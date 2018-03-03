Why Putin’s Latest Weapons Claims Should Scare Us

Americans should be very concerned about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement on Russia’s breakthroughs in weapons technology – not necessarily because they pose a threat, but because it will mean vast fortunes spent in the U.S. on an arms race, Jonathan Marshall argues.
By Jonathan Marshall
Be afraid. Be very afraid of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s latest boast to his Federal Assembly that Russian scientists have come up “a breakthrough in developing new models of strategic weapons” aimed at the United States.
Don’t be afraid that he has any intention of using them. Don’t even be afraid that most of the weapons he demonstrated through animated simulations are operational.
Be afraid, rather, that armchair Cold Warriors in the United States will shamelessly exploit Putin’s speech to justify billions—no, trillions—of dollars in needless spending on a pointless nuclear arms race.
Achieving their agenda was made easier by media coverage of the speech, which reported that Putin “threatened the West” (New York Times) and “represented an escalated level of martial rhetoric even by his pugnacious standards” (Washington Post).
Putin in fact explicitly and repeatedly emphasized that his claimed new weapons are not offensive, but rather designed to maintain Russia’s nuclear deterrent in the face of growing U.S. anti-missile systems.
Responding to the United States
“Back in 2000, the US announced its withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty,” he explained. “We saw the Soviet-US ABM Treaty signed in 1972 as the cornerstone of the international security system… Together with the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, the ABM Treaty not only created an atmosphere of trust but also prevented either party from recklessly using nuclear weapons.”
“We did our best to dissuade the Americans from withdrawing from the treaty,” he continued. “All in vain. The US pulled out of the treaty in 2002. Even after that we tried to develop constructive dialogue with the Americans. … All our proposals, absolutely all of them, were rejected.”
Putin went on, “Despite our numerous protests and pleas … there are new missile defense systems installed in Alaska and California; as a result of NATO’s expansion to the east, two new missile defense areas were created in Western Europe … The US global missile defense system also includes five cruisers and 30 destroyers, which … have been deployed to regions in close proximity to Russia’s borders.”
Putin overestimates the potential effectiveness of these U.S. missile defense systems, which have never proven reliable. But Russia’s generals, like ours, build their careers on exaggerating risks, and Putin, like most Russians, is easily awed by claims for U.S. technology.
As I wrote here in 2016, “The ABM system currently deployed in Europe is admittedly far too small today to threaten Russia’s nuclear deterrent. In fact, ABM technology is still unreliable, despite America’s investment of more than $100 billion in R&D. Nonetheless, it’s a threat Russia cannot ignore. No U.S. military strategist would sit still for long if Russia began ringing the United States with such systems.”
Dubious Russian Claims
Russia didn’t sit still. In response, Putin said that Russia has developed new missiles capable of evading U.S. missile defenses—by taking new routes (e.g., over the South Pole), traveling underwater, operating at hypersonic speeds, or maneuvering unpredictably.
Some of his grandiose claims seem aimed less at convincing technical experts than at reassuring a domestic audience that Russia is still a great power and need not cower before superior American might.
For example, reports indicate that a nuclear-powered cruise missile, like one he described, crashed in recent tests, and experts say that the complex and expensive concept is inherently “insane.”
Similarly, if you just want to blow up some U.S. ports, it makes no sense to build a new class of nuclear drones capable of traveling thousands of miles underwater, when you could just deploy off-the-shelf nuclear missiles with cheap decoy warheads to foil U.S. defenses.
In an interview with Megyn Kelly on NBC, Putin himself admitted that only one of the weapons he referenced—a large but fairly traditional missile—was combat ready.
“We are not threatening anyone”
For all his boasting, Putin was simply making a point that most arms experts, and even the Pentagon, have long conceded: Russia has the means to defeat U.S. missile defenses, not to prevail in a war.
“We are not threatening anyone, not going to attack anyone or take away anything from anyone with the threat of weapons,” he said.
