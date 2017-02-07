Castigating Trump for Truth-Telling

Exclusive: President Trump says much that is untrue, but he draws some of Official Washington’s greatest opprobrium when he speaks the truth, such as noting that senior U.S. officials have done a lot of killing, writes Robert Parry.
By Robert Parry
Gaining acceptance in Official Washington is a lot like getting admittance into a secret society’s inner sanctum by uttering some nonsensical password. In Washington to show you belong, you must express views that are patently untrue or blatantly hypocritical.
For instance, you might be called upon to say that “Iran is the principal source of terrorism” when that title clearly belongs to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf state allies that have funded Al Qaeda, the Taliban and the Islamic State. But truth has no particularly value in Official Washington; adherence to “group think” is what’s important.
Similarly, you might have to deny any “moral equivalence” between killings attributed to Russian President Vladimir Putin and killings authorized by U.S. presidents. In this context, the fact that the urbane Barack Obama scheduled time one day a week to check off people for targeted assassinations isn’t relevant. Nor is the reality that Donald Trump has joined this elite club of official killers by approving a botched and bloody raid in Yemen that slaughtered a number of women and children (and left one U.S. soldier dead, too).
You have to understand that “our killings” are always good or at least justifiable (innocent mistakes do happen from time to time), but Russian killings are always bad. Indeed, Official Washington has so demonized Putin that any untoward death in Russia can be blamed on him whether there is any evidence or not. To suggest that evidence is needed shows that you must be a “Moscow stooge.”
To violate these inviolable norms of Official Washington, in which participants must intuitively grasp the value of such “group think” and the truism of “American exceptionalism,” marks you as a dangerous outsider who must be marginalized or broken.
Currently, President Trump is experiencing this official opprobrium as he is widely denounced by Republicans, Democrats and “news” people because he didn’t react properly to a question from Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly terming Putin “a killer.”
“There are a lot of killers.” Trump responded. “We’ve got a lot of killers. What do you think — our country’s so innocent. You think our country’s so innocent?”
Aghast at Trump’s heresy, O’Reilly sputtered, “I don’t know of any government leaders that are killers.”
Trump: “Well — take a look at what we’ve done too. We made a lot of mistakes. I’ve been against the war in Iraq from the beginning.”
O’Reilly: “But mistakes are different than —“
Trump: “A lot of mistakes, but a lot of people were killed. A lot of killers around, believe me.”
‘Moral Equivalence’
Though Trump is justly criticized for often making claims that aren’t true, here he was saying something that clearly was true. But it has drawn fierce condemnation from across Official Washington, not only from Democrats but from Trump’s fellow Republicans, too. Neoconservative Washington Post opinion writer Charles Krauthammer objected fiercely to Trump’s “moral equivalence,” and CNN’s Anderson Cooper chimed in. lamenting Trump’s deviation into “equivalence,” i.e. holding the U.S. government to the same ethical standards as the Russian government.
This “moral equivalence” argument has been with us at least since the Reagan administration when human rights groups objected to President Reagan’s support for right-wing governments in Central America that engaged in “death squad” tactics against political dissidents, including the murders of priests and nuns and genocide against disaffected Indian tribes. To suggest that Reagan and his friends should be subjected to the same standards that he applied to left-wing authoritarian governments earned you the accusation of “moral equivalence.”
Declassified documents from Reagan’s White House show that this P.R. strategy was refined at National Security Council meetings led by U.S. intelligence propaganda experts. Now the “moral equivalence” theme is being revived to discredit a new Republican president who dares challenge this particular Official Washington “group think.”
Lots of Killing
The unpleasant truth is that all leaders of major countries and many leaders of smaller countries are “killers.” President Obama admitted that he had ordered military strikes in seven different countries to kill people. His Secretary of State Hillary Clinton rejoiced over the grisly murder of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi with a clever twist on a famous Julius Caesar boast of conquest: “We came, we saw, he died,” Clinton chirped.
