The Politics of Sexual Harassment and War

The Harvey Weinstein scandal has forced the ugly practice of sexual harassment into the public square, where private companies have proven to be more responsive than the political world, reports David Marks.
The multiple sexual-harassment allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein have sent tremors around the world with newly expressed outrage toward the machismo atmosphere of the film industry and other work environments, including the news business and politics.
Clearly, the problem reaches far beyond Weinstein. Allegations and lawsuits filed against Donald Trump mirror the worst of Weinstein’s behavior. Trump’s hot-mic 2004 interview with “Access Hollywood” surfaced during last year’s campaign, with him bragging about his ability to get away with aggressively kissing women and grabbing their genitals: “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. … Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything.”
But even that wasn’t enough to keep 63 million Americans from voting for Trump and putting him in the White House, although that was in part because many voters saw no moral superiority in Hillary Clinton, who not only disparaged women who complained about sexual harassment by her husband but who enthusiastically embraced war as a ready option for U.S. foreign policy.
Yet, while the political careers of Donald Trump and Bill Clinton survived disclosures of their predatory behavior, Weinstein’s movie empire quickly crumbled after a number of women came forward with accounts of how he used his power to gain sexual favors. Several prominent news personalities, from Bill O’Reilly at Fox to Michael Oreskes at NPR, have lost their jobs, too, amid other sexual harassment complaints.
Oddly, it seems that private industry is now more sensitive to allegations of this kind of sexual misconduct than the American political process, possibly because of the potential legal liabilities for companies as well as the organized partisan defenses that are immediately raised around the highest-level national leaders even when there’s clear evidence of their predatory behavior. While it’s true that some members of Congress have lost seats because of sexual misconduct, the situation has been different at the presidential level.
After Trump’s “grab ‘em by the pussy” boast became public, his Republican “base” rallied around him and prevented the expected collapse of his poll numbers. Similarly, in the 1990s, when Democratic presidential candidate (and later President) Bill Clinton was accused of predatory sexual activity with female subordinates and other vulnerable women, loyal Democrats sprang to his defense and challenged the veracity of the accusers. The Clinton team complained about “cash for trash.”
‘David Cop-a-Feel’
Even earlier, rumors about President George H.W. Bush’s extramarital activities and a fondness for groping unsuspecting women were brushed aside as yellow journalism that should not be taken seriously about so honorable a man. Only recently – in the wake of the Weinstein scandal and more women denouncing boorish male behavior – was Bush pushed into apologizing for inappropriately grabbing women as the punch line to a joke about who his favorite magician is: “David Cop-a-Feel!”
It seems that the most powerful leaders, both in industry and government, are often the most aggressive predators; both on a personal level and with how they affect the social fabric of the country through their professional actions. There are parallels between the pattern of sexual harassment, in which the historical tendency was for women to stay silent, and the U.S. government’s military assaults abroad, which most Americans tolerate as somehow necessary or inevitable.
President George W. Bush inflicted “shock and awe” on Iraq, touching off the slaughter of hundreds of thousands of Iraqis and the destabilization of the entire region yet he is now treated as a respected elder statesman when he criticizes Trump’s behavior. President Barack Obama said he authorized military operations in seven countries, including interventions in Libya and Syria that contributed to other humanitarian disasters, but Obama faced little public outrage among the American people for these actions.
President Trump appears to have learned from his predecessors that he can boost his sagging poll numbers by threatening and launching military strikes. He’ll also win some grudging acceptance from the elites of Official Washington who never seem to see a potential war that they don’t want to send the U.S. military to fight. In April, Trump got some brief relief from the Russia-gate “scandal” after he ordered the firing of 59 Tomahawk missiles at Syria in a hasty reaction to a dubious chemical weapons incident that he blamed on the Syrian government.
Trump played the tough-guy again on Sept. 19 with a bellicose speech to the United Nations General Assembly, threatening hostilities against North Korea, Iran, Cuba and Venezuela and boasting about his plan to escalate the 16-year-old war in Afghanistan. Despite America’s recent history of aggressive war – not to mention historical crimes of genocide, slavery and imperialism – many Americans still profess how morally superior we are to other people.
