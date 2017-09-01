The Reasons for Netanyahu’s Panic

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is pushing the panic button over the collapse of the Saudi-Israeli jihadist proxies in Syria and now threatening to launch a major air war, as ex-British diplomat Alastair Crooke describes.
By Alastair Crooke
A very senior Israeli intelligence delegation, a week ago, visited Washington. Then, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu broke into President Putin’s summer holiday to meet him in Sochi, where, according to a senior Israeli government official (as cited in the Jerusalem Post), Netanyahu threatened to bomb the Presidential Palace in Damascus, and to disrupt and nullify the Astana cease-fire process, should Iran continue to “extend its reach in Syria.”
Russia’s Pravda wrote, “according to eyewitnesses of the open part of the talks, the Israeli prime minister was too emotional and at times even close to panic. He described a picture of the apocalypse to the Russian president that the world may see, if no efforts are taken to contain Iran, which, as Netanyahu believes, is determined to destroy Israel.”
So, what is going on here? Whether or not Pravda’s quote is fully accurate (though the description was confirmed by senior Israeli commentators), what is absolutely clear (from Israeli sources) is that both in Washington and at Sochi, the Israeli officials were heard out, but got nothing. Israel stands alone. Indeed, it is reported that Netanyahu was seeking “guarantees” about the future Iranian role in Syria, rather than “asking for the moon” of an Iranian exit. But how could Washington or Moscow realistically give Israel such guarantees?
Belatedly, Israel has understood that it backed the wrong side in Syria – and it has lost. It is not really in a position to demand anything. It will not get an American enforced buffer zone beyond the Golan armistice line, nor will the Iraqi-Syrian border be closed, or somehow “supervised” on Israel’s behalf.
Of course, the Syrian aspect is important, but to focus only on that, would be to “miss the forest for the trees.” The 2006 war by Israel to destroy Hizbullah (egged on by the U.S., Saudi Arabia – and even a few Lebanese) was a failure. Symbolically, for the first time in the Middle East, a technologically sophisticated, and lavishly armed, Western nation-state simply failed. What made the failure all the more striking (and painful) was that a Western state was not just bested militarily, it had lost also the electronic and human intelligence war, too — both spheres in which the West thought their primacy unassailable.
The Fallout from Failure
Israel’s unexpected failure was deeply feared in the West, and in the Gulf too. A small, armed (revolutionary) movement had stood up to Israel – against overwhelming odds – and prevailed: it had stood its ground. This precedent was widely perceived to be a potential regional “game changer.” The feudal Gulf autocracies sensed in Hizbullah’s achievement the latent danger to their own rule from such armed resistance.
The reaction was immediate. Hizbullah was quarantined — as best the full sanctioning powers of America could manage. And the war in Syria started to be mooted as the “corrective strategy” to the 2006 failure (as early as 2007) — though it was only with the events following 2011 that the “corrective strategy” came to implemented, à outrance.
Against Hizbullah, Israel had thrown its full military force (though Israelis always say, now, that they could have done more). And against Syria, the U.S., Europe, the Gulf States (and Israel in the background) have thrown the kitchen sink: jihadists, al-Qaeda, ISIS (yes), weapons, bribes, sanctions and the most overwhelming information war yet witnessed. Yet Syria – with indisputable help from its allies – seems about to prevail: it has stood its ground, against almost unbelievable odds.
Just to be clear: if 2006 marked a key point of inflection, Syria’s “standing its ground” represents a historic turning of much greater magnitude. It should be understood that Saudi Arabia’s (and Britain’s and America’s) tool of fired-up, radical Sunnism has been routed. And with it, the Gulf States, but particularly Saudi Arabia are damaged. The latter has relied on the force of Wahabbism since the first foundation of the kingdom: but Wahabbism in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq has been roundly defeated and discredited (even for most Sunni Muslims). It may well be defeated in Yemen too. This defeat will change the face of Sunni Islam.
Already, we see the Gulf Cooperation Council, which originally was founded in 1981 by six Gulf tribal leaders for the sole purpose of preserving their hereditary tribal rule in the Peninsula, now warring with each other, in what is likely to be a protracted and bitter internal fight. The “Arab system,” the prolongation of the old Ottoman structures by the complaisant post-World War I victors, Britain and France, seems to be out of its 2013 “remission” (bolstered by the coup in Egypt), and to have resumed its long-term decline.
