the online propaganda site “The Tower” and a frequent contributor to major pro-Israel media and neoconservative organs like the New Republic, The Forward, Commentary Magazine, Moment, the Jerusalem Post, the Jewish Chronicle, the New York Sun, and Jewish Ideas Daily.
In 2004-2007, Hazony served as editor in chief of the Israeli Zionist journal Azure. He has also appeared on CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News.
Hasbara outlets like “The Tower” produce scripted articles, while “staff” from the “The Israel Project” write op-eds and make television appearances to disseminate pro-Israel propaganda.
HASBARA PLAYGROUND ON THE INTERNET
The comment sections of internet sites that post articles critical of Israel and Zionism are infested by pro-Israel Hasbara propaganda trolls.
Hasbara propaganda has two forms:
– Conventional (“pro-Zionist / “pro-Israel”) Hasbara
– Inverted or “false flag” (“anti-Zionist” / “anti-Israel” / “anti-Jewish or ‘anti-Semitic”) Hasbara
In the face of a sustained intellectual critique of conventional Hasbara propaganda claims of a “new anti-Semitism”, the inverted Hasbara propaganda activity was developed.
Inverted Hasbara operates based on false arguments advanced by individuals who masquerade as “harsh critics of Zionism and Israel” while spewing “anti-Semitic” epithets and abusive rants about “the Jews”.
The internet is a playground for both conventional Hasbara and inverted Hasbara trolls.
Thanks Abe, I respect your depth of knowledge in ME foreign affairs and always look for your perspectives on CN.
However, in fact, I was previously accused of being a Hasbara troll as well (I had to look up what I was accused of being). I like to wrap my head around an opposing view to avoid making one sided judgements, so I read the The War on Jews by Loftus. Its themes are often repeated by DHF as the last word on the subject, but there is one that I agree with and that is that the Saudis,Texas Oil and British Intelligence aligned against Israel during the cold war years and I expressed that view on CN. Whether DHF is a Hasbara troll or just another brianwashed stooge suffering from confirmation bias, just like the vast majority of the American public has yet to be determined.
What I have found so far in DHF is someone who uses his truth to explain all of the truth. Hasbara, a plausible explanation, but I have no proof of that.
Thanks back at you. It is curious that you can’t remember the title of a 658 page book you read just because you “like to wrap my head around an opposing view to avoid making one sided judgements”.
Let me help you out.
The title of the tome wasn’t a sinister “The War on Jews”.
The title was the purportedly more sinister “The Secret War Against the Jews: How Western Espionage Betrayed the Jewish People”
The book appeared in 1994 when Israel was making intensive efforts to secure the release of Jonathan Pollard, an American convicted of spying for Israel.
Pollard was a United States Navy intelligence employee in the Naval Antiterrorist Alert Center in Washington, D.C. He was paid for delivering large amounts of classified documents to Israeli intelligence agents. Pollard was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.
John J. Loftus (and co-author Mark Aarons) claimed that Pollard was working for a group of right-wing Israeli politicians, rather than an Israeli intelligence service.
Israel’s official position until 1998 was that Pollard worked for an unauthorized rogue organization.
In May 1998, Prime Minister Netanyahu admitted that Pollard had in fact been an Israeli agent, answering directly to high-ranking officials of the Israeli intelligence agency Lekem, then headed by Rafi Eitan (1981–1986).
Lekem collected scientific and technical intelligence abroad from both open and covert sources, particularly for Israel’s nuclear program.
Lekem was disbanded in 1986 following the arrest of Pollard for espionage on behalf of Israel.
The Israeli government paid at least two of the attorneys—Richard A. Hibey and Hamilton Philip Fox III—working for his release.
The high-profile Pollard case was not the only case of covert Israeli activities against the United States by Israeli intelligence in service to Israel’s secret nuclear weapons program.
In 1985, a California aerospace engineer, Richard Kelly Smyth, the President of a company called MILCO, was indicted for smuggling over 800 krytron switches (a component used in nuclear weapons) to Israel without the required US State Department Munitions Export License.
