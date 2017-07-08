The Syrian Test of Trump-Putin Accord

Exclusive: The U.S. mainstream media remains obsessed over Russia’s alleged “meddling” in last fall’s election, but the real test of bilateral cooperation may come on the cease-fire in Syria, writes ex-CIA analyst Ray McGovern.
By Ray McGovern
The immediate prospect for significant improvement in U.S.-Russia relations now depends on something tangible: Will the forces that sabotaged previous ceasefire agreements in Syria succeed in doing so again, all the better to keep alive the “regime change” dreams of the neoconservatives and liberal interventionists?
Or will President Trump succeed where President Obama failed by bringing the U.S. military and intelligence bureaucracies into line behind a cease-fire rather than allowing insubordination to win out?
These are truly life-or-death questions for the Syrian people and could have profound repercussions across Europe, which has been destabilized by the flood of refugees fleeing the horrific violence in the six-year proxy war that has ripped Syria apart.
But you would have little inkling of this important priority from the large page-one headlines Saturday morning in the U.S. mainstream media, which continued its long obsession with the more ephemeral question of whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would confess to the sin of “interference” in the 2016 U.S. election and promise to repent.
Thus, the headlines: “Trump, Putin talk election interference” (Washington Post) and “Trump asks Putin About Meddling During Election” (New York Times). There was also the expected harrumphing from commentators on CNN and MSNBC when Putin dared to deny that Russia had interfered.
In both the big newspapers and on cable news shows, the potential for a ceasefire in southern Syria – set to go into effect on Sunday – got decidedly second billing.
Yet, the key to Putin’s assessment of Donald Trump is whether the U.S. President is strong enough to make the mutually agreed-upon ceasefire stick. As Putin is well aware, to do so Trump will have to take on the same “deep-state” forces that cheerily scuttled similar agreements in the past. In other words, the actuarial tables for this cease-fire are not good; long life for the agreement will take something just short of a miracle.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will have to face down hardliners in both the Pentagon and CIA. Tillerson probably expects that Defense Secretary James “Mad-Dog” Mattis and CIA Director Mike Pompeo will cooperate by ordering their troops and operatives inside Syria to restrain the U.S.-backed “moderate rebels.”
But it remains to be seen if Mattis and Pompeo can control the forces their agencies have unleashed in Syria. If recent history is any guide, it would be folly to rule out another “accidental” U.S. bombing of Syrian government troops or a well-publicized “chemical attack” or some other senseless “war crime” that social media and mainstream media will immediately blame on President Bashar al-Assad.
Bitter Experience
Last fall’s limited ceasefire in Syria, painstakingly worked out over 11 months by Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and approved personally by Presidents Obama and Putin, lasted only five days (from Sept. 12-17) before it was scuttled by “coalition” air strikes on well-known, fixed Syrian army positions, which killed between 64 and 84 Syrian troops and wounded about 100 others.
In public remarks bordering on the insubordinate, senior Pentagon officials a few days before the air attack on Sept. 17, showed unusually open skepticism regarding key aspects of the Kerry-Lavrov agreement – like sharing intelligence with the Russians (an important provision of the deal approved by both Obama and Putin).
The Pentagon’s resistance and the “accidental” bombing of Syrian troops brought these uncharacteristically blunt words from Foreign Minister Lavrov on Russian TV on Sept. 26:
“My good friend John Kerry … is under fierce criticism from the U.S. military machine. Despite the fact that, as always, [they] made assurances that the U.S. Commander in Chief, President Barack Obama, supported him in his contacts with Russia … apparently the military does not really listen to the Commander in Chief.”
Lavrov specifically criticized Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, Gen. Joseph Dunford for telling Congress that he opposed sharing intelligence with Russia despite the fact, as Lavrov put it, “the agreements concluded on direct orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama [who] stipulated that they would share intelligence.” Noting this resistance inside the U.S. military bureaucracy, Lavrov added, “It is difficult to work with such partners.”
Putin picked up on the theme of insubordination in an Oct. 27 speech at the Valdai International Discussion Club, in which he openly lamented:
“My personal agreements with the President of the United States have not produced results. … people in Washington are ready to do everything possible to prevent these agreements from being implemented in practice.”