President George W. Bush launched an illegal war against Iraq based on false pretenses, causing the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Iraqis, many of them children and other civilians.
President Bill Clinton ordered a vicious bombing campaign against the Serbian capital of Belgrade, which included intentionally targeting the Serb TV building and killing 16 civilian employees because Clinton considered the station’s news reports to be “propaganda,” i.e., not in line with U.S. propaganda.
President George H.W. Bush slaughtered scores of Panamanians who happened to live near the headquarters of the Panamanian Defense Forces and he killed tens of thousands of Iraqis, including incinerating a civilian bomb shelter in Baghdad, after he brushed aside proposals for resolving Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait peacefully. (Bush wanted a successful war as a way to rally the American people behind future foreign military operations, so, in his words, the country could kick “the Vietnam Syndrome once and for all.”)
Other U.S. presidents have had more or less blood on their hands than these recent chief executives, but it is hard to identify any modern U.S. president who has not been a “killer” in some form, inflicting death upon innocents whether as part of some “justifiable” mission or not.
But the mainstream U.S. press corps routinely adopts double standards when assessing acts by a U.S. president and those of an “enemy.” When the U.S. kills people, the mainstream media bends over backwards to rationalize the violence, but does the opposite if the killing is authorized by some demonized foreign leader.
That is now the case with Putin. Any accusation against Putin – no matter how lacking in evidence – is treated as credible and any evidence of Putin’s innocence is ridiculed or suppressed.
That was the case with a documentary that debunked claims that hedge fund accountant Sergei Magnitsky was murdered in a Russian prison because he was a whistleblower when the documentary showed that he was a suspect in a massive money-laundering scheme and died of natural causes. Although produced by a documentarian who started out planning to do a sympathetic portrayal of Magnitsky, the facts led in a different direction that caused the documentary to be shunned by the European Union and given minimal distribution in the United States.
By contrast, the ease with which Putin is called a murderer – based on “mysterious deaths” inside Russia – is reminiscent of how American right-wing groups suggested that Bill and Hillary Clinton were murderers by distributing a long list of “mysterious deaths” somehow related to the Clinton “scandals” from their Arkansas days. While there was no specific evidence connecting the Clintons to any of these deaths, the sheer number created suspicions that were hard to knock down without making you a “Clinton apologist.” Similarly, a demand for actual evidence proving Putin’s guilt in a specific case makes you a “Putin apologist.”
However, as a leader of a powerful nation facing threats from terrorism and other national security dangers, Putin is surely a “killer,” much as U.S. presidents are killers. That appears to have been President Trump’s point, that the United States doesn’t have clean hands when it comes to shedding innocent blood.
But telling such an unpleasant albeit obvious truth is not the way to gain entrance into the inner sanctum of Official Washington’s Deep State. The passwords for admission require you to say a lot of things that are patently false. Any inconvenient truth-telling earns you the bum’s rush out into the alley, even if you’re President of the United States.
Investigative reporter Robert Parry broke many of the Iran-Contra stories for The Associated Press and Newsweek in the 1980s.
Current intervention as seen through the eyes of a little girl. https://rtd.rt.com/films/trapped-donetsk/
“US-NATO attempts to bolster Ukrainian forces and covert attempts to degrade eastern Ukrainian rebel forces ahead of renewed hostilities has only accelerated under the presidency of Donald Trump, not subsided.
“For geopolitical analysts, understanding the actual interests driving hostilities and confrontation between Washington, London and Brussels vis-a-vis Moscow, unfolding directly and indirectly, helps sift through political rhetoric and identify the actual motivations and special interests behind them moving this war forward regardless of who sits in the White House.
“By all actual metrics, the war in Ukraine appears set only to expand, not in spite of US efforts under President Trump to the contrary, but precisely because US special interests plan to use Trump’s intentionally misleading and empty rhetoric as cover to reignite hostilities more drastically than before the ceasefire was struck.
