Risk of Unleashing ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis

Exclusive: Despite a constructive meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin at the G-20, Official Washington’s hawks still hold a strong hand, in part, because Trump has ceded broad power to the military, says David Marks.
By David Marks
During the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump boasted that he would “bomb the hell out of ISIS,” but he also suggested a reversal of the “regime change” strategies of his recent predecessors. So, some peace voters thought Trump might actually be preferable to Hillary Clinton, who often came across as the more hawkish candidate.
However, in Trump’s near-half-year in office, he has slid more into line with the war hawks both by continuing to beat his chest over his own application of military force and by shifting control over many attack decisions to military field commanders and the Pentagon high command.
In mid-April, after a U.S. airstrike in Afghanistan, President Trump explained his thinking as he reveled in the first use of the massive “mother of all bombs” that was dropped on an Islamic State target in Afghanistan.
Trump said, “What I do is I authorize my military, we have the greatest military in the world, and they’ve done the job, as usual. We have given them total authorization, and that’s what they’re doing. Frankly, that’s why they’ve been so successful lately. If you look at what’s happened over the last eight weeks and compare that really to what has happened over the last eight years, you’ll see there is a tremendous difference.”
That bombing in Afghanistan followed Trump’s order to fire 59 Tomahawk missiles aimed at a Syrian government airfield that he alleged to be the launch point for an April 4 chemical weapons attack on the town of Khan Sheikhoun.
Besides the missile strike – for which Trump got no authorization from either Congress or the United Nations Security Council – U.S. warplanes bombed pro-government forces inside Syria for allegedly getting too close to U.S.-backed rebels and shot down a Syrian plane for the same reason. These attacks against Syrian government targets represented an escalation of U.S. participation in the six-year-old conflict. President Obama had limited direct U.S. attacks against ISIS positions inside Syria.
Meanwhile, the number of U.S. military personnel in the Middle East has been slowly but surely rising since Trump took office. Yet, these actions have not evoked much protest from the public or Congress and have even been praised by many as a sign of strength by Trump.
The Pentagon’s ‘Mad Dog’
Trump’s Secretary of Defense James Mattis, nicknamed “Mad Dog” from his days a Marine general, has a unique relationship with Trump. He reportedly dines alone frequently with the President and has served as the point man for those acquiring “total authorization” to launch attacks. Due to his combination of access to Trump and Trump’s readiness to cede decisions to the Pentagon, Mattis has an unprecedented ability as Secretary of Defense to elevate the U.S. military’s role in world affairs.
Although Mattis intentionally limits his contact with the public and the press, some of his past statements reveal his mindset. In Iraq in 2003, Mattis coached arriving Marines, “Be polite, be professional, but have a plan to kill everybody you meet.” And in 2005, the man who has been unleashed by the President said, “You go into Afghanistan, you got guys who slap women around for five years because they didn’t wear a veil. You know, guys like that ain’t got no manhood left anyway. So it’s a hell of a lot of fun to shoot them. Actually it’s quite fun to fight them, you know. It’s a hell of a hoot. It’s fun to shoot some people. I’ll be right up there with you. I like brawling.”
The man who likes “brawling” is also the first Secretary of Defense since George Marshall in 1947 confirmed with a waiver of the National Security Act. By law, members of the armed forces must have a seven-year waiting period before becoming Defense Secretary. The reason for the legislation was to respect civilian control of the military and to keep those favoring military solutions — as an early recourse — away from the levers for taking the country to war. The Congress after World War II attempted to prevent the very situation that is now unfolding.
In George Marshall’s case, the waiver recognized his deep experience in statesmanship, since he served as Secretary of State and directed the Marshall Plan for rebuilding Europe before he became Defense Secretary. “Mad Dog” Mattis received his waiver without mention of his diplomatic abilities. Yet, the waiver for Mattis easily passed the Senate, 81-17, and the House, 235-188. He was then confirmed by the Senate in a 99-1 vote.
Leading what little debate there was over the Mattis waiver and confirmation, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, said, “While I deeply respect General Mattis’s service, I will oppose a waiver. Civilian control of our military is a fundamental principle of American democracy, and I will not vote for an exception to this rule.”
Worked Up Over Russia
In his confirmation hearings, Mad Dog supported what in Official Washington are the most conventional perspectives, including referring to Russia as a “principal threat.”
The sentiment of the vast majority of Congress was summed up by Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, a member of both the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees, saying “In his testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee yesterday, he demonstrated a clear-eyed view of our current national security environment and a deep appreciation for the challenges facing U.S. service members and their families.”
Kaine, who was Hillary Clinton’s vice-presidential running mate, added, “I believe he is well-prepared to lead the Department of Defense and provide the incoming administration with wise and strategic counsel on matters of national security.”