The Losing Side
Netayahu’s “near panic” (if that is indeed what occurred) may well be a reflection of this seismic shift taking place in the region. Israel has long backed the losing side – and now finds itself “alone” and fearing for its near proxies (the Jordanians and the Kurds). The “new” corrective strategy from Tel Aviv, it appears, is to focus on winning Iraq away from Iran, and embedding it into the Israel-U.S.-Saudi alliance.
If so, Israel and Saudi Arabia are probably too late into the game, and are likely underestimating the visceral hatred engendered among so many Iraqis of all segments of society for the murderous actions of ISIS. Not many believe the improbable (Western) narrative that ISIS suddenly emerged armed, and fully financed, as a result of former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki’s alleged “sectarianism”: No, as rule-of-thumb, behind each such well-breached movement – stands a state.
Daniel Levy has written a compelling piece to argue that Israelis generally would not subscribe to what I have written above, but rather: “Netanyahu’s lengthy term in office, multiple electoral successes, and ability to hold together a governing coalition … [is based on] him having a message that resonates with a broader public. It is a sales pitch that Netanyahu … [has] ‘brought the state of Israel to the best situation in its history, a rising global force … the state of Israel is diplomatically flourishing.’ Netanyahu had beaten back what he had called the ‘fake-news claim’ that without a deal with the Palestinians ‘Israel will be isolated, weakened and abandoned’ facing a ‘diplomatic tsunami.’
“Difficult though it is for his political detractors to acknowledge, Netanyahu’s claim resonates with the public because it reflects something that is real, and that has shifted the center of gravity of Israeli politics further and further to the right. It is a claim that, if correct and replicable over time, will leave a legacy that lasts well beyond Netanyahu’s premiership and any indictment he might face.
“Netanyahu’s assertion is that he is not merely buying time in Israel’s conflict with the Palestinians to improve the terms of an eventual and inevitable compromise. Netanyahu is laying claim to something different — the possibility of ultimate victory, the permanent and definitive defeat of the Palestinians, their national and collective goals.
“In over a decade as prime minister, Netanyahu has consistently and unequivocally rejected any plans or practical steps that even begin to address Palestinian aspirations. Netanyahu is all about perpetuating and exacerbating the conflict, not about managing it, let alone resolving it…[The] message is clear: there will be no Palestinian state because the West Bank and East Jerusalem are simply Greater Israel.”
No Palestinian State
Levy continues: “The approach overturns assumptions that have guided peace efforts and American policy for over a quarter of a century: that Israel has no alternative to an eventual territorial withdrawal and acceptance of something sufficiently resembling an independent sovereign Palestinian state broadly along the 1967 lines. It challenges the presumption that the permanent denial of such an outcome is incompatible with how Israel and Israelis perceive themselves as being a democracy. Additionally, it challenges the peace-effort supposition that this denial would in any way be unacceptable to the key allies on which Israel depends…
“In more traditional bastions of support for Israel, Netanyahu took a calculated gamble — would enough American Jewish support continue to stand with an increasingly illiberal and ethno-nationalist Israel, thereby facilitating the perpetuation of the lopsided U.S.-Israel relationship? Netanyahu bet yes, and he was right.”
And here is another interesting point that Levy makes:
“And then events took a further turn in Netanyahu’s favor with the rise to power in the United States and parts of Central Eastern Europe (and to enhanced prominence elsewhere in Europe and the West) of the very ethno-nationalist trend to which Netanyahu is so committed, working to replace liberal with illiberal democracy. One should not underestimate Israel and Netanyahu’s importance as an ideological and practical avant-garde for this trend.”
Former U.S. Ambassador and respected political analyst Chas Freeman wrote recently very bluntly: “the central objective of U.S. policy in the Middle East has long been to achieve regional acceptance for the Jewish-settler state in Palestine.” Or, in other words, for Washington, its Middle East policy – and all its actions – have been determined by “to be, or not to be”: “To be” (that is) – with Israel, or not “to be” (with Israel).
Israel’s Lost Ground
The key point now is that the region has just made a seismic shift into the “not to be” camp. Is there much that America can do about that? Israel very much is alone with only a weakened Saudi Arabia at its side, and there are clear limits to what Saudi Arabia can do.
