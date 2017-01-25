In Case You Missed…

Some of our special stories in December looked at the new propaganda war against dissident news outlets, the nasty fallout from the U.S. presidential election, and the bleak winter for neocons.

“The Orwellian War on Skepticism” by Robert Parry, Dec. 1, 2016

*“A Bare-Knuckle Fight Over Recounts” by Joe Lauria, Dec. 2, 2016

“Clinton’s ‘Russia Did It’ Cop-out” by Robert Parry, Dec. 3, 2016

*“Picking a War with China” by John Pilger, Dec. 4 2016

*“The Remarkable Story of Fidel Castro” by Marjorie Cohn, Dec. 4, 2016

“New Navy Ship Leaking Tax Dollars” by Jonathan Marshall, Dec. 5, 2016

*“WPost Won’t Retract McCarthyistic Smear” by Norman Solomon, Dec. 5, 2016

“Italy’s Voters Slap Down the Elites” by Andrew Spannaus, Dec. 6, 2016

*“Extracting Castro from the Demonization” by Lawrence Davidson, Dec. 6 2016

*“A Protest Victory at Standing Rock” by Dennis J Bernstein, Dec. 6, 2016

“How War Propaganda Keeps on Killing” by Robert Parry, Dec. 7, 2016

*“Democrats Launch New McCarthyism” by Norman Solomon, Dec. 8, 2016

“The Need to Hold Saudi Arabia Accountable” by Robert Parry, Dec. 8, 2016

“A New Cold War or a New Detente” by Gilbert Doctorow, Dec. 9, 2016

“Big Media’s Contra-Cocaine Cover-up” by Robert Parry, Dec. 9, 2016

“The Syrian-Sarin ‘False Flag’ Lesson’” by Ray McGovern, Dec. 11, 2016

*“US Intel Vets Dispute Russia Hacking Claims” by Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, Dec. 12, 2016

“Hypocrisy Behind the Russian-Election Frenzy” by Robert Parry, Dec. 13, 2016

*“How America Disgraces Itself” by Graham E Fuller, Dec. 13, 2016

*“The Rise of White Racial Nationalism” by Lawrence Davidson, Dec. 14, 2016

*“American Martyr to Right-Wing Repression” by Nicolas J S Davies, Dec. 14, 2016

“Making Russia ‘The Enemy’” by Robert Parry, Dec. 15, 2016

*“Politicized Intelligence Kneecapping Trump” by Alastair Crooke, Dec. 16, 2016

“Trump and the Pain of Blue-Collar Whites” by Jonathan Marshall, Dec. 16, 2016

*“Trump to Inherit Vast Surveillance Powers” by Nat Parry, Dec. 16, 2016

“A Spy Coup in America?” by Robert Parry, Dec. 18, 2016

*“Russia-Hack Story, Another Media Failure” by Joe Lauria, Dec. 19, 2016

*“The Left’s Risk in Blaming Russia” by Norman Solomon, Dec. 20, 2016

“Trump’s Need to Trust Americans” by Robert Parry, Dec. 21, 2016

“What the ‘Sore Losers’ Want” by Diana Johnstone, Dec. 21, 2016

*“How Trump Kills the ‘Two-State Solution’” by Dennis J Bernstein, Dec. 22, 2016

*“German Resistance to Russia Detente” by Gilbert Doctorow, Dec. 23, 2016

“The Good That Trump Could Do” by Robert Parry, Dec. 23, 2016

*“Belatedly, a Defense of a Whistleblower” by Linda Lewis, Dec. 25, 2016

“A Sour Holiday Season for Neocons” by Robert Parry, Dec. 27, 2016

*“How Israel Misuses the Bible” by Daniel C Maguire, Dec. 27, 2016

*“Christmas and Endless War” by Rev. Howard Bess, Dec. 28, 2016

“Escalating the Risky Fight with Russia” by Robert Parry, Dec. 28, 2016

“Summing Up Russia’s Real Nuclear Fears” by Jonathan Marshall, Dec. 29, 2016

“Details Still Lacking on Russian ‘Hack’” by Robert Parry, Dec. 29, 2016

“Hypocrisy Over Alleged Russian ‘Hacking’” by Michael Brenner, Dec. 30, 2016

“Trump and Revenge of the ‘Realists’” by Gilbert Doctorow, Dec. 31, 2016

