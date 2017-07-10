The Enduring Injustice of Palestine

As Israel joins Saudi Arabia in its anti-Iran/anti-Shiite project, the fate of the Palestinians has been pushed down the ranks of Mideast priorities, but the fight against this injustice will not end, says John Pilger.
By John Pilger
When I first went to Palestine as a young reporter in the 1960s, I stayed on a kibbutz. The people I met were hard-working, spirited and called themselves socialists. I liked them.
One evening at dinner, I asked about the silhouettes of people in the far distance, beyond our perimeter.
“Arabs,” they said, “nomads.” The words were almost spat out. Israel, they said, meaning Palestine, had been mostly wasteland and one of the great feats of the Zionist enterprise was to turn the desert green.
They gave as an example their crop of Jaffa oranges, which was exported to the rest of the world. What a triumph against the odds of nature and humanity’s neglect.
It was the first lie. Most of the orange groves and vineyards belonged to Palestinians who had been tilling the soil and exporting oranges and grapes to Europe since the eighteenth century. The former Palestinian town of Jaffa was known by its previous inhabitants as “the place of sad oranges.”
On the kibbutz, the word “Palestinian” was never used. Why, I asked. The answer was a troubled silence.
All over the colonized world, the true sovereignty of indigenous people is feared by those who can never quite cover the fact, and the crime, that they live on stolen land.
Denying people’s humanity is the next step – as the Jewish people know only too well. Defiling people’s dignity and culture and pride follows as logically as violence.
In Ramallah, following an invasion of the West Bank by the late Ariel Sharon in 2002, I walked through streets of crushed cars and demolished houses, to the Palestinian Cultural Centre. Until that morning, Israeli soldiers had camped there.
I was met by the centre’s director, the novelist, Liana Badr, whose original manuscripts lay scattered and torn across the floor. The hard drive containing her fiction, and a library of plays and poetry had been taken by Israeli soldiers. Almost everything was smashed, and defiled.
Not a single book survived with all its pages; not a single master tape from one of the best collections of Palestinian cinema.
The soldiers had urinated and defecated on the floors, on desks, on embroideries and works of art. They had smeared feces on children’s paintings and written – in shit – “Born to kill”.
Liana Badr had tears in her eyes, but she was unbowed. She said, “We will make it right again.”
What enrages those who colonize and occupy, steal and oppress, vandalize and defile is the victims’ refusal to comply. And this is the tribute we all should pay the Palestinians. They refuse to comply. They go on. They wait – until they fight again. And they do so even when those governing them collaborate with their oppressors.
In the midst of the 2014 Israeli bombardment of Gaza, the Palestinian journalist Mohammed Omer never stopped reporting. He and his family were stricken; he queued for food and water and carried it through the rubble. When I phoned him, I could hear the bombs outside his door. He refused to comply.
Mohammed’s reports, illustrated by his graphic photographs, were a model of professional journalism that shamed the compliant and craven reporting of the so-called mainstream in Britain and the United States. The BBC notion of objectivity – amplifying the myths and lies of authority, a practice of which it is proud – is shamed every day by the likes of Mohamed Omer.
For more than 40 years, I have recorded the refusal of the people of Palestine to comply with their oppressors: Israel, the United States, Britain, the European Union.
Since 2008, Britain alone has granted licenses for export to Israel of arms and missiles, drones and sniper rifles, worth £434 million.
Those who have stood up to this, without weapons, those who have refused to comply, are among Palestinians I have been privileged to know:
My friend, the late Mohammed Jarella, who toiled for the United Nations agency UNRWA, in 1967 showed me a Palestinian refugee camp for the first time. It was a bitter winter’s day and schoolchildren shook with the cold. “One day …” he would say. “One day …”
Mustafa Barghouti, whose eloquence remains undimmed, who described the tolerance that existed in Palestine among Jews, Muslims and Christians until, as he told me, “the Zionists wanted a state at the expense of the Palestinians.”
Dr. Mona El-Farra, a physician in Gaza, whose passion was raising money for plastic surgery for children disfigured by Israeli bullets and shrapnel. Her hospital was flattened by Israeli bombs in 2014.
Dr. Khalid Dahlan, a psychiatrist, whose clinics for children in Gaza — children sent almost mad by Israeli violence — were oases of civilization.
A Dead Infant
Fatima and Nasser are a couple whose home stood in a village near Jerusalem designated “Zone A and B,” meaning that the land was declared for Jews only. Their parents had lived there; their grandparents had lived there. Today, the bulldozers are laying roads for Jews only, protected by laws for Jews only.
