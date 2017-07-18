Netanyahu Pushes Trump Toward Wider Wars

Exclusive: Russia-gate is empowering Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to strong-arm President Trump into escalating the Syrian war by abandoning a recent cease-fire and challenging Iran and Russia, reports Robert Parry.
By Robert Parry
A weakened, even desperate President Donald Trump must decide whether to stand up to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or to repudiate the Syrian partial ceasefire, which Trump hammered out with Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 7.
Whether intentionally or not, this crossroads is where the months of Russia-gate hysteria have led the United States, making Trump even more vulnerable to Israeli and neoconservative pressure and making any cooperation with Russia more dangerous for him politically.
After meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Sunday, Netanyahu declared that Israel was totally opposed to the Trump-Putin cease-fire deal in southern Syria because it perpetuates Iranian presence in Syria in support of the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad.
Netanyahu’s position increases pressure on Trump to escalate U.S. military involvement in Syria and possibly move toward war against Iran and even Russia. The American neocons, who generally move in sync with Netanyahu’s wishes, already have as their list of current goals “regime changes” in Damascus, Tehran and Moscow – regardless of the dangers to the Middle East and indeed the world.
At the G-20 summit on July 7, Trump met for several hours with Putin coming away with an agreed-upon cease-fire for southwestern Syria, an accord that has proven more successful than previous efforts to reduce the violence that has torn the country apart since 2011.
But that limited peace could mean failure for the proxy war that Israel, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and other regional players helped launch six years ago with the goal of removing Assad from power and shattering the so-called “Shiite crescent” from Tehran through Damascus to Beirut. Instead, that “crescent” appears more firmly in place, with Assad’s military bolstered by Shiite militia forces from Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.
In other words, the “regime change” gambit against Assad’s government would have backfired, with Iranian and Hezbollah forces arrayed along Israel’s border with Syria. And instead of accepting that reversal and seeking some modus vivendi with Iran, Netanyahu and his Sunni-Arab allies (most notably the Saudi monarchy) have decided to go in the other direction (a wider war) and to bring President Trump along with them.
Neophyte Trump
Trump – a relative neophyte in global intrigue – has been slow to comprehend how his outreach to Netanyahu and Saudi King Salman runs counter to his collaboration with Putin on efforts to defeat the Sunni jihadist groups, including Al Qaeda and Islamic State, which have served as the point of the spear in the war to overthrow Assad.
Al Qaeda and Islamic State have received direct and indirect support from Saudi Arabia, the Gulf States, Turkey, Israel and even the Obama administration, albeit sometimes unwittingly. To block Assad’s overthrow – and the likely victory by these terror groups – Russia, Iran and Hezbollah came to Assad’s defense, helping to turn the tide of the war since 2015.
In his nearly half year in office, Trump has maintained an open hostility toward Iran – sharing a position held by Washington’s neocons as well as Netanyahu and Salman – but the U.S. President also has advocated cooperation with Russia to crush Islamic State and Al Qaeda inside Syria.
Collaboration with Russia – and indirectly with Iran and the Syrian military – makes sense for most U.S. interests, i.e., stabilizing Syria, reversing the refugee flow that has destabilized Europe, and denying Al Qaeda and Islamic State a base for launching terror strikes against Western targets.
But the same collaboration would be a bitter defeat for Netanyahu and Salman who have invested heavily in this and other “regime change” projects that require major U.S. investments in terms of diplomacy, money and military manpower.
So, in last weekend’s trip to Paris, Netanyahu chose to raise the stakes on Trump at a time when Democrats and the U.S. mainstream media are pounding him daily with the Russia-gate scandal, even raising the possibility that his son, Donald Trump Jr., might be prosecuted and imprisoned for having a meeting in June 2016 with a Russian lawyer.
If Trump wants the Russia-gate pain to lessen, he will be tempted to give Netanyahu what he wants and count on the savvy Israeli leader to intervene with the influential neocons of Official Washington to pull back on the scandal-mongering.
The problem, however, would be that Netanyahu really wants the U.S. military to complete the “regime change” project in Syria – much as it did in Iraq and Libya – meaning more American dead, more American treasure expended and a likely wider war, extending to Iran and possibly nuclear-armed Russia.
