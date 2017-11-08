Trump and Democrats Misread Mandates

Exclusive: Neither the Democrats nor President Trump learned the right lessons from the 2016 election, leaving the nation divided at home and bogged down in wars abroad, writes Robert Parry.
By Robert Parry
One year ago, the American electorate delivered a confused but shocking result, the election of Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton, a quirky outcome in the Electoral College that put Trump in the White House even though Clinton got three million more votes nationally. But neither party appears to have absorbed the right lessons from that surprise ending.
The Democrats might have taken away from their defeat the warning that they had forgotten how to speak to the white working class, which had suffered from job losses via “free trade” and felt willfully neglected as Democrats looked toward the “browning of America.”
The choice of Clinton had compounded this problem because she came across as elitist and uncaring toward this still important voting bloc with her memorable description of half of Trump’s voters as “deplorables,” an insult that stung many lower-income whites and helped deliver Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin to Trump.
For more than a decade, some Democratic strategists had promoted the notion that “demography is destiny,” i.e., that the relative growth of Latino, Asian and African-American populations in comparison to whites would ensure a future Democratic majority. That prediction seemed to have been validated by Barack Obama’s winning coalition in 2008 and 2012, but it also had the predictable effect of alienating many whites who felt disrespected and resentful.
So, while the Democrats and Clinton looked to a multicultural future, Trump used his experience in reality TV to communicate with this overlooked demographic group. Trump sold himself as a populist and treated the white working class with respect. He spoke to their fears about economic decline and gave voice to their grievances. He vowed to put “America First” and pull back from foreign military adventures that often used working-class kids as cannon fodder.
But much of Trump’s message, like the real-estate mogul himself, was phony. He really didn’t have policies that would address the needs of working-class Americans. Still, his promises of a massive infrastructure plan, good health-care for all, and rejection of unfair trade deals rang the right bells with enough voters to flip some traditionally Democratic blue-collar states to Republican red.
Staying Blind
You might have thought that the Democrats would respond to Trump’s shocking victory, which also left Republicans in charge of Congress and most statehouses around the country, by launching an apologetic listening tour to reconnect with working-class whites.
There also might have been a clear-eyed evaluation of the weaknesses of the Democratic presidential nominee who came to personify the corrupt insider-culture of Official Washington, exploiting government service for financial gain by raking in millions of dollars for speeches to Wall Street and other special interests.
Clinton also offended many peace voters because of her support for aggressive war, both as a U.S. senator backing the disastrous invasion of Iraq and as Secretary of State pushing for U.S. military interventions in Libya and Syria. Her apology for voting for the Iraq War came across as opportunistic and insincere, and her undisguised delight over Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi’s grisly murder (“We came; we saw; he died!”) seemed ghoulish.
And, whether fairly or not, many Americans were turned off by the Democratic Party’s emphasis on “identity politics,” the assumption that people would vote based on their gender, race or sexual orientation, rather than on bread-and-butter policies and war-or-peace issues.
In other words, the Democratic Party could have looked in the mirror and seen what many Americans found unappealing about the modern version of a party that had done so much to build the country, from the New Deal during the Great Depression through the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, and taking a leading role in addressing environmental, health-care and other national challenges.
But today’s Democrats instead chose to blame their plight largely on Russia and its alleged “meddling” in U.S. politics, a strategy that not only made little sense – given the many other reasons why voters turned away from Clinton and her party – but delivered a message to white working-class voters who had gone over to Trump that they were “stupid” and had been “duped.”
Whatever one thinks about white working-class voters who favored Trump, calling people gullible is not an effective way to woo back a voting bloc that already feels insulted and alienated.
Missing a Chance
So, when Trump was sworn in last Jan. 20, the ball was largely in his court. He could have focused on rebuilding America’s infrastructure; or he could have proposed a serious plan for improving access to health care; or he could have moved pragmatically to resolve a host of international conflicts that President Obama had left behind.
