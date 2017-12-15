Protecting the Shaky Russia-gate Narrative

Exclusive: The New York Times continues its sorry pattern of falsifying the record on Russia-gate, giving its readers information that the newspaper knows not to be true, reports Robert Parry.
By Robert Parry
If Russia-gate is the massive scandal that we are told it is by so many Important People — across the U.S. mainstream media and the political world — why do its proponents have to resort to lies and exaggerations to maintain the pillars supporting the narrative?
A new example on Thursday was The New York Times’ statement that a Russian agency “spent $100,000 on [Facebook’s] platform to influence the United States presidential election last year” – when the Times knows that statement is not true.
According to Facebook, only 44 percent of that amount appeared before the U.S. presidential election in 2016 (i.e., $44,000) and few of those ads addressed the actual election. And, we know that the Times is aware of the truth because it was acknowledged in a Times article in early October.
As part of that article, Times correspondents Mike Isaac and Scott Shane reported that the ads also covered a wide range of other topics: “There was even a Facebook group for animal lovers with memes of adorable puppies that spread across the site with the help of paid ads.”
As nefarious as the Times may think it is for Russians to promote a Facebook page about “adorable puppies,” the absurdity of that concern – and the dishonesty of the Times then “forgetting” what it itself reported just two months ago about the timing and contents of these “Russian-linked ads” – tells you a great deal about Russia-gate.
On Thursday, the Times chose to distort what it already knew to be true presumably because it didn’t want to make the $100,000 ad buy (which is not a particularly large sum) look even smaller and less significant by acknowledging the pre-election total was less than half that modest amount – and even that total had little to do with the election.
Why would the Times lie? Because to tell the truth would undercut the narrative of evil Russians defeating Hillary Clinton and putting Donald Trump in the White House – the core narrative of Russia-gate.
Another relevant fact is that Facebook failed to find any “Russian-linked” ads during its first two searches and only detected the $100,000 after a personal visit from Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and a leading legislator on Internet regulation.
In other words, Facebook’s corporate executives dredged up something to appease Warner. That way, Warner and the Democrats could blame Russia for the Trump presidency, sparing further criticism of Clinton’s dreadful campaign (in which she labeled half of Trump’s voters “deplorables”) and her neo-liberal economic policies (and neo-conservative foreign policies) that have alienated much of America’s working class as well as many progressives.
Leaving Out Context
The Times also might have put the $100,000 in “Russian-linked” ads over a two-year period in the context of Facebook’s $27 billion in annual revenue, but the Times didn’t do that – apparently because it would make even the full $100,000 look like a pittance.
Trimming the total down to $44,000 and admitting that only a few of those ads actually dealt with Clinton and Trump would be even worse for the Russia-gate narrative.
Ironically, the Times’ latest false depiction of the $100,000 in ads as designed “to influence” the 2016 election appeared in an article about Facebook determining that other Russian-linked ads, which supposedly had a powerful effect on Great Britain’s Brexit vote, totaled just three ads at the cost of 97 cents. (That is not a misprint.)
According to Facebook, the three ads, which focused on immigration, were viewed some 200 times by Britons over four days in May 2016. Of course, the response from British parliamentarians who wanted to blame the Brexit vote on Moscow was to assert that Facebook must have missed something. It couldn’t be that many Britons had lost faith in the promise of the European Union for their own reasons.
We have seen a similar pattern with allegations about Russian interference in German and French elections, with the initial accusations being widely touted but not so much the later conclusions by serious investigations knocking down the claims. [See, for instance, Consortiumnews.com’s “German Intel Clears Russia on Interference.”]
The only acceptable conclusion, it seems, is “Russia Guilty!”
These days in Official Washington, it has become almost forbidden to ask for actual evidence that would prove the original claim that Russia “hacked” Democratic emails, even though the accusation came from what President Obama’s Director of National Intelligence James Clapper acknowledged were “hand-picked” analysts from the CIA, FBI and National Security Agency.
These “hand-picked” analysts produced the evidence-lite Jan. 6 “assessment” about Russia “hacking” the emails and slipping them to WikiLeaks – a scenario denied by both WikiLeaks and Russia.
