Mocking Trump Doesn’t Prove Russia’s Guilt

Exclusive: President Trump is getting mocked for “trusting” Vladimir Putin’s denial about “meddling” in U.S. politics — and not accepting Official Washington’s groupthink — but ridicule isn’t evidence, writes ex-CIA analyst Ray McGovern.
By Ray McGovern
If the bloody debacle in Iraq should have taught Americans anything, it is that endorsements by lots of important people who think something is true don’t amount to evidence that it actually is true. If endorsements were the same as evidence, U.S. troops would have found tons of WMD in Iraq, rather than come up empty.
So, when it comes to whether or not Russia “hacked” Democratic emails last year and slipped them to WikiLeaks, just because a bunch of people with fancy titles think the Russians are guilty doesn’t compensate for the lack of evidence so far evinced to support this core charge.
But the reaction of Official Washington and the U.S. mainstream media to President Trump saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin seemed sincere in denying Russian “meddling” was sputtering outrage: How could Trump doubt what so many important people think is true?
Yet, if the case were all that strong that Russia did “hack” the emails, you would have expected a straightforward explication of the evidence rather than a demonstration of a full-blown groupthink, but what we got this weekend was all groupthink and no evidence.
For instance, on Saturday, CNN responded to Trump’s comment that Putin seems to “mean it” when he denied meddling by running a list of important Americans who had endorsed the Russian-guilt verdict. Other U.S. news outlets and politicians followed the same pattern.
Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee and a big promoter of the Russia-gate allegations, scoffed at what Trump said: “You believe a foreign adversary over your own intelligence agencies?”
The Washington Post’s headline sitting atop Sunday’s lede article read: “Trump says Putin sincere in denial of Russian meddling: Critics call that ‘unconscionable.’”
Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee and another Russia-gate sparkplug, said he was left “completely speechless” by Trump’s willingness to take Putin’s word “over the conclusions of our own combined intelligence community.”
Which gets us back to the Jan. 6 “Intelligence Community Assessment” and its stunning lack of evidence in support of its Russian guilty verdict. The ICA even admitted as much, that it wasn’t asserting Russian guilt as fact but rather as opinion:
“Judgments are not intended to imply that we have proof that shows something to be a fact. Assessments are based on collected information, which is often incomplete or fragmentary, as well as logic, argumentation, and precedents.”
Even The New York Times, which has led the media groupthink on Russian guilt, initially published the surprised reaction from correspondent Scott Shane who wrote: “What is missing from the public report is what many Americans most eagerly anticipated: hard evidence to back up the agencies’ claims that the Russian government engineered the election attack. … Instead, the message from the agencies essentially amounts to ‘trust us.’”
In other words, the ICA was not a disposition of fact; it was guesswork, possibly understandable guesswork, but guesswork nonetheless. And guesswork should be open to debate.
Shutting Down Debate
But the debate was shut down earlier this year by the oft-repeated claim that all 17 U.S. intelligence agencies concurred in the assessment and how could anyone question what all 17 intelligence agencies concluded!
However, that canard was finally knocked down by President Obama’s own Director of National Intelligence James Clapper who acknowledged in sworn congressional testimony that the ICA was the product of “handpicked” analysts from only three agencies – the CIA, FBI and National Security Agency.
In other words, not only did the full intelligence community not participate in the ICA but only analysts “handpicked” by Obama’s intelligence chiefs conducted the analysis – and as we intelligence veterans know well, if you handpick the analysts, you are handpicking the conclusions.
For instance, put a group of analysts known for their hardline views on Russia in a room for a few weeks, prevent analysts with dissenting viewpoints from weighing in, don’t require any actual evidence, and you are pretty sure to get the Russia-bashing result that you wanted.
So why do you think Clapper and Obama’s CIA Director John Brennan put up the no-entry sign that kept out analysts from the State Department and Defense Intelligence Agency, two entities that might have significant insights into Russian intentions? By all rights, they should have been included. But, clearly, no dissenting footnotes or wider-perspective views were desired.