On Syria, Putin decried the lack of a “common front against terrorism after such lengthy negotiations, enormous effort, and difficult compromises.”
Lavrov’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, meanwhile, even expressed sympathy for Kerry’s quixotic effort, giving him an “A” for effort.after then-Defense Secretary Ashton Carter dispatched U.S. warplanes to provide an early death to the cease-fire so painstakingly worked out by Kerry and Lavrov for almost a year.
For his part, Kerry expressed regret – in words reflecting the hapless hubris befitting the chief envoy of the world’s “only indispensible” country – conceding that he had been unable to “align” all the forces in play.
With the ceasefire in tatters, Kerry publicly complained on Sept. 29, 2016: “Syria is as complicated as anything I’ve ever seen in public life, in the sense that there are probably about six wars or so going on at the same time – Kurd against Kurd, Kurd against Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Sunni, Shia, everybody against ISIL, people against Assad, Nusra [Al Qaeda’s Syrian affiliate]. This is as mixed-up sectarian and civil war and strategic and proxies, so it’s very, very difficult to be able to align forces.”
Admitting Deep-State Pre-eminence
Only in December 2016, in an interview with Matt Viser of the Boston Globe, did Kerry admit that his efforts to deal with the Russians had been thwarted by then-Defense Secretary Ashton Carter – as well as all those forces he found so difficult to align.
“Unfortunately we had divisions within our own ranks that made the implementation [of the ceasefire agreement] extremely hard to accomplish,” Kerry said. “But it … could have worked. … The fact is we had an agreement with Russia … a joint cooperative effort.
“Now we had people in our government who were bitterly opposed to doing that,” he said. “I regret that. I think that was a mistake. I think you’d have a different situation there conceivably now if we’d been able to do that.”
The Globe’s Viser described Kerry as frustrated. Indeed, it was a tough way for Kerry to end nearly 34 years in public office.
After Friday’s discussions with President Trump, Kremlin eyes will be focused on Secretary of State Tillerson, watching to see if he has better luck than Kerry did in getting Ashton Carter’s successor, James “Mad Dog” Mattis and CIA’s latest captive-director Pompeo into line behind what President Trump wants to do.
As the new U.S.-Russia agreed-upon ceasefire goes into effect on Sunday, Putin will be eager to see if this time Trump, unlike Obama, can make a ceasefire in Syria stick; or whether, like Obama, Trump will be unable to prevent it from being sabotaged by Washington’s deep-state actors.
The proof will be in the pudding and, clearly, much depends on what happens in the next few weeks. At this point, it will take a leap of faith on Putin’s part to have much confidence that the ceasefire will hold.
Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, a publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. As a CIA analyst for 27 years, he led the Soviet Foreign Policy Branch and, during President Ronald Reagan’s first term, conducted the early morning briefings with the President’s Daily Brief. He now serves on the Steering Group of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS).
Thanks, Ray, for alerting us on what to expect, or not to, from the ceasefire on Syria. Also, for giving the background on what was going on behind the scenes in Washington undermining the work Kerry was trying to achieve in Syria.
I’ve been searching the internet this morning in sunny California (meaning Pacific time) to see what Lavrov or Putin had to say about the G-“2” meeting. The best I found was a news conference Putin held in which he fielded numerous questions. He had some good things to say about Trump. Other “news” seemed to report how Putin was using Trump, which made me think of how the deep state and MSM are the ones who are using — pressuring, manipulating — him. All depends on one’s perspective and whom you believe — and looking behind for the motives — doesn’t it?
If anyone wants to see the Putin YouTube news conference, I think I accessed it through rt.com.
World leaders.. Superpower Russia, US coming together in harmony, consensus, unanimity for peace in Syria. The Good News. Good life. It’s indomitable.
Ahh Good ole Ray. The only restraining influence in adopting the knee jerk ( and unjustified ) reaction of labelling all US citizens war mongering, ultra violent thugs. Another insightful piece highlighting how the MSM have deliberately missed the big story and the REAL challenges any US administration faces when attempting to act with honour in Syria.
