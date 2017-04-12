Trump Withholds Syria-Sarin Evidence

Exclusive: Despite President Trump’s well-known trouble with the truth, his White House now says “trust us” on its Syrian-sarin charges while withholding the proof that it claims to have, reports Robert Parry.
By Robert Parry
After making the provocative and dangerous charge that Russia is covering up Syria’s use of chemical weapons, the Trump administration withheld key evidence to support its core charge that a Syrian warplane dropped sarin on a northern Syrian town on April 4.
A four-page white paper, prepared by President Trump’s National Security Council staff and released by the White House on Tuesday, claimed that U.S. intelligence has proof that the plane carrying the sarin gas left from the Syrian military airfield that Trump ordered hit by Tomahawk missiles on April 6.
The paper asserted that “we have signals intelligence and geospatial intelligence,” but then added that “we cannot publicly release all available intelligence on this attack due to the need to protect sources and methods.”
I’m told that the key evidence was satellite surveillance of the area, a body of material that U.S. intelligence analysts were reviewing late last week even after the Trump-ordered bombardment of 59 Tomahawk missiles that, according to Syrian media reports, killed seven or eight Syrian soldiers and nine civilians, including four children.
Yet, it is unclear why releasing these overhead videos would be so detrimental to “sources and methods” since everyone knows the U.S. has this capability and the issue at hand – if it gets further out of hand – could lead to a nuclear confrontation with Russia.
In similarly tense situations in the past, U.S. Presidents have released sensitive intelligence to buttress U.S. government assertions, including John F. Kennedy’s disclosure of U-2 spy flights in the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis and Ronald Reagan revealing electronic intercepts after the Soviet shoot-down of Korean Airlines Flight 007 in 1983.
Yet, in this current case, as U.S.-Russian relations spiral downward into what is potentially an extermination event for the human species, Trump’s White House insists that the world must trust it despite its record of consistently misstating facts.
In the case of the April 4 chemical-weapons incident in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, which reportedly killed scores of people including young children, I was told that initially the U.S. analysts couldn’t see any warplanes over the area in Idlib province at the suspected time of the poison gas attack but later they detected a drone that they thought might have delivered the bomb.
A Drone Mystery
According to a source, the analysts struggled to identify whose drone it was and where it originated. Despite some technical difficulties in tracing its flight path, analysts eventually came to believe that the flight was launched in Jordan from a Saudi-Israeli special operations base for supporting Syrian rebels, the source said, adding that the suspected reason for the poison gas was to create an incident that would reverse the Trump administration’s announcement in late March that it was no longer seeking the removal of President Bashar al-Assad.
If indeed that was the motive — and if the source’s information is correct — the operation would have been successful, since the Trump administration has now reversed itself and is pressing Russia to join in ousting Assad who is getting blamed for the latest chemical-weapons incident.
Presumably, however, the “geospatial intelligence” cited in the four-page dossier could disprove this and other contentions if the Trump administration would only make its evidence publicly available.
The dossier stated, “Our information indicates that the chemical agent was delivered by regime Su-22 fixed-wing aircraft that took off from the regime-controlled Shayrat Airfield. These aircraft were in the vicinity of Khan Shaykhun approximately 20 minutes before reports of the chemical attack began and vacated the area shortly after the attack.”
So, that would mean – assuming that the dossier is correct – that U.S. intelligence analysts were able to trace the delivery of the poison gas to Assad’s aircraft and to the airfield that Trump ordered attacked on April 6.
Still, it remains a mystery why this intelligence assessment is not coming directly from President Trump’s intelligence chiefs as is normally the case, either with an official Intelligence Estimate or a report issued by the Director of National Intelligence.
The White House photo released late last week showing the President and a dozen senior advisers monitoring the April 6 missile strike from a room at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida was noteworthy in that neither CIA Director Mike Pompeo nor Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats was in the frame.
Now, it is the White House that has released the four-page dossier supposedly summing up the assessment of the “intelligence community.”
An Argumentative Dossier
The dossier also seems argumentative in that it assumes that Russian officials – and presumably others – who have suggested different possible explanations for the incident at Khan Sheikdoun did so in a willful cover-up, when any normal investigation seeks to evaluate different scenarios before settling on one.
It is common amid the “fog of war” for people outside the line of command – and even sometimes inside the line of command – to not understand what happened and to struggle for an explanation.
On April 6, before Trump’s missile strike, I and others received word from U.S. military intelligence officials in the Middle East that they, too, shared the belief that the poison gas may have resulted from a conventional bombing raid that ruptured containers stored by the rebels, who – in Idlib province – are dominated by Al Qaeda’s affiliate and its allies.
Those reports were cited by former U.S. intelligence officials, including more than two dozen who produced a memo to President Trump urging him to undertake a careful investigation of the incident before letting this crisis exacerbate U.S.-Russia relations.
The memo said “our U.S. Army contacts in the area” were disputing the official story of a chemical weapons attack. “Instead, a Syrian aircraft bombed an al-Qaeda-in-Syria ammunition depot that turned out to be full of noxious chemicals and a strong wind blew the chemical-laden cloud over a nearby village where many consequently died,” the memo said.
