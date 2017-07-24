Intel Vets Challenge ‘Russia Hack’ Evidence

In a memo to President Trump, a group of former U.S. intelligence officers, including NSA specialists, cite new forensic studies to challenge the claim of the key Jan. 6 “assessment” that Russia “hacked” Democratic emails last year.
MEMORANDUM FOR: The President
FROM: Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS)
SUBJECT: Was the “Russian Hack” an Inside Job?
Executive Summary
Forensic studies of “Russian hacking” into Democratic National Committee computers last year reveal that on July 5, 2016, data was leaked (not hacked) by a person with physical access to DNC computers, and then doctored to incriminate Russia.
After examining metadata from the “Guccifer 2.0” July 5, 2016 intrusion into the DNC server, independent cyber investigators have concluded that an insider copied DNC data onto an external storage device, and that “telltale signs” implicating Russia were then inserted.
Key among the findings of the independent forensic investigations is the conclusion that the DNC data was copied onto a storage device at a speed that far exceeds an Internet capability for a remote hack. Of equal importance, the forensics show that the copying and doctoring were performed on the East coast of the U.S. Thus far, mainstream media have ignored the findings of these independent studies [see here and here].
Independent analyst Skip Folden, a retired IBM Program Manager for Information Technology US, who examined the recent forensic findings, is a co-author of this Memorandum. He has drafted a more detailed technical report titled “Cyber-Forensic Investigation of ‘Russian Hack’ and Missing Intelligence Community Disclaimers,” and sent it to the offices of the Special Counsel and the Attorney General. VIPS member William Binney, a former Technical Director at the National Security Agency, and other senior NSA “alumni” in VIPS attest to the professionalism of the independent forensic findings.
The recent forensic studies fill in a critical gap. Why the FBI neglected to perform any independent forensics on the original “Guccifer 2.0” material remains a mystery – as does the lack of any sign that the “hand-picked analysts” from the FBI, CIA, and NSA, who wrote the “Intelligence Community Assessment” dated January 6, 2017, gave any attention to forensics.
NOTE: There has been so much conflation of charges about hacking that we wish to make very clear the primary focus of this Memorandum. We focus specifically on the July 5, 2016 alleged Guccifer 2.0 “hack” of the DNC server. In earlier VIPS memoranda we addressed the lack of any evidence connecting the Guccifer 2.0 alleged hacks and WikiLeaks, and we asked President Obama specifically to disclose any evidence that WikiLeaks received DNC data from the Russians [see here and here].
Addressing this point at his last press conference (January 18), he described “the conclusions of the intelligence community” as “not conclusive,” even though the Intelligence Community Assessment of January 6 expressed “high confidence” that Russian intelligence “relayed material it acquired from the DNC … to WikiLeaks.”
Obama’s admission came as no surprise to us. It has long been clear to us that the reason the U.S. government lacks conclusive evidence of a transfer of a “Russian hack” to WikiLeaks is because there was no such transfer. Based mostly on the cumulatively unique technical experience of our ex-NSA colleagues, we have been saying for almost a year that the DNC data reached WikiLeaks via a copy/leak by a DNC insider (but almost certainly not the same person who copied DNC data on July 5, 2016).
From the information available, we conclude that the same inside-DNC, copy/leak process was used at two different times, by two different entities, for two distinctly different purposes:
-(1) an inside leak to WikiLeaks before Julian Assange announced on June 12, 2016, that he had DNC documents and planned to publish them (which he did on July 22) – the presumed objective being to expose strong DNC bias toward the Clinton candidacy; and
-(2) a separate leak on July 5, 2016, to pre-emptively taint anything WikiLeaks might later publish by “showing” it came from a “Russian hack.”
* * *
Mr. President:
This is our first VIPS Memorandum for you, but we have a history of letting U.S. Presidents know when we think our former intelligence colleagues have gotten something important wrong, and why. For example, our first such memorandum, a same-day commentary for President George W. Bush on Colin Powell’s U.N. speech on February 5, 2003, warned that the “unintended consequences were likely to be catastrophic,” should the U.S. attack Iraq and “justfy” the war on intelligence that we retired intelligence officers could readily see as fraudulent and driven by a war agenda.
The January 6 “Intelligence Community Assessment” by “hand-picked” analysts from the FBI, CIA, and NSA seems to fit into the same agenda-driven category. It is largely based on an “assessment,” not supported by any apparent evidence, that a shadowy entity with the moniker “Guccifer 2.0” hacked the DNC on behalf of Russian intelligence and gave DNC emails to WikiLeaks.
The recent forensic findings mentioned above have put a huge dent in that assessment and cast serious doubt on the underpinnings of the extraordinarily successful campaign to blame the Russian government for hacking. The pundits and politicians who have led the charge against Russian “meddling” in the U.S. election can be expected to try to cast doubt on the forensic findings, if they ever do bubble up into the mainstream media. But the principles of physics don’t lie; and the technical limitations of today’s Internet are widely understood. We are prepared to answer any substantive challenges on their merits.
You may wish to ask CIA Director Mike Pompeo what he knows about this. Our own lengthy intelligence community experience suggests that it is possible that neither former CIA Director John Brennan, nor the cyber-warriors who worked for him, have been completely candid with their new director regarding how this all went down.
Copied, Not Hacked
As indicated above, the independent forensic work just completed focused on data copied (not hacked) by a shadowy persona named “Guccifer 2.0.” The forensics reflect what seems to have been a desperate effort to “blame the Russians” for publishing highly embarrassing DNC emails three days before the Democratic convention last July. Since the content of the DNC emails reeked of pro-Clinton bias, her campaign saw an overriding need to divert attention from content to provenance – as in, who “hacked” those DNC emails? The campaign was enthusiastically supported by a compliant “mainstream” media; they are still on a roll.
“The Russians” were the ideal culprit. And, after WikiLeaks editor Julian Assange announced on June 12, 2016, “We have emails related to Hillary Clinton which are pending publication,” her campaign had more than a month before the convention to insert its own “forensic facts” and prime the media pump to put the blame on “Russian meddling.” Mrs. Clinton’s PR chief Jennifer Palmieri has explained how she used golf carts to make the rounds at the convention. She wrote that her “mission was to get the press to focus on something even we found difficult to process: the prospect that Russia had not only hacked and stolen emails from the DNC, but that it had done so to help Donald Trump and hurt Hillary Clinton.”
Independent cyber-investigators have now completed the kind of forensic work that the intelligence assessment did not do. Oddly, the “hand-picked” intelligence analysts contented themselves with “assessing” this and “assessing” that. In contrast, the investigators dug deep and came up with verifiable evidence from metadata found in the record of the alleged Russian hack.
They found that the purported “hack” of the DNC by Guccifer 2.0 was not a hack, by Russia or anyone else. Rather it originated with a copy (onto an external storage device – a thumb drive, for example) by an insider. The data was leaked after being doctored with a cut-and-paste job to implicate Russia. We do not know who or what the murky Guccifer 2.0 is. You may wish to ask the FBI.
The Time Sequence
June 12, 2016: Assange announces WikiLeaks is about to publish “emails related to Hillary Clinton.”
June 15, 2016: DNC contractor Crowdstrike, (with a dubious professional record and multiple conflicts of interest) announces that malware has been found on the DNC server and claims there is evidence it was injected by Russians.
June 15, 2016: On the same day, “Guccifer 2.0” affirms the DNC statement; claims responsibility for the “hack;” claims to be a WikiLeaks source; and posts a document that the forensics show was synthetically tainted with “Russian fingerprints.”
We do not think that the June 12 & 15 timing was pure coincidence. Rather, it suggests the start of a pre-emptive move to associate Russia with anything WikiLeaks might have been about to publish and to “show” that it came from a Russian hack.
The Key Event
July 5, 2016: In the early evening, Eastern Daylight Time, someone working in the EDT time zone with a computer directly connected to the DNC server or DNC Local Area Network, copied 1,976 MegaBytes of data in 87 seconds onto an external storage device. That speed is many times faster than what is physically possible with a hack.
It thus appears that the purported “hack” of the DNC by Guccifer 2.0 (the self-proclaimed WikiLeaks source) was not a hack by Russia or anyone else, but was rather a copy of DNC data onto an external storage device. Moreover, the forensics performed on the metadata reveal there was a subsequent synthetic insertion – a cut-and-paste job using a Russian template, with the clear aim of attributing the data to a “Russian hack.” This was all performed in the East Coast time zone.
“Obfuscation & De-obfuscation”
Mr. President, the disclosure described below may be related. Even if it is not, it is something we think you should be made aware of in this general connection. On March 7, 2017, WikiLeaks began to publish a trove of original CIA documents that WikiLeaks labeled “Vault 7.” WikiLeaks said it got the trove from a current or former CIA contractor and described it as comparable in scale and significance to the information Edward Snowden gave to reporters in 2013.