Instead, President Trump squandered his first days in office by getting into absurd arguments about his inaugural crowd size compared to Obama’s and denying that Clinton had won the national popular vote. His “alternative facts” made him a laughingstock.
Last spring, when I spoke with a group of Trump voters in West Virginia, they were still faithful to their choice – and wanted Washington to give him a chance – but they already were complaining about Trump’s personal outbursts on Twitter; they wanted him to concentrate on their real needs, not his petty squabbles.
But Trump wasn’t listening. He couldn’t kick his Twitter habit. He kept putting his giant ego in the way.
As his presidency stumbled forward, Trump also brushed aside suggestions that he reverse his image as a person who had no regard for facts by declassifying information about the conflicts in Syria, Ukraine and elsewhere – to reveal situations where Obama and his team played propaganda games, rather than tell the truth.
And, lacking sufficient knowledge about the world, Trump failed when presented with sophisticated plans for reshaping U.S. policies in the Middle East to become less dependent on Israel and Saudi Arabia. Instead, Trump jumped into the arms of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi King Salman.
Pandering to Israeli-Saudi desires – and trying to show how tough he was – Trump fired off 59 Tomahawk missiles at Syria over a dubious chemical-weapons incident; threatened more Mideast strife against Iran; and escalated the 16-year-old war in Afghanistan.
Plus, he blustered about war against North Korea and personally insulted the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, as “little rocket man.” Rather than rein in neoconservative aggression, he continued to unleash it.
When Trump did address domestic policy, he defined himself as basically just another right-wing Republican, supporting a health-care scheme that would have made matters worse for millions of Americans and backing a tax-cut plan that would mostly benefit the rich while blowing an even bigger hole in the deficit. All that red ink, in turn, drowned any hopes for investments in a modern infrastructure.
In other words, Trump exposed himself as the narcissistic incompetent that his critics said he was. He proved incapable of even acting presidential, let alone showing that he could use his power to make life better for average Americans. He was left with little to boast about beyond the economy that was bequeathed to him by Obama.
Republicans also had little to brag about, explaining why Ed Gillespie, the GOP’s gubernatorial nominee in Virginia in 2017, opted for ugly socially divisive attack ads as the best hope for defeating Democrat Ralph Northam, a Gillespie strategy called “Trumpism without Trump.”
But Gillespie’s approach backfired with a surprisingly strong turnout of Virginia’s voters putting Northam into the governor’s mansion and almost erasing the solid Republican majority in the state legislature.
Trump was left to tweet about how the Virginia results, which were echoed in other states’ elections on Tuesday, weren’t a reflection on his own popularity, ignoring his unprecedentedly low approval ratings for a president nine months into his first term.
So, the new political question is whether Trump can belatedly learn from his failures and finally undertake some actions at home and abroad that actually serve the interests of the American people and the world. Or will he continue to bumble and stumble along?
A parallel question is whether the Democrats will misinterpret their strong showing on Tuesday as encouragement to continue ignoring their own political and institutional shortcomings – and to keep on using Russia to bash Trump. Neither side has shown much aptitude for learning.
Investigative reporter Robert Parry broke many of the Iran-Contra stories for The Associated Press and Newsweek in the 1980s. You can buy his latest book, America’s Stolen Narrative, either in print here or as an e-book (from Amazon and barnesandnoble.com).
A nice summary of the Trump presidency so far, but it left out the promises to mend fences with Russia, and close some military bases abroad. College grad level middle class Americans who voted for him largely on the basis of those promises, were greatly disappointed by his opposite moves leading the nation towards more war, not less.
Yes, this is a nice summary of the failings of both parties to serve the vast majority of Americans.
On a side note:
RE: “But today’s Democrats instead chose to blame their plight largely on Russia and its alleged “meddling” in U.S. politics….”
It was a big surprise yesterday when CNN mentioned that retired CIA officer William Binney’s view that the release of the Clinton damning emails was likely not by way of a hack but more likely an insider leak. They did not interview Binney or offer a clip and they noted that his opinion is considered “conspiracy theory” and countered it with quotes from Pompeo.
