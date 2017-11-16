Russia-gate Spreads to Europe

Exclusive: The Russia-gate hysteria has jumped the Atlantic with Europeans blaming Russia for Brexit and Catalonian discontent. But what about Israeli influence operations or, for that matter, American ones, asks Robert Parry.
By Robert Parry
Ever since the U.S. government dangled $160 million last December to combat Russian propaganda and disinformation, obscure academics and eager think tanks have been lining up for a shot at the loot, an unseemly rush to profit that is spreading the Russia-gate hysteria beyond the United States to Europe.
Now, it seems that every development, which is unwelcomed by the Establishment – from Brexit to the Catalonia independence referendum – gets blamed on Russia! Russia! Russia!
The methodology of these “studies” is to find some Twitter accounts or Facebook pages somehow “linked” to Russia (although it’s never exactly clear how that is determined) and complain about the “Russian-linked” comments on political developments in the West. The assumption is that the gullible people of the United States, United Kingdom and Catalonia were either waiting for some secret Kremlin guidance to decide how to vote or were easily duped.
Oddly, however, most of this alleged “interference” seems to have come after the event in question. For instance, more than half (56 percent) of the famous $100,000 in Facebook ads in 2015-2017 supposedly to help elect Donald Trump came after last year’s U.S. election (and the total sum compares to Facebook’s annual revenue of $27 billion).
Similarly, a new British study at the University of Edinburgh blaming the Brexit vote on Russia discovered that more than 70 percent of the Brexit-related tweets from allegedly Russian-linked sites came after the referendum on whether the U.K. should leave the European Union. But, hey, don’t let facts and logic get in the way of a useful narrative to suggest that anyone who voted for Trump or favored Brexit or wants independence for Catalonia is Moscow’s “useful idiot”!
This week, British Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of seeking to “undermine free societies” and to “sow discord in the West.”
What About Israel?
Yet, another core problem with these “studies” is that they don’t come with any “controls,” i.e., what is used in science to test a hypothesis against some base line to determine if you are finding something unusual or just some normal occurrence.
In this case, for instance, it would be useful to find some other country that, like Russia, has a significant number of English speakers but where English is not the native language – and that has a significant interest in foreign affairs – and then see whether people from that country weigh in on social media with their opinions and perspectives about political events in the U.S., U.K., etc.
Perhaps, the U.S. government could devote some of that $160 million to, say, a study of the Twitter/Facebook behavior of Israelis and whether they jump in on U.S./U.K. controversies that might directly or indirectly affect Israel. We could see how many Twitter/Facebook accounts are “linked” to Israel; we could study whether any Israeli “trolls” harass journalists and news sites that oppose neoconservative policies and politicians in the West; we could check on whether Israel does anything to undermine candidates who are viewed as hostile to Israeli interests; if so, we could calculate how much money these “Israeli-linked” activists and bloggers invest in Facebook ads; and we could track any Twitter bots that might be reinforcing the Israeli-favored message.
No Chance
If we had this Israeli baseline, then perhaps we could judge how unusual it is for Russians to voice their opinions about controversies in the West. It’s true that Israel is a much smaller country with 8.5 million people compared to Russia’s 144 million, but you could adjust for those per capita numbers — and even if you didn’t, it wouldn’t be surprising to find that Israel’s interference in U.S. policymaking still exceeds Russian influence.
It’s also true that Israeli leaders have often advocated policies that have proved disastrous for the United States, such as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s encouragement of the Iraq War, which Russia opposed. Indeed, although Russia is now regularly called an American enemy, it’s hard to think of any policy that President Vladimir Putin has pushed on the U.S. that is even a fraction as harmful to U.S. interests as the Iraq War has been.
And, while we’re at it, maybe we could have an accounting of how much “U.S.-linked” entities have spent to influence politics and policies in Russia, Ukraine, Syria and other international hot spots.