No one has challenged the authenticity of the original documents of Vault 7, which disclosed a vast array of cyber warfare tools developed, probably with help from NSA, by CIA’s Engineering Development Group. That Group was part of the sprawling CIA Directorate of Digital Innovation – a growth industry established by John Brennan in 2015.
Scarcely imaginable digital tools – that can take control of your car and make it race over 100 mph, for example, or can enable remote spying through a TV – were described and duly reported in the New York Times and other media throughout March. But the Vault 7, part 3 release on March 31 that exposed the “Marble Framework” program apparently was judged too delicate to qualify as “news fit to print” and was kept out of the Times.
The Washington Post’s Ellen Nakashima, it seems, “did not get the memo” in time. Her March 31 article bore the catching (and accurate) headline: “WikiLeaks’ latest release of CIA cyber-tools could blow the cover on agency hacking operations.”
The WikiLeaks release indicated that Marble was designed for flexible and easy-to-use “obfuscation,” and that Marble source code includes a “deobfuscator” to reverse CIA text obfuscation.
More important, the CIA reportedly used Marble during 2016. In her Washington Post report, Nakashima left that out, but did include another significant point made by WikiLeaks; namely, that the obfuscation tool could be used to conduct a “forensic attribution double game” or false-flag operation because it included test samples in Chinese, Russian, Korean, Arabic and Farsi.
The CIA’s reaction was neuralgic. Director Mike Pompeo lashed out two weeks later, calling Assange and his associates “demons,” and insisting, “It’s time to call out WikiLeaks for what it really is, a non-state hostile intelligence service, often abetted by state actors like Russia.”
Mr. President, we do not know if CIA’s Marble Framework, or tools like it, played some kind of role in the campaign to blame Russia for hacking the DNC. Nor do we know how candid the denizens of CIA’s Digital Innovation Directorate have been with you and with Director Pompeo. These are areas that might profit from early White House review.
Putin and the Technology
We also do not know if you have discussed cyber issues in any detail with President Putin. In his interview with NBC’s Megyn Kelly, he seemed quite willing – perhaps even eager – to address issues related to the kind of cyber tools revealed in the Vault 7 disclosures, if only to indicate he has been briefed on them. Putin pointed out that today’s technology enables hacking to be “masked and camouflaged to an extent that no one can understand the origin” [of the hack] … And, vice versa, it is possible to set up any entity or any individual that everyone will think that they are the exact source of that attack.”
“Hackers may be anywhere,” he said. “There may be hackers, by the way, in the United States who very craftily and professionally passed the buck to Russia. Can’t you imagine such a scenario? … I can.”
Full Disclosure: Over recent decades the ethos of our intelligence profession has eroded in the public mind to the point that agenda-free analysis is deemed well nigh impossible. Thus, we add this disclaimer, which applies to everything we in VIPS say and do: We have no political agenda; our sole purpose is to spread truth around and, when necessary, hold to account our former intelligence colleagues.
We speak and write without fear or favor. Consequently, any resemblance between what we say and what presidents, politicians and pundits say is purely coincidental. The fact we find it is necessary to include that reminder speaks volumes about these highly politicized times. This is our 50th VIPS Memorandum since the afternoon of Powell’s speech at the UN. Live links to the 49 past memos can be found at https://consortiumnews.com/vips-memos/.
FOR THE STEERING GROUP, VETERAN INTELLIGENCE PROFESSIONALS FOR SANITY
William Binney, former NSA Technical Director for World Geopolitical & Military Analysis; Co-founder of NSA’s Signals Intelligence Automation Research Center
Skip Folden, independent analyst, retired IBM Program Manager for Information Technology US (Associate VIPS)
Matthew Hoh, former Capt., USMC, Iraq & Foreign Service Officer, Afghanistan (associate VIPS)
Michael S. Kearns, Air Force Intelligence Officer (Ret.), Master SERE Resistance to Interrogation Instructor
John Kiriakou, Former CIA Counterterrorism Officer and former Senior Investigator, Senate Foreign Relations Committee
Linda Lewis, WMD preparedness policy analyst, USDA (ret.)
Lisa Ling, TSgt USAF (ret.) (associate VIPS)
Edward Loomis, Jr., former NSA Technical Director for the Office of Signals Processing
David MacMichael, National Intelligence Council (ret.)
Ray McGovern, former U.S. Army Infantry/Intelligence officer and CIA analyst
Elizabeth Murray, former Deputy National Intelligence Officer for Middle East, CIA
Coleen Rowley, FBI Special Agent and former Minneapolis Division Legal Counsel (ret.)
Cian Westmoreland, former USAF Radio Frequency Transmission Systems Technician and Unmanned Aircraft Systems whistleblower (Associate VIPS)
Kirk Wiebe, former Senior Analyst, SIGINT Automation Research Center, NSA
Sarah G. Wilton, Intelligence Officer, DIA (ret.); Commander, US Naval Reserve (ret.)
Ann Wright, U.S. Army Reserve Colonel (ret) and former U.S. Diplomat
When they doctor intelligence this only proves that there is no more intelligence, the one of the other kind.
They doctored intelligence to prove that Iraq had WMDs and successfully got an attack on Iraq. But for some reason, I feel that if they successfully get a war on Russia after doctoring the intelligence on the “Russian meddling in US elections”, the outcome will not be as happy. But then, maybe this is a good time for US to receive a payback for its unprovoked attack on Iraq and dozens of other nations.
A bully will go around blooding noses until someone bloodies his nose back.
VIPS are a rare voice of sanity.
Yes, the VIPS deserve credit. But their report does not examine why the alleged hack was blamed on Russia instead of any other group, which is also very significant. The DNC only had to blame it upon some allegedly hostile entity, much more likely a Republican IT operation, of which there are undoubtedly many hundreds. And no doubt the Repubs infltrated the Dems and vice versa. So why focus on Russia?
The US has no cause whatsoever to vilify Russia, as it is nowhere in any necessary conflict or viable competition with Russia as a nation. Only the zionists and Saudis and West Ukraine nationalists have objections to Russia. Both the zionists and Saudis are primary DNC “donors” and hence motivated to attack Russia, which they planned to do after the election via their puppet Hillary. All of Hillary’s top ten “donors” were zionists, and the Saudis were major “donors” to the Clinton Foundation. If the DNC represented the people of the US rather than zionists and Saudis, it would not be opposed to Russia. If the mass media were not controlled by zionists, they would not promote the anti-Russia propaganda.
So the targeting of Russia proves the corruption of the DNC and the mass media by the zionists.
Russia-gate is in fact Israel-gate, and this is the story that the DNC is trying to cover up.
The targeting of Russia is for the purpose of preparing the public for war with Russia, which is a preparation of war with the entire Eurasian Bloc which includes the Economic juggernaut China, which poses a lethal rivalry to the intended reign of the financier syndicate operating out of London, Wall Street, Amsterdam, other financial “capitals” in the countries of Europe ( see Executive Intelligence Review search box; “Tragedy and Hope, May 7th webcast”, and “Inter-Alpha Group”). Lyndon calls this the “Anglo-Dutch Liberal Financier Empire” which is derived from Venice and their style of money manipulation and business Empire (small “c” corporate fascism). And Venice itself was derived from the wealthy survivors of the owner/operators of the Western Roman Empire, who rose, Phoenix-like, from the ashes of collapse. So don’t think they wouldn’t dare launch WWIII to knock out the last big rival to the global reign of the Western financier syndicate. THEIR OWN EXPERIENCE teaches them that you can come back from catastrophe and utter collapse, and get back on top, as their descendants (and those “outsiders” they’ve mentored in to the operation) have.
The problem here is the very well known and admitted zionist control of mass media and the DNC. If obscure mystical London financiers wanted to attack Russia and had the weapons, they could have done so long ago.
There is no ‘coming back’ from an all-out thermonuclear exchange. That is the difference that nuclear weapons have made in the World and why there has been no WWIII.
Sam F-
I think we have to look at the whole picture of post USSR Russia. Yeltsin was a stooge who allowed the raping of Russia, and a huge amount of capital flight. They were basically doing to Russia what John Perkins described in “Confessions of an Economic Hit Man”. Putin put a stop to it, and only allowed oligarchs who promised to keep their plunder in Russia, and employ Russians, to remain. Russia and Putin have been the enemy of the Deep State ever since. I’ve heard that many of the looters were basically the Russian Jewish mafia, so in that sense there may be a Zionist connection. I could be completely wrong, but that’s the way I say it.
We have only to look at the campaign bribes, and the 97% AIPAC-honoring US Congress, to see that the Russia-gate garbage and all US confrontationalism against Russia is very clearly the result of direct bribes by zionists seeking to disrupt the Iran-Iraq link to Syria-Lebanon-Hezbollah.
No doubt there are a few disappointed US plunderers opposing Russia, but their dreams cannot have broad appeal, nor is conquest even slightly realistic, so I doubt that they have any credibility or influence in the US oligarchy.
Stop trying to blame “the Zionists” for stuff. No one wants a war with Russia. Go find a new reason to be an anti-Semite.
