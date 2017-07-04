The Price of America’s Endless Wars

Official Washington likes to think of its wars as “humanitarian,” supposedly bringing “democracy” to faraway lands, but the wars really bring death, destruction and despair, says peace activist Kathy Kelly.
By Kathy Kelly
At a symposium on peace in Nashville, Tennessee, in April, Martha Hennessy spoke about central tenets of Maryhouse, a home of hospitality in New York City, where Martha often lives and works. Every day, the community there tries to abide by the counsels of Dorothy Day, Martha’s grandmother, who co-founded houses of hospitality and a vibrant movement in the 1930s. During her talk, she held up a postcard-sized copy of one of the movement’s defining images, Rita Corbin’s celebrated woodcut listing “The Works of Mercy” and “The Works of War.”
She read to us. “The Works of Mercy: Feed the hungry; Give drink to the thirsty; Clothe the naked; Visit the imprisoned; Care for the sick; Bury the dead.” And then she read: “The Works of War: Destroy crops and land; Seize food supplies; Destroy homes; Scatter families; Contaminate water; Imprison dissenters; Inflict wounds, burns; Kill the living.”
The following week, General James Mattis was asked to estimate the death toll from the U.S. first use in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, of the MOAB, or Massive Ordinance Air Burst bomb, the largest non-nuclear weapon in U.S. arsenals.
“We stay away from BDA, (bomb damage assessment), in terms of the number of enemy killed,” he told reporters traveling with him in Israel. “It is continuing our same philosophy that we don’t get into that, plus, frankly, digging into tunnels to count dead bodies is probably not a good use of our troops’ time.”
His comment seemed to echo another General, Colin Powell, who, when asked how many Iraqi soldiers might have been killed by U.S. troops invading Iraq in 1991, commented, “That’s not really a number I’m terribly interested in.”
Other generals noted that some of those Iraqi troops, conscripts trying to surrender, were literally buried alive in their trenches by plow attachments affixed to U.S. tanks. More recently, Lieutenant General Aundre F. Piggee acknowledged that during the 2007 U.S. military surge in Iraq, when civilian casualties rose by 70 percent, the U.S. military wasn’t “necessarily concerned” about limiting civilian deaths.
What are the generals’ concerns and interests in Iraq and Afghanistan? How strong is their concern even for the well-being of their own troops?
U.S. Veterans Complain
Several veterans of U.S. wars in Afghanistan and Iraq have written persuasive memoirs about the wastefulness of their deployments, accusing commanders of sending them on futile missions.
Major Daniel Sjursen, writing for Tom Dispatch, describes the ostensible reasons for the entire U.S. war in Afghanistan as fantasies. He argues that U.S. generals gained promotions and notoriety for strategic proposals designed to win what they knew was an unwinnable war. He describes the squandering of soldiers’ lives to secure villages that had been largely abandoned, and the pointlessness of paying high-tech military contractors billions for weapons useless against homemade enemy bombs:
“That’s right, the local ‘Taliban’ — a term so nebulous it’s basically lost all meaning — had managed to drastically alter U.S. Army tactics with crude, homemade explosives stored in plastic jugs. And believe me, this was a huge problem. Cheap, ubiquitous, and easy to bury, those anti-personnel Improvised Explosive Devices, or IEDs, soon littered the ‘roads,’ footpaths, and farmland surrounding our isolated outpost. To a greater extent than a number of commanders willingly admitted, the enemy had managed to nullify our many technological advantages for a few pennies on the dollar (or maybe, since we’re talking about the Pentagon, it was pennies on the millions of dollars).”
In a spate of recent articles, Sjursen and other veterans of U.S. war in Afghanistan have shredded each of the various rationales U.S. generals and pro-war think tanks have given to defend the wreckage and ruin the U.S. has caused during 16 years of “generational war” in Afghanistan, throughout which U.S. people have been told that the war protects Afghans from the Taliban.
War profiteers and self-marketing politicians have no interest in helping U.S. people understand that war itself is a tyrant, that the sound of nearby gunfire or a drone attack is as much of an order to flee one’s home as any command from a Taliban warlord. Children displaced by war, living in the relative safety of Kabul’s refugee camps find scant protection from hunger, disease, and the harshest winters, while mothers repeatedly tell us that if it weren’t for the children bringing scraps of food scavenged at the market place and working as child laborers in the streets, the families would starve. When will the U.S. end, when will it depose, this war that it has made into a ruler of Afghanistan?
