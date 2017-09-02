Russia-gate’s Totalitarian Style

Special Report: The New York Times is at it again, reporting unproven allegations about Russia as flat fact, while anyone who questions the Russia-gate groupthink faces ugly attacks, reports Robert Parry.
By Robert Parry
It is a basic rule from Journalism 101 that when an allegation is in serious doubt – or hasn’t been established as fact – you should convey that uncertainty to your reader by using words like “alleged” or “purportedly.” But The New York Times and pretty much the entire U.S. news media have abandoned that principle in their avid pursuit of Russia-gate.
When Russia is the target of an article, the Times typically casts aside all uncertainty about Russia’s guilt, a pattern that we’ve seen in the Times in earlier sloppy reporting about other “enemy” countries, such as Iraq or Syria, as well Russia’s involvement in Ukraine’s civil war. Again and again, the Times regurgitates highly tendentious claims by the U.S. government as undeniable truth.
So, despite the lack of publicly provided evidence that the Russian government did “hack” Democratic emails and slip them to WikiLeaks to damage Hillary Clinton and help Donald Trump, the Times continues to treat those allegations as flat fact.
For a while, the Times also repeated the false claim that “all 17 U.S. intelligence agencies” concurred in the Russia-did-it conclusion, a lie that was used to intimidate and silence skeptics of the thinly sourced Russia-gate reports issued by President Obama’s intelligence chiefs.
Only after two of those chiefs – Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and CIA Director John Brennan – admitted that the key Jan. 6 report was produced by what Clapper called “hand-picked” analysts from just three agencies, the Times was forced to run an embarrassing correction retracting the “17 agencies” canard.
But the Times then switched its phrasing to a claim that Russian guilt was a “consensus” of the U.S. intelligence community, a misleading formulation that still suggests that all 17 agencies were onboard without actually saying so – all the better to fool the Times readers.
The Times seems to have forgotten what one of its own journalists observed immediately after reading the Jan. 6 report. Scott Shane wrote: “What is missing from the public report is what many Americans most eagerly anticipated: hard evidence to back up the agencies’ claims that the Russian government engineered the election attack. … Instead, the message from the agencies essentially amounts to ‘trust us.’”
However, if that was the calculation of Obama’s intelligence chiefs – that proof would not be required – they got that right, since the Times and pretty much every other major U.S. news outlet has chosen to trust, not verify, on Russia-gate.
Dropping the Attribution
In story after story, the Times doesn’t even bother to attribute the claims of Russian guilt. That guilt is just presented as flat fact even though the Russian government denies it and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange says he did not get the emails from Russia or any other government.
Of course, it is possible the Russian government is lying and that some cut-outs were used to hide from Assange the real source of the emails. But the point is that we don’t know the truth and neither does The New York Times – and likely neither does the U.S. government (although it talks boldly about its “high confidence” in the evidence-lite conclusions of those “hand-picked” analysts).
And, the Times continues with this pattern of asserting as certain what is both in dispute and lacking in verifiable evidence. In a front-page Russia-gate story on Saturday, the Times treats Russian guilt as flat fact again. The online version of the story carried the headline: “Russian Election Hacking Efforts, Wider Than Previously Known, Draw Little Scrutiny.”
The Times’ article opens with an alarmist lede about voters in heavily Democratic Durham, North Carolina, encountering problems with computer rolls:
“Susan Greenhalgh, a troubleshooter at a nonpartisan election monitoring group, knew that the company that provided Durham’s software, VR Systems, had been penetrated by Russian hackers months before. ‘It felt like tampering, or some kind of cyberattack,’ Ms. Greenhalgh said about the voting troubles in Durham.”
The Times reported that Greenhalgh “knew” this supposed fact because she heard it on “a CNN report.”
If you read deeper into the story, you learn that “local officials blamed human error and software malfunctions — and no clear-cut evidence of digital sabotage has emerged, much less a Russian role in it.” But the Times clearly doesn’t buy that explanation, adding:
“After a presidential campaign scarred by Russian meddling, local, state and federal agencies have conducted little of the type of digital forensic investigation required to assess the impact, if any, on voting in at least 21 states whose election systems were targeted by Russian hackers, according to interviews with nearly two dozen national security and state officials and election technology specialists.”
But was the 2016 campaign really “scarred by Russian meddling”? For instance, the “fake news” hysteria of last fall was actually traced to young entrepreneurs who were exploiting the gullibility of Donald Trump’s supporters to get lots of “clicks” and thus make more ad revenue. The stories didn’t trace back to the Russian government. (Even the Times discovered that reality although it apparently has since been forgotten.)
‘Undermining’ American Democracy
The Jan. 6 report by those “hand-picked” analysts from CIA, FBI and the National Security Agency did tack on a seven-page appendix from 2012 that accused Russia’s RT network of seeking to undermine U.S. democracy. But the complaints were bizarre if not laughable, including the charge that RT covered the Occupy Wall Street protests, reported on the dangers of “fracking,” and allowed third-party presidential candidates to state their views after they were excluded from the two-party debate between Republican Mitt Romney and Democrat Barack Obama.
That such silly examples of “undermining” American democracy were even cited in the Jan. 6 report should have been an alarm bell to any professional journalist that the report was a classic case of biased analysis if not outright propaganda. But the report was issued amid the frenzy over the incoming Trump presidency when Democrats – and much of the mainstream media – were enlisting in the #Resistance. The Jan. 6 report was viewed as a crucial weapon to take out Trump, so skepticism was suppressed.
Because of that – and with Trump continuing to alarm many Americans with his erratic temperament and his coy encouragement of white nationalism – the flimsy Russian “hacking” case has firmed up into a not-to-be-questioned groupthink, as the Times story on Saturday makes clear:
“The assaults on the vast back-end election apparatus [i.e. voting rolls] … have received far less attention than other aspects of the Russian interference, such as the hacking of Democratic emails and spreading of false or damaging information about Mrs. Clinton. Yet the hacking of electoral systems was more extensive than previously disclosed, The New York Times found.”
In other words, even though there has been no solid proof of this “Russian interference” – either the “hacking of Democratic emails” or the “spreading of false or damaging information about Mrs. Clinton” – the Times reports those allegations as flat fact before extending the suspicions into the supposed “hacking of electoral systems” despite the lack of supporting evidence and in the face of counter-explanations from local officials. As far as the Times is concerned, the problem couldn’t be that some volunteer poll worker screwed up the software. No, it must be the dirty work of Russia! Russia! Russia!
The Times asserts that “Russian efforts to compromise American election systems … include combing through voter databases, scanning for vulnerabilities or seeking to alter data, which have been identified in multiple states.” Again, the Times does not apply words like “alleged”; it is just flat fact.
Uncertainty Acknowledged
Yet, oddly, the quote used to back up this key accusation acknowledges how little is actually known. The Times cites Michael Daniel, the cybersecurity coordinator in the Obama White House, as saying:
“We don’t know if any of the [computer] problems were an accident, or the random problems you get with computer systems, or whether it was a local hacker, or actual malfeasance by a sovereign nation-state. … If you really want to know what happened, you’d have to do a lot of forensics, a lot of research and investigation, and you may not find out even then.’”
Which is exactly the point: as far as we know from the public record, no U.S. government forensics have been done on the Russian “hacking” allegations, period. Regarding the “hack” of the Democratic National Committee’s emails, the FBI did not secure the computers for examination but instead relied on the checkered reputation of a private outfit called Crowdstrike, which based much of its conclusion on the fact that Russian lettering and a reference to a famous Russian spy were inserted into the metadata. Why the supposedly crack Russian government hackers would be so sloppy has never been explained. It also could not be excluded that these insertions were done deliberately to incriminate the Russians.
Without skepticism, the Times accepts that there is some secret U.S. government information that should bolster the public’s confidence about Russian guilt, but none of that evidence is spelled out, other than ironically to say what the Russians weren’t doing.
The Times cited the Jan. 6 report’s determination that “The Russians shied away from measures that might alter the ‘tallying’ of votes, … a conclusion drawn from American spying and intercepts of Russian officials’ communications and an analysis by the Department of Homeland Security, according to the current and former government officials.”
But this seems to be the one U.S. government conclusion that the Times doubts, i.e., a finding of Russian innocence on the question of altering the vote count.
Again accepting as flat fact all the other U.S. government claims about Russia, the Times writes: “Apart from the Russian influence campaign intended to undermine Mrs. Clinton and other Democratic officials, the impact of the quieter Russian hacking efforts at the state and county level has not been widely studied.”
There’s, of course, another rule from Journalism 101: that when there is a serious accusation, the accused is afforded a meaningful chance to dispute the allegation, but the Times lengthy article ignores that principle, too. The Russian government and WikiLeaks do not get a shot at knocking down the various allegations and suspicions.
