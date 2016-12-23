The Good That Trump Could Do

Exclusive: Despite fears about the many negatives from a Donald Trump presidency, one positive could be his shattering of the monopoly that neocons and liberal hawks now hold over U.S. foreign policy, says Robert Parry.
By Robert Parry
Americans and the world have valid reasons to worry about Donald Trump’s presidency, given his lack of experience and his refusal to recognize that his loss of the popular vote should moderate his emerging domestic policies. But Trump also could do some good things.
Particularly, Trump could break the death grip that neoconservatives and their “liberal interventionist” tag-team partners now have locked around the throat of U.S. foreign policy.
Trump owes little to these “regime change” advocates since nearly all of them supported either other Republicans or his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. And the few who backed Trump, such as John Bolton and James Woolsey, have been largely passed over as Trump assembles his foreign policy and national security teams by relying mostly on a combination of outsiders and outcasts.
Obviously, there remains much uncertainty about what foreign policy direction a President Trump will take and the neocons/liberal-hawks in Congress are sure to mount a fierce battle to defeat or intimidate some of his nominees, particularly Exxon-Mobil chief executive Rex Tillerson for Secretary of State because of his past working relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
However, assuming that the neocon/liberal-hawk establishment fails to stop Trump from escaping Official Washington’s foreign policy “group thinks,” the new president could radically reorder the way the U.S. government approaches the world.
Lost Opportunity
Eight years ago, President Barack Obama had a similar opportunity but chose to accommodate the Establishment and empower the neocons and liberal hawks by appointing his infamous “team of rivals”: Republican Robert Gates as Defense Secretary, liberal-hawk Hillary Clinton as Secretary of State, and leaving in place President George W. Bush’s military high command, including neocon-favorite Gen. David Petraeus.
For doing so, Obama won applause from the editorial and op-ed writers but he doomed his presidency to a foreign policy of continuity, rather than his promised change. Only on the edges did Obama resist the neocon/liberal-hawk pressures for war and more war, such as his decision not to bomb Syria in 2013 and his negotiations with Iran to prevent it from building a nuclear weapon in 2014.
But Obama bowed down more than he stood up. He let Secretary Clinton push a neoliberal economic agenda by supporting oligarchic interests in Latin America, such as the 2009 Honduran coup, and extend the neocon “regime change” strategy in the Middle East, with the brutal overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in Libya and covert support for rebels in Syria.
Even after the original “team of rivals” was gone at the start of his second term, Obama continued his pathetic efforts to appease the powerful, such as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by undertaking a submissive three-day tour of Israel in early 2013 and cozying up to the Saudi royals with trips to the kingdom despite intelligence that they and their Gulf state allies were financing Al Qaeda and Islamic State terrorists.
Though Obama would eventually boast about the rare moments when he defied what he called the Washington “playbook” of relying on military options rather than diplomatic ones, it was a case of the exception proving the rule. The rule was that Obama so wanted to be accepted by Washington’s well-dressed and well-heeled establishment that he never ventured too far from what the editorialists at The Washington Post and The New York Times deemed permissible.
Still, the neocon/liberal-hawk establishment continued to scold America’s first African-American president for not doing everything that the “smart people” demanded, such as escalating the U.S. role in the “regime change” war in Syria or fully arming Ukraine’s military so it could more efficiently slaughter ethnic Russian rebels on Russia’s border.
Power Consolidated
In the end, however, Obama did nothing to alter Official Washington’s balance of power on foreign policy. Indeed, over his eight years, the neocons and liberal hawks consolidated their power, essentially banishing the once-relevant “realists” from establishment circles and smearing the few anti-war and independent voices as fill-in-the-blank “apologists,” maybe even “traitors” deserving FBI investigation.
It now is clear that if Hillary Clinton had won, the drive to silence any dissent against the neocon/liberal-hawk orthodoxy would have escalated. The recently revealed strategies for isolating and punishing dissident Web sites took shape before the Nov. 8 election, not afterwards.
The U.S. government also continues programs to throw tens of millions of dollars to contractors whose job it is “to counter Russian propaganda,” code words for going after and harassing Web sites and other news outlets that question U.S. State Department propaganda.
For historians, there may be a reasonable debate about whether Obama was an enthusiastic supporter of these anti-democratic policies or was simply too eager to please the Establishment to resist them.
Nevertheless, despite his early promises of transparency and openness, he oversaw an administration that ruthlessly suppressed government whistleblowers and bought into the neocon/liberal-hawk manipulation of the American people via “perception management” or what NATO likes to call “strategic communications.”
Obama then sat back passively as his Democratic Party sought to replace him with Hillary Clinton who had done as much as anyone to turn his beloved motto of “change” into the sad reality of “more of the same.”
I’m told that Obama privately had grave doubts about Clinton but he did nothing to encourage alternative Democratic candidates, like Senators Elizabeth Warren or Sherrod Brown, to take on the money-churning Clinton machine.
