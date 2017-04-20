Russia-Bashing Helps Wall Street Democrats

National Democrats have used hyperbolic Russia-bashing to shield themselves from blame for Hillary Clinton’s defeat and to block progressives from pulling the party away from Wall Street, writes Norman Solomon.
By Norman Solomon
After Hillary Clinton’s devastating loss nearly six months ago, her most powerful Democratic allies feared losing control of the party. Efforts to lip-synch economic populism while remaining closely tied to Wall Street had led to a catastrophic defeat. In the aftermath, the party’s progressive base — personified by Bernie Sanders — was in position to start flipping over the corporate game board.
Aligned with Clinton, the elites of the Democratic Party needed to change the subject. Clear assessments of the national ticket’s failures were hazardous to the status quo within the party. So were the groundswells of opposition to unfair economic privilege. So were the grassroots pressures for the party to become a genuine force for challenging big banks, Wall Street and overall corporate power.
In short, the Democratic Party’s anti-Bernie establishment needed to reframe the discourse in a hurry. And — in tandem with mass media — it did. The reframing could be summed up in two words: Blame Russia.
By early winter, the public discourse was going sideways — much to the benefit of party elites. The meme of blaming Russia and Vladimir Putin for the election of Donald Trump effectively functioned to let the Wall Street-friendly leadership of the national Democratic Party off the hook. Meanwhile, serious attempts to focus on the ways that wounds to democracy in the United States have been self-inflicted — whether via the campaign finance system or the purging of minorities from voter rolls or any number of other systemic injustices — were largely set aside.
Fading from scrutiny was the establishment that continued to dominate the Democratic Party’s superstructure. At the same time, its devotion to economic elites was undiminished. As Bernie Sanders told a reporter on the last day of February: “Certainly there are some people in the Democratic Party who want to maintain the status quo. They would rather go down with the Titanic so long as they have first-class seats.”
Amid great luxury and looming catastrophe, the party’s current hierarchy has invested enormous political capital in depicting Vladimir Putin as an unmitigated arch villain. Relevant history was irrelevant, to be ignored or denied.
‘An Evil Empire’
With dutiful conformity from most Democrats in Congress, the party elites doubled, tripled and quadrupled down on the emphatic claim that Moscow is the capital of, by any other name, an evil empire. Rather than just calling for what’s needed — a truly independent investigation into allegations that the Russian government interfered with the U.S. election — the party line became hyperbolic and unmoored from the available evidence.
Given their vehement political investment in demonizing Russia’s President Putin, Democratic leaders are oriented to seeing the potential of detente with Russia as counterproductive in terms of their electoral strategy for 2018 and 2020. It’s a calculus that boosts the risks of nuclear annihilation, given the very real dangers of escalating tensions between Washington and Moscow.
Along the way, top party officials seem bent on returning to a kind of pre-Bernie-campaign doldrums. The new chair of the Democratic National Committee, Tom Perez, can’t bring himself to say that the power of Wall Street is antithetical to the interests of working people. That reality came to painful light this week during a live appearance on national television.
During a 10-minute joint interview along with Bernie Sanders on Tuesday night, Perez was a font of exactly the kind of trite empty slogans and worn-out platitudes that oiled the engines of the dismal Clinton campaign.
While Sanders was forthright, Perez was evasive. While Sanders talked about systemic injustice, Perez fixated on Trump. While Sanders pointed to a way forward for realistic and far-reaching progressive change, Perez hung onto a rhetorical formula that expressed support for victims of the economic order without acknowledging the existence of victimizers.
In an incisive article published by The Nation magazine, Robert Borosage wrote last week: “For all the urgent pleas for unity in the face of Trump, the party establishment has always made it clear that they mean unity under their banner. That’s why they mobilized to keep the leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Representative Keith Ellison, from becoming head of the DNC. It’s why the knives are still out for Sanders and those who supported him.”
While Bernie Sanders is hardly a reliable opponent of U.S. war policies, he is significantly more critical of military intervention than the Democratic Party leaders who often champion it. Borosage noted that the party establishment is locked into militaristic orthodoxies that favor continuing to inflict the kind of disasters that the United States has brought to Iraq, Libya and other countries: “Democrats are in the midst of a major struggle to decide what they stand for and who they represent. Part of that is the debate over a bipartisan interventionist foreign policy that has so abjectly failed.”
For the Democratic Party’s most hawkish wing — dominant from the top down and allied with Clinton’s de facto neocon approach to foreign policy — the U.S. government’s April 6 cruise missile attack on a Syrian airfield was an indication of real leverage for more war. That attack on a close ally of Russia showed that incessant Russia-baiting of Trump can get gratifying military results for the Democratic elites who are undaunted in their advocacy of regime change in Syria and elsewhere.
The politically motivated missile attack on Syria showed just how dangerous it is to keep Russia-baiting Trump, giving him political incentive to prove how tough he is on Russia after all. What’s at stake includes the imperative of preventing a military clash between the world’s two nuclear superpowers. But the corporate hawks at the top of the national Democratic Party have other priorities.
Norman Solomon is the coordinator of the online activist group RootsAction.org and the executive director of the Institute for Public Accuracy. He is the author of a dozen books including War Made Easy: How Presidents and Pundits Keep Spinning Us to Death.
Really Sally? You think you have to pump up Putin in order to face the reality of the Democratic Party’s corruption? One has absolutely nothing to do with the other.
The total control of the democrats by the neocon element including Sanders, who has decided it is more prudent to parrot their fascist line on foreign affairs and Trump’s lack of political courage probably lead to the Syria attack, which was a war crime on behalf of el qaeda type thugs. Unless a serious antiwar force can emerge, perhaps spearheaded by Tulsi Gabbard, our situation is terminal.