It was past midnight when Fatima went into labor with their second child. The baby was premature; and when they arrived at a checkpoint with the hospital in view, the young Israeli soldier said they needed another document.
Fatima was bleeding badly. The soldier laughed and imitated her moans and told them, “Go home.” The baby was born there in a truck. It was blue with cold and soon, without care, died from exposure. The baby’s name was Sultan.
For Palestinians, these will be familiar stories. The question is: why are they not familiar in London and Washington, Brussels and Sydney?
In Syria, a recent liberal cause — a George Clooney cause — is bankrolled handsomely in Britain and the United States, even though the beneficiaries, the so-called rebels, are dominated by jihadist fanatics, the product of the invasion of Afghanistan and Iraq and the destruction of modern Libya.
And yet, the longest occupation and resistance in modern times is not recognized. When the United Nations suddenly stirs and defines Israel as an apartheid state, as it did this year, there is outrage – not against a state whose “core purpose” is racism but against a U.N. commission that dared break the silence.
“Palestine,” said Nelson Mandela, “is the greatest moral issue of our time.”
Why is this truth suppressed, day after day, month after month, year after year?
On Israel – the apartheid state, guilty of a crime against humanity and of more international law-breaking than any other– the silence persists among those who know and whose job it is to keep the record straight.
On Israel, so much journalism is intimidated and controlled by a groupthink that demands silence on Palestine while honorable journalism has become dissidence: a metaphoric underground.
A single word – “conflict” – enables this silence. “The Arab-Israeli conflict”, intone the robots at their tele-prompters. When a veteran BBC reporter, a man who knows the truth, refers to “two narratives”, the moral contortion is complete.
There is no conflict, no two narratives, with their moral fulcrum. There is a military occupation enforced by a nuclear-armed power backed by the greatest military power on earth; and there is an epic injustice.
The word “occupation” may be banned, deleted from the dictionary. But the memory of historical truth cannot be banned: of the systemic expulsion of Palestinians from their homeland. “Plan D” the Israelis called it in 1948.
The Israeli historian Benny Morris describes how David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s first prime minister, was asked by one of his generals: “What shall we do with the Arabs?”
The prime minister, wrote Morris, “made a dismissive, energetic gesture with his hand”. “Expel them!” he said.
Seventy years later, this crime is suppressed in the intellectual and political culture of the West. Or it is debatable, or merely controversial. Highly-paid journalists and eagerly accept Israeli government trips, hospitality and flattery, then are truculent in their protestations of independence. The term, “useful idiots,” was coined for them.
Accepting Awards
In 2011, I was struck by the ease with which one of Britain’s most acclaimed novelists, Ian McEwan, a man bathed in the glow of bourgeois enlightenment, accepted the Jerusalem Prize for literature in the apartheid state.
Would McEwan have gone to Sun City in apartheid South Africa? They gave prizes there, too, all expenses paid. McEwan justified his action with weasel words about the independence of “civil society”.
Propaganda – of the kind McEwan delivered, with its token slap on the wrists for his delighted hosts – is a weapon for the oppressors of Palestine. Like sugar, it insinuates almost everything today.
Understanding and deconstructing state and cultural propaganda is our most critical task. We are being frog-marched into a second cold war, whose eventual aim is to subdue and balkanize Russia and intimidate China.
When Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin spoke privately for more than two hours at the G20 meeting in Hamburg, apparently about the need not to go to war with each other, the most vociferous objectors were those who have commandeered liberalism, such as the Zionist political writer of the Guardian.
“No wonder Putin was smiling in Hamburg,” wrote Jonathan Freedland. “He knows he has succeeded in his chief objective: he has made America weak again.” Cue the hissing for Evil Vlad.
These propagandists have never known war but they love the imperial game of war. What Ian McEwan calls “civil society” has become a rich source of related propaganda.
Take a term often used by the guardians of civil society — “human rights.” Like another noble concept, “democracy,” “human rights” has been all but emptied of its meaning and purpose.
Like “peace process” and “road map,” human rights in Palestine have been hijacked by Western governments and the corporate NGOs they fund and which claim a quixotic moral authority.
So when Israel is called upon by governments and NGOs to “respect human rights” in Palestine, nothing happens, because they all know there is nothing to fear; nothing will change.
