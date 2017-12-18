Questioning the Russia-gate ‘Motive’

A key pillar of the Russia-gate affair is the assumption that Russia’s leaders wanted to stop Hillary Clinton and boost Donald Trump, but the Kremlin’s views on last year’s election were much more nuanced, writes Gilbert Doctorow.
By Gilbert Doctorow
The American public is now experiencing mass paranoia over Russia-gate, hysteria about Russia supposedly corrupting and manipulating the U.S. political system. This panic originated with Obama administration holdovers in the intelligence community who outlined the narrative while providing few if any facts — and it has been carried forward by Democrats, some Republicans hostile to President Trump, and by the U.S. mainstream media.
The Russia-gate frenzy has similarities to the madness that followed the 9/11 attacks when public passions were manipulated to serve the geopolitical agenda of President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney. In that case, civil liberties that had become accepted norms in the U.S. were suddenly cast aside – and the public was deceptively led into the invasion of Iraq.
In both cases – the Iraq War and Russia-gate – the U.S. intelligence community played central roles by – regarding Iraq – promoting false intelligence that Iraq was hiding WMD and had ties to Al Qaeda and – in the Russian case – assessing (without presenting evidence) that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the hacking of Democratic emails and their publication via WikiLeaks to hurt Hillary Clinton’s campaign and to help elect Donald Trump.
While the Iraq deception was driven by the neoconservatives in the Bush-Cheney administration, the Russia paranoia was started by the nominally left-of-center administration of Barack Obama in the closing months of his presidency. It has been fanned ever since by liberals and centrists in the Democratic Party and the never-Trump contingent in the Republican Party as well as the mainstream media – with the goal of either removing Trump from office or politically crippling him and his administration, i.e., to reverse the results of the 2016 election or, as some might say, reverse the “mistake” of the 2016 election.
Because promoters of the Russia-gate hysteria talk about the Kremlin’s “war” on the U.S. political process, the frenzy also carries extreme dangers, even greater than the death and destruction from the Iraq War. Russia is the only country on earth capable of turning the United States into ashes within a day. And even as U.S. journalists and politicians have casually – and sloppily – hyped the Russia-gate affair, the Russians have taken the growls of hostility from the United States very seriously.
Rumbles of War
If Russia is preparing for war, as the latest issue of Newsweek magazine tells us, we have no one but our political leaders and media pundits to blame. They have no concern for Russian national sensitivities and the “red lines” that the Russians have drawn. U.S. senators and congressmen listen only to what U.S. “experts” think the Russian interests should be if they are to fit into a U.S.-run world. That is why the Senate can vote 98-2 in favor of elevating President Obama’s executive sanctions against Russia into federal law as happened this past summer so President Trump can’t reverse them.There have been a few U.S. journalists and academics who have examined the actual facts of the Russia-gate story and found them lacking in substance if not showing outright signs of fabrication, including Consortiumnews.com, Truthdig.com, and Antiwar.com. But they make up a very small minority.
Instead the major U.S. media has taken the Jan. 6 “Intelligence Community Assessment” accusing the Russians of meddling in the 2016 election as unassailable truth despite its stunning lack of evidence. According to President Obama’s Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, that “assessment” came from a “hand-picked” group of analysts from the CIA, FBI and National Security Agency, not the “all 17 intelligence agencies consensus” that the public was repeatedly told.
Perhaps the most significant challenge to the Russia-did-the-hacking “assessment” came from a study of the available forensic evidence by a group of former U.S. intelligence officers with relevant technical expertise from Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity.
The VIPS’ analysis of the known download speed of one batch of Democratic emails concluded in July that the emails were likely extracted by a local download, not an external hack over the Internet, i.e., an inside job by someone with direct access to the computers. But the VIPS findings were largely ignored by the U.S. mainstream media, which has treated the original “assessment” by those “hand-picked” analysts as unchallengeable if not flat fact.
Besides the conventional wisdom that Russia did “hack” the emails and somehow slipped the emails to WikiLeaks, there is another core assumption of the Jan. 6 report – that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the hack of the Democratic emails and their publication through WikiLeaks because of his contempt for Hillary Clinton and his desire for Trump to win.
Indeed, the Jan. 6 “assessment” treats this supposed motive as the central evidence of Russian guilt, since actual physical or testimonial evidence is lacking. Yet what is also missing from the report is any recognition of other attitudes among the Russian political elite that would go against the report’s thesis, including whether Putin would have taken such a risk in the face of a widespread consensus that Clinton was the near-certain winner – and the strong possibility that any Russian operation would be exposed. An evenhanded intelligence “assessment” would have included these counter-arguments even if in the end they were cast aside. But the Jan. 6 report offered no such context or balance.
A View from Moscow
However, from my perspective – having participated in some of the leading Russian public affairs programs in 2016 – I heard Russian insiders close to President Putin expressing grave doubts about whether a Trump presidency would be good for Russia.
Political talk shows are a very popular component of Russian television programming on all channels, both state-run and commercial channels. They are mostly carried on prime time in the evening but also are showing up in mid-afternoon where they have displaced soap operas and cooking lessons as entertainment for housewives and pensioners.
The shows are broadcast live either to the Moscow time zone or to the Far East time zone. Given the fact that Russia extends over nine time zones, they are also video recorded and reshown locally at prime time. In the case of the highest quality and most watched programs produced by Vesti 24 for the Rossiya One channel, they also are posted in their entirety and in the original Russian on Youtube.