Deep-seated Bias
The reality is that the Times has engaged in a long pattern of anti-Russia prejudice going back a number of years but escalating dramatically since 2013 when prominent neoconservatives began to target Russia as an obstacle to their agendas of “regime change” in Syria and “bomb-bomb-bombing” Iran.
By September 2013, the neocons were targeting Ukraine as what neocon National Endowment for Democracy president Carl Gershman deemed the “biggest prize” and an important step toward an even bigger prize, neutralizing or ousting Russian President Vladimir Putin.
When neocon U.S. officials, such as Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland and Sen. John McCain, encouraged a coup that overthrew Ukraine’s elected President Viktor Yanukovych, the Times served as a cheerleader for the coup-makers even though the violence was spearheaded by neo-Nazis and extreme Ukrainian nationalists.
When ethnic Russians in eastern Ukraine and Crimea resisted the Feb. 22, 2014 coup, the Times collaborated with the State Department in presenting this rejection of an unconstitutional transfer of power as a “Russian invasion.”
For instance, on April 21, 2014, the Times led its print editions with an investigative story using photos provided by the coup regime and the State Department to supposedly show that fighters inside Ukraine had previously been photographed inside Russia, except that the two key photographs were both taken inside Ukraine, forcing the Times to run a half-hearted retraction two days later.
Here is the tortured way the Times treated that embarrassing lapse in its journalistic standards: “A packet of American briefing materials … asserts that the photograph was taken in Russia. The same men are also shown in photographs taken in Ukraine. Their appearance in both photographs was presented as evidence of Russian involvement in eastern Ukraine.
“The packet was later provided by American officials to The New York Times, which included that description of the group photograph in an article and caption that was published on Monday. The dispute over the group photograph cast a cloud over one particularly vivid and highly publicized piece of evidence.”
In other words, U.S. officials hand-fed the Times this “scoop” on a Russian “invasion” and the Times swallowed it whole. But the Times never seems to learn any lessons from its credulous approach to whatever the U.S. government provides. You might have thought that the Times’ disgraceful performance in pushing the Iraq-WMD story in 2002 would have given the newspaper pause, but its ideological biases apparently win out every time.
Two Birds, One Stone
In the case of the Russian “hacking” stories, the anti-Russia bias is compounded by an anti-Trump bias, a two-fer that has overwhelmed all notions of journalistic principles not only at the Times but at other mainstream news outlets and many liberal/progressive ones which want desperately to see Trump impeached and view Russia-gate as the pathway to that outcome.
So, while there was almost no skepticism about the Jan. 6 report by those “hand-picked” analysts – even though the report amounts only to a series of “we assess” this and “we assess” that, i.e,, their opinions, not facts – there has been a bubbling media campaign to discredit a July 24 memo by the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity.
The memo, signed by 17 members of the group including former NSA technical director for world geopolitical and military analysis William Binney, challenged the technological possibility of Russian hackers extracting data over the Internet at the speed reflected in one of the posted documents.
After The Nation published an article by Patrick Lawrence about the VIPS memo (a story that we re-posted at Consortiumnews.com), editor Katrina vanden Heuvel came under intense pressure inside the liberal magazine to somehow repudiate its findings and restore the Russia-gate groupthink.
Outside pressure also came from a number of mainstream sources, including Washington Post blogger Eric Wemple, who interviewed Nation columnist Katha Pollitt about the inside anger over Lawrence’s story and its citation by Trump defenders, a development which upset Pollitt: “These are our friends now? The Washington Times, Breitbart, Seth Rich truthers and Donald Trump Jr.? Give me a break. It’s very upsetting to me. It’s embarrassing.”
However, in old-fashioned journalism, our reporting was intended to inform the American people and indeed the world as fully and fairly as possible. We had no control over how the information would play out in the public domain. If our information was seized upon by one group or another, so be it. It was the truthfulness of the information that was important, not who cited it.
A Strange Attack
But clearly inside The Nation, Pollitt and others were upset that the VIPS memo had undercut the Russia-gate groupthink. So, in response to this pressure, vanden Heuvel solicited an attack on the VIPS memo by several dissident members of VIPS and she topped Lawrence’s article with a lengthy editor’s note.
Strangely, this solicited attack on the VIPS memo cites as its “first” point that the Jan. 6 intelligence report did not explicitly use the word “hack,” but rather “cyber operation,” adding: “This could mean via the network, the cloud, computers, remote hacking, or direct data removal.”
That uncertainty about how the emails were extracted supposedly undercut the VIPS argument that the download speeds prohibited the possibility of a “hack,” but this pretense that the phrase “cyber operation” isn’t referring to a “hack” amounts to a disingenuous word game. After all, senior U.S. intelligence officials, including former FBI Director James Comey, have stated under oath and in interviews with major news outlets that they were referring to a “hack.”
These officials also have cited the Crowdstrike analysis of the DNC “hack” as support for their analysis, and Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta has described how he was the victim of a “spear-phishing” scam that allowed his emails to be hacked.
After all these months of articles about the Russian “hack,” it seems a bit late to suddenly pretend no one was referring to a “hack” – only after some seasoned experts concluded that a “hack” was not feasible. Despite the latest attacks, the authors of the VIPS memo, including former NSA technology official Binney, stand by their findings.
However, when the cause is to demonize Russia and/or to unseat Trump, apparently any sleight of hand or McCarthyistic smear is permissible.
In Post blogger Wemple’s article about The Nation’s decision to undercut the VIPS memo, he includes some nasty asides against Russia scholar Stephen Cohen, who happens to be Katrina vanden Heuvel’s husband.
In a snide tone, Wemple describes Cohen as providing “The soft-glove treatment of Russian President Vladimir Putin,” calling it Cohen’s “specialty.”
Wemple also repeats the canard about “a consensus finding of the U.S. intelligence community” when we have known for some time that the Jan. 6 report was the work of those “hand-picked” analysts from three agencies, not a National Intelligence Estimate that would reflect the consensus view of all 17 agencies and include dissents.
What is playing out here – both at The New York Times and across the American media landscape – is a totalitarian-style approach toward any challenge to the groupthink on Russia-gate.
Even though the Obama administration’s intelligence chiefs presented no public evidence to support their “assessments,” anyone who questions their certainty can expect to be smeared and ridiculed. We must all treat unverified opinions as flat fact.
Investigative reporter Robert Parry broke many of the Iran-Contra stories for The Associated Press and Newsweek in the 1980s. You can buy his latest book, America’s Stolen Narrative, either in print here or as an e-book (from Amazon and barnesandnoble.com).
Truly we are approaching a Totalitarian Culture due to oligarchy control of mass media and government, and again Mr. Parry provides us an essential counterpoint to the propaganda.
Those who would like to petition the NYT to make Robert Parry their senior editor may do so here:
https://www.change.org/p/new-york-times-bring-a-new-editor-to-the-new-york-times?recruiter=72650402&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink
While Mr. Parry may prefer independence, and we all know the NYT ownership makes it unlikely, and the NYT may try to ignore it, it is instructive to them that intelligent readers know better journalism when they see it. A petition demonstrates the concerns of a far larger number of potential or lost subscribers.
Personally, I would like to see someone make a list of the major owners & editors of the NYT as well as the other major U.S. media (include the Guardian and the NYT Paris edition) and see to it that they receive every article Parry writes plus a few of his key ones from the past like the Ukraine series. Some won’t read them, but those that do might wake up and influence their biases.
Actually, Pierre, it would be nice to know just who they are and what links they have to the deep state. I don’t believe all these once great news outlets would all have the same warped ideology unless they were being ‘guided’ by an unseen hand.
If the Russian interference in our election is “fake news”, then why has Trump and his admin risked crossing the line on obstruction of justice? Why have they lied and covered up about firing FBI Director Comey, and/or their meeting with Russians? There also is substantial proof of Trump engaging in money laundering. No one buys a home with substantial deferred maintenance, for 3X its market value, in 2008, following the “Great Recession”: http://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/why-did-a-russian-pay-95m-to-buy-trumps-palm-beach-mansion/.
Trump doing business/money laundering with the Russian mob is no different than him doing business with the US mob. Does that mean that the US gov is cahoots with Trump inc.? I have no use for Trump, but I have even less use for lying press and intel personnel. To continue to believe in the ‘Russians did it’ crap at this point, points to bias and not intelligence or common sense. VIPS has stated that the so-called Russian tampering never happened, no more that the so-called Russian hacking of DNC, which turned out to be an inside job. But who would know that if one had to go by the bought and paid for MSM? If one had to make an inference, go after Hillary in connection with the Uranium deal. The Russian crap is a red herring to continue to undermine Trump, which is overkill as Trump is doing a fine job of it all by himself.