Having just read Luke Harding’s book “Expelled” I have no doubt that Putin’s Russia would have the will to hack and influence the U.S. elections if it thought it was in their interest and capability. But I also have no doubt that the U.S. would have the will to hack and influence elections around the world if it that it was in the U.S. interest. Nor do I have any doubt that on matters where vital national or political party interests are involved, the U.S., or the Democratic (or Republican) Party, would be quite capable and willing to falsely attribute a hacking to the Russians. We have the Bush-Powell “weapons of mass destruction”, etc. as precedents and going back some decades the Joint Chiefs of Staff “Operation Northwoods” memorandum that ought to be common knowledge but is not.
I believe this latest report from the Intel Vets is a bombshell of important information that news media ignore to the detriment of their own credibility. Like the Intel Vets, I have no political axe to grind, but like them I want to see truth given a chance in the highly charged political atmosphere where truth and evidence are so often manipulated to favor perceived (and misperceived) interests.
Have no doubt that the U.S. would have the will to hack and influence elections around the world – because it has done so on literally scores of occasions. Never mind “hack” or “influence” elections; it has overthrown presidents, prime ministers and whole governments, changed constitutions, and thrown entire nations into violent anarchy. Repeatedly, and in recent memory.
As a US person reading books written by other US persons you have “no doubt” …
Well, I can only say that unlike the US nation, other nations have more productive endeavours on their mind than “hacking” and especially hacking of the US elections, even if this were possible which it is not. Your statement is just too nationalistic and narcissistic.
US does “hack” the elections in many, many other nations and has been doing so for many decades, but this “hacking” has always been done by bribing lots of local media and even the voters through NGOs all with limitlessly printed US$ (thanks to the petrol buying status of $US, then reserve currency status and finally the global standard for all currency transfers). Take out the petro dollar and there would be no more election “hacking” by US.
Even NSA and CIA could not hack the US elections let alone another nation because even the US elections are still not electronic enough to be hacked. Hacking one party’s email (which obviously did not happen, it was a memory stick extraction by an insider), no matter how rotten this party is still cannot justify the election loss. It is blatantly clear that the story of the Russian hacking of the US Presidential election will enter history as the most desperate and the dumbest excuse for losing an election ever invented on the whole planet. Only if DNC survives we could expect this excuse to be surpassed by another one the next election. But I do not blame the DNC and its spin doctors for coming up with such miserable excuse then the dumb voters who suck it up.
This is a wholly manufactured “existential crisis” for the same purpose as bread and circuses in Roman times … What’s terrifying is the power of the internet silos of information to convince people that whatever (and I do mean whatever) they believe is widely held belief, even CONSENSUS opinion … madness of crowds exploited quite deliberately like some modern day Orson Welles War of the Worlds radio play … this time playing on the cacophonous 24/7 “mainstream media” …
So many claim to have watched and appreciated “Manufacturing Consent” and yet seem to have failed to see how its lessons apply (and have applied) to recent and current events…
Thank you Kiza and Susan Sunflower. Everything is suspect. We need to become like suburb skeptics in order to sift through the murk…
Check out his reputation: Luke Harding himself has a track record as an anti-Russian hack and lackey of the deep state.
If Trump were smart, he would order the arrest of Dick Cheney, George W. Bush, Colin Powell, and Condi Rice (as a start). The end game would be to place these people into an international prison for war atrocities against humanity. Then, he can start on the Obama regime and Hillary Clinton.
VIPS doesn’t implicate Seth Rich as the Manager of IT for the DNC who was a supporter of Bernie Sanders and didn’t like the fact the DNC was rigging the primary for Hillary Clinton. Tulsi Gabbard also resigned from the DNC for the very same reason.
Seth Rich was murdered in D.C. and for some reason, the investigation has been ignored to “honor his parents” wishes. Yet, the spokesman for the family was hired by the DNC to fix the crisis.
Most of Washington has been singing the same tune along with the media punditry. All of it is a deflection from the truth. Those of us in the media still holding truth to power have been pointing this out for well over a year. As the leaked emails show on Wikileaks, there was much collusion between the DNC and the media. Look at the lack of media exposure Senator Bernie Sanders received during the primary. It was an intentional media black-out. They all obliged in favor of Hillary Clinton long before the primary.
In other words, the DNC’s instructions were carried out en masse by the Elite Media. This requires serious power to control the media in concert. The same media who has ALL fallen behind the “Russia Did It” theme.
It’s not much of a stretch to say the same people orchestrating the fraudulent primary election also orchestrated a cover-up of the evidence showing the fraud.
If our intelligence community was an ethical truth seeking agency versus a pawn for the powerful, they would have made all the connections referenced above. Sadly, they’ve not been that kind of agency for decades. It also says much about our media industry as well. So much for “free” and “independent”.
If Trump wants a victory, he needs to focus on the above via speeches and social media. He promised his followers he would drain the swamp, so focus on this memo and start draining the swamp. This country needs cleaning up!
Todd the other evening over dinner, friends of mine asked me when I was going to let go of the Hillary criticism. Your post here reminded me of my answer. My reply also included how a young 27 year old might have died in the process, to unveil what Hillary and Podesta were up to. Bringing up the Seth Rich murder left my friends clueless.The best I can say about my inquisitors, is they rely heavily and solely on our lying MSM to get their news, and information. So Todd keep on keeping on, with your opinions.
Seth Rich was murdered on July 10, 2016 . It is right after June, 2016, and July 5, 2016 events stated in this article. It seems like there is connection between these events. His wallet was not stolen. The police report says that no credit cards, cash, or any other item was not stolen from the wallet.
FBI was not allowed inspection of DNC computers after those alleged hacks took place.
Obama was the president, and U.S. attorney General, FBI director, and others were his political appointees.
The D.C. police can hardly be called independent body .
All these things point out that there is something fishy in there. In the light of this seriousness of DNC hacking issue story’s perpetuation, in the minimum Seth Rich murder needs further investigation.
Right Dave, all these things point to an irresponsible media coupled with a deceptive DNC cover up, to which the guilty hide in plain sight.
Wouldn’t it be great if this somehow all gelled and we found the murderer of Seth Rich, and the authors of Russia-gate, and had them all prosecuted and put in prison? There I go dreaming again.
Skip you and I are destined to end up seeing each other in one of these dreams you bring up.
A correction: ” . .The police report says that no credit cards, cash, or any other item was stolen from the wallet.”
VIPS doesn’t mention Rich only because their goal was to determine whether or not the WikiLeaks were a “hack” or a “leak”. Once they prove it was a leak, as they accomplished, the question of who performed the leak, i.e, Rich, then becomes the subject of a second article. The proof that it was a leak provides major corroboration for the Rich story, which is a massive one and pins Comey, through the FBI efforts to neutralize the Rich investigation, with serious criminal liability.
Indeed, cyber intelligence may soon may be passed using. The net profit from its use is probably already a loss to the country.
Perhaps it is best we return Intelligence back to military where it was placed by Washington and residing there until Truman. How many millions dead at the feet of cia/nsa since Truman? How many wars, coups, terror organizations supported, regime changes, etc., etc. has the cia/nsa spawned?
Where has it taken us? To nowhere.
Great suggestion John. But call me a sceptic for saying that “we” can do nothing of the kind. The “intelligence” organisations have grown into personal enrichment and political control mafias (money and power) and the national interest is only on the signage in front of their shops, just like a corporate motto which could not be further from the truth. No one can put this vicious genie, the evil incarnate, back into its bottle. In other words, you are suggesting that we could get rid of the Deep State.
The only chance is that they start fighting each other one day soon (like street gangs) and thus leave the people alone. The bad scenario is that they start a war on Russia which turns nuclear.
The stakes for the US, and the world are far too high. We need the President to act on the evidence provided herein and blow away the Russiagate scandal before it can derail his presidency and the peace for which he has so courageously worked. The proper remedy is to expose. prosecute and punish those responsible for this hoax and the unmasking and leaking of confidential information, punishable by up to ten years in prison. Pardons for those persons – I don’t think so.
I think American politicians are just ordinarily, humanely stupid. They don´t consider consequences of their actions, they just push with the herd, and the hell takes the rest! Such a men don´t have enough imagination to understand that they will be hurt, too. They didn´t use their brains (now atrofied) for the last 30 years, because there was not need for them: US power was overwhelming everything and everyone. It is enough just to listen to Kissinger, who is coming from the time brains had to be used, and compare him with any current american politicians on the top posts. Compared to Kissinger, they look and speak as arrogant morons, actually like spoiled children, jangling on the cliff, yelling “Look at me!Look at me!”
VIPS does it again. Indispensible.
Should I note that I don’t recall any of the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) being interviewed by the Propaganda Broadcast System News Hour or Charlie Rose show.