The panelists come from a rather small pool of Russian legislators, including chairmen of the relevant committees of the Duma (lower house) and Federation Council (upper house); leading journalists; think tank professors; and retired military brass. The politicians are drawn from among the most visible and colorful personalities in the Duma parties, but also extend to Liberal parties such as Yabloko, which failed to cross the five-percent threshold in legislative elections and thus received no seats in parliament.
(Since I live in Brussels, I was flown by the various channels who paid airfare and hotel accommodation in Moscow. That is to say, my expenses were covered but there was no honorarium. I make this explicit acknowledgement to rebut in advance any notion that I and other outside panelists were in any way “paid by the Kremlin” or restricted in our freedom of speech on air.)
During the period under review, I appeared on both state channels, Rossiya-1 and Pervy Kanal, as well as on the major commercial television channel, NTV. My debut on the No. 1 talk show in Russia, “Sunday Evening with Vladimir Soloviev,” on Sept. 11, 2016, was particularly useful because I had a chance to speak with the host, Vladimir Soloviev, for five minutes before the program.
I put to him the question that interested me the most: whom did he want to see win the U.S. presidential election. Without hesitation, Soloviev told me that he did not want to see Trump win because the celebrity businessman was volatile, unpredictable — and weak. Soloviev added that he and other politically knowledgeable Russians did not expect improved relations with the U.S. regardless of who won. He rejected the notion that Trump’s tossing the neocons out of government would be a great thing in and of itself.
The Devil You Know
Soloviev’s resistance to the idea that Trump could be a good thing was not just an example of Russians’ prioritizing stability, the principle “better the devil you know,” meaning Hillary Clinton. During a chat with a Russian ambassador, someone also close to power, I heard the firm belief that the United States is like a big steamship which has its own inertia and cannot be turned around, that presidents come and go but American foreign policy remains the same.
This view may be called cynical or realistic, depending on your taste, but it is reflective of the thinking that came out from many of the panelists in the talk shows.
To appreciate what weight the opinions of Vladimir Soloviev carry, you have to consider just who he is – that his talk show is the most professional from among numerous rival shows and attracts the most important politicians and expert guests. But even more to the point, he is as close to Putin as journalists can get and is familiar with the President’s thinking.
In April 2015, Soloviev conducted a two-hour interview with Putin that was aired on Rossiya 1 under the title “The President.” In early January 2016, the television documentary “World Order,” co-written and directed by Soloviev, set out in forceful terms Putin’s views on American and Western attempts to stamp out Russian sovereignty that first were spoken at the Munich Security Conference in February 2007 and have evolved and become ever more frank since.
Soloviev has a Ph.D. in economics from the Institute of World Economics and International Relations of the USSR Academy of Sciences. He was an active entrepreneur in the 1990s and spent some time back then in the U.S., where his activities included teaching economics at the University of Alabama. He is fluent in English and has been an unofficial emissary of the Kremlin to the U.S. at various times.
For all of these reasons, I believe it is safe to say that Vladimir Soloviev represents the thinking of Russian elites close to Putin, if not the views of Putin himself.
I encountered similar skepticism about Trump elsewhere as well. On Sept. 27, 2016, I took part in the “Sixty Minutes” talk show on Rossiya 1that presented a post-mortem of the first Trump-Clinton debate the day before.
Presenter Yevgeny Popov and his wife and co-presenter Olga Skabeyeva made a point that was largely missing in Western news coverage – that the Democrats and Republicans had largely switched positions on the use of military force, with Clinton taking the more hawkish position and Trump the more dovish stance.
Doubting Trump
Yet, Russian politicians and journalists on the panel were split down the middle on whether Trump or Clinton was their preferred next occupant of the Oval Office. The Trump skeptics noted that he was impulsive and could not be trusted to act with prudence if there was some crisis or accidental clash between U.S. and Russian forces in the field, for example.
They took the cynical view that the more dovish positions that Trump took earlier were purely tactical, to differentiate himself from his Republican competitors and then Clinton. Thus, these analysts felt that Trump could turn out to be no friend of Russia on the day after the elections.
One Trump doubter called Trump a “non-systemic” politician – or anti-establishment. But that is not a compliment in the Russian context. It has the odious connotation applied to Alexei Navalny and some members of the U.S.- and E.U.-backed Parnas political movement, suggesting seditious intent.
The Oct. 20 program “Evening with Vladimir Soloviev,” which I watched on television from abroad, was devoted to the third Clinton-Trump debate. My main takeaway from the show was that there was a bemused unanimity on the very diverse panel that the U.S. presidential campaign was awful, with both candidates having serious weaknesses of character and/or careers. Particular attention was devoted to the very one-sided position of the U.S. mass media and the centrist establishments of both parties favoring Hillary Clinton.
Though flamboyant in his language, nationalist politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky, leader of the LDPR Party, touched on a number of core concerns:
“The debates were weak. The two cannot greet one another on stage, cannot say goodbye to one another at the end. They barely can get out the texts that have been prepared for them by their respective staffs. Repeating on stage what one may have said in the locker room. Billions of people around the world conclude with one word: disgrace! This is the worst electoral campaign ever.
“And mostly what we see is the style of the campaign. However much people criticize the USSR – the old fogies who ran it, one and the same, supposedly the conscience of the world. Now we see the same thing in the USA: the exceptional country – the country that has bases everywhere, soldiers everywhere, is bombing everywhere in some city or other. …
“Hillary has some kind of dependency. A passion for power – and that is dangerous for the person who will have her finger on the nuclear button. If she wins, on November 9th the world will be at the brink of a big war.”