The disarray of the US Government highlighted. The turmoil in Washington transcends anything Trump had to deal with on a TV reality show. The fake boss of the show turns out to be at sea in the deep waters of DC. The naïve idea that the President calls the shots and runs the show does not hold in our governmental madhouse. The internal struggles for wealth and power may be just as decisive in bringing down the American Empire as our crazy involvement in military adventures round the world. Our reality has become a Soap Opera beyond all previous fantasy creations. That the human tragedies it involves are very real seems lost on the players, so obsessed are they with their game of thrones.
This insubordination the military generals have, was proven by Michael Hastings Rolling Stone article back in 2010, which you may all recall revealed a very arrogant and determined General Stanley McChrystal. I personally think that the out of mind accident which killed Michael Hastings, was either retribution or he was murdered out of fear of what his journalistic talents could uncover in future government debacles. Regardless, we citizens loss a great champion for truth, when we loss Michael Hastings.
These cease-fires are like happy news, but with a yawn. Like wake me up when one of these cease-fires get observed, and proves to be successful. Deir ez-Zor was a crime on many proportions. Yet, no one, at least to my knowledge, please correct me if I’m wrong, ever was punished for this deliberate act of insubordination. How does that happen? We brag we have the best military in history, yet where is the highly praised military code of conduct? Where is the chain of command? Why is not a Colonel or General held to the same standard as a lowly Pfc., or a Seaman Apprentice? Where is the Honor?
The one advantage Trump may have over Obama and Kerry’s tryst at a cease-fire is Trump has Mattis over Obama having Carter, and I think Ray McGovern brought that out. Regardless, Putin probably by now knows what a monster machine he is dealing with, and Putin will no doubt hold to whatever agreement he makes with Trump and then just wait for the Americans to screw it up….that would mean Putin is right where he started with the Americans, so what else is new? On the other hand if Trump can make this work, America, Russia, and the rest of the world could benefit greatly if only these two world superpowers were to unite.
And if these two superpowers will not unite, there may be two others who will!
Considering their geographical locations it makes perfect sense. Plus funny how the Chinese are pushing a project which looks very much deserving of any praise that an FDR anti-colonialists plan may have received, if had not for Truman’s derailment of those beautiful dreams come crashing down to destroy this plan for every nations sovereignty to be valued, as we so badly need. Sorry, just had to go there, but yes there is a new club on the rise and if the U.S. continues to insist to no change and join it, it will be a dark Century for America.
Joe Tedesky, agree with you about Putin waiting for the Americans to screw it up. I think that is why the “cease fire” covered only a small part of Syria in the southwest. If we keep to the agreement, great. If we don’t, the Russians and Syrians are not greatly disturbed and can keep on bombing ISIS elsewhere in the country. Either way, Putin is not making a big gamble.
When a nation has woven over many years such a deep, evil, and convoluted karma as the US has done, the unraveling of it’s inevitable results is going to be messy in the extreme, and it will put the survival of all humans on the planet at great risk of extinction. As Einstein said, in the resulting situation the living may come to envy the dead……
Small point here, but it was Kruschev who said that, I do believe.
mike K: Thanks. ” When a nation has woven over many years such a deep, evil, and convoluted karma as the US has done . . . “. You have expressed in very true words the spiritual dimensions of the deeds.
.
Since when cease fires last for more than a couple of months? You can be sure the deep state are already planning the next fake chemical attack through their terrorist pals and the fake white helmets
Yes, I’m very skeptical, too.
New topic, …has anyone heard whether sanctions on Russia were discussed at G-20?
Or as in one previous cease fire bombing Syrian troops ( and possibly Russian advisors) allowing Da-esh to take an important airport.
There are ways to deal with very bad karmic debts that are much less damaging to all concerned, but they all begin with acknowledgement of the reality and truth of one’s misdeeds. The problem is that the rich and powerful are in no way willing to take this essential step; they are locked into the death-spiral they have created…..
“If recent history is any guide, it would be folly to rule out another ‘accidental’ U.S. bombing of Syrian government troops or a well-publicized ‘chemical attack’ or some other senseless ‘war crime’ that social media and mainstream media will immediately blame on President Bashar al-Assad.”