“Just like the US feigned rapprochement with Iran in an attempt to paint Tehran as unreasonably aggressive and ungrateful for American sympathy ahead of hostilities always meant to expand, Trump’s feigned affinity for Russia and its political leadership will be quickly converted into ‘regret’ as Russia is portrayed as taking advantage of American ‘good-will,’ ‘forcing’ America to become more heavily involved in a Ukrainian crisis it itself ignited between 2013-2014.”
US-NATO War Continues to Creep East
By Ulson Gunnar
http://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/2017/02/us-nato-war-continues-to-creeps-east.html
It is good to see that Trump is able to call out the obvious hypocrisy and propaganda of the mass media, having been its target. Whether he can extend that to a generally productive and peaceful foreign policy remains to be seen.
Now I would like to see him balance the protectionism desired by his supporters, by suggesting an import tax to bring all imported products up to their US-source wholesale values, that would be spent solely on development assistance to the source nation, administered carefully by US entities. This would be adjusted depending upon the quality of life of the particular supplier.
Fascinating to learn that the ‘moral equivalence’ line came out of propaganda experts working in US intelligence. I noticed its rise to prominence as a propaganda line during the George W. Bush presidency.
Its first use goes back thousands of years, actually. An anthropologist recorded a tribal chief’s traditional understanding of how to distinguish a good war from a bad war. A good war is when our tribe steals the other tribe’s women and cattle. A bad war is when the other tribe steal ours. Already here we see set out plainly the case for the absence of moral equivalency between these clearly incomparable cases .
President Carter spoke of the “moral equivalent of war” meaning the equivalent of war in the domain of morally defensible activities, such as the foreign aid that his foundation has since advanced. A global war on poverty would be more effective in improving security than our “global war on terror” but as comedian Tom Lehrer noted in the 60s, the Repub “war on poverty” meant throwing hand grenades at beggars, as the Dems perhaps now agree.
Does the title “the greatest source of terrorism” really belong to Saudi Arabia or does it belong to the United States? One should ask people who live in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen and other states to which the U.S. has brought “democracy”.
“Moral equivalence” is a badge I wear proudly.
Wow! This hits the nail right on the head… America, the world’s number one hypocrite, whose exceptionalism refers mainly to her leaders’ exceptional right to carry on acts of gruesome terror everywhere and be excepted from any kind of moral responsibility therefrom. America is a sick, sick, sick place; its leaders and cheerleaders should be hauled before a 21st century Nuremberg War Crimes Court and hung, provided we can find enough honest people to honestly judge the multitudinous horrors for which we are responsible.
We will not BEGIN to get over this fatal illness until we stand with Trump and start calling these fatuous cowards out for what they really are: Hypocrites, warmongers and liars — in addition to numerous other categories of deceitful behaviors which will remain unnamed.
Moral self-reflection… Does anyone remember what that means?
Great post, Knomore. You reminded me of my mis-spent youth when we on the Left were loudly calling for our most moral leader of the century to oppose the Vietanm War. And when King did, and gave a blistering speech about the US’ s role in all the military misery in the world, they finally plotted against and shot him. Those boys in the “Washington Consensus” don’t mess around. Fortunately, while they killed his body, they cant kill his voice.
Robert
We all know the American Empire is a murderous, predatory empire.
If only Muslim countries could ban American military from entering their countries.
The false equivalence that PVL Trash is pushing is that Pootin/FSB murdering domestic journalists, opposition, etc is OK because the Pootin/FSB equivalent of US Pres/FBI/CIA also murders domestic opposition.
Trump’s occasional sort-of-true statements — the one about “killers” could and should have been phrased somewhat more correctly — hardly justify Mr. Parry’s tone and approach. This piece verges on excusing all of his terrible falsehoods by citing one sort-of truth. Iran is NOT the worst state supporter of terrorism. The travel ban WAS a Muslim ban. There were NOT millions of illegal voters. The media did NOT mis- or under-report terrorist attacks. On and on.
Thomas, don’t be willfully dense.