In other words, to suggest possible alternative scenarios is not evidence of a “cover-up,” even if the theories are later shown to be erroneous. It is the normal process of sorting through often conflicting initial reports.
Even in the four-page dossier, Trump’s NSC officials contradicted what other U.S. government sources have told The New York Times and other mainstream news outlets about the Syrian government’s supposed motive for launching the chemical-weapons attack on the town of Khan Sheikhoun.
According to the earlier accounts, the Syrian government either was trying to terrorize the population in a remote rebel-controlled area or was celebrating its impunity after the Trump administration had announced that it was no longer seeking Assad’s removal.
But the dossier said, “We assess that Damascus launched this chemical attack in response to an opposition offensive in northern Hamah Province that threatened key infrastructure.” Although Khan Sheikhoun was not near the fighting, the dossier presented the town as an area of support for the offensive.
Assuming this assessment is correct, does that mean that the earlier explanations were part of a cover-up or a propaganda operation? The reality is that in such complex situations, the analyses should continue to be refined as more information becomes available. It should not be assumed that every false lead or discarded theory is proof of a “cover-up,” yet that is what we see here.
“The Syrian regime and its primary backer, Russia, have sought to confuse the world community about who is responsible for using chemical weapons against the Syrian people in this and earlier attacks,” the dossier declared.
But the larger point is that – given President Trump’s spotty record for getting facts straight – he and his administration should go the extra mile in presenting irrefutable evidence to support its assessments, not simply insisting that the world must “trust us.”
[In a separate analysis of the four-page dossier, Theodore Postol, a national security specialist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, concluded that the White House claims were clearly bogus, writing:
“I have reviewed the document carefully, and I believe it can be shown, without doubt, that the document does not provide any evidence whatsoever that the US government has concrete knowledge that the government of Syria was the source of the chemical attack in Khan Shaykhun, Syria at roughly 6 to 7 a.m. on April 4, 2017.
“In fact, a main piece of evidence that is cited in the document points to an attack that was executed by individuals on the ground, not from an aircraft, on the morning of April 4. This conclusion is based on an assumption made by the White House when it cited the source of the sarin release and the photographs of that source. My own assessment, is that the source was very likely tampered with or staged, so no serious conclusion could be made from the photographs cited by the White House.”]
I don’t think that the US will stop its aggression against Syria, if the false flag massacre is being debunked by for example the UN. In the 90s the same PsyOp was successfully conducted by NATO-backed terrorists in the war against Yugoslavia. Even though the UN debunked it, Clinton did not care and supported with weapons and airstrikes the “moderate” terrorists that were committing genocide against Christians. (Today the Balkans are a base for IS terrorists because of this.) It is always the same brazen lies and terrorism. The French PM Balladur even openly defended the false flag massacres: “Yes, but at least they have forced NATO to intervene”.
https://archive.is/x2i4i
Canadian (UN) soldier testimonies from the book “The Sharp End” by James D. Davis:
“Bosnians murdered their own people in well-staged attacks for PR reasons”
https://archive.is/KZr4B
Must-see report with former Clinton officials on US support for “moderate” terrorists:
“Exclusive: U.S. Policy on Bosnia Arms Trafficking”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2DcivO-xO1g
You write that the UN debunked Clinton’s allegations about Yugosavia. Can you be more specific?
Related: Milosevic was cleared posthumous of all charges in 2016 by the ICC in The Haque. Not many people know that.
The criminal process against Miloševi? did not continue after his death, so he was not formally cleared, but sentences in other cases show quite clearly that Miloševi? would have been acquitted if he had not died too early.
There are different elements. Before the illegal military aggression of NATO that caused many civilian deaths, the story that a large-scale expulsion of Kosova Albanians was imminent was spread – the “plan horseshoe”, the Green German foreign minister used this as one of the main reasons for the German participation in the military aggression. This story has clearly been debunked. The ICC did not even spend very much time with the events in Kosovo because it was clear that Miloševi? could not be charged in connection with that.
On one hand, there was a political crisis – a vast majority of Kosovars wanted independence, and they boycotted state institutions, while Serbia did not want to allow the secession of Kosovo, especially when the Serbian minority in Kosovo could be threatened. On the other hand, there were terrorist attacks by the Kosova Liberation Army. The KLA was temporarily on the US list of terrorist organizations, but it was also supported by the US. The KLA targeted police stations, other institutions of the states, people from the Serbian minority in Kosovo and ethnic Albanians who had normal contacts with Serbs (“traitors”). In some cases, in the fight against these terror attacks, there was probably excessive violence by the police (as a consequence of many police people being killed by the KLA), but this was not a systematic policy ordered by the government, and the driving force in this circle of violence was the KLA, not the police. Apart from that, there were also terrorist attacks against Albanian Kosovars by Serbian extremists (Arkan etc.), albeit on a smaller scale than the ones of the KLA. These nationalist extremists were not under the control of the government, and they were not even close to Miloševi? politically. As far as Kosovo was concerned, there clearly was no basis for an indictment of Miloševi?.