On the other hand it was shocking that CNN opened this door to the possibility that the “RUSSIA DID IT” narrative was not accepted by 100% of the intelligence community.
What unnerves me about the William Binney coverage, is how the MSM insist upon calling him a ‘conspiracy theorist’. I mean come on down, this man is a whistleblower, but a true patriot for what all he has uncovered. Here is a man who should be in charge of the NSA, being critiqued by the likes of lying James Clapper. Wow, how upside down can our nation continue to get?
Yes indeed, Joe. And It enraged me. However after a while I took comfort thinking about comments here on CN pointing out that whoever challenges the Clinton narrative is labeled a conspiracy theorist.
And that “label” I think, hope, is wearing thin as the Clinton machine comes under fire over revelations of her wrong doing and it becomes harder and harder for her apologists.
Yesterday I was offended and enraged by CNN’s unfair, bizarre CT label of Binney’s expert observations. I’m hoping that CNN comes under pressure for Binney to be interviewed on the air to give him the chance to explain his expert, professional well informed analysis.
CNN may have enlarged the public that is aware that the Clintonites lied when they used the term “the intelligence community” and such when anyone reading an alternative news source such as this one has been aware that only a small part of the real “intelligence” agencies actually agreed with that lie.
Tonight CNN ran a statement along the bottom of the TV screen that Donald Trump asked Pompeo to talk with William Binney. Binney, apparently, confirmed for CNN that he spent about an hour talking with Pompeo on October 24th.
CNN added that Pompeo still supports the Russia narrative. And CNN again disparaged the Binney leak version as CT.
Shame on them for failing to interview Binney.
I picture in the very near future as it dawns on many an American, that the empire is no more, that the debate will be centered around who caused the decline, Obama or Trump. I will leave you too decide which one it was, if either is to be blamed for America’s fall.
I think it was FG Sanford who wrote a comment to how Trump will accomplish nothing, and that the Dem’s if smart enough then they will rally in 2020 with a liberal agenda. I hope I’m not quoting my dear comment board friend wrong, but I seem to remember him saying this in his comment. So, if we take FG’s prediction to heart, then the Dem’s may possibly become the party we have all waited for. I must add that seeing Tom Perez do a victory lap this morning over the Democrat win yesterday, didn’t give way to my having too much hope that the Donkey’s will get it right. Let’s hope the Gabbard’s, and the Sander’s type politicians rise to the top, and if they do, that they will stay the course and not give in to the mighty lobbyist who get what they want for the money they donate.
Many figured this out years ago. The turning point was the “Reagan Revolution” of the 1980s. This was when the country turned to the right, corporate and financial deregulation began, the first steps were taken to dismantle the “safety net,” and we began seeing the mass upward redistribution of the country’s wealth.That revolution has been ongoing.
I hope that “it dawns on many an American, that the empire is no more” but expect this to lead to more mad bullying of small countries by our demagogues. Both Rep and Dem insiders firmly believe in lies as the primary path to power, as do their corporate and zionist/Saudi sponsors, so likely the Dems will respond to 2016 results with a campaign of outright lies followed by complete betrayals as in the last three elections.
It appears that you and FG are right that “Trump will accomplish nothing” so this would be a good opportunity for independent progressives. I predict that dumbed-down America will continue to do dumb things, buy more lies and be utterly betrayed by their rich masters, and that generations more will die in quiet despair, too cowardly to take the necessary direct action to attack their oppressors, the mass media and the rich. Gold has mastered the technologies of economic oppression and propaganda, and most people will not recover self-respect, courage, or principled living until they have no choice.
History will date the beginning of US recovery from this tyranny of gold when militias and legions of suicide bombers begin attacking rich gated communities and mass media facilities, when infiltrated police, national guard, and army units refuse to enforce against uprisings and attacks. Not for 40-80 years.