It is more than doubtful that Trump’s statements towards Comey in the Flynn case constitute anything even remotely close to “obstruction of justice” other than in a totalitarian state. Other than many statements of Clapper, Hillary Clinton, and Loretta Lynch, the statements about meetings with Russians (which are not illegal at all) were at best inaccurate, but no open lies (in the Clapper case before the Senate, and Obama chose to obstruct justice by exonerating lying Clapper). In fact, there is not even a substantial suspicion about Trump engaging in money laundering so far. And the buyer was no “Russian government official”, and even the Seattle Times admits that the buyer eventually made a profit from his purchase. Why he overpaid, who knows? Maybe he was cheating the Russian fiscus. Billionaires do that, at times.
So I see nothing than fake news, and conspiracy theories.
But nothing of all that blunder invalidates any of the arguments Robert Parry, or the VIPS, did present. So this is nothing than “whataboutism”, and poor one.
It’s not just what he said abount Comey, and it’s not just that he asked Comey to stop the investigation, before he fired him, and it’s not just that he fired Comey, and it’s not just that Pence lied about why Comey was fired, and it’s not just that Trump admitted on television that he fired Comey over Russia, and it’s not just that he wanted other intelligence officials to stop the Russian investigation, and it’s not just he leaned on Sessions, and it’s not just that he spent 150M taxpayer money on a fireworks show in Syria, without any strategic coherence and/or consequence (other than trying to distract attention from the Russian investigation and try to prove he’s not in bed w/Russia), and it’s not just that he laid down in Syria, and it’s not just that Manifort ran his campaign, and said he was glad when Putin sent 700 US employees packing…it’s the whole pattern that constitutes the need for an investigation. All these events happened in front of everyone’s eyes, so 1) An investigation is warranted and 2) Generally when their is this much smoke there is also a fire. As far as money laundering and other legalities or illegalities let’s pat patience and the AG of New York and Mueller develop their case.
My money is on guilty on all the obvious counts, and much more than just the obvious. So much lying, story telling, and covering up. Then there are all the conflicts of interest, and no tax returns.
Look at the guys cabinet! Mercers and Kochs put Trump in office, but they have sound reasons: Kochs want to bring their Canadian tar sands to Houston, to ship out to China, and don’t care if people lose their drinking water along the way, or Houston blows up. Everything Trump has done so far benefits them. Mercers want to win their 7B tax case with the government, for their firm, and continue trading stocks, while having key operatives in the oval office. He’s in line to get a big tax break from Trump too. What does Robert Perry have to say about this?
So you want more war in Syria?If you think any dealings with Russia is treason and if they are our enemy I hope you have the decency to enlist if a hot war comes. Lastly the diplomat expulsion in Moscow didn’t happen in a vacuum. We expelled their diplomats first and we put sanctions on them. How can we have the nerve to expect to be able to have more diplomats in Russia then Russian diplomats in the US.
Is it proper or patriotic for the POTUS to thank Russia for reducing our budget?
I think Mr. Parry would agree that we need an objective investigation, and not the presumption of guilt that me have now. Mr. Comey and others in the FBI accepted Crowdstrike’s investigation of the DNC server despite the fact that the CFO, Dmitri Alperovitch is a board member on the anti-Russian think tank The Atlantic Council. Therefore this is not an objective investigation. Such an investigation would explore dissenting views offered by VIPS and the Seth Rich case. Furthermore, an independent unbiased investigation would not site as evidense RT reporting on Occupy Wall Street. I mean this is Iraq WMDs 2.0. There has never been any doubt that Trump has shady dealings with Russian oligarchs, perhaps he doesn’t want these dealings to be revealed. Perhaps he knows that it doesn’t matter if he is guilty of collusion, that when the groupthink says it is true (like with WMDs) than it is and it doesn’t matter what the facts are. In the end the president had the right to fire Mr. Comey and Trump also said he was frustrated about the illegal leaks and that Mr. Comey would not investigate these leaks even though he asked. The point is Trump had plenty of reason to want to rid of Comey, related to the “Russia thing,” which do not necessarily indicate his guilt.
John I agree that Trump is beholden to the 1%, but if we are going to begin to hold politicians accountable for how their business ties are subverting our democracy, then we should first take a hard look within our own borders. What the Podesta emails showed was that Goldman Sachs delivered a list of cabinet appointees for Obama after he won the ’08 election and Obama then followed their command.
I think we need to avoid this binary way of thinking, that if you dispute the witch hunt against Trump then you are his friend or his supporter. Or as I see on this site, when there is a negative article on Trump, the response is “At least he is not Clinton!” They were both awful, and the American people and the world are the victims of a failure in all major institutions, political, media, military, and ecomonic.
We need to remember there is an objective reality and to ignore this because we believe that impeaching Trump is the only thing that matters is to fool ourselves in the extreme. Let’s remember that prior to Trump we were already on a course of the planet’s destruction either by way of conventional/nuclear warfare or climate dysfunction.
Correction: Dmitri Alporovitch is the CTO at Crowdstrike., not the CFO. Considering the material being investigated this only makes the arguement of bias even more clear.
Generally when their is this much smoke there is also a fire. lol
Since Bill and Hillary Clinton left the White House in 2001, they have turned political fame into a personal fortune, raking in more than $240 million, according to a FORBES analysis of 15 years of their tax returns.
How do two public servants and charity operators accumulate this kind of cash? What do they make, what industry are they in? There might be some smoke over at the Trump camp, meanwhile there is a Fukushima style meltdown on the Democrat side. The Democrat scam logic goes like this.
1] If Hillary loses the election, that will punishment enough – no investigation or prosecution. *Trump-Russia investigation is a fail safe.
2] If Hillary wins the election, Loretta Lynch & James Comey will be heading the DOJ & FBI, and won’t investigate or prosecute themselves.
Message to the American people: If you are a Democrat, you can break whatever laws you like when running for President, win or lose, there will be no consequences as we control the MSM, FBI & DOJ.
Clan on, Clap off the Clapper. I could not resist ;)
It you had been reading carefully the series of articles in CN concerning Russia-Gate you would have come to the conclusion that the Russia-Gate issue and Trump’s dealings with Russian oligarchs are two separate issues. Russia-Gate was centered around the alleged Russian interference in the American election with particular regard to the Wikileaks e-mails that revealed embarrassing manipulations by the DNC to get Hillary Clinton nominated in the Democratic primary. The accusation charged that the revelations were based on a dubious Russian hack whereas the VIPS report proved that it was a leak. The accusation was an obvious canard to begin with, since it deflected from the real threat to the electoral process posed by the DNC’s blatant rigging(about which there appears to be NO investigation). What Trump did in his real estate dealings with some Russian oligarch is of NO relevance to this issue. For that matter you might as well investigate any U.S. congressman(pick one at random)and you’re likely to find influence peddling and a quid pro quo of much greater threat to the electoral process. I suggest you go back to CN’s archives and read carefully, unless of course, you’re a troll with a mission to disrupt the website.
Incidentally, the above remarks should in no way be interpreted as a defense of Trump’s self-serving actions. My low opinion of him hasn’t changed, but when he’s attacked for the wrong reasons he tends to rise above his assailants.
Bob, Thank you for your comment, you really got to the meat of the issue, especially when you mention there is no investigation into the DNC’s blatant rigging. Amazing that we spend all our time talking about a scandal with no physical evidence while ignoring another scandal where the evidence was published in Wikileaks. The misdirection campaign by the DNC has been effective in convincing people that Russia gave us Trump, when really it was the DNC by rigging the process for the wrong candidate.
And it is a very poor relection on the state of affairs, that you felt the need to clarify that you are not defending Trump. But that is the world we live in
Thanks Homer,…I didn’t mean to lay into Robert. Sometimes It’s hard to tell when someone is a troll and even when they are I think it’s important to keep the language civil. His subsequent remarks indicate he may simply have had misgivings about Trump which I share but I can’t help from getting annoyed when Russia-gate is conflated with the DNC’s heinous conduct.
You have no point, just the same sort of list of nothings that go nowhere:
Those investigations are proceeding, despite having found nothing in a full year, so you have no point there.
The absurd notion of a “meeting with Russians” has been long debunked: no evidence of any political deals.
If there were evidence of money laundering, there would be charges by now.
The truth is, Mr. Golden, that you prefer the zionist Pence if you can’t have the zionist Clinton.
Isn’t Trump what you would call a “zionist” too, or is he lying when he gloats over his friendship with Israel?
Because he is afraid the investigation will lead to real crimes like tax evasion and money laundering, which seems to be what is happening now.
Aren’t lying on federal disclosure forms, obstruction of justice, and false statements under under oath “real crimes” too? What about conflicts of interest? Money laundering? Being compromised? What about gross negligence?
Leslie:
Real crimes. You jest.
The real crimes are the “pay-for-play” schemes, regime building, fiat currency and debt creation, CIA’s role in drug smuggling, facisim, etc. all of which are contorted and obfuscated by a corrupt MSM controlled by the same.