Zhirinovsky made no secret of his partiality for Trump, calling him “clean” and “a good man” whereas Clinton has “blood on her hands” for the deaths of hundreds of thousands due to her policies as Secretary of State. But then again, Zhirinovsky has made his political career over more than 30 years precisely by making outrageous statements that run up against what the Russian political establishment says aloud.
Zhirinovsky had been the loudest voice in Russian politics in favor of Turkey and its president Erdogan, a position which he came to regret when the Turks shot down a Russian jet at the Syrian border, causing a rupture in bilateral relations.
The final word on Russia’s electoral preferences during the Oct. 20 show was given by the moderator, Vladimir Soloviev: “There can be no illusions. Both Trump and Clinton have a very bad attitude toward Russia. What Trump said about us and Syria was no compliment at all. The main theme of American political life right now is McCarthyism and anti-Russian hysteria.”
This being Russia, one might assume that the deeply negative views of the ongoing presidential election reflected a general hostility toward the United States as a country. But nothing of the sort came out from the discussion. To be sure, there was the odd outburst from Zhirinovsky. But otherwise the panelists, including Zhirinovsky, displayed informed respect and even admiration for what the U.S. has achieved and represents as a country. But the panelists concluded that the U.S. has a political leadership at the national level that is unworthy and inappropriate to its position in the world.
Yet, back in the U.S., the ongoing hysteria over Russia-gate and the perceived threat that Russia poses to U.S. national interests, risks tilting the world into nuclear war.
Gilbert Doctorow is an independent political analyst based in Brussels. His latest book, Does the United States Have a Future? was published on 12 October 2017. Both paperback and e-book versions are available for purchase on www.amazon.com and all affiliated Amazon websites worldwide.
The whole Russiagate affair stinks to high heaven, and exposes the bankruptcy of American politics. We show ourselves to be the clueless sixth graders of the world, and the biggest threat to world stability and peace among nations. How ironic that the Russians who we endlessly disparage, turn out to be so much more mature and ethically sound than ourselves.
Even if I conceded that Russia-gate were well-founded, and agreed with the “hand-picked” analysts’ conclusions, and uncovered a coherent narrative from amid all the various unrelated Russia-TrumpWorld contacts – all of which I *DON’T* – but even if I did, my advice to the U.S. would be:
Suck it up, buttercup!
Even if all this stuff is true, it’s still just part of the push and pull of international relations here on gradually baking planet Earth. Something to be evaluated and responded to rationally and proportionally as the work of statecraft goes on. Not a valid reason to upend domestic and international politics, or have a temper tantrum about Russia, which is still going to be there after the U.S. has stamped its feet and held its breath.
And it should go without saying, Russia-gate – even granting reality to its whole silly, baroque construction – is much less than the U.S. has done to almost every country on the globe, often repeatedly.
Amen to that DG.
There’s a refreshing bit of candor!
Russiagate follows the essential Soviet enemy created in the ’40s. After WWI, the US demobilised and closed defence plants, and went into a brief depression.
In the ’40s, that depression became the ‘primary post-war depression,’ meaning there must have been a secondary depression, i.e., the Great Depression. A theoretical economist at a small college in East Anglia named Keynes came up with the equations that explained the Great Depression, its cause and cure, and it was money and banking, not the war. Two brilliant practical economists, Adolph and Tojo, figured out how to use the theory of Keynes to end the Great Depression, cutting unemployment from more than 25% to less than 0%, but both passed away in the mid ’40s, and most feared the Great Depression would return, when Truman found the solution: have the USSR replace the Axis. The US Congress didn’t want to spend any money, but Truman got the Marshall Plan to stop Western Europe from all going Communist (and the Plan created lots of American jobs), plus the growing defence industries and military prevented a return of the Great Depression.
The collapse of the USSR necessitated a new enemy. Bush, sr used Panama and Iraq. Clinton used Somalia, Yugoslavia, and Iraq. Bush, jr used Afghanistan and Iraq. Obama used Libya and Russia. And now Trump is using Russia, Iran, and the DPRK.
Trump refuses to have every word prepared by experts, as all his predecessors did, so his words are very different, but his actions are not all that different. His foreign policy follows that of Obama, the Bushes, and Clinton.
That’s pretty good… But does Trump want Russia as an enemy? I don’t think so.
It would be a wonderful thing to if Rachel Maddow would have as her guest Gilbert Doctorow, but then me winning the billion dollar lotto would be as wonderful as well.
My version of that fantasy is that Chris Hayes – who on some level has to know better – one day takes a look at his savings and kids’ college funds, sees there’s enough there, and decides to just go on his show and tell the truth for the hour, or maybe only 15 minutes, they’d allow him before cancelling his show.
Rachel I think is just a creature of this stuff. Asking what she’d do or say freed of establishment ambition and control is like wondering what a fish would say if it could just get the water out of its mouth.
Funny how but a few years ago we would have been talking about Bill O’Reilly and Glenn Beck the same way. I will say this, that by seeing Rachel, Chris, and Joy Ann, go ballistic over Russia with them sounding like warmongers, is a fine example of what a Corporate Pay Check will do for a person who prefers their career over principle. Hard to believe that Rachel was once a liberal icon over at Air America, but then again it’s hard to believe the Democrat’s are the Working Man & Woman’s Political Party. Everything in our America these days is upside down, or sideways at best.