In Bosnia, there were war crimes committed by all sides. It is true that Serbia provided some support to Bosnian Serbs – like Croatia (and probably Germany) provided support to Croatian Bosnians and Muslim countries and the US provided support to Muslim Bosniaks. But that alone can hardly be enough for an indictment, otherwise, the government of other countries, including the US would also have to be indicted. The investigations of the ICC showed that the Serbian government (Miloševi? etc.) tried to exert some influence on the Bosnian Serbs (who, like other parties in the war in Bosnia, were dominated by extreme nationalists) in order to push them towards moderation and a peaceful solution.
The UN investigated massacres like for example the so-called “Market Massacre” in 1994 and established beyond doubt that the NATO-backed terrorists were killing civilians in false flag massacres:
“United Nations investigation into the market-place bombing in Sarajevo two weeks ago had established beyond doubt that the mortar shell that killed 68 people was fired from inside Bosnian [Muslim] lines.”
For more please read the chapter “Self-Inflicted Atrocities” in the official Congressional Press Release of 1997:
https://archive.is/x2i4i#selection-823.0-823.25
US Army Field Manual on PSYOP:
„PSYOP increase the relative combat power of friendly forces and adversely affect the combat power of the adversary. PSYOP accomplish this result by targeting the identified vulnerabilities of foreign audiences through the employment of the PSYOP development process. Within the DOD, the Army has the primary military role to conduct PSYOP. Army PSYOP units perform this role by supporting U.S. national policy, by conducting PSYOP in support of military operations and United States Government (USG) agencies, and by providing PSYOP training, advice, and assistance to U.S. forces and to friendly nations.“
https://fas.org/irp/doddir/army/fm3-05-301.pdf
“Seems the world’s a big spring trap and us in it.”
-Jennifer Jones as Hazel Woodus in “Gone To Earth”
(I still haven’t read the book by Mary Webb, I have it though)
Gone To Earth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lq15RmpW2jY
Nor do they know how he died.
Why can’t the American people be trusted with the truth? We revealed the missiles in Cuba in 1962! We are talking about war and peace here, again more human misery versus American corporate/imperial interests. Is this a legacy we can proudly pass on to the next generation of Americans? When is it time to wake up and see we are being steam rolled one more time into a war? As aivd, long time conditioned consumers we can see a sales job as clear as a bulldozer in the front yard. Why do we come up short when it comes to another regime change war we have (almost) put off for five years? Maybe it’s time we learn a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two!
Thank you Bob Parry and Consortium News.
Yes, Consortium News fulfills a crucial role in providing info that makes sense in the ongoing crisis in Western society.
Thank you!
Yes, the article is an essential counterpoint to the mass media “newspeak.”
Howard Mettee,
Thank you for taking the time and sharing your outstanding, completely logical, honest thoughts. The same appreciation goes to others commenting here as well.
Either Donald Trump shows the world his (classified – naturally) “evidence” or humanity is witnessing another historical example of the devastatingly destructive-to-life, war-initiating Big Lie. “We have the evidence, believe us, but you can’t see it…” does not cut it anymore.
Such a disturbing state of affairs – especially as related to war and peace on Earth – is unacceptable from any perspective.
Just show the world your evidence, Mr. Trump.
who benefits from an incident like this? Assads forces have been winning on the ground. when the US(MIC/Neocons) actual agenda in the middle=east is to have perpetual war and militarization…trimming Assad back a little and garnering some tuff guy political rep for Donald Dump, is all a win-win theatre for the US….why do you think the US never has an endgame strategy or exit strategy? The agenda is to have NO end, only perpetual war. This is just one more bit of theatre in an endless string of theatrics, taking your eyes off the other schemes to steal the rest of the worlds trillions….
regards
D
Agreed,tell that to Rachel Maddow
She is the female version of Bill O’Railly and Sean Hannity………..what a tragic trio……
“analysts eventually came to believe that the flight was launched in Jordan”…
…
Interesting article Mr. Parry, there is a newspaper report that states the West and its allies have a “secret command center in Jordan.”
See Info at link below:
———————————————————————
“Last year the chiefs of staff of the US, Britain, France, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey met in Jordan; and a report by UAE’s newspaper… also mentions the existence of a secret command center in Jordan which is staffed by military officials from 14 Western and Arab countries including Israel. This command center coordinates the operations of the rebels (jihadis) in southern Syria; while the operations of the jihadis in northern Syria are coordinated by similar command centers and bases in Turkey….” Nauman Sadiq, Asia Times Sep. 22, 2014.
http://www.atimes.com/atimes/Middle_East/MID-01-220914.html
Regarding western “leaders and their “allies” I believe this question needs to be asked:
“Should the Past and Present Leaders of a Number of Countries Be Charged With Conspiracy, War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity, and Funding, Training and Arming Terrorists? “
http://graysinfo.blogspot.ca/2016/02/should-past-and-present-leaders-of.html
Minor point, Robert: Coats was present at the meeting via video conference. Recommended: see Moon of Alabama today re evaluating this report (and comments):
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2017/04/white-house-intelligence-assessment-is-no-such-thing-but-shows-support-for-al-qaeda.html
good link…actual investigating
Evil warmongers lie and seek to dominate the world. Do not believe anything they say. Trump’s concern for little babies was a foul lie in the mouth of a very foul person. We are being governed by a hateful crew of evil persons. When such as these speak of compassion it is an obvious lie that only renders them objects of disgust.
