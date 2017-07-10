Barbara Lee’s Slam on Trump-Putin Meeting

The Democratic Party’s embrace of the New Cold War and New McCarthyism – to counter President Trump – has spread to Rep. Barbara Lee, a brave voice against the post-9/11 war frenzy, as Norman Solomon notes in an open letter.
By Norman Solomon
Dear Congresswoman Lee:
More than a decade and a half ago, your eloquent words and courageous vote set a high bar as you stood up against a war frenzy on the House floor. Three days after 9/11, you implemented the kind of brave wisdom that we desperately need in a world beset by the massive violence of warfare and the overarching dangers of nuclear holocaust.
Since then, like many other people opposed to perpetual war, I’ve deeply appreciated your leadership in advocating for diplomacy instead of reckless confrontation in international relations. Year after year, following your lone vote against a blank check for war on Sept. 14, 2001, you’ve been a steadfast voice for the necessity of diplomatic initiatives.
Until now.
Your longtime wisdom is antithetical to the tweet that you sent out after the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin from your official “Rep. Barbara Lee” Twitter account: “Outraged by President Trump’s 2 hr meeting w/Putin, the man who orchestrated attacks on our democracy. Where do his loyalties lie?”
In mid-September 2001, when you implored the Congress and the country to “think through the implications of our actions today, so that this does not spiral out of control,” the words of your speech were beacons of sanity in a propaganda storm for war. But now, as I watch a video of those two transcendent minutes, some of your old words echo in a newly haunting way.
Now it falls to peace advocates who read your new words to urge you to “think through the implications” of the political line you’ve just taken, “so that this does not spiral out of control.” And now, peace advocates must remind you of other insightful words from your historically prescient speech nearly 16 years ago: “Some of us must urge the use of restraint.”
Your declaration on Friday that you are “outraged” by a meeting between the presidents of the world’s two nuclear-weapons superpowers is the opposite of restraint. Likewise, your baiting of Trump with the question “Where do his loyalties lie?” echoes the accusations of treason hurled at you for years. Such rhetoric is far beneath you — and beneath any leader with a responsibility to encourage diplomatic discourse, especially between two nations brandishing huge arsenals of nuclear weapons.
Let’s not forget that past top-level diplomacy between Russia and the United States was hardly led by saints. Fifty years ago, Soviet Premier Alexei Kosygin was the leader of a government far more repressive than the one headed by Vladimir Putin today, while President Lyndon Johnson was in the midst of escalating a mass-murderous war in Vietnam. Yet their Glassboro Summit was notable diplomacy that reduced tensions between the two countries and reduced the dangers of nuclear war.
Now, for whatever reasons, you have opted to participate in a profoundly irresponsible meme that castigates instead of encourages diplomatic discourse between the highest levels of the American and Russian governments. To use a word from your historic 2001 speech, it’s essential that we think through the “implications” of such a political line of attack. They include increasing the likelihood that escalated tensions between Russia and the United States could “spiral out of control.”
I’ve long thought of you as a heroic champion of pursuing alternatives to war and, quite possibly, helping to prevent a nuclear holocaust that scientists believe would render the Earth “virtually uninhabitable.” But now, you seem to have lost your way.
To counteract what Martin Luther King Jr. called “the madness of militarism,” we must get off a partisan bandwagon when it is heading toward military catastrophe. That requires — as you so wisely urged in 2001 — supporting diplomacy, urging restraint and thinking through the implications of our actions today.
Norman Solomon is the coordinator of the online activist group RootsAction.org and the executive director of the Institute for Public Accuracy. He is the author of a dozen books including War Made Easy: How Presidents and Pundits Keep Spinning Us to Death.
I googled “Barbara Lee” and found she is a typical Israel robot.
http://tomjoad.org/barbaralee.html
I’d expect that having a reputation as a “maverick” is a great thing for a politician, especially when the Important People know it is a fake one.
So the only surprise to me about the current affair is that she decided to go public with her Standard Democrat position.