I have felt for a very longtime that the U.S. and Russia would make a perfect team to take on the problems of the world. I still hold out hope that someday I will see this union come about, and in a good way, as opposed to a bad way. Possibly Trump’s warning Putin of a terrorist attack in St Petersburg may open up the door to a continued détente, because Lord knows the world needs it.
I wouldn’t want America on my team even if I was being eaten alive by a pack of starving wolves. At least the wolves wouldn’t want me to sing God bless America as they devoured me.
I absolutely agree with you.The world is in turmoil as it hasn’t been for long time.To me it seems most people especially in the West don’t realize it.
I think Chris Hayes is beyond hope now. You can see it in his eyes. He’s a quisling who sold his soul to the corporation for his big paycheck.
He has an insipid insidious look in his eyes.
I knew he was lost when he shushed a black woman he was interviewing during the Primary when she started talking about Bernie. The camera was on him and he didn’t realize his silent signal to her went out over the air.
I quit watching him. But I did see clips from Jimmy Dore of his insipid insidious attack on Susan Sarandon after the election.
Maybe some day I’ll be sad about this, that a man who spoke the truth once about the corruption of power, has been corrupted by power. But not yet; I’m still just mad.
I’m afraid you’re right, Miranda Keefe. Thanks for those examples.
I still had some residual appreciation for Hayes until his hit piece on Randy Credico a couple of weeks ago. That’s when I realized that on the road he has chosen, there is no bottom, just down and down.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q_rTWxJepO8
The chicken wanted to cross the road to avoid bumping into Rachel Madcow.
Rachel Maddow Implied Sanders’ Supporters Disliked Clinton Due to Russian Propaganda
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=36arQMNldaw
Hey Abe that video is a great example of Hillary & Rachel projecting their guilt of interfering into Russian elections, and it should be used as evidence here to. Thanks for sharing, your comments are always appropriate and in this case sometimes funny while also being informative. Joe
Hi Abe, I watched your video too and it was very well done although nothing I didn’t already know. The pity is these sorts of informative pieces just aren’t seen by the public at large. By the way, do think Maddow looks a bit like Nikki Haley? Perhaps they are both hand maidens from Lucifer’s chamber of horrors?
The single challenging interview I ever saw her give was to Rand Paul. The rest are typically softball set ups. I’ve even seen Chris Matthews smack her down with a dose of reality on occasion. Her reputation vastly exceeds her abilities.
Realist, as you know it’s all about presentation, style, and performance. It’s ‘The Rachel Maddow SHOW’, not Hour, or Program, it is a SHOW. So, is Rachel more about entertainment, or is she really here to deliver the news?
“But the panelists concluded that the U.S. has a political leadership at the national level that is unworthy and inappropriate to its position in the world.”
Couldn’t have said it better myself. I bet these Russian panelists have the same view as the majority of Americans.
The whole glorious belt and road initiative, for all it’s superiority to an open military conflict, nevertheless is based on the myth of an ever expanding world of wealth and “progress.” It is just another version of the more and more is better and better meme, that is driving our planet to exhaustion and ecologic collapse. War is not the only cultural myth that humankind must grow beyond, if it is to survive. Excessive economic success will lead us to planetary failure.
I kinda see it as Including the entire world as equal partners in global economics. It will connect a lot of different countries and alow them to participate in the global economy as opposed to the being captive to the western domination model. Which of course would be progress No?
Not that its worth much, however….I tend to think that the whole ‘brink of nuclear war’ is nonsense. I don’t think it will come to that. At worst it may be some type of false nuclear flag ala Jericho TV series.
Washington – and Chappaqua – are probably full of people in power who think similarly: that this can all be used to play games of power and profit, and turned on and off at will like a faucet, but who have no actual stomach for tangling with adversaries who can and will hit back.
The problem is that the U.S., with its countless interventions and numerous aggressions, has trained the surviving countries outside its orbit to take the most dire possibilities seriously, and prepare accordingly.
Because of course there is no possibility whatsoever of any sort of nuclear launch based on false ‘incoming’ data,
or other sorts of accidents/system failures. After all, that has NEVER happened in the past . . .
If not familiar with the Tunguska Event of June, 1908, I would encourage you to read up on it, there is a lot of
information online following the Centennial Expeditions to the Tunguska region. It doesn’t take much imagination
to visualize a similar occurrence over a large city or military installation, or to realize what that might lead to.
(In fact, the much smaller meteorite which exploded over Chelyabinsk, Russia in February of 2013 could easily
have impacted the nearby Shagol Air Base, with unpredictable consequences.)
In his signature work “By the Bomb’s Early Light” (1985), eminent historian Paul Boyer stated that the most
dangerous time for nuclear conflagration was not the Cuban Missile Crisis, or the intense Cold War standoff
of the early 1980’s. Rather, he said, the most dangerous time would be in the early decades of the next century
(NOW), when multiple generations had become habituated to the presence of nuclear weapons in the world . . .
and those who intuitively understood, post Hiroshima, how things had fundamentally changed, were gone.
“Because of course there is no possibility whatsoever of any sort of nuclear launch based on false ‘incoming’ data,
or other sorts of accidents/system failures. After all, that has NEVER happened in the past .”
Of course irina, that’s not what the fear mongering is about tho is it? I’ve also read about a Tesla experiment at about the same time as Tunguska, that was way back however, so details may be blurred.