Mubasir, age ten, lives in Kabul. He helps his family by polishing boots every day from 7:00 a.m. to noon. Then, as part of the APV “Street Kids School” program, he goes to school during the second part of the day, assured that the APV will compensate his mother for the income he otherwise might have earned. The APV gives her a monthly donation of rice, cooking oil and a small amount of beans.
In a recent videotaped conversation with Mubasir, Hakim, who mentors the APV, asks if he has any special problems at home. Mubasir responds: “We have many problems. My father is in prison. I cannot manage on my own. There’s not much at home.” Mubasir earns an average of 75 cents to $1.50 per day.
Do you sometimes have fruit at home?” Hakim asks. “No,” says Mubasir. “And meat?” “Never, we’re definitely not able to have meat.”
Asked if he feels tired at the end of the day, after working in the mornings and schooling in the afternoons, Mubasir notes that he does his homework from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. “Then I say my prayers and go to sleep.”
Not Giving Help
Mubasir has never been helped by the U.S. or the Afghan government. But Afghans have learned to help each other. I’ve watched the APV community care, profoundly and practically, about feeding the hungry, bringing drink to the thirsty, and visiting people nearly imprisoned in refugee camps. Every year, they provide warmth for families at risk of freezing to death during harsh Afghan winters.
It seems simplistic, at first, to contrast the works of peace and the works of war. U.S. politicians endlessly promise us humanitarian wars meant to create stable, democratic regimes wherever our bombs level buildings, reservoirs and electricity plants, dismembering whole economies and countless civilian bodies, creating endless reservoirs of panic and rage and grief from which democracy might grow. Perhaps we forget people like Mubasir because after having heard these implausible platitudes, we forget our humane pretensions and settle down to rooting for our side against faceless enemies of the wrong race and religion.
Humane aid is desperately needed in Afghanistan, but it can only evaporate in corruption if people bearing weapons control it. Resources meant for impoverished people are predictably diverted toward the benefit of various factions fighting a war. Warring factions within Afghanistan, including the U.S. Army, cannot do the works of mercy as they pursue the works of war.
War has its own agenda and remains the worst of many dark outcomes for Afghanistan until the U.S. resolves to contribute nothing more to the region but the plentiful reparations it will owe once its pointless war is surrendered, and its troops have gone home.
My young Afghan friends live in a country which is maddened, bloodied, and broken. They know what war generates. Yet they still believe it’s in the interest of U.S. people, including the generals, to abolish war and live together without killing one another.
It’s so simple really. A gang of heartless murders have taken over America, and are rampaging across the world killing and starving millions. And they lie about it, and the American People believe their lies, and do nothing to stop them. Most Americans are complicit in these atrocities done in their name, by their silence and refusal to stop those perpetrating them. We need to meet the real enemies of Humankind – they are us.
I have no sympathy for the cowardly refusal of many of my fellow Americans to face the truth about their country and themselves.
hummm……what is the truth ?…think you know? Its some where between those who go for America is evil since its creation and those who think it cant and never did any wrong.
George Orwell said, “The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history.”
On this 4th of July, we must admit that the United States was founded by rich, white men who terrorized, exploited and annihilated the native population and then proceeded to build the “great nation” that is now terrorizing the rest of the world on the backs of black slaves.
This is as it has always been.
And gave you free speech.
Does the end justify the means? Couldn’t we have good without getting there by way of evil?
Yet even you continue to feed the Beast….
It is never good enough. If a 3rd world country is suffering from armed rebels,…the helpless shout: “Please Americans, help us! ” and if harvest is not as expected and poverty leads to fighting,…the media will put a microphone under the nose of the US president and ask: “what will you do to stop the fighting and ensure food distribution?” If Asad launches a chemical weapon on his own population,… “Mr President will you let the innocent population be killed?” If Sadam invades,…If Putin sends little green men,…it is never good enough! And if Potus sends troops,..they are occupiers and they should leave asap. And if they leave asap then they ‘abandon’ the population. And any problem that is then still left, well it was caused by the US because they made the mess. — it ‘s so easy to stand aside and criticize those who try to help.
The illegal US interventions in countries like Iraq and Libya (and supporting Islamist militias in Syria) have caused enormous suffering, killed many people, and worsened living conditions enormously. It is completely absurd to present them as benevolent attempts to “help” people in these countries that did not go as well as expected.
In many countries that are threatened by “rebels” and terrorists (which are often financed by the US and US allies), the reaction of the US is to blame the government of a country if does not surrender to them for all of the violence and then support these militias, which mostly have ideologies that are incompatible with human rights, even more.