Because of Obama’s miscalculations and timidity, he now will have to take part in the painful and humiliating process of handing over the keys to the White House to a man who launched his national political career by pushing the racist canard that Obama was born in Kenya.
Trump’s Challenge
But the question after Jan. 20 will be whether Trump has the guts and tenacity to enact some of the “change” that Obama promised. Particularly, will Trump stay the course in challenging the neocon/liberal-hawk establishment that rules the roost of Washington’s foreign policy?
Can Trump withstand the barrage of slings and arrows that will zero in on him if he rejects the neocons’ “regime change” ambitions and if he presses for a détente with Russia to resolve the Ukraine crisis and to present a united front against Islamic terrorism?
If Trump moves in those directions – pulling back on the New Cold War with Russia and ending the coddling of Saudi Arabia over its covert backing of jihadists across the region – he could finally put the U.S. government on a more rational track for achieving its national interests.
One of Official Washington’s favorite “group thinks” has been that Iran is the “chief sponsor of terrorism,” a formulation favored by Israel and Saudi Arabia – as part of their anti-Shiite alliance – but it is clearly a lie. Yet, to take on the Saudis over their real leading role as state sponsors of terrorism, Trump would have to take on the Israelis, a daunting prospect.
In that regard, Trump’s choice of lawyer David Friedman, a staunch supporter of right-wing Israeli settlers, to be U.S. ambassador to Israel has been viewed as a major concession to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, but it could be a decidedly mixed blessing.
If Israel gets its way and further expands Jewish settlements in Palestinian territory, it will be jettisoning the longstanding false hope for a “two-state solution.” That means Israel will have to either become a blatantly “apartheid state,” holding Palestinians as stateless or second-class citizens, or accept a “one-state solution,” granting both Jews and Arabs equal rights, arguably the most logical and humane answer to the Israeli-Palestinian dilemma.
In other words, if Trump takes on Saudi Arabia – finally recognizing its role as the principal state sponsor of terrorism – and sweeps away the “two-state solution” which has been a liberal excuse for doing nothing to resolve the Israel-Palestine mess for years, he could be clearing a path to a saner U.S. policy toward the region, not one dictated by the likes of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Saudi King Salman.
Obviously, the powerful neocons and their “liberal interventionist” sidekicks would not sit idly by and accept such a radical challenge to their preferred options in the region, i.e. more “regime changes” for countries that get onto the Israeli-Saudi “enemies list.”
And, it is certainly possible that President Trump would retreat when he confronts the Establishment’s fury that would surely come. However, if he follows through on this course of action, he might finally shatter the neocon/liberal-hawk monopoly over Official Washington’s bloody foreign policy. And the world and the American people might find that a very positive thing indeed.
Investigative reporter Robert Parry broke many of the Iran-Contra stories for The Associated Press and Newsweek in the 1980s. You can buy his latest book, America’s Stolen Narrative, either in print here or as an e-book (from Amazon and barnesandnoble.com).
There is obviously a connection between Putin and the Trump people. I still think Trump owes a lot of money in Russia which is why he refused to release his tax returns. The people around Trump are friendly to right wing governments which spells trouble for peoples’ rights. I don’t agree with destroying our relationships with Europe democratic governments which people like Flynn seem to want.
Trump sold the mid east policy to Sheldon Adelson for money. That means Netanyahu will be free to do whatever he pleases. Israel has become another right wing government.
You seem to support the right wing sweeping through the world. I will part company with you there.
The end result of the sweeping changes will be not affected by your departure. The same mistake Hillary made.
evidence would be helpful , other than that , just another bladder full of hot air
I’m German and I am all for the US splitting ties with Europe as that would force European governments into more independence. Instead of dumbly following the Warshington towline they would have to get their act together, meaning acting on their own self-interest. And that, too, would mean mending the relationship with Russia, fighting terrorism among other things. In the end we all share the same interests. If change comes from the right, that’s fine by me, especially since the so-called “left” has rendered itself useless with petty bullshit (identity politics) since the fall of the Berlin Wall.
That’s realpolitik as opposed to value-based politics which has caused far more trouble than helped anyone.
Sergio – good post! I agree.
This article is the first flash of light to break through the dark liberal gloom. The mercurial and unpredictable Trump might, in spite of his Zionist son-in-law, see that we cross the ocean to act as Israel’s surrogate army to fight Israel’s perceived enemies in their own neighborhood, Iraq, al Quada, Isis, while the Israel’s fourth strongest military in the world stays home to enforce and extend its brutal occupation of the Palestinians. Now that would be change we could believe in.
We’re already paying Israel to let us create chaos in the Mideast for them, to get their campaign bribes. I presume that you suggest that Trump stop that zionist policy of mass murder to protect Israeli thefts.
Nixon “red-baited” China, then opened relations with them. Reagan inadvertently ended the “Cold War” with Russia by outspending them. Trump “could” be the change we need. Obviously the world is demanding “change”. Obama washed out and Hillary lost by promising “more of the same”. It’s just too bad Bernie got screwed.