When that “assessment” was released almost a year ago, even the Times’ Scott Shane noticed the lack of proof, writing: “What is missing from the [the Jan. 6] public report is what many Americans most eagerly anticipated: hard evidence to back up the agencies’ claims that the Russian government engineered the election attack. … Instead, the message from the agencies essentially amounts to ‘trust us.’”
But the Times soon “forgot” what Shane had inconveniently noted and began reporting the Russian “hacking” as accepted wisdom.
The 17-Agencies Canard
Whenever scattered expressions of skepticism arose from a few analysts or non-mainstream media, the doubts were beaten back by the claim that “all 17 U.S. intelligence agencies” concurred in the conclusion that Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered the hacking to hurt Hillary Clinton and help Donald Trump. And what kind of nut would doubt the collective judgment of all 17 U.S. intelligence agencies!
Though the 17-agency canard was never true, it served an important purpose in establishing the Russia-gate groupthink. Wielding the “all 17 intelligence agencies” club, the U.S. mainstream media pounded politicians and policymakers into line, making any remaining skeptics seem more out of step and crazy.
So, in May 2017, when Clapper (along with former CIA Director John Brennan) admitted in congressional testimony that it wasn’t true that all 17 agencies concurred in the Russian hacking conclusion, those statements received very little attention in the mainstream media.
The New York Times among other major news outlets just continued asserting the 17-agency falsehood until the Times was finally pressured to correct its lie in late June, but that only led to the Times shifting to slightly different but still misleading wording, citing a “consensus” among the intelligence agencies without mentioning a number or by simply stating the unproven hacking claim as flat fact.
Even efforts to test the Russian-hack claims through science were ignored or ridiculed. When former NSA technical director William Binney conducted experiments that showed that the known download speed of one batch of DNC emails could not have occurred over the Internet but matched what was possible for a USB-connected thumb drive — an indication that a Democratic insider likely downloaded the emails and thus that there was no “hack” — Binney was mocked as a “conspiracy theorist.”
Even with the new disclosures about deep-seated anti-Trump bias in text messages exchanged between two senior FBI officials who played important early roles in the Russia-gate investigation, there is no indication that Official Washington is willing to go back to the beginning and see how the Russia-gate story might have been deceptively spun.
In a recently released Aug. 15, 2016 text message from Peter Strzok, a senior FBI counterintelligence official, to his reputed lover, senior FBI lawyer Lisa Page, Strzok referenced an apparent plan to keep Trump from getting elected before suggesting the need for “an insurance policy” just in case he did. A serious investigation into Russia-gate might want to know what these senior FBI officials had in mind.
But the Times and other big promoters of Russia-gate continue to dismiss doubters as delusional or as covering up for Russia and/or Trump. By this point – more than a year into this investigation – too many Important People have bought into the Russia-gate narrative to consider the possibility that there may be little or nothing there, or even worse, that it is the “insurance policy” that Strzok envisioned.
Investigative reporter Robert Parry broke many of the Iran-Contra stories for The Associated Press and Newsweek in the 1980s. You can buy his latest book, America’s Stolen Narrative, either in print here or as an e-book (from Amazon and barnesandnoble.com).
Here is an article that looks at how Google is proposing to “protect us” from all things Russian:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.lt/2017/11/how-google-manages-fake-news.html
George Orwell was right, he was just a few decades ahead of his time. Non-government actors in the United States, including Google, have learned an important lesson from the 2016 election and we can pretty much assure ourselves that the next election will see significant massaging when it comes to what we read and hear.
Lately I’ve heard on PBS and other news shows that Russia “invaded Ukraine” and also attacked Crimea and essentially stole the island back to Russia. I forget the exact words used about Crimea but that was the gist. I have heard several times people on PBS using the the words Russia “invaded Ukraine” to describe what happened there. Like the N.Y.T. PBS is supposed to be the go to place for unbiased news and now they are blatantly lying to the public – and have been lying certainly as far back as 2014, if not before.