But, of course, neither of those things will happen. If you even tried to gauge the role of “Israeli-linked” operations in influencing Western decision-making, you’d be accused of anti-Semitism. And if that didn’t stop you, there would be furious editorials in The New York Times, The Washington Post and the rest of the U.S. mainstream media denouncing you as a “conspiracy theorist.” Who could possibly think that Israel would do anything underhanded to shape Western attitudes?
And, if you sought the comparative figures for the West interfering in the affairs of other nations, you’d be faulted for engaging in “false moral equivalence.” After all, whatever the U.S. government and its allies do is good for the world; whereas Russia is the fount of evil.
So, let’s just get back to developing those algorithms to sniff out, isolate and eradicate “Russian propaganda” or other deviant points of view, all the better to make sure that Americans, Britons and Catalonians vote the right way.
Investigative reporter Robert Parry broke many of the Iran-Contra stories for The Associated Press and Newsweek in the 1980s. You can buy his latest book, America’s Stolen Narrative, either in print here or as an e-book (from Amazon and barnesandnoble.com).
Well said, Robert. Thanks.
Robert Parry:
Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! for continuing to poke holes in Russia! Russia! Russia!
Yes, once more Mr. Parry offers an essential counterpoint to the mass media propaganda.
Those who would like to petition the NYT to make Robert Parry their senior editor may do so here:
https://www.change.org/p/new-york-times-bring-a-new-editor-to-the-new-york-times?recruiter=72650402&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink
While Mr. Parry may prefer independence, and we all know the NYT ownership makes it unlikely, and the NYT may try to ignore it, it is instructive to them that intelligent readers know better journalism when they see it. A petition demonstrates the concerns of a far larger number of potential or lost subscribers.
Geez, Western “freedom and democracy” must be a really weak tenuous proposition if mere exercise of free speech is able to unintentionally subvert it. I thought that the basis for deciding policy direction in free societies was meant to be the uninhibited exchange of ideas throughout the marketplace. No one’s contributions are suppressed and the most effective and widely-accepted ideas are the ones ultimately enacted and put into play. But, now we are being told that is all just subversive of what an elite group of insiders have pre-determined to be the rules by which everyone plays, like it or not, whether widely accepted and respected or not. Now, our system has transmogrified from one in which what you say is determinative of its influence on society to who is the person or group saying it. Maybe twas ever thus, but now that hypocrisy is entirely unashamedly out in the open and one of the precepts by which national policy is routinely made by the United States and its Western vassal states. We’ve fallen a long way into a moral abyss, baby.
What has been crippling my ability to think rationally about the sorry state America’s ruling class has foisted upon the American public (and, as this article suggests, the leadership of Washington’s vassal states) over the past 30-35 years, and especially the last 15—what cripples my thinking about this is the stupid hope that there is a soft landing for our American cousins. I have lived in the U.S. and know from experience that not all Americans are as thick and gullible as they currently appear from outside the country.
I also learnt from my American experience not to raise the question of “national security” while in a gathering of Americans, since what I’d always experienced as down-to-earth, gregarious, blunt-spoken, helpful, clever people could become frightened and anxious to cover up that fear with defensiveness. It took me many years after that to figure out that stirring up those fears is the way America’s political class achieves unity among—and the support of—a comfortable majority of the population. A shooting war and additional propaganda narratives will usually bring the rest of the population on board. It takes a Daniel Ellsberg to break that powerful hold on the collective American psyche.
Two years into the first term of the Second (false) Messiah—Reagan was the First in my lifetime—I began to understand that there really will be no soft landing for Americans. Official Washington would rather ruin a whole class of people than make damn sure that ordinary Americans would never again have to pay the full prince of an astonishingly greedy, lazy, criminal corporate and financial class and the thoroughly corrupted political class that serves those criminals. What chance does an impoverished, psychologically exhausted nation do when up against that? They respond to a Third (false) Messiah who exploits their pain and appeals to the inner Nazi that, in desperation, all humans are capable of hosting.