“If Asad launches a chemical weapon on his own population” – The Syrian government would not have the slightest interest to use chemical weapons, especially not that the Syrian army is winning. No investigation has been made at the place of the alleged crime, and it is obvious that the extremist militias are interested in blaming the Syrian government.
“If Putin sends little green men” Well, since you are so much in favor of interventions that violate international law, you should perhaps also be in favor of the unification of Crimea with Russia, which violated the Ukrainian constitution. A clear majority on Crimea was in favor of it (this was supported by independent Western and Ukrainian polls), most people on Crimea did not support the coup by nationalists and right-wing radicals in Kyiv that also violated the Ukrainian constitution (there was not even the semblance of a correct impeachment procedure) and felt threatened by extremist Ukrainian armed paramilitary groups like the Right sector. In contrast to the bloody US and NATO interventions that leave cities in rubble and lead to disastrous consequences (e.g. in Libya to mass murders of Black people), the Russian intervention in Crimea did not lead to any bloodshed (and it has prevented a situation like in Donbass, where the Ukrainian army, together with fascist militias like the Azov battalion bombs and shells a part of its own people).
And the missiles red glare w/bombs bursting in air = American Exceptionalism and/or Manifest Destiny.
And now the 21st century hostile takeover of the USA by right wing wealth. The America of FDR is DEAD
(;
Trump, the Alt-Right & Christianized Fascism
By Abby Martin and Chris Hedges
For the first time in modern history, a fringe wing of Christian extremists have obtained the highest seats of power in the US government—from Mike Pence to Betsy DeVos.
This new development is coupled with the emergence of the Alt Right, the Trump movement, and the rise of fascist movements abroad.
Renowned journalist and author Chris Hedges has embedded himself in what he calls “Christianized Fascism” and warns that this is the biggest danger we face under Trump.
video >> http://www.axisoflogic.com/artman/publish/Article_76204.shtml
Interesting that someone mentioned Chris Hedges because I was just thinking about mentioning that he has a 2- part interview with Noam Chomsky at Rt.com shows.
I can hardly celebrate these national holidays anymore. It makes me think how we all as children are brought up honoring war. The victims and the costs go beyond description, cannot be counted, are are too little mentioned if at all. So thanks for the article to remind us.
Peace will never be achieved by war but by love — divine Love. Maybe the Fourth of July should be designated a Day of Prayer.
Yes. Instead of the rockets red glare, a day of prayer for all the victims of war. Excellent suggestion. Maybe there is a way to get this idea out to more of us “peaceniks.” It could become a meaningful alternative to all the bombs bursting in air. And I concur in your idea that only the development of unconditional love can save us from the violence we have unleashed, and bring the world to peace. “When the power of love overcomes the love of power, then the world will know peace.” Jimi Hendrix Thank you Virginia.
“Official Washington likes to think of its wars as “humanitarian,” supposedly bringing “democracy” to faraway lands, but the wars really bring death, destruction and despair, says peace activist Kathy Kelly.”
I don’t think Official Washington thinks that at all. Official Washington likes to make YOU think that its wars are “humanitarian,” supposedly bringing “democracy” to faraway lands, but THEY don’t for one minute believe this.
Not only do wars bring death, destruction and despair, but they also bring a ton of MOOLAH to those who want the wars in the first place. New resources to rip off, lucrative arms deals, the installation of puppet governments, lots of campaign contributions for politicians, IMF loans that never get paid off, privatization of the defeated country’s public infrastructure, and job safety for the war machine. The list is long.
Death and destruction is just a part of doing business.
You can hear the conversation now, can’t you? “Gee, boys, how are we going to sell another war to the taxpayers?” Excuses are bandied back and forth until “humanitarian” and “spreading democracy” are voted the winners, something the people can get duped into believing. Apple pie sells.
If people start getting uppity about how costly the war is or how long it is going on, a false flag is conveniently manufactured out of thin air in order to “scare” the public into continuing to go along. Now “fear for their safety” is being used. “Look, your tax dollars are actually protecting you.”
These are the types of people who actually loathe words like “humanitarian” and “democracy”.
The US Government is a giant Mafia dealing in violence. It has the distinction of being the most evil organization on the planet. “The greatest purveyor of violence in the world.” Martin Luther King.
backwardsevolution: You are right on everything. But I do wonder sometimes that living in the world they live in Washington, much of the official Washington does believe in their rhetoric. How can they keep on lying and lead normal, sane lives !
Dave P. – yeah, I know you’re right on that. There are those types as well, the believers. These are the useful idiots that the really smart, calculating people use to carry out their plans.