If you remember back to the Iraq WMD intelligence estimate, analysts from the State Department’s intelligence bureau, known as INR, offered unwelcome dissenting views about the pace of Iraq’s supposed nuclear program, inserting a footnote saying they found it too difficult to predict the fruition of a program when there was no reliable evidence as to when – not to mention if – it had started.
DIA also was demonstrating an unusually independent streak, displaying a willingness to give due consideration to Russia’s perspective. Here’s the heterodox line DIA took in a major report published in December 2015:
“The Kremlin is convinced the United States is laying the groundwork for regime change in Russia, a conviction further reinforced by the events in Ukraine. Moscow views the United States as the critical driver behind the crisis in Ukraine and the Arab Spring and believes that the overthrow of former Ukrainian President Yanukovych is the latest move in a long-established pattern of U.S.-orchestrated regime change efforts.”
So, not only did the Jan. 6 report exclude input from INR and DIA and the other dozen or so intelligence agencies but it even avoided a fully diverse set of opinions from inside the CIA, FBI and NSA. The assessment – or guesswork – came only from those “hand-picked” analysts.
It’s also worth noting that not only does Putin deny that Russia was behind the publication of the Democratic emails but so too does WikiLeaks editor Julian Assange who has insisted repeatedly that the material did not come from the Russians. He and others around WikiLeaks have strongly suggested that the emails came as leaks from Democratic insiders.
Seeking Real Answers
In the face of Official Washington’s evidence-free groupthink, what some of us former U.S. intelligence analysts have been trying to do is provide both a fuller understanding of Russian behavior and whatever scientific analysis can be applied to the alleged “hacks.”
Forensic investigations and testing of relevant download speeds, reported by members of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS), have undermined the Russia-did-it groupthink. But this attempt to engage in actual evaluation of evidence has been either ignored or mocked by mainstream news outlets.
Still, the suggestion in our July 24 VIPS memo that President Trump ask current CIA Director Mike Pompeo to take a fresh look at the issue recently had some consequence when Pompeo contacted VIPS member William Binney, a former NSA Technical Director, and invited him to explain his latest research on the impossibility of the Russians extracting the Democratic emails via an Internet hack based on known download speeds.
In typically candid terms, Binney explained to Pompeo why VIPS had concluded that the intelligence analysts behind the Jan. 6 report had been making stuff up about Russian “hacking.”
When news of the Binney-Pompeo meeting broke last week, the U.S. mainstream media again rejected the opportunity to rethink the Russia-did-it groupthink and instead treated Binney as some sort of “conspiracy theorist” with a “disputed” theory, while attacking Pompeo’s willingness to discuss Binney’s findings as “politicizing intelligence.”
Despite the smearing of Binney, President Trump appears to have taken some of this new evidence to heart, explaining his dispute with open-mouthed White House reporters on Air Force One who baited Trump with various forms of the same question: “Do you believe Putin?” amid the new jeering about Trump “getting played” by Putin.
Trump’s demeanor, however, suggested increased confidence that the Russian “hacking” allegations were the “witch hunt” that he has decried for months.
Trump also jabbed the press over its earlier false claims that “all 17 intelligence agencies” concurred on the Russian “hack.” And Trump introduced the idea of a different kind of “hack,” i.e., Obama’s political appointees at the heads of the agencies behind the Jan. 6 report.
Trump said, “You hear it’s 17 agencies. Well it’s three. And one is Brennan … give me a break. They’re political hacks. … I mean, you have Brennan, you have Clapper, you have [FBI Director James] Comey. Comey is proven to be a liar and he’s proven to be a leaker.”
Later, in deference to those still at work in intelligence, Trump said, “I’m with our [intelligence] agencies as currently constituted.”
While Trump surely has a dismal record of his own regarding truth-telling, he’s not wrong about the checkered record of the triumvirate of Clapper, Brennan and Comey.