Mark the silence of the European Union, which accommodates Israel while refusing to maintain its commitments to the people of Gaza — such as keeping the lifeline of the Rafah border crossing open: a measure it agreed to as part of its role in the cessation of fighting in 2014. A seaport for Gaza – agreed by Brussels in 2014 – has been abandoned.
The U.N. commission I have referred to – its full name is the U.N. Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia — described Israel as, and I quote, “designed for the core purpose” of racial discrimination.
Millions understand this. What the governments in London, Washington, Brussels and Tel Aviv cannot control is that humanity at street level is changing perhaps as never before.
A World Stirring
People everywhere are stirring and are more aware, in my view, than ever before. Some are already in open revolt. The atrocity of Grenfell Tower in London has brought communities together in a vibrant almost national resistance.
Thanks to a people’s campaign, the judiciary is today examining the evidence of a possible prosecution of Tony Blair for war crimes. Even if this fails, it is a crucial development, dismantling yet another barrier between the public and its recognition of the voracious nature of the crimes of state power – the systemic disregard for humanity perpetrated in Iraq, in Grenfell Tower, in Palestine. Those are the dots waiting to be joined.
For most of the Twenty-first Century, the fraud of corporate power posing as democracy has depended on the propaganda of distraction: largely on a cult of “me-ism” designed to disorientate our sense of looking out for others, of acting together, of social justice and internationalism.
Class, gender and race were wrenched apart. The personal became the political and the media the message. The promotion of bourgeois privilege was presented as “progressive” politics. It wasn’t. It never is. It is the promotion of privilege, and power.
Among young people, internationalism has found a vast new audience. Look at the support for Jeremy Corbyn and the reception the G20 circus in Hamburg received. By understanding the truth and imperatives of internationalism, and rejecting colonialism, we understand the struggle of Palestine.
Mandela put it this way: “We know only too well that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians.”
At the heart of the Middle East is the historic injustice in Palestine. Until that is resolved, and Palestinians have their freedom and homeland, and Israelis are Palestinians equality before the law, there will be no peace in the region, or perhaps anywhere.
What Mandela was saying is that freedom itself is precarious while powerful governments can deny justice to others, terrorize others, imprison and kill others, in our name. Israel certainly understands the threat that one day it might have to be normal.
That is why its ambassador to Britain is Mark Regev, well known to journalists as a professional propagandist, and why the “huge bluff” of charges of anti-Semitism, as Ilan Pappe called it, was allowed to contort the Labour Party and undermine Jeremy Corbyn as leader. The point is, it did not succeed.
Events are moving quickly now. The remarkable Boycott, Disinvestment and Sanctions campaign (BDS) is succeeding, day by day; cities and towns, trade unions and student bodies are endorsing it. The British government’s attempt to restrict local councils from enforcing BDS has failed in the courts.
These are not straws in the wind. When the Palestinians rise again, as they will, they may not succeed at first — but they will eventually if we understand that they are us, and we are them.
This is an abridged version of journalist John Pilger’s address to the Palestinian Expo in London on July 8, 2017. John Pilger’s film, ‘Palestine Is Still the Issue’, can be viewed at http://johnpilger.com/videos/palestine-is-still-the-issue
Moving.
…a tragic story that could never be told in the mainstream press.
”Why is this truth suppressed, day after day, month after month, year after year?”>>>>>>
This is why. The Big Five media.
To say not all Jews support Israel and its occupation/genocide of Palestine is true.
It is also true that these individual Jews, with the exception of Murdoch, who control most of media are Israel supporters and control what the US public hears about Israel.
# Comcast-
Family owned. CEO Brian Roberts. Roberts was born into a Jewish family in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the son of Ralph J. Roberts, the founder of Comcast Corporation, and Suzanne Fleisher, a former actress and playwright
Controls:
NBC
Telemundo
Universal Pictures
Focus Features
USA Network
Bravo
CNBC
The Weather Channel
MSNBC
Syfy
NBCSN
Golf Channel
Esquire Network
E!
