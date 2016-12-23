German Resistance to Russia Detente

The German political hierarchy and major media remain hostile to any détente with Russia, but the ground may be shifting under the feet of Chancellor Merkel and her allies, reports Gilbert Doctorow.
By Gilbert Doctorow
As German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government is staggered by security lapses that may have permitted a fatal terrorist attack on a Christmas market in Berlin, the question many inside and outside Germany are asking is how this may affect the chances of her CDU party and its junior affiliate in Bavaria (CSU) to dominate the 2017 parliamentary elections and form the next government.
Her personal standing has weathered a number of crises in the past year, and polls before the terror attack gave her about a 50 percent approval rating. Moreover, within the CDU itself, she received more than 89 percent backing at the party convention in Essen a couple of weeks ago to remain at the helm and fight for another term as Chancellor next October.
That being said, the party has not done as well as Merkel. It lost several regional elections this past fall and the leader of her Bavarian affiliate, Herr Seehofer, was nipping at her heels over her continued hardline economic sanctions against Russia relating to the Ukraine crisis and more particularly over her lenient admission of around one million Mideast immigrants.
One of the widely noted features of Angela Merkel’s ten-years-plus in office is that she has sidelined all possible competitors, not only within her party but even in the leading opposition party, the Socialists (SPD) with whom she has shared a coalition government.
Just what this means in practice I saw firsthand last Friday when I was in Berlin for an event organized and attended by SPD party officials and supporters. The event was a press briefing at the Bundestag announcing the European launch of Détente Now! (or “Neue Entspannungspolitik Jetzt!” in German) after its U.S. debut with an op-ed in The Nation. The launch on two continents was meant to draw attention to the overarching objective of establishing a new peaceful Atlanticism to replace the neocon-dominated Atlantic Alliance that has developed over the past two decades in a malignant way, bringing us into a New Cold War and, in the estimation of some of us, to the brink of a hot war.
Judged as a “press briefing,” the meeting was a failure. Out of the 20 or so participants, there were just three journalists. One came from Deutsche Welle – not to prepare a report or do interviews but to ask insulting questions, such as why Russian President Vladimir Putin’s signature was not on the appeal to reinstate the policy of rapprochement with Moscow that German Chancellor Willy Brandt had championed nearly a half century ago.
Explaining the History of Détente
The significance of the event lay elsewhere as several organizers of Détente Now! met with representatives of German church groups, pacifist movements, one former Greens politician, and American friends of the initiative (myself and one other). But the single most important politician in the room was SPD Bundestag member Ute Finckh-Kraemer, a longtime supporter of peaceful coexistence who keeps the memory of détente’s great thinker Egon Bahr shining bright.
Ute Finckh-Krämer is on the Bundestag’s Foreign Affairs Committee and is Deputy Chairperson of the Subcommittee on Arms Control and Disarmament. In that context, it was illuminating to hear her response to a somewhat hostile question: namely how can you consider implementing détente with Russia when Putin is doing so many nasty things like flying military aircraft around the Baltic Sea with their transponders turned off?
Finckh-Kraemer reminded the questioner of just how Entspannungspolitik originally came about, not at a time of easy relations with Moscow but amid dangerous tensions. Détente toward Moscow was first implemented by Willie Brandt in 1969 in response to the Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia the preceding August to oust a reformist regime. Instead of imposing sanctions on the Soviet Union, Brandt sent his assistant, Egon Bahr, to Moscow for extensive talks with the Kremlin with plans to draw closer to them and seek to influence their behavior from within.
Finckh-Kraemer argued that what is urgently needed today is precisely what Brandt undertook in 1969, a policy of de-escalating tensions without preconditions. With her comments, Finckh-Kraemer demonstrated that within the SPD there are very able defenders of détente who understand with great clarity why it’s needed.
The problem is that the party as a whole is enthralled to discipline of the coalition government with the CDU and to its own internal hierarchy, where the most senior voices of the party, Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Sigmar Gabriel, lack charisma and seem to lack as well the courage to openly challenge the “group think” coming from Washington and passing down through Merkel to the whole German government.
The apologists for Steinmeier explained that he, like Merkel, helped frame the still-uncompleted Minsk-2 accords regarding the Ukraine crisis in 2015 out of fear that the then-imminent defeat of Ukrainian forces in the Debaltsevo Cauldron might cause the United States to step up its military support for Kiev, risking an all-out proxy war with Russia that could spread the conflagration into Central Europe.
