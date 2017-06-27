In Case You Missed…

Some of our special stories in May addressed the ongoing Russia-gate imbroglio, Europe’s populist challenge to the elites, and America’s long history with foreign lobbying.

“Demonstrating America’s Need for Immigrants” by Dennis Bernstein, May 1, 2017

“NYT Cheers the Rise of Censorship Algorithms” by Robert Parry, May 2, 2017

“Government Smearing of Israel’s Critics” by Lawrence Davidson, May 3, 2017

“Hillary Clinton Blame-Shifts Her Defeat” by Robert Parry, May 3, 2017

“Oliver Stone Honored with Press Freedom Award” by Robert Parry, May 4, 2017

“The McCarthyism of Russia-gate” by Robert Parry, May 7, 2017

“East Timor’s Suffering and Survival” by John Pilger, May 8, 2017

“Dems Still Blaming Others for Trump” by Nat Parry, May 8, 2017

“Turning Gen. Flynn into Road Kill” by Robert Parry, May 8, 2017

“European Union’s Democracy Dilemma” by Andrew Spannaus, May 9, 2017

“The Silent Slaughter of the US Air War” by Nicolas JS Davies, May 9, 2017

“Watergate Redux or ‘Deep State’ Coup?” by Robert Parry, May 10, 2017

“The Scandal Hidden Behind Russia-gate” by Daniel Lazare, May 11, 2017

“The Glorious Return of Condi Rice” by James W Carden, May 12, 2017

“The ‘Soft Coup’ of Russia-gate” by Robert Parry, May 13, 2017

“Taming or Tiptoeing Around Trump” by Michael Brenner, May 14, 2017

“Gorbachev Warns of Growing Danger” by Rick Sterling, May 15, 2017

“The Push for Trump’s Impeachment” by Robert Parry, May 15, 2017

“Seth Rich Murder Case Stirs Russia Doubts” by Joe Lauria, May 17, 2017

“Trump Escalates Syrian Proxy War” by Steven Chovanec, May 18, 2017

“When the Trump Coup-makers Cometh” by Robert Parry, May 18, 2017

“Donald Trump at a Lonely Crossroads” by Alastair Crooke, May 19, 2017

“The Open Secret of Foreign Lobbying” by Jonathan Marshall, May 19, 2017

“The Gaping Holes of Russia-gate” by William Binney and Ray McGovern, May 20, 2017

“Iran’s Victory for Moderation” by Trita Parsi, May 20, 2017

“How China Lobby Shaped America” by Jonathan Marshall, May 20, 2017

“Not Remembering the USS Liberty” by Ray McGovern, May 21, 2017

“Israel Lobby Pays the Political Piper” by Jonathan Marshall, May 21, 2017

“Saudis Win Hearts by Lining Pockets” by Jonathan Marshall, May 22, 2017

“US Journalism’s New ‘Golden Age’?” by Robert Parry, May 22, 2017

“Trump Lets Saudis Off on 9/11 Evidence” by Kristen Breitweiser, May 23, 2017

“Turkey’s Varied Tactics of US Lobbying” by Jonathan Marshall, May 23, 2017

“New Cracks in Russia-gate ‘Assessment’” by Robert Parry, May 23, 2017

“Growing Poverty Fuels Europe’s Extremism” by Andrew Spannaus, May 24, 2017

“Ukraine Factions Vie for Lobbying Edge” by Jonathan Marshall, May 24, 2017

“‘Getting Trump’ with the New McCarthyism” by Robert Parry, May 24, 2017

“Believing the Russian ‘Hacking’ Claim” by David Swanson, May 26, 2017

“Europe May Finally Rethink NATO Costs” by Ray McGovern, May 27, 2017

“George W. Bush’s Horrific Legacy” by Lawrence Davidson, May 28, 2017

“Trump Submits to Neocon Orthodoxy” by Daniel Lazare, May 28, 2017

“The Meaning of Assange’s Persecution” by Marjorie Cohn, May 29, 2017

“Alleged Russia-Taliban Arms Link Disputed” by Jonathan Marshall, May 28, 2017

“Trump: The Narcissist with Haters” by David Marks, May 30, 2017

“Libya’s Link to Manchester’s Tragedy” by John Pilger, May 31, 2017

“Avoiding War with China” by Chas W. Freeman Jr., May 31, 2017

“Comprehending Today’s Russia” by Rick Sterling, May 31, 2017

