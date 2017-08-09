In Case You Missed…

Some of our special stories in July focused on the first meeting between Presidents Trump and Putin, the growing chaos surrounding the Trump administration, and the ongoing violence in the Middle East.

“Trump Takes Aim at Energy R&D Funds” by Jonathan Marshall, Jul. 1, 2017

“What Trump Can Expect from Putin” by Ray McGovern, Jul. 1, 2017

“Foisting Blame for Cyber-hacking on Russia” by Gareth Porter, Jul. 2, 2017

“The Democratic Party’s Deadly Dead-End” by Nicolas J S Davies, Jul. 3, 2017

“Russia-China Tandem Shifts Global Power” by Ray McGovern, Jul. 3, 2017

“Grim Lessons from a Faraway War” by Don North, Jul. 4, 2017

“The Price of America’s Endless Wars” by Kathy Kelly, Jul. 4, 2017

“The Fight over Mexican-American Books” by Dennis J Bernstein, Jul. 6, 2017

“MSM, Still Living in Propaganda-ville” by Robert Parry, Jul. 6, 2017

“Macron Cracks Down on French Liberty” by Jonathan Marshall, Jul. 7, 2017

“Hiding US Lies About Libyan Invasion” by Joe Lauria, Jul. 7, 2017

“Risk of Unleashing ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis” by David Marks, Jul. 8, 2017

“The Syrian Test of Trump-Putin Accord” by Ray McGovern, Jul. 8, 2017

“Ten Problems with Anti-Russian Obsession” by Rick Sterling, Jul. 9, 2017

“Trump and the New Mideast Paradox” by Alastair Crooke, Jul. 10, 2017

“The Enduring Injustice of Palestine” by John Pilger, Jul. 10, 2017

“Forgetting the ‘Dirty Dossier’ on Trump” by Robert Parry, Jul. 10, 2017

“Ignoring the Human Disaster in Yemen” by Alon Ben-Meir, Jul. 12, 2017

“How Russia-gate Met the Magnitsky Myth” by Robert Parry, Jul. 13, 2017

“Rising Budget Stakes for Space Warfare” by Jonathan Marshall, Jul. 14, 2017

“Neocons Enlist in Anti-Trump #Resistance” by James W Carden, Jul. 15, 2017

“Moral Corrosion of Drone Warfare” by Ray McGovern, Jul. 16, 2017

“The Logic in North Korean ‘Madness’” by Col. Ann Wright, Jul. 17, 2017

“Netanyahu Pushes Trump Toward Wider Wars” by Robert Parry, Jul. 18, 2017

“The Right’s Long War on Media” by Jonathan Marshall, Jul. 20, 2017

“How Trump Defines the Future” by Alastair Crooke, Jul. 20, 2017

“Holding onto Nuclear Weapons” by Dennis J Bernstein, Jul. 21, 2017

“The Bloody ‘Liberation’ of Mosul” by Dennis J Bernstein, Jul. 23, 2017

“The Unending Failure of the Afghan War” by Alon Ben-Meir, Jul. 23, 2017

“Intel Vets Challenge ‘Russia Hack’ Evidence” by Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, Jul. 24, 2017

“Pitching the ‘Forever War’ in Afghanistan” by James W Carden, Jul. 25, 2017

“House GOP Seeks to Curb Yemen War” by Dennis J Bernstein, Jul. 26, 2017

“PBS’ Anti-Russia Propaganda Series” by Rick Sterling, Jul. 27, 2017

“The World’s Shift to Electric Cars” by Jonathan Marshall, Jul. 28, 2017

“The Dawn of an Orwellian Future” by Robert Parry, Jul. 28, 2017

“An Interview with WikiLeaks’ Assange” by Randy Credico & Dennis J Bernstein, Jul. 29, 2017

“Jerry Meldon’s Passion for History”, Jul. 29, 2017

“Can Trump Find the ‘Great’ Path?” by Robert Parry, Jul. 30, 2017

“Shielding Israel from Popular Outrage” by Lawrence Davidson, Jul. 31, 2017

