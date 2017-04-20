Why Not a Probe of ‘Israel-gate’?

Special Report: As Official Washington fumes about Russia-gate, Israel’s far more significant political-influence-and-propaganda campaigns are ignored. No one dares suggest a probe of Israel-gate, says Robert Parry.
By Robert Parry
The other day, I asked a longtime Democratic Party insider who is working on the Russia-gate investigation which country interfered more in U.S. politics, Russia or Israel. Without a moment’s hesitation, he replied, “Israel, of course.”
Which underscores my concern about the hysteria raging across Official Washington about “Russian meddling” in the 2016 presidential campaign: There is no proportionality applied to the question of foreign interference in U.S. politics. If there were, we would have a far more substantive investigation of Israel-gate.
The problem is that if anyone mentions the truth about Israel’s clout, the person is immediately smeared as “anti-Semitic” and targeted by Israel’s extraordinarily sophisticated lobby and its many media/political allies for vilification and marginalization.
So, the open secret of Israeli influence is studiously ignored, even as presidential candidates prostrate themselves before the annual conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump both appeared before AIPAC in 2016, with Clinton promising to take the U.S.-Israeli relationship “to the next level” – whatever that meant – and Trump vowing not to “pander” and then pandering like crazy.
Congress is no different. It has given Israel’s controversial Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a record-tying three invitations to address joint sessions of Congress (matching the number of times British Prime Minister Winston Churchill appeared). We then witnessed the Republicans and Democrats competing to see how often their members could bounce up and down and who could cheer Netanyahu the loudest, even when the Israeli prime minister was instructing the Congress to follow his position on Iran rather than President Obama’s.
Israeli officials and AIPAC also coordinate their strategies to maximize political influence, which is derived in large part by who gets the lobby’s largesse and who doesn’t. On the rare occasion when members of Congress step out of line – and take a stand that offends Israeli leaders – they can expect a well-funded opponent in their next race, a tactic that dates back decades.
Well-respected members, such as Rep. Paul Findley and Sen. Charles Percy (both Republicans from Illinois), were early victims of the Israeli lobby’s wrath when they opened channels of communication with the Palestine Liberation Organization in the cause of seeking peace. Findley was targeted and defeated in 1982; Percy in 1984.
Findley recounted his experience in a 1985 book, They Dare to Speak Out: People and Institutions Confront Israel’s Lobby, in which Findley called the lobby “the 700-pound gorilla in Washington.” The book was harshly criticized in a New York Times review by Adam Clymer, who called it “an angry, one-sided book that seems often to be little more than a stringing together of stray incidents.”
Enforced Silence
Since then, there have been fewer and fewer members of Congress or other American politicians who have dared to speak out, judging that – when it comes to the Israeli lobby – discretion is the better part of valor. Today, many U.S. pols grovel before the Israeli government seeking a sign of favor from Prime Minister Netanyahu, almost like Medieval kings courting the blessings of the Pope at the Vatican.
During the 2008 campaign, then-Sen. Barack Obama, whom Netanyahu viewed with suspicion, traveled to Israel to demonstrate sympathy for Israelis within rocket-range of Gaza while steering clear of showing much empathy for the Palestinians.
In 2012, Republican nominee Mitt Romney tried to exploit the tense Obama-Netanyahu relationship by stopping in Israel to win a tacit endorsement from Netanyahu. The 2016 campaign was no exception with both Clinton and Trump stressing their love of Israel in their appearances before AIPAC.
Money, of course, has become the lifeblood of American politics – and American supporters of Israel have been particularly strategic in how they have exploited that reality.
One of Israel’s most devoted advocates, casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, has poured millions of dollars in “dark money” into political candidates and groups that support Israel’s interests. Adelson, who has advocated dropping a nuclear bomb inside Iran to coerce its government, is a Trump favorite having donated a record $5 million to Trump’s inaugural celebration.
Of course, many Israel-connected political donations are much smaller but no less influential. A quarter century ago, I was told how an aide to a Democratic foreign policy chairman, who faced a surprisingly tough race after redistricting, turned to the head of AIPAC for help and, almost overnight, donations were pouring in from all over the country. The chairman was most thankful.
The October Surprise Mystery
Israel’s involvement in U.S. politics also can be covert. For instance, the evidence is now overwhelming that the Israeli government of right-wing Prime Minister Menachem Begin played a key role in helping Ronald Reagan’s campaign in 1980 strike a deal with Iran to frustrate President Jimmy Carter’s efforts to free 52 American hostages before Election Day.
Begin despised Carter for the Camp David Accords that forced Israel to give back the Sinai to Egypt. Begin also believed that Carter was too sympathetic to the Palestinians and – if he won a second term – would conspire with Egyptian President Anwar Sadat to impose a two-state solution on Israel.
Begin’s contempt for Carter was not even a secret. In a 1991 book, The Last Option, senior Israeli intelligence and foreign policy official David Kimche explained Begin’s motive for dreading Carter’s reelection. Kimche said Israeli officials had gotten wind of “collusion” between Carter and Sadat “to force Israel to abandon her refusal to withdraw from territories occupied in 1967, including Jerusalem, and to agree to the establishment of a Palestinian state.”
Kimche continued, “This plan prepared behind Israel’s back and without her knowledge must rank as a unique attempt in United States’s diplomatic history of short-changing a friend and ally by deceit and manipulation.”
But Begin recognized that the scheme required Carter winning a second term in 1980 when, Kimche wrote, “he would be free to compel Israel to accept a settlement of the Palestinian problem on his and Egyptian terms, without having to fear the backlash of the American Jewish lobby.”
In a 1992 memoir, Profits of War, former Israeli intelligence officer Ari Ben-Menashe also noted that Begin and other Likud leaders held Carter in contempt.
