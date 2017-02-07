America’s Lost Tradition on Non-Intervention

By implicitly criticizing U.S. interventionism, President Trump’s inaugural speech drew denunciations from the Washington establishment as a dangerous deviation, but his message actually fit with U.S. traditions, says Ivan Eland.
By Ivan Eland
Although the media trashed Donald Trump’s inaugural address as radical and scary to the United States and the world, his views on American security policy nevertheless may be closest to that of the nation’s founders than those of any U.S. president since the early 1800s.
In his speech, the new president pledged that, “We do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone, but rather to let it shine as an example for everyone to follow.”
After George W. Bush’s disastrous invasion of Iraq for no good reason and Barack Obama’s military overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in Libya, which also resulted in chaos and an increase in terrorism, U.S. re-adoption of its long abandoned foreign policy of being a “shining city on a hill,” if put into practice, would be a refreshing return to the founders’ vision.
Thus, Trump seemed to pledge less U.S. military intervention abroad while still defending the United States. He noted that “we’ve defended other nation’s borders while refusing to defend our own.” And he complained that the United States has “spent trillions of dollars overseas,” including on the armies of other countries, “while America’s infrastructure has fallen into disrepair and decay.”
All of this factually true. For example, the United States alone accounts for 75 percent of the defense spending of the 28 mostly well-to-do countries of NATO, making it a very one-way street in terms of alliance costs and benefits.
Yet as the 9/11 attacks were occurring, the U.S. military — which has been geared to be an offensive force to project American power overseas to police the world rather than to be a force to defend the United States — scrambled jets and sent them ineffectually out over the ocean. In contrast, Trump promised to focus on eradicating the genuine threat to the United States of radical Islamic terrorism.
Founders’ Vision
Because the founders wanted to avoid the militarism of Europe’s monarchs, who continuously waged war with the costs in blood and treasure falling on their people, the U.S. Constitution authorizes the government only to “provide for the common defence.”
The founders correctly believed that unneeded overseas martial adventures undermined the republic at home, something our post-World War II interventionist foreign policy establishment has forgotten.
So maybe Trump’s inaugural address failed to unify the Western alliance and even scared the United States’ wealthy free-loading allies. So be it; the platitude of invoking the need to “unify” is often a way to beat back uncomfortable but necessary threats to reform the status quo.
Trump was correct when he earlier labeled NATO “obsolete,” because it wasn’t a very effective vehicle for addressing terrorism, and when he accused allied nations of not paying their fair share for Western security.
And nations around the world may be alarmed that the United States will no longer spend truckloads of money attempting to solve their problems — but usually abysmally failing — by using counterproductive military intervention or feckless foreign aid.
Trump’s inaugural address demonstrated that shaking things up was not just campaign rhetoric. Doing so in America’s failed security policy is long overdue.
Ivan Eland is Senior Fellow and Director of the Center on Peace & Liberty at the Independent Institute. Dr. Eland is a graduate of Iowa State University and received an M.B.A. in applied economics and Ph.D. in national security policy from George Washington University. He spent 15 years working for Congress on national security issues, including stints as an investigator for the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Principal Defense Analyst at the Congressional Budget Office. [This article first appeared as a blog post at Huffington Post.]
Good Article:
Unfortunately: The Hypocrisy of Warmongering Politicians, the Corporate Media, and Protestors All Screaming “Islamophobia” are in control of the “news” the “airwaves” and the cries of the mobs fill the air.
Read more at link below:
http://graysinfo.blogspot.ca/2017/02/the-hypocrisy-of-warmongering.html
Mr. Eland needs to recall that these two nations were ones Israel wanted smashed, and what Holy Israel wants, it gets.
In this case, it’s Big “Defense” Corporations who want to get their mitts on those “boatloads of money”. How on earth can they continue to make piles of money while delivering overpriced and often worthless weapons to our fine Military Institutions unless the billions and trillions are shoved their way?
… it’s Big “Defense” Corporations…
As your quotes suggest, war-waging corporations would be more accurate, and our so-called defense department should go back to its old name of war department.
“And nations around the world may be alarmed that the United States will no longer spend truckloads of money attempting to solve their problems” –
I would be pleasantly “alarmed” – to see American politics take such turn. The “truckloads of money” have mostly not been spent to “solve our problems (I’m German) – but to back up Americas geostrategic interests, – or at least, what the politicians believe as such. Mostly even at our expense as well.
Look at Jugoslavia, Irak, Libya, Syria, Ukraine, – even Afghanistan.
And Ivan Eland put his finger in the wound by mentioning 9/11.
Apart from the fact, that the official story on 9/11 is very problematic and hard to believe, – imagine a surprise nuclear attack on the USA, when their defence works anything near as bad, as it did (allegedly) at 9/11.
A scary thought, – especially if was an American.
“… U.S. re-adoption of its long abandoned foreign policy of being a “shining city on a hill,” if put into practice, would be a refreshing return to the founders’ vision.”
Give me a break! The history of our country has us fighting with someone about 93% of the time!
NEVER have we been a non-interventionist country. What a load of tripe!
Next time I see Ivan name on an article, I will pass.
David: It looks like you missed this part of Mr. Eland’s essay:
… his (Trump’s) views on American security policy nevertheless may be closest to that of the nation’s founders than those of any U.S. president since the early 1800s.
Unfortunately, Trump’s views should be regarded with a healthy degree of skepticism similar to what Obama’s called for..
The speech was obviously written by some one else as we now have the biligerence towards Iran and China; and he thinks that Russia will join the US with such policies?
The USA always has an aggressive interventionist foreign policy and despite the words nothing has changed
Trump’s and Bannon’s speech really needs to be scrutinized to pull the tripe out of the meat, so to speak. If memory serves me correctly, 2009 saw a hopey changy Obama make some wild statements that actually earned him a Nobel peace prize. LOL! So I too will sit back and see how far he gets with the ‘new’ program. I’m guessing not very far. What we do get is a new form of neoliberalism with a big dose of steroids by having Goldman-Sacks running the economy and, I’m sure, the military machine will have their hands out too for the non-existant funds that Congress pulls out of their hats for any excuse to fight a never ending war somewhere, and it really doesn’t matter where, just as long as there’s a war. So average working Americans will struggle even more to support their families until a new wave of realists see the light and fight the elite establishment.
I think the founders had, more likely, adopted a tactic of expedience, as they were very small and weak at the time. I’m pretty sure the Puritan/RoundHead/Parliamentarians of the North (not so much the the sons of Cavalier/Loyalists of the South), were interested in a long-term strategy of “Crown Collecting” to hang as trophies on their belts, and free Europe of Royal Tyrants, so republicanism and Parliaments for the Commoners could prevail…mission accomplished, even though the existing Crowns, and their Royal Courts of Managerial Elites, still push back.
[H]is (Trump’s) views on American security policy nevertheless may be closest to that of the nation’s founders than those of any U.S. president since the early 1800s.
Come to think of it, the nation’s founders got off to a quick start intervening in the affairs of the Native American nations. Before that the slave owners among the founders were allied with slave traders intervening on their behalf in African nations.