Any American who dares challenge this “American exceptionalism” can expect to face ostracism much as women who complained about unwanted sexual advances by male bosses in years past could expect to be categorized as troublesome and unfit for professional advancement. That could be especially true in a highly subjective profession like acting.
Yet, whether it’s Hollywood’s “casting couch” or Official Washington’s actions on the international “stage,” it remains difficult to stop predatory behavior. When a culture of male dominance looms in every direction, it is a rare individual who will defy convention – even a morally bereft convention – and do what’s right. That’s especially true when the almost certain result will be loss of friends and loss of income. We have seen plenty of cases in which even women will make excuses for male misconduct, whether involving sex or war, as Hillary Clinton has shown.
But a culture that tolerates various forms of abusive and predatory behavior, whether it’s silence amid a culture of sexual harassment or blind patriotism toward dubiously justified wars, has lost its moral compass. A democracy that in principle embraces the equality of all with everyone possessing unalienable rights, including life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, would have no tolerance for predators of any kind, whether at home, in the workplace or in warfare across the globe.
David Marks is a veteran documentary filmmaker and investigative reporter. His work includes films for the BBC, including Nazi Gold, on the role of Switzerland in WWII and biographies of Jimi Hendrix and Frank Sinatra.
There’s no doubt Weinstein is a sexual predator, but he is also collateral damage in the civil war between Trump and the Clinton faction. The opposition to Trump never accepted the result of the election, and have ever since tried to mount a coup against him to take back power. They have done this by targeting the people around Trump like Flynn, Sessions, Kushner. Weinstein isn’t just a groping film producer, he is a leading Democrat who is very close to Obama and the Clintons. He has been targeted but the Trump faction as a result, to embarrass the Clinton faction and to divert attention from the Russiagate nonsense. This is not to condone his behaviour, but if Weinstein was apolitical or a supporter of the Green Party, he would probably have been left alone to continue his sexual shenanigans. Everybody has known about Weinstein for decades, so he was an easy target, low hanging fruit.
The NY Times and The New Yorker, which were the ones to torpedo Weinstein, are part of the “Trump faction”? That’s obviously not true.
The analysis I’ve heard, which makes a bit more sense, is that people like Weinstein, who always got a pass from the MSM, are now collateral damage since the sex allegations against Trump (and his own taped words) make that an area the media wants to take more seriously.
Sexual harrassment is a covert form of domestic violence.
War is the extreme manifestation of domestic violence.
Calling p o o r young people to serve the country to secure their livelihood, training them to be obedient to any command by treating them like nonpersons, aka s..t, screwing them up in any respect and if necessary sending them to foreign places to compensate on their maltreatment is only one shining indicator of how the powerful look down on to their subjects. Peer pressure is the name of the game, boarding schools, college teams, Sunday schools, rifle associations, university alumni, career situation of any sort, we now them all.
It is the whole system that stinks. The way alfa heterosexuals build this world is disgusting. We kill and maltreat every beeing, male, female, human or animals, trees, you name it.
In a nutshell. Simply stated. Overwhelmingly true.”God shed thy grace on thee”!
Below’s a letter of mine that was published in the Capital Times newspaper (Madison, WI) a couple weeks ago regarding powerful elites like Weinstein and their control over the media:
Dear Editor: One of the most disturbing aspects of the unfolding Harvey Weinstein scandal, and it’s barely getting the coverage it deserves, is the overwhelming influence Weinstein had over the mainstream news media. On a few occasions he threatened or showed off his prowess in planting stories in the mainstream media, sometimes within hours of telling the women he was going to do so. He virtually had certain journalists and commentators on his de facto payroll.
This is terrifying. That a single multibillionaire can place a quick phone call to a New York news desk to tactically plant stories in the national consciousness makes a mockery of our “free and independent” press.
This very unsettling portion of the story is arguably the most distressing and significant element. Yet it’s this aspect of the Weinstein saga that’s getting short shrift amidst all the salacious details.