Unfortunately, there are not nearly enough Daniel Ellsbergs to keep a majority of Americans in a healthy state of skepticism. But there is a vast Internet press seemingly devoted to the psychological welfare of their fellow Americans—an army of propaganda-busters and truth-seekers. However, since this army is the primary target of the Divide-and-Conquer Division of the Department of Propaganda, it becomes less and less clear that this underground press is strong enough to break the death-grip of those propaganda narratives on the psyche of the American public. (Although that Russiagate fantasy is so stupid and full of contradictions, while empty of anything resembling hard evidence that it’s just mindboggling how any American could possibly swallow it. Even the Dems appear to be sipping their own Kool Aid, for crissake!)
Official Washington apparently reckons it can restore tattered American hegemony if only it can either dump Trump or force him into dropping some serious bombs on Moscow or Iran or North Korea or even China—anybody. Just start a major war so that a bamboozled American nation will unite behind a corrupt American state and, as a happy side-effect, the enemy Internet press will lose its audience and die. And all across the planet, people will be so grateful to America for killing off the Russians or the Iranians or the North Koreans or even the Chinese that they will apologize for ever doubting the world-leadership ability of the USA.
Delia Ruhe:
Terrific post! Thank you for investing the time and effort to write it.
I just enjoyed that every idea in this piece was predicated with “if”. What a great way to make an opinion statement point. Perhaps Israel will join the five eyes as a sixth “I”. All these eyes and never any ears to hear the truth.
Just who is that arbiter of truth today? Our liberal bourgeoisie? Israel in particular is an issue that shines a light on the ignorance of our general population. Israel is a tiny country, the sole Jewish nation, surrounded by vast, oil-rich Arab countries, some of which seek a 100% “pure” Moslem Mideast. Jews are indigenous to that bit of land. It takes everything Israel has got, just to survive. The US, of course, is one of the top sellers of weapons to those Arab states. “Nothing personal, it’s just business.”
Want peace in the Mideast? Get US oil corporations out of the region.
I think the British PM sounded desperate and clueless when she joined the chorus and blamed Russia for her woes,and possibily one of the worst British PMs ever!*!*
Theresa May was just doing a Hillary Clinton in blaming the Russians because she’s in a tight spot having all but lost her majority at the last election and also having lost control of her government and ministers. She really looked quite stupid in making this silly tirade. If she thinks the British people are fooled by this rubbish, then she is mistaken No one believes her and don’t care about it anyway. Whats really worrying the British criminal establishment and got them spooked, is that a very large proportion of British people are now watching RT and hearing another side to the story that these lying bastards are telling them.
Now, that means there’s actually hope!
Both the Ds and the Rs have worked relentlessly throughout 2017 to build support for a catastrophic final war, WWlll. Throughout this year, the target has alternated between Russia (driven by the Ds) and China (via Korea, driven by the Rs). While we pretend that the Ds and Rs are two opposing parties, there’s a decades-long record proving that they have worked together (“colluded”) toward implementing the same agenda.
The US government has spent the past century “meddling” in the politics of numerous countries, militarily and economically, bringing us to this point. Our government’s relentless saber-rattling has brought nuclear super-powers Russia and China together, working out their many years of conflict in view of the potential world threat, the US. If we had any sense, we would re-think this situation.
Been around quite long and yet have never seen a single boggieman my government told me to be on the lookout for.
Being old Gaelic my ancestors told me to watchout for the wee folk and woods fairies, and while I chased rainbows looking for a Lepracauns pot of gold I never seen one of those either.
I did meet a few COMMIES but not a one was packing a gun and later my gov sent me to a green land to kill those evil yellow Bastards, all I seen was a great bunch of people who were pissed because Americans were killing them.
NOT only killing them but turning their homeland into one huge whorehouse of drug and double dealing thieves.
That for some damn reason we in uniform were following their orders and lkilled a couple millions in three yellow mans lands and were
doing the dirty deeds of suit and tie wearing leaders were the reason we lost their war.