I tend to agree with Mr. Parry that there is an opportunity for Mr. Trump to adopt a more rational foreign policy toward Russia and in the Middle East, although I am not optimistic. As to Barack Obama how much choice did he actually have given the close relationship between the neo-con and liberal hawks with our security services and the ever present danger of clever assassinations and false flag incidents which are such a part of our history.
Obama had every opportunity to oppose them, and if he was afraid his duty was to tell the people and purge the traitors. Otherwise resign and make way for someone with the ability.
Trump doesn’t have me optimistic, as you say, but just about any change towards rationality and humanity in foreign policy direction is something to hope and push for. And that wasn’t happening with Clinton. As for Obama…obviously he had/has ambition, but I’m not inclined to give him the benefit of any doubt on what his true ambitions were/are. If he wasn’t up to it, he should have left it to someone else. But I don’t think he’s as coerced as maybe you do.
I’ve always believed that Obama’s optimism during his first campaign was real. I think he honestly believed that he could affect change. In the end however, a naive belief. Misplaced idealism. The brutal obstruction, and being dogged at every turn didn’t help. But his bigger problem was how firmly the neoliberal agenga was entrenched. For 28 years the show had been run by a single entity. Sure, there were Republican and Democratic governments, but they maintained a single economic and foreign policy. Reagan was elected in 1980. It’s no secret that Papi Bush ran that show. The Dick Cheney of his day. So 8 years of Bush/Reagan, 4 of Papi alone, 8 years of Clinton, and 8 years of Dubya. They maintain their perceived differences by pandering to social wedge issues, and pitting American citizens against each other. It creates the illusion of two disparate groups, with equally disparate ideologies. While in the back rooms of Washington, a single neoliberal agenda dictates economic and foreign policy. To the enrichment of the Corporate elite, bankers, oil barons and war profiteers. Add in old money, and there you have the 1%. Government for the rich, by the rich. 28 consecutive years of that. They changed the face of the spokesmodel every 4 or 8 years, put the power was held by a single entity. With a single economic and foreign policy agenda. Over the years, the red herring wedge issues were ramped up to a fever pitch. Americans haven’t been this divided since the Civil War. Divide and conquer is a war strategy. And they’re winning the war. By turning the citizenry on each other, and constantly stirring up the pot, it creates a media spectacle where the story of the country’s bitter divide is spoon fed to us 24/7, and eventually that narrative becomes reality. Left vs. Right. Liberal vs. Conservative. Us vs. them. And while we’re at war with each other, we’re not supposed to notice that economic and foreign policy never really change. Neoliberalism at work. This is the political landscape that Obama inherited in 2008. In my heart, I want to believe that in the end, Obama caved under the weight of that reality. Maybe he was eventually sold on it. Maybe he was coerced. Maybe he believed it all along. The sad truth is, after his 8 year tenure, Corporations still call the shots, the Middle East is still on fire, jobs are still going overseas, the economy still works only for the 1%, and we’re still at war with each other. Probably more so. So much for change. It’s certain that Hillary was a guarantee for more of the same. It was a dire choice for Americans. A kleptocrat with a Messiah complex, or the person who epitomizes the bigger problem. And now take a look at Trump’s cabinet. He’s hardly the candidate of change. He’s a conman. Who has capitalized on our obsession of fawning over billionaires and TV stars.
I am impressed by your argument and overall assessment. Obama’s cooptation to the neo con alliance, as you have described it in this and many other articles, reminds me of the wisdom of theologian H Richard Niebuhr, brother of Reinhold Niebuhr in an essay “The grace of doing nothing” or perhaps better said “seeming to do nothing” – in this case not playing the Israel, Saudi, and neo con game but moving in other directions that generate unseen possibilities.
It will be interesting to see if Donald Trump vetoes this recent move to increase the FBI’s spying on Americans:
http://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2016/12/how-fbi-is-monitoring-your-tweets.html
Washington uses any excuse to further pry into what little remains of our privacy.
Weaseling to Arabs all these years did not work, it is worth trying another approach. After all it was Begin, with the support of the United States, who made the most practical difference in Israel domestic and foreign policy vis-a-vis the Arab and Palestinian world.
It’s true that Iran is not the “chief sponsor of terrorism,” but that is not for lack of trying. Sowdy Arabia is a difficult act to beat. The founder of Iran’s current theocracy, Khomeini, first made his mark in the terrorism field in 1946, when he fingered a liberal Persian politician for assassination. From the triumph of the revolution until 1994 Iran – through its Hizballah surrogates — steadily murdered hundreds of Iranian exiles in Europe until a German judge bravely named Iran as sponsor of a murder in Berlin and the EU broke off diplomatic relations. In the 1990s Iran committed 2 bomb outrages in Argentina, killing almost 100 hundred Argentine Jews in the process, as vengeance for Israel’s actions in the Middle East.