It calls up the obvious question: What other billionaires, military contractors, pro-Israel zealots, corporate moguls, anti-union concerns, anti-Putin Russophobes, warmongering Pentagon flacks are flexing a similar kind of muscle behind the scenes, painting false pictures and shading reality?
With almost just a flick of his wrist, Weinstein could control the thought processes of tens of millions of Americans, both through his films as well as through his back-channel control over sectors of the establishment media — a power that should send chills down the spine of anyone who professes to live in a democracy.
Drew Hunkins
Madison
Good remarks, but you and essay author Marks overlook another ability of a famous abuser with boatloads of money: they can hire some muscle.
Harvey Weinstein hired ex-Mossad agents to suppress allegations, report claims
Harvey Weinstein calls New Yorker report ‘fiction’, as magazine alleges producer used an ‘army of spies’ to stop accusers from going public
h**ps://www.theguardian.com/film/2017/nov/07/harvey-weinstein-hired-ex-mossad-agents-to-suppress-abuse-allegations-new-yorker-report-claims
And if all else fails, there is one more possibility:
An arrest warrant has been issued for Rose McGowan on a drug charge: ‘Are they trying to silence me?’
h**p://www.businessinsider.com/arrest-warrant-issued-for-rose-mcgowan-on-drug-charge-2017-10
I don’t know a thing about Rose McGowan. Never even heard of the woman until a few days ago. For all I know she may buy “controlled substances” by the truckload. On the other hand, if all the other efforts by the Israeli Intelligence people don’t work, there is always planting evidence, then alerting the cops. Would the agents of a murderous little cesspool of a nation stoop to such things? Think about it.
One more thing which is kind of off-topic is the prospect of giving Biggest Internet Retailer your house key. The number of possibilities available to evildoers like Land/Water Grabber Intelligence agents boggles the mind.
As much as I find the “Weinstein-culture” disgusting and repulsive (yes, it is not just him but a culture), I could not help laughing heartily at an unexpected demonstration of support for him. Guess who? The Russians! More exactly, a group of Russian beauties gathered in front of the US Embassy in Moscow, with handwritten posters in his support, and their scarce clothing consisted of winter boots. They told the reporters: “He has offered sex, it is good, sex is great, wonderful, he is welcome here any time, we’ll be happy to receive him”.
If you think this was meant seriously, you are wrong. Russians are masters in all sorts of humour, political, moral, sarcastic… whatever. I don’t give a link to the video of the girls, but the news item was on the Russian news site lenta.ru on Nov. 1st. Don’t be disappointed if you find it, the video is censured and blurred partly, so the girls are not seen clearly.
Don’t try to make Putin guilty of even this incident!
As for the Weinstein culture, I think it is as old as the world, and that his behaviour was so severely condemned just at this moment, has many explanations. Maybe he should consider the invitation by the Russian girls, his future in the US is not bright.
Funny, but it didn’t take long for the cops to arrive.
Sounds like something the pro-West, politically brain dead Pussy Riot would do.
Pussy Riot members perform in complete masks, these demonstrators did the opposite. And seemed to have fun. Obviously the press was informed in advance, as they managed to film and take interviews of the girls during the few minutes they managed to forward their message.
The author makes an interesting and valid point regarding the similarity between social acceptance of sexual harassment in the workplace and political acceptance of aggressive war. But comparing Trump to Weinstein or even Bill Clinton in this regard is wrong and totally unfair. Weinstein did not just practice “sexual harassment” – as the author indicates – but apparently numerous cases of aggravated forcible rape – which if carried out by some poor minority guy from the inner city would merit 20+ years in a maximum security prison. Trump simply engaged in off-color banter which – 12 years after the fact – the Hillary Clinton campaign inserted into the mainstream media as “breaking news” in order to torpedo his campaign. Words are not “predatory behavior”, actions however are – as in the case of Weinstein and Bill Clinton. The electorate was able to see through this in the case of Trump – as the people hopefully eventually will in the case of foreign interventionism.
I believe that they are all rapists. I believe that they have all been to Lolita island…..even Hillary.