Mainstream media and social media are hard at work, falsely claiming the Syrian government for “lying” and “stalling” investigation into the Khan Shaykhun incident
https://twitter.com/EliotHiggins/status/883666003657461760
Real investigative journalism has been mostly AWOL on the matter of fake “citizen investigative journalism” Eliot Higgins and his Bellingcat “online investigation” propaganda generator.
When will Mr. McGovern and his intelligence veteran colleagues produce a focused, detailed critical analysis of the “open source intelligence” scams perpetrated by Higgins and Bellingcat?
Higgins has been at it since 2012, and VIPS still hasn’t officially weighed in on the matter. Please tell us: Why?
Eliot Higgins is busy Tweeting:
https://twitter.com/EliotHiggins/status/883754905093255168
Funny how the mainstream medias’s leading conspiracy theorist Higgins and his army of stenographers at the “First Draft” media coalition (Washington Post, New York Times, CNN, UK Guardian, BBC, Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensics Research Lab, Kiev’s StopFake, et cetera ad absurdum) never mention the fact that Syria, Russia, and Seymour Hersh’s sources in the intelligence community all agree:
Sarin was not used by the Syrian Air Force in the 4 April 2017 bombing of Khan Shaykhun.
Higgins gets paid to promote US/NATO conspiracy theories about phantom Syrian bombs and magic Russian missiles.
Higgins and Brian Whitaker, the Guardian’s former Middle East editor, have a long history of willful misrepresentation of the US/NATO dirty war in Syria
http://landdestroyer.blogspot.co.uk/2013/12/natos-war-on-syria-just-got-dirtier.html
The U.S. Intelligence Community (IC) is responsible for gathering and analyzing the intelligence necessary to conduct foreign relations and national security activities.
The ability of the President and the Secretary of Defense to understand and respond to specific threats as quickly as possible is severely compromised by the production of “Government Assessment” documents based on inaccurate information.
Previous memoranda from Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) have addressed the “Government Assessment” political documents employed by the White House:
“Is Syria a Trap?” (6 September 2013)
“Sarin Attack at Ghouta on Aug. 21, 2013” (22 December 2015)
“Releasing an Intelligence Report on Shoot-Down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17” (22 July 2015)
“Syria: Was It Really ‘A Chemical Weapons Attack’?” (11 April 2017)
Of urgent concern is the body of information used to manufacture “Government Assessment” documents. The United States Government’s assessments appear to have relied primarily on videos, social media reports and journalist accounts.
Open-source intelligence (OSINT) is defined by both the U.S. Director of National Intelligence and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), as “produced from publicly available information that is collected, exploited, and disseminated in a timely manner to an appropriate audience for the purpose of addressing a specific intelligence requirement.”
OSINT is intelligence collected from publicly available sources. In the intelligence community (IC), the term “open” refers to overt, publicly available sources (as opposed to covert or clandestine sources).
The US Intelligence Community’s open-source activities (known as the National Open Source Enterprise) are dictated by Intelligence Community Directive 301 promulgated by the Director of National Intelligence.
The “Government Assessment” political documents employed by the White House in August 2013 and July 2014 appear to have relied on an extra-governmental species of “open source intelligence” largely supplied by bloggers based in the United Kingdom.
Assessments of chemical use in Syria in 2013 (Brown Moses blog) and the downing of Flight MH17 and its aftermath in 2014 (Bellingcat blog) were supplied by UK citizen Eliot Higgins of Leicester.
Higgins’ collaborator Dan Kaszeta, a US-UK dual national based in London, provided additional claims of “chemical attacks” in Syria for both the Brown Moses and Bellingcat blogs.
Since 2013, self-appointed “chemical weapons expert” Kaszeta and “citizen investigative journalist” Higgins have continued to make claims about “chemical attacks” in Syria.
Immediately following the the 4 April 2017 chemical incident at Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib Syria, Kaszeta was cited as a go-to “expert” by the BBC, UK Guardian, CNN, Time magazine, NPR, Germany’s Die Welt and Deutsche Welle, Business Insider, Popular Science, Asia Times and the Associated Press.
