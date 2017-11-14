The Ongoing Misery of Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico’s recovery from Hurricane Maria, which hit the U.S. territory on Sept. 20, remains slow and spotty with continued power outages, unsafe water and school closings, reports Dennis J Bernstein.
It’s been nearly seven weeks since Hurricane Maria shredded the island of Puerto Rico and, still, conditions for millions of Puerto Ricans remain grim and barely livable. Thousands are still stuck in shelters, while many others remain in their homes with limited access to electricity and clean water.
Last Thursday, large swaths of San Juan were again without power and those without their own independent generators were thrown into darkness with little support. Once again, heavy rains flooded out the streets of San Juan, creating the conditions for various water-borne diseases like cholera to proliferate.
I spoke with attorney and human rights activist Judith Berkan about conditions on the Island, even as federal troops prepare to leave the struggling U.S. territory.
Dennis Bernstein: Tell us about your day today.
Judith Berkan: I had two court hearings and in the middle of the first one, which was in the federal court, we became aware that there had been a major blackout throughout the north coast of Puerto Rico. This one is supposed to last between twelve and eighteen hours. The system gets overloaded and then it goes out again.
Tuesday night there were incredible storms here in Puerto Rico. Because we don’t have electricity, the pumps to drain water from the drains are not functioning. One of the attorneys at the first hearing had actually been pulled out of her car during the awful rains. In the afternoon, after getting out of my first court hearing, I called the court regarding my second hearing, which is an injunction to try to save people’s wages during the hurricane aftermath. When we got there, we had five minutes of generator power to be able to reschedule the hearing.
There are a lot of labor issues going on. People are losing their jobs, businesses are closing, people are not getting paid for days they work. Some businesses have paid their workers even if they could not come in, but those are exceptional cases.
There has been an inaccurate counting of deaths. The official number is 55 right now but every day you hear of situations where people are dying and whether they are attributed to the storm or not is a matter of great controversy. So many health and mental health issues are connected to the storm. The nursing homes are without air conditioning. There are four confirmed deaths from leptospirosis but we suspect there are a lot more.
Dennis Bernstein: The Army or the National Guard announced today that they are going to be removing one-third or one-half their forces because “they have other jobs to do.” I guess they are not done, though, are they?
Judith Berkan: No, not at all. I can’t say there have been no improvements since September 20. There is less debris around the streets. We are now at 42% of generator capacity. You get power for a time, then it goes away again. So there is no predictability in our lives. Today the entire San Juan area was out and, from what I understand, the entire north coast. And this is fifty days after the hurricane. And remember that about ten days before Maria we had hurricane Irma, which knocked out the electricity to a good portion of the country. So there have been a lot of people who have not had electricity since Labor Day.
Dennis Bernstein: I assume that people on the outer islands are in even worse shape.
Judith Berkan: It’s a lot worse and delivering supplies is a lot worse. We also have very mountainous terrain in the middle of the main island and there are still barrios there which have not seen a single government official or even private institutions.
Dennis Bernstein: We also know that there is quite a substantial exodus from the island, people heading to Florida and New York.
Judith Berkan: Yes, about 100,000 people have already gone to Florida, out of a population of 3.5 million. Today FEMA said they would be giving passage to people to stay in hotels outside of Puerto Rico. A lot of our hotels were destroyed and the others are filled with military personnel and FEMA people, etc. So far only 300 families have accepted the offer. About 25% of people are still without water.
The school situation is devastating. There have been some very arbitrary decisions as to which schools will open and which will not. We fear that it has to do with preexisting plans to privatize the school system. Schools with very strong community bases have been excluded from this reopening process. Yesterday there were arrests of nineteen teachers from the teachers’ union who were protesting at the superintendent’s office. I don’t know what has happened with their charges.
Dennis Bernstein: A lot of people are out of work now.
Judith Berkan: Old San Juan has been dark. It has something like 900 to 1,000 businesses, which are almost all locally owned. Yesterday it was announced that one of the major music clubs is closing. There are major factories and major shopping centers which have not reopened. Meanwhile, we all have more expenses than we used to have, because everything is getting more and more expensive and the Jones Act was suspended for only ten days.
Dennis J Bernstein is a host of “Flashpoints” on the Pacifica radio network and the author of Special Ed: Voices from a Hidden Classroom. You can access the audio archives at www.flashpoints.net.
The U.S. should give Puerto Rico two months worth of the money the U.S. spends to stay bogged down in Afghanistan, and give this U.S. Island their independence. Apparently the U.S. can’t afford to continue to keep its obligations to this Annex, so at least give the Puerto Rican people their freedom to be a thriving Caribbean nation.
Good idea, Joe. And don’t give the money to the big corporations (big political donors) who can then do a pretend reconstruction while laundering the money and making themselves wealthier, as in the Clintons’ “help” to Haiti. Give it directly to the people of Puerto Rico and hope they can find some honest people and workers to rebuild. Maybe this time..!
Besides what you mentioned Virginia, if it is true that Donald Trump owes Puerto Rico 32 million dollars in back taxes, then monies such as this should be collected too. I picture a free and independent Puerto Rico could be a mighty prosperous Caribbean nation, if left to it’s own devises to carve out it’s own future. Although, this independence would need to be decided by the Puerto Rican people, I would think that independence would serve to only improve their situation. Joe
The Lineman Got $63 an Hour. The Utility Was Billed $319 an Hour
No doubt the company houses those workers in the local equivalent of a Roach Motel and pockets most of the difference.
Puerto Rico’s disaster has been an invitation by the Free Enterprise System to rape and pillage.
A tiny US “company” with two employees will be on the gravy train for a little while longer.
Puerto Ricans fear that their schools are going to be privatized. No telling what other profit-making horrors are planned.
h**p://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/whitefish-charged-puerto-rico-unusually-high-300-hr-workers-article-1.3629287
Funny how majority white countries can work together and rebuild after a natural disaster. Alas, not the case here with all the brown people and their corruption.
Truth is the USA doesn’t give a #!it about Puerto Rico beyond what it can rip off from them. But we have a nice name for that – we call it capitalism.
One of the best things anyone can do to help this situation is purchase solar-powered LED lanterns and send them to PR. They desperately need other things, but working without light just makes things difficult. And said lanterns can’t be shipped directly there—they have to be sent to a US address and forwarded.
There are Puerto Ricans hard at work collecting needed items and getting them distributed. A writer friend of mine has a list set up on Amazon rated from most desperately needed to stuff that would be great to have. She updates at least once a day on Facebook, and is outraged by the school situation, as are most of the other people there. They’ve lived under the neoliberal thumb a long time, and if something isn’t done to end it their dire situation isn’t going to stop them from reacting.
Anyone who would like the link to Artisitikem’s help list is welcome to contact me via email.