Cognitive dissonance, anyone? Or are you spewing counter propaganda?
Let’s look at debt creation. This has been the Republican blueprint since 1980, when our national debt, income, and wealth inequality started to grow, by leaps and bounds. It’s a very simple formula. You reduce taxes and government revenue, increase defense spending, and start wars. To the extent you can’t drop the rates on the .01% and 1% fast enough, you create a lot of tax loopholes.
Yes, Trump wants to follow this blueprint too. However he has only been able to cut environmental regulations. The Kochs stand to benefit bigly, from Keystone, and he got some big donations from pipeline and coal industry too, but this is how R’s shift the tax burden on the rest of us. Take deregulated Houston for example. The Texas Governor estimates 200 billion to “rebuild”. Trump wants a corporate flat tax of 15%, so who is going to pay the 200B? Or maybe they will just add it to the debt? Either way, it is a tax. Not as big of a tax as the Iraq War (6 T) or the Great Recession (20T), but let’s blame Obama for all that. Here we go again…
“…why has Trump and his admin risked crossing the line on obstruction of justice? Why have they lied and covered up about firing FBI Director Comey, and/or their meeting with Russians?”
It turns out that there are solid and compelling explanations for every specific allegation that has been hurled against the wall by the anti-Trump media. You perception that Trump has lied and covered up regarding his Russian connections is a total media construct and without basis in actual reality. Do billionaires routinely break all kinds of laws and engage in unsavory and malfeasant activity? Of course they do, but this is a far cry from the allegations of collusion with a foreign government to rig an election.
Robert, when my wife first heard about the Russian home buyer buying Donald Trump’s place in Florida for 3 times what Trump had paid for it originally, she thought it outrageous also. That was until I reminded her, of how our place in Florida that we purchased back in 2009 after the ‘Great Recession’, and of how we paid 90k for it, that’s how bad the market had crashed back then, but over the years our Florida property has now a market value of 230k. She said, but we didn’t sell it to a Russian with strings attached. Then I said, and what were those strings attached too. Then she smiled, and said, I just don’t like Trump.
Robert, I will tell you what I told my wife, go ahead and hate Trump all you want, but leave the Russians out of it. Even my doubting wife, has come around to realize that this constant MSM barrage of implications made against Trump over Russia-Gate is lacking of any real evidence. I seriously don’t believe that Putin was behind any election fraud scheme to unbalance our U.S. Democracy. Trump may have done something with some Russian oligarchs, but still Robert even at best to prosecute Trump we still need evidence. To be honest Robert, this Russia-Gate witch hunt is a smokeless fire, and where there’s no smoke there is no fire.
Keep posting comments Robert, because we Americans should talk this out. We don’t have to see everything eye to eye, and who knows what influences we may all have on each other, but we need to keep speaking our minds, and we seriously need to calmly debate, and not hate each other, as we all travel along this rugged road. Joe
Hi Joe. He, and others (unfortunately from my side of the political aisle) play right into the hands of the war criminals and oligarchs who lust for war with Russia, to destroy any alternative to the unstoppable failure of the we$tern financial system. They see it is Game-Over for them so the oligarchs select for another DarkAge and massive die-off, rather than collapsing into permanent defeat and leaving the World Stage to the Eurasian Quarter.
No one is lusting for a war with Russia. That would only end in mutually assured destruction.
Well said Joe.Spoken like a true humanitarian and I hope representative of many Americans.On another note Joe, you are lucky that your wife did finally see the light of Russia gate .Mine still refuses and I am afraid she never will .Makes for a lot of quiet times.
Joe, the Florida property was one example. The majority of Trump condos have been sold to shell corporations, and or Russians who would not qualify for a loan.
Joe, please read this article, and allow your wife to read it too: https://newrepublic.com/article/143586/trumps-russian-laundromat-trump-tower-luxury-high-rises-dirty-money-international-crime-syndicate
If Awan Affair is the greatest breach in national cybersecurity, then why Wasserman Shultz is not in a federal prison yet? Why such a slow pace of investigating the Seth Rich death? Why Mueller, known for his incompetence, is in charge of any investigation at all? http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/conflicts-of-interest-and-ethics-robert-mueller-and_us_5936a148e4b033940169cdc8
Why none of the US war criminals who had agitated successfully for the illegal Iraq war has been executed? ($6 trillions and counting)
Why Obama and Clinton, both guilty of war crimes in Libya and Syria, are not in prison for the crimes against humanity?
You could add, GWB and Cheney, to your wondering why they aren’t in The Hague for crimes against humanity. There is a reason populism is rising in this country – we don’t trust the news agencies or Washington politicians. In Washington, they put together a congressional panel to question a perceived guilty party, but nothing ever happens. Even if the person lies under oath. Nothing happens.
It doesn’t matter which political party is running the show. It’s a giant fraud held together by lots of propaganda.
As Robert points out, real journalism in Washington would destroy the frauds we see daily on the news. Why can’t journalists question politicians about their donors? If you’re asking a politician about health care, don’t you think it’s pertinent to know how much they’re being bribed by the healthcare lobby in all its forms?
If you want a legitimate investigation in Washington, you bring in someone from the outside who isn’t part of the revolving door.
As far as I’m concerned, the whole Washington Establishment is a fraud. However, it doesn’t make me “anti-government”. Without a strong independent central government, Oligarchs will rule this country. Like it does now.
Because as Bush I said back in 2-2-’91, on NBC news, “what we say, goes”; like, they’re above the law. There’s a whole shitload of them that should be serving life terms in a federal supermax. But then whose going to be the ones to get the whole ball rolling? We average folks just have to accept this fucked up mess the best we can, I’m just hoping they don’t cut my SS disability.
A new litmus test I have for purportedly liberal-left-progressive writers and commentators (we already know the centrist, neo-con Stephanopopolis and McCain sycophant types are already heavily on board the dangerous group-think): Do they reflexively fall for the military-Zio-media industrial complex’s narrative about it essentially being a done deal that the Kremlin “hacked” or otherwise interfered in the ’16 election. Even if they give it a subtle passing mention that ostensibly lends real credibility to the propaganda talking points, they’re immediately suspect in my book. I’m taking names and will never forget those who knuckled under when needed most.
Yes, the 2016 election was Israel-gate; the cover-up is fake news of “Russia-gate” drowning out the truth.
Clinton’s top ten donors were all zionists, the DNC is exclusively zionist, and zionists control nearly all mass media, both directly and via ad agencies and corporate advertisers. The sole reason for US wars in the Mideast is zionist bribes to Congress and zionist control of mass media. The evidence is copious, whereas there is no evidence at all for the fake news about Russia. The absence of Israel-gate stories is a litmus test of zionist control of media and commentators.
The failure to end zionist corruption is treason by the US political gangs of both parties, and the failure to report Israel-gate is treason of the zionist mass media. They are the enemies of America, the tyrants posing with the flag, stealing our taxes, and lying daily to the people of the United States..
I guess Exxon-Mobil, Chevron, American defense contractors and Cheney are Zionists too? No wonder you are incensed about the Iraq War. That 6 T spent +++ all went to help the Jews? Or none of it went to help the Jews. Exactly how were they helped? Exactly who will profit from Iraq’s oil? Do some basic research. The last time I checked the USA was predominantly a Christian country. Maybe your crusade was as misplaced as the Bush-Cheney war?
You ignore all of the evidence, Mr. Golden, but few readers here are so naive.
You don’t know that the goal of Israel to break the Iran/Iraq/Syria/Lebanon “crescent” was served by the Iraq II war, as well as the war in Syria?
You don’t know that zionist Wolfowitz appointed zionist agents Perl, Wurmser, and Feith to DIA/CIA/NSA to fake up WMD “evidence?
You don’t know that US oil companies got no special deals on oil from Iraq afterward?
You don’t know that US policy does not reflect population proportions of major religions?
At best you have not done “basic research” beyond propaganda sources that agree with you.
Great analysis. What I resent is being branded an anti-Semite for having the temerity to point out much of what you astutely address in your post. Or if they don’t reflexively brand one an anti-Semite they deem one an obsessive who’s suffering from tunnel vision or myopia for dwelling on the overwhelming power of the Zionist Power Configuration in America.
Yes, the notion of anti-semitism is aggressive propaganda because
1. Semites include Arab as well as Jewish groups, so the term is incorrect;
2. no other group that demands a special word for discrimination against itself, and then pretends that it is a unique phenomenon not susceptible to rational analysis, but only their pronunciations;
3. zionists use this unique term to denounce anyone who will not agree to their demands for privileges;
4. there is no racism in denouncing zionists as the racists they truly are.