Since then, it would appear that Steinmeier and Merkel have remained fearful of breaking with Washington over the anti-Russian sanctions or over Syria lest the Obama administration do something reckless in its final weeks in office.
That is a different approach from what is happening in France where Republican candidate Francois Fillon – emboldened by Donald Trump’s U.S. victory – made improved relations with Russia a key element in his successful primary campaign in November.
Can Germany Shift?
In Germany, the question is: will the timorous SPD and the pigheaded CDU continue to hold to these New Cold War policies during the fall 2017 federal elections? The answer seems to be yes, unless the issue is seriously addressed now and a constituency arises favoring a more constructive approach toward Russia.
Within the SPD, the two main contenders for party leadership as candidates for Chancellor are Sigmar Gabriel, who is presently serving as Deputy Chancellor for Economics, and Martin Schulz, the outgoing President of the European Parliament. Of the two, Schulz is arguably the more “charismatic” if that is taken to mean outwardly self-confident, even strident. But Schulz brings with him the baggage of his association with the increasingly unpopular European Union bureaucracy.
During his years in the European Union’s institutions, Schulz was a defender of what is called “democracy promotion,” the West’s funding and training of activists who then challenge – through media propaganda and street protests – governments that are regarded as insufficiently liberal. In that context, Schulz has been arrogant and censorious towards Russia, very much in line with the policy that developed in Berlin over the same period.
Gabriel is less involved in foreign policy and lacks his own message regarding future relations with Russia.
Meanwhile, from my correspondence with leading experts on Russia within the SPD’s main think tank, the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, I must conclude that people with a distinctly neocon or “liberal interventionist” viewpoint continue to rule the roost there. One does not get very far in the think tank by calling for a change of direction on Russia without being labeled “Putin Versteher,” a pejorative that roughly translates to “Putin sympathizer” and is fatal to any political career.
The same holds true for the Foundation’s foreign relations magazine, Internationale Politik und Gesellschaft (IPG). Reading through the issues since the U.S. presidential election, you could easily assume that the journal is edited by frustrated members of Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Its featured articles and authors are all anti-Trump and anti-détente. With this think tank and magazine, it’s hard to see how the SPD can develop a new foreign policy that deviates from Merkel’s anti-Russian orthodoxy.
Of course, there is more to German politics than the CDU and SPD, which together in the last elections gathered less than 60 percent of the votes. But the other parties also do not give much reason for hope that Germany can change direction.
Die Linke (the Left) has some very courageous thinkers and politicians on the issue of foreign policy, none more so that Bundestag Member Sahra Wagenknecht. But Die Linke is split internally and engaged in petty wrangling, so that its electoral performance remains well below its potential.
Meanwhile, the German Greens have been — from their very beginning, going back to the days of Daniel Cohn-Bendit and Joscha Fischer — a virulently anti-Russian force. There are signs that the party has some dissenting voices today on the Russia issue, but not enough to shift the course of German foreign policy.
That leaves the far-right Alternativ fuer Deutschland, which, like the Front National in France, is unequivocally in favor of normalizing relations with Russia. But the anti-immigration and other social issues espoused by the nationalist and xenophobic AfD puts them out of play for any coalition formations.
For all of the above reasons, it will take a small miracle for the Entspannungspolitik initiative to move forward and capture the imagination of the SPD and win at the polls in the autumn of 2017. That miracle could come either from France, where a veto on current E.U. foreign policy is virtually certain following the April elections and will position France as a direct competitor to Germany for leadership in the E.U. Or it may come from the U.S., depending on how the Trump administration handles relations with Germany and the E.U.
Gilbert Doctorow is the European Coordinator of The American Committee for East West Accord Ltd. His latest book, Does Russia Have a Future? was published in August 20, 2015. © Gilbert Doctorow, 2016
“…Angela Merkel’s government is staggered by security lapses that may have permitted a fatal terrorist attack on a Christmas market in Berlin…”
Well, the alleged attacker has now been “neutralized” in Milan.
But the famously untrustworthy Bellingcat site has also had information: “We have found a video posted by Anis Amri, the man named by German prosecutors as a suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack. The video was shared on September 26, 2016 in Berlin.”