In case anyone still misjudged his intent, he added, “There is no need to create more threats to the world. Instead, let us sit down at the negotiating table and devise together a new and relevant system of international security and sustainable development for human civilization.”
Most of these caveats, of course went unquoted in Western news accounts. Instead, traditionally hostile reporters like Neil MacFarquhar and David Sanger of the New York Times said Putin had “essentially” declared that Russia “had made America’s response obsolete”—slippery language suggesting that U.S. security might be at risk.
In fact, nothing in Putin’s statement even hinted that the U.S. nuclear deterrent, backed up by 4,000 city-busting warheads, was in question.
It takes a lot less than that to deter a nuclear attack. China has just a few hundred warheads, but no one would ever think of messing with it. Indeed, no rational leader—a category that may or may not include President Trump—would even think of launching a nuclear attack on North Korea, with its few dozen primitive warheads.
The assessment of Lt. General James Kowalski, Vice Commander of the U.S. Strategic Command, remains true today as it was in 2013: a Russian nuclear attack on the United States is such “a remote possibility” that it is “hardly worth discussing.”
The Militarists Respond
But America’s neo-Cold Warriors instantly seized on Putin’s speech to whip up anti-Russia frenzy and call for even more military spending.
President Obama’s former ambassador to Moscow, Michael McFaul, insisted that President Trump was derelict for not responding forcefully to “Putin’s speech today threatening to attack America in new ways with nuclear weapons.” The lack of push back, he said, was “Amazing. Disappointing. And scary.”
More amazing, disappointing, and scary was the former ambassador’s utter mischaracterization of Putin’s speech. One hopes that his reporting to the State Department was not so casually in error.
And then the was the oft-quoted Adm. James Stavridis, former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO, who asserted that Putin’s speech “illuminates his ‘go big’ strategy for dealing with the U.S., including an aggressive stance backed up by destabilizing weapons.”
“It should spur us to develop counters to what he is describing,” he declared. “We need to do the research and development, testing, fielding and training to deal with the new battlefield he is describing, with both offensive and defensive capabilities.”
Such language reinforces the Pentagon’s ambitious agenda, outlined in its recent “Nuclear Posture Review,” which calls for creating at least two new kinds of nuclear weapons while pursuing a $1.7 trillion program of “modernizing” America’s nuclear arsenal.
Even more extreme, Rob Dannenberg, former chief of the CIA’s Central Eurasia Division, concluded that “Putin may have stolen a march on us as we have underinvested in strategic weapons for at least the past decade.”
“We need to recognize Putin is the arch enemy of the West,” Dannenberg stated. “We need to recognize there is no negotiating with him. . . Russia’s behavior will not change until the regime is changed. That should be our focus and strategy.”
If anything should keep us up at night worrying about the fate of the world, it’s nuts like Dannenberg, calling for regime change in Russia—not Putin’s cartoon videos about how Russia plans to maintain a stable nuclear deterrent with the United States.
Jonathan Marshall is the author of many articles on nuclear arms and policy, including “Learning to Love — and Use — the Bomb,” “Dreams of ‘Winning’ Nuclear War on Russia,” “Obama’s Unkept Promise on Nuclear War,” “Endangering a Landmark Nuclear Treaty.”
This incessant American warmongering is pointless. The cautious and conservative Putin has not the slightest intention of provoking a military conflict with the United States which would gain nothing and be only suicidal. Besides, whose country is now ringed on all its borders by hundreds of bases armed with the absolute newest technology, including nuclear missiles? And, whose country is basically limited to shuffling around divisions within its own territory? Yet, the maniacs in Washington rant non-stop for “regime change in Moscow.” Putin is impudent and uppity because he gives speeches bemoaning the never-ending list of screws Washington puts on his country. Give it six more years, fools, and Putin will be out permanently due to term limits. Once you get a hard-line ultranationalist in office to replace him, elected in response to your constant hectoring of the Russian nation, you might get to do the dance of death you so desire. Geez, you fiends just can’t bring it soon enough. Some of us projected collateral damage might prefer to keep on breathing or see our children grow up. Otherwise, all your talk of revamping the military is just wasted effort and all the expenditures on new weapons systems is just wasted money.