Today we are just misguided heros, but not US it seems, for today it is the uniform that is heroic.
After coming back to reality, the real world, I found out reality in my nation was seen through the fantacy eyed nut cases as the norm.
Kruschev was leader of the evil Empire, Soviet Union, and I have never forgot his words:
“WE DO NOT HAVE TO INVADE US, AS IF WE WAIT LONG ENOUGH THEY WILL BE JUST LIKE US”: ; He was wrong as his corrupt political Empire folded but today our Security State is far more corrupt and by far more vicious towards humanity than the Soviets could of ever dreamed of attaining.
Today, unlike in my youth, the boogymen are indeed real and in plain sight within my nation and they are the same Bastard in suit and ties Americans still just follow orders from.
Difference is Russia is no longer Reds nor the Asians invading hordes but both are supposedly evil and now the Blacks and Been people are evil as well.
It is said they hate US because of our Freedoms, but my Freedoms and Liberty seem to be as elusive as that pot of gold of the youthful days when I chased after that end of a rainbow.
Complaints from the United States about foreign interference in domestic affairs exemplify hypocrisy in the extreme.
How much Political Currency may have been used toward the Propagation of #”Russia-gate Spreads to Europe”?
Ought we be more concerned about Climate Science and the Catastrophic Dangers Looming Over 3rd World Peoples?
Has our film industry played a role in a dumbing-down of critical-consciousness/along with/electronic-communication?
“#Russia-gate” dominates over; Human Beings facing, starvation, assassinations, tornados, tsunami’s, BOMBING’s,
Manipulation of Capital, as exhibited in Paradise Papers, demonstrate A Robust Corporate Power in World Control.
… shhh, (Rothschild’s?)
Israel’s influence even now is leading to the completely unnecessary and damaging attacks on the JCPOA and Iran. Israel’s continuing attacks on Syria, which has suffered mightily for six years and now seems about to finish the devastating war destroying it will extend, with US help the tragedy for Syria. Any beneficial effects of Israel’s takeover of the US Congress are hard to find. Media cannot be said to be independent of this influence, yet it is Russia which has to be punished for deviating from the official line.
If European citizens prove to be as ill informed, dumbed down and incapable of critical thought as we Americans – the West is likely to lead all of humanity over the precipice. Present day “reality” most closely resembles finding oneself aimlessly wandering through a Theatre of the Absurd performance. I would say we’re in “you can’t make this stuff up” territory, but the fact is that much of MSM reporting is absolutely “made up” – emanating as it does from the bowels of the CIA & State Department. Much of what MSM reports on important matters (i.e. Russiagate, Syria, Iran, Libya, etc.) simply has no basis whatsoever in what many of us fondly remember as “reality.”
We know for facts than desperate America will do anything to obtain Russia total submission. Those US bastards and their european prostitutes collabos want all natural resources stil in that huge country’s ground. Soon or later Mister Putin will have to stop being calm and retaliate. America is Humanity’s greatest enemy. Those US idiotic have a cash register instead of brain; their vocabulary is less than 500 words. They are humanity’ shame.
“Today, the situation for Theresa May is obvious – her government is collapsing after proving to be a train wreck from day one, as the Brexit negotiations turned from bad to worse. In this situation May needed an excuse for a radical overhaul of the policies pursued by her government. And she provided one at the above mentioned procession at the Guildhall by subjecting Russian authorities to the strongest criticism during her time in office yet. May would go as far as to accuse Moscow of “undermining free societies.” Thus, she decided that Russophobia would be her fallback since a great many other Western political figures have managed to get away with it. […]
“Eurasia has always been a special attraction for British imperialists, since it not only had greater resources than other regions, but also had a much larger population. As for economic potential, Eurasia has always been far ahead of the rest of the world, since out of a total of the 15 most developed economies, no less that 12 are located in Eurasia. While being unable to compete in any way with the three main political and economic opponents in this region, namely Russia, China and India, London has been actively engaged in creating conflicts along the borders of BRICS countries. The plan was old and simple: to aggravate existing tension that exists within Eurasia and unleash a whole series of regional wars only to draw Russia, China and India into them.