That might fulfill the neocon current menu of “regime change” schemes but it runs the risk of unleashing a nuclear conflagration on the world. In that way, liberals and even some progressives – who have embraced Russia-gate as a way to remove the hated Donald Trump from office – may end up contributing to the end of human civilization as well.
Investigative reporter Robert Parry broke many of the Iran-Contra stories for The Associated Press and Newsweek in the 1980s. You can buy his latest book, America’s Stolen Narrative, either in print here or as an e-book (from Amazon and barnesandnoble.com).
netanyahu is at it again wants trump to sacrifice more american troops and start a war with iran and russia and call off the ceasefire agreement who the fuck does he think he is directing us foreign policy this is interfering with american policy fuck him if he wants war he will have to go at it alone we are tired of fighting israel’s wars fuck them welfare queens i say cut off all aid toi israel the rothchilds own israel anyway and practically half of the planet let the rothschilds fund all of israel’s wars and stop foreign aid to israel as well and force israel to sign the non proliferation of nukes
Parry doesn’t really tell us anything new in this piece except to re-affirm that these people have diseased minds and should be put down like a rabid dog. I would rather sleep with a bed full syphilitic rats than shake hands with these horrible people. Whilst I hold no brief for Trump, he has at least shook hands with Putin and made some sort of deal, no matter how tenuous it may be. He also said on his campaign trail how he wanted to stop all these endless wars and regime change and the Neocons, the criminals in the deep state etc, just hated him for it and since then have been trying to drive him out of office. They just can’t bear it that Trump actually shook hands with Trump and made a deal. Of course, Parry is right and the satanic creatures from hell who inhabit the deep state are already busy making sure it doesn’t work.
NO “NEWS” PERHAPS, BUT A CLEARER FOCUS
To John Wilson, it is true that R. Parry “tells us nothing new”
for these have been Netanyahu’s policies for years. Namely
that the US should (again) fight its war as “cost” to the US
(lives, weapons etc.) and the “glory of victory” to the Israelis.
One can wonder if the Russians ever intended seriously to
keep a cease fire in the first place. The story from Middle East
Eye below may provide some hints:
Russia says growing acceptance of Assad is key to Syria talks
The opposition has suffered military defeats at the hands of forces loyal to President Assad over the past year
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad shakes the hand of a Russian soldier during visit to Hmeimim military base in northwest Syria last month (AFP)
Saturday 15 July 2017 18:25 UTC
Last update: Sunday 16 July 2017 8:38 UTC
UN-led Syria talks have a chance of making progress because demands for the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad have receded, Russia’s ambassador in Geneva, Alexei Borodavkin, told reporters on Saturday.
The seventh round of talks, which ended on Friday, had produced positive results, especially a “correction” in the approach of the main opposition delegation, the Saudi-backed High Negotiations Committee, he said.
“The essence of this correction is that during this round the opposition never once demanded the immediate resignation of President Bashar al-Assad and the legitimate Syrian government.”
The HNC and its backers in Western and Gulf capitals had realised that peace needed to come first, and then political reforms could be negotiated, he said.
“Assad must go” was long the mantra of the HNC and its international backers, a call flatly rejected by Russia, which is widely seen as holding the balance of power in Syria because of its military involvement and alliance with Assad.
Assad’s negotiators at the UN talks have avoided discussion of any kind of political transition, preferring to focus on the fight against terrorism.
They have not yet had to negotiate directly with the opposition because there is no unified delegation to meet them, since the HNC and two other groups, known as the Cairo and Moscow platforms, all claim to represent the opposition.
In the seven rounds so far, UN mediator Staffan de Mistura has met each side separately, a laboriously choreographed negotiation that has succeeded only in deciding what to discuss: a new constitution, reformed governance, fresh elections and fighting terrorism.
The three opposition delegations’ leaders have been meeting to try to find common ground, raising hopes of direct talks at the next round in September.
Borodavkin said the success of such a unified delegation would depend on its willingness to compromise with Assad’s team.
“If they will be ready to make deals with the government delegation, that is one thing. If they again slide into … ultimatums and preconditions that are not realistic, then this will not fly. This will lead the negotiations, be it direct or indirect, into a deadlock.”
He also called for wider opposition representation, citing the Kurds as a striking example, since they were Syrian citizens with their own political and military influence.
But he said it was up to de Mistura to decide how and when to incorporate them in the peace process.