Just before trial, and facing a possible 105 years in prison, Richard Kelly Smyth and his wife suddenly disappeared. Sixteen years later they were discovered and arrested while living as fugitives in Málaga, Spain, and extradited back to the United States where he was convicted in the case.
The krytrons shipped by Smyth were sent to an Israeli company called Heli-Trading Ltd. owned by notable Israeli movie producer Arnon Milchan. Before his prominent Hollywood career, Mr, Milchan had served for decades as a Lekem agent, under the direct command of Lekem spy-master Benjamin Blumberg. It later became clear that the company MILCO served as a Lekem front company for obtaining sensitive equipment, technologies and materials for Israeli secret defense-related programs, and in particular its nuclear program.
The Israeli government asserted that the Krytron incident was a simple mistake by the “exporter” Milco, and that the Pollard operation was an unauthorized deviation from its policy of not conducting espionage in the United States before an admission in 1998 of Israeli responsibility. In 1987 the Israeli government set up a commission to investigate the Pollard affair, which found it would be in Israel’s interest to take responsibility for the case.
In 1987 following the difficult Pollard and Milco cases, the Israeli government decided to disband Lekem, whose functions were assigned to the Director of Security of the Defense Establishment, adding technical and scientific intelligence to its responsibilities which include internal investigations of the Israeli Defense Ministry.
Speaking of confirmation bias, Loftus was past president of the Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg and author of books on Nazi war criminals. Loftus’ now-expired Web site claimed, “As a young U.S. Army officer, John Loftus helped train Israelis on a covert operation that turned the tide of battle in the 1973 Yom Kippur War.”
https://web.archive.org/web/20030604055731/http://john-loftus.com/bio.asp
Very enlightening comments, Abe, thanks for the link.
“Efforts are made to show Trump as a sinister benefactor of Israel. Never mind the fact that the US is one of the top three providers of weapons to the Arab nations, some of which seek to establish a 100% “pure” Moslem Mideast.”
Under Netanyahu, Israel has de facto become an ally of Saudi Arabia – even though both governments of that alliance cannot state that openly for internal political reasons. From that perspective, US weapons for Arab nations (Saudi Arabia and its allies) are hardly a contradiction to the idea that current US policies are closely aligned with those of the Netanyahu government.
Whether these policies are really in Israel’s interest is another question. I personally don’t think so. Israel probably has good secret relationships with Saudi Arabia at the moment, but it should not be ignored that in Arabic countries there is a very high level of antisemitism, and from a long term perspective, it is not so unproblematic when Saudi Arabia received so many weapons (who knows who will be in power there in the future). On the other hand, I also doubt that the extreme demonization of Iran makes sense. Polls show that there is much less antisemitism in Iran than in Arabic countries – in fact less than in some European countries. Of course, a complete normalization of relations between Israel and some of the Muslim countries will be difficult, as long as no peaceful solution with Palestinians has been found, but I think that a more balanced approach would be more in Israel’s interest than the current de facto alliance with Wahhabi extremists. But Netanyahu thinks differently, and Trump’s foreign policy is closely aligned with his.
“Every Israeli Arab lives within easy traveling distance of an Arab border. The popular call is to establish yet another Arab nation for the “Palestinians” — not within the vast Arab lands, but by carving away another piece of Israel.”
So what are you suggesting? If you say that Gaza and the West Bank (perhaps you call the latter Judea and Samaria) are a part of Israel, then, of course, the inhabitants of these areas have to be recognized as Israeli citizens, and that is one of the possible solutions. Many Israelis would not like the fact that then, only about half of Israel’s citizens would be Jewish, therefore the other democratic solution that has more support in Israel is that there should be a separate Palestinian state. Both is possible, and it is up to Israelis and Palestinians to decide whether they want one common state, two separate states or something in between. But what you seem to advocate is ethnic cleansing, so you are clearly outside the consensus of most of the civilized world, and in Israel, only a small minority on the far right has views that are similar to yours.