“Begin loathed Carter for the peace agreement forced upon him at Camp David,” Ben-Menashe wrote. “As Begin saw it, the agreement took away Sinai from Israel, did not create a comprehensive peace, and left the Palestinian issue hanging on Israel’s back.”
So, in order to buy time for Israel to “change the facts on the ground” by moving Jewish settlers into the West Bank, Begin felt Carter’s reelection had to be prevented. A different president also presumably would give Israel a freer hand to deal with problems on its northern border with Lebanon.
Ben-Menashe was among a couple of dozen government officials and intelligence operatives who described how Reagan’s campaign, mostly through future CIA Director William Casey and past CIA Director George H.W. Bush, struck a deal in 1980 with senior Iranians who got promises of arms via Israel in exchange for keeping the hostages through the election and thus humiliating Carter. (The hostages were finally released on Jan. 20, 1981, after Reagan was sworn in as President.)
Discrediting History
Though the evidence of the so-called October Surprise deal is far stronger than the current case for believing that Russia colluded with the Trump campaign, Official Washington and the mainstream U.S. media have refused to accept it, deeming it a “conspiracy theory.”
One of the reasons for the hostility directed against the 1980 case was the link to Israel, which did not want its hand in manipulating the election of a U.S. president to become an accepted part of American history. So, for instance, the Israeli government went to great lengths to discredit Ben-Menashe after he began to speak with reporters and to give testimony to the U.S. Congress.
When I was a Newsweek correspondent and first interviewed Ben-Menashe in 1990, the Israeli government initially insisted that he was an impostor, that he had no connection to Israeli intelligence.
However, when I obtained documentary evidence of Ben-Menashe’s work for a military intelligence unit, the Israelis admitted that they had lied but then insisted that he was just a low-level translator, a claim that was further contradicted by other documents showing that he had traveled widely around the world on missions to obtain weapons for the Israel-to-Iran arms pipeline.
Nevertheless, the Israeli government along with sympathetic American reporters and members of the U.S. Congress managed to shut down any serious investigation into the 1980 operation, which was, in effect, the prequel to Reagan’s Iran-Contra arms-for-hostages scandal of 1984-86. Thus, U.S. history was miswritten. [For more details, see Robert Parry’s America’s Stolen Narrative; Secrecy & Privilege; and Trick or Treason.]
Looking back over the history of U.S.-Israeli relations, it is clear that Israel exercised significant influence over U.S. presidents since its founding in 1948, but the rise of Israel’s right-wing Likud Party in the 1970s – led by former Jewish terrorists Menachem Begin and Yitzhak Shamir – marked a time when Israel shed any inhibitions about interfering directly in U.S. politics.
Much as Begin and Shamir engaged in terror attacks on British officials and Palestinian civilians during Israel’s founding era, the Likudniks who held power in 1980 believed that the Zionist cause trumped normal restraints on their actions. In other words, the ends justified the means.
In the 1980s, Israel also mounted spying operations aimed at the U.S. government, including those of intelligence analyst Jonathan Pollard, who fed highly sensitive documents to Israel and – after being caught and spending almost three decades in prison – was paroled and welcomed as a hero inside Israel.
A History of Interference
But it is true that foreign interference in U.S. politics is as old as the American Republic. In the 1790s, French agents – working with the Jeffersonians – tried to rally Americans behind France’s cause in its conflict with Great Britain. In part to frustrate the French operation, the Federalists passed the Alien and Sedition Acts.
In the Twentieth Century, Great Britain undertook covert influence operations to ensure U.S. support in its conflicts with Germany, while German agents unsuccessfully sought the opposite.
So, the attempts by erstwhile allies and sometimes adversaries to move U.S. foreign policy in one direction or another is nothing new, and the U.S. government engages in similar operations in countries all over the world, both overtly and covertly.
It was the CIA’s job for decades to use propaganda and dirty tricks to ensure that pro-U.S. politicians were elected or put in power in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa, pretty much everywhere the U.S. government perceived some interest. After the U.S. intelligence scandals of the 1970s, however, some of that responsibility was passed to other organizations, such as the U.S.-funded National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).
NED, USAID and various “non-governmental organizations” (NGOs) finance activists, journalists and other operatives to undermine political leaders who are deemed to be obstacles to U.S. foreign policy desires.
In particular, NED has been at the center of efforts to flip elections to U.S.-backed candidates, such as in Nicaragua in 1990, or to sponsor “color revolutions,” which typically organize around some color as the symbol for mass demonstrations. Ukraine – on Russia’s border – has been the target of two such operations, the Orange Revolution in 2004, which helped install anti-Russian President Viktor Yushchenko, and the Maidan ouster of elected pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014.
NED president Carl Gershman, a neoconservative who has run NED since its founding in 1983, openly declared that Ukraine was “the biggest prize” in September 2013 — just months before the Maidan protests — as well as calling it an important step toward ousting Russian President Vladimir Putin. In 2016, Gershman called directly for regime change in Russia.
The Neoconservatives
Another key issue related to Israeli influence inside the United States is the role of the neocons, a political movement that emerged in the 1970s as a number of hawkish Democrats migrated to the Republican Party as a home for more aggressive policies to protect Israel and take on the Soviet Union and Arab states.
In some European circles, the neocons are described as “Israel’s American agents,” which may somewhat overstate the direct linkage between Israel and the neocons although a central tenet of neocon thinking is that there must be no daylight between the U.S. and Israel. The neocons say U.S. politicians must stand shoulder to shoulder with Israel even if that means the Americans sidling up to the Israelis rather than any movement the other way.