“…us projected collateral damage….” nice phrasing! I have to admit to a chuckle at that dark humor,,,
Very measured, well-reasoned analysis by Jonathan Marshall – including a realistic appraisal of Putin’s claims of technological breakthroughs. Many thanks!
And there’s really no arguing with the conclusion that Vladimir Vladimirovich’s speech gives the U.S. MIC what it professes to hate, but secretly craves: a “threat” to fuel new heights of military spending.
The social cost to the U.S. of its government rushing down that wasteful path is regrettable, but it’s a way to get the imperial beast to wear itself down as peacefully as possible.
Putin the judo expert at work.
Good comment. In many ways, Putin’s comments only accelerated the implosion of the USA’s domestic peace into revolutionary war, although still many years away. The gutting of the USA’s social safety net, arms and weapons of mass destruction (AR-15s, AK-47s, etc.) in the hands of 10,000s of citizens, homelessness / starvation / dehydration, increasing anger and hopelessness … It’s inevitable, unless radical political change comes to the government – which is not going to happen.
The statement by the writer that Putin won’t ever use his new weapons is at odds with what Putin actually said. He said his new weapons were there for defense, so obviously, if his country is attacked he will most definitely use them otherwise they have no purpose. As far as military spending by the US goes, it doesn’t need any excuse to spend more money on the already bloated defense (offense) budget. The Russian defense budget is a mere fraction of the size of the US, yet they seem to have produced some formidable weapons and this this is most likely the because the money they spend goes directly on weapons research and not into the pockets of Neocon share holders.
Author was suggesting, that Putin is not going to attack, that doesn’t mean,t hat he is not going to protect himself!In other words, don’t worry, but don’t bully me!
Okay, so Russia doesn’t have what it claims to have in terms of it’s ballistic, and anti-ballistic arsenal, then why all the bellicosity spewed by Putin? I’m sure we know whether Putin is lying, or exaggerating his claims, and if he is, I’m sure he’s aware of that. In part his speech may have tried to assuage the fears of the Russian people, but it’s also saying Russia is not going to roll over and allow the US to move forward with regime change without a nuclear fight on their hands. It won’t go softly into the night.
Maybe Putin’s intent had been two fold…
One is to show strength to the domestic audience. That’s understandable just before election, since citizens of any nation like to hear just how great their nation is. It’s not a stretch to paraphrase Trump’s election slogan for Putin as “Make Russia great again…”. Should he instead say, that “Comrade, if we continue down on this path, the gringos will annihilate us..”. Of course not….
The other is that Putin is doing what Putin does best, playing the US like a drum. I’d wager that he predicted the US reaction to the content of his speech will be increased military spending. And he was right, the MSM already calling for increased military spending, with former/current military personnel and politicians calling for the same. More specifically developing more/new nuclear weapons at the price tag of $1.7T and probably less than half of that for increased defensive capabilities. The US cannot afford the current level of military spending, much less the proposed increase. The financial hardship of the US eventually will result in its collapse, like any other empire did before. The difference is that the US will not collapse quietly and will use its nuclear capabilities as a last ditch effort that will result in the last war on the Earth…
Our only hope is that the society and culture implodes domestically prior to that last nuclear war courtesy of Washington, DC well before the beltway starts it. Otherwise, I expect Washington DC to incinerate planet earth rather than try to get along with the rest of the planet’s life – human and otherwise. We are seeing the worst nation on earth threaten the entire planet daily now. It has to go now, somehow … asap.
I wonder if he (Putin) has stock in Raytheon?