On July 20, 2017, the News Hour on the Propaganda Broadcast System implied that Russia had hacked the California primary in 2016
http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/russia-hacked-american-faith-democratic-process/
It is too bad they didn’t interview the young woman who made a YouTube video May 18, 2016 in which she described how poll watchers on being instructed how to operate on election day were being misinformed by the supervisors giving the instructions as how to deal with no party preference voters. It seems the poll watchers were being told to give such voters provisional ballots, almost all of which would never be counted. California law was to give those, at least those wanting to vote in the Democrat Party, a “cross over ballot.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PW0bfSsdRbY
Other stories at the time indicated that in some counties in California instructions were being given not to give a crossover ballot unless the voter specifically asked for one using the exact wording provided by the County.
Rather than Russia’s Putin having so much power over County officials in California, I think a simpler explanation would be that Hillary Clinton supporters holding those offices decided to sabotage Bernie Sanders campaign in California.
I mean, the fact is that in California as 2016 Presidential primary votes were being counted some had “white out” on them.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C35je68p4KM
in the above YouTube you have Greg Palast
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xWGAo9EBHPE
http://www.latimes.com/politics/la-pol-ca-california-primary-results-confusing-20160711-snap-story.html
http://www.e-news.su/uploads/posts/2015-11/1447856080_e-news.su-25.jpg
Here you have a photo of Putin ordering his minions to hack the 2016 election
https://media.giphy.com/media/JIX9t2j0ZTN9S/giphy.gif
And here you see Putin’s operative hacking the election.
Now, as for me I think the proof of Russia hacking the election comes from 17 (becomes 3) US intelligence agencies channeled Nancy Reagan’s astrologer, then sent their agents to Colorado to obtain “high confidence.”
As for the white out in the California Primary, I think that Putin sent large numbers of Russian blondes to vote in the 2016 Presidential Primary in California and to mark their ballots with “white out.”
It’s a really good thing you bring up this DNC shenanigans, which played out in the California primaries. The news media certainly ignored this awful story. So thanks Mike for mentioning it.
And the humor is good as well!
David Stockman wrote a pithy article that touched on this issue amongst others.
(http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-23/david-stockman-has-had-enough-brennan-rice-power-lock-them-all)
A brief excerpt:
“…in the National Security Agency (NSA) there is a subsidiary entity called TAO (Targeted Access Operations) with a budget of several billions and more than 1,000 employees. The latter predominately consist of high-powered civilian and military hackers, computer geeks, intelligence analysts, targeting specialists, computer hardware and software designers and electrical engineers—-whose job it is to do exactly what Russia is being accused of.
Namely, to hack and electronically infiltrate the communications and operations of nearly every government on the planet, and most especially those of IC designated enemies and adversaries such as Russia and Iran. Indeed, TAOs motto says it all:
“Your data is our data, your equipment is our equipment anytime, any place, by any legal means.”
In any given 24-hour day, the TAO hacks and deposits more disinformation and malware into its targeted foreign networks than all the low level Russian probes that were intercepted by NSA during the entire Presidential campaign.
In other words, Washington is the mother of all hackers and cyber-warfare operations, and what Russia and other nations do is only a small potatoes version of the same. Yet the overwhelming share of these digital cloak and dagger operation by all sides is a huge waste of national resources; and most especially it is of no value at all to the safety of the American people.
That [is] because Russia, China and Iran—-the principal targets of the IC’s massive surveillance and cyber warfare activities—are no threats whatsoever to America’s security.”
You mention that Russia China and Iran are no threat to American security, and I fully agree with that assumption. There is a country that starts with. I that I believe is a big threat to American security. So let’s take a look at the countries that start with the letter I. Iceland, India. Indonesia. Iran. Iraq. Ireland. Israel. Italy. These 8 countries have a combined population of 1billion 742 million population about 30 percent of the worlds population. Now I ask you which of these countries is the biggest threat to the stability and security of America. I will give you a hint it is one of the lesser populated. You all have a nice Peacefull day
I think I got it!
The dates cited in this article are cause for concern–a couple of references to July 2017 dates, when, clearly, 2016 is meant, raise doubts about the authenticity of the poece.
I find it funny that your criticism of the article based on a typo also contains a typo. Is your comment authentic?
…when, clearly, 2016 is meant…
I don’t see any references to July 2017 dates in the article. (It’s possible they’ve been corrected.)
The only 2017 dates I see appear to be accurate: The January 6, 2017 “Intelligence Community Assessment” and the March 7, 2017 WikiLeaks publication of the “Valut 7” archive.
Can you clarify?
Yes, the mistakes were quickly corrected. But I for one apologize for the faulty proofreading.
As one of the signers and proofreaders, I can vouch for its authenticity, Rich. It’s amazing how those simple mistakes crept in and evaded our proofreadings.
This article is well timed, appearing almost simultaneously with the news from the Aspen Security Forum featuring the chief culprits, Brennan and Clapper.
Know what we’re missing?
“Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”
But today, Congress unanimously passes another dangerous and unnecessary anti-Russian sanctions bill, with Ron Paul as its only opponent (Sanders was opposed too, but *only* because the bill includes Iran).
No sense of decency – but a substantial bank balance, which many people have come to regard as far more desirable.
Although I like the old man a lot better, Ron Paul has retired. I think you mean Rand Paul.
When dealing with the practitioners of propaganda and deception, one learns to read between the liness and parse every sentence, every single word for double meanings and equivocation.
‘The January 6 “Intelligence Community Assessment” by “hand-picked” analysts from the FBI, CIA, and NSA seems to fit into the same agenda-driven category’.
How many people have read or heard that phrase, “hand-picked analysts” (a rather foolish choice of words, actually, because the analysts are not daisies) and quite naturally understood that the very best analysts were picked?
But consider an alternative. What if the analysts were “hand-picked” for pliability, lack of honesty, and excessive concern for their pension rights – or desire to join the ranks of the wealthy as soon as possible?
See how a perfectly innocent expression, in everyday use, can appear to mean one thing and yet – potentially – mean exactly the opposite? Apparently it’s still deemed useful to maintain plausible deniability.
“Just so,” said the wise farmer to the little pig; “Just so.”
I think one thing the analysts were certainly not picked for is their knowledge about Russia. The intelligence report published in January does not contain any details about the hacking allegations, but it contains quite a lot of “assessments” that require some basic knowledge about Russia, Russian politics, and the Russian language. I am not a specialist, but I have studied Slavic studies, I know Russian and two other Slavic languages quite well, and I follow Russian politics. A number of things in that report immediately struck me as odd, e.g. that Zhirinovsky (an extremist clown from the nationalist party LDP) is treated as a “Kremlin proxy” and it is pretended that it is possible to derive something about the Russian government’s intentions from his words (Zhirinovsky says many crazy things, e.g. that the US has to give back Alaska to Russia or that all migratory birds should be shot in order to prevent bird flue). The report also repeats the widespread canard that Putin had allegedly praised Trump (this had to do with an obvious translation error anyone with a good knowledge of Russian should easily recognize). Masha Gessen (who is, by the way, a strong opponent of both Putin and Trump) describes many of the flaws in that intelligence document in an excellent way: http://www.nybooks.com/daily/2017/01/09/russia-trump-election-flawed-intelligence/
If already what can easily be judged by anyone with some knowledge about Russia is so bad and flawed, and basic things are wrong in the large part of the document about RT (shows are mentioned that had stopped much too early to have any influence on the 2016 campaign, and basic information about them was wrong, apart from the fact that most of what is written about RT is completely harmless – it is hardly a scandal when a program hosted a third party candidate debate for the 2012 elections and reported about protests about fracking and Occupy Wallstreet), it certainly does not suggest that those parts that are hidden in the unclassified version and can therefore be verified by much fewer people will have a better quality.
It seems likely that the US intelligence services do not have so many people with a good knowledge about Russia any more (the DIA probably still has a significant number, but it wasn’t involved, at all). After the Cold War, the number of Russia specialists probably decreased gradually, and the idea that Russia could be important for the intelligence services only reappeared on a larger scale in the last few years, and this is hardly enough for building up knowledge again that was probably lost gradually in the time in which they thought it would be a waste of time to devote much time to studying a “regional power”. Still, there must be some people with a relatively good knowledge about Russia, and the fact that the report they produced is of such low quality, as far as things that can be verified on the basis of publicly known information are concerned, shows that they were hardly involved. So, the criteria for handpicking must have been something else, probably that they were people from whom it could be expected that, on the basis of their general attitudes and opinions, they would support the politically desired conclusions.
Chuck Schumer is now admitting that Clinton’s loss should not be blamed on Russia, it is Clinton herself who should admit having no coherent message. The Democrats are now realizing that the public does not believe the Russia hack story. Nancy Pelosi hasn’t gotten it yet, but I think there are signs that something physical is occurring with her health. Schumer has stated that the Democrats are changing message to focus on middle class issues and the economy.
The trust in MSM is at all-time low, apparently. Also, a Pew study, I believe, comes up with a 41% figure for Americans who want Trump impeached, did not say on what grounds.