Without jumping off the conspiracy cliff, perhaps we should be skeptical as to whether or not this Berlin attack was a Daesh coordinated attack. Who fed Bellingcat the video info? Who recruited the petty criminal (similar profile to the petty criminals in other attacks)? And why a Polish truck?
Let’s see how transparently this investigation is handled. Or will it disappear quickly in the holiday rush?
The German political hierarchy and major media remain hostile to any détente with Russia
because they nearly all professional criminals controlled by USrael!
They’ve all been made offers they can’t refuse. Same as May, Rutte, even Obama…. So “criminals” may be too harsh a word to describe dead men walking. Although they will have been richly rewarded for their loyalty to the Matrix.
Thank you, Gilbert! I signed the Detente as soon as I found it in your previous piece…and am now asking what more I, as one American psychologist-free lance writer (who’s currently out of print) living in NH, can do to support it. Your profound analysis brings us an understanding of the political situation in Germany and also in France. What about the chances for support in Italy? I read a long Corriere della Sera (Milan) interview with Putin, which was encouraging sign that Italians are listening and also watched what seemed to be rather open & mutually-responsive relations between Renzi & Putin…but now with the newly-appointed Italian Prime Minister…after Renzi’s resignation…what do you think? Here, I’ve been pounding out comments to relevant nytimes stories & columns…though mainly they are rejected/censored: plugging up even such tiny cracks in their Russia-bashing propaganda wall! And all fall, I was concentrating much energy on local New England newspapers which lazily just channel this toxic propaganda onto their pages via wires from The Times, The Washington Post, etc. But finally, I’m getting some receptivity from the publisher of 8 Massachusetts & New Hampshire papers including our Valley News…so will continue my “diplomatic efforts” here in New England after the holidays. Meanwhile, thanks again for your work & may you take a short break to enjoy the season!
I really hate that suppose “expert” peddles fallacies that there are two major parties in Germany.
Similar to the US where we have one happy oligarchic party, in Germany we have one happy American neocon party of CDU/CSU/SPD who run country in a mafia type of warfare and welfare all financed on the backs of stupid EU population thinking that they live in EU not within borders of Grater Germany run by Global German business elites and ECB/Eurogroup, controlling Europe more than Hitler ever dreamed of. Greeks now know what I am talking about. They now they are a German colony that’s all.
Germans have been bribed, pacified emasculated or suppressed with massive emigration OUT of Germany over last decades of those Germans who refused to supports institutional German fascism that is being practiced more in halls of government than even during NPD (allegedly Neo-Nazis but in practice nationalists who want German sovereignty back from German globalist) party meetings.
Germany is a fascist state right now sans an open anti-racial policies, while heavily practicing them behind the scenes, peddling classism and gentrification in the German cities putting people mostly poor color people into what effectively can be called ghettos. The German regime are apt followers of Jim Crow teachings while peddling phony tolerance of pro-government politics and viscous brutal eradication of anybody else who is a threat or useless to the regime.
The ploy about “humanitarian assistance to Syrian war refugees, was just that, a ploy to cover up an emergency recall of hundreds of thousands of NATO intelligence assets [“rebels” of EU citizenry, VIT very important terrorists of allied citizenry who know too much to be sacrificed, NGOs staff and straight Intelligence agents of NATO, black market operatives, money launderers and gun dealers etc.,] and their families from territories taken over by Syrian army after Russian intervention and as a side benefit creating divisions among German public and disabling unified front against Merkel authoritarian rule and her deranged threatening national interests policies of financing/supporting terrorists and provoking nuclear conflict with Russia by blindly supporting illegitimate Neo-Nazi regime in Kiev, guilty of war crimes in Donbass and baselessly sanctioning Russia for Ukrainian crimes.
Despite fact that Germans are furious there will be no regime change in Berlin because of that, anytime soon unless it blows up in Merkel’s face like Berlin massacre perpetrated by a NATO asset but then she will be replaced by another puppet.
If Trump is for real, only he could clamp down on Merkel insanity.