I would agree that an ‘accident’ is more likely to happen once hubris sets in.
And not by accident, perhaps. People being more or less oblivious to the dire consequences!
The Tesla experiment (had to do with his radio tower, a very interesting project in its own right) was a
contender for a while as a Tunguska explanation. But there were LOTS of eyewitness reports of ‘fire
in the sky’ and all evidence pointed to an airburst of a space rock or comet core. The 2008 expeditions
located a small, circular lake — Lake Cheko — which could be the terminus of the flight path and which
has an unusual cone-shaped configuration with indications of a heavy metal bolide at the bottom.
The Tunguska Event is precautionary, which original researcher Leonid Kulik (his story is fascinating also)
realized back in the 1930’s, after his epic expeditions to the ‘fall zone’. He stated that “there is no reason
a similar occurrence could not happen over a city — for example, St. Petersburg, which would have been
directly in the middle of the impact zone had the earth turned just 3 more hours in its orbit before impact.”
I’ve seen no mention of this close call:
Stanislav Petrov, ‘The Man Who Saved The World,’ Dies At 77
Except for him, 1983 could have been the end of the world as we know it.
https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2017/09/18/551792129/stanislav-petrov-the-man-who-saved-the-world-dies-at-77
Petrov and Arkhipov are the two Soviet heroes of the Cold War who stopped nuclear holocaust.
Comrade “Tannenhouser” likes to peddle “doubt” the same way “WC” did before that li’l potty mouth got him put in the “awaiting moderation” dog house.
In fact, the risk of a nuclear war is rising because of growing non-nuclear threats to nuclear weapons and their command-and-control systems.
In a conventional war, such “entanglement” could lead to non-nuclear operations inadvertently threatening the opponent’s nuclear deterrent or being misinterpreted as preparations for nuclear use, potentially sparking catastrophic escalation.
Russian political scientist, academic and author Alexey Arbatov is one of Russia’s foremost experts in the fields of international relations, foreign and military policy, international security, and arms control and disarmament.
Arbatov gave a Russian view of this problem and presented potential policy options here
http://carnegieendowment.org/files/Entanglement_interior_FNL.pdf
Arbatov has participated in many joint research projects with foreign experts on issues of strategic offensive and defensive weapons and compliance with international treaties on arms control.
He has been a member of numerous advisory boards, including the Governing Board of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the board of the Center for Nonproliferation Studies at the Monterey Institute of International Studies, the advisory board of the Geneva Centre for Security Policy (GCSP), the International Advisory Board of the Geneva Centre for the Democratic Control of Armed Forces (DCAF), the board of directors of the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI), and is the vice president of the International Luxembourg Forum on Preventing Nuclear Catastrophe.
Arbatov played a leading role in the politics of post-Soviet Russia. He was a member of the Soviet delegation to START I negotiations, a bi-lateral treaty on the Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms that was signed in 1991 between the United States and the Soviet Union. Following the break-up of the Soviet Union, he served for over a decade in the Russian State Duma, the lower house of the Federal Assembly, and served on various committees.
Arbatov was also a member of the International Commission on Nuclear Non-proliferation and Disarmament and the Weapons of Mass Destruction Commission.
Arbatov is an author and editor of many publications on issues of global security, strategic stability, disarmament, Russian military reform, and various current domestic and foreign political issues:
Missile Defense: Confrontation and Cooperation (2013)
Nuclear Reset: Arms Reduction and Nonproliferation (2012)
20 Years Without the Berlin Wall: A Breakthrough to Freedom (2011)
Outer Space: Weapons, Diplomacy, and Security (2010)
Equation Security (2010)
Nuclear Proliferation: New Technologies, Weapons, Treaties (2009)
Beyond Nuclear Deterrence: Transforming the US-Russian Equation (2006)
Defense and Security of Russia (2004)
Not that any of it is “worth much” to comrade “Tannenhouser” or “WC”, however.
Abe, I’m allowed to have my opinion, regardless as to what your Zionist addled grey matter wrongly believes about me or my reasons for being here. In the future I would kindly request that you leave me and any comment I choose to make here out of your dead horse beatings. I will afford you the same courtesy . Thanks for the Arbatov info. I doubt it will change my mind about nuclear war…. I am not being asphyxiated by a singular belief like some among us here though….so who knows…. Thanks again Abe.
Calm down now, comrade(s) “Tannenhouser” / “WC”
We all recognize that you’re highly allergic to all that “garbage about facts”
https://consortiumnews.com/2017/12/15/protecting-the-shaky-russia-gate-narrative/
Lord knows, we wouldn’t want to witness you “being asphyxiated” by reality.
It’s quite obvious that any mention of Israel or pro-Israel Lobby motive is “beating a dead horse” for you and your Hasbara homies.
“Israel” flashes on the computer screen and you’re all positively propelled into conniptions, paycheck or no.
“Pointing out the obvious is so useless” in the main “opinion” you’re allowed to have.
Anyway, thanks for the sudden tsunami of “kindly” troll “courtesy”.
Sure beats that li’l orgy of cussing you indulged in the other day.
As Israel-gate grinds forward, hilarious Hasbara “doubt” from trolls like “Tannenhouser” / “WC” will no doubt profusely ensue.
Ok then lets talk reality or rather your tenuous grasp on it.
1st reality check. In 2011 a friend of mine was kidnapped in international water’s off the Gaza on an aid boat by IDF forces.