Clapper played a key role in the bogus Iraq-WMD intelligence when he was head of the National Geo-spatial Agency and hid the fact that there was zero evidence in satellite imagery of any weapons of mass destruction before the Iraq invasion. When no WMDs were found, Clapper told the media that he thought they were shipped off to Syria.
In 2013, Clapper perjured himself before Congress by denying NSA’s unconstitutional blanket surveillance of Americans. After evidence emerged revealing the falsity of Clapper’s testimony, he wrote a letter to Congress admitting, “My response was clearly erroneous – for which I apologize.” Despite the deception, he was allowed to stay as Obama’s most senior intelligence officer for almost four more years.
Clapper also has demonstrated an ugly bias about Russians. On May 28, as a former DNI, Clapper explained Russian “interference” in the U.S. election to NBC’s Chuck Todd on May 28 with a tutorial on what everyone should know about “the historical practices of the Russians.” Clapper said, “the Russians, typically, are almost genetically driven to co-opt, penetrate, gain favor, whatever, which is a typical Russian technique.”
Brennan, who had previously defended torture as having been an effective way to gain intelligence, was CIA director when agency operatives broke into the computers of the Senate Intelligence Committee when it was investigating CIA torture.
Former FBI Director Comey is infamous for letting the Democratic National Committee arrange its own investigation of the “hacking” that was then blamed on Russia, a development that led some members of Congress to call the supposed “hack” an “act of war.” Despite the risk of nuclear conflagration, the FBI didn’t bother to do its own forensics.
And, by his own admission, Comey arranged a leak to The New York Times that was specifically designed to get a Special Prosecutor appointed to investigate Russia-gate, a job that fell to his old friend Robert Mueller, who has had his own mixed record as the previous FBI director in mishandling the 9/11 investigation.
There are plenty of reasons to want Trump out of the White House, but there also should be respect for facts and due process. So far, the powers-that-be in Washington – in politics, the media and other dominant institutions, what some call the Deep State – have shown little regard for fairness in the Russia-gate “scandal.”
The goal seems to be to remove the President or at least emasculate him on a bum rap, giving him the bum’s rush, so to speak, while also further demonizing Russia and exacerbating an already dangerous New Cold War.
The truth should still count for something. No one’s character should be assassinated, as Bill Binney’s is being now, for running afoul of the conventional wisdom that Trump – like bête noire Putin – never tells the truth, and that to believe either is, well, “unconscionable,” as The Washington Post warns.
Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, a publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. He was a CIA intelligence analyst for 27 years and is co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity.
great article.. most of the mess the article complains about needs to be in the courts..
1. endorsements, are not evidence and often are meant to be highly misleading
2. elected members of government and media, hold special places in the American society demanding that our laws and constitution hold criminally and civilly responsible any elected person or paid member of the media who endorses, without a proper foundation, something.
3. Lying by members of the appointed (bureaucratic and military) government has become commonplace but they lie as servants to the elected. So the elected to whom they are responsible should be held culpable; arrest the persons in each house of congress assigned oversight authority for the area the lying person and the person in the white house who has charge of the department that the liar works, as well as the director of the agency for whom the person works and allow the criminality of a liar extend to all who have authority from top to bottom.
4. Intelligence is a criminally integrated globally corrupt enterprise, no one should rely on anything from them.
5. Israel, and many other nations, have a history of meddling in the affairs of our nations.
6. On October 27, 2017 the High Court, in Australia, ruled that four senators and one lower house member—Deputy Prime Minister and National Party leader Barnaby Joyce—were ineligible to stand in the 2016 federal election because [the Senators and members] held dual citizenship. The court enforced the most literal interpretation of the 1901 Constitution, which proscribes anyone from standing for parliament if they hold “allegiance” to a “foreign power” or are “entitled” to the “rights and privileges of a foreign power.” WSWS.org
7. Make all persons who run for one of 527 elected, salaried positions in the USA sign agreements to amend the U. S. Constitution with the same language in appears in the Australian Constitution (language in 6 above) to the US Constitution except replace “parliament” with congress, executive and judicial branches of government.