I don’t really agree that his intent was to provide the US with an excuse to spend more money building up our nuclear arsenal. I know that’s what Mr. Marshall contends, but the opposite could be true as well. Little by little the US has been pushing Russia into a corner, encircling her with anti-ballistic weapons, and using her former satellite countries to do it. I’m sure Europe isn’t thrilled with what he had to say, because surely they would be hardest hit especially if Putin is saying we’re going to fight back, and we’re not adverse to using our nuclear arsenal. Isn’t that what you say to a bully, I’m not going to take this lying down, and if you attack there will be consequences, and nuclear ones at that. Maybe he’s hoping the European countries will begin to exert more pressure on the US to back off.
Annie, Yes. A lot depends on Europe. The whole Western Europe, including Russia will be wiped out in fifteen minutes or less. I hope they, The West Europe, come to their senses. It is a sad state of affairs, that the World has come to this.
Quote from the article:
“We need to recognize Putin is the arch enemy of the West,” Dannenberg stated. “We need to recognize there is no negotiating with him. . . Russia’s behavior will not change until the regime is changed. That should be our focus and strategy.”
Let me get this straight….
In the US, current/former CIA employees can openly advocate that the US should focus on regime change in Russia. Based on the CIA’s past history in this regard and its practically unlimited budget for this purpose, it’s not far fetched to say that this is already a well advanced project for the CIA.
At the same time just the appearance of Russia interfered with last year’s election gets a special investigation, new sanctions, take away the POTUS right to negotiate sanctions, etc. All of that is to provide cover for the democrats loosing the election.
What’s wrong with this picture?
Yes, the nature of the USA’s government and political institutions like NSA and CIA is pure evil anymore. It is a threat to all life on earth, including mine and those I love, which I strongly resent. This is not a nice country to live in anymore, like it was my first many decades. The collapse into fascism is ongoing for a long time now.
The US under Trump and his nutso generals is sleepwalking towards fantasies of first strike “victory.” Putin is telling us loud and clear what Russia’s response would be to such an attack. The author of this little essay has left out the most important announcement from Putin:
“As such, I see it is my duty to announce the following. Any use of nuclear weapons against Russia or its allies, weapons of short, medium or any range at all, will be considered as a nuclear attack on this country. Retaliation will be immediate, with all the attendant consequences.”
This statement establishes Russia’s RED LINE against any idea the US war planners may be entertaining of using limited nukes against, say Iran. Any idea that Putin would be passive in response to such provocations is no longer tenable.
Ya because barry and his upgraded nuclear arsenal, the continuing encirclement of Russia with ‘shield missiles’, the regime change in Ukraine have anything to do with trump? obama even started the ongoing trade wars on his last day in office. Your libtard hatred of POTUS, while mostly deserved has caused you to become an unhinged chicken little that sqwaks it’s trumps fault my bowels didn’t move right. Trump is a sympton, just as Barry was. Direct your energy properly of be doomed to failure, not that your hatred addled mind will be able to get past your lame ‘trumps fault’ dogma.
Excellently said. Except it may all be just theater. Russia is putting up 5G towers and implementing IoT just like most other countries. They are down with Agenda 21 along with the other 178 countries that signed that UN international agreement over a quarter of a century ago. The oligarchs in Russia may be fighting for as much autonomy as possible, but they are going along with the afore mentioned AI controlled 5G and IoT. This of course, is just my assessment of world events. I believe that Agenda 21 and the rest takes precedence before anything else. Thanks for adding the omitted statement from Putin.
I think too, mike, that Putin’s main intent insofar as “messaging” is concerned, is simply to say we effectively can and will defend our nation. It is an appeal to the West to come to its senses and not force Russia to do so. Of course appeals to reason fall on deaf ears, but Putin is obligated to make every attempt.
Agreed.
True, but he mentioned “our allies”, without naming them. That might mean Syria, Iran or even
the Eastern part of the Ukraine. Thus, this is not just a warning about an attack on Russia per se.