What about JFK’s reversal of NATO and Adenauer’s Nuclear missiles promised for 1963? Why is this the most censored thing in history anywhere? Think about it first…
Thank you for your comment. Without some research for sources for citations I wouldn’t have discovered the following statement of Angela Merkel: “Due to concerns over Vladimir Putin’s actions, Merkel reversed her position, stating to the German press, “As long as there are nuclear weapons in the world, we need to have these capabilities, as NATO says.” (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Germany_and_weapons_of_mass_destruction)
Nuclear weapons (B61) are stored at the military base in Büchel. In official language it’s called nuclear sharing (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nuclear_sharing, Nukleare Teilhabe). In case of a military mission (“defense”) those weapons are to be used by the German Air Force (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/German_Air_Force; section: Nuclear Sharing).
According to news sources a large majority of the German Bundestag were in favor for the removal of those weapons. Now it’s 2016 and those weapons are still located in Germany.
Reading the name of Adenauer brings some historical fact to my mind, which I got to know less than a year ago. Konrad Adenauer – through marriage – had been related to the first High Commissioner of Germany – John Jay McCloy. McCloy’s wife Ellen Zinsser had been a cousin to Adenauer’s wife Auguste Zinsser (After the Reich: The Brutal History of the Allied Occupation; page 357)
P.S.: Excuse me for using mainly links to wikipedia. Basically wikipedia can’t be characterized as a reliable/unbiased source. Nevertheless some articles contain some truth.
C’mon now. If all you can say is that “some articles contain some truth,” why even bother?
Angela Merkel, she who is apparently a very skilled and strong chancellor but who, nevertheless, accepted the US National Security Agency spying on her personal cell phone suggesting she knows her place in the global hegemon’s hierarchy.
How much of Merkel’s Russophobia stems from the fact that she was born and raised in the DDR? All the former Warsaw Pact countries seem to have a huge hate-on for the Russians, especially Poland and the Baltics, to the point of mindless hysteria. The DDR was part of that geographic continuum. Undoubtedly a large part is due to real trauma associated with satellite nation status during Cold War I, but I suspect a lot is also endlessly cultivated by the United States. The German leaders from the West, starting with Kohl and ending with Schroeder, didn’t seem to have such a mental block about dealing with Russia after reunification and the break up of the USSR.
Too bad the German people can’t see what a liability Merkel has been. She is totally incapable of Realpolitik which was initiated by her more enlightened German predecessors. She loses trade and jobs, incurs the enmity of Russia and contributes nothing positive for the Ukrainian people who are starving and dying because of American interference in their affairs. And, I haven’t even touched on the social upheaval being caused by the refugee problem precipitated entirely by Merkel’s tagging along on America’s disastrous policy in Syria.
By doing America’s mindless and destructive bidding she gains nothing but trouble for her own country, yet accomplishes nothing constructive either for America or the Middle East. I hope that Trump gets someone more intelligence and less obsequious as a German partner in the next elections. European leaders should follow America’s direction only if it benefits their own people, not just to strengthen America’s already overwhelming hegemony. Someone like Orban of Hungary, who is roundly condemned by the knee-jerk vassals in Brussels because he doesn’t want to seed enclaves of future Muslim ghettos throughout his country by taking in a mandated quota of refugees, will surely have a better rapport with Trump. Neither will look at the issue as racism but simple survival of the native culture. All the terrorism being perpetrated in Northwestern Europe has not been by Lutherans or atheists. Moreover, if taking in these displaced people is such a marvelous idea, why are there not many many more in the United States? For some reason we seem to take in Somalis… and guess what? They seem to be the shooters and stabbers in the United States.
“She is totally incapable of Realpolitik ”
I did not want to divert attention from my main points, and admittedly I suggested in this article that Merkel was a transmission point for Washington’s “group think” to enter the German cabinet. The reality is more complex. Germany, France, the UK, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium: they all have developed their own “neoconservatism” and “liberal interventionism” independently and in parallel with the USA from common intellectual sources, mostly on the Left and Far Left. They share what I call a Leninist determinism, believing one can divine the course of history (Fukuyama) and then force the pace of history by regime change and the like. This secular religion, and it is a religion because it is based on unproven and unprovable postulates, goes under the name “values driven foreign policy” and it has settled in Brussels and taken over completely the European Institutions, not just Angela Merkel’s Berlin.
However, Trump has smashed that mold, and the French (under Franois Fillon or Marine LePen) will do the same in April 2017 at their national elections. The same may happen in The Netherlands and in Austria. For these reasons the tensions within the EU during 2017 will be enormous and growing. That is what may propel Angela out the door, as nations and peoples begin to re-consider an “interests based” foreign policy, which is a better name than “Realpolitik.”