Since the mid-1990s, American neocons have worked closely with Benjamin Netanyahu. Several prominent neocons (including former Assistant Defense Secretary Richard Perle, Douglas Feith, David Wurmser, Meyrav Wurmser and Robert Loewenberg) advised Netanyahu’s 1996 campaign and urged a new strategy for “securing the realm.” Essentially, the idea was to replace negotiations with the Palestinians and Arab states with “regime change” for governments that were viewed as troublesome to Israel, including Iraq and Syria.
By 1998, the Project for the New American Century (led by neocons William Kristol and Robert Kagan) was pressuring President Bill Clinton to invade Iraq, a plan that was finally put in motion in 2003 under President George W. Bush.
But the follow-on plans to go after Syria and Iran were delayed because the Iraq War turned into a bloody mess, killing some 4,500 American soldiers and hundreds of thousands of Iraqis. Bush could not turn to phase two until near the end of his presidency and then was frustrated by a U.S. intelligence estimate concluding that Iran was not working on a nuclear bomb (which was to be the pretext for a bombing campaign).
Bush also could pursue “regime change” in Syria only as a proxy effort of subversion, rather than a full-scale U.S. invasion. President Barack Obama escalated the Syrian proxy war in 2011 with the support of Israel and its strange-bedfellow allies in Saudi Arabia and the other Sunni-ruled Gulf States, which hated Syria’s government because it was allied with Shiite-ruled Iran — and Sunnis and Shiites have been enemies since the Seventh Century. Israel insists that the U.S. take the Sunni side, even if that puts the U.S. in bed with Al Qaeda.
But Obama dragged his heels on a larger U.S. military intervention in Syria and angered Netanyahu further by negotiating with Iran over its nuclear program rather than bomb-bomb-bombing Iran.
Showing the Love
Obama’s perceived half-hearted commitment to Israeli interests explained Romney’s campaign 2012 trip to seek Netanyahu’s blessings. Even after winning a second term, Obama sought to appease Netanyahu by undertaking a three-day trip to Israel in 2013 to show his love.
Still, in 2015, when Obama pressed ahead with the Iran nuclear agreement, Netanyahu went over the President’s head directly to Congress where he was warmly received, although the Israeli prime minister ultimately failed to sink the Iran deal.
In Campaign 2016, both Clinton and Trump wore their love for Israel on their sleeves, Clinton promising to take the relationship to “the next level” (a phrase that young couples often use when deciding to go from heavy petting to intercourse). Trump reminded AIPAC that he had a Jewish grandchild and vowed to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
Both also bristled with hatred toward Iran, repeating the popular falsehood that “Iran is the principal source of terrorism” when it is Saudi Arabia and other Sunni sheikdoms that have been the financial and military supporters of Al Qaeda and Islamic State, the terror groups most threatening to Europe and the United States.
By contrast to Israel’s long history of playing games with U.S. politics, the Russian government stands accused of trying to undermine the U.S. political process recently by hacking into emails of the Democratic National Committee — revealing the DNC’s improper opposition to Sen. Bernie Sanders’s campaign — and of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta — disclosing the contents of Clinton’s paid speeches to Wall Street and pay-to-play aspects of the Clinton Foundation — and sharing that information with the American people via WikiLeaks.
Although WikiLeaks denies getting the two batches of emails from the Russians, the U.S. intelligence community says it has high confidence in its conclusions about Russian meddling and the mainstream U.S. media treats the allegations as flat-fact.
The U.S. intelligence community also has accused the Russian government of raising doubts in the minds of Americans about their political system by having RT, the Russian-sponsored news network, hold debates for third-party candidates (who were excluded from the two-party Republican-Democratic debates) and by having RT report on protests such as Occupy Wall Street and issues such as “fracking.”
The major U.S. news media and Congress seem to agree that the only remaining question is whether evidence can be adduced showing that the Trump campaign colluded in this Russian operation. For that purpose, a number of people associated with the Trump campaign are to be hauled before Congress and made to testify on whether or not they are Russian agents.
Meanwhile, The Washington Post, The New York Times and other establishment-approved outlets are working with major technology companies on how to marginalize independent news sources and to purge “Russian propaganda” (often conflated with “fake news”) from the Internet.
It seems that no extreme is too extreme to protect the American people from the insidious Russians and their Russia-gate schemes to sow doubt about the U.S. political process. But God forbid if anyone were to suggest an investigation of Israel-gate.
Investigative reporter Robert Parry broke many of the Iran-Contra stories for The Associated Press and Newsweek in the 1980s. You can buy his latest book, America’s Stolen Narrative, either in print here or as an e-book (from Amazon and barnesandnoble.com).
Thank You RP all so very true but sadly I don’t see Amerika congresscritters or potus breaking the cycle of stupid any time soon.
Even Robert Parry fails to understand the very sad reality…….Israel and the US are not two separate entities……It is one called “The United States of ISRAEL”……………America is governed from Jerusalem…………….plain and simple…………..How could the Israel lobby interfere in American elections and politics while THEY literally own almost all the political landscape of America?!
Thank you, Dr. Soudy, for sparing me the effort of saying something similar to describe the obvious.
Initiating an Israeli-gate investigation in Congress would be like some clerk in the Department of Justice (?) building calling for an investigation of Jeff Sessions.
The American State operates on the basis of lies. Truth is their most feared and hated enemy, and truth tellers must be marginalized or even killed like MLK. The unholy conspiratorial relationship of the US and Israel must remain secret at all costs. The people must be deceived and distracted at all times. The state controlled media serve that role. The only way this criminal enterprise (a huge Mafia) will ever be removed is if enough of it’s citizens wake up to what it really is, and the horrible crimes, including mass murder that it routinely commits. CN and similar sites are our last possibility of catalyzing this kind of awakening. We must do everything we can to support and strengthen these sites, and share the truth with everyone we know.
How can it be a conspiracy when everyone knows about it? What is unfortunate, is that no-one seems to care.