It’s very discouraging to know that there are so few places where one can go to get actual facts. Consortium is one and, surprisingly RT is often another – at least RT tells us about stuff going on in other parts of the world that we never hear about in the MSM. Boy! talk about being an insular country! America is the most isolated country in the world when it comes to knowledge about other lands. We go on about how narcissistic Trump is, but the fact is that our whole government and our MSM is totally narcissistic and has been for quite a while – all we think about is us- and our government is willing to kill and lay waste anyone or any country that doesn’t do exactly what we want, even when what we want is disasterous for not only other countries, but also disasterous for our own country. We are so narcissistic that we can’t see it.
Well ranney, while I look at and read this site regularly, I gotta say that Trump is merely a doppelgänger for our country’s collective psyche. This country is off the rails in every way possible. Yes, that includes those bad apples of the deep state AND compliant hamster citizens who vote and are currently scurrying about on the wheel of capitalism in pursuit of the Christmas Machine. All the hand wringing done on this web-site ain’t gonna change any of it.
Mr. Parry would do everyone justice by taking his excellent skills and expanding his writing repertoire beyond Russia-gate. I’m seriously beginning to wonder what’s up with him that he repeatedly beats the same old sorry drum- like the MSM- only on the opposite side. It’s getting tiresome. How about proposing solutions to what ails us?
Sorry to ruin everyone’s party.
“major media outlets have made humiliating, breathtaking errors on the Trump-Russia story, always in the same direction, toward the same political goals. Here is just a sample of incredibly inflammatory claims that traveled all over the internet before having to be corrected, walked back, or retracted — often long after the initial false claims spread, and where the corrections receive only a tiny fraction of the attention with which the initial false stories are lavished:
– Russia hacked into the U.S. electric grid to deprive Americans of heat during winter (Wash Post)
– An anonymous group (PropOrNot) documented how major U.S. political sites are Kremlin agents (Wash Post)
– WikiLeaks has a long, documented relationship with Putin (Guardian)
– A secret server between Trump and a Russian bank has been discovered (Slate)
– RT hacked C-SPAN and caused disruption in its broadcast (Fortune)
– Russians hacked into a Ukrainian artillery app (Crowdstrike)
– Russians attempted to hack elections systems in 21 states (multiple news outlets, echoing Homeland Security)
– Links have been found between Trump ally Anthony Scaramucci and a Russian investment fund under investigation (CNN) […]
“But what it means most of all is that when media outlets are responsible for such grave and consequential errors as the spectacle we witnessed yesterday, they have to take responsibility for it by offering transparency and accountability. In this case, that can’t mean hiding behind P.R. and lawyer silence and waiting for this to just all blow away.
“At minimum, these networks — CNN, MSNBC, and CBS — have to either identify who purposely fed them this blatantly false information or explain how it’s possible that ‘multiple sources’ all got the same information wrong in innocence and good faith. Until they do that, their cries and protests the next time they’re attacked as ‘Fake News’ should fall on deaf ears, since the real author of those attacks — the reason those attacks resonate — is themselves and their own conduct.”
The U.S. Media Suffered Its Most Humiliating Debacle in Ages and Now Refuses All Transparency Over What Happened
By Glenn Greenwald
https://theintercept.com/2017/12/09/the-u-s-media-yesterday-suffered-its-most-humiliating-debacle-in-ages-now-refuses-all-transparency-over-what-happened/
Hilary gave it away, as the (anti-democratic)”Democratic Party” gave it all away and has been doing it for decades.
Whereas the right has wisely (for it’s purposes) built long term infrastructure of funded think tanks, media, fundamentalist ideologists, etc; the Democratic Establishment has dumped on it’s base at practically ever turn, never really showing actual support for it’s public community, and has joined with the right to destroy all attempt to build an actual peoples’ political party.
I just turned 84 and have witnessed the ever-growing weakness and right-leaning of the Party” since I was a little kid and have seen it only become more disgustingly lame and disingenuous in all these years since, with extended travel, 20-year military service and work around the world, in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.
And we are largely to blame, being humans and Americans, we sit back-busy with our lives, and neglect our responsibilities to our fellow man and community.
Get up off your ass, guys…
I must add, the so-called Party has quite consistently ACTIVELY fought against labor, consumers, t’s own loyal public.