I am better versed in the overreach and criminal ongoing of the Zionist regime occupying Palestinian lands than 80% of the general population.
2nd Reality check. I have not once discounted or tried to distract from your incessant the Zionists did it message. All I did was ask a valid question (to someone else by the way) you are the one who attacked me as a Hasbera troll.
3rd reality check Do I think your message is nonsense? Yes I do….I think this because all you do is ‘preach to the choir ‘ here. 90% of the people here are well aware of the simple facts you regurgitate at a full time job pace. So ya it is.
In the run-up to World War I, the eventual combatants had pretty much the same attitude.
What a wonderful article! I just wish Mr. Doctorow had written this months ago. It is helpful to understand the thinking of the whole Russian talk show culture – which sounds remarkably like ours except theirs sounds more like our talk shows USED to be like and no longer are, thanks to the neo-con Dems and their raging fury that Hillary wasn’t elected. It’s interesting to know that the Russians correctly perceived Hillary as a militaristic threat to world peace and Trump as being unstable and erratic.
I also wonder if Obama loses any sleep over his disasterous behavior during the last months of his presidency.
“I also wonder if Obama loses any sleep over his disastrous behavior during the last months of his presidency.”
To be precise, Obama the Fraud was the driving force behind initiation of the anti-Trump activities.
Overall, the country has been suffering from various high-placed parasites: http://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2017/12/harper-why-isnt-james-clapper-behind-bars-.html#comments
Comment section: “… an inveterate liar and ass-kissing social climber. .” — That s was about about the lying Clapper but the same words are also ring true for Morell, Hayden, Obama, Mueller, Lynch, Rice, Haley…
The Russiagate is falling apart and the chronology of the fraud reveals the main culprits name by name: http://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2017/12/your-trump-dossier-cheat-sheet-by-publius-tacitus.html
The cheerleading presstitutes of MSM do not look good at all.
“There is no doubt that… the Obama WH was at least aware and complicit but more likely an active participant in this conspiracy. We know that Susan Rice unmasked the surveillance. We also know what Farkas said on a public broadcast [http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-03-29/smoking-gun-obama-defense-deputy-slips-live-tv-reveals-spying-trump-team-and-leaking.] We know how Obama acted with closing Russian consular facilities. … This conspiracy at the highest levels of both Britain and the US is possibly unprecedented wherein disinformation and the use of the powers of law enforcement and state security to directly manipulate constitutional prerogatives must lead to increasing authoritarianism.”
The MSM – particularly NY Times and Washington Post – have responded to the recent development of this information by stating that “Russian meddling” is a flat fact which constitutes “objective reality” even though the very documents they claim establish this reality say just the opposite. The conceptual framework described by a Bush insider of creating “our own reality” appears to have been internalized across the whole political and media establishment.
The Bush insider was Karl Rove, AKA “Turd Blossom”.
Yeah, this is one guilt-ridden s.o.b.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C4D8ZKwXAAEugBS?format=jpg
This piece by Gilbert Doctorow gets at the other of Russia-gate’s non-existent legs: not only is the factual basis lacking, but the very elements of the narrative are false or self-contradictory.
As Russia-gate is rapidly revealed as Israel-gate, it is important to consider questions of motive and political interference in terms of the history and current status of Russian Jews.
According to the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia, there are about 1 million people of Russian Jewish descent currently living in Russia.
Israel has the largest population of Russian Jews in the world: 1.2 million.
Vladimir Zhirinovsky, known for his political antics and controversial remarks about Jews, is the son of a Jewish father who is buried in Israel https://www.haaretz.com/the-jewish-side-of-the-family-1.191738
Four of Zhirinovsky’s relatives had been killed during the Holocaust. Zhirinovsky’s father, Wolf Eidelshtein, abandoned the family while his son was still an infant, and emigrated to Israel in 1949 (together with his new wife Bella and his brother).
Zhirinovsky’s father was a member of the right-wing nationalist Herut party in Israel, and died in 1983 when he was run over by a bus in Tel Aviv. Zhirinovsky reportedly did not find out the details of his father’s life in Israel until many years later, or even that he had died.
Historically, the vast territories of the former Russian Empire hosted the largest population of Jews in the world. The presence of Jewish people in the European part of Russia can be traced to the 7th–14th centuries CE. In the 11th and 12th centuries, the Jewish population in Kiev, in present-day Ukraine, was restricted to a separate quarter. Evidence of the presence of Jewish people in Muscovite Russia is first documented in the chronicles of 1471.
During the reign of Catherine II in the 18th century, Jewish people were restricted to the Pale of Settlement within Russia, a territory that encompassed current day Belarus, Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine. Beginning in the 1880s, waves of anti-Jewish pogroms swept across different regions of the empire for several decades. More than two million Jews fled Russia between 1880 and 1920, mostly to the United States.
The chaotic years of World War I, the February and October Revolutions, and the Russian Civil War had created social disruption that led to anti-Semitism. Some 150,000 Jews were killed in the pogroms of 1918–1922, 125,000 of them in Ukraine, 25,000 in Belarus. These were probably the largest-scale European massacres of Jews to date. The pogroms were mostly perpetrated by anti-communist forces; sometimes, Red Army units engaged in pogroms as well. After a short period of confusion, the Soviets started executing guilty individuals and even disbanding the army units whose men had attacked Jews. Although pogroms were still perpetrated after this, mainly by Ukrainian units of the Red Army during its retreat from Poland (1920), in general, the Jews regarded the Red Army as the only force which was able and willing to defend them. The Russian Civil War pogroms shocked world Jewry and rallied many Jews to the Red Army and the Soviet regime.