Amongst his other promises – and what fools we are to believe any politician – Trump stated that he would end (or at least reduce) foreign: ‘aid’. When is he going to end the tribute money this country pays to Israel? Israel keeps turning up like a bad penny.
“All we care about is being good Zionists, being good citizens of Israel, because even though I am not Israeli born, Israel is in my heart…”
– Casino magnate Sheldon Adelson
http://warincontext.org/2012/02/06/israel-firster-sheldon-adelson-regrets-serving-in-u-s-instead-of-israeli-military/
https://coloringthenews.blogspot.co.uk/2013/09/sheldon-adelson-is-yankee-doodle-dandy.html
So presumably, had he been present during the vicious attack on the USS “Liberty”, he would have preferred to be one of the Israeli pilots trying to sink the ship and kill all its crew, than one of the unfortunate American sailors.
It is very hard for people who have always believed their beloved country was above criticism, to wake up and realize they have been living in an illusion, based on lies they were told since childhood constantly repeated. And that the truth is their country is the worst criminal empire in the world. Nevertheless unless we can find ways to wake them to the reality of our situation, we are all doomed, the guilty and the innocent alike.
For many challenging the belief systems they have ‘adopted’, for usually it is not a product of critical inquiry and thinking, is too rigorous, too difficult. Examining ones’ thinking in the light of others, questioning as to the origin of ones’ beliefs, the evidence they have for what they assume and the conclusions they hold; to enter into points of view not keeping with their own and reasoning from their premises to their conclusions and then asking oneself, “What do I believe in light of what others believe and how did I come to believe it and what would I say to someone who disagrees with me”, is not an articulated concept in America and for that matter, elsewhere.
Learning to think Socratically and continuously examine ones’ assumptions and that of others is learned behavior. Critical thinking is a learned activity. It is also subversive which is why there is not much teaching of it, nor encouragement of it.
For thinking itself has indeed become subversive.
Exactly Danny. Our culture has no interest in encouraging people to become critical thinkers who question everything, including their government and major institutions like the army and financial system. Socrates said that the unexamined life was not worth living. He meant the same thing Gurdjieff taught, that most people are no better than machines, automatically acting according to their conditioning, the ideas their culture inculcated in them.
Erik Fromm in his Escape From Freedom explained that the German people turned their possible freedom of choice over to cultural authority figures kike Hitler, thus ridding themselves of the work of making difficult decisions for themselves. They preferred to just follow orders as Eichmann plead at his trial.
typo – should be – like Hitler.
There is no substitute for the truth.
The Israel-Gate probe can start with an investigation of ties between Israel and current CIA Director Mike Pompeo.
http://www.haaretz.com/us-news/.premium-1.767122
It appears that the former “Congressman From Koch” has been striving mightily to endear himself to the regime in Israel.
The smartest guy not in the room when Trump fired off his Tomahawk Tweet to Syria, CIA Director Mike Pompeo got that Trump’s message was for Iran.
Speaking at the Center for Strategic Strategic Studies on April 13, Pompeo said Trump’s airstrike reflected “a decision making process that was decisive, thoughtful and truly based on a factual understanding of the geostrategic importance of the things that are facing our nation today” http://www.haaretz.com/us-news/.premium-1.767122
Pompeo not insignificantly mentioned the real reason why Trump ignored the air-dropped chemical weapon that wasn’t in the hole in the road in Idlib:
“We had someone violate the chemical weapons ban. This is not insignificant. So I do think the Iranians ought to take note of the fact that this administration is prepared to engage in activities that are different from what America has been doing these past few years.”
CIA Director Pompeo understood that evidence pointing to that special “someone” – CIA-supported terrorists Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, the latest rebrand of Al-Qaeda / Al-Nusra / Jabhat Fatah al-Sham – didn’t quite qualify as the “right intelligence” to support an airstrike on those former Iranian Su-22 aircraft that Israel didn’t like parked at Shayrat Airbase.
Prompted by the Trump administration’s recent violation of international law, an Israel-Gate probe could begin with a hearing about Pompeo’s connections with that other special “someone”.
Fake “chemical weapons expert” Dan Kaszeta, a main collaborator with fake “citizen investigative journalist” Eliot Higgins at the Bellingcat disinformation site, has been widely cited by mainstream in the aftermath of the 4 April 2017 chemical incident in Al Qaeda-controlled Idlib, Syria.
Despite the fact that Higgins and Kaszeta’s previous claims about chemical attacks in Syria were repeatedly debunked, they continue to be cited as “experts” by mainstream media, human rights organizations, and Western governments.
Disinformation provided Kaszeta and other fake “experts” enabled the Trump administration to launch its Tomahawk missile attack against Syria without significant resistance from the American public.
Following the 4 April 2017 chemical incident in Idlib, Higgins and Kaszeta have vigorously backed the narrative of an air-dropped chemical bomb in Idlib.
On 13 April, Bellingcat published “Anatomy of a Sarin Bomb Explosion (Part I)”. Kaszeta, a US-UK dual national based in London, described an “air-dropped Sarin bomb”.
On 20 April, Bellingcat published Kaszeta’s “Anatomy of a Sarin Bomb Explosion (Part II)”
https://www.bellingcat.com/news/mena/2017/04/20/anatomy-sarin-bomb-explosion-part-ii/
Doubling down on the “field” scenario of an “air-delivered gravity bomb containing Sarin”, Kaszeta claimed that it is “easy to analyze exposure scenarios in the field”.
Kaszeta then claims: “In our suspected scenario in April 2017, there is a well-substantiated allegation that an air-dropped Sarin bomb was dropped.”
However, Kaszeta’s “air-dropped Sarin bomb” account is bogus.