—-Peter Loeb, Boston, MA, USA
I’m going to echo Peter Loeb here – Mr. Parry has provided a very nice “nutshell” summary.
The pressure on Trump is clearly connected to the degree he “obeys” the dictates of the neocons. Since Trump doesn’t have a record of being a Profile In Courage, this strategy by the Warmongers For Israel is quite sensible from their point of view. For those who have grown tired of smashing small Muslim nations for the little shithole of a nation state, not so much so.
When regime change in Moscow is added to the To-Do list of the Israel-First people, the entire affair becomes nearly terrifying.
The end of civilization might be worth it as long as all agree it was Russia who was to blame for everything and the MSM, in this God-forsaken country of the USA, can call themselves to be right (probably including all the war crimes , renditions and torture, destruction of several countries). Amen, end of humanity: Rust In Peace!
Of course. What else would one expect from a neoNazi government that has advised our brainless MIC/CIA to lead America to spend its lives, money, and reputation going into unjustifiable wars. A long time ago the Israelis spent the last of their holocaust sympathy. But not the MIC who made fortunes from every war we lost nor the CIA who owed their power to the Zionist version of ISIS.
Obama and both Clintons were just talking heads for that same MIC/CIA mindset. That’s why they were made presidential material. Trump, as a businessman will see the profit, but he’s not gone war crazy – yet. If he goes, worse will come, but if Hillary had been elected we’d already be at war with her macho mirror image. We have been painted into a corner.
The religious crazies who control Israel are like that kind throughout history and throughout all faiths: arrogant, self-righteous, and violently aggressive. Their relation to the Nazis is like the slaves who learned to love their masters, so they imitate them and exaggerate all of their faults. Its what they know best. It is not the fault of judaism, but of Zionism warped by dirty logic and fed to a parnoid pro-Zionist public. Fear works for extremists.
Netanyahu is a very dangerous man, always has been, an ideologue, intolerant, controlling. With “advisors” to Trump such as Kushner and Haley, this is scary. Of course, Netanyahu follows in a tradition of Israeli leaders of his ilk. Trump is an egocentric man and a confused president, but if Clinton were in the position right now, Assad’s and Syria’s fate might already have been sealed, as Qaddafi’s and Libya’s.
Ironically, Netanyahu has done business with Putin. Putin even gave Netantahu a copy of a rare book by Josephus on the Jews, and Netanyahu was overwhelmed, it was reported. What will Putin make of this? What a struggle the Russian leader has to deal with among all these bizarre, cruel and twisted machinations!
I like your reply Jessica K. Yes, Putin must have twisted into a knot trying to cope with all these regimes… Thanks.
Russia answer to your question.
http://tass.com/politics/956678
This report is spot on, and I comment only to add the ecological angle.
All wars in the MENA region can be viewed as water wars, because draughts become permanent, water tables drop, aquifers are exhausted. The deserts in Iran, Iraq, and Syria expand constantly, all three countries have severe water shortages. In Iran Lake Urmia disappeared, temperatures in the city of Ahvaz recently reached a record 129F (53.7C).
Israel has water scarcity too. The Jordan River is reduced to a trickle and the Dead Sea, at the end of the Jordan River, is constantly shrinking and will soon disappear just like Lake Urmia. In 2008, Israel teetered on the edge of catastrophe. Israel’s largest source of freshwater, the Sea of Galilee, had dropped to within inches of the “black line” at which irreversible salt infiltration would have flooded the lake and ruin it forever. Water restrictions had to be imposed and many farmers lost their crops.
Syria fared much worse. As the drought intensified and water tables plunged, the wells ran dry and Syria’s farmland collapsed in an epic dust storm. More than a million farmers joined massive shantytowns on the outskirts of Homs, Damascus, Daraa and other cities in a futile attempt to find work and purpose.
Israel built a string of desalination plants along the coast (Ashkelon, Hadera, Sorek, Palmachim, Eilat, Ashdod), but desalination needs lot of energy, kills marine life, and desalinated water lacks trace minerals (magnesium, calcium) which the human body needs. Israels sophisticated water treatment systems recapture 86 percent of wastewater for irrigation, yet, as the climate gets hotter, more irrigation is needed, while the rivers and wells may run dry one day.