Parry starts the piece with these words:
“President Trump says much that is untrue, but he draws some of Official Washington’s greatest opprobrium when he speaks the truth, such as noting that senior U.S. officials have done a lot of killing”
Parry does not justify anyone’s falsehoods but does call out official lies.
Parry is showing. I believe, how the habitual dishonesty of official Washington is actually worse than any specific piece of nonsense uttered by Trump. As Parry points out, it is Washington’s systemically and institutionalized dishonest “group think” that is actually more dangerous than any specific falsehood or weird Tweet from Trump. Becuase it is official pressure to continue with official lies. Bill Reilly stands in for the DC establishment that is trying to force Trump onto their own lying reservation and maintain the Deep State status quo. Surely that is obvious.
I found the focus of this piece more a castigation of delusional Washington Speak than giving credit to Donald Trump as a truth teller. Trump serves Trump not TRUTH. Delusional Washington serves the Deep State not TRUTH.
The irony of the situation is when on the rare occasion Trump says something that makes sense – e.g. we’re all better off if Russia and the U.S. find a way to cooperate to avoid more endless war – which doesn’t fit within the Washington Speak, Deep State agenda, he then gets attacked by them for lying.
As I read the piece i found it focused on how a bizarre reality show host with a conflicting set of foolish “policies” happens to have ONE idea that makes sense but immediately gets trashed by a delusional Deep State filled with Cold War Neocons and their side kicks Neoliberals for “lying” about Russia.
You couldn’t make this up……
But I agree that Trump should never have become president and one good idea does not excuse his failures to seek out a policy agenda that tries to get this country on a sustainable path. No evidence that that’s on his radar.
I intend to watch CNN tonight for the BERNIE VS CRUZ match hoping to find some sanity amidst the horror of it all.
I am finding Bernie’s book filled with policy positions and critiques of the status quo.
This is the first book written by a political candidate that I tried to read – so far so good…
I am grateful to the court system so far standing up to Trumps horrific immigration orders.
You didn’t mention the US citizens on the okay to kill with a drone strike list of President Obama (or whatever the hell they called it). We used to have an anti-assassination stance which is all but forgotten, along with a neutral foreign policy and a non-interventionist foreign policy.
Question is – how to access morality if it is permanently decoupled from the doctrine of American exceptionalism?
How to know which wars/ killings are moral once we shed the standard that all of “our” wars/killings are moral?
This is the knowledge we need to seek.
Great article. Thank you.
Is anyone paying attention to the context in which this ‘honest reflection’ was made? Given the unknown and perhaps unknowable truth of the relationship between Trump and Putin, it seems more like a ‘well, we’re like that too’ excuse rather than a morally inspired admission of the unsavory history of the United States’ actions in the name of being a World Power.
Let’s not get distracted by an anomaly.
The corporate media is a total farce. Yet, their war on Trump continues daily. This could be called:
“The Ganging Up On Donald Trump”
Excellent piece. Robert makes a lot of important points to think about.
Here, however, sounds like Parry applies the term “terrorism” only to violence from Muslim nations. Terrorism isn’t a religion; it’s an abomination! Of course, Robert may have been speaking DC-group think.
Thank you! No one in the media nor in politics seems to remember that the Iraq invasion was an “American led” illegal invasion! Just this morning we were discussing this very omission.
The United States has a lot of soul searching to do. If we truly wish to live in a peaceful, productive, egalitarian and sustainable world, Empire America must become peaceful, productive, egalitarian and sustainable!
P.S. Meant to add that Robert may be too kind to say, “Trump’s point, that the United States doesn’t have clean hands”. My take on Trump is that he wouldn’t consider killing and “enemy” or their wives, children or grandparents something that dirties ones hands. He’s a full-blown sociopath!
Don’t forget Viet Nam, the war that taught our rulers to stop drafting young men due to resistance from those not wanting to die for a criminal mistake. The war that keeps giving as Viet Namese continue to lose limbs from mines and succumb to Agent Orange.