And McCain has a brain tumor, a glioblastoma, which can be very fast moving in later stages and it sounds like his is advanced. Intuitively I doubt he will be back to promote his bomb-bomb-bomb agenda.
Scaramucci taking the WH coordinator of communications position is interesting.
And I just found “The Putin Interviews” with Oliver Stone published in book form by Skyhorse Publishing, “the full transcripts, including material not in the documentary”.
Could the winds be shifting?
Thank you Jessica K. I totally agree, I think we’re on the verge of a paradigm shift. I would only add caution that when that becomes obvious, then we have to look out for obfuscation because our political parties are simply playing a game of “good cop bad cop”, that is why nothing ever is really accomplished. So, much careful work is ahead. At least, we have this organization, the VIPS, as a reliable narrator… By the way, thank goodness for Skyhorse Publishing!
The world will be a safer place when John McCain has left it. He is still an officer holder who votes, which trump any presume power of either Clinton. This is also largely a status-quo supporting battle for the “hearts and minds” of the Democratic party, deflecting some blame for the election result is part, but it’s probably more about controlling the media-saturation, getting equal time (or more) with Trump and the Republicans.
I’ve seen Maddow admit that the lastest moutain-out-of-molehill doesn’t actually constitute a crime and/or that “the significance” of certain “revelations” is “uncertain”. …
Reminds me of the Princess Diana/JFK Jr. Death coverage … but now for months on end … terrified of losing audience share … and the other issues that are not being covered are horrific — Mosul, Yemen, Afghanistan … even longsimmering crises like the opioid epidemic and voter disenfranchisement and/or gerrymandering … beyond “seriously” exclaiming how “bad” these things are … crickets
Hey I think you meant to say “July 5 2016” in the beginning instead of “July 5 2017”
Yes, this immediate date typo in the report makes it easily dismissible by the not-yet-convinced. Please tell the authors of the report to fix it, Mr. Parry!
Finally!! I hope this gets spread around enough that the MSM can’t ignore it. I can’t wait to hear of Rachel Madcow’s meltdown. The pieces have been here for a while now. I had already heard that the speed was too fast for a hack, and I had already heard that vault 7 releases showed that the CIA could fake point of origin. I just pray that Trump has enough smarts to get some good people around him and really go after these bast**ds. It’s time to clean house.
As everyone here knows unless you are new to the comment section, I am no fan of Trump’s domestic agenda. I do however pray that he succeeds in draining the swamp in the hope that our next president is not hamstrung by these same criminals of our so called intelligence agencies. Wouldn’t it be great to see John Brennan and his ilk go to jail!
This is interesting information, but I wish this ‘memo to the president’ had provided more detail on why the writers believe the info on the DNC that Assange refers to on Jun 12 came from inside the DNC. The memo makes a plausible argument that the July ‘copying’ of DNC data was done to attribute the pending Wikileaks publication to the Russians, but provides no info at all on why they think the info Assange claimed to have came from inside the DNC.
Tammy-
If the info was copied rather than hacked, it means the perpetrator had physical access to a DNC computer and used a thumb drive. The only other possible explanation would be a break in at the DNC offices, or possibly the home of a DNC member if the info was on a laptop.
Good point, but the intricacies would no doubt be hard (or impossible) for non-experts to follow, and counterarguments based on technical data would probably be equally hard to follow. I wish that were not the case but I’m afraid it would be. So I am willing to take William Binney et al.’s word for it. The burden of proof still lies with the accusers, and that is clearly missing.
The most guilty parties, then, are the media, who have reported the accusations as fact, when they clearly are not.
Whoops, I take it back — not a good point because the links to the technical stuff are in the article (sorry, did not check them out on first reading), and as I suspected, are over my heard but I’m sure not over the heads of Binney et al.
But for an appeal direct to Wikileaks (@WLTaskForce), I would not know where to find what I now refer to. But I am perfectly certain that, at some point early on last summer, Assange and/or Wikileaks asserted on the public record that he/they had no direct knowledge of the identity of this Guccifer 2.0, and had had no communication with him/her/them. And this after Guccifer 2.0 had publicly claimed, in effect, to be the source of [the] DNC documents transmitted to Wikileaks, as by then eagerly anticipated by many in the immediate wake of Assange’s first announcement on that score (and, presumably, the DNC’s [or Crowdstrike’s] imminent discovery that its data-domain had indeed been violated). —- Clearly, Assange’s and/or Wikileaks’ express repudiation of any connection with Guccifer 2.0 should properly have been addressed in the VIPS memo, and would have added yet further weight to its fundamental cogency. All the same, I am ecstatic about the publication of this memo, want to thank all the signatories of it (and Consortium News) with all my heart, and venture to predict that it will not go unnoticed by Trump and his team — not by any means. And nor, come to that — and following upon the latter — by the inert and depraved MSM.
the “link” between whomever “stole” the files and those who gave the files to Wikileaks should not be presumed … there were several (at least two) hacks of the DNC computers (phishing) .and — additionally, separately — the files wikileaks received may have been — utterly separately — downloaded … there may well be no link at all.
As I understand it, the person who gave the files to wikileaks outted himself to others and said the file had been downloaded/copied not hacked. As with Manning, it does Wikileaks no “good” and incurs a lot of responsibility to acknowledge knowing the identity of a leaker … So Assange can know that “john doe” outed himself as the person who gave the file to wikileaks … but they still don’t know (in any meaningful way) who the leaker was…. . gossip… could be a delusions of grandeur or attention seeking.
Don’t forget Assange put up a 20k dollar reward leading to any information towards solving the Seth Rich murder…..why would Julian Assange do that, if Rich meant nothing to him?
It’s Rand Paul, not Ron Paul, who opposes new sanctions on Russia. He’s one of the few sane Congress people. And the EU response from Merkel is that US should coordinate with EU on what sanctions to impose, since previous sanctions hurt EU business with Russia.
I hope someone sends a German translation of this to Merkel. Maybe she will begin to see the light — and get out of Big Bro’s shadow.
Thanks. I did mean Rand Paul, of course.
Wishful substitution. :)
Excellent. Please CORRECT THE DATE IN THE FIRST LINE FROM 2017 TO 2016 !!
The importance of this information cannot be overstated. If the mainstream media will not make it available to a very confused public, we need to do all we can to make it so.
_______
In terms of credibility, the VIPS have it hands-down over the politicized intelligence agencies, so I am inclined to give this information a lot of credence. The writers were very careful to be clear the readers knew exactly which link on the chain of evidence their concerns go to. a lot of the comments appear to use this report to throw out the whole case against the russians. Even assuming that the russians did not hack into the DNC computers, that in no way exculpates them, ipso facto, from the multiple other ways they have been accused of influencing the election. This is a part of what Mueller’s investigation is supposed to look at. I am thankful that this report was sent directly to Mueller–that’s where it belongs. But l don’t think the report nullifies the entire concern about ‘russian hacking/interference/collusion in hijacking the 2016 election.
People are “influenced” constantly…obviously by “sums” of past experience and by the flux of new experience. A person can cast a vote based on any range of flimsy to studied notions, philosophies, or preferences. All kinds of views and “information” are continually propagated from many different angles and with varying degrees of factuality and disingenuousness. It is absurd to suggest that some “Russian” influence had some kind of “unfair” or undue influence that caused the election results to be, with any statistical relevance, different. I could suggest some “undue” influences from some very influential quarters, including our bought-and-paid-for chattering class …but even so, the individual voter pulls his or her own lever so to speak, and has the personal responsibility for separating the wheat from the chaff in making personal decisions. The Russians didn’t do a mind meld on voters who punched Trump’s ticket. The DNC releases, even if they had been caused by Russian state hackers, which they weren’t (and yes, THAT would have been something to crow about) are factual…and factual information is precisely what voters SHOULD possess.
It is fairly apparent to me that Seth Rich leaked copied (not hacked) material to Wikileaks and was killed for it. The leak was then made to appear to be something else by shady means. This is what should concern you.
Gregory your insight is your strength, too bad most Americans don’t think into this messy stuff the way that you do.
Thanks Greg, for what it’s worth, I agree…
Your validation, and Joe’s as well, is worth a lot to me Bob.
Discussing the election hacking with a DNC supporter is a game if wack-a-mole. If you successfully counter one of their arguments, they come up with another, and all this endlessly. Reminds me so much of arguing against the AGW, if one successfully brings down the rise in the sea level they come up with the dust bowl argument and so on and on, in circles.
The new inscription above the entrance of the DNC should be: “Abandon logic all ye who enter here.”
You’re quite right Kiza. For instance Chuck Schumer is all about blue collar labor in the NYT’s this morning, as though it were a new thing. Again good cop/bad cop…
It seems that you still do not require evidence to support the “multiple other ways they have been accused of influencing the election.”
And this evidence is…..?
My point is that there is none yet, so one shouldn’t believe the accusations until there is evidence.
Okay. Good comment.