The scramble for water is a main reason for the Syrian war and it is the reason why Israel illegally annexed the water rich Golan Heights from Syria. It is also the reason why Israel wants to conquer the Litani river area in southern Lebanon, though at the moment Hezbollah, supported by Iran and a close ally of Syria, is in the way. It is also the reason, why Israel will not leave the West Bank, because the West Bank Mountain Aquifer is desperately needed.
Only a quarter of Syria is arable land, and a big part of this cannot be used without irrigation. Syria has since years imported grain, mainly from Ukraine. After Maidan Russia has become the main provider of food commodities. Syria has not only lost the Golan Heights, Turkey in the north diverts water from the Euphrates River for irrigation and hydroelectric dams (Southeastern Anatolia Project).
Syria, robbed of its most important water sources, will not be able to feed the five million or so refugees if they ever come back.
Israel is surrounded by Arab populations who are hungry and thirsty. The Gaza Strip is nearly uninhabitable, Yemen, and after that the whole Arab Peninsula will become uninhabitable too (Saudi Arabia has stopped agriculture and instead buys Land in Africa and Latin America).
Millions will have to look for a new place, but Europe and the USA apparently don’t want them. Where shall the thirsty and hungry people go? On Jihad?
Can anybody imagine a kind of peace plan which would solve the water problem?
mato48 – great post. All that oil money enabled people to have more and more children. All that oil enabled farmers to mechanize, more food was available, and more people were brought forward. That whole area in the Middle East was never meant to house all those people. What were they thinking?
Yes, the water shortages are really going to bite hard. As you say, Turkey is controlling the flow of the Euphrates. Good way for it to screw over its enemies. And, yes, I remember looking at a map of Israel and reading a few good articles on their dire water situation. And still they’re calling for more people to come! And still the poorest of the poor continue to have more and more children.
Irrigating crops in the middle of a desert. Maybe Gaddafi was murdered over the huge water reservoir in southern Libya? Who knows.
> Irrigating crops in the middle of a desert. Maybe Gaddafi was murdered over the huge water reservoir
> in southern Libya? Who knows.
Well, even before the Axis of Evil bombed the Libyan state to ruins, some people were saying that the market value of Libya’s underground fresh-water reserves was probably more than the market value of its oil and gas reserves…
But I suspect the gangsters in Paris, London, Washington, Tel Aviv et al. were not that far-seeing, but looking more at the conventional political and economic gains.
Thank you for this rare mention of the population problem elephant which takes up so much space in the human specie’s living room, it’s getting hard to breathe. Overpopulation has become the untouchable and unmentionable third rail of ecological discourse. This is a shame, since of itself it can do all of us in unless it is dealt with intelligently. Oh well, just add it to the long list of things we are in denial about, and keep whistling Yankee Doodle as we walk past the graveyard of all our mistakes, on our way to a midnight date with extinction.
For a different POV on the so-called over-population problem, see the 20 minute video “Farming the Galaxy” on LarouchePAC. We actually haven’t reached sufficient population for optimum division-of-labor to thrive on this planet and others (hunting and gathering was actually all that could be achieved with insufficient numbers of people…we’ve got it all backwards, and there is no such thing as “useless eaters”, except among the parasitic Oligarchy who want to “Cull their herd” of people to make us more “manageable” for their limited purposes).
Thank you mato48. I completely agree. I have been studying the magic of estuaries for a few years now and I think that most people simply don’t realize their importance. We must not because we’re destroying them at every opportunity. I’ll include a link for reference. Thank you.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Estuary
This is a water planet and it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to make fresh water from salt water (my dad was in charge of making fresh water for his ship in WWII. He’s not a rocket scientist). Hell, we can take some rubes in the mountains who run stills, and hire them for the task (my dad also made the “hooch” for the ship). What is needed is a reliable 24/7 source of power to run the desalination plants. This would be nuclear. I know USA is practically on longer in the nuke business. Not to worry, India and China are in it big-time, bringing safer 4th generation plants online (and nuclear fusion-to-come later), and interested in helping MENA develop, via New Silk Road policies. We’ll eventually have grasslands and forests, where desert now reigns. Also great progress is being made in ionization to induce rains (the vast majority of Earth’s fresh water is in the atmosphere). The population of Earth has only just BEGUN to become intelligent keepers and care-takers of our Home Planet, and biomass in general will see an increase (plants & animals) over the coming centuries, and war (and the Oligarchy responsible for war) will be recognized as the obsolete, destructive thing that it is, being renounced permanently…war is not the answer. Cooperation on scientifically thought-out Great Infrastructure Projects is. And New Silk Road is just the beginning of a centuries-long New Renaissance.