As for Russophobic manifestations in Britain, it should be recalled that London has not just repeatedly used Russophobia in its policies over the past centuries, but has also waged wars against Russia. […]
“Britain fought against Russia from 1807 to 1812 during the Russo-British War, and during the Crimean War of 1853-1856. Russia and Britain were rivals in the late 19th century during the Great Game in Central Asia.
“After the October Revolution in Russia in 1917, Britain took a direct role in the occupation of Russian territories.
“Moreover, as is a well known fact, it was Britain that was behind the creation of the Gladio terrorist network in Western Europe, the main task of which was to organize terrorist attacks in any Western European country threatening to move toward closer ties with the Soviet Union (USSR). It was this network that organized numerous assassinations of leftist activists and politicians who advocated cooperation with the USSR or could come to power as a result of popular support.
“So, even a brief glance at the history books shows that it is not Russia, but Britain that is guilty of ‘undermining free societies’, a fact which Teresa May tries to keep buried beneath the political fever she has found herself promoting.
“It should also be remembered that it’s the sitting British government that is trying to play the Russophobe card to draw public attention away from its own utter failure in its social policy, listing ‘Russia’ as a so-called first-level threat instead.
“But given the utter political confusion Therese May is involved in, it is unlikely that her dodging skills will help her get away with either her government’s shortcomings, or the scapegoats she’s using to excuse them.”
Theresa May Jumps the Russia Bashing Band Wagon, Again…
By Valery Kulikov
https://journal-neo.org/2017/11/16/theresa-may-jumps-the/
This helpful list of evils Russia has done is by no means complete, but I’m using it because I’m too lazy to add more. :D
Europe’s refugee crisis.
Giant killer squids.
Fighter jet crashes.
Names.
Brexit.
Poop.
Midlife crises.
Flying planes with transponders turned off because NATO won’t turn their transponders on.
Putin’s popularity.
Information.
Judo.
Miscrosoft Word documents (.doc, .docx).
Too many people.
Financial default.
The Russian language.
Stupidity.
Federalism.
Robotic cockroaches.
Marine Le Pen.
Soviet History.
Photoshop.
Psychiatry.
Ebola.
The election of David Cameron.
Hacking German elections.
Hacking French elections.
Montenegro’s prime minister almost getting murdered.
Wikileaks.
Hillary Clinton being the world’s worst presidential candidate.
h**p://russia-insider.com/en/official-list-things-you-can-blame-russia/ri19034
The European refugee crisis was caused by the Russian war in Libya. That’s probably how Europeans remember that war, since they just yawned and forgot as it was launched and thousands died.
“The scandal surrounding Priti Patel, who was forced to resign as Britain’s international aid minister last week after secret meetings with Israeli officials during a ‘family holiday’, offers a small, opaque window on the UK’s powerful Israel lobby.
“Patel’s off-the-books meetings with 12 Israelis, including prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, were organised by a British lobbyist in violation of government rules requiring careful documentation of official meetings. That is to prevent conflicts of interest and illicit lobbying by foreign powers.
“Government protocol was flouted again when Patel headed to the Golan Heights, occupied Syrian territory, escorted by the Israeli army. There she was shown an Israeli military field hospital that patches up Syrians, including Al Qaeda-affiliated fighters, wounded in Syria’s civil war.
“Afterwards, Patel pressed for the Israeli army, one of the most powerful in the world, to receive a chunk of Britain’s overseas aid. Meanwhile, she has sought to cut aid to the Palestinians, including to vital projects in Gaza. A clue as to how she reached such absurd ‘humanitarian’ priorities is provided in the figure of Stuart Polak, mentor on her Israel ‘holiday’.