Well DH, we can count on you for the Zionist perspective. The more you make it clear, the more disgusting it is.
DH – Your presenting the Zionist point of view is enlightening, and disgusting. You are an obvious troll, so this will be my last communication to you.
”Many of us do not agree that a “fair partitioning” of the Mideast would be: 100% for the Arabs, 0% for the Jews.”
Of course not, you’d rather it be the other way around. A greater Israel from the Euphrates to the Nile. The Infamous “Oded Yinon Plan”
@ “Anti-Israel ideology is trendy, and we often see it in the form of portraying tiny Israel as a military behemoth invading the Arab nations that surround it.”
Facts: In its 1967 Six-Day War, Israel invaded the Palestinian Mandate Territory and portions of Egypt, Jordan, and Syria. It was forced to give back the Egyptian portions by President Eisenhower. Israel still occupies the illegally seized portions of Palestine, Jordan, and Syria, despite numerous U.N. Security Council Resolutions calling for it to withdraw to its pre-war borders. Moreover, since 1967, Israel has repeatedly invaded Lebanon and Syria. During the same time frame, no nations have invaded Israel.
@ ” Israel is both the historic and modern Jewish nation. Jews are indigenous to this bit of land (roughly the size of New Jersey, one of our smallest states)”
The “historic” fact you raise is highly questionable. See e.g., https://consortiumnews.com/2015/01/03/israeli-founder-contests-founding-myths/ and https://consortiumnews.com/2015/01/03/israeli-scholar-disputes-founding-myth-4/ and https://consortiumnews.com/2012/11/19/challenging-israels-myths/
@ “Palestinians” is the name given to Israeli Arabs who are recruited to work toward eradicating the Jewish nation.”
“Palestinians” is the name given to all indigenous residents of the former British Mandate Territory of Palestine, regardless of religion.
@ “The popular call is to establish yet another Arab nation for the “Palestinians” — not within the vast Arab lands, but by carving away another piece of Israel.”
Incredible. The proposal is to create a Palestinian State within the boundaries of the territory Israel has illegally occupied since the Six-Day War in 1967. Even the Israel Supreme Court recognizes that territory as “occupied” territory, not part of Israel.
@ “Propagandists rely on the fact that the average American knows little to nothing about Israel and the Mideast.”
Here we are in complete agreement. Your own appeal to ignorance is undeniable proof of that fact.
“D.H. Fabian”, our latest Hasbara propaganda troll, is disappointed that Revisionist Zionism isn’t more “trendy” for some reason.
Reality has a well-known “liberal bourgeoisie” bias.
DH Fabian…Enough with the “’Palestinians’ is the name given to Israeli Arabs who are recruited to work toward eradicating the Jewish nation.” Read the 64 words of the Balfour Declaration, November 2, 1917. “Palestine” is specifically written as the land from which Israel was to be formed with Britain’s blessings as a homeland for Jews and that no Muslims, Christians, nor persons of other religions should be denied equal rights of Jews.
Zionists and and their Washington DC neocons are hurting the Jewish name more than anything with their warped rationale of Jews’ divine right to that land in the Middle East which has been consistently inhabited and nurtured for thousands of years by Arab peoples. There’s a terribly myopic and insensitive nature being revealed in you.
Trump’s puppet antics are driven by the specific Zionist ideology embraced by Benjamin Netanyahu, mega-donor Sheldon Adelson, and major sectors of the Israel Lobby that wield enormous influence over the outcome of presidential and congressional elections in the United States
Netanyahu leads the Likud Party, which is rooted in the land grab ideology of Revisionist Zionism.
Revisionist Zionists advocate the creation of a Jewish state on both sides of the Jordan River, that is, a state which would include the present-day Israel, as well as West Bank, Gaza and all or part of the modern state of Jordan.
The majority of 350,000 “settlers” illegally transferred to Palestinian territory in the West Bank, under Israeli military occupation since 1967, claim their presence is not about Israel’s “security” but a divinely inspired project to reunite the Jewish people with their biblical homeland.