Kaine’s comments highlight a bizarre twist in the Trump presidency: the first Cabinet member approved by the Senate became an important neoconservative plant inside the administration despite Trump’s rhetorical rejection of neocon “regime change” policies. The incoherence of Trump’s emerging foreign policy appears to be directly related to Mattis and the interventionists – both neocons and liberals – who supported his ascent.
With Mattis at the Pentagon’s helm, the Trump administration has rapidly shifted toward a military dynamic, taking aim at many of the old neocon targets, including Syria and Iran. Mattis’s combative perspective seems to be at the core of these policies although – as a military officer – he does recognize the realities of war.
In late May, Mattis gave a rare interview to CBS’s Face The Nation. Speaking about North Korea, he declared that the conflict could turn “catastrophic” and “would be probably the worst kind of fighting in most people’s lifetimes.”
In early June, Mattis went before the Senate Armed Services Committee to make his case on the need for more military resources. Significantly, he requested more money for an increase of troops that he claims will check the Taliban in Afghanistan.
His comments overtly revealed his disdain for the legislative branch, citing inadequate funding as a chief cause of the military’s problems, having “blocked new programs, prevented service growth, stalled industry initiative, and placed troops at greater risk.”
Since 2001, the Afghan War has cost hundreds of billions of dollars with over 2,000 deaths of U.S. soldiers and civilian casualties in the tens of thousands. With this in mind, Mattis’s complaints raise more questions about his objectives and what’s really achievable. Yet, Official Washington’s elite opinion circles regard his proposed escalation and his money requests as serious and rational.
But at least Mattis doesn’t sugarcoat prospects for war in the “cakewalk” terms favored by some neocons. Shortly after his Senate testimony, Mattis appeared before the House Appropriations Committee and described a war scenario with North Korea:
“I would suggest that we will win. It will be a war more serious in terms of human suffering than anything we’ve seen since 1953. It will involve the massive shelling of an ally’s capital, which is one of the most densely packed cities on earth,” referring to Seoul, South Korea, with a population of 25 million.
“It would be a war that fundamentally we don’t want,” Mattis said, but “we would win at great cost.”
Mattis added that because the threat and consequences were so great, he and President Trump, along with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, were considering non-military options. He added, “We’re exhausting all possible diplomatic efforts in this regard.”
Hammering a Nail
But there is an old saying that if all you have is a hammer, every problem looks like a nail. And, that is a danger if international policy is deeply influenced by a hard-charging Marine general, especially with an inexperienced President prone to accepting simple and direct “solutions.”
In the wake of Trump’s meeting on Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the real question becomes whether Putin’s more complex understanding of the world’s problems will influence Trump on flashpoints such as Syria, Iran, Ukraine and North Korea.
Or put somewhat differently, will Trump heed the inclinations of Secretary of State Tillerson, the former Exxon chief executive officer known for international wheeling-and-dealing, or will Trump lean toward Mattis and his readiness to mix it up militarily in places like Afghanistan, Syria and possibly even Ukraine?
The last thing that the neoconservatives and the liberal interventionists want is accommodation and compromise on some of these high-profile issues, which might envision a negotiated settlement in Syria that doesn’t result in Bashar al-Assad’s ouster, or a peace deal in Ukraine that doesn’t force Crimea back under the control of Ukraine, or an arrangement in Europe that lowers tensions with Russia.
Resolutions of these issues would not serve the interests of the Military-Industrial Complex well, nor those of Official Washington’s think tanks that rely on the largesse of military contractors and provide comfortable salaries for many of the key neocons and liberal hawks.
Those interests would be best served if “Mad Dog” Mattis is let off the leash as often as possible, if worldwide conflicts escalate, and if the Pentagon budget continues to swell. If that happens, Trump will not be the only one responsible; you can blame Congress for its readiness to sacrifice the principle of civilian control over the military to an aggressive military man.
The shallow compliments showered upon men like Mattis are symptoms of a country blindly embracing an egotistical and militaristic mindset.
David Marks is a veteran documentary filmmaker and investigative reporter. His work includes films for the BBC and PBS, including Nazi Gold, on the role of Switzerland in WWII and biographies of Jimi Hendrix and Frank Sinatra.