And Nagasaki and Hiroshima!
Again–thank you Robert. I have been trying to suppress my gag reflex all morning after hearing Rachel Maddow do her usual felating of the military on her show last night. I can see what you say about “everybody does it” when it comes to national leaders, but when Maddow is so hypocritical, it’s something else again. She’s an opinion maker who flouts her purity by nestling up to the Queer Movement–a group the nearly always tells the truth. And with her patented blend of snark and fear, always seems to be speaking for Liberals. Esp since she NEVER criticized Obusha or KIllary. But now, when we really need a new path forward, her soulless defense of the worst of the neoliberal agenda is just puke worthy, to say the least. Thank YOU for giving me someplace to go.
As someone on the “left,” as a Bernie Sanders, Jill Stein supporter, I have to say that I am so tired of all the fear and hyperventilating emanating from the liberal leaning corporate media. It’s as though people are protesting Trump’s very existence, and it’s not only tiresome, but it’s dangerous. He’s barely been in office for 3 weeks, and the incessant barrage of negativity is too much for the spirit and the soul, not only of the individual, but of the country. We owe President Trump the same respect that we expected for President Obama. At this point, if any article has a negative-about-Trump-title, I don’t even read sit, because I cannot afford to live in a state of fear. thank you, Mr. Parry, for continuing to expose the astounding hypocrisy of the media and the Deep State.
Good for Oliver Stone!!!
Thanks for posting this, Stephen!
I watched the video posted above from eastern Ukraine.
We have no conscience.
I agree with most of this article, and I don’t think Parry is making out that either Trump or Putin are saints.
I do wonder about this though: “Any inconvenient truth-telling earns you the bum’s rush out into the alley, even if you’re President of the United States.”
A little exaggerated at the very least – he’s still the so-called president, isn’t he?
And, I fear, it may be wide of the mark altogether. How much does he need the silver-tongued hypocrites of official Washington? He wastes little time venting his spleen against any who fail to obey.
At worst, it could herald a proud and open embracing of violence as a US value, much as fascists of the last century worshipped the purifying virtues of war. Waterboarding? He loves it, whether it works or not.
Killing? Trust me, I’m gonna kill bigly, trust me.
Do we live in interesting times?
Speaking of the US outright endorsing killers, the White Helmets ruse that is being pushed upon the American people is a great example of blatant propaganda in support of nefarious murderous terrorists. John McCain and Rep. Adam Klininger have led the way on supporting these murderous terrorists. It would be a great service if Consortium News presented an fresh update on their previous White Helmets story from back in October. Myself and other have gathered a large amount of new evidence that supports the fact the White Helmets are actually terrorists. It is located at the following links. https://twitter.com/WhiteHelmetsEXP
Due to Dennis Kucinch and Tulsi Gabbard’s recent trip to Syria, plus the fact that George Clooney has announced he plans to make a tribute film to them, and they are being considered for an Oscar for their fake performances, I would think this is a story that is definitely waiting to be fully told. One that blows the lied off US Deep State propaganda and ruses used to foment war and atrocities.
If an individual person made a habit of denying reality in a way similar to Official Washington would a psychiatrist not diagnose that as a mental disease? So, what is the diagnosis for the many denizens of Official Washington?
The current demonizing of Democrats for obstruction in the senate doesn’t seem to phase Republicans who engaged, for the better part of eight years, in obstructing Obama’s agenda.
Great question!
We should have a mental health test for all presidents.
Better still, a public accounting from each candidate to try to understand their psychological makeup.
most of them have taken us to wars not because they are STRONG as they would have us believe but because they are weak and fearful and don’t know how to stand up to their political rivals without bluster, saber rattling and aggression.
This may have already been noted:
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2013/nov/4/obama-brag-new-book-im-really-good-killing-drones/
Obama: “I’m really good at killing folks.”
Unfortunately, Trump has no debating skills. He should have said, “Unless those charges are proven, that is hearsay” (as to veracity of claims of Putin killing). Obama was a good debater as well as prevaricator.