After World War I, Revisionist Zionist ideologist Ze-ev Jabotinsky was elected to the first legislative assembly in the Yishuv, and in 1921 he was elected to the Executive Council of the Zionist Organization (known as the World Zionist Organization after 1960). He quit the latter group in 1923, due mainly to differences of opinion with its chairman, Chaim Weizmann.
In 1925, Jabotinsky formed the Revisionist Zionist Alliance, in the World Zionist Congress to advocate his views, which included increased cooperation with Britain on transforming the entire Mandate for Palestine territory, including Palestine itself and Transjordan, on opposite sides of the Jordan River, into a sovereign Jewish state, loyal to the British Empire.
A staunch anglophile, Jabotinsky wished to convince Britain that a Jewish state would be in the best interest of the British Empire, perhaps even an autonomous extension of it in the Middle East. To this end, Jabotinsky advocated for mass Jewish immigration from Europe.
By the late 1930s, Revisionist Zionism was divided into three distinct ideological streams: the “Centrists”, the Irgun, and the “Messianists”.
Up to 1933, a number of Revisionist Zionism “Messianist” wing members were inspired by the fascist movement of Benito Mussolini.
Abba Ahimeir joined the Revisionist Zionist movement in 1930. Achimeir’s basic assumption was that “liberal bourgeois” European culture was degenerate, and deeply eroded from within by an excess of liberalism and individualism. Fascism, like Zionism, was a return to the roots of the national culture and a glorious historical past.
Achimeir developed a favourable attitude toward fascist psycho-politics, including the principle of the all-powerful leader, the use of propaganda to generate a spirit of heroism and duty to the homeland, and the cultivation of youthful vitality (as manifested in the fascist youth movements).
When Ahimeir was on trial in 1932 for having disrupted a public lecture at Hebrew University, his lawyer, Zvi Eliahu Cohen, argued “Were it not for Hitler’s anti-Semitism, we would not oppose his ideology. Hitler saved Germany.”
An editorial in the Revisionist Zionist newspaper Hazit Haam praised Cohen’s “brilliant speech.” In 1933, when Hitler came to power, Hazit Haam praised Nazism as a German national liberation movement and said that Hitler had saved Germany.
When, in 1935, the Zionist Organization failed to accept Jabotinsky’s Revisionist Zionist program, he and his followers seceded to form the New Zionist Organization.
Until Israel achieved statehood, Revisionist Zionists became known for belligerent opposition to both the British and Arab presence in the region. The British establishment of Transjordan (the modern-day state of Jordan) adversely affected the Revisionist Zionist’s territorial goals and was a great set-back for the movement.
Revisionist Zionism’s foremost political objective is to establish a Jewish state with a Jewish majority on both sides of the River Jordan. Jewish statehood was always a major ideological goal for Revisionist Zionism, but it was not to be gained at the price of territorial ambitions.
The founder of Revisionist Zionism, Ze’ev Jabotinsky, and his followers consistently rejected proposals to partition Palestine into an Arab state and a Jewish state. Menachem Begin, Jabotinsky’s successor, opposed the 1947 United Nations partition plan. Revisionist Zionists considered the subsequent partition of Palestine following the 1949 Armistice Agreements to be illegitimate.
The Revisionist Party, Herut, began to revise its ideology in an effort to change this situation and gain political power during the first two decades after Israel declared itself an independent state. While Begin maintained the Revisionist claim to Jewish sovereignty over all of Eretz Israel, by the late 1950s, control over the East Bank of the Jordan ceased to be integral to Revisionist ideology.
Following Herut’s merger with the Liberal Party in 1965, references to the ideal of Jewish sovereignty over “both banks of the Jordan” appeared less and less frequently. By the 1970s, the legitimacy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan was no longer questioned.
In 1994, the complete practical abandonment of the “both banks” principle was apparent when an overwhelming majority of Likud Knesset Members (MKs) voted in favour of the peace treaty with Jordan.