The U.S. calling on Arab states to engage more with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi seems somehow inadequate. Iran is not looking for war with Israel (as a number of Israeli analysts have acknowledged); but, too, the Syrian President has made clear that his government intends to recover “all Syria” – and all Syria includes the occupied Golan Heights. And this week, Hassan Nasrallah called on the Lebanese government “to devise a plan and take a sovereign decision to liberate the Shebaa Farms and the Kfarshouba Hills” from Israel.
A number Israeli commentators already are saying that the “writing is on the wall” – and that it would be better for Israel to cede territory unilaterally, rather than risk the loss of hundreds of lives of Israeli servicemen in a futile attempt to retain it. That, though, seems hardly congruent with the Israeli Prime Minister’s “not an inch, will we yield” character and recent statements.
Will ethno-nationalism provide Israel with a new support base? Well, firstly, I do not see Israel’s doctrine as “illiberal democracy,” but rather an apartheid system intended to subordinate Palestinian political rights. And as the political schism in the West widens, with one “wing” seeking to delegitimize the other by tarnishing them as racists, bigots and Nazis, it is clear that the real America First-ers will try, at any price, to distance themselves from the extremists.
Daniel Levy points out that the Alt-Right leader, Richard Spencer, depicts his movement as White Zionism. Is this really likely to build support for Israel? How long before the “globalists” use precisely Netanyahu’s “illiberal democracy” meme to taunt the U.S. Right that this is precisely the kind of society for which they too aim: with Mexicans and black Americans treated like Palestinians?
‘Ethnic Nationalism’
The increasingly “not to be” constituency of the Middle East has a simpler word for Netanyahu’s “ethnic nationalism.” They call it simply Western colonialism. Round one of Chas Freeman’s making the Middle East “be with Israel” consisted of the shock-and-awe assault on Iraq. Iraq is now allied with Iran, and the Hashad militia (PMU) are becoming a widely mobilized fighting force. The second stage was 2006. Today, Hizbullah is a regional force, and not a just Lebanese one.
The third strike was at Syria. Today, Syria is allied with Russia, Iran, Hizbullah and Iraq. What will comprise the next round in the “to be, or not to be” war?
For all Netanyahu’s bluster about Israel standing stronger, and having beaten back “what he had called the ‘fake-news claim’ that without a deal with the Palestinians ‘Israel will be isolated, weakened and abandoned’ facing a ‘diplomatic tsunami,’” Netanyahu may have just discovered, in these last two weeks, that he confused facing down the weakened Palestinians with “victory” — only at the very moment of his apparent triumph, to find himself alone in a new, “New Middle East.”
Perhaps Pravda was right, and Netanyahu did appear close to panic, during his hurriedly arranged, and urgently called, Sochi summit.
Alastair Crooke is a former British diplomat who was a senior figure in British intelligence and in European Union diplomacy. He is the founder and director of the Conflicts Forum.
Kudos to Syria: “A small, armed (revolutionary) movement had stood up to Israel – against overwhelming odds – and prevailed: it had stood its ground. This precedent was widely perceived to be a potential regional “game changer.””
The tragedy of so many Jewish people becoming fascist in response to fascism is a great historical lesson.
Most of the world and probably most of the US welcomes a “new middle east” with the Israeli Nazis contained, Saudi Arabia soon ready to implode with returning Wahabbists vs. dissident Shiites, Russia and China building influence, and Iran/Iraq/Syria/Jordan/Lebanon likely to support repossession of territories bordering Israel.
The sea change will be alliance of the Sunnis KSA/Egypt et al with the Shiites against Israel. Then they can break the Gaza blockade by sea and reinforce Gaza, and the West Bank via Jordan, and then blockade Israel. Once I would have suggested a two-state solution, but I no longer think that Israel deserves it. The US should not accept their refugees, as they have destroyed democracy in the United States and would continue to do so.
To understand Bibi’s mindset here is a paper on the pedophilia among the Orthodox Jews: https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/qbe8bp/the-child-rape-assembly-line-0000141-v20n11
First, the Rabbis do not recognize any rules that could infringe on their power
Second, they use tribal solidarity to crush any dignified dissent to the subhuman behavior of Jewish elders
The currently ongoing illegal search of Russian consulates and immediate eviction of the personnel (including their babies) from the apartments, seem to be the Israel-firsters’ payoff for the loss of Syria to Syrians.