“The honorary president of Conservative Friends of Israel, Lord Polak has recruited four-fifths of Conservative MPs, and almost every government minister, to a group whose explicit goal is to advance Israeli interests in Britain. The prime minister, Theresa May, is regarded as one of Israel’s most fervent supporters in Europe.
“That should be a cause for public indignation – no other foreign state enjoys such unabashed, high-level political support. […]
“The Israel lobby’s dirty tricks in the UK were exposed earlier this year too. An Al Jazeera TV documentary showed Conservative party officials colluding with the Israeli embassy to “take down” Alan Duncan, a foreign office minister who supports the Palestinian cause.
“It is noteworthy that Ms Patel’s downfall came about because of social media. Israeli officials like police minister Gilad Erdan were so unused to scrutiny or accountability themselves that they happily tweeted photos with Patel. Erdan is a key player in the lobby, running a ‘smear unit’ to target overseas critics of Israel.
“We may never know why Patel so grossly flouted ministerial rules or what she quietly promised in those meetings in Israel. Colleagues have hinted that, in a pattern familiar from US politics, she hoped to win over the lobby and its wealthy donors for a future leadership bid.
“There is no way to know, given the lobby’s penchant for secrecy, whether Patel simply proved less adept at treading a path marked out by former Conservative and Labour party leadership hopefuls. But it is also possible that the lobby is discovering changes to the political and cultural environment are making its work much harder.
“There is growing hysteria about foreign interference in US and European politics. Is it not time for western states to show as much concern about the malign influence of Israel’s lobbyists as they do about Russian hackers?”
Israel Lobby is Slowly Being Dragged Into the Light
By Jonathan Cook
https://www.counterpunch.org/2017/11/14/israel-lobby-is-slowly-being-dragged-into-the-light/
Israel-gate spreads to Europe:
The pro-Israel Lobby uses Hasbara propaganda tactics and political manipulation to influence elections and manipulate legislation in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and other countries.
Israel is influencing student, activist and parliamentary groups in the UK, offering financial and strategic assistance in order to shape UK politics:
http://www.aljazeera.com/investigations/thelobby/.
An Al Jazeera Investigative Unit undercover reporter infiltrated pro-Israeli groups working to influence UK politics.
The investigation uncovered a close link between a senior political officer at the Israeli embassy in London, and a network of politicians, activists and analysts in Britain who are sympathetic to Israel.
For example, Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit discovered that the Union of Jewish Students in Britain not only received money from the Israeli embassy, but also attempted to oust the president of the National Union of Students, which represents more than four million British university students.
Pro-Israel Lobby groups make extensive use of the “Anti-Semitic” trope to bully groups and manipulate political leaders.
The Al Jazeera Investigative Unit six-month undercover investigation reveals how Israel penetrates different levels of British democracy.
Russia-gate is a deliberate diversion from the real issue of “influence”, the growing scandal of Israel-gate.
This is what I love about Parry’s work. He critically dissects the BS reporte that come out, e.g. McClaren report. This blaming of Russia for everything is designed to legitimate the Nato buildup, itself designed to pressure to Russia to recoil from the international stage, especially after Putin’s war- block in Syria 2013. The Kiev coup was revenge. The message is clear: know your place, barbaric easterners. Western arrogance is seemingly limitless!
A few days ago we learned that Russia-linked accounts put out 1.4 million election-related tweets from September through November 15 last year. Wow, it sounds a lot, but is it?
At http://www.internetlivestats.com/twitter-statistics/ you can find the number of tweets being send at each moment. I just checked and it took less than three minutes for the counter to increase by 1,4 milion. At that link you may read the following: «Every second, on average, around 6,000 tweets are tweeted on Twitter, which corresponds to over 350,000 tweets sent per minute, 500 million tweets per day and around 200 billion tweets per year».
If all the evil russians could do was produce 1,4 milion tweets in 2,5 months, it sounds pretty obvious that their influence on the outcome of the elections was irrelevant.
The terrible thing is that such an enormous lie — attributing Trump’s victory to the Russians — must be proportional to whatever it is that the lie serves to hide.