We tend to overlook some basic points. In the 2016 election, both candidates were opposed by much of their own bases, for some of the same reasons. Roughly half of all voters rejected both — a point that demands some thought. They voted third party or withheld their votes. Of those who didn’t vote, few were just “too lazy” to bother. They knew that only the D or the R would win, and concluded that this time, there was no “lesser of the evils.”
Most voting choices come down to economic issues. The Dem voting base had long consisted of the poor and middle class, for the common good. This base was split wide apart in the 1990s by the Clinton administration, and the Obama years only confirmed that this split is permanent. As hard as many try to ignore it, this fact isn’t going to go away.
I really don´t believe that the Government in Washington gives a rat´s ass what the American people think. The people who really count, the 1/10 0f 1% could not care less which party is in power. they own them both. There is a reason that the US elites have militarized civilian police, strengthened the national guard and spends more than a trillion a year on the military and that is that they now feel that even if there should be an open rebellion that they have the forces in place to not only fight it off but defeat it. So Hillary and Donald or which ever buffoon should replace them can say what ever they want, enact legislation that is against the wishes of 90% of the population, give themselves huge handouts in tax relief, and safely accept enourmous bribes, whatever, because they feel that they are safely behind a curtain of steel and are immune from the great unwashed. If they start a world war or if the American people should wake up and hit the bricks with their guns, this scum will just hide out in their bomb proof bunkers until the military kills off the rebels and or the country they have started a war with.
Thanks for your comments. I agree. I think the only hope of We The People of the USA is to suffer a massive economic / cultural implosion which wrecks most lives in America. Then we’ll see change, if then. That’s what it takes: massive suffering to enact change in a fascist state. In this way, a heavily armed populace such as we now have in this country may be able to grease the skids into a better nation, or worse, hard to predict any future for America anymore now that the government is so totally whacked out and crazy.
Why would you want to see your fellow Americans take such a drastic blow to bring about change? I may be critical of this government, but I do care about the American people, and why should change come about by devastating their lives? You are preaching a violent overthrow of this country, and I certainly can’t ascribe to violence of any kind. Are you one of those gun toting Americans? By your statement how are you any different then a militaristic US who pursues wars for profit and control?
Yes, the USG is an outright tyranny of gold, a fake democracy behind a facade of advertising and has no relationship whatsoever to the declared principles of the U.S. The people deserve better but no longer have the courage or the means to get it. Its foreign wars will be defeated, but its oligarchy can tyrannize the people until they have no choice but to rebel and be slaughtered, and then organize secretly for generations. Without a free press and fair elections, the US will pay once more for democracy, probably the highest price ever paid, likely millions of deaths in a tragic revolution later in this century.
All because we did not protect the institutions of democracy from economic power.
Ever hear of a non-violent revolution. Read Chris Hedges on that. I can’t abide anyone who preaches violence. You, and those who make these kinds of statements are being completely hypocritical.
The democratic party left it’s base, the working class, as well as union support a while back, decades back, and Bill Clinton pushed the party much further in that direction, and all for courting corporate money. Not only have they abandoned what was their base they have cultivated the top 10% in this country. Blacks and Latinos may not be Trump fans, but they certainly didn’t turn out to vote for Clinton the way they did for Obama. Maybe they also felt betrayed, because many of them thought their lives would have improved under Obama’s administration, but it didn’t. Financially they took a downward turn. Also, in sabotaging Bernie’s campaign, which I knew from the beginning, turned people like me against them even more so then before. Once a democrat I’m now an independent. Democrats like Hillary and Schumer, the majority really, show distain for those democrats who want to push through more liberal policies. You reap what you sow.
I agree that Trump acts out in ways that are childish, and his policies don’t bode well for the “deplorables” he courted, but people within his own party, and the media certainly doesn’t help. Neither does the so called left in this country when they attack him so viciously. In almost every article posted on “left” wing sites the author finds it necessary to throw in a nasty line about Trump even if the article in no way relates to the topic they are discussing. In the previous article by David Marks he equated Trump’s behavior to that of the rapist Weinstein. Absurd and inappropriate.