I tend to agree with Robert Steele: The two parties are two wings of the same bird and thus certain areas are not up for too much debate: Hegemony, funding the military-industrial complex & questioning the FED system, Big Pharma.
It was U. Sinclair who called them 2 wings of the same bird.
and the same bird = the vulture and so to “vulture capitalism”
I don’t believe it is possible for the progressives to win the war within the democratic party. They are all too bought and paid for. Sanders made a big mistake when he caved to the Clinton machine. No matter what he says now, he’s lost his credibility to a lot of his former supporters, including me. Tulsi Gabbard is our only hope now, and I think she has to go independent or signup with the Greens to move the progressive agenda forward. We need a real populist/peace movement that doesn’t cave to the establishment. The power structures (Wall St./the MSM/ the MIC) all need to be brought down simultaneously. Hopefully it won’t be a mushroom cloud that does it.
“Tulsi Gabbard is our only hope now, and I think she has to go independent or signup with the Greens to move the progressive agenda forward.”
Agreed!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t75EhlBy9Sg
I have begun to wonder if there is some intention to create a Democratic led Whitewater (great white whale of a pointless investigation) of Trump (if not, of course, the Republicans). It is serving as a massive distraction from the latest humanitarian outrages in Syria and Iraq and the ongoing devastation of Yemen (war crimes and impending famine) and Somalia (famine, drought and cholera) (Somalia being the site of our recently announced boots on the ground escalation).
Today’s poster-boy in the Russian “scandal” is Carter Page … who has apparently been “known” as a Russian sympathizer (he disagrees with America’s punitive foreign policies) for years and years and surveilled for months and months and months — before and after a brief official tenure as a Trump advisor. Various insinuations that he’s a “spy” or an “agent” … but where’s the beef?
My “spidy sense” is that much as the Benghazi investigations never got around to discussing arm shipments from Libya to Syria** , this investigation of “Russian ties” (most of which appear to be business as usual with perhaps some tax/reporting issues) may be obscuring a more appropriate examination of international organized crime involving Trump and many (too many) influential associates.
** with or without alleged use of proxy cargo ships, and/or laundering via interim destinations and/or actual iran/contra like money changing hands — off-book sales or payments.
Carter Page makes the NYT front page while
intercept: Republicans Sell Access to Congressional Staffers, Flouting Cardinal Ethics Rule
Documents show that the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee are both offering donors….
and
IBT: (Sirota) How Billionaire Trump Adviser Evades Ethics Law While Shaping Policies That Make Money For His Wall…The billionaire CEO of Blackstone, untethered by ethics law, oversees Trump’s economic policies in ways that are already helping his Wall Street…
This really appears to be a case of “fiddling while Rome burns”
sorry, left off the nyt link (other versions of Page story appears on other sites)
NYT: Trump Adviser’s Visit to Moscow Got the F.B.I.’s Attention. (This “visit” was in 2013 …. )
Democrats, republicans, Trumpians – it doesn’t matter, the deep state that controls the nation moves relentlessly to fulfill it’s dream of world domination, and untold riches for the rich. No political party or leader can stop that very real insane force. It is not at all clear at this point that there is anything that will stop these evil people short of nuclear war or total ecological collapse. Apparently the only way these insane “leaders” can be stopped is for every human on Earth to die, with them dying in their bunkers last of all.
Interesting that the Vault 7 leaker is now supposed to have come from inside the intelligence community, with Snowden’s saying that was the only possibility . . . hence smoke-blowing at Russia is thinning, along with Trump’s proving himself with his mighty strikes (and verbiage) here and there.
https://www.rt.com/usa/385350-cia-traitor-fbi-wikileaks-manhunt/
Sheepdog:
“While Bernie Sanders is hardly a reliable opponent of U.S. war policies, he is significantly more critical of military intervention than the Democratic Party leaders who often champion it.”
Bad dog!
I wondered how the Chinese president felt and thought at the news over chocolate dessert of the cruise missile attack. Trump may have reminded of the immature young man Lyutov in the Jewish Russian writer Isaac Babel’s short story who kills an innocent goose to be accepted by the tough cavalry soldiers?
https://youtu.be/ZHDsYuKAgo0
Hard to know … apparently Trump had already breached protocol by arriving at dinner after Xi …
according to podcast (I just happened to listen to this morning), the Chinese are “back to the drawing board” wrt Trump who announced some sort of understanding that has — to date — never been explicated … see also the Chinese pulling out of a much publicized deal with Jared .. .and then Trump’s subsequent almost-incoherent threatening behavior towards Korea** — my impression is frosty frosty days ahead, podcast suggests it may go beyond the temperature in the negotiating room…
https://audioboom.com/posts/5836724-dining-missiles-and-north-korea-at-mar-a-lago-with-president-trump-and-president-xi-gordongchang
Team Trump is filled with loud-mouthed idiots … whose utterances keep being contradicted by “reality” … we threaten to preemptively blow up Korea’s missile launch and then — 2 days later — admit we probably don’t have the capacity to do so.
The silence of the international community is deafening.
Glenn Greenwald interviews high level Bernie staffer who was born in Russia and has worked on Russian campaigns as well as on the Obama presidential campaign before working with Bernie. They discuss his take on the explosive dangers and unintended consequences of the Democratic Party’s political ploys baiting and attacking Putin/Russia:
https://theintercept.com/2017/04/19/a-sanders-campaign-adviser-was-a-russian-vitali-shkliarov-speaks-out/
What’s the old Voltaire truism? You can find out who controls you by seeing who you can’t criticize.
No one in US politics can criticize the endless war. That’s who controls us.