The article states, “Forensic studies of “Russian hacking” into Democratic National Committee computers last year reveal that on July 5, 2017, data was leaked (not hacked) by a person with physical access to DNC computers, and then doctored to incriminate Russia.”
Shouldn’t the article say July 5, 2016″?
Somebody in the media recently said, “You know, Mike Pompeo graduated first in his class from West point. That means he’s a genius.” Having worked with many more than one “ring knocker” in my career, I would hesitate to go out on such a limb. First, it would be necessary to establish whether or not such institutions legitimately qualify as “academic”. Based on the performance I’ve seen, that would be quite a stretch. Whether or not Pompeo could grasp the intellectual argument herein put forth remains conjectural. Then, we must examine the extent to which the media will portray these forensic analyses as legitimate “news”.
A few recent examples may shed some light. Jake Tapper apparently ridiculed this new guy Scaramucci for not “coming clean” and admitting that the Russians hacked the election. Keeping in mind the irrefutable existence and contents of CIA Dispatch #1035-960, it is not hard to imagine that all across the media, “marching orders” have been issued in order to insure that the punditry presents a united front to belittle any arguments to the contrary. I believe it was Larry Elder who recently ridiculed Maxine Waters in a Tucker Carlson interview. Mind you, there’s a lot there to ridicule, but Larry went after the one thing Maxine absolutely, positively, without any doubt…got absolutely right. He said Maxine falsely claimed that the CIA was somehow complicit in Contra Cocaine smuggling into inner city Los Angeles…”and that claim has been completely debunked by the New York Times, the Washington Post, and other sources.”
Of course, no such “debunking” has ever occurred. In fact, published CIA documents iterated by historian Alfred McCoy thoroughly document it. Gary Webb broke the story, and authors such as Douglas Valentine and Jeremy Scahill have provided corroborating information. Tucker, regarded recently by some as “courageous” because he questioned the wisdom of notable neocon troglodytes Ralph Peters and Max Boot, offered no contradiction to Larry Elder’s pathetic fantasy.
Unless and until this evidence shows up in a court of law, the media will treat it as irrelevant. Of course, the media failed to cover the trials of E. Howard Hunt and the assassination case of Martin Luther King. The evidence is irrefutable if you understand it. The public will get no opportunity to try.
As usual F. G. Sanford, thanks. The near total corruption of academia, also by big money has rendered institutions such as The Military Academy’s and prominent Universities, subject to institutional corruption as much as political institutions…
Speaking of (as Ray says) this “bubbling up” in the MSM, I just googled the title and got only 145 links, including this site, none of them anything close to mainstream. I presume it will show up on opednews.com, and I hope some other “alternative” sites, but I will be curious to google it again in a few days and see how things change.
How about Breitbart, by the way? I know people who actually rely on it for “news,” and since Breitbart is at least not part of the “giant Wurlizer” (or is it?) wouldn’t that be a viable outlet?
Also, isn’t there some way to obtain acknowledgement from the White House that they have at least received the memo, e.g. by “certified mail, receipt requested,” or is that now a thing of the past? Ditto for congressional recipients. Wouldn’t it be possible to get Rand Paul or somebody to read it on the floor of congress, and get it into the Congressional Record? Is there a law prohibiting anything but propaganda and official lies? Is there no interest even in maintaining the illusion of truth and factual investigation? There must be some such “fools” left in the govt.
Seems to me that this — not being heard — is a fundamental issue in itself. If it is not possible for these highly credentialed authors to obtain assurance that their opinion has at least been heard, what does this say about “freedom” and “democracy”? What good is it to be right, to have all the evidence and logic on your side, when you are ignored?
If that means “stooping” to Breitbart or Fox News, so what? At least they don’t pretend to be objective, like the hypocrites at the NYT, WaPo, CNN, etc. And where is The Donald when we need him, and when this info supports everything he has said about the media?
If true, this would prove that either the Russians or the Trump campaign have a “mole” inside the DNC. If anything, that would seem to make matters worse! In any event, MacronLeaks proves Russiagate and Junior’s admissions confirm MacronLeaks. Thus, “hack v leak” doesn’t seem to matter. The end result is the same. Persons claiming to represent the Russian government met members of the Trump campaign team and offered them DNC “dirt”. Subsequently, DNC “dirt” did actually appear on the internet. The logical conclusion is that the material was provided by the Russians who met with Junior and others. Where or how they got the material changes nothing in that regard. The authors’ argument is like someone pleading not guilty to a charge of shooting someone to death on the ground that he had in fact stabbed the victim to death!
Please refer to my comment above about the DNC logic.
How about an alternative way of filling in the blanks: the representatives of the Hillary campaign met with the representatives of the British government (retired for plausible deniability) who offered them dirt on Trump (most of it figments of someone’s frustrated libido) for a good payment. Subsequently the Trump dirt did appear in the Democrat controlled MSM, no matter how unbeliveable it was.
The commenter’s argument is like someone projecting own proven deeds into the unproven deeds of the opponents.
Inferences that lack a reasoned basis and standards of proof that begin and end with said inferences are a hallmark of Kenny’s braindrool.
The fact that he keeps coming back with the same BS leads me to believe he’s being paid. And I doubt his paymasters are much more intelligent than he is. He does, however, have a bullet-proof ego. Gotta admire that.
The next thing you, the DNC crazies, will claim is that the Russians killed Seth Rich, the Russian spy, to cover the tracks that he delivered them the goodies on Hillary.
Kiza, I’m waiting for the day the DNC goes along with the leak story, and then make claims that Seth Rich worked for the Russians. Then to top it off, these lying bitches will blame Russia for young Seth’s murder.
I’m even upset with myself for thinking of such things, but after all that has occurred in our dark halls of the U.S. Government, would you not put it a pass them to do such a thing?
“If true, this would prove that either the Russians or the Trump campaign have a “mole” inside the DNC.”
There were many people who could have an interest in getting out information from the DNC to the public. The most obvious group are progressives who were disgusted about the DNC’s unfair behavior towards Bernie Sanders. After all, the leaks hardly contained extremely damaging information (and therefore hardly had a big impact on the general election), they mostly confirmed negative things about the primaries and the Clinton campaign’s collusion with the media many people had suspected anyway – exactly the kind of information, whistleblowers often want to get out to the public.
“MacronLeaks proves Russiagate”
It is really amazing that there are still people who claim they can support Russian hacking allegations about the US with Russian hacking allegations about France after the head of the French cybersecurity agency has denied that there were traces of Russian hacking: https://www.apnews.com/fc570e4b400f4c7db3b0d739e9dc5d4d
“The head of the French government’s cyber security agency, which investigated leaks from President Emmanuel Macron’s election campaign, says they found no trace of a notorious Russian hacking group behind the attack.
In an interview in his office Thursday with The Associated Press, Guillaume Poupard said the Macron campaign hack “was so generic and simple that it could have been practically anyone.”
He said they found no trace that the Russian hacking group known as APT28, blamed for other attacks including on the U.S. presidential campaign, was responsible.
Poupard is director general of the government cyber-defense agency known in France by its acronym, ANSSI. Its experts were immediately dispatched when documents stolen from the Macron campaign leaked online on May 5 in the closing hours of the presidential race.
Poupard says the attack’s simplicity “means that we can imagine that it was a person who did this alone. They could be in any country.””
When people who support the “Russian hacking” allegations about the US refer to the allegations about “Russian hacking” in France even after they have been denied by the head of the agency that investigated it (without even mentioning the fact that these allegations have been officially rejected in France), this can, in my view, tell us a lot about the low level on which most proponents of the Russiagate theory in the US argue, they ignore obviously relevant facts.
Of course, it would not be appropriate to draw any conclusions from the rejection of the Russian hacking allegations by French officials about the hacking allegations about the US. But it seems at least plausible that in the US, evidence for an attribution of the hacks to Russian intelligence services is equally lacking as it was in France, but the US intelligence services (or rather the handpicked analysts from there) that investigated the allegations were much more politicized than the ones in France.
There were similar allegations about Russian hacking and meddling in Germany, and they were also rejected by the German intelligence agencies that investigated them: http://www.politico.eu/article/german-intelligence-finds-no-evidence-of-russian-meddling/
So when people attempt to use hacking allegations about France or Germany, which both have been rejected by the respective European intelligence services, for bolstering the claim that DNC hacks can be attributed to Russia, they reveal that their case is very weak. Of course, neither in France nor in Germany, it has definitively been excluded that Russia might still have been involved, there is just no good evidence for that allegation, and it could have been many others. If someone wants to challenge the findings of the French cybersecurity agency or the German intelligence services, he or she can certainly do so, but if people are so misinformed that they do not even know that the allegations about “Russian hacking” and “meddling” in France and Germany have been rejected by the agencies that investigated them, they are likely to be misinformed, as well, as far as their claims about the US are concerned.
“Persons claiming to represent the Russian government met members of the Trump campaign team and offered them DNC “dirt”. Subsequently, DNC “dirt” did actually appear on the internet.”