Among the many great comments posted here I find in your resume Mr Opperman a ton of experienced words worth listening too. In fact, it is people such as yourself that I feel our younger generation should be learning from. Your traveling, and working for the government has given you an insight that many of us do not have, nor will get since we are all not like you John. So keep posting, and tell us what you think America should do next, as we go forward. Thank you for your remarks, they are respected for what you have earned. Joe
Thanks for this post John.
In the end, this whole RussiaGate scandal may actually have a positive impact if it can be proven that it was a conspiracy cooked up by the “Deep State” as insurance in case of a Trump victory. If this is proven and actually becomes common knowledge, people like Brennan and Clapper, and their MSM mouthpieces, will never be trusted again. Though heads didn’t roll after the exposure of the “weapons of mass destruction” lie, this one might tip the balance. Their argument that the “intelligence was mistaken” won’t fly, as RussiaGate is so obviously a purposely constructed lie. It would be even greater if this led to a counter-investigation where all the perps were exposed and publicly prosecuted, and the Intelligence Agencies were “broken into 1000 pieces.” Maybe while they were at it, they could get around to auditing the Pentagon. I like to dream big.
My hope is that websites like this one can continue to build an audience and speak truth to power now that net neutrality appears dead.
Skip Scott
“people like Brennan and Clapper, and their MSM mouthpieces, will never be trusted again”
After iraq and WMD. After Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin. Iran and the Contras. Watergate After all of the lies these agencies have told and brazenly admitted that they lie to the American public what makes you think that this matter of Russia Gate will make any difference. Barnum had it right. There is a sucker born every minute. In the US case it is millions of suckers born every minute.There was a tribe of aboriginals in California who never had lies in their culture. . When Europeans reached what is now California they would laugh at those people because they were so gullible. Well with each new line, hook and sinker that Americans swallow those Indians would have to think that the overall American population incorporated that part of their culture as it,s own. I would have to wonder if there is a population in any other country on earth that beleives lies told them by repeated and aknowledged liars. Like Clapper and company.
Funny how the NYT will try and make hay with a collection of various Russian disjointed ads on Facebook with an investment of $44,000.xx out weights the 4.9 billion dollars worth of free media coverage the MSM gave Trump through the whole 2016 presidential campaign, and nobody thinks nothing of it. If there was any type of collusion to help Trump win the White House then why not question this free media give away?
As a side note, should we investigate Jared Kushner and Michael Flynn for colluding with Israel?
Senator Mark Warner plays the part of the inquisitor well, and for that reason he has loss my respect, if he ever had it to begin with. Enough of covering up for Hillary’s guilt complex to why she loss the election. Someone should just tell her, that even though she has done everything there is in her power to take Putin out of power, that her presidential loss is all on her. Putin didn’t need to interfere, since by Hillary just being Hillary was enough to keep her out of reach of the Oval Office.
I hope that in the coming year, that by some stroke of luck, that William Binney will get the praise he deserves. We need more people like Binney working in our government, and without him we all are left vulnerable to the many who don’t represent our citizen values. I thought the MSM’s treatment of William Binney was disgraceful, to say the least.
Lastly, I would only hope that whoever it was that started this Russia-Gate nonsense would be revealed, but hope doesn’t prosecute anyone, but knowledge at least allows you too see who and what is behind the curtain.
“…a collection of various Russian disjointed ads on Facebook with an investment of $44,000.xx…..”
Yes , it was amazing that Russia was able to control our election so cheaply , but really , that was nothing. They swung the UK Brexit vote with Facebook ads costing them only 97 cents ! :
http://russia-insider.com/en/brilliant-russians-engineered-brexit-97-cents-facebook-ads/ri21937
This whole Russiagate fraud could serve to awake a lot of Americans, if they would only look into it. You are not going to find a more blatant example of fake news by every major media, and also those supposedly upstanding Senators and Representatives, FBI and Justice Icons. If the public ignores opportunities to wake up to this outrageous scam being perpetrated on them now, there is little hope that they ever will. I try to get my friends interested in researching Russiagate, and a few of them have become curious and started asking questions – that’s how awakening begins…….
