In Case You Missed …

Some of our special stories in November dealt with logical and evidentiary failings of the Russia-gate investigation and President Trump’s bombing of Syria over a dubious chemical-weapons attack.

“Rearranging the Watergate Myth” by James DiEugenio, Nov. 1, 2017

“The Legacy of Dennis Banks” by Dennis J. Bernstein, Nov. 4, 2017

“How US Blunders Strengthened Iran” by Jonathan Marshall, Nov. 5, 2017

“Learning to Love McCarthyism” by Robert Parry, Nov. 6, 2017

“The Dangerous Business of Journalism” by Don North, Nov. 7, 2017

“The Politics of Sexual Harassment and War” by David Marks, Nov. 7, 2017

“Trump and Democrats Misread Mandates” by Robert Parry, Nov. 8, 2017

“Did Al Qaeda Dupe Trump on Syrian Attack?” by Robert Parry, Nov. 9, 2017

“The Saudi Hand in Lebanon’s Crisis” by Dennis J. Bernstein, Nov. 10, 2017

“Behind the Saudi Troublemaking” by Paul Cochrane, Nov. 11, 2017

“Remaking Armistice Day into Veterans Day” by Gary Kohls, Nov. 12, 2017

“Mocking Trump Doesn’t Prove Russia’s Guilt” by Ray McGovern, Nov. 13, 2017

“America’s Righteous Russia-gate Censorship” by Robert Parry, Nov. 14, 2017

“Trump Adds to Washington’s ‘Swamp’” by Jonathan Marshall, Nov. 15, 2017

“The Charmed, Doomed Life of Barry Seal” by James DiEugenio, Nov. 15, 2017

“America’s Renegade Warfare” by Nicolas J.S. Davies, Nov. 16, 2017

“Russia-gate Spreads to Europe” by Robert Parry, Nov. 16, 2017

“Trump’s Saudi Scheme Unravels” by Alastair Crooke, Nov. 17, 2017

“Signs of U.K. Misconduct in Assange Case” by Dennis J. Bernstein, Nov. 18, 2017

“Israel’s Ploy Selling a Syrian Nuke Strike” by Gareth Porter, Nov. 18, 2017

“How Syrian-Nuke Evidence Was Faked” by Gareth Porter, Nov. 19, 2017

“The Lost Journalistic Standards of Russia-gate” by Robert Parry, Nov. 20, 2017

“Trump Resists Progress on Global Warming” by Jonathan Marshall, Nov. 24, 2017

“The Struggles of ‘A Good American’” by James DiEugenio, Nov. 28, 2017

“Russia-gate Inquisitors Subpoena Journalist” by Dennis J. Bernstein, Nov. 28, 2017

“US Bows to Israeli/Saudi Alliance in Blaming Iran” by Ted Snider, Nov. 29, 2017

“Behind the Push for Catalonian Independence” by Don North, Nov. 30, 2017

“What’s Wrong with Talking to North Korea?” by Jonathan Marshall, Nov. 30, 2017