Their claim of a right to an empire in the mideast is absurd, because:
1. there are no more living survivors of the Jewish disasters of WWII to gain thereby;
2. a Jewish homeland was not a sensible method of helping Jewish survivors;
3. Palestine was the worst place in the world to choose for a Jewish homeland, due to opposition;
4. no one deserves an empire, even when their ancestors had one there;
5. everyone’s ancestors had empires there, as there were doubtless thousands of empires there in the million or so years in which all of our ancestors migrated through N Africa from our common origins in SE Africa;
Their claims to special privileges in the US seek:
1. to control US foreign policy to dump money on Israel as “aid”;
2. to control US mass media so that nearly everyone accepts zionist lies about the Mideast and special privileges;
3. to control nearly every US politician through bribes, like those of the top ten donors to Clinton;
4. to rent the US military for nothing to kill millions of innocents in the Mideast to benefit themselves;
5. to terminate democracy in the US for the advantage of one of the most racist groups in history.
Just wondering,is there semitic lineage with Khazars ?
Sam F,… thanks for a well founded articulation of the facts. I guess my original hunch was correct…R.G. must be a troll.
The ruse to presume you are only talking about Jews as zionists i.e. “I guess Exxon-Mobil, Chevron, American defense contractors and Cheney are Zionists too?” is an obvious trap meant to infer anti-semitism.
Yes, great analysis. But I must add what is perhaps the main reason for our involvement in the Middle East which aligns with some objectives of with the Zionist state. Namely, control.
When Nixon unilaterally cancelled convertibility of the US dollar to gold, he established oil as the foundation of the US dollar (“petrodollars”). Control over oil trade became Washington’s #1 foreign policy objective.
The original US invasion of Afghanistan can perhaps be credited with the US losing a major pipeline project. Likewise, the number of US military engagements in the Middle East and other oil producing regions sharply increased. Petrodollars have become the basis for US domination over the global financial system – forcing countries to buy dollars to purchase oil on the international market. In turn, this provides the US with a financial profit while worldwide demand for US dollars is held high allowing the US to refinance its debt at very low interest rates as well as export inflation.
[As an aside, the petrodollar was one of the enabling factors of modern finance – it extended the tail of the yield curve beyond 30 years or so by including the oil assets (long term leases, etc.) of western multinational oil corporations. By extending the tail to 100 years+, this served to provide additional stability to short- and intermediate-term systemic shocks].
While I am not an economist, I see no basis for the notion of the “petrodollar” for several reasons:
1. Oil is not a medium of exchange, nor held in reserve against currency demands;
2. Producers of all products can invest their money where they please, so the dollar’s exchange rate is no more dependent upon oil than other commodities;
3. The US can buy oil from whomever has it, like everyone else, and we do not get lower pricing;
4. Venezuela and Indonesia do not dictate US policies although very large producers of oil;
5. The “petrodollar” notion is raised by zionists and the MIC for zionist demands, not other policies;
6. If DC really wanted control of oil it would have invaded Saudi Arabia instead of Iraq.
So I presume that US oil companies want to protect specific contracts but not US interests.
(7) US policy has opposed the major Shiite oil producers (Iran, Iraq, etc.).
What if the U.S. Government were to nationalize the oil industry, and the defense industry, to pay down the national debt?
A very interesting idea, which would help obstruct oligarchy control of Congress.
We also need to isolate the mass media and election funding from economic control.
“the 2016 election was Israel-gate” — the perfect summation
It is a big problem for Western governance to be sure .You have spelled it out very well .And for those that would jump on the anti Semitic card right away ,zionists are not only of the Judaic faith , there are plenty of so-called christians that are just as rabid.Dual citizenship should be outlawed just like all the free trips to Israel for the congress critters .
Senatorial and congress seats should be on a 2 term basis only .At least then it would harder to be bought.
It has rarely happened that a rich country will die of stupidity. The US will be among the first.
It looks like it. It is sad that the EU and among them my country gladly follow suit.
Fact:
1. The Democratic Party interfered in their election process to have Mrs Clinton elected. No one seems bothered.
2. The US state and media with all their resources have spent a year trying to prove Russian interference and come up with nada.
This at least is what it looks like.
DEAR MARTIN OF SWEDEN:
How many readers know that in Sweden Sweden it is the party
that nominates the candidate for Prime Minister and other
Ministers?
Variations of this process can be found in many (a majority) of other
European nations.
The result re: the nomination of Hillary Clinton in 2016 would
have been basically the same.
—Peter Loeb, Boston, MA, USA
Fact, never mentioned, there are two classes of people in the US, those that are above the law and those that are. To break it down further, there are two more classes; those that can afford to pay for a good defense and those that end up in our prisons, in a revolving door of perpetual in and out of incarceration. So, when one enters the system, when they get out there’s no way to find gainful employment and resort to crime to live. That’s the US “justice” system; there’s never any real correctional means that will allow them to be ‘real’ members of society.
There’s no way to edit, in the first line the second ‘are’ should read; are not
Yes, and those that “are” write the laws.
Mr. Parry opens his piece with “It is a basic rule from Journalism 101 that when an allegation is in serious doubt – or hasn’t been established as fact – you should convey that uncertainty to your reader by using words like “alleged” or “purportedly.” But The New York Times and pretty much the entire U.S. news media have abandoned that principle in their avid pursuit of Russia-gate.”
Of course they have because their intent is not to present accurate information but to persuade. Allen Dulles must be smiling in his grave.
Mr. Trump and his admin can well afford legal defense, and are innocent until proven guilty. As POTUS he is also subject to impeachment. FYI, it has been only members of his own party and/or administration that have authorized the investigations. If these members think crimes have been committed, they are in a position to impeach him, and should, if the evidence warrants it. The R’s tried to impeach Clinton for lying about a blow job – an apparent crime without a victim. The things they are investigating about Trump present clear and present dangers to all Americans. No one wants to be robbed, cheated, and/or compromised.
As so must Edward Bernays , the father of propaganda , must be smiling also.
With the occasional exception of an engaging feature piece (i.e., a fairly recent NYT Magazine “celebrity” profile of the excellent and dynamic actor Michael K. Williams or more recently a riveting and well-reported news feature on the dramatic rise of syphilis in America’s heroin/opioid heartland), the NY Times has long since largely abdicated its journalistic obligation to conscientiously and fairly report and analyze the news of the day. From its Iraq WMD misreporting to its Ukraine untruths to the current no-end-in-sight PutinPutinPutin waterboarding of The Trump, it has become an unreadable, unreliable and irresponsible propaganda delivery device. Kudos to Robert Parry and others (alas not enough of them), for continually calling the NY Times out for its journalistic malpractice…
And thank god that most of the time the NY Times gets things right, and fulfills it’s obligations under the 1st amendment, while government does its work. Where would be be without any transparency?
What was the obligation when the Times shilled for the phony rationalizations that brought forth the immoral and devastatingly damaging invasion and occupation of Iraq?
You are spreading infantile complacency for the zionist propaganda rag, seeking gains as a zionist.
Assuming the heated, outraged tons of Russian “hacking” is true, WHAT did they DO with it?
AT 84 I may have poor reading comprehension, but the only actual claim I’ve heard is the dirty ruskies reported the truths of US lies and conniving, otherwise known as ‘whistleblowing’.
Clearly cause to nuke ’em…
Man, at 84 you have a lot more on the ball than most of the rest of America.
It’s called understanding history, and defending and improving our democracy. This is something people should want to do, at any age. Do you have children? Grand children? If so, I am sure you desire they live in a democracy, and have the right to have fair elections?
The subversion of representative government in the United States has nothing to do with the exposure of DNC in all its glorious machinations. Representatives government has (notice the past tense) been subverted by bribery, by the outlandish allowance of the unlimited use of big money power to game the entire system of campaign finance. On issue after issue it can readily be shown that what is “represented” in the halls of government has nothing to do with the wishes of general public constituencies, but is rather heavily tilted towards the interests of monied power-brokers. Legislation or policy is often virtually written by the lobbyists or financed think tanks and rubber-stamped by the bought-and-paid-for shills we refer to as Congress.
It should also be brought to your attention, Robert, that the process of voter registration and voting and vote tabulation has also been badly subverted to the point that we can’t even depend on voter access, voter rights, and accurate “counting” of votes. So where is this “democracy” you speak of?
The point of the NYT article on Durham is not that the Russians did it. That’s the bait. The point is that forensic analyses should be done in a number of questionable jurisdictions, and everything possible must be done to secure elections going forward. Voter purging was done in NC well before the election with Kobach’s algorithm. That voters were further suppressed by hacked e-poll books is not unimaginable. And it’s not clear it was the Russians.
Personally, I think purged voters should be notified. If someone is missing from the poll books, they should vote provisional AND be counted. And paper ballots — hand-marked, hand-counted in presence of reps of all parties at the polling place and again at vote central — are the most reliable.
But if it takes ‘the Russians did it’ to bring an outcry for decent election security, fair enough. Most of us over the age 30 were well trained to distrust ‘the soviets.’ Let’s get some good out of that!