On the day the Six-Day War started in June 1967, the Revisionist Zionists, as part of the Gahal faction, joined the national unity government under Prime Minister Levi Eshkol. Begin served in the cabinet for the first time. Ben-Gurion’s Rafi party also joined. The war brought to an end Labour’s previous efforts to undercut Revisionist Zionism because on the eve of the war, the dominant party believed it had to include the Revisionist Zionist opposition in an emergency national unity government. This action helped legitimize the views of the Religious Zionist opposition.
Following Israel’s capture of the West Bank and Gaza in the 1967 war, the Revisionist Zionist’s territorial aspirations concentrated on these territories. These areas were deemed far more central to ancient Jewish history than the East Bank of the Jordan and most of the areas within Israel’s post-1949 borders.
In 1968, Begin defined the “eternal patrimony of our ancestors” as “Jerusalem, Hebron, Bethlehem, Judea, [and] Shechem [Nablus]” in the West Bank.
Begin and Gahal left the national unity government in August 1970. Some sources indicate that Begin’s resignation was due to disagreements over the Rogers Plan and its “in place” cease-fire with Egypt along the Suez Canal; other sources, including William B. Quandt, note that Begin left the unity government because the Labour party, by formally accepting UN 242 in mid-1970, had accepted “peace for withdrawal” on all fronts.
Begin himself explained before the Knesset why he was resigning. He said, “As far as we are concerned, what do the words ‘withdrawal from territories administered since 1967 by Israel’ mean other than Judea and Samaria. Not all the territories; but by all opinion, most of them.”
In 1973, Herut’s election platform called for the annexation of the West Bank and Gaza. When Menachem Begin became leader of the broad Likud coalition and, soon Prime Minister, he considerably modified Herut’s expansive territorial aims. The party’s aspiration to unite all of mandatory Palestine under Jewish rule was scaled down. Instead, Begin spoke of the historic unity of Israel in the West Bank, even hinting that he would make territorial concessions in the Sinai as part of a complete peace settlement.
When Begin finally came to power in the 1977 election, his overriding concern as Prime Minister (1977–83) was to maintain Israeli control over the West Bank and Gaza. In 1981 he declared to a group of Jewish settlers: “I, Menachem, the son of Ze’ev and Hasia Begin, do solemnly swear that as long as I serve the nation as Prime Minister we will not leave any part of Judea, Samaria, [or] the Gaza Strip.” One of the main mechanisms for accomplishing this objective was the establishment of Jewish settlements.
Under Labour governments, between 1967 and 1977, the Jewish population of the territories reached 3,200; Labour’s limited settlement activity was predicated upon making a future territorial compromise when the majority of the territory would be returned to Arab control.
The Likud Party was founded in 1973 by Begin and Ariel Sharon in an alliance with several right-wing and liberal parties. Likud’s landslide victory in the 1977 elections was a major turning point in the country’s political history, marking the first time in Israel that a right-wing party won the plurality of the votes.
Aligned with the ideology of Revisionist Zionism, Likud’s settlement plan aimed to settle hundreds of thousands of Jews all over the territories in order to prevent a territorial compromise.
Begin signed the Camp David Accords (1978) removing Egypt, the most powerful Arab state, from conflict with Israel. The accords referred to the “legitimate rights of the Palestinians”, but Begin insisted that the Hebrew version referred only to “the Arabs of Eretz Yisrael” and not to “Palestinians”).
By signing the agreement, which reduced international (mainly American) pressure for Israeli concessions on the issue of the territories, and prolonged inconclusive talks on Palestinian autonomy, Begin was buying time for his government’s settlement activities in the territories.
Begin promoted the idea of autonomy for the Palestinians, albeit only a “personal” autonomy that would not give them control over any territory.
Begin continued to vow that territory which was part of historic Eretz Israel in the West Bank and Gaza would never be returned. His adamant stand on the territory became an obstacle to extending the 1979 peace treaty.