A small crew of dangerous pirates has commandeered the helm. Many democrats are involved as cheerleaders.
And enablers and part of the deep state
Trump is now a ‘made’ Man and has earned his spurs alongside the other criminal Potus’s since Reagan. Spare a thought for the families of the 14 killed at the airport attack and also the Yemeni casualties.
The chemical attack itself is shrouded in obfuscation as there is no access to the ISIS controlled site.The White Helmets with their Hollywood Oscar acting experience,thanks to the lobbying of the idiot George Clowney, would have had no problem setting up this atrocity scenario, especially as it seems they had prior notice of an attack on the ware house.
Does Evil Rule Over Us?
The Work of Evil
“The forces of Evil have begun their decisive offensive, you can feel their pressure, and yet your screens and publications are full of prescribed smiles and raised glasses. What is the joy about?”
Alexander Solzhenitsyn
[read more at link below]
http://graysinfo.blogspot.ca/2011/11/work-of-evil.html
Like you Stephen, I know that many “realists” and “materialists” and atheists frequent these blogs, and that is OK by me – for a long time years ago I was among their number. So I try to low key my spiritual beliefs, but they will come out now and then, because we are in a decisive spiritual conflict as well as it’s more obvious physical dimensions. The battle for hearts and minds is at the core of this struggle and the forces involved know it and are maximizing their efforts to sway the battle in their direction.
Although I feel I should apologize for bringing these subtle dimensions into the discussion here, I won’t because my studies have made me aware that the happenings of the times are the resultant of many vectors of forces and subtle dimensions of reality as well as the more obvious gross dimensions. I would remind skeptics that science itself has found that surface affairs are affected by deeper very subtle dimensions. Who would have thought way back when I was born that realities like quarks and leptons would be crucial influences on the survival of our species?
And let’s not forget the findings of depth psychologists, molecular biologists, cosmologists, etc. about the hidden subtle but very powerful dimensions underlying our surface affairs.
Watch it Mr. Parry, you are a blip on the radar screen again. We would all hate it if Consortium News was relegated to the really Slow Lane….., permanently. It is amazing , I’lI agree , that the Mainstream Media and Democrats have suddenly muted their criticisms of Trump( Excepting a few of the Usual Suspects who qualify whatever criticisms they make) and blithely ignore that Trump launched a Military Strike on a Sovereign Nation, an Act of War, without notification or oversight from Congress. Putin’s remark that the heads of NATO governments are now like Bubble-head dolls for Trump. His comment should have extended to our Congress and Senate and the New York Times and Washington Post as well. Peace is better than War but you’d never know it from our Government actions or those of our Democratic Allies either. Creeping Fascism. Pax Americana, or else.
No matter what happens to Trump, he has moved the country so far to the right toeven get back to the 1960’s would require almost a 180 degree shift.
Isn’t this still a viable theory or has this somehow been refuted? I am having difficulty figuring out if this is a defensive statement on a theory that is now out of favor or just a truth stated cited in a general manner. I read the 4 page dossier and I did not find their refutation of this theory convincing at all. I am very curious as to where Robert Parry was going with this statement.
Of course it is a viable theory. The problem is the media and the Trumpies have no intention of investigating it. There are other plausible theories as well, but the administration is stonewalling investigation. Our heroes shoot first and do not ask questions later. They just create their own facts and reality on the ground and march on – remember?
The crazies in control are hell bent on thermonuclear extermination.
The White House 4-page report titled “The Assad Regime’s Use of Chemical Weapons on April 4” repeatedly refers to “open source reporting”, “open source accounts” and “open source video”. “Video” is specifically referenced 11 times in the document.
Anticipating concern about the degree to which their “story” about the attack depends on “a significant body” of pro-opposition reports, the White House and National Security Council manufacture their own alibi:
“We are certain that the opposition could not have fabricated all of the videos and other reporting of chemical attacks. Doing so would have required a highly organized campaign to deceive multiple media outlets and human rights organizations while evading detection. In addition, we have independently confirmed that some of the videos were shot at the approximate times and locations described in the footage.”
This is the only instance where the word “certain” appears in the document.
The White House document does not mention who “independently confirmed” the times and locations of video footage, because the source for that information is a blog:
https://www.bellingcat.com/news/mena/2017/04/10/khan-sheikhoun-chemical-attack-bombed/
As in past episodes of White House produced “Government Assessment” political documents concerning the 2013 chemical attack in Syria and the 2014 downing of Flight MH17 and its aftermath, UK citizen Eliot Higgins of the Brown Moses and Bellingcat blogs purportedly “verified” the body of the “open source” information.