2. elected members of government and media, hold special places in the American society demanding that our laws and constitution hold criminally and civilly responsible any elected person or paid member of the media who endorses, without a proper foundation, something.
Very bad idea. American judges and juries are not immune to prejudice and such a vague law would be enforced with 100% bias. Those that deem consortiumnews.com to be a fake news source are more powerful, in terms of influence on the legal system, than those who do not.
If ever there were a case of a drip, drip, drip campaign of telling the same lie over, and over again, this Russian hacking or it destroying American democracy is it.
“A lie told once remains a lie but a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth”. Joseph Goebbels
Here is a fascinating look at yet another Washington-based obsession with Russia that has not been covered by the MSM:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2017/11/russia-us-air-force-and-tissue-samples.html
Apparently, Washington just can’t get its fill of all things Russian.
From the article: “Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee and a big promoter of the Russia-gate allegations, scoffed at what Trump said: “You believe a foreign adversary over your own intelligence agencies?”’
The answer, a toss up but mostly favoring a “foreign adversary”. Too, foreign adversary is our description despite an empty bank of solid reasons as to why Russia should be labeled a foreign adversary. That is, if we’re talking about the national interest, not the interests of the attackers.
Phil Girardi, a former intelligence office and head of the Council for the National Interest recently commented about the attitude of former associates still working for the CIA. He said he was surprised at the vehemence of their anti-Russian attitude. It helps to explain why these guys and gals are knee-jerkers when it comes to Russia. It must be particularly galling to them as to why Putin doesn’t take the bait they and Washington are constantly dangling in front of him.
A point that escapes all the proponents of Russia Gate is the open knowledge that we are doing the same to Russia and just about every country on the planet. Although there is no hard evidence, as Mr. McGovern points out, would it really be surprising if they did? And if they did, why help the guy everyone took for granted was going to lose.
We just do not like to look in the mirror, afraid of what we will see.
“why help the guy everyone took for granted was going to lose?”
Indeed. This is the self defeating aspect of Russia-Gate. As the truth slowly trickles out that this is indeed a witch hunt to remove Trump and as Putin says, do regime change in Russia, both presidents are only strengthened and more popular with their supporters as a result. They gain credibility while the liars merely reveal their weakness. ‘Tis a tangled web they weave. And now they have become the prey that can’t extricate itself.
Well said, Ray. On these issues, it’s incredibly hard to find people with an open thought, but keep plugging away at it, and I will, too.
Thank you Ray McGovern and Robert Parry for your steadfast reporting in against all odds. There is a significant new article in OffGuardian this morning that goes very far toward explaining all of the disinformation since the Khobar Towers attack by Eric Zuesse, which I will link. It finally looks like we’re about to be exposed to the truth…
https://off-guardian.org/2017/11/12/why-robert-mueller-was-selected-to-be-the-special-prosecutor/
Once one grasps the total story of the assembly of the mujahideen by Zbigniew Brzezinski and their morphing into Al Queda; and then blaming Iran rather than Al Quedia for terrorism, it becomes much clearer how we arrived at this moment.
I read that article by Eric Zuesse, and I not only thought of how revealing it was that the Iranians were not behind the Khobar Towers bombing, but of how badly our MSM is in the pocket of the ZioNeocon establishment. For crying out loud Bob, what is the truth? Joe
Really, Joe… But I think that we’re about to find out.
The fact that the United States meddles in every other election on the planet is never discussed. Of course, our intentions are pure and our means are always above reproach. And if these elections don’t go our way, we often resort to invasion, assassination, or the ever-popular color revolution. The goal always being the nullification of the popular election results if they run counter to the tenets of the permanent governing class here in the United States.