Agreed. It’s important to have just one or a few topics at most that you can suggest to your uninformed friends as being worthy of their own time to research , with the ultimate goal of ” waking up “. Russia-gate is perfect. The Syrian War is another good one.
Also, a convenient excuse to discredit the “Special Counsel” Mueller investigation. “Witch hunt”, “Fake News”, which will come in handy if any real crimes are exposed. Reminds me of one criminal mob taking over territory from the current bunch of criminals.
Sad to see. The definition of “government” is that it represents “the people”. Yet, I wonder if any government on Earth does represent “the people”.
In spite of all the blatant lies that it publishes, the New York Times is still highly regarded by the political and media establishment, even in Europe.
In Hamburg on 3 December 2017, the NYT was awarded the Marion Dönhoff Prize for International Understanding and Reconciliation. In his presentation speech, the German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier described the NYT as an authority of enlightenment and a beacon of reason.
Steinmeier even managed to sneak in some fake news when he said “We are paying tribute to a flagship of freedom of the press in an age in which … independent newspapers are branded as foreign agents in Russia”.
http://www.bundespraesident.de/SharedDocs/Reden/EN/Frank-Walter-Steinmeier/Reden/2017/12/171203-Doenhoff-Prize.html
In fact, none of the media outlets that were recently declared foreign agents by Moscow is either independent or a newspaper. That list consists only of the US government financed VOA and RFE/RL and a number of websites and broadcasters that VOA and RFE/RL control.
Apart from that, the Russian “foreign agents” list is just a direct retaliation against Washington for doing exactly the same thing to RT and Sputnik, who were forced to register as foreign agents. Apparently the “freedom of the press” isn’t so important when it applies to Russian media organisations working in the USA.
What do they want to get out of this? Is it war with Russia? Or is it a step backward and straight down the hellhole that will put HRC in the White House, or maybe Mike Pence? I watched with fascination today Amy Goodman, for whom I no longer have much respect, fielding female victims of Donald Trump’s groping. I must say I had a hard time imagining the story Ms. Jessica Leeds was trying to sell — but fortunately, or unfortunately, this is the kind of tale for which there are always numerous takers and numerous outs (didn’t say anything because back then… Who would have believed it?)
I’m not excusing DT on this count; probably was guilty, but his point is well-made thinking that now that Russiagate has failed (or has it?) that they have to get him on something else. This made me wonder if the outing of Harvey Weinstein was a planned prelude to these later accusations being rolled out from every corner.
E.g. Moore’s loss in Alabama helped by numerous unverified, vague allegations about sexual predations, again 40 years ago…And then we learn that a British preacher is asking Christians to pray that 4-year old Prince George will grow up to be a homosexual, thereby forcing the Church of England to support same-sex marriage? !! https://needtoknow.news/2017/12/priest-urges-christians-pray-4-year-old-prince-george-gay/
In the midst of all this bizarreness, does anyone remember seeing Bill Clinton’s female victims of rape and other sordid molestations televised across the land from the DNC convention while HRC was poised to take her crown? These women were fielded very differently from Ms. Jessica Leeds. They seemed, in fact, utterly pathetic — so that we viewers couldn’t miss the point that they must be either liars or something worse: Sluts, maybe.
This is how we are being twisted about in America today: It seems that Satan is fielding both the debate issues and choosing the opponents. And nothing out of the completely co-opted, utterly corrupted MSM is trustworthy. So thanks, Robert Parry: And Merry Christmas. At least we can count upon you.
It is long past time to accept the reality that we live under authoritarian rule in a Neo-feudal economic system.
People talk about inequity and how something must be done. Yet, the 0.01% have monopoly control of the entire economy from food to minerals to products the entire Western economy is under the control of around 250,000 people.
These are truly scary times. Quantum computing is coming online which will increase the power of AI by orders of magnitude facial recognition of everyone on earth will be normal in just a few years and that is nothing really. The AI and robots mobile AI units belong to the .01% not to us. These machines will have one over riding purpose – to serve the interests of their owners.
The 0.01% won the markets now people can squawk all they like about re-distribution – they have a trillion dollar a year military – so just try and take it – Feudalism in every respect.