In Case You Missed …

Some of our special stories in November dealt with logical and evidentiary failings of the Russia-gate investigation and President Trump’s bombing of Syria over a dubious chemical-weapons attack. 

Rearranging the Watergate Myth” by James DiEugenio, Nov. 1, 2017

The Legacy of Dennis Banks” by Dennis J. Bernstein, Nov. 4, 2017

How US Blunders Strengthened Iran” by Jonathan Marshall, Nov. 5, 2017

Learning to Love McCarthyism” by Robert Parry, Nov. 6, 2017

The Dangerous Business of Journalism” by Don North, Nov. 7, 2017

The Politics of Sexual Harassment and War” by David Marks, Nov. 7, 2017

Trump and Democrats Misread Mandates” by Robert Parry, Nov. 8, 2017

Did Al Qaeda Dupe Trump on Syrian Attack?” by Robert Parry, Nov. 9, 2017

The Saudi Hand in Lebanon’s Crisis” by Dennis J. Bernstein, Nov. 10, 2017

Behind the Saudi Troublemaking” by Paul Cochrane, Nov. 11, 2017

Remaking Armistice Day into Veterans Day” by Gary Kohls, Nov. 12, 2017

Mocking Trump Doesn’t Prove Russia’s Guilt” by Ray McGovern, Nov. 13, 2017

America’s Righteous Russia-gate Censorship” by Robert Parry, Nov. 14, 2017

Trump Adds to Washington’s ‘Swamp’” by Jonathan Marshall, Nov. 15, 2017

The Charmed, Doomed Life of Barry Seal” by James DiEugenio, Nov. 15, 2017

America’s Renegade Warfare” by Nicolas J.S. Davies, Nov. 16, 2017

Russia-gate Spreads to Europe” by Robert Parry, Nov. 16, 2017

Trump’s Saudi Scheme Unravels” by Alastair Crooke, Nov. 17, 2017

Signs of U.K. Misconduct in Assange Case” by Dennis J. Bernstein, Nov. 18, 2017

Israel’s Ploy Selling a Syrian Nuke Strike” by Gareth Porter, Nov. 18, 2017

How Syrian-Nuke Evidence Was Faked” by Gareth Porter, Nov. 19, 2017

The Lost Journalistic Standards of Russia-gate” by Robert Parry, Nov. 20, 2017

Trump Resists Progress on Global Warming” by Jonathan Marshall, Nov. 24, 2017

The Struggles of ‘A Good American’” by James DiEugenio, Nov. 28, 2017

Russia-gate Inquisitors Subpoena Journalist” by Dennis J. Bernstein, Nov. 28, 2017

US Bows to Israeli/Saudi Alliance in Blaming Iran” by Ted Snider, Nov. 29, 2017

Behind the Push for Catalonian Independence” by Don North, Nov. 30, 2017

What’s Wrong with Talking to North Korea?” by Jonathan Marshall, Nov. 30, 2017

To produce and publish these stories – and many more – costs money. And except for some book sales, we depend on the generous support of our readers.

So, please consider a tax-deductible donation either by credit card online or by mailing a check. (For readers wanting to use PayPal, you can address contributions to our PayPal Giving Fund account, which is named “The Consortium for Independent Journalism”).