The alleged “Sarin bomb” hole in the road in Idlib has been photographed numerous times from multiple angles.
The size, depth and shape of the hole are clear evidence that it was not produced by a falling object such as an air-dropped bomb.
Neither of Kaszeta’s articles, nor any of the numerous citations of Kaszeta by mainstream media, address the complete absence of evidence of an aerial bomb.
MIT physicist Theodore A. Postol has pointed out that there is “no evidence that this attack was the result of a munition being dropped from an aircraft”.
"It was the CIA's job for decades to use propaganda and dirty tricks to ensure that pro-U.S. politicians were elected or put in power in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa, pretty much everywhere the U.S. government perceived some interest. After the U.S. intelligence scandals of the 1970s, however, some of that responsibility was passed to other organizations, such as the U.S.-funded National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)."
As a resident of Ecuador, I can say that after dirty elections here, little has changed. In fact, many of the electorate were manipulated by CIA backed Tamia News and Mil Hojas to name a few. These are privatized ‘media news outlets’ that work from Panama, Washington and Colombia to broadcast right wing propaganda into a country where 92% of all media is in the hands of oligarchs. This and Facebook were used as a ‘strategy of tension’, in the country’s elections this year. As in so many in Latin America, the CIA and their backed Freedom House, NED and USAID (not to mention the anti-Castro Cuban terrorists and oligarchs from Latin America that reside in the US, like Possada, Bosch, Delgado, the Isais brothers and more), are currently engaged in Venezuela and Ecuador in encouraging violence. Miami is a sanctuary city for Latin American terrorists and war criminals (http://ecuadorinmediato.com/index.php?module=Noticias&func=news_user_view&id=2818754599&umt=tamia_news_tendria_sede_en_panama_washington_o_bogota).
The CIA pays gangsters to ‘calentar la calle’, or heat up the streets with fervor, burn tires, assure no public transportation functions, and create social and economic chaos. Argentina is a case in point and we are looking hard at both VZ and Argentina for the tactics of the CIA and their landed gentry are the same
Ecuador’s ex-president, Jaime Roldos, was assassinated by the CIA in 1981 as part of Operation Condor that targeted all of Latin America leftists throughout the world. All CIA funded.
“A recently declassified CIA document reveals that Ecuador — like many countries of the Southern Cone — was part of the U.S.-backed Operation Condor plan, which took hold of the region from the 1970s to the mid-1980s.
The document states that Ecuador became part of Operation Condor in 1978, joining dictatorships of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay in endorsing state-sponsored terror to control what was perceived to be the threat of communism and eliminate subversive sectors of society” (http://www.telesurtv.net/english/news/CIA-Document-Reveals-Ecuador-Part-of-Operation-Condor-20150327-0018.html).
And we cannot forget the attempted assassination of Raphael Correa, former President of Ecuador, on September 30, 2010:
“Ecuador’s government has declared a state of emergency after police launched a chaotic rebellion over austerity measures that cut their benefits.
Incensed officers shoved President Rafael Correa around and pelted him with tear gas and water when he tried to speak at a police barracks in the capital. Correa, 47, was taken to hospital from the effects of the gas.
The state of emergency puts the military in charge of public order, suspending civil liberties and allowing soldiers to carry out searches without a warrant.
Hundreds of officers involved in the insurrection took over police barracks in Quito, Guayaquil and other cities. They also set up roadblocks out of burning tires that cut off highway access to the capital.
Scores of uniformed men overran the landing strip at Quito’s main airport, forcing flights to be cancelled
Correa challenged the protesters to kill him, according to local media. “I’m not taking one step back. Gentleman, if you want to kill the president, here he is, kill him if you have the guts.” The rebel officers responded with shouts, stones and teargas canisters, prompting Correa’s bodyguards to spirit him from the scene” (https://www.theguardian.com/world/2010/sep/30/ecuador-chaos-police-rafael-correa).
In Brazil, both past and present, one can see the bloody claw of the CIA as well as in Argentina.
For those not aware, E. Howard Hunt was the station Chief for the CIA in Guatemala that led to the overthrow and eventual assassination of Jacobo Arbenz, the democratically elected government of Guatemala. The death of 250,000 Guatemalans was the result over decades. All for the United Fruit Company (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1954_Guatemalan_coup_d%27%C3%A9tat).
In Uruguay, where Hunt also worked, the Tupamaros were destroyed.
Any threat to US imperialism and the corporations that control military policy is ruthlessly met with torture, death, massacres and genocide.
This is Gestapo America and we are the biggest terrorists in the world,
Thanks for these words of truth Danny. More Americans need to wake up to what their government really is, and does in the world.
Cynthia McKinney was a more recent victim of the lobby for daring to speak out about Palestinians; they even found a nothe Black woman to pour funds to so that Cynthia was replaced. US democracy in action.
Saudi funds and influence are never mentioned either, and Iran, fighting Daesh, is vilified while “our ally” is praised.
OMG, stop with the “The Israeli Derangement Syndrome”, for God’s sake! With a genocide taking place in Syria and Europe imploding within itself and another suspected terrorist attack taking place in Paris today, on the heels of the last one that took place in London–you still want to make ISRAEL out to be the “Snidely Whiplash” of the globe?? Get a clue!
Once more, poor innocent Israel – everyone is so mean to her. Not.
Operation Cast Lead, etc. Innumerable war crimes. Slow geniocide of Palestinians. USS Liberty, 9/11
“With a genocide taking place in Syria…” – You have missed a clear explanation to the cause of the genocide in the article:
“Since the mid-1990s, American neocons have worked closely with Benjamin Netanyahu. Several prominent neocons (including former Assistant Defense Secretary Richard Perle, Douglas Feith, David Wurmser, Meyrav Wurmser and Robert Loewenberg) advised Netanyahu’s 1996 campaign and urged a new strategy for “securing the realm.” Essentially, the idea was to replace negotiations with the Palestinians and Arab states with “regime change” for governments that were viewed as troublesome to Israel, including Iraq and Syria. By 1998, the Project for the New American Century (led by neocons William Kristol and Robert Kagan) was pressuring President Bill Clinton to invade Iraq, a plan that was finally put in motion in 2003 under President George W. Bush.”