The above view comes from EIR and LaRouchePAC.
Excellent comment. Stealing the water in Lebanon and Syria is indeed a goal in Israel’s recent and future behavior in the region.
What a stupid illogical ‘the Jews did it’ far stretched, made up, stupid, add insult to scheize story, this. Never saw anything like it. And for free on Yahoo main page. Wow. And next? Santa lives in North Kora after all? Cause Hamas paid for his reindeer, and their currency is cheaper, since the Qatar blockade they can’t spent so much. Cause Putin lives close by in Vlodiwostochalso, and that is further for Netanyahu to fly to. So that is saver. Poor Putin can’t be presured than so easily. See ?
When Israel gets drunk and beats Trump, America has nowhere to go but the International Court of Justice. Get restraining orders.
Defend the Constitution from pedophiles, foreign and domestic. Preserve the peace by suing for it. Yes, we can prevail in court of law.
Where does Israel get the money for this? I must lead a sheltered life because I had never heard of these games before. The Maccabiah Games (often referred to as the Jewish Olympics) is the third largest sporting event in the world.
“The Maccabiah Games are open to Jewish athletes from around the world, as well as to all Israeli athletes regardless of religion. Arab Israelis have also competed in it.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maccabiah_Games
Does the U.S. aid package (what is it, $3 billion/year) go towards this event?
Mato48, thank you for that post. What is a good source to follow this for ecology? One gets bits of info here and there, but is there a comprehensive source?
“Water wars” I put into Google and found at top a National Geographic article from about a year ago, “What You Need to Know About the World’s Water Wars”. This is definitely a serious topic to watch. All the Middle East, China, India, Africa, North America (California) Australia — it seems we are at a tipping point with Earth populations.
Welcome to Netanyahu’s B&B (blackmail&bribery). Erdogan and the Saudis have learned a lot from him…our foreign policy “experts”, nothing!
It’s like I said the other day. They can’t back down. Petrodollar hegemony and multinational corporate interests collapse if they do. If they keep it up, retaliation of some sort is inevitable. The plan is sustained low-intensity conflict to retain the facade of imperial omnipotence. Our strategic thinkers cannot boast among themselves a single eminent scholar. Not one is versed in history, culture, philosophy or science. We hear geopolitics discussed in terms of stereotypes, cliches, truisms and hyperbole. The ideology which informs policy reflects obsolete theories of political economy and strategic equilibrium. Perhaps the only dissenting voice among them is Bannon, who is steeped in iconoclastic nihilism and neofascist revisionism. We’ve got the Chief Cook and Bottle Washer from Exxon Mobil at State, Foghorn Leghorn at Defense, a Vietnam apologist for national security, and Nimrata Randhawa at the UN. What could possibly go wrong?
OK, so…Bibi Netanyahu is pushing for confrontation with Syria, Iran and Russia. We are supposed to believe that Bibi will suffer no adverse consequences, and our own victory is indubitable. This scenario leaves out the Lieutenant Colonel Ralph Peters factor. In Russia, there’s a guy just like him named Renko Petrovich. He’s a military analyst, just like Ralph. Putin used to think he was nuttier than a vodka swilling Cossack with neurosyphilitic dementia. But now, Putin isn’t so sure. Renko is starting to make sense.
“I tell you, Vladimir Vladimirovych, just one cruise missile. Solves all problems. Submarine launch from Indian Ocean, will be weeks before Yankee Imperialists figure out who shot. They won’t see strategic value in retaliation. Nuclear annihilation not worth trouble. Picking target is simple matter. We toss coin. Heads is Riyadh, tails is Tel Aviv. Problem solved.
Yep, y’all need to go to blacklistednews dot com and read an article called, “Pentagon study declares American empire is ‘collapsing'”. The solution they come up with is more surveillance, more propaganda, more aggressive military posturing and more suppression of domestic dissent. In other words, the Pentagon thinks we need more of what got us into this mess in the first place. Heads they win, tails we lose. Problem solved.