“Bring in the believers. Get them out in front of the cameras, crank up the humanitarian agencies…..” Blah, blah, blah. Yes, there’s a veritable army of people who sit right at the top of the bell curve: just smart enough to carry out orders, but not smart enough to realize they’re being manipulated. To these types of people, there is never another side to any question. In fact, there is no question at all.
Write us a fourth of July poem Stephen?
Or any of our other gifted poets.
We lied.
They died.
Men who sit in their air-conditioned control rooms near Las Vegas, and kill – with deadly bombs from drones – helpless, innocent men, women, and children in their homes in Afghanistan, Yemen, and Syria are not humans in the sense the humans were made to be. They have been transformed into some kind of devilish killing machines. After days’ work, they come to their big air-conditioned comfortable homes to their wives and children . Next morning, they get up and go for another days’ kill. They are not killing terrorists as the government tells us. The overwhelming majority of the victims are innocent people. What a way to make a living. They – these killing machines – probably love their wives and children, and think about life and death! May be they go to church too on Sundays and listen to the sermons. This is the World we live in!
And the people at the top – who rule in Washington – like Mattis, McMaster, people in Congress, and elsewhere can’t be that different from the ones sitting in the control rooms near Las Vegas. In this dismal Era, it is comforting to see that there are few rational people like Tulsi Gabbard, Jeremy Corbin, and others left who can feel the Human Pain.
The purpose of boot camp, military training, is to turn a human being into a mindless killing machine. The purpose of the Government Propaganda arms is to make nonmilitary citizens oblivious to and tacitly accepting of the murder being done with their tax dollars. A nation of Zombies is the goal of all this organized effort. The so-called education perpetrated on children is the beginning of this societal brainwashing.
Doesn’t it seem obvious why the military finances the ultra violent video games our youth is so obsessed with “playing.” And what of the lying psychologists who say this has no relation to the attraction of these deluded kids to go to war so they can live out with real guns their fantasies?
I bet you most of those young drone jockeys got their first experiences of the thrill of violence from video “games.”
mike k – not all kids who like to play video games end up being violent. It depends on other influences as well (from parents, extended family, friends, their intelligence, curiosity, whether they were given the freedom to question authority).
What I have never been able to understand is military families, generation after generation who never question anything, who send their children off to the slaughter as if it’s the only thing to do.
So even though my son played video games constantly and was an expert at it, there is not a hope in hell that he would be sitting in one of those chairs killing people from far away. I have filled in the other side of the equation for him, or at least informed him that there is another side. On his own, he ordered up four history books and began to read. He got about halfway through and decided he’d had enough. He told me that he could see the same things happening over and over again..
Video games probably helped, but IMO these young drone killers probably never had anyone telling them otherwise.
The War Prayer
by Mark Twain
It was a time of great and exalting excitement. The country was up in arms, the war was on, in every breast burned the holy fire of patriotism; the drums were beating, the bands playing, the toy pistols popping, the bunched firecrackers hissing and spluttering; on every hand and far down the receding and fading spread of roofs and balconies a fluttering wilderness of flags flashed in the sun; daily the young volunteers marched down the wide avenue gay and fine in their new uniforms, the proud fathers and mothers and sisters and sweethearts cheering them with voices choked with happy emotion as they swung by; nightly the packed mass meetings listened, panting, to patriot oratory with stirred the deepest deeps of their hearts, and which they interrupted at briefest intervals with cyclones of applause, the tears running down their cheeks the while; in the churches the pastors preached devotion to flag and country, and invoked the God of Battles beseeching His aid in our good cause in outpourings of fervid eloquence which moved every listener.
It was indeed a glad and gracious time, and the half dozen rash spirits that ventured to disapprove of the war and cast a doubt upon its righteousness straightway got such a stern and angry warning that for their personal safety’s sake they quickly shrank out of sight and offended no more in that way.
Sunday morning came — next day the battalions would leave for the front; the church was filled; the volunteers were there, their young faces alight with martial dreams — visions of the stern advance, the gathering momentum, the rushing charge, the flashing sabers, the flight of the foe, the tumult, the enveloping smoke, the fierce pursuit, the surrender!
Then home from the war, bronzed heroes, welcomed, adored, submerged in golden seas of glory! With the volunteers sat their dear ones, proud, happy, and envied by the neighbors and friends who had no sons and brothers to send forth to the field of honor, there to win for the flag, or, failing, die the noblest of noble deaths. The service proceeded; a war chapter from the Old Testament was read; the first prayer was said; it was followed by an organ burst that shook the building, and with one impulse the house rose, with glowing eyes and beating hearts, and poured out that tremendous invocation:
God the all-terrible! Thou who ordainest,
Thunder thy clarion and lightning thy sword!