After ruling the Israel for most of the 1980s, the Likud Party lost the Knesset election in 1992. Nevertheless, Likud’s candidate Benjamin Netanyahu did win the vote for Prime Minister in 1996 and was given the task of forming a government after the 1996 elections. Netanyahu’s government fell apart after a vote of no confidence, which led to elections being called in 1999 and Likud losing power to the One Israel coalition led by Ehud Barak.
In 2001, Likud’s Ariel Sharon, who replaced Netanyahu following the 1999 election, defeated Barak in an election called by the Prime Minister following his resignation. After the party recorded a convincing win in the 2003 elections, Likud saw a major split in 2005 when Sharon left to form the Kadima party. This resulted in Likud slumping to fourth place in the 2006 elections and losing twenty-eight seats in the Knesset.
Following the 2009 elections, Likud was able to gain fifteen seats and, with Netanyahu back in control of the party, formed a coalition with fellow right-wing parties Yisrael Beiteinu and Shas to take control of the government from Kadima, which earned a plurality but not a majority. Netanyahu has been Prime Minister since and Likud has been the leading vote-getter in each election.
Like the European fascist parties that inspired its political discourse, the Likud Party emphasizes use of the national flag and military victories in Israeli wars in 1948 and 1967.
Another clear-eyed view of US foreign policy from Mr. Parry. I hope that viewership of this site continues to grow until it is a major counterpoint to the MSM drivel so many US citizens are doused in daily.
from Greenwald:
Hillary Clinton, With Little Notice, Vows to Embrace an Extremist Agenda on Israel
https://theintercept.com/2016/02/18/hillary-clinton-with-little-notice-vows-to-embrace-an-extremist-agenda-on-israel/
Yeah Skip now that your back posting it’s even better, I hope you don’t mind me calling you shipmate since we’ve both been to sea, and I promise not to over use it, okay shipmate. Anyway good to read you comments. I’m hoping F.G. soon appears, because I like him, and I miss reading his unique comments…no one says it quite like F.G.. I look forward to reading your comments Skip, because to me your words are well thought out, and you sound real. Joe
Thanks Joe. I always value your input as well. As for going to sea, I have found it amazing that in about 3/4’s of my dreams I’m still aboard ship. I’ve been retired for 11 years.
The last time for me at sea, was back in 2010 when my wife and I took one of those four day cruises. My wife who had never been to sea wasn’t all that keen with it. I on the other hand found nothing to be like being on a U.S. Naval ship. I guess I missed chipping paint, or going on hunting sprees looking for a skyhook, or something, but the thrill was missing. In the end both my wife and I decided we are not cruise people. A cruise is good if you like gambling, purchasing tax free products, eating, and of course drinking, so if it’s your bag then enjoy it.
Getting back to the subject at hand, it is apparent that Tel aviv is calling the shots when it comes to our current White House. In all fairness to this current White House, this administration is not much different than any other before it, but the real angst is to be found in Trump’s immensely large bombastic ego. My hope is that those around Trump, can yank him in, and away from starting somekind of global catastrophe.
Anchors away Skip. Joe
Indeed. Mr. Parry has it all there, explained in the most lucid terms, as always.
Too bad some of the tiny alternative media could not include a bit of television exposure, as most Americans undoubtedly watch more than they read. We need the Fairness Doctrine back and Mr. Parry offering counterpoint to the usual neocon propagandists.
(And probably most of the MSM should be forced to register as foreign agents. The NYT and WaPo are just the local arms of Haaretz and the Jerusalem Post.)
Like all fascist authoritarian movements Zionism is essentially evil presenting itself as good.
Mr. Parry is correct that Netanyahu has somehow gotten the “upper hand” with Trump. As others have pointed out, he even demonstrates his dominance in the handshake picture attached to this essay. Upper hand, literally!