” Russia’s Foreign Ministry has reported that US security services including the FBI intend to search and possibly strip the facilities at the Russian Consulate in San Francisco as well as the residences of Russian diplomats living in the US. The statement accuses the United States of a gross violation of the Vienna Convention which defines the property of foreign embassies and missions abroad as the sovereign territory of the nation whose embassy is on the property.”
The analysis from Crooke brings some welcome insights into Netanyahu’s maneuvers to avoid being forced back into his own cage but I would be hard put to predict what might happen as there are many imponderables when it comes to the MidEast.
!- What will happen to Saudi Arabia when many ISIS terrorists retreat to their homeland where they blend in with their supporters?
2-What will happen if/when the Kurds go through with their proposed referendum on independence in Iraq? What will Erdogan’s reaction be? The treatment of the Kurds within Turkey is not much different than the treatment of Palestinians within Israel.
3- Would Trump support Netanyahu’s wildest dreams?…or if he didn’t is there anything that could put him in check considering all the neocons in congress?
4- Could Russian diplomacy keep Iran or Hezbollah from overreacting or giving Netanyahu a pretext to make more trouble in Syria?
5- Are there any forces in the E.U. that would break with American unconditional support for Israel and support a Russian initiative for peace in the region?
A 5-Star AAA: Awesome Analysis, Alastair! Write on!
Fully agree!
Russia’s Pravda is better known for its UFO coverage
An excellent, well reasoned article by a noted British diplomat who has experience in the area of the Middle East.
The United States and Israel were nearly guaranteed to fail in their endeavors to remake the Middle East to their advantage as a result of their defiance of a critical military axiom; never underestimate your opponents. Even weakened opponents can defy superior power through cunning and determination.
Syria, Hezbollah, Iran, and even a very weakened Iraq have all shown “true grit” in the face of insurmountable odds with the valiant support of Russia and her well trained military forces.
However, Israel has more to fear from its own internal deterioration than that from any “existential” threat that the Israeli government just loves to claim to the world media at large. Israel’s ongoing abuse of the WWII Holocaust as a political weapon, which they have turned into a religious ideology along with her ongoing interference in American society for its own benefit while still claiming that any form of criticism of the Israeli state is now some form of antisemitism, no matter how legitimate, are all going to combine at a point of convergence that will eventually tear the Zionist project to pieces.
And as the endeavors of the American Right, both of the legitimate and illegitimate forces, grows even fiercer due to the Cultural Marxist “identity politics” that is now threatening to tear Americans society to pieces, the Israeli penchant for attempting to control the sociological processes in other societies is starting to backfire, and as some very reputable observers have noted, with possibly very frightening consequences.
Israel is quite right to fear yet another Holocaust but it will not come from its surrounding neighbors but as a result of its arrogance, sense of superiority to all who surround her laced with its won brand of ancient, religious, fundamentalism that is constantly used as an excuse against the Muslim countries of the region, and Zionist deprivations internationally let alone the horrors they have unleashed on the Palestinian Peoples, are all coming home to roost on an ethnocentric cultural construct that should have disappeared thousands of years ago along with the ancient Kingdom of Israel.
The hardcore, Zionist Right; those who populate the Israeli Regime along with their US and European counterparts have been living on borrowed time for centuries. And it is time they learned that to live and survive in the modern world you have to modernize your views and ethnic outlooks, which is something that the Israeli leadership and their Zionist lackeys have never considered even just for the necessities of their own survival.
So now, the growing military might of the combined forces of Syria, Hezbollah, Iran, Iraq, and Russia are now converging into a “perfect storm” that promises to send the Israeli state into political oblivion if it refuses to join the rest of the region as an equal and compromising partner instead of seeking to dominate it with ancient, inbred, sociopathic constructs that are now bringing the state to a reckoning point in its short history…
So…does this mean Genie Energy stocks are a bad buy right now? Poor Dick Cheney, all of his hearts will be broken.
This is concerning. We have the head of a mad dog state acting like an unstable and unhinged sociopath.
Israel attacks peaceful flotillas, bombs residential neighborhoods, tortures innocents in Jewish dungeons and now the leader of that fascist, militarist. racist, colonialist state is putting on public displays of hysterics when in the company of other heads of state.
The seminal question we’re faced with: Has Israel become a lunatic state? I don’t mean to be glib or funny about that at all. It’s a fair question. Has Israel become a lunatic state?