“Any use of nuclear weapons against Russia or its allies…” To whom, I wonder, does Putin extend his definition of “allies?” Donbass? Probably. China? Perhaps if there’s a treaty. Iran? Perhaps too uncomfortably close to Russia to ignore. Syria? Well, Russia IS in country. Lebanon? Hard to parse from Syria. North Korea? Don’t see him going to the wall on this one, unless China takes action and requests Russia’s involvement.
I don’t think Washington takes any of these potential red lines seriously. Their bully tactics suggest they think Russia will not shoot back at Americans unless we actually cross their borders. I’ve recently read this attitude comes from “knowing” they’d win any first strike war (forget the fact that the “winners” would mostly be dead too), So, they assume Putin will capitulate to their every demand, albeit after some dramatic rhetoric for domestic consumption. Assured in the vast and wide ranging numerical superiority they possess on paper, they act like bullies convinced their victims will never dare hit back, or that they can squash them like bugs if they even try. Obviously, they feel vindicated by essentially demolishing four or five Islamic countries that tried to fight back, and, I’m sure, their message (whether subliminal or overt) to Putin is that we will do the same to you should you persist in defying us.
NATO continues to grow, not because all those Europeans love Americans, it’s because they fear us. It’s exactly the same as when the bully picks on a victim in the schoolyard. No one comes to the aid of the victim, they only cheer the bully because they don’t want to be the next victim. Europe gave Hitler the Sudetenland because they didn’t want to fight for someone else’s sovereignty. Today, they are equally complicit in giving Washington Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Ukraine, Georgia… you name the next target. Even pipsqueek countries like Montenegro and Macedonia are willing to step up and salute their adopted new uncle. It’s sickening.
Oh, great, I won the “moderation” lottery again. No apparent reason, as usual. You’ll just have to wait, or I’ve wasted my time again.
“Americans should be very concerned about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement on Russia’s breakthroughs in weapon technology – not necessarily because they pose a threat, but because it means that vast fortunes to be spent in the U.S. in an arms race”..That is exactly the point here. Capitalism is all but dead except for wars. And, that every kakistocracy(State) needs an enemy or threat that allows them to be. Putin is just doing his job at rhetoric to fatten wallets and fear monger to achieve such. This was probably planned behind the scenes and is theater. “Putin overestimates the effectiveness….I can discern the accuracy of that which is proven true, but Russia’s generals, like ours build their careers on exaggerating risks, and Putin, like most Russian’s, is easily awed by claims of U.S. technology” and that latter statement to be bs and false. A good article articulating the farce that is the kakistocracy(whether the article author meant it or no) and the theater and propaganda deployed.
Besides our American MIC paying Vladimir Putin’s a ‘bird dog fee’ for his upping the nuclear budgets, our masters and mistresses of death should wake up to the Russian leaders real message, and is that now is the time to talk. Instead I won’t be surprised to if SNL will make a big joke out of Putin’s Address to his nation, and make Putin the punchline of the skit. Just say’n.
You’re right Joe. Most of the public has drunk too much MSM koolaid to be able to hear the clarity in Putin’s message. We are being taught to distrust one of the few international players who has really earned the right to be trusted.
You are so right mike, that while you and I and others here like us have searched out the real low down on the ever infamous Vladimir Putin, as opposed to our buying into the official narrative lie, is all that remains of a rational thinking America. Meanwhile our MSM and comic relief talk show host make Putin out to be a somekind of deep seated villain or something, as the gullible American public laughs and applaud this demonization of this patient and steady leader. Little does the average American know to who to place blame on for this new Cold War, so most do as they are told, as the average U.S. citizen lives in fear of a Putin inspired Russian invasion….seriously is anybody buying this monstrosity of diplomacy lie? Yeah everyone but us mike. Joe
Jonathan Marshall:
“In an interview with Megyn Kelly on NBC, Putin himself admitted that only one of the weapons he referenced—a large but fairly traditional missile—was combat ready.”