That looks very much like an attempt to force facts into a certain pattern into which it does not fit very well. Rob Goldstone’s e-mail to Donald Trump Jr suggested there were official documents from a Russian prosecutor that implicated Hillary Clinton in a negative way – something very different from e-mails allegedly obtained from the DNC via hacking or phishing (which contradicts the recent analysis about local copies).
People tend to see patterns everywhere, but unless there is evidence, separate events generally should be treated as if they were connected. For example, a plausible explanation is that the DNC e-mails were leaked by an insider who disliked the DNC’s behavior towards Bernie Sanders, and that the Russian lobbying efforts against the Magnitsky Act (whether initiated by the Russian government or by a Russian oligarch – some of them were affected much more by the sanctions than the Russian economy as a whole) had nothing to do with these leaks. Of course, there are other possibilities, but if someone claims that these two events were connected, there should be evidence for this. (The lobbying against the Magnitsky Act as such is hardly very remarkable, probably both campaigns were contacted by various lobbyists all the time.)
It would certainly be interesting why Rob Goldstone wrote about Russian government efforts to support Trump – something Russian officials have consistently denied and something that would hardly have been necessary to get Donald Trump Jr interested (what piqued his interest was probably the hint at documents from a prosecutor where Hillary Clinton was allegedly implicated in a negative way, not the suggestion about a Russian government effort). It will be interesting how Rob Goldstone explains this – as far as I know, he has not made any public statements, yet. It could have been just some exaggeration on his part when he wanted to get Donald Trump Jr interested in the meeting or it really looks like a kind of trap – these words about a Russian government effort were hardly needed to get Donald Trump Jr interested, and if there really had been a Russian government effort to support Trump, it looks more likely that they would not write so openly about it from the start, but if it had been planned to leak these e-mails later, this kind of wording is, of course, ideal.
Adrian I think people are grasping at straws with this Donald Trump Jr colluding with the Russians accusation. All the media keeps harping on, is how young Trump Jr, Jared, and Manafort, met with the Russians…oh the Russians, we better hide ourselves under our beds. What drama.
What does seem interesting though, is how neither Junior, Jared, or Manafort, unveiled anything from whatever the Russians had to say in their meeting. Would I be liable for slander, if my neighbor on the left of me told me dirt on the neighbor on the right of me? Add to that, I didn’t breath a word of this rumor, but still I was accused of being guilty of such gossip. Actually considering that nothing came of this meeting with the Russians, I think Hillary Clinton owes someone in the Trump entourage a big thank you.
Yes, Michael Kenny–I agree. That’s why it is important that Mueller’s team have a copy of this report so they can put the piece in its proper place in the puzzle. Nothing is proven or disproven YET. Correlation is not necessarily causation, although it may turn out to be both.
Well, my first comment is awaiting moderation. I tried to keep it as short as possible and still adequately illustrate my point. Sometimes. I think it’s mere length that triggers the censorship. But, I feel that I should add what I originally left out.
Unless this evidence finds some vehicle by which it can be introduced into a court of law, the mass media will effectively suppress it. Even then, there are no guarantees. Symptomatic of trends indicating collapse of the empire, notable examples in which the “rule of law” is either subverted or outright ignored may be cited. James Clapper lying to congress is a notable example. Hillary Clinton’s flagrant mishandling of government documents is another. If we are to believe Edward Snowden, all of the documents she deleted remain intact and retrievable in the NSA’s archives, but they have been withheld. The NSA and related agencies remain unanswerable to the elected government, an obvious attribute of a de facto coup regime. So far, no charges have been specified against James Comey for leaking to the New York Times. No charges have been specified against Susan Rice or Samantha Power for so-called “unmasking” of surveillance targets. No charges have been specified against Loretta Lynch for potential “obstruction of justice” in the Clinton investigation.
As per my previous comment, it would appear that the intelligence agencies have the media coverage of these issues on a short leash. Our government agencies could inspire dozens of potential prosecutions based on the events of recent past; nobody has been charged with anything. The can of worms is so large, vile and putrescent that the apparent strategy resembles a cafeteria food fight. Accusations are hurled. In the end, nobody will be held responsible for anything.
I wonder that the VIPS might best serve the cause of truth by offering their services as “expert witnesses” to the litigants in the civil fraud lawsuit against the DNC. Even our courts appear to be corrupt in the struggle for justice against abuse of power, but they may be our last hope. The media will not serve the cause. They are wholly owned and operated by the intelligence agencies.
Your pointing out the many violations and crimes committed, and these incidents going unpunished, is the foundation for all of our country’s problems. The many things you mentioned F.G. get ignored from any media in depth reporting, and because of that, the American public stays locked away from the truth. Meanwhile, our media lays on the Russia-Gate story to wear us all down with their 24/7 reporting of it. Then we people who bring up this lapse of truth telling, are ridiculed for being conspiracy theorist, and that’s the way it is this 24th of July 2017.
Great comments F.G. Joe
A short leash:
https://firstdraftnews.com/about/
“The Ministry of Peace concerns itself with war, the Ministry of Truth with lies, the Ministry of Love with torture, and the Ministry of Plenty with starvation. These contradictions are not accidental, nor do they result from ordinary hypocrisy: they are deliberate exercises in doublethink. For it is only by reconciling contradictions that power can be retained indefinitely. In no other way could the ancient cycle be broken. If human equality is to be forever averted—if the High, as we have called them, are to keep their places permanently—then the prevailing mental condition must be controlled insanity.” – British novelist, essayist, and journalist Eric Arthur Blair, 1949
The controlled insanity is getting out of control.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zcrvziu5Q5c
The above interview between an NBC “journalist” and the Russian Foreign Minister is embarrassing to watch but is instructive with regard to the level the corporate media has descended. On the other hand it shows Sergey Lavrov to be a patient, mature and dignified diplomat.
Yes Stephen, great link Thanks. What I see there is a True Statesmen. A smart personable and diplomatic person who represents, unfailingly his Country’s positions, will evaluate honestly your positions carefully, and agree where there is consensus. For me it is thrilling to behold, because seems to be the only way that sovereign states can come to agreement. Probably this was the original thought behind the UN before it too was corrupted…
I agree with VIPS’s conclusion about hacking. But Russia-gate to me is not really about hacking, but more about Trump’s financial interests.
It is a shame that everything gets mushed together by the media.
I’d say Congressional financial interests are much more worth looking into. Besides the murk of campaign bribes, (er, donations) are the stock portfolios that include, among other vested interests, health insurance giants. Real policy affecting real Americans at stake as opposed to run-of-the-mill business ventures.
I agree with you mostly, though qualitatively they are different. The way Congressmen take money are legal. It is a shame that campaign finance law has become so relaxed (e.g., Citizens United) that money pours into Washington. Trump on the other hand is breaking many laws along the way.
Should we be more angry about straight repeal of healthcare by GOP/Trump or with the likes of Cory Booker who are supposed be our side, but taking money from big pharma? I don’t know… If I had a spouse, I’d take an offer to move to Tasmania.
I think you are jumping to a conclusion that the ways congressmen take money are legal. I believe that insider trading investigations, for instance, would reveal a treasure trove of wrongdoing. I’m not excusing Trump, and I don’t like him, but Israel’s influence and corruption of our electoral process far outweighs anything the Russians have done.
..”.Israel’s influence and corruption of our electoral process far outweighs anything the Russians have done. ” well said, Skip, and Saudi Arabia’s also
They are very different ‘Russian hacking’ has the dual function of exonerating Hillary and creating a Cold War frenzy. It also takes the Democrats away from creating any policy discussion. Trump’s financial blunders are just that: lacking political ‘reach’, they take a back seat, no matter how implicating.
You guys are probably right that Trump’s obvious wrongdoings are too convenient of distraction for other more sinister acts.
I am glad that on this site there are only few American binary brains who would interpret the report as supporting Trump , despite explicit disclaimer by authors.
This report clearly shows that entire cyber security crowd is a fraud by claiming that they can defend something they cannot. What they take money for is malicious hacking,stealing info for blackmail, lying and blaming others.
As Wikileaks political intend out they hack mostly manufacturers of operating systems from PCs to networks to clouds, personal devices only if specifically targeted or specific algorithms implemented widely.
This whole Russians did it nonsense is delusional, reveals desperation of political puppets fearing irrelevance and oblivion and hence they kick and bite and torment people psyche with a pure absurd.
The reason the Dems are changing their message now is because the new sanctions on Russia have passed and they can start to let go of the Russia hacking scenario..
For those people who think the Russia story is a something burger, are they not aware of the CIA’s record of covert and overt operations since its inception by Donovan and Dulles, including assassinations?
Great comments, F. G., the can of worms is vile and putrescent.
Read this…..
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-24/fbi-seized-crushed-hard-drives-home-wasserman-schultz-it-aide
There maybe even more to the DNC crimes that what we first thought.