The ongoing slaughter of the civilians of all ages (including the death of tens of thousands of healthy and bright children) in the Middle East has been envisioned by Oded Yinon in his plan for Eretz Israel: http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/pdf/The%20Zionist%20Plan%20for%20the%20Middle%20East.pdf
The flow of refugees from the bombed out Middle East (as well as of sub-Saharan migrants) to Europe is a direct consequence of the ziocons’ policies towards “securing the realm.” Gaddaffi told the France 24 television station in 2011: “There are millions of blacks who could come to the Mediterranean to cross to France and Italy, and Libya plays a role in security in the Mediterranean,” Gaddafi’s son Saif: ” “Libya may become the Somalia of North Africa, of the Mediterranean. You will see the pirates in Sicily, in Crete, in Lampedusa. You will see millions of illegal immigrants. The terror will be next door.” As for the formerly prosperous, secular, and peaceful Syria, the country has been targeted because Israel wants the Golan Heights by any means.
It is time to convert Holocaust museums into the museums of Israel/US crimes against humanity.
Troll alert.
Not making sense, either.
You all know that earlier this month a guccifer 2 email showed up where he said his DNC whistleblower’s name was Seth, right?
Seth Rich murdered martyr.
Sounds like a good idea to me. What is so remarkable about Israel is the long history of false flags, lying, scheming, bad acts, playing the US, betraying the US, and nothing sticks! I guess its because it gets no news coverage. I guess our love is reinforced by all those ‘micro-sample’ polls: you know 700 people asked slanted questions! It is certainly NOT because of shared values!
“israel-gate” is all the more untouchable since it involves so many American citizens. I refer to “the Jewish vote” by Jewish American citizens in the United States. Harry Truman acknowledged how hemmed in he was by the Jewish vote: “I am sorry, gentlemen, but I have to answer to hundreds of thousands who are anxious for the success of Zionism. I do not have hundreds of thousands of Arabs among my constituents.” American-born future Israeli prime minister Golda Meir said President Eisenhower was limited in his response to Israel’s invasion in the Suez Canal on the eve of the 1956 presidential election “because of the Jewish vote.”
Much of the fervor animating “the Jewish vote” comes from confusing Judaism with Zionism. Judaism is a three thousand year old moral classic. Zionism is an hallucinatory and criminal nineteenth century ideology that says that God is into real estate distribution and wants all Palestinians brutally occupied or driven out of their homes in Palestine.
“The Jewish vote” is not a Jewish vote: it is a Zionist vote. And Zionism contradicts the “justice and mercy” tradition of true Judaism.
Zionists use Jews as human shields.
Absolutely.
And those poor sods, especially in the USA, who are just “born Jews,” like those who were “born German” after the Hitler interlude, have a choice to make. They must actively repudiate Zionism and hassidism and pledge their allegiance to this country and American values as encapsulated in the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. For Jewish Americans, it is really time for “Which side are you on?” If your primary loyalty is to Israel, then go there.
Futhermore, it is time to stop referring to “American Jews.” The nationality is the noun. The religion or the ethnic identity is the adjective. We say Italian American. Irish American. Arab American. Black American. Czech American. Not American Italian. American Irishman. American Frenchman. it is absurd.
Hence it should be Jew American or Jewish American. Because Judaism is, per Herzl and Jab., a nationality, not a religion.
Right on, Robert Parry. But then our Congressional representatives are a bunch of Pillsbury doughboys. Israel was also deeply involved in 9/11 — for all we know, planned it. A former Jewish minister who was interviewed while the disaster site was still in progress had guilt and complicity written all over him… Remember the Dancing Israelis who were originally described as Palestinians? And the pictures of celebrants borrowed from another time and place but described as Palestinians who were supposedly cheering the deaths of 3000 Americans? And the so-called Israeli art students who were filmed wiring the towers before they came down… And Israel’s repeated interference in our higher educational system, the tragedy of Norman Finkelstein… which is the tragedy of any and all Americans who allow themselves to be duped by the MSM which might well be described as a wholly owned Israeli subsidiary. I was arguing online once with a gang of Zionist trolls — the NYT is especially adept at calling in the Zionist trolls if you write something they don’t want in their paper… One of these trolls called me an anti-Semite and I wrote back: Go ahead! Call me that! Do you think I care?
That especially when it’s clear that the Israelis are perpetrating against the Palestinian people another Holocaust which in terms of time and severity exceeds its namesake and predecessor by staggering leaps. They are shameless hypocrites, a fifth column, worse than termites eating the foundation of your house, or fleas in your bed. How do we get rid of them? I would start by insisting that no future President support Israel monetarily with so much as a single penny. And then I would tell them if they don’t go away, they will have to pay back all the monies we’ve given them for far too long. Call me Sick Of Them.
For an interesting take on Mossad and 9/11, and the disappeared Pentagon trillions, just google the name Dov Zackheim.
Bravo Robert Parry for voicing what few journalists will dare say. I applaud your courage and integrity.
As a result of your reporting, maybe, possibly, might we, could we begin to discuss Oded Yinon, Clean Break, and the “Israeli Firster” neocons’ incontrovertible role in the planning and execution of 9/11 in order to inviegle the US to seeth with islamophobia so that we’d stupidly and suicidally finance and fight Israel’s wars for her?