Fergus – Iran pales in comparison to Israel. Iran has been screwed over so many times, the ousting of Mossaddegh by the Americans and British one example.
I say give the Israelis the first settlement on Mars.
Yes, giving the zionists Western Sahara or Chiloe or any other sparsely-inhabited area in 1947 would have worked with some infrstructure aid, but Truman was bribed to twist arms at the new UN, to let them steal Palestine, so we got generations of hatred and slaughter. It’s so rewarding to be generous with the property of others.
The one-state solution should be no Israel. Now that they’ve proven that they do not deserve a two-state solution, and insist upon even more, Israel should be exported by the jihadis to some place where they can’t hurt anyone.
It is surprising that Russia/Syria/Iran have not yet given ISIS and AlQaeda & co free one-way tickets to the Israel borders of Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt to push out Israel as they so richly deserve. The Mideast wars should be on Israeli territory alone. The US should ban their entry to protect democracy from further zionist subversion.
So “Silent Cal” Obama fades into history, leaving behind nothing that is worthwhile remembering…just disappointments. I’m really hoping that the cordial relationships between Trump and Tillerson and Putin (also one of his other guys who’s good friends with the Chinese Prez) will be the beginning of a long fruitful partnership with them, in pursuit of China’s Silk Road “win-win” policies, ESPECIALLY the Russo-American component of this: the World Land Bridge between Alaska and Siberia. I hope Trump’s love for good money-making deals, via Great World Infrastructure Projects, outshines the filthy warmongers who only want to make a buck on weapons and war (how evil).
On the other hand, as a counter point to the Great Infrastructure Projects ideas, check out the Paul Kingsnorth article on Counterpunch: “Brexit Reconsidered: a Modern Day Peasants’ Revolt”. He introduced a new idea (to me at least) by positing two opposing cultures at play in society; the Progress Culture (bourgeoisie) vs the Survival Culture (peasant, indigenous). The first is always seeking improvements and generally pursuing goals of “getting from here to there”. The Survival Culture has no goal; just existence, living from day to day, year to year, cycling through the seasons; a cyclical pattern of repeating, where father did what son did and what grandson does and so on. I’ve never seen the concept sold so well before; check it out.
OPTIMISM IS IN SHORT SUPPLY FOR D J TRUMP….
While sharing most of Robert Parry’s views (above), I remain sceptical
that the neocon establishment will disappear. Instead the
current reeking crop of neocons under the soon former
regime will be replaced by “new” neocons under the
Donald Trump administration.
While “hope springs eternal”, caution is the word. We all look
to Consortium to provide us with the same investigative
information on the replacements.
—-Peter Loeb, Boston, MA, USA
There seems to be a popular concept that the United States is ruled by an Establishment comprising the plutocracy, their corporate media, and the oligarchs in the two major political parties working together. This establishment has not been a monolith as some may have presumed. In 2008 the contest between Obama and Clinton showed, at least, two factions within the Democratic (?) Party. Now we have another faction led by one of the plutocrats out to put his brand on policies. Regardless of which faction or factions prevail, the people will almost assuredly get the short end of the stick as has almost always been the case in the past. There was hope for change when Obama was elected president. In some quarters there is hope for change with the election of Donald Trump, but there is little cause for optimism in this regard after he moves into the White House.
Bill – “There seems to be a popular concept that the United States is ruled by an Establishment comprising the plutocracy, their corporate media, and the oligarchs in the two major political parties working together.”
You forgot the military/security establishment. Of course they’re working together. Almost all new laws are bipartisan, and look how quickly H.R. 5181 (Countering Foreign Propaganda and Disinformation Act) was passed. Congress and Senate are bought and owned, period, full stop.
backwards: Thank you for supplementing the line up. Eisenhower’s military-industrial complex has metastasized and proved to be a much greater threat than Ike foresaw.
Bill – they sure are a greater threat. Multinational corporations want something, they get their lawyers to draw up the papers, the lobbyists lobby the politicians, the bought-and-paid-for politicians pass said laws. The military/CIA go into action to bring about whatever the corporations want (resources, access to sell their goods), or the banks go to work taking down a country by putting them into greater debt. The media sell it all. All colluding for a specific goal. This is the way I see it going down.
I’m always surprised to read that Obama in 2013 “chose” not to pursue a more aggressive stance in Syria when, as I clearly recall, the people here were threatening impeachment if he dared start one more openly confrontational action in the Middle East. In the end, he continued to do by other means what demonstrations at that time had persuaded him not to do. What we’ve done in Syria is more than shameful; it’s unspeakable… but,
maybe, as so many insiders report, Obama never had much choice. His strings were always in the hands of the Deep State and they were telling him what he could and could not do… I’ve also read that Trump has received the same kind of instruction — i.e., Do what we say or your fate will be the same as Kennedy’s.