I agree, and I thought the same thing when I read it. He undermines his own article when he fails to make a distinction between rape and braggadocio. I also found conflating sexual harassment in the work place and rape with our multiple wars that have taken the lives of millions of men, women and children does not sit well with me, and in no way am I making excuses for those who use their positions of power to exploit anyone sexually.
“A democracy that… embraces the equality of all… would have no tolerance for predators… at home, in the workplace or in warfare” and in fact no real democracy could do otherwise. We have only a fake democracy that believes only in money=power=virtue and celebrates exploitation. Our culture teaches the ten commandments of ignorance, selfishness, hypocrisy, malice, lying, cheating, stealing, bullying, harassment, and vandalism. Because we’re the best.
During “The Golden Age”, or, as Mark Twain and his son-in-law designated iit, “The Gilded Age”, in the United States, the period of prosperity and high living (in the mostly eastern Northern states) after the Civil War (financed by railfroad building and the despoiling of the Southern ‘rebel’ states, mostly through “borrowing” against potential tax revenues to accrue from ‘rebuilding’), in New York a law firm prospered named “Howe and Hummel” for its two principal partners. Howe was a criminal defense attorney, the better known in general press of the pair, Hummel was an entertainment and ‘domestic relations’ attorney, with less public image, but also well known, especially among the ‘young and gay’, and older and uncautious of the ‘about town’ sets. Hummel represented to a large degree predatory women. His clients would have Hummel file claims against men to collect awards for ‘seductions’, unwanted attentions and ‘privacy’, the last being effectively blacckmail, agreements by the predatory ladies to not ‘go public’ with accusations.
Then, because the American Puritanism hysteria pendulum was swung the other way from where it is now, it was women who had the “weinstein advantage”.
Today it is the other way.
Or is it?
Males will always be testosterone-driven,
Women will always be avaricious.
Some control themselves; some do not; of both sexes. As a rule, the more advantaged the less feeling of need for control.
Thus, the whole “conflict” is artificial. Predators, of both sexes, taking advantages where opportunities and the post=ition of the pendullum, permit them to.
Weinstein, and other males in like positions, have done nothing unnatural, or that has not been well known for multiple generations. The Casting Couch has been a Hollywood fixture since the beginning of Hollywood. Starlets have taken advantage of it to advance, or attempt to advance, their careers.
Now some of those who were happy to use the means are growing a ‘sense of righteousness’, seeing advantages in jumping on that bandwagon…
It is a game.
Okay here we go, Jerry Sandusky, Catholic priests, Dennis Hastert, JFK, William Jefferson Clinton, Donald J Trump, That Republican senator from who knows where, David Koresh, Jeffries in Utah, Strom Thurmond, Dominique Strauss-Kahn, Stanford rapist Brock Turner, You really think a child or a woman has a chance at these male institutions? I want to write something so vile to you, but I have a little more respect for humanity than you. You can not possibly be anything other than a white male.
So you think men raping women is OK. Noted.
you gotta love a ‘great distraction’ from the real news – works everytime for those in charge
this is fun time. I am concerned about our world and elections. New jersey and Virginia voted democratic. Good
It used to signal arrests when a threat was made against the president. Whether some drunk at a restaurant in earshot or in private. Now people like Madonna can threaten to set fire to the White House and say it into a microphone in front or a large crowd or Johnny Depp, a similar threat. Nothing happens. And what are we supposed to think? I think we are accepting some of this nasty attitude and sexual violence is now almost expected to happen. Ethics and morals? Hell, they used to teach courses on those topics in school!
Over here in the UK the “look what happened to me” brigade is in full swing and even members of parliament including a senior minister have had to fall on their sword and resign their positions. This is all fair enough, but where are the voices from the past who know of government cover ups and other crimes that also need an army of courages claimants to come forward and tell us what they know?There must be thousands of men and women who could expose wrong doing about governments and corporations. Why is it left to Snowden, Julien Assange and a handful of others to carry the burden of exposing criminals in government and corporations? They need support of the many other insiders that there definitely are to come forwards in the same way that victims of sexual predators have.
