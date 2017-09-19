Trump Falls in Line with Interventionism

Exclusive: President Trump’s U.N. speech showed that despite his America First rhetoric, his policies are virtually the same as the neocon strategies of George W. Bush and liberal interventionism of Barack Obama, says Robert Parry.
By Robert Parry
In discussing President Trump, there is always the soft prejudice of low expectations – people praise him for reading from a Teleprompter even if his words make little sense – but there is no getting around the reality that his maiden address to the United Nations General Assembly must rank as one of the most embarrassing moments in America’s relations with the global community.
Trump offered a crude patchwork of propaganda and bluster, partly delivered as a campaign speech praising his own leadership – boasting about the relatively strong U.S. economy that he mostly inherited from President Obama – and partly reflecting his continued subservience to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
However, perhaps most importantly, Trump’s speech may have extinguished any flickering hope that his presidency might achieve some valuable course corrections in how the United States deals with the world, i.e., shifting away from the disastrous war/interventionist policies of his two predecessors.
Before the speech, there was at least some thinking that his visceral disdain for the neoconservatives, who mostly opposed his nomination and election, might lead him to a realization that their policies toward Iran, Iraq, Syria and elsewhere were at the core of America’s repeated and costly failures in recent decades.
Instead, apparently after a bracing lecture from Netanyahu on Monday, Trump bared himself in a kind of neocon Full Monte:
–He repeated the Israeli/neocon tripe about Iran destabilizing the Middle East when Shiite-ruled Iran actually has helped stabilize Iraq and Syria against Sunni terrorist groups and other militants supported by Saudi Arabia and – to a degree – Israel;
–He again denounced the Iranian nuclear agreement whose main flaw in the eyes of the Israelis and the neocons is that it disrupted their plans to bomb-bomb-bomb Iran, and he called for “regime change” in Iran, a long beloved dream of the Israelis and the neocons;
–He repeated the Israeli/neocon propaganda about Hezbollah as a terrorist organization when Hezbollah’s real crime was driving the Israeli military out of southern Lebanon in 2000, ending an Israeli occupation that began with Israel’s 1982 invasion;
–He praised his rush-to-judgment decision to bomb Syria last April, in line with Israeli/neocon propaganda against President Bashar al-Assad and partly out of a desire to please the same Washington establishment that is still scheming how to impeach him;
–He spoke with the crass hypocrisy that the neocons and many Israeli leaders have perfected, particularly his demand that “all nations … respect … the rights of every other sovereign nation” — when he made clear that he, like his White House predecessors, is ready to violate the sovereignty of other nations that get in Official Washington’s way.
A Litany of Wars
Just this century, the United States has invaded multiple nations without U.N. authorization, based on various “coalitions of the willing” and other subterfuges for wars of aggression, which the Nuremberg Tribunals deemed the “supreme international crime” and which the U.N. was specifically created to prevent.
Not only did President George W. Bush invade both Afghanistan and Iraq – while also sponsoring “anti-terror” operations in many other countries – but President Barack Obama acknowledged ordering military attacks in seven countries, including against the will of sovereign states, such as Libya and Syria. Obama also supported a violent coup against the elected government of Ukraine.
For his part, Trump already has shown disdain for international law by authorizing military strikes inside Yemen and Syria. In other words, if not for the fear of provoking American anger, many of the world’s diplomats might have responded with a barrage of catcalls toward Trump for his blatant hypocrisy. Without doubt, the United States is the preeminent violator of sovereignty and international law in the world today, yet Trump wagged his finger at others, including Russia (over Ukraine) and China (over the South China Sea).
He declared: “We must reject threats to sovereignty, from the Ukraine to the South China Sea. We must uphold respect for law, respect for borders, and respect for culture, and the peaceful engagement these allow.”
Then, with a seeming blindness to how much of the world sees the United States as a law onto itself, Trump added: “The scourge of our planet today is a small group of rogue regimes that violate every principle on which the United Nations is based.”
Of course, in the U.S. mainstream media’s commentary that followed, Trump’s hypocrisy went undetected. That’s because across the American political/media establishment, the U.S. right to act violently around the world is simply accepted as the way things are supposed to be. International law is for the other guy; not for the “indispensible nation,” not for the “sole remaining superpower.”
On Bibi’s Leash
Despite some of his “America First” rhetoric – tossed in as red meat to his “base” – Trump revealed a global outlook that differed from the Bush-Obama neoconservative/liberal-interventionist approach in words only. In substance, Trump appears to be just the latest American poodle on Bibi Netanyahu’s leash.