No, it’s a typical Bronze Age theocracy, and it’s behaving the way any such anachronistic political entity might be expected to act if armed with modern technology and nuclear weapons. It represents a classic “millennial movement”, which some might concede is a form of mass cultural hysteria – but the social scientists are unwilling to classify such movements as “pathological” for fear of social justice warrior blowback. The bottom line is, yeah, they’re looney. But I don’t expect anyone will concede the existential threat to humanity embodied in that diagnosis.
The Israeli equivalent of the KKK and American Nazis is the settler-class of religious fanatics. They’ve been literally getting away with murder for three generations. And they’ve also been breeding like flies.
My answer to your question – “probably yes”.
I can just see it now, NK darts dancing on empty ISRAELI runways as Hizbullah and Iranian boots pry open the TEL IT TO AVA gates AND SYRIAN Golan claim encourages Russia and China to arm the Palestinians? QUITE AN ARTICLE.. with realist perspective. Wonder what Trumpet might do about these changes. Could it be Netanyahu is concerned about stuff in the following links.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/03/middleeast/israel-netanyahu-investigation/index.html
http://nypost.com/2014/08/06/netanyahu-asks-us-to-help-israel-avoid-war-crime-charges/
article quote ““In more traditional bastions of support for Israel, Netanyahu took a calculated gamble — would enough American Jewish support continue to stand with an increasingly illiberal and ethno-nationalist Israel, thereby facilitating the perpetuation of the lopsided U.S.-Israel relationship? Netanyahu bet yes, and he was right.””
I detect a misunderstanding? The so-called “Jewish support …” to continue the drain of American money(see Mearshimer and Walt, The Israeli lobby and US Foreign Policy) through the USA to Israel relationship has produced a strong backlash at nearly every level of American society.. Its strong enough IMO to suggest the Jewish support for Israel in not supported by the majority of Americans . The Jewish claim on American money has become a major issue in America as has the corporate efforts to control dissent on those who are backing Israel. https://www.commondreams.org/views/2017/08/31/google-coming-after-critics-academia-and-journalism-its-time-stop-them. Very good article
He was served up ice by Moscow.
I agree with the characterization “Western Colonialism”; the “Western” being referred to, are the “Managerial Elite”, the 1%ers, the Globalists. And they are trying to secure their Southern and SouthEastern flanks (as they have always done since Ancient Imperial Rome), in these modern times, by using their “expendables”: Israel, S.A., and the American Republic (We, The 99%ers). Time for Israel to realize they’re just one more M.E.Nation (promptly retreating back to 1967 borders) among the other Nations of VERY ancient Cultures (S.A. too), but with common shared interests, one major interest being serious water management infrastructure, and “Green the Desert” projects. Israel should appeal to China’s New Silk Road policies, and champion these, promoting themselves, as a rather advanced Nation, as a major workforce for infrastructure development throughout the M.E. Region, as reparations for past wrongs. Time for USA to realize we’re just one Nation on the North American Continent and a Continental power (the REAL America Firsters of the 99%), NOT a global superpower (contrary to the beliefs and behavior of America’s 1%er Globalists). We have no actual interests in the so-called “Old World”, not in the old geopolitical sense. We do have shared interests common to all humanity in all the Nations of the World which can be identified and worked upon, in a genuine U.N. setting, as a cooperative family of Sovereign Nations, using New Deal/Marshall Plan/New Silk Road methods, NOT arms and Armies and Navies and such. This would allow us an opportunity to work on projects as reparations for our past wrongs (perpetrated in our name by the “Managerial Elite” 1%ers).
Brad,
I agree with what you wrote with one exception: a UN setting is NOT the answer. First, the UN signifies centralization (which always fails); and, secondly, the UN is chock full of cowards. Lastly, if their mission was genuine, they would consider relocating to a country such as Haiti, for example, where their presence would likely change the economics of that country. Silly me, with the US supplying a large portion of its operating budget and the lack of world class hookers and expense account restaurants in such a country, the status-quo of the UN shall be maintained.
I’m not sure what the answer is but perhaps it lies in a bi-polar or trilateral world (e.g., US, China and/or Russia).
“Indifference to evil is the gravest danger we face”.