Higgins collaborator Dan Kaszeta, a US-UK dual national based in London, provided supplemental “assessment” of chemical use in Syria for both the Brown Moses and Bellingcat blogs.
Since 2012, self-appointed “citizen investigative journalist” Higgins and “chemical weapons expert” Kaszeta claimed to have “independently confirmed” numerous alleged “chemical attacks” in Syria.
Like previous “Government Assessment” documents, the latest White House report appears to depend heavily on Higgins and his collaborators to tell a “story”.
Mainstream media have directly collaborated with Higgins. Immediately following the the alleged chemical attack at Khan Sheikhoun, Kaszeta and Higgins were cited as a go-to “experts” by numerous media outlets.
Independent investigative journalists have been timid at best in their analyses of Higgins and Bellingcat. Even journalists like Glenn Greenwald of the Intercept have provided platforms for Higgins’ storytelling.
Robert Parry is one of very few investigative journalists to directly challenge the storytelling of Higgins and Bellingcat.
Let’s hope Parry, Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS), and others rise to the occasion and address Bellingcat’s latest “story” before the next barrage of missiles or terrorist produced mass casualty event.
A significant body of Al Qaeda (Al Nusra Front, now re-branded as Tahrir al-Sham) propaganda is laundered by Eliot Higgins and Bellingcat.
Propaganda launderers like Bellingcat, the White Helmets, and the Syrian Observatory of Human Rights are employed as deception conduits by the more aggressive factions in Western governments, which seek to sabotage peace efforts in Ukraine, Syria and other parts of the world.
Here’s how it works:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ro1byfe5vUM
“Intelligence” ain’t what it used to be, apparently https://off-guardian.org/2017/04/02/why-vault-7-tools-used-by-private-contractors-shows-us-intel-needs-a-ground-up-rebuild-part-1/
Stop the presses!
Theodore Postol of MIT has just posted a devastating rebuttal to the “white paper”.
https://www.rt.com/usa/384520-postol-report-sarin-syria/
Caution: pages in Postol’s memo are in wrong sequence: 1,3,2,4, rather than 1,2,3,4.
Eliot Higgins and Dan Kaszeta of Bellingcat blog are in the vanguard of propaganda about “chemical attacks” in Syria.
Back in 2013 and 2014, Higgins and Kaszeta of Brown Moses blog were in the vanguard of propaganda about “chemical attacks” in Syria.
After the August 2013 chemical attack on the Damascus suburb of Ghouta, US President Barack Obama was ready to launch an air strike to punish the Syrian government for allegedly crossing the ‘red line’ he had set in 2012 on the use of chemical weapons. Two days before the planned strike, Obama announced that he would seek congressional approval for the military intervention. The strike was subsequently cancelled when President Bashar al Assad offered to relinquish the Syrian Army’s chemical arsenal in a deal brokered by Russia.
The Syrian government maintained that the gas which killed hundreds of Syrian civilians in Ghouta had been used by terrorist groups in the hope that the West would blame Assad and turn its strategic weapons against the regime. Russian sources stated that the chemicals had not been sold to Assad, but had come from stocks sold by Moscow to the former Libyan government of Muammar Gaddafi.
On 17 April 2014, American investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published “The Red Line and the Rat Line” in the London Review of Books. Hersh reported that British intelligence had confirmed to the Americans that the gas used at Ghouta did not come from the Syrian Army’s chemical arsenal. According to Hersh’s information, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had allowed the Americans to ship a “rat line” of weapons from Libya via Turkey to the Syrian militants.
On 22 April 2014, Higgins and Kaszeta published an article in the UK Guardian attacking Hersh. However, the technical claims of Higgins and Kaszeta’s were found to be either inaccurate or irrelevant.
In a 22 May 2014 letter to the London Review of Books, Richard Lloyd, a former United Nations weapons inspector, and Theodore Postol, a professor of science, technology and national security policy at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology addressed the controversy.
Lloyd and Postol stated unequivocally that “Higgins, a blogger who, although he has been widely quoted as an expert in the American mainstream media, has changed his facts every time new technical information has challenged his conclusion that the Syrian government must have been responsible” for the attack. Postol later presented a detailed refutation of published statements in the media made by Kaszeta.
Nevertheless, the claims of Higgins and Kaszeta continue to be cited by governments and mainstream media.
Lloyd and Postol’s concluding remarks from 2014 remain relevant today:
“We do not claim to know who was actually behind the attack […]. But we can say for sure that neither do the people who claim to have clear evidence that it was the Syrian government. The mainstream American media have done a disservice to the public by allowing politically motivated individuals, governments, and non-government organisations to misrepresent facts that clearly point to serious breaches of the truth by the White House.