We are now simply applying these same principles and approaches learned abroad to the recent unexpected election results here at home. Popularism is the numero uno enemy of the Deep State. Seeing it running wild in the Executive Branch is very distressing because, even if the popularism in question is really a lie to get elected, it demonstrates deep dissatisfaction with the status quo.
Lacking the “normal” means to upend elections aboard and having been caught flatfooted here at home, the architects of this domestic revolutionary movement have decided that branding Trump a traitor is more than enough to remove him from office, so far with very limited success.
The question is how far will they go if pressed having already sacrificed their credibility in the current effort to prove collusion?
Today on “Mourning Joe” Jeremy Bash performed an amazing verbal slight of hand by using the terms “17 agencies” and “intelligence agencies” without actually stating, but implying, that all 17 agencies produced the assessment. Richard Haas was also there to clutch pearls with the rest of the team.
KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK RAY
Why doesn’t Julian Assange reveal who provided the emails to WikiLeaks? He continues to state that it was not Russia that was responsible for this.
I find this ONE piece of the puzzle left out, extremely concerning.
When I’ve asked this question in the past, I’ve been met with some interesting reactions, but more so the excuse that Wiki would lose credibility if it revealed its sources.
But with the potential for nuclear war with Russia as well as Putin being the blame when in fact it was not Russia, and with mainstream media lies repeated over and over..
Why? WHY doesn’t Julian reveal the source. This would be OVER in a heart beat if he would come forward.
And as the US and NATO continue their build up of military troops on the Russian border, the urgency for Julian to reveal his source grows by the day.
The same, snarky, know-it-all groupthink prevailed during the Yugo wars in the 1990’s. Just as impervious to facts, just as willing to believe the assertions of proven liars, and conveniently just as useful to the West‘s warmongers.
A few months ago I debated a liberal friend on local public access cable TV (Madison, WI, WYOU). The topic was “Putin and the Left.”
I took the side that Putin’s been demonized relentlessly and that he definitely should not be the focus of the left in America; if anything, to a certain extent, Putin’s an an ally against Washington-Zio aggression. Among many other things, I pointed out how most life indicators have gone in a positive life-affirming direction for the majority of Russian citizens under Putin, that Putin is acting as somewhat (somewhat) of a bulwark to Washington-Zio imperialist aggression, and that Putin is rightfully deeply concerned over the NATO build up on Russia’s border regions.
My opponent took the view that Putin’s little more than an oligarchic thug who’s running a gas station masquerading as a country. During the debate he cited recent Russophobic books that received highly positive reviews in the NY Times and WaPo. (A red flag to be sure.) He mentioned how “Russia invaded Ukraine” and that “Russia annexed Crimea.” He also said Putin only jailed certain oligarchs so that he could then be in bed with a different group of oligarchs to enrich himself, yada yada yada. He went so far as to cite Putin’s childhood and how Putin apparently was a bully as a boy.
Of course during the rebuttal portion I countered that Russia did not invade Ukraine, it was a Western orchestrated putsch in which the beleaguered Russian ethnic population of the Eastern Ukraine took up arms to defend themselves against rightest/fascist Ukrainian forces. I also vehemently objected to the whole notion that Putin “annexed Crimea” by pointing out that the vast, vast majority of Crimean citizens voted to secede from Ukraine. My opponent objected (citing his NY Times favorably reviewed book) that Crimeans did not overwhelmingly vote to rejoin Russia, that if anything probably only 50% of the Crimean population desired reunification with Russia. I countered that 90% of Crimeans voted to secede.
Some folks will not give up their preconceived notions about anything.
Pols in Washington and talking heads on the MSM handle the word “liar” as if it were a live grenade. They all know that lying is the common currency in DC, but nobody wants to call the spade a spade. I guess it is inevitable that this culture of inveterate LIARS choose to lie about their lying. It’s as if no one must speak the forbidden word of truth, namely that you sir or madam are a LIAR!