Yes, the USA ,China, and Russia cooperating together was FDR’s vision of keeping the U.N. honest. That all fell apart the day FDR died and the old colonial powers started making plans for their comeback, leaning on their Wall Street assets to “turn the Country” towards their purposes, and we turned-on-a-dime, going from anti-colonial/anti-Synarchist to anti-Communist (which was a left-handed way of being pro-colonial/pro-Synarchist/pro-1%er). China and Russia are on board, while we’re busy turning our Country back to the 99%ers, the Forgotten Ones as FDR called us in his New Deal policies…better late than never.
I maintain hope China can balance and equalize the US. While the actors and the song remain the same now as then, it is a much different stage today with China flexing its economic muscle. The bugaboo yuan isn’t necessarily the countermeasure to the dollar. This is attested by wealthy Chinese who have lost faith in the currency and hedge by smuggling gold out of China via Hong Kong as a means of sidestepping internal currency controls.
Because he corruption is the US is so vast and deep – and the co-mingling of multinational corporate interests and government affairs (“fascism”) is so far along, I strongly believe there are only two ways to return the US to its righteous 99ers. The first and most likely, is a financial- and/or war-driven cataclysm; or, secondly, the adoption of sound monetary principles by abolishing the FED.
As far as I am concerned, the FED is the top of the pyramid. Fiat currency is the enabler of a rentier economy which enslaves each of the 99ers while simultaneously robbing them of their wealth. To the rest of the world, the fiat-driven dollar enables the US to export inflation.
This is circular in nature. Every issue and its ultimate solution comes back to this critical element. “Follow the money”. The Shadow Government is so entrenched and the corruption so vast that the status-quo will continue – nothing will substantially change until – the head of the snake is chopped off. NEVER underestimate the human desire to keep what it has.
“Indifference to evil is the gravest danger we face”.
Perhaps a reason for Netanyahu’s panic is that he was banking on the USA and Russia brokering a deal re: Syria. Israel would annex the Golan Heights portion of Syria in exchange for Russia annexing the eastern portion of Ukraine. For the time being, this appears to have gone “up in smoke”.
The above should read:
Perhaps a reason for Netanyahu’s panic is that he was banking on the USA and Russia brokering a deal re: Syria. Israel would annex a portion of Syria adjacent to the Golan Heights in exchange for Russia annexing the eastern portion of Ukraine. For the time being, this appears to have gone “up in smoke”.
This is an especially dangerous time for the Palestinians, for a cornered Netanyahu (and Israel) is going to be temped to do something drastic. Something may be about to happen to give the thieving and murderous little pesthole of a nation an excuse to start the final clearing out of the Palestinians and the second-class Muslim Israeli citizens of Israel. Something to justify the final Death March.
Look at what the criminal pig said recently about the West Bank:
This has always been the truth of the situation over there, it’s just that it is being openly admitted.
h**p://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2017/08/netanyahu-vows-to-maintain-west-bank-settlements-forever.html
An Israeli attack on Syria isn’t going to be a simple matter for the little cesspool nation. Both Syria and Russia have got their defensive ducks in a row. In the first place, the Russians will be watching. Literally, watching.
“Russian-Syrian airborne radar covers all of Israel”
IF this is true (the site is notorious for exaggerations and direct lies) any attack will be tracked from the moment the attack force leaves the ground. A person would suspect that Allied forces like Hezbollah would get a quick ‘heads up’ phone call to alert them to prepare.
h**p://www.debka.com/article/26202/Russian-Syrian-airborne-radar-covers-all-of-Israel
Hezbollah is bound to be stronger than in 2006. The heavy manpower losses in Syria are counterbalanced by the combat experience acquired there and exposure to Russian weapons and organization skills. Their missile force will also be larger, and more accurate.
Israel may well do what it has promised – attempt a version of the fictional Exodus mass murders, only do them for real in both Lebanon and Syria. Slaughter on a Biblical scale, and trust the likes of the lying NYT and WP to cover up. It could also break out the nuclear weapons. Does anybody suppose the Trumpies, Hillary Democrats, or any of the Corporate Media would do anything except applaud?
If I were in command of Hezbollah, any retaliation I made would send the junkiest of the rockets towards industrial and military targets in Northern Israel. This would partly counterbalance their inaccuracy, and possibly force Israeli operations to slow down, or even halt.
In the course of looking into this I found an amazing/surprising event.