So…in other words, the IT guys for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Awan and Imran, are now living in a cave in Afghanistan. The previous occupant of the cave was some guy named Al. Yeah, Al. That’s the ticket. Al Kayda. It’s all coming back now. What a bargain! It only cost the taxpayers five million bucks to hire these IT experts.
I wouldn’t trust Debbie Wasserman Schultz to organize a 3 year old’s birthday party, let alone let the incompetent bitch take charge of the DNC Election Campaign Committee. Just think, Wasserman Schultz is another fine example of how Hillary’s mind works…this is more proof to how we all did dodge a bullet, by not electing this corrupt and stupid team into the White House.
Definition of Insanity:
The “unintended consequences” were likely to be catastrophic should the U.S. attack Iraq and “justify” the war on intelligence that retired intelligence officers could readily see as fraudulent and driven by a war agenda.
The “unintended consequences” were likely to be catastrophic should the U.S. attack Libya and “justify” the war on intelligence that retired intelligence officers could readily see as fraudulent and driven by a war agenda.
The “unintended consequences” are likely to be catastrophic should the U.S. attack Syria and “justify” the war on intelligence that retired intelligence officers could readily see as fraudulent and driven by a war agenda.
The “unintended consequences” are likely to be catastrophic should the U.S. attack Iran and “justify” the war on intelligence that retired intelligence officers can readily see as fraudulent and driven by a war agenda.
The “unintended consequences” are likely to be catastrophic should the U.S. attack Russia and “justify” the war on intelligence that retired intelligence officers can readily see as fraudulent and driven by a war agenda.
Sane veteran intelligence professionals can readily see that the consequences are intended in all cases, and that today’s fraudulent “open source intelligence” is no less driven by a war agenda.
It’s time for a “VIPS Memo” on Bellingcat
https://www.technologyreview.com/s/604084/russian-disinformation-technology/
A grim but useful case study: the US/NATO “little masquerade” about MH17
https://www.bellingcat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/mh17-3rd-anniversary-report.pdf
Facts speak for themselves.
This is what is needed. More of this!
Well done .
Since the hacking of the DNC by Russia is the keystone supporting the entire demonization of Russia this expose ( if true – and it reads convincingly ) is critical . The destruction of all independent-from-the -USA governance looms now for Iran and Russia .
I hope the The Intel Vets have done their best to disseminate their findings throughout the world .
The list of former analysts headed by technical expert, William Binney is impressive. The language of the report makes it difficult for this layman to decipher all the facts among the technical jargon but certain facts remain clear…
A- Crowdsource deliberately tampered with the evidence in order to please their benefactors at the DNC; this seemed to me a bit like a mafioso’s attorney being entrusted with evidence that implicates his client’s guilt.
B- The VIPS authors are not very confident about the competency of the current CIA Director, Mike Pompeo, who has already prejudiced himself against Wikileaks and Russian cooperation with remarks that seem to have been directed toward ingratiating himself with the nest of neocons that occupy the agency.
What was not clear is why the report seemed to dismiss the Seth Rich connection…or, did it simply not want to go any further into an issue that could have conspiratorial implications?
We can mostly all agree that neither Clinton nor Trump were worthy of a vote. That what we had during the election period was a political revolt by the American people attesting to that fact – the American voters tried to get the attention of the two major parties of the dissatisfaction with “business as usual.” Yet, today, neither party will acknowledge that. In both political parties, it’s what the leadership wants, not what the voters want that counts.
Yes, the Democratic leadership threw out Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and a few others (for show), but the leadership of both parties continue today as though nothing happened. It’s STILL, “business as usual.”
The Democrats are counting on the failures of the Republicans to win in the 2018 and 2020 elections; they have no agenda rather than “business as usual.” (APPARENTLY THE SUCCESS OF BERNIE SANDERS TO RECEIVE THE AMOUNT OF FINANCIAL POLITICAL DONATIONS HE DID BY TALKING ABOUT ISSUES THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ARE CONCERNED WITH ARE OF NO IMPORTANCE TO THE DEMOCRATIC LEADERSHIP).
Clinton didn’t lose, and Trump didn’t win because of Russian hacking.
The rest of what we have TODAY is some financial collusion of the “Trump and Friends” financial empire in return for political favors already paid or expected to be paid to the Russian mafia.
I encourage everyone to read “Overthrow” by Stephen Kinzer, and “Confessions of an Economic Hit Man” by John Perkins.
Also read, via the internet William Blum, “Overthrowing other people’s governments; The Master List.”
To close; it’s not that other ‘agents’ in the CIA, FBI, etc. do not know these facts, it’s that they have families and cannot afford to be whistle blowers.
Thank You Dennis!!!
The only open clarity I’ve read since about 2001!
“Clinton didn’t lose, and Trump didn’t win because of Russian hacking”–sorry, this is garbage….There was “leaking” by an insider, two as stated above, Seth Rich probably the first one….The CIA had the means to put a trail to Russia working with the DNC and Crowdstrike in their phony “investigation”–under Brennan it is probable they did so….The Russian hacked nothing but war looms over this lie….
“it’s not that other ‘agents’ in the CIA, FBI, etc. do not know these facts, it’s that they have families and cannot afford to be whistle blowers.”…very plausible
There are at least a couple of places where you typo’ed 2017 instead of 2016. You need to proof this.
That is good, understandable information that unfortunately has not been broadcast or written about in the usual outlets, NYT, Washington Post etc. It does make one wonder, but it is consistent with their recent embrace of the government and their budding partnership in misinformation and hiding the truth from the voters. It does surprise me that with this information available to people like myself, why there isn’t more exposure? I tell some of my friends this stuff and they treat me like the guy wearing the aluminum hat to fight off micro waves. Get the info out there, voters need to see this.
Michael K Rohde see Abe’s link on “a short leash”. Especially the sponsors.
The CIA should have been disbanded when Kennedy planned to smash it to a 1000 pieces, (it is basically a criminal enterprise and has been for a long time, Murder Inc. as President Johnson called it–and he knew all about murder)….Instead Kennedy got his own “Russia did it” via a bullet….This time the Deep State decided not to use a bullet and are using a lie and the Globalist Media and finally the “fixer” of 911 — the “honest” Mueller to remove a President who they think might interfere in their power, finances, and having us in war all the time….God help us! He needs to fire Mueller and take this to the American people Trump has no chance as things stand now– I did not vote for him or ever like him but this needs to be stopped before WWIII is caused by these Neocons, Deep Staters, and cretins….
Unfortunately President Trump either cannot or will not read information from intelligent, knowledgeable citizens. 140 characters seem to be enough for him (even George W Bush had one-page briefings to enable his monumental decisions).
Facts have no influence on the present Administration or its alternative in the Hillary Democratic Party.
How anyone can observe the antics of the “US Congress” and believe that this is a genuine modern democracy is beyond me.
Israel has without doubt the most obvious effect on US policy, yet the Congress not only is producing more “sanctions” on Russia for its non-existent crimes, but is preparing criminalization laws for Americans supporting BDS, a non-violent, voluntary, peaceful technique for pushing Israel to follow international law.
There is little doubt that what is running Washington, unelected but running it, is going to get us into WWIII….Just a matter of time now….
Glad to see that the Forensicator has been corroborated by VIPS expert. The explanation for the “Guccifer 2.0” statement as part of the effort to deflect the truth of the WikiLeaks releases certainly seems convincing. We need to draw a line and put anybody who propagates this phony conspiracy propaganda as permanently beyond the pale of legitimacy. I’ll admit that I will find it hard to ever vote for any Democrat who ever voiced support for this and view with contempt any person who drinks this propaganda Kool-Aid. Those propagating these myths are traitors to civilization, since nuclear war is the logical endpoint of this propaganda. They are either dangerous fools, knaves, or both.
Another useless rehash from CN.
For some real insight on something important…and I’ve got to say that Trump maybe be on the right side of this one ( Amazingly ).
http://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/07/24/donald-trump-afghanistan-215412
This IS a very interesting analysis. But what do we do with the JUNE release of DNC documents by “Guccifer 2.0,” which followed soon after the meeting between top Trump folks and that Russian group?
First, Russians commonly use domestic locations for hacks. Second, an offer from Russia to supply information to Trump’s campaign is documented in Donald R Trump’s emails. Third given these facts, it seems to me entirely possible that this is one more attempt at disseminating fake news against the Democratic Party. What we are facing is not so much bad behavior on the part of Russians (who can blame them for trying?) but on the part of right wing Americans who will collude with anyone to gain power. Now it seems, as in the Weimer period, the alt left has joined forces with the alt right. And yes, as then, this puts us in danger of fascism now.
Which still proves precisely nothing about the person/people who orchestrated the data copying and exfiltration. So the Russians snuck in? Had a sleeper agent? Bribed an employee? Coerced an employee? Used cutouts to send the data to Wikileaks? Russian state? Russian Mafia? Kazakhstanian partisans? This is a joke.
I think you all lost a lot of credibility with this one.