For instance, Trump bragged about attacking Syria over a dubious chemical-weapons claim while ignoring the role of the Saudi/Israeli tandem in assisting Al Qaeda and its Syrian affiliate; Trump threatened the international nuclear agreement with Iran while calling for regime change in Tehran, two of Netanyahu’s top priorities; and Trump warned that he would “totally destroy North Korea” over its nuclear and missile programs while making no mention of Israel’s rogue nuclear arsenal and sophisticated delivery capabilities.
Ignoring Saudi Arabia’s ties to terrorism, Trump touted his ludicrous summit in Riyadh in which he danced with swords and let King Salman and other corrupt Persian Gulf monarchs, who have long winked and nodded at ideological and logistical support going to Al Qaeda and other Islamic terror groups, pretend their governments were joining an anti-terror coalition.
Exploding the myth that he is at least a street-smart operator who can’t be easily conned, Trump added, “In Saudi Arabia early last year, I was greatly honored to address the leaders of more than 50 Arab and Muslim nations. We agreed that all responsible nations must work together to confront terrorists and the Islamist extremism that inspires them.”
No wonder Netanyahu seemed so pleased with Trump’s speech. The Israeli prime minister could have written it himself while allowing Trump to add a few crude flourishes, like calling North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “Rocket Man … on a suicide mission”; referring to “the loser terrorists”; and declaring that many parts of the world are “going to hell.”
Trump also tossed in a plug for his “new strategy for victory” in Afghanistan and threw in some interventionist talk regarding the Western Hemisphere with more threats to Cuba and Venezuela about escalating sanctions and other activities to achieve more “regime change” solutions.
So, what Trump made clear in his U.N. address is that his “America First” and “pro-sovereignty” rhetoric is simply cover for a set of policies that are indistinguishable from those pushed by the neocons of the Bush administration or the liberal interventionists of the Obama administration. The rationalizations may change but the endless wars and “regime change” machinations continue.
Investigative reporter Robert Parry broke many of the Iran-Contra stories for The Associated Press and Newsweek in the 1980s. You can buy his latest book, America’s Stolen Narrative, either in print here or as an e-book (from Amazon and barnesandnoble.com).
It took them nine months.
The militarists and Zionists now have total control over Trump. It was refreshing when he swept into office promising a peaceful approach towards the Kremlin, but this rhetoric terrified the Washington militarists and their lapdogs in the establishment mass media. After just 9 months the militarists have succeeded in totally neutering Trump and turning him into a potential violent warmonger for the next 3 (7?) years.
North Korea has been acting very rationally over the last few years, The DPRK fully understands that the only way an independent state can stop Washington from bombing, invading or obliterating its people is to play the madman and never give up its WMD potential. Iraq and Libya gave up their WMD and they were completely destroyed by the Washington-Zio-militarist terror network.
It’s all so tragic but not altogether unexpected.
Meanwhile, much of my brethren in the progressive-left are obsessed over tranny bathrooms, professional women’s promotions, and punching it out with the “alt-right.” The “alt-right” being small potatoes compared to who actually wields genuine power and influence in the United States.
Very true; and the article is a very well written epitaph on the false promise of Trump.
Amen Drew Hunkins, you could not have said it more accurately.
I fully concur. This is how it seems to me as well.
“Tranny” is a derogatory term to the Transgender community. Would you attack people on the left for being concerned about “N-word bathrooms?”
Transgender people have been using the bathrooms of their identified gender for decades and it wasn’t the left that made this an issue- it was the religious right and realize this attack on one of most marginalized and at risk populations was intended as a spearhead to mobilize the right wing cultural wars against all of the left’s agenda in order to win elections, which they did after they lost the battle of equality. Standing up against this is not ‘obsessing’ nor is it a trivial issue.
You see if Transgender people do not have a restroom they can use in public, at work, or at school, if they are forced by law to use the restroom of the gender they are not, they are put in a very dangerous situation. This is already a population that proportionally has the highest rate of hate crimes that lead to murder, especially Transgender Women of Color. On top of this society in general accepts that Transgender people are legitimate targets for jokes, put downs, being arrested simply for being who they are, no job or housing protection, and being mistreated by the police and medical systems.
Standing up against the bigots is not something that means we can’t also stand up against class warfare, the national security state, and Imperialism. But all too often I see leftist act like it must be and the reason why the Center and/or Center-Left is out of power, losing elections. Are you saying the solution is to throw Transgender people off the bus and force Transgender women to use men’s restrooms where they are in danger of assault?