I certainly hope the time will arrive soon when some means is found to rout these evil foxes out of their hole(s) and return America to its Constitutional history prior to all of the phony false flags. The latter are but one more flank of a concerted attack on the Conscience of the Republic which has been destroyed by a deceitful and craven MSM, by bestial behaviors among our Congressional representatives and other leaders, all of which can be carried out without great fear of reprisal because thanks to the Clintons and their friends, the Bushes, there is no longer any Justice system in America.
Obama certainly does not have the excuse of fear: public duty is accepted or the office holder resigns. He could have told the people of any such threat or risk of a coup, declared a national emergency, purged the suspect agencies by brute force if necessary, terminated their budgets, seized corrupted mass media and put them into the hands of universities, investigated and purged corrupted legislators, etc. Measures in proportion to such a national emergency would be well warranted.
Obama had one trick that he was good at, the rest of his “talents” were dubious at best. He had an ability to read someone else’s text from a teleprompter in an articulate soothing voice that made liberals and moderates everywhere swoon, thinking here was the man to lead this country to long-needed reform and universal peace. He hoodwinked not only America, but most of the world, which is why he was given the Nobel Peace Prize for “future accomplishments” that all the smart people could easily visualize based on his rhetoric.
When it got down to cases, the man not only read someone else’s insincere narratives in his speeches, he also took marching orders on everything from “fixing” the economy (make whole the crooks who destroyed it and let the little people sink or swim by their own devices) to “bringing peace” to the world (blame Russia for everything in the international arena that did not comport to the Wall Street and Langley world view, start hot wars of regime change at will, and foment color revolutions to beat the band, even at Russia’s doorstep, and, heaven willing, inside Russia itself). When his neocon military adventurism didn’t pan out as his handlers had intended, his solution was to declare war on Russia in the form of economic sanctions, bulk up the NATO military all around Russia’s periphery whilst accusing Russia of “aggession” (playing the childish game of “I know what you are, what am I?” sounding more like PeeWee Herman than a president) and endlessly threatening potential military exchanges with Russia in the Baltics, on the Black Sea, and in Syria, facilely using Mrs. Clinton and her bellicose rhetoric in the presidential campaign as a tool. The man, and his intended successor, were too thick to realise the size of the liberal voting bloc they had irretrievably lost with such warmongering. I venture to say a huge portion of the readership of this blog falls into that category. By rekindling the Cold War with Russia and threatening a hot war that could have ended civilisation, these two Democratic miscreants made Donald Trump seem the infinitely better candidate–if one’s personal survival and that of one’s progeny were of any importance.
With the resources expended and the extent of the establishment’s support (including the major infrastructure of both parties, the financial centers, the MIC and the entire media), I must admit I was very much surprised that Hillary lost the election, but not WHY. Neither the Queen of Chaos or President Hopey-Changey still gets it. They still don’t understand why they lost and they continue to double down on their losing campaign gambit–that Russia is the bogeyman to be blamed for all evil in the world, including Hillary’s loss of the presidency. They took one last shot at another color revolution, this one to be domestic, and attempted to get the electoral college to turn against the candidate that the American people had chosen on November 8th, incessantly beating the drums that Russian and Putin had “hacked the election,” and given the presidency to “Putin’s Puppet” Donald J. Trump. Fish weren’t biting. Just as in the recount fiasco, which was a prologue to this attempted coup, Mr. Trump actually ended up with an even larger margin of victory, as he lost only two electors and Hillary lost six, and possibly eight if some electors hadn’t been disqualified. You would think that a couple of “geniuses” like Obama and Clinton would finally get the message and give up on this coup based on the pretext of Russia being to blame for all that is wrong in the world, but no, now we hear talk of getting at least one senator and one representative to formally object to the results at the joint session where the electoral vote counts are actually made. This would purportedly throw the contest into the House of Representatives… where I am sure that Barack and Hillary will simply be embarrassed one last time. Maybe someone in the Democratic Party, perhaps Schumer and/or Pelosi, will come to their senses and stanch the bleeding by putting the kibosh on such nonsense. If not, the comeback trail will get ever harder for the Dems.
(I am a liberal and a registered Democrat. I mourn the history of the past eight years, especially the past three wherein Obama has completely lost his mind in his belligerence. But if Hillary had won in 2008, I fear we might not even be here.)
I agree with most of what you have to say. But…………..all Presidents had speech writers. Abe Lincoln probably ermployed a few. George Bush was positively incoherent when he went off scipt. Bill Clinto had a whole team of speech writers, as did Hillary. in that dept. Obama is no worse than the rest of them. Goebbles would have fitted right into the US political establishment over the last one hundred years. The last four or five presidencies have used his playbook to a tee.
To the list of Obama’s sins in your comment we would do well to add his merciless treatment of whistleblowers, most especially Chelsea Manning. The more she remains in prison the more I will hold in contempt Barack Obama and his lackeys who have abused and continue to abuse Chelsea. As for Donald Trump I hope he doesn’t make a deal with Putin to get Edward Snowden.