“A parallel question is whether the Democrats will misinterpret their strong showing on Tuesday as encouragement to continue ignoring their own political and institutional shortcomings – and to keep on using Russia to bash Trump.”
The answer is they will do exactly that.
I have no hope for the Democratic Party to become the party that once upon a time I thought it was. My only hope is that the party collapses and the sooner the better, leaving room for a new 2nd major party to arise in the ashes.
I’ll vote my conscience, which means voting 3rd party, but I have no hope that a 3rd party can grow into something more while the two existing major parties are around. That’s now how it happened before.
The first new party to arise in this country, after the two party system had established itself, was the Whig Party. This only happened after the Federalist Party collapsed in the late second decade of the 19th Century. Then the other major party, the Jeffersonian Republicans (also called Democrats,) simply absorbed a lot of Federalists and also adopted a lot of Federalist positions. The result was for a brief period, called the ‘Era of Good Feelings,’ which was concurrent with the presidency of James Monroe, we had a one party system. The natural result of this was that the one party split in two. The result was the Jacksonian Democrats, who claimed the mantle of being the continuation of the Jeffersonian Republicans (also called Democrats) and the new party of the Whigs (which became the home of many former Federalists.)
The only other time a new party arose was when the Whigs themselves collapsed 30 years later over slavery. Within two years the new Republican Party arose. Four years after the Republicans organized in 1854 they dominated the state houses across the north of the Union and they won the presidency in 1860. A lot of 3rd party advocates cite that victory of Lincoln as proof a 3rd party can win- but it isn’t. The Republicans had already become the 2nd major party because they had room to fill the space from the collapse of the Whigs. (A lot of former Whigs became Republicans along with Free Soil and Anti-Slavery Democrats.)
Since then no 3rd party, even ones headed by former popular presidents (Theodore Roosevelt) or former popular vice presidents (Henry Wallace) have been able to build their 3rd party into anything beyond a third place contender in presidential races and a footnote in congressional races. The best they’ve been able to do is push one of the major parties in their direction, like the Populists pushing the Democrats left or the George Wallace movement pushing the Republicans right.
But if the Democrats collapse, then maybe there is hope. Maybe then a new workers party can arise.
Thanks for this review of party histories, Miranda. Both the Dems and Reps have collapsed in honesty and coherence, but their strength depends only upon advertising, until the people abandon their TVs and demand an end to the tyranny of gold. That will be after the US foreign wars are defeated and the people have no choice but to rebel despite the resulting slaughter, later in this century. Then the Dems and Reps may collapse in voter support as recognized oligarchy tools and enemies of the people.
Trump sold what was left of his soul a few months ago when the neo-cons wrestled control of his administration away from the nationalist Bannon wing. Say what you want about the Bannon wing, but they do seem to care to a certain extent about struggling working families here in America. Their policy solutions can be half-baked (and fused with some execrable xenophobia) but they were the prime impetus behind Trump’s hostility towards the “free” trade agreements.
Of course Trump was always more or less hinged to the destructive and absurd Ayn Randian fantasy when it came to his domestic agenda, minus his healthy aversion to the TPP (which, to give him credit, he nixed out within his first month in office). But foreign policy wise — aside from him taking the Adelson, Zio line on Iran — he was never a total dumpster fire. In fact, his enthusiasm for rapprochement with the Kremlin was the primary reason he was immediately disparaged incessantly in the mass media. Trump’s desire to make peace with Moscow was probably the only reason to even think of voting for him. (Full disclosure: I voted for Jill Stein.)
Most Democrats sold their souls years ago when they ignored labor and working people of all colors and focused on Benetton ad politics while sucking up Wall Street dollars, all the while bending over backwards to appease Tel Aviv. Never forget it was Bill Clinton who signed NAFTA, repealed AFDC, eliminated Glass-Steagal, bombed Iraq on a weekly basis throughout the 1990s, and obliterated much of Yugoslavia.