Yes, hand-counted ballots are best.
There is no technical excuse for hackable election equipment: any vulnerability is deliberate.
But there is no excuse for electronic voting equipment, because its complexity ensures that insiders control the results. As a control system software engineer, I am certain that the voting machine companies can control the election results if they wish, even if there were bipartisan teams of engineers trying to prevent it, which is unlikely. Electronic voting is worse than foolish, it is certain tyranny.
If the machine producers did not control the results, then certainly they can train the partisan elections commissioners to do so.
It’s called cutting off your nose to spite your face.
Increasing and feeding the hatred of Russia to get election reform is not a good thing; it is a form of insane megalomania that thinks that all that matters is getting done one’s own pet domestic agenda, which justifies using immoral and false means of lies and empty accusations that ramp up the likelihood of was between the two major super powers.
Even so, it won’t happen. Why? Because where the election fraud took place was in the Democratic primary contest, which is where voter rolls were purged and perhaps tallies were flipped. No way will the powers that be investigate what could end up putting Wasserman-Shultz, Podesta, and maybe even Hillary Rodham Clinton herself all in prison. Why do you think the FBI didn’t immediately confiscate the DNC computers to do a full investigation? It’s because they didn’t want to find what they knew they’d find.
I am getting angrier and angrier at the establishment corporatist Democrats and their pet media with their drive to oust Trump in order to make it more certain they’ll be able to implement their Clinton Neo-Con imperialist agenda with willing Military Industrial Complex stooges like Pence or Ryan. I am angry and sad that cultural liberals are being manipulated into supporting this coup with their screaming about the #Resistance or wearing pink pussy hats or applauding Antifa beating up non-Nazi conservative free speech rallyists as if they were Nazis, because they must be Nazis since Trump is a Nazi.
Here’s what I resist. Impeaching Trump. I am still convinced the reality that Hillary Clinton is not in the White House is the best luck we could have had. If she had won we’d be arming the actual Nazis in Ukraine and probably there would be military advisers training them, we’d not have a truce in Syria but we’d be shooting down Russian planes, we’d have even more Russiagate nonsense and sanctions that make what we have now look like friendly relations, in fact we might actually already be at war with Russia, and we’d probably be getting ready to invade Venezuela under the guise of the right to protect and humanitarian intervention. Meanwhile all the horrid stuff Trump has done would also have been done, just with more liberal pleasing rhetoric.
Good point! Agreed.
corporate media is state media when the country is a corporate oligarchy.
Good point, but there are degrees, and people need to fight back. That’s why these investigations are so important. We are trying not to crown the fossil fuel industry, in the event they colluded with the Russians, and/or lied about.
liberal-progressives have become re-branded as a left to differentiate from conservative-regressives long identified as a right…this is to help separate two sides of the same coin so that well meaning and information starved americans can choose between polio or cancer and fail to notice they maintain a disease by simply moving from crippling to terminal and back until such time as terminal “wins”…thanks parry, for highlighting the disgraceful performance of established minority rule, as expressed in mainstream media and politics and most especially in “liberal-left-progressive” places like the Nation and the nytimes voice of the ruling class, an explanation of how and why a relatively small but growing movement of extremist bigotry can be made to seem like a menace – if only to the southern poverty law center if it vanishes -while hundreds of billions spent on war, tens of billions spent on pets, hundreds of thousands living in the street and millions living in poverty are, well, whadda ya gonna do, the market moves in strange ways…but oh yes, trump makes real estate deals and is a billionaire so he and putin must be stopped or our great democracy will fail..the only thing america need not fear is an invasion of zombies..they eat brains…we’re safe.
Any proof Trump is a billionaire? He needed to borrow from everyone to continue his candidacy, and sold 40 M in stock, in an up market. A billionaire has a minimum of 1000 million. In other words, they can write a check without compromising a nation or themselves. Hawking steaks, wine, and R.E. courses raises my doubts. I think he is the most financially compromised President we have ever had. However, he may make a billion, selling his office.
Trump is America’s Achilles heal. Since he had the trappings of success largely due to inheritance, inflation, reality TV, and his branding, many people though he was capable and knowledgeable. Neither assumption can be verified to date., and we are faced with a crime, and/or a train wreck. His learning curve is so great, he is setting the whole country and himself up for failure. For most Americans nothing good will come from Trump.
Trump owes Deutche Bank 600 million
And as a zionist you want Pence, of course.
I was kicked out of a local Indivisible group for stating and posting the same evidence by Robert Parry and other investigative journalists that there is no evidence for Russia-Gate. The facts be damned, I learned. This was intolerable heresy. I have lost friends. I have gotten nasty emails and accused of being a troll.
Indivisible is nothing but a Clinton operation to sheep dog Bernie supporters into giving their undying allegiance to the corporatists who hate them.
I’m sorry you are being mistreated. It doesn’t surprise me, though.
I am grateful for your integrity, courage and writing. Even Amy Goodman, much touted journaiist and host of DemocracyNow! continues this pattern of creating the assumption that it has been proven that the Russian government hacked the recent Presidential election in order to favor Donald Trump. I would be grateful if you would even add quotes from AG in your next article. I am unable to get any response.
Yeah, there are a lot of people operating on this assumption. The people at the highest levels of our government, and the ones we put all of our faith in are investigating this as best they can. Many, including our POTUS has tried to stop them, but apparently there is a lot of institutional character still left in our government to get at the truth, no matter where it leads. I have to give the R’s credit for this, even though it is apparent the truth seeping out. When it is all revealed, I have confidence Trump will be removed from office, and hopefully Pence too. Then the D’s can take over Congress and start working on repairing our democracy.
You are confusing wrecking crews with construction crews. But you understand that Russia-did-it is an “assumption” right? Kind of like misplaced faith.
Your zionist D’s have done everything in their power to defeat democracy, which is your agenda.
Larry Gates’ post shows how ugly things have turned in this country, and irrationality is on the ascendant. The latest report that the Russian consulate in San Francisco being given 48 hours for the Russians to vacate and then sending in US security officials to go into the premises, which actually legally are their sovereign residence, shows just how disgusting and totalitarian this thing has become. And this from the government that holds the record for overthrows, assassinations, covert and overt ops. Oh my, how exceptional! Yes, the ghost of Allen Dulles hovers over the land. This will eventually boomerang on the US, but it surely is dragging on.
Everybody else has been rehashing garbage arguments here that have been refuted for many months. There is not a shred of evidence that Russia, in any way, purloined and exposed any emails about Hillary during the campaign. If there were, you would have seen it in all its gory details. You, dear Jessica, zeroed in on the most important bit of U.S. government chicanery now ongoing.
The latest caper by the state department to kick out more Russian diplomats, seize more diplomatic properties and violate international law by searching the compounds, including private apartments, which are sovereign territory on two-day notice smells suspiciously like an operation to plant the infamous missing evidence. Will you be surprised when the FBI “discovers” a cache of flash drives or a stray laptop storing all of Hillary’s emails that someone from the Russian San Francisco consulate or the Russian New York Trade Mission forgot to destroy or secrete out of the premises?
Long ago Karl Rove told us all that reality would be whatever the American government made it to be. Get ready for some new realities. BTW, analysts think that this operation is also meant to become the pretext for new laws being drawn up in the Senate to strip more diplomatic protections and excuse the raid that will ultimately nab Julian Assange from the Ecuadorian embassy in London. After all, the purpose will be to “defend” the United States and see justice done, dontcha know? No, no, we’re not being hegemonic, we’re warm, cuddly and benign. We’re the exceptional country that defines what is right and wrong. Overthrowing regimes and laying waste entire countries is for everybody’s good if “we” deem it necessary. As Richard Nixon said, “if the president does it, it is not illegal.” That’s been refined now, since the ultimate power seems no longer to reside within the presidency. Exactly where its lair is, short of Mordor, is classified and none of your business. But, you’ll be happy to know that, whoever they are and wherever they reside, they act in your name… and on your dime. Like it or lump it. I figure the entire presstitute corp, including the New York Times, and the entirety of both political parties are either evil enough or scared enough to embrace these concepts. Surely, they are not ALL so stupid as to a take the government’s absurd narratives, sans all fact, as reality. They are each either a devil, a coward or a fool. Together they will destroy the earth. It’s a collaborative effort. Jesus promised it to the meek, said we’d inherit it, presumably from the rich and powerful, but I don’t think there will be anything left for anyone.
This “moderation” treatment is becoming tedious. You have no way to instantaneously assess the content of my posts, none of which fall outside the bounds of typical discourse on this site. Yet most everything I put up lately is held back for the better part of a day before it is allowed to be read by the public.
I had a very timely and entirely appropriate response to Jessica, who had focussed in on a critical ongoing event.