Bill – “I hope he doesn’t make a deal with Putin to get Edward Snowden.” He had better not. I kind of think he’s more likely to pardon him, but I guess we’ll see.
Realist – good post. “Neither the Queen of Chaos or President Hopey-Changey still gets it. They still don’t understand why they lost and they continue to double down on their losing campaign gambit–that Russia is the bogeyman to be blamed for all evil in the world, including Hillary’s loss of the presidency.”
Oh, I think they understand perfectly well why they lost. They understood the American people were not happy, but they thought perhaps they could pull the rabbit out of the hat one more time. I don’t think they’re surprised by the results at all; disappointed, yes, but not surprised. They know. And the recount and Electoral College disasters? I guess they figured they had nothing to lose. If enough American people could be convinced to hand over their money (and Soros) for the recount, then they figured ‘why not give it a shot’. I’d be interested to hear the stories from the Electoral College voters re how hard they were leaned on and by who. The Democrats have become the laughing stock of the nation.
What they’re doing now is setting up Russia as the bad guy, hoping to tie Trump’s hands in the future. If Trump acts differently than they want, they’ll have already set up (they think) the American people to fear his decisions. Just creating lots of doubt in naive people’s minds.
Heck, they’re even paying people to go on alternative media sites to just keep creating doubt.
The whole world has been financialized, commodified, and stupified. This is a war between the ruling oligarchs (who have gotten filthy rich and don’t want anything changed) and the people who want to take back their country.
Well, yeah, we can treat them as incredibly stupid or intensely evil and manipulating. This is the case repeatedly with a great many, if not most, American politicians. I was doing them a courtesy by presuming they were stupid in that passage. You must admit, however, that they are being quite stupid if they assume that all of the American people are going to fall for their machinations, in spite of B.T. Barnum’s assessment of the public’s averaged intelligence (“Nobody ever went broke underestimating the intelligence of the American people”). There will always be people smart enough and informed enough to call bullshit, even if the entire media tries like hell to drown them out. This blog is a case in point.
Realist – “I was doing them a courtesy by presuming they were stupid in that passage.” I figured you were, but just in case anybody new is reading, I thought I’d point that out. Sorry.
“You must admit, however, that they are being quite stupid if they assume that all of the American people are going to fall for their machinations.”
I don’t think they care. They just keep playing dumb every time they get caught in lies, and then they lie some more to cover up their tracks. It goes over with the more ignorant public, like you said. These politicians have been bought, and they are beholden to whoever bought them. They don’t seem to care if they get thrown out at the next election because the “revolving door” is there to back them up. Within a few days they’re sitting on boards, back at their old law firm, or out lobbying for the very people who owned them while they were a politician. They most certainly do not represent the “people”.
I hope Trump is able to pass a law (as he said he would) whereby these politicians cannot lobby government for five years. Their value (to whoever is buying them) goes way down if they are prevented from doing this. Gee, maybe a few would even start representing their constituents.
hmmm…..i’m confused mr. realist…should we collapse the wave with the realistic point of view or do we seek a more optimistic point of collapse….help us smart guy…….
Like I said to you once before, learn a lesson from the Telosians who told Captain Kirk, “Captain Pike has an illusion, and you have reality. May you find your way as pleasant.” Or, as Scott Adams, creator of Dilbert and self-described hypnotist and “master persuader,” says (in paraphrase), everyone of us is essentially living out his own movie which may be very different from other concomitant movies in the people around him, because evolution did not select for the ability to discern absolute truth, only the ability to live long enough to procreate and continue the cycle for at least one more generation.
I think you are placing too much hope in the Trump Presidency. The reason I say this is that i do believe that Obama entered the Presidency with really good intentions. But shortly after his inauguration i think he was shuttled into a side office in the White House ( basement perhaps, where Oliver North operated?) where he was told in no uncertain terms just who runs the United States of America and it isn´t the President or Congress, the Senate or the Supreme Court. I think he was brought up to speed on what was expected of him by the Establishment and no doubt several references were made during those instructions to the Kennedy Family and what befell them when they got out of line.
Obama being a practical man, most likely decided that he would like to live out his Presidency and reap the financial rewards held out as the carrot in these lectures and he towed the line. Hope and change evaporated faster than the morning fog on a sunny, summer day. i think Trump is going to get the same treatment and we will see the same result. Not much change at all. More vacuuming up all the money on the home front to the bennefit of the 1/10 of 1% and more war, lots of it. There will be a false flag operation to get him to throw Russia under the bus, and Iran will again be demonized. Who knows what will happen to Europe under Trump but it won´t be nice. England, since all of the really important bankers live there will be treated with kid gloves. The best we can hope for is that he will not start a nuclear war with China and Russia.
As you can tell I am not an optimist when it comes to who calls the shots in the USA.