BL works for the military industrial banking complex. Always has, near as I can tell. Grasp this and save time on draining, time-consuming, wonderful writing. (Based on my attempts to communicate with her when I ran against Hatch.)
Yep, at one time she would go her own way in congress but she has since join nancy p. and the corp. owned demodogs. Another sales out.
“To be sure, the CBC’s subjugation by what is generally referred to as the pro-Israel Lobby is not unique. Thanks largely to American Jews having long been the Democratic Party’s major source of funds, estimated by reliable sources to be at least 60% in every election cycle, the Israel Lobby has been not only able to shape the party’s’ Middle East agenda but, of equal importance, determine who will be the chairs and the ranking members on the Congressional committees and subcommittees that have an impact on US-Israel relations. (The same thing can be said about the Republicans but there we see more variety among the donors.) […]
“As chair of the DNC, Wasserman Schultz was in a position to make the critical appointments to the Democratic Party’s platform committee. From Congress, with Hillary Clinton’s pro-Israel position in mind, she selected two members of the CBC, Berkeley-Oakland’s Barbara Lee, a favorite of the liberal Left, and Baltimore’s Elijah Cummings, making the latter the committee’s chair. Their votes turned out to be instrumental in insuring there would be no criticism of Israel’s ongoing occupation of Palestine and its construction of illegal Jewish settlements in the party’s 2016 platform while maintaining Democratic Party support for Jerusalem as Israel’s indivisible capital.
“Cummings’ genuflection to Wasserman Schultz’s demands was expected since the 65 year old congressman is the very picture of the “faithful family retainer” from Old South novels and films when it comes to his relations to Israel and Baltimore’s Jewish community.
“[In February 2016], with Israeli Ambassador, US-born, Ron Dermer, Cummings co-hosted a celebration of Black History Month at the Israeli Embassy. It was Dermer, a former Republican functionary from Florida, who had collaborated with House Speaker John Boehner to have Netanyahu speak before a joint session of Congress in March, 2015 in a last ditch Israeli effort to sabotage Washington’s negotiations with Iran.
“Most of the more senior members of the CBC, including Cummings, were obliged by their constituencies to view it as a slight against the first Black president — which it clearly was — but while joining some other Democrats in boycotting the Israel prime minister’s appearance, they made sure that their decision to do so was not viewed within the Jewish community as diminishing their support for Israel but as a criticism of Boehner. […]
“Barbara Lee is not in Cummings’ league when it comes to public bowing and scraping before Israel’s domestic supporters but, like her predecessor, Ron Dellums, for whom she served as an aide, Lee has shown herself willing to do just that when called upon by the likes of Wasserman Schultz. Dellums, a Teflon coated living legend among most Bay Area Left activists, managed to serve 13 terms in Congress without losing their support while maintaining the backing of AIPAC and the Jewish voters in his district.
‘Lee was the sole member of Congress to vote against giving President Bush the war authority after 9-11, for which she was justly praised. That act, apparently, took less courage than criticizing or withholding praise for an Israeli head of state as she had previously sent messages of congratulations to Ariel Sharon, the Butcher of Beirut, on his election and, later, re-election as Israel’s prime minister.
“At the height of Israel’s arm sales to its sister apartheid state, South Africa, the Congressional Black Caucus was so cowed by AIPAC and the Jewish political establishment that it agreed to utter not a peep about it in public.
‘Sharon had been given that title in the wake of crimes committed by the Israeli forces under his command following Israel’s 1982 invasion of Lebanon and his having given the green light to Lebanese Christian forces to enter the Palestinian refugee camps of Sabra and Shatila on the outskirts of the Lebanese capital in September of that year and, with Israeli soldiers backing them up, slaughter up to 2,000 Palestinian and Lebanese civilians. This led to him being sacked as Israel’s defense minister. Why would a Black member of Congress congratulate him under any circumstances?
‘Like everyone else in Congress, Lee has consistently supported military aid to Israel. The closest she came to actually casting a vote critical of Israel was in 2006, following Israel’s most recent invasion of Lebanon when she voted ‘present’ on a House bill strongly supporting Israel’s brutal actions.