Right on Cat, and a very good article RP. No matter who, I always worry when politics and religion mingle. I also must say that I have a great respect for those at Mondoweiss who also do an amazing job exposing this canard of who has the power to control not only America but most of the West. Somehow political parties must be funded from a common pool that is equitably divided. Perhaps a tax, I know it’s a horrible thing to say but it may give us freedom from supporting something many of us don’t consider decent.
Well, OK…true true true. However, any insistence that the need for “Russiagate” investigations is somehow bogus, is on it’s own, a flawed piece of reasoning…by the evidence of what happened in 1980. By the time it became fully apparent..through journalists such as Parry… the water was under the bridge already. “So much paper”, as they say. They got away with it..and the GOP continues the same gameplan, when certain factions get in power.
My suspicion is that any “collusion” is back channel. Trump people got wind that some Russia aligned operation got hold of the information and then worked out release details with some sort of payback promised. Probably not an orchestrated Putin/Russian program to discredit U.S. It only so happens we can do that on our own, thank you! But any Trump/GOP actions to further/activate/coordinate these efforts would be utmost interest, right? We know Russia has active programs in cyber intelligence…just like the US, England, Germany. That’s part of the “game”. However, when internal forces drive cyber operations against their own country, there’s real news. That’s all I, or anyone, should want to know it this case.
Israel’s actions over the decades is well understood. I myself….cut them off 100%. Even my Jewish friends…while not going that far, will say they are concerned, angry, embarrassed by ZIONISTS. I know one devout Jewish person who feels the central cause of upheaval in the world is due to Israeli policies.
So, don’t let us forget about Israel’s continued influence in U.S. policies but lets’ not take our eye off the Trump organization either. There’s a possibility we could end up with the worst of both worlds very soon.
Murdered Seth Rich leaked DNC to Wikileaks, Assange put out a $15000 reward for Seth”s muderer. Someone phished Podesta, just as Podesta admits. There was no hacking.
Israel friend of the USA? This reality as to our “friends” was quickly put down the memory hole and never mentioned again in the Corporate Globalist Media, the Mossad motto–“By Way Of Deception We Shall Wage War”, yes on everyone–http://www.whatreallyhappened.com/WRHARTICLES/fiveisraelis.html
99% of the people who use the term “anti-semite” don’t have a clue what they are saying. The fact is that anti-semite applies to all the semitic groups of the middle east which include Arabs. So one who is truly anti-semite, discriminates against Jews and Arabs alike along with a few other lesser known groups of people. One of my Egyptian friends, not a Jew who is opposed to illegal Jewish settlements in the West Bank, chafes every time someone says she is anti-semtic, to which she responds, “How can I be anti-semitic when I am a semite?”
However, if you use the term “anit-Zionist”, you are being fairly precise.
So, wake up people and learn the true meaning of words you cavalierly use.
Its been shown in various studies that many Jewish and Israelis are not semitic as well. But the usage of the term is sanctioned by government agencies , MSM and schools. As used today its accepted to be anti-Jewish and more broadly anti-Israel. Legislation being proposed now would define criticism of Israel as anti-semitic. Its a definition the EU basically uses. It didnt pass last December but probably will the next go around
The influence goes beyond Israel and the roots started with political zionism. The Balfour Declaration and our entry into WWI were not unrelated. The military warned against recognizing an Israeli state as it would be against our security interests but Truman got elected with suitcases of money from Zionist supporters and went against them.
Relations were rather strained until LBJ. JFK actually took a hardline against their nuclear program and sought to appease Nassers Egypt to their great horror. LBJ was much friendlier to them even to the extent of covering up their attack on the USS Liberty in 1967
It was really under Carter that relations sparked within the Deep State following the 1979 Jerusalem Conference on Terrorism and Brzezinsky’s plan to use Islamism as a weapon in Afghanistan and Iran which progressed to Balkanizing the middle east under Israels Odin plan , a plan which was to further their long term goal of achieving a Greater Israel.
This is not to say Israel drives policy but our interests are aligned and their influence via Israeli American lobbyists is indisputable.
Criticizing Israel in the MSM is career suicide so its not done. You have to read Israeli sources for that.
I would suspect a number of the Zionist neocons have dual citizenship. Never a mention that Israel operates the largest concentration camp in the world, never a report on TV to expose it. When Mearsheimer and Walt published their scholarly book about the Israel lobby, they were skewered for months. It’s almost like the tribes of Israel who could not utter the name of YHWH for fear they’d be struck down.
Rahm Emmanuel’s , O’s chief, father was the arms supplier for the Zionist terrorist group Ergun.
85% of Jews are Ashkenazi Jews & their DNA is traced to Eastern Europe & NOT to the Mddle East.
Also the fables of Jewish history like the Exodus ,the magical kingdom of Solomon & David & the many fairy tales in the Bible.
http://prophetess.lstc.edu/~rklein/Documents/grou…
What’s going on re Robert Parry’s mention of “raising doubts in the minds of Americans” now includes Pompeo’s maiden speech as head of the CIA, in which, additional to official boilerplate on the CIA’s righteous patriotism and overall beauty he attacks wikileaks in unabashed ad hominem fashion, which Assange later stated made him and the CIA look “weak.”
Most sinister in these remarks is Pompeo’s suggestion that wikileaks is somehow outside the purview of the first amendment, implying that wikileaks is not, fundamentally, the same as any organization gathering sources and analyzing them, and passing them along for the purpose of public education. The way he characterizes wikileaks could be applied to CN, and he’s painting such an endeavor as subversive. Once again the McCarthy odors arise.
Pompeo’s comments tinge wikileaks in a purple haze of nastiness, the narcissist traitor, ruining the always good work of the intelligence agencies.