For a detailed rebuttal of all of Kaszeta’s claims regarding the 2013 Ghouta chemical attack:
http://whoghouta.blogspot.com/2013/11/response-to-dan-kaszetas-chemical.html
Accurate analysis of all primary and secondary evidence relating to the 21 August 2013 chemical attack at Ghouta indicate it was carried out by opposition forces. According to the most likely scenario, they used looted incendiary rockets, refilled them with sarin they manufactured themselves, and launched them from a rebel-held territory 2 km north of Zamalka.
Postol’s full 14-page report is now online here:
https://imgur.com/a/W4zQx#xC7yL6U
The psychopaths of the beltway are hell bent to destroy as much of humanity as possible with profit the primary motive for any belligerence abroad and the stoolies in the White House say things that ease people’s minds. How are people with little time,(to read independent news) supposed to know what’s going on in the real world. What kind of ‘news’ is to be taken as truth? Nothing in the MSM has been reported on all the children and civilians killed on US strikes on Mosul last month, where’s the outrage? Where’s the outrage for the expense of 59 cruise missiles at a cost of $1.87 million each,(wiki) or about a total of $110.3 million, of which only less than half hit their targets. (They were warned of impending strike that allowed them to save some of their planes). Think of all the starving people in this county that could feed. All the people are getting their propaganda to instigate war whoops so that illegal attacks seem to be justified. Woodrow Wilson used these same techniques to get Americans to support the Great War that supposedly ended all wars. The oligarch’s found out how well this worked and haven’t stopped to this day. Only this time they may also lose their lives.
If you believe the MSM, the personal approach used by Kassem Eid, the Palestinian-Syrian refugee, to reach President Trump was partially responsible for the turn-around.
Does this make sense? Here’s the guy who wrote the N. Y. Times hit piece …, Kassem Eid. He has been pranced about for a few years as an ideal freedom fighter/media person. He has been an icon of the resistance.
He is also apparently a graduate of Hillary Cinton’s program to create a cadre of Activists, Citizen Journalists, basically revolution-fomenters. His writings spell that out clearly.
Why, QZ, when you were still in Syria on Dec 9th, 2013 did you write “We Want Both Bread and Freedom in Syria” for The Progressive just 3 1/2 months after the chemical attack in Ghouta, and not mention that attack?
Your story seemed to change a whole year after that episode. Were you being coached as a propagandist? You state in your writings you are fighting Assad with your writing.
Do you remember the Dec 9th, 2013 article? It had nothing to say about chemical weapons. It was about wanting to live free. In Moadamiya, your adopted home town, ringed by Syrian troops, it was about blocking your access to food & a feeling Assad was trying to starve the residents out.
You saw children die from starvation. Maybe just a few?
You mention you are Palestinian Syrian but that you were very young when you came to Moadamiya as a refugee, that you grew up there, went to University in Homs. Did the Assad government provide affordable education for Palestinian refugees, or did the UN help? More disturbingly, were you funded by the Arab Spring fomenting operators from the US?
Interestingly, you blame the Arab Liberation Army for your parents being displaced from their olive growing village in Palestine by the fighting in 1948, nothing about the Israelis.
Back to your Dec. 2013 article. Good work, you helped negotiate 4 evacuations of townspeople from Moadamiya. you imply those 8,000 who stayed want to stay, but also to be free and to eat.
You say the Assad government is depriving towns of food and medicine, punishing civilians, but you just said they, the 8,000, wouldn’t cooperate and leave the town. It’s a civil war, right?
You said you got a rifle & joined the front at the edges of town, for a week in August (2013)
Here is your story: it’s December 9th, 2013, 31/2 months after what John Kerry and “60 Minutes” described is such horrific terms – we all saw the pictures – Your side took the pictures, Mother Agnes’ novitiates found pictures showing the same
children arranged differently, in different rooms, but wearing the same clothes! The UN couldn’t verify the burial sites, etc etc
But your big thing, 3 1/2 months later, is you’re going on a Hunger Strike! after you just told us everyone was being starved to death!
It’s not about the accused war crimes at this point for you – “ I want the world to know what this is about: not just the right to food, but the right to freedom”
Hear what a person says close to the time something happened, and you get a better picture of what really happened.
At that point, had your brothers in arms started to realize the gas attack may not have come from Assad but from Al Nusra and Al Queda who were also at war with you over control of Moadamiya?
From The Saker:
“During his campaign Trump made a lot of excellent promises and he did inspire millions of Americans to support him. I personally believe that he was sincere in his intentions, and I don’t buy the “it was all an act” theory at all. Just look at the total panic of the Neocons at the prospects of a Trump victory and tell me this was all fake. No, I think that Trump was sincere. But when confronted with the ruthless opposition of the Neocons and the US deep state, Trump snapped and instantly broke because he is clearly completely spineless and has the ethics and morals of a trailer park prostitute.”
The media, think tanks, Congressmen and Senators, the neocons were all accusing Trump of being Putin’s puppet (with absolutely no evidence). He was being hammered from every direction. Even after striking Syria, the above (especially Democrats) are saying that’s not enough, he must go further, put boots on the ground. No President has been vilified by the above more than Donald Trump.