‘In January, 2009, she had been one of five members of Congress, including one other CBC member, Keith Ellison, to send a letter to Hillary Clinton after her appointment as Secretary of State, calling for humanitarian aid for Gaza without saying a negative word about the country that was responsible for the need of such aid.
‘In August, 2014, in the midst of Israel’s last assault on Gaza, she was reproached by some of her pro-Palestinian constituents for approving an additional $626 million appropriation for Israel. In a written response to her critics she justified doing so as a life-saving measure:
“’Last week, I cast a vote in support of Iron Dome, which is a defensive anti-rocket missile system that saves civilian lives.
“’I would not have supported funding for offensive military weapons in the midst of this horrific crisis. I continue to mourn the tragic loss of innocent lives in Gaza and Israel.
“’I have called and will continue to call for a sustained ceasefire to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis, end the blockade of Gaza and stop the loss of civilian lives.’
“Unless asked to do otherwise by Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
“When I phoned Lee’s Oakland office to complain about her vote, I was told by a member of her staff that they had already received 150 similar calls. Lee, he said, was actually against Israel’s occupation and settlement building. Her reason for voting the way she did, he told me, was ‘complicated’ and that Lee would put something up on her website explaining her decision. She never did and we can guess why.”
Congressional Black Caucus: Deep in the Israel Lobby’s Pocket
By Jeffrey Blankfort
https://www.blackagendareport.com/cbc_in_israel%27s_pocket
Keep your eye on this bill —see if it passes—–would ‘require’ any US President to consult with Israel before selling any weapons to the ME.
https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/115/hr2833/text
H.R. 2833: Defending Israel’s QME Act of 2017
Overview
Details
Text
The text of the bill below is as of Jun 8, 2017 (Introduced).
115th CONGRESS
1st Session
H. R. 2833
IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
June 8, 2017
Mr. Schneider (for himself and Ms. Tenney) introduced the following bill; which was referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs
(3)
Consultation required
The President shall seek to consult with appropriate officials of the Government of Israel for information regarding Israel’s qualitative military edge before making a determination under paragraph (1).
“No longer any debate” about pro-Israel boilerplate “et cetera, et cetera” from Bernie Sanders
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7Zi2LA_MlE
Salt-N-Pepa:
Lee pushes Sanders real good
http://www.sfchronicle.com/politics/article/Rep-Barbara-Lee-is-Bernie-Sanders-best-hope-8310543.php
Particularly as ‘Russia-gate’ is an obvious lie.
Mr Solomon, if it helps, please use my comment here, as support for your letter of appeal to Congresswoman Lee. I too feel like, by Congresswoman Lee’s recent comments condemning U.S. relations with Russia, that this is a certain let down. We Americans need more peace advocates speaking up for our concerns, and by losing Congresswoman Lee we all lose a champion for peace, as you said Mr Solomon.
In support Joe Tedesky
“It’s good to be the king.” – Mel Brooks, “History of the World, Part I”
Barbara has had sixteen years to become accustomed to the “perks” – status, privilege, great salary, a healthcare plan that can’t be beat, a staff that kisses her butt, media attention, a great pension, probably a well-lubricated investment portfolio, if she has kids, they can go to college practically for free, a paid vacation that lasts longer than monsoon season in Bangalore.
So, with that one little “tweet”, she has garnered the accolades of every neocon pundit that NYT, WaPo, CNN and MSNBC can deploy. Rachel Maddow is squirming with repressed ecstasy, and AIPAC is already lining up bundlers for her next campaign. Andrea Mitchell, Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper and Mika Brzezinski will praise her fearless resolve to enter the forbidden cave and confront the hideous beast. Endorsements will roll in from every corner.
Yep, it’s good to be the king. Or the queen. What’s not to like? All you gotta do to keep the job is play the game. Just ask Cynthia McKinney. Nuthin’ to it!
F.G. Sanford: Very true. You have summed it all in two very short paragraphs what it usually takes a ten page essay to tell.