In August 1919, the Soviet government arrested many rabbis, seized Jewish properties, including synagogues, and dissolved many Jewish communities. The Jewish section of the Communist Party labeled the use of the Hebrew language “reactionary” and “elitist” and the teaching of Hebrew was banned. Zionists were persecuted harshly, with Jewish communists leading the attacks.
Following the civil war, however, the new Bolshevik government’s policies produced a flourishing of secular Jewish culture in Belarus and western Ukraine in the 1920s. The Soviet government outlawed all expressions of anti-Semitism, with the public use of the ethnic slur “Yid” being punished by up to one year of imprisonment, and tried to modernize the Jewish community by establishing 1,100 Yiddish-language schools, 40 Yiddish-language daily newspapers and by settling Jews on farms in Ukraine and Crimea; the number of Jews working in the industry had more than doubled between 1926 and 1931. At the beginning of the 1930s, the Jews were 1.8 percent of the Soviet population but 12–15 percent of all university students.
In 1934 the Soviet state established the Jewish Autonomous Oblast in the Russian Far East, but the region never came to have a majority Jewish population. Today, the JAO is Russia’s only autonomous oblast and, aside of Israel, the world’s only Jewish territory with an official status.
The observance of the Sabbath was banned in 1929, foreshadowing the dissolution of the Communist Party’s Yiddish-language Yevsektsia in 1930 and worse repression to come. Numerous Jews were victimized in Stalin’s purges as “counterrevolutionaries” and “reactionary nationalists”, although in the 1930s the Jews were underrepresented in the Gulag population. The share of Jews in the Soviet ruling elite declined during the 1930s, but was still more than double their proportion in the general Soviet population. According to Israeli historian Benjamin Pinkus, “We can say that the Jews in the Soviet Union took over the privileged position, previously held by the Germans in tsarist Russia”.
In the 1930s, many Jews held high rank in the Red Army High Command: Generals Iona Yakir, Yan Gamarnik, Yakov Smushkevich (Commander of the Soviet Air Forces) and Grigori Shtern (Commander-in-Chief in the war against Japan and Commander at the front in the Winter War).
During World War Two, an estimated 500,000 soldiers in the Red Army were Jewish; about 200,000 were killed in battle. About 160,000 were decorated, and more than a hundred achieved the rank of Red Army general. Over 150 were designated Heroes of the Soviet Union, the highest award in the country.
More than two million Soviet Jews are believed to have died during the Holocaust in warfare and as civilians in Nazi-occupied territories.
In the late 1980s and early 1990s, many Soviet Jews took the opportunity of liberalized emigration policies, with more than half of the population leaving, most for Israel, and the West: Germany, the United States, Canada, and Australia. For many years during this period, Russia had a higher rate of immigration to Israel than any other country.
Russia’s Jewish population is still the third biggest in Europe, after France and United Kingdom. In November 2012, the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center, one of the world’s biggest museums of Jewish history, opened in Moscow. Some have described a ‘renaissance’ in the Jewish community inside Russia since the beginning of the 21st century.
Abe-
Thanks for this comment. Once again I get an education. I am curious about the state of the Jewish community, especially what some call the “Russian Jewish Mafia” and Trump. It is very confusing to me. Jews like William Browder are behind the bashing of Russia, and the sanctions imposed by the US Congress, yet it seems there are many Jewish Oligarchs remaining in Russia. I know that no group is homogenous, and it is racist to think so, but I am curious that there is a ‘renaissance’ in the Jewish community at the same time as Jews like Browder seem hard set on destroying Putin. If you know more details, and/or can provide some useful links, I’d appreciate it.
With regards to Hillary Clinton, does anyone remember on the 1990s television show ‘Babylon 5’ where an insane, power-mad emperor has a collection of severed heads—those of his enemies—he talks to in order to gloat over their defeat at his hands? That’s what sprang to mind when Clinton cackled over the gruesome murder of Colonel Gaddafi. Why would any rational person have thought she was preferable to Drumpf, who, while dangerously unstable himself, at least pretended to understand the ramifications of starting a shooting war with Russia?
On the other hand, Drumpf—who lacks not only principles but even the slightest amount of common sense—may yet find himself starting something world-ending just to try and placate the depraved savages baying for his impeachment, and that is something we all should fear. And to think we have the so-called “deep state” to “thank” for the present mess. UGH.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=32JFfCm37R8
I may detest Trump’s policies, but I’ve yet to figure out why he is perceived as so unstable. Kind of ridiculous when America itself has run amok, implementing a neocon agenda with it’s lawless wars, and castrating itself to a foreign power, Israel. The cold war really got underway during the Obama administration and could initiate a hot one, which sounds really crazy to me. Not to mention the media that has fallen into line with this agenda. Whose really unstable?
His fondness for nuclear chicken, for one thing.
Not good, but it was under the Obama administration that they surrounded Russia with anti-ballistic missiles in what were former Soviet countries, created a coup in Ukraine which led to direct confrontation with pro Russian forces and as the article states Russia-gate got it’s start under the Obama administration, pushed by Clinton, and her fellow democrats. So far the back and forth rhetoric with North Korea is all talk, but during previous administrations there was no talk just shock and awe and wars based on lies, and millions of lives lost. To single Trump out as the crazy one, tends to negate the pathology that is very much a part of this country, and it distracts people from that realization.