Cloo
Chiller
Universal HD
Comcast SportsNet
Universal Parks & Resorts
Universal Studio Home Video
# The Walt Disney Company–
CEO Bob Iger. Iger was born to a Jewish family in New York City. Iger co-chaired a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign on August 22, 2016
Controls:
ABC Television Network
ESPN
The Disney Channel
A&E
Lifetime
Marvel Entertainment
Lucasfilm
Walt Disney Pictures
Pixar Animation Studios
Disney Mobile
Disney Consumer Products
Interactive Media
Disney Theme Parks
Disney Records
Hollywood Records
Miramax Films
Touchstone Pictures
#News Corporation –
Rupert Murdoch. Murdoch was born on 11 March 1931 in Melbourne
Controls:
Fox Broadcasting Company
Fox News Channel
Fox Business Network
Fox Sports 1
Fox Sports 2
National Geographic
Nat Geo Wild
FX
FXX
FX Movie Channel
Fox Sports Networks
The Wall Street Journal
The New York Post
Barron’s
SmartMoney
HarperCollins
20th Century Fox
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Blue Sky Studios
Beliefnet
Zondervan
# Time Warner –
Owner Steven Jay Rechnitz deceased. Current President Jeffrey Lawrence “Jeff” Bewkes. Bewkes was born in Paterson, New Jersey,
Controls:
CNN
The CW
HBO
Cinemax
Cartoon Network
HLN
NBA TV
TBS
TNT
TruTV
Turner Classic Movies
Warner Bros.
Castle Rock
DC Comics
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
New Line Cinema
Sports Illustrated
Fortune
Marie Claire
People Magazine
#Viacom- Same as CBS Owner –
Sumner Murray Redstone. Formerly Sumner Murray Rothstein born in Boston, Massachusetts,
Controls:
MTV
Nickelodeon
VH1
BET
Comedy Central
Paramount Pictures
Paramount Home Entertainment
Country Music Television (CMT)
Spike TV
The Movie Channel
TV Land
CBS Corporation- Same as Viacom
CBS Television Network
The CW (along with Time Warner)
CBS Sports Network
Showtime
TVGN
CBS Radio, Inc.
CBS Television Studios
Simon & Schuster
Infinity Broadcasting
Westwood One Radio Network
Thanks. Revealing.
And most important our Israel infected congress:..we cant be ”evenhanded;” in the I-P problem says Rep.Hoyer, whose sister was president of AIPAC at one time. Sickening!
We need Eisenhower back.
American congressman: US economic woes won’t affect Israel .. http://www.jpost.com/…/American-congressman-US-economic-woes-wont-affe…? Aug 11, 2011 –
US Congressman Steny Hoyer says financial challenges “will not … American congressman: US economic woes won’t affect Israel … to Israel in the form of aid for its qualitative [military] superiority, or for its economic security.” –
Hoyer at AIPAC
http://www.democraticwhip.gov/content/hoyer-addresses-aipac-political-leadership-conference
”Let me say very clearly: as a member of the Democratic leadership and a long-time supporter of Israel, it is absolutely imperative that Members of Congress – especially our new members and those who have few Jews in their Congressional Districts – recognize the moral and strategic significance of the U.S.-Israel partnership. Furthermore, it is imperative that Israel’s circle of friends in Congress include non-Jews, too. For the reality is this: Israel’s safety and security is not a Jewish/non-Jewish issue. It is an American national security issue. I am confident in saying that two new Democratic members who have a better appreciation of that are Denise Majette of Georgia and Artur Davis of Alabama. Both were part of our delegation. Both are articulate, engaging African-Americans from the south. And both are committed supporters of Israel. There are some who believe that we must demonstrate more even-handedness in the Israeli-Palestinian crisis. I do not.”
475. Letter From President Eisenhower to Swede Hazlett11. Source: Eisenhower Library, Whitman File, Eisenhower Diaries. Personal. Washington, November 2, 1956 (excerpt)
”As we began to uncover evidence that something was building up in Israel, we demanded pledges from Ben-Gurion that he would keep the peace. We realized that he might think he could take advantage of this country because of the approaching election and because of the importance that so many politicians in the past have attached to our Jewish vote.
I gave strict orders to the State Department that they should inform Israel that we would handle our affairs exactly as though we didn’t have a Jew in America. The welfare and best interests of our own country were to be the sole criteria on which we operated.”
http://history.state.gov/historicaldocuments/frus1955-57v16/d475
Will There Be a Day Of Reckoning?
Will there be a day of reckoning, and justice for the oppressed?
Those hapless, miserable, unwanted millions who have nothing left
Refugees living in numerous camps with nowhere to go
Once they had homes, then along came the “helping” foe
Invaders and “liberators” bringing “order” and “democracy”
“Responsibility to protect:” Are these the words of hypocrisy?