In our 241 year old history the United States hasn’t changed much. Our U.S. Military barrels through Middle East countries the same way our U.S. Calvary ran over Sioux villages. Our generals of today, are as glorified as was General Sherman as Sherman cheered on the Buffalo Hunter, who brought the scorched earth reality to the Native American they wasted the buffalo from. Our treaties are as good as the throw away paper the treaties are written on, so what we are seeing with the Iran Nuclear agreement, is the American Way of negotiating in action, just ask any Native-American. We thank service men and woman, for their serving in a job we are all thankful we don’t need to do. We send our soldiers off over one deployment after another deployment, only so they may fight an enemy who looks every bit the same as the civilians they are supposedly there to liberate. After that we forget about these wars, or we avoid to know, what is really going on with our military and the world. What does come home to roost is the soldier with PTSD, and the financial debt which piles up to where all social programs and aid are cut to nothing, all because we had to fight ‘another’ war. Yeah hoorah, lets make America Great Again!
Read this…
http://ahtribune.com/human-rights/american-human-rights/1769-us-war.html
Joe: An excellent summary of history. With this continuity, you wrote, of U.S. military history for 241 years without any change, it can be deduced almost mathematically, that the end point will be total annihilation of humans on Earth. The only question remains is, when?
The important thing will be the hanging of the banner, ‘Mission Accomplished’, and then officers and their respective guests will go below deck to the Captains dining room for pastries and some good old special blend Navy coffee. I should tell you that the ones with the biggest smiles who are among the honorary of that day will be the enriched defense contractors, who deserve a standing ovation for their destroying what’s left of the world. Cheer up, we’ll be dead!
Joe, to prepare the population for the moment, they should show the 1959 film “On the Beach” by Stanley Kramer starring Gregory Peck and Ava Gardner.
If we end up like the movie, this could be our ending song….
“That suicide is painless
It brings on many changes
I can take or leave it if I please
That game of life is hard to play”
You can look up Sucide is Painless for the complete lyrics, but the song will be suitable if doomsday ever comes.
The US Government operates on a very simple basis: We are the unique force for good in the world, and if you do not do what we tell you to do, then it is our duty to either make you do it make you do it by force, or to destroy you if you continue to resist us. The US claims to be the sole legitimate heir to this right to dominate the world, and is bending all it’s energies to making the world accept this fact.
If one understands this about America, then most of the crazy stuff they are doing in the world makes sense in terms of the wacko premise it stems from. The fate of our species depends on whether there can be found a way to cancel this insane narcissistic power trip, and get the rulers of America to back off and accept a more modest and cooperative role in the world.
Russia and China are begging the US to accept something less than the whole pie, so that we can all survive this nuclear age, but so far the US isn’t buying it. They still have the delusion that the whole enchilada can be theirs. This is greed that has become insanity.
They are still trying to exploit the “win” of the Cold War, pushing as far as they can everywhere.
The collapse of the Soviets was not really a win as understood by the neocons. The neocons merely survived longer in their dysfunctional relationship to the world than did the Soviets. So their exploitation did not work, they were pushing failure from the get go.
But does Mattis need a map to know where he is bombing?
G.
The extreme aggression of the US in the recent past came from its civilian leadership. It was Bush’s civilians, and then Team Hillary, that promoted wars with extravagant goals. It was an extension of Madeline Albright’s theory of what good is that expensive military if they can’t use it.
The military is a hammer that tends to see nails, but they also tend to see risks and downsides and worst cases. The American military has not been the leader of aggression, it has been the home of the people who got fired for telling Bush it was not going to work.
Whatever the faults of the military in these positions, at least they are not Hillary’s or Bush’s civilian teams (which were much the same people).
President Trump like most Americans, suffers from “military worship syndrome”, a mental disorder that psychologically elevates citizens who wear the uniform of the armed forces of the United States to that of demigods, to be fawned over and given the highest respect with little consideration for their role in defending America from attacks by the latest Pentagon pseudo-antagonist.
The clever manipulation by the marketing division of the U.S. Military has created an unbridled junta that operates inside Washington, DC and thanks to Trump, is now the de facto arbiter of American foreign policy. This disastrous executive cabinet appointment of another military advisor, follows a historical parallel to Japan in the 1930’s, where President Trump plays Emperor Hirohito and Secretary of War James Mattis plays the part of uber-nationalist, General Hideki Tojo.
Mattis was a 40 year career military officer who is revered with glowing praise for his leadership and blunt speech concerning matters of war. Some infamous quotes from a professional soldier who attained the rank of general and wore the uniform of the United States Marine Corps.
1. “Be polite, be professional, but have a plan to kill everybody you meet.”
2. “There are some people who think you have to hate them in order to shoot them. I don’t think you do. It’s just business.”
3. “There is nothing better than getting shot at and missed. It’s really great.”
4. It’s a hell of a hoot. It’s fun to shoot some people.”
5. “The first time you blow someone away is not an insignificant event. That said, there are some a**holes in the world that just need to be shot.”