I don’t think it’s so much that Trump is the “crazy” one, as it is that Trump is a buffoon. His childish antics are embarrassing, as is his fragile ego. They all make horrible policy decisions (or jump to the will of the Deep State), but Trump looks and acts like a cartoon character while doing so.
Leslie F. Can you name a POTUS that hasn’t rattled sabers with NK? Actually it happens so often one might begin to believe it was SOP for any POTUS, no? Even Obama claimed they would bury them. How unstable would you say he was?
There are degrees of mental instability. Trump is pretty far out on the curve.
I heard a reporter from CNN say that Trump responded to reporters questions and was raving. They showed the clip, and no raving. Russia-gate, sexual allegations, and he’s crazy have all been pushed, and to what end? To get rid of him. If Obama listens to a troika of women, Clinton, Powers and Summers, that want to overthrow Qaddafi, and does not heed the warnings of the Pentagon, and the Justice Dept, and goes forth with a war that destroyed a country, created the worst immigration crisis, along with death and destruction, is that not “crazy”? You can look at his policies such as naming Jerusalem as the capital of Israel as destructive, as he does the bidding of Israel, but then again we have never been an honest broker in that part of the woods. Why Mike is trump far out on the curve, anymore then his predecessors? What ever happened to actions speak louder then words, that I always heard as a child.
“But otherwise the panelists, including Zhirinovsky, displayed informed respect and even admiration for what the U.S. has achieved and represents as a country” I would like to ask why they would make such a statement, since as an American I would choke on those words knowing our history. An attempt at diplomacy at best. Thank goodness they followed it up with “…the U.S. has a political leadership at the national level that is unworthy and inappropriate to its position in the world.” Personally I like Zhirinovsky, although wrong on some issues he did nail Clinton, and all that blood on her hands.
Trump was trailing in virtually every single poll. Most reasonable people thought Trump was going to lose, therefore it’s very likely the Kremlin felt Trump was not going to be the winner. Why would Moscow risk interfering in the U.S. prez election knowing the impending winner was very likely going to be Killary? Once the warmongering queen was ensconced in the White House the Kremlin would know she’d seek bloody revenge for Russia’s interference in the prez election by ramping up sanctions, unleashing proxy forces on pro-Kremlin leaders around the globe, and harassing Russia’s border regions. It defies all sense.
Gilbert Doctorow’s article offers some interesting insights into the contemporary Russian view of its dysfunctional adversaries in the U.S., although it very much reflects the astute commentary that can be found on RT. Also, Abe’s comments above include good historical perspectives, along with some interesting observations on the enigmatic Zhirinovsky.
I’m sure that most Russians supported Bernie Sanders, like I did. Trump was my second choice for a Peace candidate and got my vote over the Clinton/Bush Crime Family.
I voted no to the whole rigged charade. Why endorse a crooked wheel? I don’t get my kicks from being abused. Belief in voting subtracts from real efforts that count. Voting is a basic scam of our undemocratic system.
I suggest you do both…….
This article, linked below, by Parry, also ConsortiumNews, discusses the “Russia-gate” fiasco too.. But Parry rips apart the NYT”s recent published lies and propaganda regarding this topic. Seems that FOX and NYT are not that far apart anymore? I’ve never seen either, and never will.I believe that most citizens inside the USA think the NYT is a good news source. A very big problem here in the USA is mass ignorance, and apparently committed to remaining ignorant, by golly.
Here’s the article:
https://consortiumnews.com/2017/12/15/protecting-the-shaky-russia-gate-narrative/.
The corruption of the New York Times is indeed a central problem of our democracy. It is still seen as the the vanguard of democracy, by those who perceive themselves in the know. None of the recent phony wars could have occurred without the NYT compiicity.
Above, Doctorow usefully adduces relevant anecdotal information regarding attitudes to the US election expressed in major Russian political talk show programs directed at a domestic Russian audience.
Complementary to this, Justin Raimondo earlier adduced evidence on relevant aspects of Russian media geared for foreign consumption. He compared an assertion of the “intelligence Community Assessment” of January 6 to what we in fact know about RT’s coverage:
“The report claims that RT and the Sputnik web site ‘began openly supporting Trump’s candidacy.’ This is untrue: if you bother to look at RT’s YouTube channel, for example, it’s clear that if they were supporting anyone it was Bernie Sanders. And a simple search of RT’s news stories shows that the station regularly echoed charges of racism directed at Trump by his opponents. With “support” like that, Trump doesn’t need opponents.” (hyperlinks omitted)
http://original.antiwar.com/justin/2017/01/10/wheres-the-evidence/
The Intercept now reporting that Jill Stein will provide all documents regarding her traitorous appearance at an RT event to the House Intelligence Committee. Can’t imagine a clearer illustration of the toxic cocktail of stupidity and malice at the heart of this garbage: https://theintercept.com/2017/12/18/jill-stein-will-hand-over-russia-related-communications-to-senate-commmittee/
Breaking: my sources tell me Mueller is feverishly drafting subpoenas for Rocky and Bullwinkle. We’re sure to get to the heart of this perfidy any moment.
Russia-gate has nothing to do with a stolen election. For proof, nobody is taking tech steps with voting methods to prevent it being done “again.”
It is about removing Trump, reversing an election. It is a Constitutional coup just like the same people did in Brazil and Honduras a short while ago, Team Hillary. We even know when and where she called the meeting to plan it out, and who was there, shortly after the election.