Bombs, missiles, tanks and planes deliver the carnage of deadly “gains”
Cities destroyed, civilians killed and smouldering ruins just remain
Others have had their lands stolen, and possessed
By those in positions of power by “legalized” theft
Corporate cannibals swallow and plunder the earth’s resources
Aided and abetted by politically corrupt forces
The system has been captured and evil rules
Endless war is the plan of these bloodthirsty ghouls
The stupid serfs kill, and obey, for their satanic masters
Some of them even get medals from these warring bastards
Lunatics are in charge, wearing expensive suits
“Right Honourable” and “honourable” political galoots
Idiots ordering idiots to kill, destroy, and maim
Now we are seeing the brainwashed, obeying the insane
All these depredations are financed by the ‘money changers’
That Jesus ejected from the Temple’s hallowed chambers
Now they operate freely in the corrupt and crooked financial world
Profiting from the atrocities that gets millions killed
Profiteers of slaughter, death and destruction
Creating hell on earth is their role in perdition
Satan’s helpers and willing partners in evil
These are the monetary followers of the Devil
It is said, “Money is the root of all that is evil”
And it causes endless misery, wars and upheaval
The “work” of the ‘money changers’ is truly satanic and sickening
When, if ever: Will there be a Day of Reckoning?…
[more info at link below]
http://graysinfo.blogspot.ca/2014/12/will-there-be-day-of-reckoning.html
Thank you Stephen. Your poems strike deep into the dark heart of evil in our beautiful world.
“The brainwashed obey the insane…” Now, there’s a ‘pearl of wisdom’ if ever one were enunciated.
” Will there be a day of reckoning, and justice for the oppressed?”>>>>
Nope. Not until we get the Zionist Fifth Column out of the US.
Or…maybe when the UN member countries take I-P in their own hands and make a show of economic force against the US and Israel.
Another great article by a great writer. I appreciate his mentioning of Clooney as an enabler of jihadi thugs in Syria.
Thank you John Pilger. The struggle for truth and justice is a noble one, and you are a shining light among journalists. No doubt the zionist trolls will descend shortly to spew their propaganda; but for anyone with eyes to see, and ears to hear, the truth of your message in this article will prevail.
“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” Margaret Mead
It is very hard to read the true words and images evoked by John Pilger. But I thank him for this strong medicine that we need to heal us of any illusions that all is right in our world. The refusal of so many to look at this and so many other horrible injustices shames us all. We need to use the pain these stories cause us as an inspiration to do all we can to help a world come into being where these kind of atrocities are no longer are possible.
One of the most brutal, vulgar murderous crimes of the past 200 years is the denying of the Palestinians their homeland. The propaganda since the late 1800’s thru the whole of the 20th century carried on into the 21st boggles the mind……the Zionist lovers genuflecting to false history, bags of gold in re-election cycles, and the backing of that propaganda by the same refusing to admit to being part of one of the greatest crimes of modern history: The outright stealing of ones lands in order to procure those lands for themselves: the Zionists. There will be a reckoning someday; and those that are ignorant of this history will wonder as they stare with dumbfoundedness at either a scaffold built for them or some of their own children murderously brutalized in revenge. Yes more people are becoming a bit more aware of the crimes perpetrated in Palestine by the Zionists against the Palestinians; but not nearly enough to change anything substantial. The apartheid, fanatical Zionist government of Israel is a cancer in the ME. There will be no justice until the rest of the “civilized” world becomes aware that Israel must be disarmed and humbled and forced to either return all the lands stolen and or revamp totally it’s justice system to level the playing field between Palestinians and immigrating Jews. I’m glad JP mentioned the Jaffa oranges….it brought a bit of delight into my being. I’ve used that argument for decades when anyone brings up the statements by various former Israel PM’s that, “…..the land was empty before the Zionists made the land bloom!” How totally absurd! Pray tell then why have the famous Jaffa Oranges been enjoyed all over the world prior to the 20th century cultivated by not only the indigenous Palestinians but by sometimes both local Jews alongside in business together!! And the olives??????
The West and the Zionist State all speak in forked tongue.
Thank you JP for a good view of the illegal state of Israel.
.
.
.
“The IDF Is Still the Most Moral Army in the World”
Never mind that the Jan 05, 2017 Haaretz story is behind a paywall – the headline is all I need. This is Modern Israel – God’s Favorite People in action. They’re actually proud of the knuckle-dragging goons who make up their Army.
Stealing, casual murder, and endless bullying and vandalism.
Obviously they’re entitled to every US taxpayer dollar they get on 100-0 Congressional Votes. And to the continuing destruction by the US of small countries the little cesspool nation directs us to smash.