Putin in that same interview:
“Every single weapons system that I have discussed today easily surpasses and avoids a missile defense system,” Putin said. But “some of them still have to be fine-tuned and worked on. Others are already available to the troops and battle-ready.”
This inaccuracy would seem minor, though not excusable, were it not for the fact that throughout the article in an effort to argue his claim that the real danger is in the escalation of military spending, Marshall several times tries to make the argument that there’s “not much to see here, move along.”
Part of this involves the characterization of Putin’s rhetorical demeanor (“grandiose,” “for all his boasting,”) That was not the speech I heard and I listened to its (lengthy) entirety. It was direct, factual, plain-spoken, unlike some other braggart’s incendiary rhetoric, here on the western side of the Atlantic. The other part is in further unnecessarily suggesting Putin is blowing smoke, for instance by saying “that a nuclear-powered cruise missile, like one he described, crashed in recent tests. ” (this was by an unnamed “U.S. official,” in response mode, as reported by NBC news on 1 March 2018) Would it not be without question predictable that crashes would occur in testing? That same article quotes Putin from his speech that “the American people should rest assured that we are fully prepared.” It’s scary, especially when stated in a plain-spoken way. This is not Rocket Man bullshit.
But no need to shade the argument to enforce the obviously true thesis about military spending escalation. Blowing smoke or breathing fire? For now, maybe the smarter perspective’s akin to Pascal’s wager about God and heaven. Why not believe at such a small cost? To find out otherwise, to follow Pascal’s argument, will be Hell.
Very well said. I agree about the language used in this article, and second the advice to watch the speech for yourselves, or at least read the transcript.
I agree Lawrence. To characterize Putin as a braggart plays against what is needed–a respectful “hearing” of what the man is communicating.
Escalated military spending by uncle sam is a long standing fait accompli–no need to shade arguments for that when the public buys into whatever false threats are presented to them. And the extent and degree of Russian capabilities doesn’t much matter as long as it is “enough” to retaliate in kind to an aggression that threatens their existence (and conversely, ours).
Yes. See my comment above. We don’t know who to trust now, so it is easy to mislead us into exaggerated distrust of Putin, or anything anyone Russian might say.
“Don’t even be afraid that most of the weapons he demonstrated through animated simulations are operational.” Funny how the animation shows Putin’s missiles targeting Florida. Putin knows Trump won’t say a damn thing about it as he mocks Trump’s impotence to defend even his home turf, Mar a Largo. Congress voted sanctions against Russian for meddling in our elections. Trump refuses to implement sanctions. Putin boasts no one can stop him from bombing anyone, anywhere. Trump Twitter critiques Alec Baldwin career. Go figure. Wouldn’t be surprised if Mueller finds out Trump and Putin have a sweetheart deal to enrich themselves, plundering the wealth of our country, and undermining our democracy and democracies in the free world.
Beware: troll BS.
I think the author is wrong to assume that an underwater drone would be a strategic nuclear weapons platform designed for intercontinental attack for two reasons:
1. Ship/aircraft/ground/mobile-launched ICBMs already have that part of the nuclear defense or nuclear counter-attack strategy covered nine ways from Sunday.
2. Drones don’t have very much range as a rule and for this reason they are tactical weapons that require deployment in-theater (even though they can be controlled from anywhere), it seems more likely these supposed nautical drones would be a tactical weapon for defense/offense against aircraft carrier battle groups, missile frigate fleets and/or submarines. State-of-the-art aerial drones have a range of only 200 miles, and the range of similarly controlled underwater craft would be likely be much diminished in comparison, to say the least.
Assuming Putin is not selling science fiction stories, his drone comment could refer to something related to the next-generation Shkval supercavitating torpedo equipped with remote guidance, not dissimilar to the way aerial drones are controlled. The 2nd Gen Skhval is said to be potentially capable of underwater max speeds of up to 348 mph, up from the earlier model’s 230 mph max speed.