His entire speech is worth looking at if you can stand it, as exposure to the way authoritarians wrapped in the flag bespeak themselves, with it seems to me the implication that talking the wrong talk (i.e. being critical of the government) is quickly moving right along toward sedition and the first amendment be damned:
https://www.openeyesopinion.com/cia-director-mike-pompeo-addresses-the-center-for-strategic-and-international-studies/
Next, we have an overview of Assange’s response:
http://www.inquisitr.com/4145238/julian-assange-wikileaks-respond-to-cia-director-mike-pompeo-talks-first-amendment-free-press-and-tyranny/
Next, very interesting, is Jeremy Scahill doing an Intercepted podcast, with full transcript:
https://theintercept.com/2017/04/19/intercepted-podcast-julian-assange-speaks-out-as-trumps-cia-director-threatens-to-end-wikileaks/
I studied only the transcript of the podcast, but found these materials important toward what I sense is a growing mood to act against critics of the Official Line whatever it is, and oh my Lordly, if we say anything remotely critical of the CIA which is on the side of the angels, after all. I first noticed this menace back in November was it with the PropOrNot stuff, now discredited, and discussed here in CN.
We can be certain that CN is considered a subversive, Russia-aligned, skater on the hairy edge of treason and subversion by a lot of people including Pompeo. Donald will surely by now have changed his tune on wikileaks (previously he chortled it was “wonderful”), because he’s no longer campaigning and gleeful that it was doing damage to Hillary.
Robert Parry is a writing machine! He writes ’em faster than I can read ’em. If he weren’t the most important writer on the new cold war, I’d be able to finish my reading for the day by noon. As it is, it’s dinnertime, and I’m still not caught up on all the most important articles on this most important of issues about the future of America in this century.
Yes, but let us understand that that little mafioso country is but junior capo to the British Empire which is the real historical player that has been pushing the present coup against Trump and igniting World War III.
Why? Because we are at the verge of ending ‘The Great Game”. the strategy of British ‘Geopolitics” which will not survive if America
Russia and China all come together as is the strategic reality of the “New Silk Road” and “One Belt” initiatives of China and Russia.
Note that the strategic understanding of these proposals, along with the BRICS, were first articulated and subsequently pushed by Helga and Lyndon LaRouche.
It has also been directly been the British who have been at the heart of the “Russians are coming” hysteria per President Trump.
While the Zionist problem is a problem, one will get bogged down in what is a trap that is designed to be a trap, a trap that prevents
going after the source of the problem, the British Empire, which is still fighting and bringing on World War III.
So here is a statement with a rather funny title that hits the nail on the head, per Trump’s great betrayal.
The Bitch Set Him Up” http://larouchepub.com/eiw/public/2017/2017_10-19/2017-15/pdf/02-03_4415.pdf
The way to win is we need to get Trump to China for the New Silk Road Conference in mid May. This stops world war. and changes
the entire economic dynamic, including the outlook of the insane Israeli’s and their fifth column.
Support BDS and don’t be intimidated from saying so publicly. I drives the establishment nuts.
The Zionists will do whatever they can to foil America’s participation in the New Silk Road Project, if I’m reading the Oded Yinon Plan for the Middle East right, and I was ignorant of it until getting better clued in by Anna’s post.
I looked quickly now to find info about dual citizenship of the neocons. I have to go to library tomorrow because website I found said a new bill about “Hate Speech” will be passed by Congress and when becomes law, the site I found about dual Israel-US citizenship will be deleted. Dual Mexican-US citizenship is not allowed, but Israeli gets allowed. The website is
http://www.viewzone.com, states many neocons are dual holders, including top ones of the PNAC as Perle, Wolfowitz, Feith, Abrams. Also Bush admin but not PNAC signers include Chertoff, Frum, Fleischer, more. Dov Zakheim, who was Pentagon treasurer or auditor in 2001 when $2.3 trillion went missing a day before 911, is dual. Anyway, I can’t copy that site but highly recommend it before gov surveillance wipes it out. (Maybe very soon?) put in something about dual citizenship of neocons or you’ll get the whole thing, sorry.
The Mossad runs the Israeli government.
The Mossad has interefered repeatedly in US politics.Zionist mafiosi zoomed the State Department in 1947-48.
The Mossad may have had a part in planning and executing 9/11.
The State of Israel started out way before WW2 as a conspiracy to steal Palestinians’ land.
Chapter and verse on this can be found in Avi Shlaim’s The Iron Wall.
Unfortunately, lying, hatred and manipulation of the goyim, shiftiness, signing agreements with no intention of keeping, or just refusing to sign anything in the fitst place, annexing what others’ property, and strong-arming are all kosher in the service of Jews and Israel. This is occurring in the USA. American Jewish/Zionist actors have taken over large swaths of the American political, media, and finance landscape. We are in big trouble.
This thinking stems from the Talmud and the Lithuanian rebbes who inspired Jabotinsky, Begin, Ben-Gurion, the Stern Gang, the Betar members, the IDF, Sharon, and on and on and on, down to the present day. American Zionists were engaging in treasonous acts to supply arms to the violent right-wing gangs who were running the country from the get-go.
The Zionists have always aligned themselves with an outside Big Power. They don’t care which one. They never engage with the people who lived in Palestine before them.
With Zionists and American Zionist neocons, it is always heads I win, tails you lose.
It’s http://www.viewzone.com, dualcitizen.html. (can’t find my slash on this stupid little keypad). Title of article is “Loyal to Whom?” I can see it would be called a “conspiracy” website.
Of course Israel had motive, opportunity and expertise to hack US elections (some Israeli government hackers are Russians) and on the top of that Bibi met Putin at least once during campaign while his cabinet more than that.
Bibi hates Hillary and Barry.
Guilty. Case closed, ready for CNN, unleash Mad Cow hysteria and PMS.