I have been in this position before (of course not on this level), been pushed to do what I didn’t want to do. It is very hard to resist, especially when criticism is unrelenting, and day after day you are attacked. They wear you down, or they try to. They didn’t go after Obama because he pretty much acquiesced to their demands. He knew going in what was expected of him, but Trump didn’t. Trump was going to stand up to them, drain the swamp.
Of course the media and the neocons were happy when Trump struck. “Yay, we turned him. He’s playing ball now.” They bent him to their will. They set him up, and he took the bait.
I’m not defending Trump. An idiot of the highest order for going along with them! But I wonder who here could have withstood the onslaught of goading and negative criticism that Trump has been subjected to on a daily basis for months and months now.
The government has been taken over by a Deep State, and we all expected Trump to rise above them. How do you do that when they’re everywhere? Who here, putting themselves in Trump’s shoes, would have done differently? I suggest very, very few, if any.
Trump is an egotistical, thick-skinned individual. He didn’t even flinch when the “pussy” story surfaced. If they can get to him, then there is really no hope.
Trump needs to regroup. If this is all he does, and no more, then he can possibly be forgiven. Once. He needs to start draining this swamp, and keep draining it until it’s dry.
Ivanka reportedly pleaded with Trump to act “because of the children,” yeah, her children which the spooks probably threatened unless her dad did their bidding.
Or, maybe the guy has simply snapped, gone totally round the bend and now repudiates everything he campaigned on.
It’s a puzzlement, at least to ethical altruistic people.
Realist – you bring up another point: the threat of assassination of Trump or someone he loves. If thwarted, would the Deep State stoop to this tactic? In a New York minute.
We sit here in judgment of him (and others), and yet the above is almost certainly a reality. Sam F said that Trump needed to come in and immediately start draining, purging. Sam F is right.
The Saker said:
“If John Wayne is the prototypical American hero, Danilo Bagrov, from the movies “Brother” and its sequel “Brother 2”, is the prototypical Russian hero: rather shy, softly spoken, of modest means, at times charmingly clumsy and naive, but in reality ‘the toughest of us all’.
What is sure is that the John Wayne types would never survive in the Russian street, they would be immediately perceived as fake, weak and showing off to try to conceal their lack of strength and they would be crushed and humiliated. Nowadays when Americans adopt what I call the ‘Delta Force/Blackwater style’ (pointy beard, long hair, dark sunglasses, and a ton of muscles, etc.) they look comical by Russian standards. Russian special forces (and I have met a lot of them) *never* look the part if only because they try hard not to look it.”
Let’s just hope that this was just for show, and understood to be that by all players involved.
I don’t want this opinion or rather thought I had about Trump to be misconstrued as an endorsement of him. Although read James W Douglas book about ‘JFK’s Murder and Why it Matters’ and seriously take note of how alone Kennedy was with his back channel negotiations he had going on with Khrushchev, and you will see what loneliness is for a president. So where is a President Donald Trump going to get the right and necessary people who will watch his back? I would not be surprised there is not one left in Washington if there ever were who someone like Trump could have put his trust in, and rely on them for their undying loyalty. They always say it gets lonely at the top, so if not for any other reason has Trump turned into a warmonger, because he has no one there beside himself that he may trust. I might add Jared, Ivanka, Bannon, and some others are not of the Washington ilk like that which Trump could use to fight the already mighty system he has now entered into…Flynn no doubt was.
Joe – good observations. Paul Craig Roberts made the same statement early in Trump’s presidency. Roberts said that Trump would need insiders, people who knew their way around, knew all the different players, but there are very few who aren’t aligned with the neocons. The neocons have built up a formidable wall, and they’ve been at it for years. Talk about building a wall! They did. Even the media is aligned with them, along with virtually every congressman and senator. The country is captured.
You’re right, it is lonely at the top. To boot, Trump does not have the knowledge that Kennedy had as far as foreign affairs. If he did, he could lead from a position of strength, and he’d know in his gut that he was making the right choices. But look what happened to Kennedy – and his brother too! Both snuffed out.
Could be Trump understands well that last sentence. I wonder what you or I would do, Joe, if they came up to us and whispered, “You follow our instructions or you won’t be seeing one of your children again.” Maybe they had a good talk with Trump about JFK.
Who knows. It’s just that for Trump to change that quickly, something must have happened. The American people are going to have to get behind Trump and fight these mothers! This Deep State has got to go. I’d rather see the protesters protesting at the homes of Kagan and Nuland, Clinton, Comey, Brennan, McCain and Graham. Why aren’t they doing this? This is where the evil is.
Hope and Chang from the right.Worked with Obama and with a country full of suckers it worked again. Recent poll shows 88%of the American people on board with the strike.
DannyWeil – only because the U.S. has been captured, and the American people are NOT getting factual information.
Why do I get the sneaking suspicion this article too – will be ignored. It just doesn’t fit the ‘narrative.’
I am sick to death of a media and dark state that propagandizes the populace.