The reason I say this is that i do believe that Obama entered the Presidency with really good intentions
If you believed Obama entered the presidency with good intentions, presumably for the people, then you weren’t paying close enough attention to all that he was saying or who his big campaign donors were or who he was picking for his cabinet and key advisers.
Dan – but so far Trump is NOT falling in line. There is great angst among TPTB that he is not attending the intelligence briefings. Everyone is against him, have been all along, everyone but the people who voted for him.
Before Obama became President, he attended the Bilderberg meetings. He was a one-time senator from Illinois. They chose him precisely BECAUSE he was going to toe the line and he was not going to ruffle any feathers. He would NEVER have been backed and fawned over by the media if TPTB thought otherwise. I am quite certain Obama knew what was expected of him from the outset. And being the first black President, the progressives back off Obama and did not hold him to his word. They coddled him, protected him from criticism. You don’t think TPTB knew that this was going to happen? They banked on it, and it worked. Nobody wanted to be mean to the first black President, and while this was happening, the foxes raided the hen house.
The only reason Obama didn’t bomb Syria off the face of the earth was because Putin stepped in and got Syria to hand over their chemical weapons (even though it’s been proven that Syria had nothing to do with the sarin gas attack). I believe Putin also stepped in re the Iran nuclear weapons deal. Putin tied Obama’s hands. If not for Putin, Obama very well might have acted differently. In fact, I think the military establishment probably had their own nuclear meltdown when that occurred. They must have been seething with anger.
Dan, it’s Christmastime and almost the New Year. Be optimistic. Cheers.
Obama’s behavior is not “practical” it is betrayal before or after his promises, or the rankest cowardice. He has no excuse at all.
Wasn’t Obama supposed to “break the death grip that neoconservatives and their ‘liberal interventionist’ tag-team partners” had “locked around the throat of U.S. foreign policy”?
With all due respect, sir, instead of musing about the conscience of the king-elect, I suggest draining the swamp by issuing a pink-slip to Graham E. Fuller and a having serious talk about sources with Norman Solomon.
Agreed.
Stop blaming ONLY neocons. Over the last 40 years:
Reagan/Bush
Bush/Qyale
Clinton/Gore
Bushie/Cheney
Obama/Biden
And what have we got? A globalist agenda to spread poverty everywhere by taking jobs away from Western workers and giving them to low paid foreign workers, thereby lowering western standards of living, lifestyles and longevity so the banksters could save money on labor.
The neocons/neolibs have all been operating from the SAME economic playbook. That’s why they were ousted. The last thing we need is more of the same, which is all we would have gotten with Clinton.
Trump may be a pirate and a thief, but he’s bound to be different than the old pirates and thieves and frankly, for tens of millions of disenfranchised and impoverished Americans, could hardly be worse.
Obama made autoworkers take a pay SLASH to $28,000.00 per year as a condition of the auto bailout.
Why weren’t banksters put on a similar salary as a condition for their bailout?
Who wouldn’t love to see Wells Fargo’s CEO and entire BOARD in a perp walk?
Could it happen under Trump?
Could Trump provide an AG with the balls to prosecute them and other criminals who have destroyed America?
I’m very skeptical but am willing to be cautiously optimistic.
Marblex – now that’s a good post! I too hope he chooses a strong Attorney-General. Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch were absolute disasters. Unfortunately, re going after the banksters, I’ve read that the Statute of Limitations has run out on most of their thievery. Obama made sure he appointed people who would NOT go after the bankers. Evidence? Well, if Obama was not happy with what they were doing, he could have sacked them, but he didn’t.
“The neocons/neolibs have all been operating from the SAME economic playbook.”
Yep, as simple as that.
Since Trump is a republican, he’ll probably play a role similar to Bush’s where he trashes the economy (plus throw in a war, or 2). And meanwhile the upper echelon progressive/liberal/conservaDem media will get their daily briefing narratives to feed the lower echo chamber media with stuff like “this is all Trump and the republican’s fault.” Then when the next eloquent speaking candidate rises, again, with open arms, again, selling “Change we can believe in” or “Anyone but Trump,” again, the lefty sheeple (which, in all actuality, are retro-far-righties by now) will regurgitate the echoes, again.
If Trump strays too far from the line, they will pull the stock market out from under his feet and crush him and the country. Everything is being artificially propped up, anyway. They have the power to do this. This is what it’s come to: a barely-hidden fascism.
Yeah, if he wants to make money off his presidency, which he does, then he better behave like a good bought-and-paid-for politician.
All this authentic rage/support for HRC, which was created by the msm and their echo chambers, shows how deceptive fascism’s manufactured anger can truly be. Today’s dems remind me of repubs 10-16 years ago. They’ll rationalize and condone what conservaDems are doing while, 8 years ago, they were condemning conservatives for the same crap. Be it dems or repubs, the US/world has allowed accepted media personalities and other persuasions to do all their critical-thinking for them.