This is truly an Orwellian age, just as Winston Smith’s job in 1984 was to edit published events so as to conceal truth, this goes on daily. Whoever commented that it’s worse since the Bush administration is right, although it’s been going on since the founding of the republic. All governments produce propaganda, but the USA is at the top, that’s its exceptionalism.
I’m rereading T. C. McLuhans’ great book, “Touch the Earth: A Self Portrait of Indian Existence”. The native Americans were constantly calling out the lies of the whites but we see what happened to them, and now the same greedy, rapacious tactics are today applied worldwide. And excused in the name of “Morality”?!
The war criminals of the Washington consensus “groupthink” had better watch their step. I begin to understand the “strongman” phenomena, as sometimes a response to a dangerous and threatening group within a nation (often a group that our war criminals had sponsored in the first place, to effect “regime change”). It’s what Assad has to respond to, what the Turkish Prez has to respond to, what the Egyptian coup generals had to respond to, as their own Muslim Brotherhood were gearing up to join in war against their own Syrian ally Assad. Strongmen sometimes step in to put an end to a dangerous internal threat. Lincoln had his fire-breathing Gen. Sherman, and undaunted Gen. Grant, to break the back of the rebellion, without whose exertions, the war would have dragged on for years, probably without a successful conclusion, guaranteeing endless “Balkan Wars”, stretching on, into a bloody future.
The Washington Post’s editorial board had a revealing take on all this yesterday. Arguing that Putin’s Russia was motivated by a base “cynicism”, it was posited that “American exceptionalism” was instead based on serving as “a beacon of democracy, human rights and the rule of law.” The shocking and “false” equivocation, according to the Post editorial board, does not reside in what either state may actually do, but what it allegedly stands for. Therefore, while America makes “mistakes” and may be “far from perfect”, since America has “elevated aspirations” and a supposed “capacity to reverse its errors through democratic reform”, all should be forgiven. That is, lofty and hypocritical rhetoric should be the standard by which to judge action, and the absence of such rhetoric must necessarily reveal “the naked pursuit of narrow interests and disregard for legality and morality” – which of course America’s elites can never be accused of.
Whereas “pay attention to what I do and not what I say” should be simply common wisdom on our little planet, it’s amazing how many of the professional opinion makers in the USA believe the opposite. Almost like their jobs depend on it.
I saw an interview with Christiane Amanpour/Marine le Pen where the interviewer insisted that Putin was a criminal whose “big country invaded a small country, a crime against international law” as if this was not the US regular behavior. Marine did not mention the obvious link, but explained that the Ukraine govt was overthrown in a coup, and that Crimea voted overwhelmingly to join Russia, but Amanpour pityingly regarded her with horror. Putin is actually, if anything, loath to rush into action and certainly to encourage violence, but all we hear is negative statements with no evidence, while our own leaders relish the manliness of murder.
The trick is apparently to have somebody like O’Reilly with the reputation of tough guy who for the last twenty years has held belligerent screaming shows somewhat like a barker getting the customers into the lion-taming tent with repeat repeat repeat “killer” with no qualifications, no evidence, no examination. Have we already forgotten, as Trump might have mentioned, Obama’s “I’m good at killing folks?” As with blowing away Anwar al-Awlaki’s son and several of his friends as they were snacking and talking? O’Reilly’s audience then foams at the mouth, cheers, and as with a child and its rote lessons repeats Official Washington Speak without examination.
But if not this “killer” charge at Putin it’s very common to hear “nasty piece of work,” even from Matt Taibbi, whom I usually respect. So let me ask what IS the case for Putin as ruthless killer, specifically of journalists, so that we can get beyond the drum-beats and the whirling dwarfs on the road for war? Seriously, I’m inviting to be informed on this. Putin=killer because yyy. Let me have it. I’m ready. I have tried to research the topic and so far come up with nothing, so I am indeed ready to peruse the evidence.