“After 50 years of stonewalling, American Legion finally calls on Congress to investigate USS Liberty attack”
Better late than never, I guess. This might be another indicator of why the little shithole state of Israel is running scared. Times are changing, and not in the way the crappy Zionist state desires.
h**ps://www.sott.net/article/360698-After-50-years-of-stonewalling-American-Legion-finally-calls-on-Congress-to-investigate-USS-Liberty-attack
This is a “cornered rat” situation, and for that all the more dangerous.
In the Alice in Wonderland world of the middle east that the Saker described as like a kindergarten on LSD, predictions of where the insane games of musical chairs will end up are essentially guesswork. The underlying intoxicant in this case is actually power, and the participants are each and all fatally addicted to it. It would be so satisfying if we could rationally analyze this game in order to achieve some desired outcomes in the direction of orderly relationships and peaceful outcomes, but alas – as long as the players display the behavior of power addicts, this will not be possible. To imagine that rational moves will somehow cause the chess pieces scattered around from so many tables being kicked over to magically resume their proper positions on the world’s game board, is to indulge in dangerous delusions. In order for stability to come into being, the underlying cause of the craziness must be dealt with and corrected.
The key to restoring sanity was caught in this simple formulation by Jimi Hendrix – “When the love of power is overcome by the power of Love, then we will have peace.”
If you don’t believe this is both true and possible, then you are consigning us to the madness that is leading us to our extinction.
One of the underlying causes of the coming collapse of industrial civilization is the complexity trap. The problems that arise at increasing levels of complexity overwhelm our ability to deal with them. The only solution to many of these potentially fatal problems lies in the direction of moving to greater simplicity. But since the participants in a culture whose increasing complexities have given rise to increasing power and possibilities, become intoxicated and addicted to this wonderland, any move towards simpler ways of doing things becomes a heresy to be avoided, So we become caught in a monkey trap, unwilling to withdraw our hand from the banana we are so tightly grasping.
Truth is simple; deceit and obfuscation is complex. The best gauge of a society is truth: its prevalence and how it’s treated. Tyranny is the sworn enemy of the truth.
“Indifference to evil is the gravest danger we face”
Okay, if I were a betting man, I would place my money on Israel getting the U.S. to go along with an Israeli plan to do something stupid. What stupid thing is that? Well picture Syria fighting Israel over the Golan with Iranian help, or said to be aided with Iranian help, and all hell breaks loose. Then Israel declares war on Iran. I will delay my celebration, and make no mistake about my delay being against Syria’s win, but my delay is due to Israel’s history of it being an unsavory nation, with loads of unsavory ambitions. I guess all that the Yinon Plan did, was unite the Arab population against the wishes of Israel and the United States. When will the U.S. realize that everything in life isn’t a nail?
Agree. The Israel-occupied territory of the US Senate will dance and jump on Israel’s orders. In the absence of restraints, the Israel-firsters and the state of Israel have formed a terrorist entity that is able to commit any kind of atrocities.
Joe, I wouldn’t take the opposing bet. Unfortunately, I think this is likely the current course of current events.
P.S. See my comment on “Galveston Bio-Lab Declared Safe”. I provided a link you were seeking.
It is ironic that the zionist state is based on the same ideas as the National Socialists of Germany: “blood and soil”, ethnic cleansing, concentration camps of “undesirables”, attacking the people around them, and, worst of all, the philosophy that there is no morality in the world of space, time, matter, and energy. Hitler expressed this idea in Mein Kampf:
Zionism and Nazism came from the same country and from the same ideological pool of romanticized delusions.
It is ironic that the Zionist state is based on the same ideas as the National Socialists of Germany: “blood and soil”, ethnic cleansing, concentration camps of “undesirables”, attacking the people around them, and, worst of all, the philosophy that there is no morality in the world of space, time, energy, and matter, which he believed (an Enlightenment idea) to be the whole of existence.
But the Zionists should have realized where this political philosophy led the Germans. Hitler died kicking and screaming as his people suffered tremendously and his country was torn in half. He had it all reasoned out, or so he thought. Fact is, if you do not treat other people nicely, then other people won’t like you. Germany could have solved their problems peacefully, but they chose not to. It is not too late for the people of Israel to learn this lesson of history. War always seems like a good idea if you assume beforehand that you will win.
Good perspective Stan. I would like to add, that the U.S. should pay attention to a few other once empires now blown to the wind, and the results of their experience at failing. That is if that doesn’t interfere with the ‘too Exceptional’ who dwell among our great nation. Good insight Stan, reverse roles with same outcomes. Joe