6. “I come in peace. I didn’t bring artillery. But I’m pleading with you, with tears in my eyes: If you f*** with me, I’ll kill you all.”
This was a former American commissioned officer, a leader who displayed unabashed lust for killing as he encouraged the same bravado in his Marine grunts. Notice the attempt to temper his words in the first quote by using the phrase, “Be polite, be professional” as if trading in death is commensurate with the work of a doctor in medicine, an attorney in the practice of law, an engineer in science or a teacher of education. He clearly declares himself to be a professional killer and proud of it.
Mattis again, offers his personal thoughts when interviewed by the CBS television show, “Face the Nation” (see: http://www.cbsnews.com/news/transcript-defense-secretary-james-mattis-on-face-the-nation-may-28-2017/ ).
In particular he says very cleverly, “There is no relaxation of our attention to protect the innocent. We do everything we can to protect the civilians, and actually lowering– delegating the authority to the lower level allows us to do this better.”
That’s called plausible deniability or in other words, CYA when NCO’s under his command spray bullets everywhere and kill women and children who are marked as the “walking dead”.
Mattis continues with his deceptive comments such as, “The American people and the American military will never get used to civilian casualties.”
The truth is the American people or its military could care less about the foreign civilian fatalities as long as it’s not them lying face down on the ground.
When asked about Russia, Mattis said, “But right now, Russia is choosing to be a strategic competitor for any number of reasons. But the bottom line is NATO is not a threat and they know it.”
Yes it must be true that U.S.-NATO is not a threat to the Russian Federation because he affirms it. So what are U.S. ground troops doing on Russia’s western border in Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, huh? Why is the U.S. doing air reconnaissance and combat sea and land drills on a regular basis in the Baltic sea? His lies are so blatant it oozes from his face like poison.
All this from a U.S. Marine who even has a Polish Army medal proudly displayed on his retired uniform, ribbon rack. But no purple heart; how could that be, I wonder? Perhaps leading from the “rear with the gear” is safer than risking his life like the grunts under his command are asked to do for MRE’s, glory and guts.
It is this ethos of the adopted military prowess of ancient Sparta brought forward into the 21st century where the primary order is see the enemy everywhere. I wouldn’t be surprised if Secretary Mattis referred to the works of the Spartan poet, Tyrtaeus, to further inspire his men, “You should reach the limits of virtue, before you cross the border of death.” or this line, “For no man ever proves himself a good man in war unless he can endure to face the blood and the slaughter, …”.
The psychosis of this mental attitude is that it leads young, inexperienced junior officers and their subordinates to believe there are no rules concerning modern warfare, only to kill when the opportunity presents itself. “Shoot first, sort it out later” becomes the normal thinking process. Unarmed civilians caught in a combat area could be wearing an IED, better shoot them and say you’re sorry afterwards. A wedding party might be cover for terrorists disguised as guests, better bomb them from above, after all, “collateral damage” is military-speak for the non-combatants who are now targets of opportunity.
This warrior culture breaches criminal behavior when it ignores the UCMJ (Uniformed Code of Military Conduct), Laws of Warfare or Jus in bello. Years ago, the U.S. Military would have brought charges against wanton killing of innocents but not any more. The United Nations turns a deaf ear and a blind eye as well, serving as the political footstool of American hegemony anywhere in the world.
King Agesilaus II of Sparta, when asked about his nation’s boundaries looked at his spear and said, “As far as this can reach.” The same hubris is claimed by the United States government and will ultimately be their downfall, one day.
PokeTheTruth: Excellent post. Mattis, “Bibi” Netanyahu, the U.S. Congress applauding and fawning over them, Kushner, Nikki Haley over there at U.N., Trump with his tweets, Obama out there plotting behind the scenes to thwart any chances for peace and reconciliation . . . it feels like that the World is caught helplessly amidst this very surreal drama – a very frightening one at that. No body can tell how the end is going to be like.
This drama has been going on for some time now – for over two decades. Only, it has picked up in its’ intensity – with these new characters we have now. May be it is getting close to The End now. It does not bode well for the World.
There is another possibility that could influence Trump’s erratic foreign policy. I wouldn’t discount family. It seems to me that Bibi’s buddy, Jared Kushner could be behind much of the aggressive moves and Millenia may well be more influential in suggesting the rapprochement with Russia than she’s given credit. Let’s not forget Nancy’s influence over Reagan in setting up appointments with astrologers before meetings with Gorbachev. My fear, however is that Kushner has the upper hand.
PokeTheTruth, that is an excellent, chilling post. It is military psychosis. Whom the Gods would destroy, they first drive mad…
“The shallow compliments showered upon men like Mattis are symptoms of a country blindly embracing an egotistical and militaristic mindset.”
Fabulous!