The 1st gen Shkval is launched at about 50 knots, accelerates to 200 knots to cover distance very rapidly indeed, and then slows to 50 knots again when in striking range of it’s target, the latter being where the purported precision remote-controlled “drone” guidance system would logically kick in to home in on it’s target with precision. But it’s only useful from about 10 mile stand-off position, last I heard.
Finally, no drone that I am aware of is capable of more than a 500 lb bomb payload, but I suspect that tactical nukes might fit into such a form factor.
Maybe. But just a detail.
After reading this piece it’s hard to believe the same author wrote the following a while back:
From the current essay:
Cheap decoy warheads aren’t very useful if you’ve got zero to a mere handful of missiles to use them with. In my opinion those drone torpedoes aren’t being built to attack coastal cities, but instead naval targets.
Regarding the nuclear-powered cruise missiles, they DO appear to be insane. So either they’re some kind of bluff, or Mr. Lewis and I don’t have enough imagination to understand why they were created. And if one of them has crashed. the event must have been somewhere on the ocean, for a nuclear reactor smeared over several square miles of land would bound to have made the evening news.
So? Again, ignoring the main thrust and historic impact of this pivotal speech.
“NATO claims that the missile shield was not built against you but against Iran”.
Listen to Putin’s response in the documentary film, “Ich, Putin – Ein Portrait”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=izEANd_ehak
(Watch minutes 19:40-22:30)
in 2011 and 2012, German journalist and documentary filmmaker Hubert Seipel became the first Western journalist to accompany the Russian President Vladimir Putin for several months. The German public broadcast consortium ARD aired the documentary in February 2012.
Pretty sure Putin knows exactly what type of people he is dealing with in the west…so he has quietly done all he can to keep the west from trapping him into a major war or major escalation…he knows that only plays into the designs of the monstrous enemy that wants to destroy him…
I am personally very relieved to see that he has reestablished a new MAD balance…
I watched him outright laugh at a reporter who told him “these missile defense systems are against Iran, no really!” just astounding the difference between Putin and the likes of Trump or Pence or take your pick…
The US blustering and threatening nuclear first strikes is all about knowing that the US military is a bloated inept and strungout mess…cant even defeat the Taliban in a wide open sand fight…
“Washington’s recently composed Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) with the Armed Services Committee of the House of Representatives on February 6 […] does not fit well with the international Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in which it is agreed by almost every country in the world that the nuclear arms race should be halted and that all possible measures should be taken towards achievement of nuclear disarmament.
“But Washington’s notions of global nuclear disarmament are curiously ambivalent, as there is unconditional support for Israel’s highly developed nuclear weapons’ capabilities […]
“Washington now rejects the policies of ‘sole purpose’ (nuclear weapons to be used to deter only nuclear attacks) and ‘no first use’ (nuclear weapons only to be used if another state uses such weapons first). The message to China and Russia is that if the US considers there is a non-nuclear threat to its interests, then there could be a Pentagon nuclear strike. The example set to nuclear-armed nations such as India, Israel and Pakistan is unambiguous, in that the deterrence aspect of nuclear weapons has been superseded by what might be called ‘First Threat’, meaning that the more nuclear weapons that can be deployed by a country, the more assured will be its dominance. In the words of the State Department, ‘the declaratory policy of the United States [is] that we would consider the use of nuclear weapons in extreme circumstances.’
“The Pentagon has gone right back to the dark days described by Daniel Ellsberg in his memoir The Doomsday Machine. The Financial Times review summed up the threat of apocalypse by observing that ‘Most terrifying of all, Ellsberg discovered, any US attack, whether prompted by the outbreak of a real war or a malfunctioning system, would follow a stunningly inflexible plan. It would result in the indiscriminate obliteration of not only the Soviet Union but also China.’ And now the inflexibility is the Pentagon’s intention to develop and employ ‘low-yield’ nuclear weapons in the utterly mistaken belief that in some weird way an enemy against whom they are directed will refrain from taking maximum retaliatory action. ‘Low yield’ weapons do not contribute to deterrence. They add to the probability of worldwide fire and fury.