I read that article and right away I came to CN for a rebuttal and a day later here it is! Right on Mr. Parry!
Along with a dearth of “supposedlys” and “purportedlys” I did not see – but had expected to see – any statement or even a hint that there are some other news outlets which dispute Russia’s interference in the election.
Naturally I hadn’t seen in the New York Times piece (replace the N for a J), but surprisingly not in Mr. Parry’s rebuttal either, any blame placed on Israel, Zionists, Globalists, Zio-Globalists, the Zionist Power Configuration (a new one to me), George Soros, the panoply of Jews and Jew lovers whom a vociferous number of regular CN commenters – and alt-righters – love to hate . C’mon, Mr award winning investigative journalist, get with the consensus.
Your remark about “Jew lovers” tells us who you are jimbo.
Parry’s threads are full of bigots who lose sight of the actual big picture by superimposing their irrational hatreds and biases over it. I don’t know how he tolerates them, especially without any rebuttals whatsoever to their hatemongering.
This is one of the few comments I have seen here that uses a phrase that suggests prejudice against Jewish people. You must learn to distinguish criticism of specific Jewish persons from “hatemongering.” That is the conflation of lesser intellects than you find yourself among here.
If you are less defensive, you will be able to open your mind to the sad truth of zionist wrongdoing.
Yes,Israel has created the perfect climate for anti-Jewish sentiments. Not all Jews are Zionists and many Christians are.
Sad that the distinction cannot be made by some
This is a superb column.
But the writers on the subject are fighting with one hand tied behind their back.
What is the source of this desire to get Trump? Is it simply that he is “vulgar” as the NYT loves to call him – or narcissistic? Is it because he wants to build a Wall? If so, I do not hear the Israelis being excoriated for what is fairly called their Apartheid Wall.
The main thing is that Trump wants to “get along with Russia.” If you wish to know how our Ruling Elite feel about that one, look at the most recent Congressional vote on compulsory sanctions for Russia, Iran and the DPRK. Only five dissenters in both Houses – four libertarian Republicans and Bernie who said he was fine withe Russia sanctions but he did not want to vote for the Iranian ones. Yes, Bernie too is a Russia hawk, for those who have not noticed. And I doubt that is because he had a bad honeymoon experience.
So what is the hand that is withheld from the fight? It is praise and support for Trump’s embattled attempt to build what Stephen F. Cohen calls Detente 2.0 – and an acknowledgement of the hurdles faced and the consequences of failure. Cohen writes in favor of it as do I when and where I can. It is considered very bad form in the crowd that the late, great Alex Cockburn called the “pwogwessives.” It is time for more people to follow Cohen’s example on this score. The narrative on Russiagate is only a small part of a bigger story. But it takes a lot of guts. One can be criticized and ostracized for a single positive word about Trump in “polite” circles .
Cratylus, I am sure you know that anyone who states the simple bald truth will upset most people, because they are accustomed to lies and can’t handle the truth.
Forget about Trump. Think of the fossil fuel interest that lead the reactionary wing of the R party, i.e. Kochs and Mercers. Who do you think is running this government now?
Answer: http://www.politico.com/story/2016/11/trump-koch-brothers-231863
Is this the future you want for your family?
Income and wealth disparity has never been greater, and democracy (w/ CU and Speech Now) has never been more compromised. The there is the environment, and the global environment, which effects everyone. Think about all of the false premises that operate in our politics: “free-markets”, deregulation, privatization, “small government”, global warming denial, and show me where any of this makes sense. Houston is a product of global warming and deregulation, and so was the “Great Recession”. Show me how these catch words actually work?
Right, Trump is the reality TV; the real issue is the 1.7 trillion in cuts the reactionary republicans have for us
And the Democrats will let them do it. If they spent more time actually crafting policy with integrity, and standing up and fighting for that policy, rather than bullshitting about Russia, handwringing over Trump’s election, and generally shilling for more war, then maybe the focus could be about some domestic priorities.
Who was running the government when Clinton repealed Glass-Steagall? What investments were made in energy diversification while his VP profiled global warming?
The trends of privatization, deregulation, and budgetary constraints on anything non-military have been a bipartisan handiwork. An effective response to ecological issues has been bipartisanly neglected.
Obama politicized intelligence, put the Security State on steroids, and helped transfer wealth upwards.
Trump is someone who would import Russia’s overt totalitarian practices if he could. To me, that is the problem with his efforts to become BFF’s with Putin’s Russia. It’s odd no one at this site ever seems to mention that, which could be very telling.
You mean, the over-powerful Russain Federation has been screwing the innocent powerless US? It seems that you have never heard about the concept of “deep state” and that you have no idea about the power of the Lobby (see the Middle Eastern wars) and the power of money (see the major donors). By the way, the US is oligarchy and your quetching about the imagined importation of totalitarian practices from Russia is laughable: http://www.bbc.com/news/blogs-echochambers-27074746
How many standing ovations the US Senate (the Israel-occupied territory) gave to criminal Bibi? – 29 (twenty-nine)? And you are bringing your petty hypothesis that Russians are everywhere? – To restore its democratic institutions, the US needs, first of all, to implement FARA towards the Lobby.
It is telling Larry. Overly simplistic or absurdly false fantasies don’t fly here.
It’s the ongoing battle of the Democratic establishment to hang onto the hearts and minds of the 2016 voting blocks that once included 400 Democratic delegates and a huge swath of the electorate all giving lip service to failed policy positions.
If the narrative of a “stolen election” were to fail, the image of the “most qualified candidate” comes under scrutiny. “Perfect candidate” morphs into “flawed candidate”. The content of the leaked emails becomes more critical than who did the leaking.
This would be a threat to the credibility of the whole neoliberal Democratic machine that has been a party to the huuuuge shift away from the New Deal and to the endless, devastating regime change wars.
Voters stop clinging to the “lesser of two evils” paradigm and hopefully take a more active role in scrutinizing policy choices and candidates who support those better policy choices.
The MSM are simply propaganda organs of the rich and powerful. Once you see that, then you can properly evaluate the garbage they put out, if you bother to read it or watch it. Their pretense of telling the truth is a disgusting lie. Their spokespersons are traitors to humanity.
I would like to reinforce your view about media group-think and add to it evidence that people with scholarly credentials sometimes treat the mainstream narrative as if it were proven fact. In today’s Ottawa Citizen a column on the editorial page begins: “After Bashar Assad suffocated children with poison gas in April, Donald Trump retaliated with Tomahawk missiles.” (“Here’s how the world can hold Syria responsible for its crimes,” A14).
The article’s authors were identified as follows: “Payam Akhavan is a professor of international law at McGill University and a former UN prosecutor at The Hague. Andrew Stobo Sniderman was the human rights advisor to former minister of foreign affairs Stéphane Dion.”
The article promotes the idea of holding Syria to account for torturing people, but makes no mention of U.S. torture, or its illegal wars, or its rendering of suspects to Syria to be tortured. We in Canada know all about the last-mentioned because of the widely-publicized case of Maher Arar, who was awarded $10 million by the Canadian government for its unjust treatment of him shortly after 9/11 in advising U.S. counterparts that he might be a terrorist suspect.
Thank you, Robert Parry! You keep spelling out these important truths to us, and we’ll keep getting that word out everywhere and every way we can! The deep state wants to ‘perdure’ with its ‘truth’ until it’s the last word standing…. they’ve done it before over and over. They won’t get away with it this time, thanks to you, dear man!
The only thing more dangerous to democracy than a plutocrat-owned newspaper is a Zionist plutocrat-owned newspaper. Non-Zionist plutocrats are always pushing for war to bolster profits from their MIC-heavy stock portfolios. How far would they go in undermining democracy and their own government for the sake of their portfolio’s bottom line? Surely these parasites would stop before destroying the host they gorge on?
But Zionist plutocrats are a different species of ver*** entirely. Israel’s security is even more important to them than fleecing goys. At what point will they cease their efforts to oust Trump? To answer that question, read/watch some interviews with Assad to see how fiercely he opposes Zionist ethnic-cleansing of Arabs. Assad’s vehement anti-racism (not anti-Semitism) makes him someone the Zionists cannot trust. Assad must go. By extension, any friend of Assad’s (Putin) also cannot be trusted. So Putin as well must go. Last but not least, any friend of Putin’s (Trump), even if he postures as a fanatical Zionist, cannot be trusted to always put Israel first.
Trump must go.
When will the Zionists stop? Only when Israeli apartheid is absolutely secure, because Zionists equate apartheid with the survival of a Jewish state. And they’re absolutely right. End Israeli apartheid, and Zionism ends along with it. (We can dream, right?)