Not content with merely quoting Kaszeta, BBC News online went so far as to publish an essay authored by Kaszeta titled “Syria ‘chemical attack’: What can forensics tell us?” At the end of his BBC News essay, in a furtive effort to quickly “tie the whole narrative together”, Kaszata mentioned that “In 2013, the chemical hexamine, used as an additive, was a critical piece of information linking the Ghouta attack to the government of President Assad.” This intriguing tidbit linked to a December 2013 New York Times article quoting Kaszeta’s own claims about the “very damning evidence” of hexamine.
However, Kaszeta’s claims about hexamine were already debunked in 2014. Kaszeta continues to claim that Hexamine was used in the 2013 Ghouta attack, despite the evidence that Hexamine is not soluble in alcohols, making it ineffective for this purpose.
Accurate analysis of all primary and secondary evidence relating to the 21 August 2013 chemical incident at Ghouta indicates it was carried out by Al Qaeda terrorist forces (Al Nusra Front or Jabhat al Nusra, also known as the Jabhat Fateh al Sham).
Accurate analysis of evidence relating to the 4 April 2017 chemical incident at Khan Shaykhun indicates it was carried out by Al Qaeda terrorist forces (Hay’at Tahrir al Sham, the latest rebranding of Al Nusra).
Higgins and Kaszeta have vigorously backed the narrative of an air-dropped chemical bomb in Idlib. However, none of Kaszeta’s articles on Bellingcat, nor any of the numerous citations of Kaszeta by mainstream media, address the complete absence of evidence of an aerial bomb.
The alleged “Sarin bomb” hole in the road in Idlib has been photographed numerous times from multiple angles. The size, depth and shape of the hole are clear evidence that it was not produced by a falling object such as an air-dropped bomb.
MIT physicist and Theodore A. Postol has pointed out that there is “no evidence that this attack was the result of a munition being dropped from an aircraft”.
Despite the fact that Higgins and Kaszeta’s previous claims about chemical attacks in Syria were repeatedly debunked, they continue to be cited as “experts” by mainstream media, human rights organizations, and Western governments.
Disinformation provided Kaszeta and Higgins enabled the Trump administration to launch its Tomahawk missile attack against Syria without significant resistance from the American public.
On 19 April 2017, an anonymous Israeli military official provided an evidence free briefing to reporters in Jerusalem. He said that an “Israeli intelligence” claimed that Syrian military commanders ordered the Khan Shaukun attack with President Assad’s knowledge. He also said Israel “estimates” Syria still has “between one and three tons” of chemical weapons. Two other anonymous Israeli defense officials “confirmed” this “assessment”.
The Associated Press (AP) report of the Israeli briefing included an interview with Bellingcat’s Kaszeta. Josef Federman, AP bureau chief for Israel since 2014, wrote:
https://apnews.com/fc7c8d33cb0c4c3da66bfd9f0e8099d1
“Dan Kaszeta, a U.K.-based chemical weapons expert, said the Israeli estimate appeared to be conservative, but nonetheless was enough to be highly lethal.
“‘One ton of sarin could easily be used to perpetrate an attack on the scale of the 2013 attack. It could also be used for roughly 10 attacks of a similar size to the recent Khan Sheikhoun attack,’ he said.”
The fact that Kaszeta is now backing evidence free “Israeli intelligence” claims that Syria still possesses chemical weapons points to collusion between Israel and the fake “citizen investigative journalists” at Bellingcat.
Reckless military actions based on fake “open source intelligence” supplied by UK-based possible deception operatives, and evidence free “assessments” from Israel, obviously represent a grave national security concern for the United States.
Abe – Your comments are always incisive and well sourced. Why not take the initiative and come up with a list of instances of Bellingcat’s fakery and also look for articles rebutting them (some of which have been authored by Bob or Ray, or otherwise published by Consortium News) and then look at the various techniques and sources (…and funding) on which Bellingcat. From what you’ve posted here, I’m sure you could write a great article.
I second that, please do write an article, even a short one.
