In Case You Missed…

Some of our special stories in July focused on the first meeting between Presidents Trump and Putin, the growing chaos surrounding the Trump administration, and the ongoing violence in the Middle East.

Trump Takes Aim at Energy R&D Funds” by Jonathan Marshall, Jul. 1, 2017

What Trump Can Expect from Putin” by Ray McGovern, Jul. 1, 2017

Foisting Blame for Cyber-hacking on Russia” by Gareth Porter, Jul. 2, 2017

The Democratic Party’s Deadly Dead-End” by Nicolas J S Davies, Jul. 3, 2017

Russia-China Tandem Shifts Global Power” by Ray McGovern, Jul. 3, 2017

Grim Lessons from a Faraway War” by Don North, Jul. 4, 2017

The Price of America’s Endless Wars” by Kathy Kelly, Jul. 4, 2017

The Fight over Mexican-American Books” by Dennis J Bernstein, Jul. 6, 2017

MSM, Still Living in Propaganda-ville” by Robert Parry, Jul. 6, 2017

Macron Cracks Down on French Liberty” by Jonathan Marshall, Jul. 7, 2017

Hiding US Lies About Libyan Invasion” by Joe Lauria, Jul. 7, 2017

Risk of Unleashing ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis” by David Marks, Jul. 8, 2017

The Syrian Test of Trump-Putin Accord” by Ray McGovern, Jul. 8, 2017

Ten Problems with Anti-Russian Obsession” by Rick Sterling, Jul. 9, 2017

Trump and the New Mideast Paradox” by Alastair Crooke, Jul. 10, 2017

The Enduring Injustice of Palestine” by John Pilger, Jul. 10, 2017

Forgetting the ‘Dirty Dossier’ on Trump” by Robert Parry, Jul. 10, 2017

Ignoring the Human Disaster in Yemen” by Alon Ben-Meir, Jul. 12, 2017

How Russia-gate Met the Magnitsky Myth” by Robert Parry, Jul. 13, 2017

Rising Budget Stakes for Space Warfare” by Jonathan Marshall, Jul. 14, 2017

Neocons Enlist in Anti-Trump #Resistance” by James W Carden, Jul. 15, 2017

Moral Corrosion of Drone Warfare” by Ray McGovern, Jul. 16, 2017

The Logic in North Korean ‘Madness’” by Col. Ann Wright, Jul. 17, 2017

Netanyahu Pushes Trump Toward Wider Wars” by Robert Parry, Jul. 18, 2017

The Right’s Long War on Media” by Jonathan Marshall, Jul. 20, 2017

How Trump Defines the Future” by Alastair Crooke, Jul. 20, 2017

Holding onto Nuclear Weapons” by Dennis J Bernstein, Jul. 21, 2017

The Bloody ‘Liberation’ of Mosul” by Dennis J Bernstein, Jul. 23, 2017

The Unending Failure of the Afghan War” by Alon Ben-Meir, Jul. 23, 2017

Intel Vets Challenge ‘Russia Hack’ Evidence” by Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, Jul. 24, 2017

Pitching the ‘Forever War’ in Afghanistan” by James W Carden, Jul. 25, 2017

House GOP Seeks to Curb Yemen War” by Dennis J Bernstein, Jul. 26, 2017

PBS’ Anti-Russia Propaganda Series” by Rick Sterling, Jul. 27, 2017

The World’s Shift to Electric Cars” by Jonathan Marshall, Jul. 28, 2017

The Dawn of an Orwellian Future” by Robert Parry, Jul. 28, 2017

An Interview with WikiLeaks’ Assange” by Randy Credico & Dennis J Bernstein, Jul. 29, 2017

Jerry Meldon’s Passion for History”, Jul. 29, 2017

Can Trump Find the ‘Great’ Path?” by Robert Parry, Jul. 30, 2017

Shielding Israel from Popular Outrage” by Lawrence Davidson, Jul. 31, 2017

 