“A nuke is a nuke is a nuke. No country in the world is going to lie back and do nothing when a US bomber drops a ‘low-yield’ weapon. How could it possibly know that the attack is not part of a wider foray? Or that it will not be followed up by, say, a submarine-launched onslaught by mega-nukes directed at its cities? Ellsberg makes the point that nothing should be taken for granted. To make this a fundamental part of nuclear policy is lunacy.”
Racing Towards a Low-Yield Armageddon
By Brian Cloughley
https://www.counterpunch.org/2018/03/02/racing-towards-a-low-yield-armageddon/
Putin’s speech puts nyet to the idea that Russia would tolerate a low yield nuclear attack on itself, or any of it’s allies. For Russia, a nuclear attack of any size calls for a full response.
I think alot of people are missing what Putin is saying to the US…
1) Your first-strike platform is now obsolete…MAD is again assured to happen
2) ABM and missile defensive systems are also obsolete against new nuclear weapons…quit building them and surrounding our country with them…
The US doesnt need to escalate arms building in missile defense or first strike missions…Mutually Assured Destruction remains in balance…
I cant believe i live in a country that nuclear first strike plans are the new strategy…who the hell are we? even the nazis couldnt make this threat a reality….
regards
D
All bullies are hiding a core of fear in themselves. The USA is no different. Putin has called our bluff now, but the deep state has no other MO – it will just continue it’s empty threats ad nauseam, hoping there are a few who will still be intimidated by them, and really having no other plan B to replace their paper tiger farce.
Of course the US will be looking for some small nation to beat up on to vent it’s impotent fury. Maybe Venezuela?
I think they might be gonna deal a joker…and help israel take down Lebanon….
I suspect their first strike plans are still a go for Nkorea and Iran…Nuke em and sit back and see who flinches….monstrous arrogance…
regards
D
It’s not out of the question. When people are dangerously insane, it is hard to predict their behavior – they often don’t know themselves what they might do next. Some contemplating this situation pray, some cross their fingers, and some just admit that they don’t know what the madmen at the helm will do……….
Rob Dannenberg, former chief of the CIA’s Central Eurasia Division: “We need to recognize Putin is the arch enemy of the West… We need to recognize there is no negotiating with him. . . Russia’s behavior will not change until the regime is changed. That should be our focus and strategy.”
Mr. Rob is apparently ready to continue his promotion of the “democracy on the march” (see Afghanistan, Libya, Iraq, Syria, Ukraine…) This senescent weasel has forgotten that it was the most Christian Pres. Bush the lesser who made the US withdraw from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty. And were not they the CIA “people” that have been instrumental in bringing Ukrainian neo-Nazi to power in Kiev a few years ago? — Amazing how much the CIA is fond of Nazis, neo-Nazis, ISIS, Al Qaeda, and other “freedom fighters” for the “democracy on the march.”
It was Dannenberg and like him that have left the US open to Awan affair and to the numerous violations of the US Constitution by the security apparatus. He – and other Brennans and Muellers — love to split money with private contractors and they love the Lobby’s money. Of course Dannenberg et al. do not want to negotiate — what if the negotiations bring peace and mutual understanding? The senior-level brass wants good money and this needs an enemy. Where are the $6 trillion dollars that the Pentagon couldn’t account? The CIA certainly should know in whose pockets/on whose offshore accounts the money are. Should we ask Rob Dannenberg about the money?
Hiding their obscene amounts of money is one of the most obsessive burying activities of these international pirates. After all, money is POWER – which is their “PRECIOUS” (Lord of the Rings).
OUR RULERS HATE EVERYTHING EXCEPT POWER.