For upwards of 20 sourced comments detailing instances of Higgins and Bellingcat propaganda on chemical incidents in Syria, including Higgins’ collaboration with “First Draft” media coalition stenographers at the New York Times, Washington Post, UK Guardian:
https://consortiumnews.com/2017/07/02/pursuing-hard-truths-in-syria/
Thanks for the astute analysis of the complexity of the Syrian situation and the particularly interesting insight into the infighting between the State Dept. and the Pentagon under the Obama administration. I would be interested to hear Ray’s take on how Erdogan might be dealt with by the State Dept. and whether the Kurds are likely to once again be abandoned after accomplishing their mission on the ground.
“the forces that sabotaged previous ceasefire agreements in Syria” were more than just the neocons. The complexity of interest groups means that just shutting down the neocons would not be enough to save Syria.
There is the Turkish-Kurd problem. There is the Saudi-Iran problem. There is the Israel-Yinon Plan problem including designs on the rest of the Golan. There is the Wahhabi problem, separate from the Saudi rivalry with Iran, that attacks the Syrians for being secular. There is the Israeli-Iran problem, seeking a route to Iran. There is the Israeli design on Lebanon, and so Hezbollah and Syria are key.
It has become a giant nightmare. It keeps getting worse. The neocons stoked all that. They succeeded in spinning this up. Now it is up.
“… Kremlin eyes will be focused on Secretary of State Tillerson, watching to see if he has better luck than Kerry did in getting Ashton Carter’s successor, James “Mad Dog” Mattis and CIA’s latest captive-director Pompeo into line behind what President Trump wants to do.”
The previous article on Consortium News offers little hope of that (see: https://consortiumnews.com/2017/07/08/risk-of-unleashing-mad-dog-mattis/):
“… in Trump’s near-half-year in office, he has slid more into line with the war hawks both by continuing to beat his chest over his own application of military force and by shifting control over many attack decisions to military field commanders and the Pentagon high command…. With Mattis at the Pentagon’s helm, the Trump administration has rapidly shifted toward a military dynamic, taking aim at many of the old neocon targets, including Syria and Iran. Mattis’s combative perspective seems to be at the core of these policies…”
I don’t see much reason to be hopeful at this point.
https://jackrabbit.blog/2017/07/08/slight-of-hand-the-secrecy-and-spin-about-trump-putin-meeting/
Putin-Trump Chemistry and baby steps toward peace leave much to be desired. What are US objectives? Why the secretiveness? Why has’t Trump walk back his inducement to Jihadi’s to conduct a false flag cw attack? (see, for example: https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/us-refuses-russias-offer-inspect-shayrat-airbase-chemical-weapons/)
see https://charlierose.com/videos/28941
….helping the refugees should be the priority.
……most G20 leaders seem content to blow up the middle east.
…least they could do is to speed the refugees onward to the country of their choice.
There was a huge wave of Syrian refuggees when donor nations refused to donate the pennies per day it took to feed the million or so Syrians in the UN refugee camps leaving men with no food.
It should prove interesting when the US military refuses to abide by whatever agreements Trump may make with Putin, just as they sabotaged Obama. Trump’s response will tell us a lot about whether the Deep State has succeeded in “getting his mind right” about who really runs the executive branch of government. If he rolls over, they may let him keep his titular job. If he causes any public unpleasantness, look for the impeachment talk to pick up again. If they really want him gone, I suspect they can fabricate any evidence needed, which the media will solidly support even if badly crafted, and the entire House and Senate can be arm-twisted to “do the right thing.”
Maybe it’s a false hope, but I suspect our military will exercise more discipline under Mattis than under Carter (who probably gave the green light to the attack on the SAR at Deir Ezzor, or at least would not have discouraged it). If that is the case, and Mattis, as our top military man, is less likely to break a deal he makes with the Russian military (another assumption) – then maybe things will hold a bit, though the wild card is still Israel and its jihadists in the South, and the influence they might exercise over Trump to cause him to trip into another Khan Sheikhoun.
Note also that General Antonov is slated as Ambassador Kislyak’s replacement, who, by virtue of his experience, is well positioned to negotiate collaboration between our two countries for combatting terrorism in Syria and elsewhere.