David – I agree, they’re (both sides of the aisle) all in it together. They are ONE, bought-and-paid-for. I just don’t happen to think that Trump IS one of them, and that’s simply because they’re fighting him so hard. I hope this is the case, anyway, and I’m going to maintain a guarded optimism until it’s wiped away. Trump literally is the country’s last chance.
B.E., that’d be great if you’re right. We’ll see in a few months to a year if he’s sincere or not.
hmm…doesn’t look as promising to me
http://www.mintpressnews.com/trump-allegedly-intervened-in-un-vote-on-israeli-settlements/223449/
Mk – give Trump time to get up to speed on the issues. One of Trump’s abilities is to smell a rat fairly quickly, and then expose that rat. Given time, I am hoping he will see right through Israel. This situation has been going on forever (along with Israel’s theft of Syria’s Golan Heights area). Israel needs to be smacked down hard. Let’s hope Trump’s “no” vote was just to give him time to hear both sides.
Gee, I guess I am an optimist after all.
“Reportedly Trump spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi by phone Thursday night, inviting him to Washington and saying he needs time to formulate his administration’s policy on Israel/Palestine.”
http://sjlendman.blogspot.ca/2016/12/four-security-council-members-demand.html
He needs time.
I believe Obama signed up for exactly what he ended up delivering, more of the same. IMO, Obama was only concerned with getting through the days and coming out with lucrative appointments to boards of directors, giving speeches, living the good life. I never ever saw that man to possess a genuine social conscience, not really. I think it was all show. He was polished, the right color, read a good teleprompter, shook a good hand, and could lie just like the rest of them.
His legacy will not be a good one, and he has earned it.
Does anyone have Donald Trump’s email address? Is there any way we could link him to Consortium News and have a prayer of a chance that he or one of his trusted advisers would read it??
Today’s was such a great article, Parry put so many aspects right on the money. I am awed by his talents at analyzing and writing clearly, and without being pompous or nasty.
Land Lady – that’s a very good idea. Perhaps you could email Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s campaign manager, and now Counselor to the President. She was instrumental in helping Trump win the election. Bright lady.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-12-22/trump-names-kellyanne-conway-counselor-president
There is a continuing thread of hope and optimism in the posts related to Trump that he will prove to be a good president in some instances if not all. This is similar to the mistake people made about Barack Obama. They ignored the signals. One was campaign donations. These were less of a factor in Trump’s case; nevertheless, he took some big donations. Pro-Israel Sheldon Adelson and his wife were two of his big donors. Add his son-in-law and there is no doubt Trump will be pro-Israel. Check the top figures among cabinet officials and advisers. You won’t get a government of, by and for the people out of that lot. http://www.counterpunch.org/2016/12/23/the-trump-team-billionaires-and-generals/
There may be some good things for the people in store, but they will be few and far between..
Bill – Trump is not Barack Obama. Not even close. Do you think that Obama could have stood up to everything that Trump has had to deal with? I don’t think so. He would have folded like a cheap tent. Nobody touched Obama. He waltzed into the presidency. Trump has had to claw his way there.
In the end, you might be right about Trump. But his announcement of Kellyanne Conway (his campaign manager) as his new Counselor to the President implies that he is still intent on following through with what he promised. Otherwise, why would she still be there? I think he wants to do what he promised. Whether they will let him is another question.
tour de force
bravo
What a remarkably free country the U.S. is. Where else can foreign agents operate so freely as they do in the U.S. ? Where else can you merely change your title from Zionist zealot to NeoCon and be so readily accepted ? Where else can you BUY the electorate of a superpower and have this activity formally approved as “free speech” . Those fellows in Latin America and Asia just don’t understand “freedom” when they call it “bribery”. Those American soldiers who bled and died in the Middle East fought for “freedom” . Unfortunately “freedom” was used by the NeoCons as a cover to achieve the aims and goals of Benjamin Netanyahu, not the interests of the people of the United States.
I agree fully with Parry, and I find it a “a very positive thing indeed” to have him around. I hope Trump’s people pay attention. When the resistance to Trump’s appointments rises, e.g., when they try to reject Tillerson just because he is friendly to Russia, I hope there will be “feet in the street” if necessary to protest — which will very likely be the case since the CIA/MSM conspiracy that Parry talks about will certainly continue. Rome wasn’t built in a day, and swamps cannot be cleared in a day. Trump is still a question mark, as Parry says, but he is the best hope we’ve got at the moment. I would like to see Jill Stein and Bernie Sanders get on board, though I doubt that they will. But why not. They could do so with the same caveat that Parry (and I) and others have. Of course he may fail and disappoint us, but what is absolutely certain is that we will fail even if tries to do the right thing unless he has support from “the people,” with journalists like Parry and Ray McGovern leading the way.
Small point – but –
“the racist canard that Obama was born in Kenya.”
As a European I can understand your calling this claim a canard, but fail to understand why it should be racist.
Unless PC in the United States means that one must no longer remark that Obama is not white and Kenyans are mostly black?
Isn’t this in contradiction to Identity Politics?