Then came the “long” prayer. None could remember the like of it for passionate pleading and moving and beautiful language. The burden of its supplication was, that an ever-merciful and benignant Father of us all would watch over our noble young soldiers, and aid, comfort, and encourage them in their patriotic work; bless them, shield them in the day of battle and the hour of peril, bear them in His mighty hand, make them strong and confident, invincible in the bloody onset; help them crush the foe, grant to them and to their flag and country imperishable honor and glory —
An aged stranger entered and moved with slow and noiseless step up the main aisle, his eyes fixed upon the minister, his long body clothed in a robe that reached to his feet, his head bare, his white hair descending in a frothy cataract to his shoulders, his seamy face unnaturally pale, pale even to ghastliness. With all eyes following him and wondering, he made his silent way; without pausing, he ascended to the preacher’s side and stood there waiting. With shut lids the preacher, unconscious of his presence, continued his moving prayer, and at last finished it with the words, uttered in fervent appeal, “Bless our arms, grant us the victory, O Lord and God, Father and Protector of our land and flag!”
The stranger touched his arm, motioned him to step aside — which the startled minister did — and took his place. During some moments he surveyed the spellbound audience with solemn eyes, in which burned an uncanny light; then in a deep voice he said:
“I come from the Throne — bearing a message from Almighty God!” The words smote the house with a shock; if the stranger perceived it he gave no attention. “He has heard the prayer of His servant your shepherd, and will grant it if such be your desire after I, His messenger, shall have explained to you its import — that is to say, its full import.
“You have heard your servant’s prayer — the uttered part of it. I am commissioned by God to put into words the other part of it — that part which the pastor — and also you in your hearts — fervently prayed silently.
Listen!
“Lord our Father, our young patriots, idols of our hearts, go forth into battle — be Thou near them! With them — in spirit — we also go forth from the sweet peace of our beloved firesides to smite the foe. O Lord our God, help us tear their soldiers to bloody shreds with our shells; help us to cover their smiling fields with the pale forms of their patriot dead; help us to drown the thunder of the guns with the shrieks of their wounded, writhing in pain; help us to lay waste their humble homes with a hurricane of fire; help us to wring the hearts of their unoffending widows with unavailing grief; help us to turn them out roofless with their little children to wander unfriended in the wastes of their desolated land in rags and hunger and thirst, sports of the sun flames in summer and the icy winds of winter, broken in spirit, worn with travail, imploring thee for the refuge of the grave and denied it —
For our sakes who adore Thee, Lord, blast their hopes, blight their lives, protract their bitter pilgrimmage, make heavy their steps, water their way with their tears, stain the white snow with the blood of their wounded feet!
We ask it, in the spirit of love, of Him Who is the Source of Love, and Who is the ever-faithful refuge and friend of all that are sore beset and seek His aid with humble and contrite hearts. Amen.
(After a pause.) “Ye have prayed it; if ye still desire it, speak! The messenger of the Most High waits.”
…
It was believed afterward that the man was a lunatic, because there was no sense in what he said.
And yet, despite all of the terrorism and murder fomented by the United States, there are occasionally moments of genuine wonder and amusement at the incompetence of U.S. foreign policy. Recalling an episode of Crosstalk some months ago, a regular guest of the show, Dmitry Babich made the point that as a result of the Obama administration’s foreign policy an actual miracle occurred. As if by magic Russia and China became fast and firm allies after centuries of national as well as cultural enmity.
Perhaps when the U.S. blunders about the world badly enough, the Spirit world or the Divine is called upon to intervene.
By the way, all, I mentioned reading Andwar el Sadat’s autobiography. It’s reported there are preparations for a cease-fire in a few days in Syria. Sadat learned that a cease-fire is often called for by the disingenuous — by those who want to use that time to take more of a country, resources, plant themselves in the country they’re trying to over take. In other words, those of us who are inclined to do so, pray. No, actually the saying is “watch and pray.”
Perhaps this called for crease -fire is the real thing. That’s a thought, isn’t it?
Virginia – that is hopeful. I think twice the Russians have stopped fighting because of some agreement between them and the U.S. (I can’t remember when; a few years ago, I think). And, you’re right, each time the U.S. and ISIS used the time to get into more favorable positions, rearm, etc. IOW, nothing changed for the good. So I hope that Russia does not trust them this time, but instead gives them about two days to clear out. Any more time than that is unnecessary.