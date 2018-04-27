In Case You Missed…

Some of our special stories in March discussed recent changes in the Trump administration and examined the lasting impact of the U.S. invasion of Iraq as that event reached its 15th anniversary.

“Italy’s Choice: Shock or Stagnation” by Andrew Spannaus, Mar. 2, 2018

“Katharine Gun’s Risky Truth-telling” by Sam Husseini, Mar. 2, 2018

“Why Putin’s Latest Weapons Claims Should Scare Us” by Jonathan Marshall, Mar. 3, 2018

“How ‘Operation Merlin’ Poisoned U.S. Intelligence on Iran” by Gareth Porter, Mar. 3, 2018

“The Rise of the New McCarthyism” by Robert Parry, Mar. 9, 2018

“The Illusion of War Without Casualties” by Nicolas J.S. Davies, Mar. 9, 2018

“Who’s Afraid of Talking With Kim Jong Un?” by Jonathan Marshall, Mar. 10, 2018

“Gang of Four: Senators Call for Tillerson to Enter into Arms Control Talks with the Kremlin” by Ray McGovern, Mar. 10, 2018

“Torture-Tainted Nominations Recall Failure to Prosecute Bush-Era Abuses” by Nat Parry, Mar. 14, 2018

“Acceptable Bigotry and Scapegoating of Russia” by Natylie Baldwin, Mar. 15, 2018

“‘Hostiles’ and Hollywood’s Untold Story” by Jada Thacker, Mar. 16, 2018

“Behind Colin Powell’s Legend – My Lai” by Robert Parry and Norman Solomon, Mar. 17, 2018

“McCabe: A War on (or in) the FBI?” by Coleen Rowley, Mar. 18, 2018

“Iraq +15: Accumulated Evil of the Whole” by Nat Parry, Mar. 19, 2018

“Senate Votes to Continue Yemen Devastation” by Dennis J. Bernstein, Mar. 22, 2018

“The Iraq War and the Crisis of a Disintegrating Global Order” by Inder Comar, Mar. 22, 2018

“How Many Millions of People Have Been Killed in America’s Post-9/11 Wars? – Part One: Iraq” by Nicolas J.S. Davies, Mar. 22, 2018

“6,700 More U.S. Missiles for Saudi Arabia to Shoot at Yemeni Kids” by Ann Wright, Mar. 24, 2018

“Trump Should Withdraw Haspel Nomination, Intel Vets Say” by Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, Mar. 25, 2018

“Same Old Media Parade: Why Are Liberals Cheering?” by Jeff Cohen, Mar. 26, 2018

“The Rush to a New Cold War” by Robert Parry, Mar. 30, 2018

“The Bolton Appointment: How Scared Should We Be?” by Daniel Lazare, Mar. 30, 2018

“America’s Complicated Relationship with International Human Rights Norms” by Nat Parry, Mar. 30, 2018