Trump has folded, and become a meek *ss sniffer of Israel. I’ve no idea how it was done, but the fact is the US of A remains the pet poodle of the little cesspool state.
http://www.businessinsider.com/how-to-get-out-of-a-dominating-handshake-2012-9
I picture Trump in the locker room at one of his plush resorts, him being the loudmouth bragger shouting out all sorts of profoundly stupid baloney, while the real leader sits in the back row giving Trump the go ahead with his smiling eyes. The best part is, dumb ass Trump doesn’t even realize how he is being used. Netanyahu isn’t an NBC programming director, but Trump thinks everyone is, and there in lies Trump’s biggest problem, is he thinks he thinks smarter than everyone else in the room. Trump likes to say how he hasn’t changed since the age of seven, and I’m trying to figure our what’s good about that. In reality I’m only one of many extras appearing in Trump’s new reality tv show, and I don’t like the consequences one bit. I’m truly upset, because the catering truck doesn’t come to us extras.
Zachary your comments are always fun and informative, I’m glad you stuck with this site as long as you have, you help make consortiumnews great. Joe
Right now, Trump seems to be “winging it,” without any rhyme or reason to what he says or does… as long as he sounds tough. Maybe he’s following the dictum once expressed by Bill Clinton that “it is better to be wrong and strong than right and weak.” That’s sure to get us all killed.
Hillary Clinton deserves to be on trial for her life.
from Aug 2016
Trump, Clinton meet separately with Netanyahu in New York
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-politics/wp/2016/09/25/trump-and-netanyahu-have-closed-door-meeting-at-trump-tower/
Vivek, as much as I too don’t care for Hillary I think that us keeping an eye on Trump overrides our concerns about the glass ceiling crasher Hillary. Hillary needs at this moment to feel recognized for something, and I can’t wait until this Russian thing of hers ends, but Hillary will eventually just burn out and fade away in our news. Now, I can’t promise she won’t return, but for now there are more important things to worry about, and it’s all happening inside of our chaotic Trump White House. For the record I’m not a Trump, nor Hillary supporter. So, I’m suggesting we cool it for awhile with Hillary, and pay attention to the Donald.
Other than that I do agree with you Vivek, Hillary is a scary politician. Joe
Hillary is seriously considering taking legal action to undo the last election:
http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/18/politics/hillary-clinton-2016-trump/index.html
Columbia University is going to allow her to play “professor” (probably at ten-times the salary of a tenured professor who earned the job) and run some kind of seminar course. If she does the job right, that should keep her too busy to make a lot of trouble. If she just uses her aids to line up a bunch of partisan speakers, contributing little herself but a bit of self-serving propaganda, it could simply be the start of her 2020 campaign.
“There was even the possibility of a Nixon-goes-to-China moment with tough-guy Trump meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and the two countries restoring diplomatic ties…” Really? There seems far more chance trump will don a space suit and join a mineral exploration joint venture to uranus. i mean anything is possible, right?
Correct, but of course nobody could be more completely taken over by the Zionists, Israel and Netanyahu than Hillary Clinton, whose written policy statement early on in the campaign last year was the most obsequeous and revolting that I have encountered. Sorry not to have the link, but I could hardly bear to read it, let alone keep in to dwell upon, but it was published widely at the time.
I agree that even now, Hillary is probably worse than Trump. But Trump is surely closing the gap. From the Saker site – one which I used to read regularly – is an inflammatory piece.
“Trump goes full shabbos-goy”
Trump is an old man who has lived a very wild life. It’s possible that Israel has enough serious dirt on the man that he feels he has no choice but to obey. I suppose it’s also possible that he’s just on another of his crazy things, and neither knows nor cares about the consequences of what he’s doing.
h**p://thesaker.is/trump-goes-full-shabbos-goy/
If the US stopped fighting Israel’s wars would Bibi help China and Russia dump the USD?
Netan should be replaced with Trump — thus Trumpanyahu.
Of course then we’d have had an ‘Bamanyahu; a Bushanyahu; etc.
I wonder how would TheRUMP react to being called the Trumpanyahu?
If enough people did that, as sensitive as he is, the reaction would be fun!
Gotta keep the War Machine well fed. It seems Israel has carried out some unsavory actions on behalf of U.S. interests in the past, so we need to keep them as our ally.
BDS NOW. Give Netanyahu his day before The World Court.