Let’s deliberately skip endless diatribes about the Syrian conflict and what really amounts to, future pipeline (gas/oil) distribution rights. Rather consider this, why permit the Chinese (Silk Road) to do all the high speed rail manufacture and integration between the the EU and second world countries? I hope Trump and Putin will work together and get the ball rolling on creating their own rail system, traversing northern Russia, across the Bering Strait into Alaska, Washington and Oregon, perhaps as far south as northern California?. Eventually there will be ample numbers of solid middle class Russians, who’ll discover the “snow bird thing”. For half the year, they will migrate to our US northern coast instead of trying to all jamb into Sochi. Coastal real estate values won’t be subject to “bubble economics” anymore- a speculative strategy that has left Chinese property investors, reeling. At the same time, our famous Northwestern vineyards and tourist industries will flourish. Passport free, visa free, three hundred pound carry on luggage limit per visitor!!, duty free for all alcohol products… So Comrades! bring down barrels of Stoli with you, perhaps we’ll set up bartering tents next to the farmers markets! a boozers dream come true !!!
Brilliant… and obvious, now that you’ve pointed it out. Even I could have thought of that, had I thought about it! Not being facetious either…
” Yet, the key to Putin’s assessment of Donald Trump is whether the U.S. President is strong enough to make the mutually agreed-upon ceasefire stick. As Putin is well aware, to do so Trump will have to take on the same “deep-state” forces that cheerily scuttled similar agreements in the past.”>>>>
in addition to the Deep State you have the ‘cockroaches’ who scurry around for cash crumbs…
https://theintercept.com/2017/07/07/mek-iran-rajavi-cult-saudi-gingrich-terrorists-trump/
What were a Saudi prince, a former Republican House Speaker and a former Democratic vice-presidential candidate doing together in a suburb of Paris last weekend?
Would you be surprised to discover that Prince Turki Bin Faisal, Newt Gingrich and Joe Lieberman were speaking on behalf of a group of Iranian exiles that was officially designated a “Foreign Terrorist Organization” by the United States government between 1997 and 2012?
Iran hawks long ago fell head over heels for the Mojahedin-e Khalq, known as the MEK, and loudly and successfully lobbied for it to be removed from the State Department list of banned terror groups in 2012. Formed in Iran in the 1960s, the MEK, whose name translates to “Holy Warriors of the People,” was once an avowedly anti-American, semi-Marxist, semi-Islamist group, pledged to toppling the U.S.-backed Shah by force and willing to launch attacks on U.S. targets. The MEK even stands accused of helping with the seizure of hostages at the U.S. embassy in Tehran; the group condemned the hostages’ release as a “surrender” to the United States. But after the Iran’s clerical rulers turned on the group in the early 1980s, its leaders fled the country and unleashed a series of bombings across Iran.
You might understand why a Saudi prince, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, or uber-hawk and former Bush administration official John Bolton — who all attended the Paris rally — might be willing to get behind such a weird collection of fanatics and ideologues. But what would make a liberal Democrat from Vermont such as Howard Dean — who has suggested Maryam Rajavi be recognized as the president of Iran in exile — want to get into bed with them? Or Georgia congressman and civil rights hero John Lewis, who spoke out in favor of the MEK in 2010?
Could it be because of the old, if amoral, adage that “the enemy of my enemy is my friend”? Perhaps. Could it be the result of ignorance, of senior U.S. figures failing to do due diligence? Maybe.
Or could it be a consequence of cold, hard cash? “Many of these former high-ranking U.S. officials — who represent the full political spectrum — have been paid tens of thousands of dollars to speak in support of the MEK,” revealed a wide-ranging investigation by the Christian Science Monitor in 2011.
Candidate Trump, who blasted George W. Bush’s Middle East wars of aggression, has been replaced by President Trump, who appointed Iran hawks such as James Mattis and Mike Pompeo to run the Pentagon and the CIA, respectively; counts MEK shills such as Giuliani and Gingrich among his closest outside advisers; and appointed Elaine Chao, who took $50,000 from the Rajavis for a five-minute speech in 2015, to his cabinet”
Howard Dean takes the Nobel for scummiest and stupidest imo.