The issue is of course to organize to get back to the tennis shoes and clipboard approach to meeting with people. Door to door work not hiding behind a computer.
I believe Trump has caved in to the NWO . That he has like Obama lost his nerve . Lost his direction, Now he is helping the terrorist to enslave yet another country. This is so wrong , he is continuing to make us murderers of children and the innocent. America does not want this ! The rich do ! Then there is the true problem. America has been sold to the highest bidder. Its revolution time people lets stop the entire country! Nothing moves we are closed . From the Docks , trains ,buses,subways on land and Sea in the Air . Not one store open nothing at all for one week . No school work NOTHING!!!
Anndrea Quaill – yep, it is revolution time. Time to take back the country. It is the only thing that will save the U.S. and possibly the world.
He never had any direction except straight to the bank or bankruptcy court
hear hear….and he will do to this country, in the same fashion that he has done many times previous…decieve investors(taxpayers) while he and his cronies funnel the money away….the whole thing goes bankrupt(economy) they become wealthier and the investors(taxpayers) pay for the loss..
If I had the the know how to spell it, I’d say say it was the crime done with an inside false flag gassing and with a purposeful retaliatory missile strike to recover the loosing public face of Donald Trump and should end with his impeachment?
Sure, and the strike by the US was illegal under international law but the IC and law doesn’ta pply to American Exceptionalism
yer a better speller than me.
Could we be in “The final days of The Human Race”?
http://graysinfo.blogspot.ca/2009/03/in-final-days-of-human-race.html
The intelligence community is using asymetrical warfare in the US so that one hand does not know what the other is doing. This is how Al Qaeda operates.
“Saudi-Israeli special operations base” Say no more, nudge nudge, wink wink.
Moon of Alabama today and Robert Parry above both point to questions that need answers, as well refer to MIT professor Postol’s critical analysis which says the government case presented, once again, comes up short. In a history of false flags for God’s sake why don’t we slow down a little??? No, we leap to a conclusion two days after an incident. This is both the action of an infant mentality and an unscrupulous, manipulative political opportunism.
Once again we have “assessment,” not “we know beyond a shadow of a doubt.” We also know the US intelligence community is split on this assessment. At the very least what’s required is investigation, which MofA says takes at least 2-3 weeks, a full investigation at least 2 months. Trump has jumped. Excuse him if you will, the point is that he’s in a position of responsibility requiring a person of self-control who can THINK. He has rushed to judgment, apparently to assuage his ego and curry better poll ratings, and in the process shown how silly and weak he is. We need to get over the sentimentality that Trump means well. It’s too late for that.
The only way for the American people to discover whether Trump was just another puppet installed by the Deep State (it could very well have been Hillary) or someone who is actually being bullied and threatened by the Deep State is to get out onto the streets and start protesting “No More War”, and don’t stop until the Deep State is bent and broken and run over.
If Trump tries to dissuade the people, then you will know he is a puppet. If he gets behind the people, then you will know otherwise.
Only one way to find out.
F. G. Sanford, amazing political poem! You must widely disseminate it.
Robert Parry as usual provides a sane analysis, which the “official” propaganda papers will not do. Will the MIT professor, Theodore Postel, get his arguments into any but alternative media? And Moon of Alabama today stated “In less than 48 hours we are to believe the DOD’s use of social media proving that Assad chemed his own people in a town known as ground zero for jihadists, with video filmed by a jihadist Dr Shajul Islam, who was brought to trial on terror charges”. The White Helmets were in the videos, were they not? And Dr. Shajul Islam apparently had the terror charges dropped (I think in UK) and went on to mastermind kidnapping of hostages including beheading of several, James Foley being one of them. Also, Seymour Hersh charges that Clinton as SoS after decimation of Libya, sold Qaddafi’s sarin gas to terrorists by way of Benghazi, which is what Chris Stevens’ embassy was fronting, on through Turkey to Syria. I hope he brings out more details.
It’s heating up, now the CN article on US pushing Australia on China? And North Korea. Must be something really bad in the wind on the US economy, I feel it in my bones!
I am reminded of that quote from Euripides, “Whom the gods would destroy, they first drive mad”. I just hope that somehow us good folks are spared.
The economy? Congress hast to approve another extension of the debt ceiling, which no one on either side of the aisle thinks they can do. The U.S. government is just a few weeks from total default on its debts. What happens then? By the way, economists say that the domestic economy simply cannot be goosed by issuing more debt. Doing that will require the infusion of hard capital which no one wants to pony up. Some kind of crisis is imminent and all the rats in Washington know it.
Trump Changes his mind on NATO
——————————————————————
Donald Trump says Nato is no longer obsolete as he threatens to claw back money from alliance members who have ‘underpaid’
As a candidate in the presidential election, US President said the bloc had outlived its usefulness
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/donald-trump-nato-syria-chemical-attack-no-longer-obsolete-a7681211.html
And war is good for business, as well as keeping the citizens focused on something else to get revved up about. Like the spider that sucks its victims from the inside out.