Robert,
No shit Sherlock. Thanks for playing cover for Trump up to this point ;>/
Whatever good you may have done during your years as a journalist, it’s a shame you took the Trump bait. As it is….maybe you could start doing some real investigative reporting instead of rehashing Hilary shit…Russiagate and the like. We all know too well the general outlook for the future of American political culture. You haven’t been wrong…only wasting time. At least this is current news commentary and your previous posting was good.
The real question for you…what did you expect from Trump? If you actually took him for his word, you would have expected a mess. It you take him at face values…well, he’s a piece of shit and you should have caught that immediately. There was never a doubt he would take us to war somewhere. Now you have your martyr fantasy fullfilled, Robert…only the nuke threat isn’t from those wanting to fully understand and rectify the mystery election of a so-called “man” with weiner issues into the most powerful office on this planet.
As my ex-Marine buddy said immediately after the “election”…..”what kind of a “man” could vote for Trump?”. Think about that.
Rude and unfair. A lot of people listened to Trump’s words, which he certainly seemed to mean (read the Inaugural address). Hope springs eternal, especially when the alternative was the most sinister candidate for President in my lifetime, which includes Richard Nixon.
This misdirected crap against R Parry is really really tiresome. Give it up, man, for pity’s sakes!
D5-5 – A large portion of the “misdirected crap” is done by the ever-present government trolls I presume, as I simply can’t believe there are that many morons per capita in the U.S. Oh, wait, let me think about that!
“Stiv” is a rightwing troll to be ignored.
In my opinion “Hillary” true believer would describe the fellow better. I’m really surprise he didn’t put a “I told you so” in there somewhere.
“Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime. The United States is ready, willing, and able, but hopefully this will not be necessary. That’s what the United Nations in all about. That’s what the United Nations is for. Let’s see how they do.”
There is something very peculiar in this piece of Trump’s speech. Trump, wearing no clothes while wrapped in a saccharine self-hypnosis, is here declaring the United Nations at the will of the United States’ interpretation of the issue with North Korea.
We are reading today how recently the Generals put Trump in a briefing room and dowsed him thoroughly with the globalist-neocon prescription, and that this orientation was made doubly clear as essential to the well-being of Corporate America.
Presumably Trump at this point said, “Ahh! Now I see. Well, I was just an ignorant talking cowboy with money to burn in the election. I didn’t know what I was talking about! Sorry, folks! But now what a beautiful thing it is I woke up!”
Besides Bibi, did Stephen Miller help write his speech? So sad.
He declared: “We must reject threats to sovereignty, from the Ukraine to the South China Sea”; how dare China dispute any part of the South China Sea, or Russia dare to object to our overthrow of the elected government of her neighbor?
The only good thing, I hope, is that the rest of the world will start to withdraw from the submissive following of the USA calamitous judgments on what is needed for our survival.
Thanks to Robert for this expert summary.
Worst, and most vomit-inducing for me personally, is Trump’s complete reversal on challenging neocon/establishment programming. What appeared an impulse toward some honesty in him is scrapped once The Ruler sits on the throne, with his velvet slippers and Kelly guarding the door to make sure (for example) Rohrabacher cannot get in to see him with evidence the Russia story is hoax. Further vomit-inducing, Trump likes his new status, including that in wearing no clothes, and with the globe at large (and even many Americans) seeing right through the falsity and self-righteousness, he’s now comfortable and has resolved his difficulties as a “rebel.” You can run your hand back and for the through his backbone and there’s nothing there. As Shakespeare put it, “The smallest worm will turn, being trodden on . . “
As always Mr. Parry is right on the mark.
More war is coming, and I believe what we are seeing is:
The Biggest Warmonger on the Planet
The biggest warmonger on the planet is seeking more wars
This warmonger and its helpers are responsible for lots of blood and gore
They have slaughtered millions and destroyed a number of countries
Now they are seeking more targets, is their no end to their effronteries?
Their propaganda pushers are promoting more military confrontations
Could North Korea, China, Iran and Russia be their next target nations?
Will the ‘Great Satan’ and his Nato-rious gang bring about the end game?
Will we all be nuclear incinerated by politicians and generals, who are insane?
The latest “war leader” talks about fighting terrorists along with his war criminal crew
At the same time he is part of a coalition, that arms and trains terrorists too
Hypocrisy is the forte of this evil satanic war mongering dirty coalition
Unfortunately they are in the halls of power and will lead us all to perdition
Has the rule of law become the rule of outlaws and war criminals?
Are we in the hands of depraved and deranged bloody imbeciles?
Has the world stage become a platform for killing and those that plan it?
Are we all prisoners of the biggest warmonger and its helpers on the planet?…
[more info at link below]
If there was foreign interference in the election, cui bono? After hearing Trump today any benefit to Russia or Putin seems to be if not illusory, at least pretty vague. Tearing up the Iran agreement, though is the openly stated goals of the Netanyahu government.