The DOD believes America is becoming undone as well.
https://ssi.armywarcollege.edu/pdffiles/PUB1358.pdf
This report is long, but it takes aim at America’s unraveling from power. What the report does go on to say, is how our government and military should double down. Yeah, why change when everything is going so well (sarcasm).
The Pentagon is about more, never less. Just like the rest of our Capitalism on Steroids soap opera society.
Meanwhile, over on EIR website, “hot news” column: “U.S. Debt Bubbles Deflating…” IOW, slow-motion popping. The Great Crash. We’ll get to experience our “Soviet Union” moment of collapse, with rusting hulks moored permanently to dilapidated docks, grounded planes and tank farms sitting, rusting away in the rain. Sure there will be coups and counter-coups and counter-counter-coups, and Americans will die at younger ages due to shortages of groceries, clean water, medicines, heating, AC and refrigeration, brown-outs and blackouts, etc…but we will come out of it with our “Putin” (a solid FDR dirigist, like President Xi) lifting us out of the rubble of collapse…and the New Silk Road policies with its Great Infrastructure Projects will STILL be the answer & solution to our problems, only then we will be ready to listen to such sane proposals.
I sure hope that America doesn’t experience a fatal false flag, where a Syrian passport lies waiting to be found, and traces of debris prove it was a Russian made bomb. Remember dead men tell no lies, so the Syrian terrorist will be dead, and even if the Russian made bomb debris has U.S.A. written all over it, it will still be Putin’s fault. Let’s all hope my wandering imagination never materializes, and that my worries are nothing to worry about.
At least since the attempted destruction of the USS Liberty in 1967, Israel has used the United States to advance her territorial ambitions in the Middle East. As Israel has much influence in the halls of Congress, State Department, every Administration, it should be no surprise that Trump is also captured as well. The President would do well to stop tweeting, ignore the “Russia gate” innuendos and find some good advisors who understand diplomacy. By the way, what happened to his promise to prosecute Mrs. Clinton for her vile practices in Libya, with the Clinton Foundation, etc.? The man seems to speak with a forked tongue. They will have their World War but it shall turn on their own heads.
I think that Trump’s going after Clinton, could serve as a counterweight to young Trump Jr’s predicament.
Israel? With friends like this, who needs enemies?
Mike K…friends indeed!…this is an old post(from2015) but unfortunately I believe it’s still relevant…
https://crivellistreetchronicle.blogspot.com/2015/03/the-mideastwith-friends-like-these.html
Mr Parry has put his finger on Putin’s fatal weakness: he has become a menace for Israel. Obama’s failure to stand up to Putin in Ukraine discredited the US as Europe’s, and by extension, Israel’s, protector and discredited NATO as an instrument for the defence of both Europe and Israel. Trump, and the positions Putin’s American supporters have attributed to Trump, have, if anything, made matters worse. In Syria, Putin is waging war to prop up Assad, whom Israel wants to see gone and, once again, Putin’s American supporters are making matters worse by loudly proclaiming that Putin is “winning”, thereby further discrediting the US. And, of course, Putin is snuggling up to Iran, Israel’s proclaimed enemy No. 1. Not surprisingly therefore, Israel wants to see Trump stand up to Putin and Syria is where Putin is most vulnerable.
I guess we need a neocon voice here. So I am going to remove the troll label I put on you, and replace it with a neocon label. But it is still a waste of time trying to refute all the nonsense you put forth; everything shared on this site is a refutation of your stuff. I think to myself – wouldn’t it be nice if Rachel Maddow would share here? What a treat that would be!
Robert parry is a very well informed man. Its about time to push back on Netanyahu , this man has no love for USA and will do all even start WWIII just to grab a few more yards of the Palestinian land. American Jews will do well by preventing this Luni to use them to manhandle the Preasdent of our country.
I am a Democrat, but totally agree with the President on the Russian issue. We must work with Russia and bring them in from the cold. They are a capitalistic country ( not to western standards yet ) and their vast minerals can be useful for the EU. They are not communists and we are stuck in WWI mentality about Russia. Neocons and NATO gain by using Russia as enemy #1 of US. Lets lear a lesson from the mess we have left behind in Iraq and Libya. Syria can be worse and many CHRISTIANS can perish. So lets stop Nattan yahu. Enough is enough.