Ditto.
It’s so obvious now that the democrat party betrays the people it pretends to serve, that it is an indication of the zombie-like state of many Americans that they still religiously support the moribund corpse of the party that continues to sell them out.
Barbara Lee mimics Bernie Sanders in more ways than one.
Like Sanders, Lee supported Israel’s “right to self-defense” during its brutal attacks on civilians and infrastructure in Gaza. She continues to support robust military aid to Israel.
Lee consistently favors bills promoted by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the US-based lobby that supports the policies of the Israeli government.
In 2011, Lee voted for funding Israel’s deployment of the so-called “Iron Dome” missile system:
“the greatest impediment to advancing new US policies that could help bring peace and justice to the Middle East come not from the Ros-Lehtinens and Chuck Schumers and Steny Hoyers of Congress, but from ‘friends’ in Congress who sometimes say the right thing, but their actions often perpetuate a deadly status quo. […]
“Barbara Lee presents herself as an opponent of Israel’s continued military occupation of Palestinian lands. She has, after all, packaged herself as a ‘renegade for peace and justice’, the title of her autobiography. To that end, Lee has shown a willingness to not support some of the most egregious of AIPAC resolutions supporting Israeli oppression of Palestinians that come through congress on a regular basis, and on rare occasions even actively opposes them. […]
“It seems, however, that political expediency often gets in the way. […] Barbara Lee continues to play it safe for the most part, working, as she says, ‘behind the scenes’. Instead of aggressively going after the truth of what happened and showing a willingness to hold Israel accountable for its actions, she calls for support for the policies of President Obama, which are clearly a failure.
“Obama’s muted criticisms of Israeli policies are accompanied by unprecedented generous rewards while Israel ignores these ‘concerns’. It is no wonder that Israel is then bulldozing Palestinian homes at a record pace, at the same time building and expanding settlements contrary to international law. Israel knows it will get all it wants from President Obama and congresspeople like Ros- Lehtinen and Lee.
“This was made crystal clear to us when Barbara Lee supported Obama’s extra gift to Israel under the guise of ‘Iron Dome’, a program of dubious military value that meant an extra $200 million (for starters) from US taxpayers for the Israeli military, above and beyond the regular $3 billion annual subsidy. The vote […] was one of the rare times that military aid to Israel was standing alone, and not part of an overall foreign aid package. Barbara Lee refused to join progressives like Dennis Kucinich, John Conyers and Pete Stark in opposing this further subsidy to a state that refuses to end its military aggression against the Palestinian people. With this vote, she did not look like a renegade, but rather like a conformist supporting militarism and occupation, while we live at an ‘hour in history needs a dedicated circle of transformed nonconformists’, as Martin Luther King said years ago.
“Lee’s policies (and Obama’s) are reminiscent of those who called for ‘constructive engagement’ with apartheid South Africa. We know, however, that there is an alternative; namely a call for human rights, a call for the rule of international law, and the end of US military aid that supports an unjust system of oppression.”
Congresswoman Barbara Lee, and the silence of friends
By Jim Harris
http://mondoweiss.net/2011/01/congresswoman-barbara-lee-and-the-silence-of-friends/
To witness otherwise excellent Afro-American progressive congresspersons being a part of perpetuating all this Russophobia by championing the non-story of Russiagate is one of the most disheartening and dismaying paradigms I’ve ever experienced in my decades of following socio-economic issues and policies.
The great erstwhile black civil rights leaders of the 1960s — who constantly pontificated on global peace — are rolling over in their graves! One can almost hear Malcolm X speaking with exasperation about how these black congresspersons have been hoodwinked and bamboozled by the militarist-Zio-media cabal.
Disappointed in Lee. :(
This is an excellent letter. Too bad so many of the earlier anti-war heroes have jumped the fascist shark on this phony Russia conspiracy theory, particularly since the logical end point of this viewpoint is a world-ending nuclear war. Barbara Lee has joined the Black Mis-Leadership class as defined by the excellent blackagendareport.