I agree with Stiv. Anyone who thought for a second that Trump would be an improvement over Clinton was fooling him or herself.
To see a good example of where the anti Hillary animus really came from, check out Jeffrey St Clair’s piece over on Counterpunch and try to imagine that Jeffrey didn’t have his wife-beater shirt on when he wrote it.
You know and knew that Hillary is an enthusiastic warmonger while Trump promised to end mideast wars.
So you are clearly lying that others “should have known.”
And your characterization of anti-Hillary voters as “wife-beaters” shows that your product is trashy propaganda and nothing more.
Do you sit with “Stiv” in the same room at the Pentagon/NSA, or are you Stiv himself?
We’re getting closer to that “I told you so”.
I appeal to the American people to do something to help the rest of the world and their country of this murderous cabal that rules them and us. It has to come from within! These plutocrats have to be destroyed.
I believe Trump has joined the war criminals. He fired 59 missiles into Syria that was an illegal act of war that killed some people.
Therefore I ask:
Has Trump Become a Chump For the War Criminals?
The military/industry/congress surely wanted war monger Hillary for President, but now have successfully trained Trump to do their bidding, just as they did with Obama. Gotta keep the war machine well fed so it can continue to buy politicians who vote for war.
Bob Parry writes:”However, perhaps most importantly, Trump’s speech may have extinguished any flickering hope that his presidency might achieve some valuable course corrections in how the United States deals with the world, i.e., shifting away from the disastrous war/interventionist policies of his two predecessors.
“Flickering hope” is one way of putting it. Another is the more accurate depiction of Trump being worn down and transformed. And let there be no doubt about it, if Trump did not make this transition, impeachment, poverty, jail and maybe worse awaited him. Hillary and buddies showed what they do to adversaries who defy them with the way they dealt with Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein.
So those who insult Parry, because they “knew it all along” are silly people. There was a struggle that went on here – although the Hillaryite progressives will never admit it. For them Trump was always a devil and his supporters little more than vulgar, racist deplorables. But the rulers always hold the people in contempt.
There is another fact here. Israel and Iran. Getting along with Russia was Trump’s promise for which he paid dearly and may yet pay with impeachment. But hostility to Iran is contradictory to peace with Russia, a strategic ally of Iran’s. And so Trump had to make a choice. The crucial factor in this choice was Israel and its amen corner in the US. They made it clear that regime change in Iran was their order. And in the end Trump obeyed that order.
No doubt Trump will be widely praised for this speech. Bibi was only the first to cheer.
But one wonders whether the neocons and the Israelicons won the day only because there was no counterbalance? Can the forces of peace who were calling for the impeachment of Trump even as he was trying to forge Detente 2.0 with Russia as he was right up to Hamburg be entirely absolved of responsibility? Were they unable to oppose Trump on some things and yet support him on Detente 2.0 – and did that make the difference in the balance of forces? We shall never know – but it sure did not help.
Great column.
John V. Walsh – Your comments : “And let there be no doubt about it, if Trump did not make this transition, impeachment, poverty, jail and maybe worse awaited him. Hillary and buddies showed what they do to adversaries who defy them with the way they dealt with Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein.”
Yes, this sums it all.
I agree, much more of a struggle than Obama ever gave the deep state. Obama, who had Citigroup pick his cabinet at a time in which politicians actually had some power, rather than the current state of affairs of a military coup d’etat. If Trump weren’t putting up a real fight, do you think there would be any discussion about Russia?
There was reason to think that Trump would deviate in significant ways from the neo-con Christ-Zionist agenda. Not much, but a little. The question to me is, what are the other nations of the world going to do about the Bully States of America. Not an easy question to answer, and not and easy bully to stand up to. It’s clear that the top leaders have since WWII (and before) been Jonesing after the new American Empire, and the only ones who have opposed it have been those who are destined to be slaves. Even most of them don’t know what is happening. Now there is no reason to think that Trump is not part of the Plan for the New American Century in all its glory. Perhaps he will bake N. Korea in a convection oven and personally sodomize Putin with a Saudi sword. Worse things have happened and worse things can happen again.
I know you were hopeful, Mr Parry, that Trump would be a breath of fresh air. But you mistakenly assumed he had a moral compass. Here we are, back to the norm – and as long as Herr Trump gets praise and accolades and adulation, here we go !!! It ain’t pretty.
Trump says that the Venezuela people are starving. Really?