Trump will never ‘go’. He is doing what the ruling elite want: handling the deflection while Bannon and the reactionary republicans handle the econony
Danny, Trump will never go voluntarily but he will go just the same if the ruling elite has their druthers (and they usually do). Deflection? You think the Zionist neocons at the NYT are orchestrating these anti-Trump smears to deflect attention from the economy? They have identity politics for that. They want Trump’s scalp for letting Assad slip out of the neocon noose. Also, Trump fired Bannon, in case you hadn’t heard. And both corporatist political parties are responsible for the growing economic inequality in this country, not just reactionary Republicans.
Robert Golden: “And thank god that most of the time the NY Times gets things right, and fulfills it’s obligations under the 1st amendment, while government does its work. Where would be be without any transparency?”
“When it is all revealed, I have confidence Trump will be removed from office, and hopefully Pence too. Then the D’s can take over Congress and start working on repairing our democracy.”
I couldn’t help myself. I just started laughing at these two most ridiculous statements I’ve read in days.
Do you actually believe this crap or are you trolling for dollars by getting hits to the enormous amount of posts you have put up?
And which god are you referring to? Zeus, Athena, Ra, Odin, Buddha, Neptune, the ooga booga of the darkest jungles of South America? You need to be far more specific because it leaves your millions of desperate followers in confusion due to the 1.5 million invented gods that have been identified and cataloged by anthropologists. Can you describe what your god looks like, voice, eye color, height, weight, shoe size? Please, inform us ignorant peasants with your brilliance.
And as for repairing our democracy…Robert, you obviously have been reading too much of Tom Tomorrow’s alternate universe comic strip. Every post is right out of Perkin’s fertile imagination of buffoonery in action. I’ve got maybe seven of them on the shelf and I can confidently tell you that you have become a cartoon human.
Why is anybody even replying to this cartoon guy? You can’t teach stupid.
Yes, sealinthiSelkirks, we may have just witnessed some DNC soft porn!
John Podesta could avoid falling victim to a “spear-phishing” scam that allowed his emails to be hacked by installing a Chrome extension named Scam Block Plus. (Free for private users)
Why would anyone go to the trouble of spreading “false and damaging information about Mrs Clinton” when there is so much true and damaging information about Mrs Clinton?
There is no such information. Hillary Clinton has yet to receive so much as a parking ticket.
And…you’re impressed, just because she gets away with murder? This article has brought out the trolls in full force. The “deep state” must be really nervous. As a de facto arm of the CIA, the NYT exposes the reality that President Trump’s own nominees are working against him. Pompeo has obviously done nothing to reel in the sharks. Of course, it should be obvious to anyone that these are rogue institutions regardless of who is nominally in charge. It’s time for me to put in another plug for Kevin Shipp and that video, CIA Agent Risks All To Expose The Shadow Government. This comment will be moderated as usual, so it won’t be timely. Sorry, but under the circumstances, it’s the best I can do.
Some people have double-parking privileges.
Is there a body under that car?
The U.S.government has been intimately associated with several mobs, U.S., Russian, Israeli, etc. ever since their CIA Bay of Pigs failure, the CIA drug racket in Central America and the assassination of Kennedy that is increasingly considering the CIA and the mob and part of our government as the organizers. That’s half a century. The government now seems to have come under complete control of those various mafias.
For example, I keep writing about why we went into Afghanistan. Now matter how fascistic the Bush Cheney mob might be there is absolutely no intelligent answer than to control the supply of heroin. That’s also the only explanation of why we’re still there and will continue to be with a few of our troops and a mass of Erik Prince’s mercenaries.
And then there’s the 2nd volume of the same question: Afghanistan produces 80% of the world’s heroin; who produces the rest? Burma now Myanmar except for a small production from South & Central America. So under the cover of interest in the feminist approach to Suu Kyi – whose family ran Myanmar until the Generals threw them out – which of our Secretarys of State went to meet with Suu and the Generals? After the first trip, who immediately returned with Obama for more intense discussions with Suu and the Generals? Traditionally, most of the Burmese production of opium and heroin went to China. It’s interesting to note, however, that our sudden interest in this little country was soon followed by what the mass media referred to as an American heroin epidemic that led to an even cheaper opoid epidemic, then an fenatyl epidemic. So is our government involved in drugging its citizen?
I wish that Parry or someone approaching his quality would take on this subject.
Thank you Pierre Anonymot. Actually Robert Parry never leaves this topic in his battle for the truth. You have given me the opportunity to point to an important new book by a long time authority on the topic of Heroin that I’m sure you know of but many reading this will not be aware of, and that is Alfred W. McCoy and his new book is, “In The Shadows Of The American Century”. I’ll provide a link so that interested readers can read more about it. In the book Mr. McCoy explains the concept of Empire as simply and clearly as I’ve ever seen and, of course, he Is the authority on America’s long, tangled involvement with international drug trading. Thanks for the opening…
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Dstripbooks&field-keywords=alfred+w+mccoy
The US is busy pushing countries into the Russian and Chinese camp. Example given: Venezuela.
Once all the countries that are being bombed or threatened by the US move towards Russia then the war will begin.
If Russiagate really was as toothless as Mr Parry keeps claiming, why does he keep coming back to it? If its toothlessness is so obvious to him, why does he think the rest of mankind is incapable of seeing that? The very fact that he keeps coming back to this (and Ukraine), repeating the same arguments over and over again, suggests that he is more scared of Russiagate than he wants us to realise. The very fact that he splits hairs (Russian “government”, “hacked”) conveys the same message. And, of course, he reminds us that, at the end of the day, Russiagate is all about Ukraine, not mere Russian interference in the election. Russiagate exists because Putin’s American supporters portrayed Trump as Putin’s stooge who would capitulate to him in Ukraine and Trump didn’t choose to refute that claim. Putin’s supporters have made matters worse since the election by wailing about Trump not keeping his promise. Trump himself hasn’t helped. He is too fond of trying to use empty symbols as an excuse for doing nothing. He isn’t building the wall but he pardons Joe Arpaio. He doesn’t stand up to Putin but he closes a few diplomatic missions. Until Trump gets Putin out of Ukraine, one way or the other, Russiagate will be on his back.
No mention of ever-victorious Israel, but otherwise mostly the standard Putin/Ukraine stuff. The only novel thing I see is the revelation that Mr. Robert Parry must be wetting his pants (or worse) on account of his terror of Russiagate.
You know as well as we that Mr. Parry continues denouncing your mass media propaganda while it continues.
You have offered no evidence or valid argument here: a truth-free, morality-free, paid propagandist.
The NYT has no integrity and no shame. I have read the “dissenting” report and Ray et al.’s reply, as well as the “independent” Freitas report, and agree completely with Ray et al. See also here.
What ever happened to the principle of innocent until proven guilty? Everyone knows it is much harder, often impossible, to prove one’s innocence. Here we are talking about the Russian govt. All of the participants (the VIPS, including dissenters, and Freitas, by implication) agree 100% that there is no convincing evidence that the Russians, whether by hack, leak, or ESP, gave the emails to Wikileaks. There is only the “assessment” of proven liars and their handpicked associates to the contrary. Julian Assange and Craig Murray, by contrast, have never lied, to our knowledge, and Assange has never said anything he couldn’t back up with documents. So why is this a contest?
And shame on Thomas Drake, Scott Ritter and the other VIPS “dissenters.” As Ray says, they were given ample opportunity to dissent and make their case before the VIPS published their memo. To try to stab them in the back (and failing) afterwards is very, very bad form, to say the least, and I suspect even worse.
Aye, Michael…they talk about global warming but aren’t totally convinced that a few nuclear bombs won’t exasperate the climate.
Furthermore, Michael Kenny, why do you impute motive to Robert Parry’s reasons to return to the “Russiagate” issue? In whose head do you reside but yours alone? As for your motive to return to dissing of CN, Robert Parry, Putin and Russia, that’s solely yours and let’s leave it so.
The fact that this issue continues to be stirred up by such elements of MSM as the old “Grey Lady” shows just how much control the MIC has of journalists, a very long distance from the days of yore. And this is a dangerous age to stir this pot, with our Planet Earth endangered by the ignorance, stupidity, and veniality of humanity’s current behavior. I’m not just talking about climate change. It’s the whole fragile picture of overpopulation, overconsumption, and inability to see necessity for humans cooperating together as members of one humanity.
‘The Times asserts that “Russian efforts to compromise American election systems … include combing through voter databases, scanning for vulnerabilities or seeking to alter data, which have been identified in multiple states.” ‘
As I understand it, “seeking to alter data” was a highly successful project of disenfranchisement performed by Republican governments. If any event has been underreported thanks to overreporting of MSM fantasies of Russian attacks on American democracy, it’s that Republican assaults on the voter rolls for the purpose of removing Democrat voters from them.
Hey ScottB.
Robert Parry is an heroic guardian of the truth and treasured national asset. However, for today, you are Interweb Demigod for overcoming your reticence/decorum and gifting us with The Clapper.
Thanks.