One has to go back to c. 1966 to find a genuine substantive benefit — Medicare — that the Democrats actually delivered to the beleaguered masses. 1966!
Yes, that and the Civil RIghts Act of 1964 were the last honest acts of the Democrats, fifty years ago, and likely only the last gasp of the JFK/RFK/MLK anomaly. The Reps have never done anything for the people and firmly oppose it. We lost democracy to the influence of economic power a half-century ago, and cannot recover it without paying the full price in blood, trebled by the loss of a free press and fair elections.
“A parallel question is whether the Democrats will misinterpret their strong showing on Tuesday as encouragement to continue ignoring their own political and institutional shortcomings – and to keep on using Russia to bash Trump. Neither side has shown much aptitude for learning.”
The DEMS will continue business as usual–neglecting progressive concerns and persisting in their warmongering against Russia. Let’s not forget that the DEMS are aligned with the intelligence agencies and AIPAC. In addition there’s a slew of retired CIA agents that will be running as Democrats. https://grondamorin.com/2017/10/23/a-slew-of-ex-cia-agents-are-running-for-elected-offices-as-democr
As far as Trump changing and becoming a “man of the people,” there’s a greater chance that Hillary will give away every penny she ever secured from the Clinton Foundation.
At least it seems that Donna Brazile has driven a stake into the heart of Hillary’s political ambitions. Probably more to cover her backside than any apocalyptic change of character, but it is interesting (if not significant) that she dedicated her book in part to Seth Rich.
While we reminisce over the past glories of the Democratic Party, perhaps we should instead remember that FDR came into office hostile to the working class, and was dedicated to using the power of government to bail out failing capitalism. His first New Deal was a stimulus package, help for the banks, and loans to corporations. But working men and women were reacting to the economic disaster we call the Great Depression by organizing and fighting back. Starting in 1934, they carried out militant strikes and protests, often culminating in armed battles, as in San Francisco, Minneapolis, Toledo, Flint, and other cities across the country. On a level far beyond anything seen since the militant 1890s, they challenged the right of the bosses to run, and, in some cases, to even own, the companies. In several places, protestors took over cities. And in the process they demonstrated a willingness to fight pro-establishment liberals and progressives.
The massive workers’ movements of the 1930s and 1940s established the unions in the mass production industries and led to series of reforms, including unemployment insurance and Social Security. American workers won meaningful improvements only after they began to fight on an unprecedented scale these victories were the result of solidarity and militancy from below, not because of the moral goodness of liberal Democratic politicians.
FDR’s second New Deal was an attempt to ally with union leaders to create a state-sponsored system of union recognition and negotiations that would return the working class to manageability. FDR and subsequent Democratic Party politicians fought all expressions of labor militancy. Unfortunately, most labor leaders continued to uncritically back FDR and the Democratic Party, and this relationship ultimately led to the famous “Treaty of Detroit” after WWII. In response to another nation-wide strike wave, union leaders and employers agreed on a labor-management framework that limited workers’ ability to stage the independent struggles necessary to the preservation of their hard-won gains.
This set up U.S. workers up for the attacks that began in earnest in the 1970s, when the post-war boom ended and businesses tried to regain their rate of profit by attacking workers’ standard of living. In general, the union leadership did not mobilize the rank-and-file to fight back. Instead they blamed Reagan, Bush, or the Republicans in Congress, and looked for some liberals to protect them. We’ve seen how well that worked out.
When it dawns on people very soon now that we have set in motion the inexorable physical and biological forces that will lead to human extinction, it will be too late to prevent it, and all the historical models of politics, economics, and medicine will be found to be unable to put Humpty together again. Until then – and it won’t be long now – we can enjoy the same old games and pretenses until they all become impossible in a dying world. Most of us will cling onto false hopes, and never know what hit us – our willful ignorance is that deep.
“Neither side has shown much aptitude for learning.”
That’s because neither side has much aptitude for learning. You have to have it before you can show it.