This from the President of a country that has some 45 million people living in poverty, People dying in the streets because they do not have medical insurance. Millions who live on the street or in cars because the crooks of Wall Street stole their homes. Millions of kids going to bed at night without sufficient food to eat. Has he taken a good look at Detroit and Cleveland? Most other American major cities look the same. Appallacia , The Rust Belt? Has he taken a good look at the Opiod Epidemic , The 33,000 gun deaths every year? The official torture policy which he thinks is great..
If he would like to do some good in the world, he should start looking after the USA and Americans. He is doing a pretty sh**y job of that. But no he needs to go looking for demons to slay around the world when there are litterally millions right under his nose. North Korea and Venezuela are the least of the world´s worries and will stay that way so lok as that buffoon is in office.
i believe the American people are being betrayed by their leaders (past and present). Billions of their tax dollars are handed over to a country that appears to make America’s foreign policy. Something is very wrong, and could be called treasonous. Meanwhile, millions of Americans are on food stamps, while bankers on Wall St. were bailed out. Now many Americans have lost their homes in Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey. How much more are the American people going to take, before they say ENOUGH?
WAR is a FORCE that Gives Us Meaning!
WAR is how many Americans make their living………………
Militarism is one sure way for many Americans to get very rich…………
See how many Generals and Colonels join Weapons Manufacturers as Vice Presidents or Consultants after they guarantee a hefty “pension” from the Pentagon………………
Stop talking about America’s insatiable appetite for war as if it is not the norm………….
I made a search to see if I could find anybody saying good things about Trump at the UN.
Result: total failure.
What I did find was a story titled “People are really identifying with John Kelly’s distraught facial expressions during Trump’s UN speech”.
The best possible outcome is that Trump was just blowing a lot of hot air and doesn’t plan to do anything rash. More embarrassment for the US would be the worst of that. Kelly’s behavior worries me though….
When the South African deputy President, F. W. de Klerk, on behalf of his government and military, (discretely) acquired a few nukes, with help from Israeli scientists, it hardly ruffled a feather among the Western Occident Intel communities. Why? because Mandela and de Klerk had “stature”, education, well heeled, mental stability, and responsibility. Un on the other hand spent a few years abroad cooped up in a Swiss private educational institution, shared nothing of himself with the EU culture around him and in terms of formal education, could hardly be compared with the likes of a man like De Klerk. In shocking contrast, when the South African government decided to SURRENDER those nukes to the UK via the Baroness, Margaret Thatchers “boy”, Dave Cameron, then Sh***it the proverbial fan within Intel circles. At that point, the weapons went unaccounted for, some believe, a few were diverted to Israel and others say one or two were delivered to an “agency” in Chicago, Illinois (USAF base at O’Hare? airport) we’ll never know. So, the more relevant point or story now begins: What happens should the North Korean’s suddenly find themselves with a new king/successor? Un’s child? a fanatical general or generals?. I can assure CONSORTIUMNEWS readership that it won’t be an issue voted on by open referendum!! To point specifically to our British allies wouldn’t be fair. ASIDE: perhaps Putin needs a reminder that after the fall of the USSR, his country’s weapons scientists and their technical expertise went missing, some of whom ended up in North Korea. In summary, both intellectual know-how and nuclear materials, proliferation (s) are, once again, front and center on the world stage. No expert can predict, as to what individual or group will procure weaponized Uranium/plutonium from the North. Perhaps some terrorist state? or group? in particular, should Un suddenly die, become incapacitated or suffer from the phrase LBJ so hated to hear, “there’s been a coup Mr President”. Why delay America? Since 1945, all the United States ever got from the United Nations were unenforced resolutions (we’re all still waiting on 224 and 338 to actually change reality), then the excuses, delays and especially, dithering about with endless meetings. From birth to death, and even with the best intentions; the creation, maintenance and retirement of a sovereign nations possession of commercial or nuclear weapons clearly invites so many unnecessary and unforeseen catastrophes; in particular, during and after the fall of a government (diversion-loss of nuclear material) , Chernobyl like incidences (by mother nature, accident or terror acts), export of such dangerous technologies, substances and or scientific methods to unknown groups and their intentions..May I remind the EU, GCC and the new SCO members that the USA has invested a great deal of blood and treasure in the Korea’s, it tallies to some 33,000 plus soldiers buried at Arlington Cemetery and a half a trillion spent during the Korean War, adding hundreds of billions over the succeeding decades. The U.S. has lot of skin in this particular game but the rest of the world?- just talk…
He was always in line. Statements to the contrary during the campaign were just noise to appeal to anti-war Democrats.
It is an unfortunate disappointment but the absolute truth which is carried in this article. I don’t see how things can significantly improve. Trump has been neutered by the power structure.