The – “Russia, Russia, Russia, Putin, Putin, Pooookeeeemoooon!” – frenzy is simply the latest version of the “magic bullet” fantasy used to make Oswald the sole assassin of JFK, the “Gulf of Tonkin” incident that “wasn’t” that was used to justify the Vietnam War, the “weapons of mass destruction” nonsense used to invade Iraq, among other historical deep state lies regurgitated ad nauseum by the MSM. In other words it is the Big Lie of the moment used to shape the public mind and political reality while having no basis WHATSOEVER in said reality. Its hard to imagine that even Stalin at the peak of his power could have presided over a more servile and amoral media than currently propagandize us daily in the U.S.
As always, a first-rate post by Ray McGovern. And as always, my reaction to the neocon-manufactured Russiagate hoax is another big yawn. The first time I heard the wild Russiagate accusations, my reaction wasn’t so much to demand evidence as to admire whomever was gutsy enough to expose Clinton’s incriminating emails. What an enormous public service! After all, who can incriminate Clinton more convincingly than Clinton herself, via her own emails? As to who the heroic whistleblower cum hacker/leaker might be, all the reliable evidence after a year of hysterical finger-pointing, smears, and innuendo, points to Seth Rich. (Julian Assange confirmed this indirectly when he offered a reward for the apprehension of Rich’s killer).
The fact that the neocon-owned (mostly) corporate news media wants us to believe that it’s somehow reprehensible or criminal to publish the truth about Clinton should tell Americans that the ones orchestrating all the hysteria constitute the real threat to US democracy.
I think you are right, that Seth Rich is a big missing link.
Boy the Democratic Party is really pushing hard on this fake ‘Russia did it’ narrative – must be their 2018 mid-term election strategy.
The ICA was not “guesswork”, it was boldface lie.
William Binney was hammered on MSNBC and CNN without the slightest doubt of his villainy. That’s irresponsible journalism. Cheers for your integrity and honesty, Ray.
Late last night, here on the other side of the planet (@ the Aegean), I watched with horror on seeing the sheer & utter degradation of learned discourse in America in the form of a yet one more vulgar and ghastly CNN program (“State of the Union”) concerning #Russiagate featuring two consummate morons: viz., John Brennan and James Clapper. But I was able to find just a little consolation this morning when I remembered that there do exist in the US a number of the finest minds going — William Binney and Ray McGovern, among them. In a number of interviews this past week, notably a splendid and lengthy one @ rt. com, Bill Binney opined that the CIA’s Pompeo had asked to speak with him recently at Trump’s behest because, simply put, in so many words, the US intelligence agencies were not being truthful in what they had had to say and what they actually knew (or had real means of ascertaining, with some degree of certainty, by virtue of their mass surveillance). I would like to go further, however, and suggest that Pompeo’s undertaking to meet and talk with Binney for an hour or more testifies, by implication, to the fact that, actually, the CIA and NSA and FBI have no idea as to the identity of the DNC/Podesta hacker(s) / leaker(s) — i.e., their #putinoid impeachment of Russia, Russia, Russia as the true culprit notwithstanding. For surely, had Pompeo actually been in possession of authentic evidence and was truly wise as to the provenance of the Wikileaks plus Guccifer 2.0 documents, then, when Trump urged him to meet with Binney to learn more, he would have respectfully but preemptively declined saying he simply had no need to do so as he already knew a lot better — that he had reason enough to feel perfectly confident and supremely certain as to the sinister role of the Russians, not just in a hack of the DNC but of all the existing election technologies. Of course, this does not exclude the possibility that Pompeo deferred to Trump’s exhortation to go meet with Binney simply so as to avoid bad blood; or even, mala fide, to simply play along with Binney with the goal of finding out just how much this detractor and his VIPS confreres might know that could definitively blow the lid off the dildo #Russiagate conspiracy theory and sink the parallel state.