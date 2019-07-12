Concord Management and the End of Russiagate?

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has just shut down half of Robert Mueller’s Russian-interference case, writes Daniel Lazare.
By Daniel Lazare
Special to Consortium News
Don’t look now, but a federal judge in Washington, D.C., has just shut down half of Robert Mueller’s Russian-interference case.
In February 2018, the special prosecutor indicted a St. Petersburg troll farm called the Internet Research Agency along with two other companies, their owner, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, and 12 employees. The charge: fraud, traveling to the United States under false pretenses, and using social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to “sow discord” and “interfere in US political and electoral processes without detection of their Russian affiliation.”
The charge was both legally dubious and heavy-handed, a case of using a sledge hammer to swat a fly. But Mueller went even further in his report, an expurgated version of which was made public in April. No longer just a Russian company, the IRA was now an arm of the Russian government. “[T]he Special Counsel’s investigation,” it declared on page one, “established that Russia interfered in the 2016 election principally through two operations. First, a Russian entity carried out a social media campaign that favored presidential candidate Donald J. Trump and disparaged presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Second, a Russian intelligence service conducted computer-intrusion operations against entities, employees, and volunteers working in the Clinton campaign and then released stolen documents.”
“Prigozhin,” the report added, referring to the IRA owner, “is widely reported to have ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.” A few pages later, it said that the IRA’s efforts “constituted ‘active measures’ … a term that typically refers to operations conducted by Russian security services aimed at influencing the course of international affairs.”
Thus, the IRA played a major role in the vast Kremlin conspiracy to alter the outcome of the 2016 election and install Donald Trump in office. But now Judge Dabney Friedrich has ordered Mueller to stop pushing such stories because they’re unfair to Concord Management and Consulting, another Prigozhin company, which astonished the legal world in May 2018 by hiring an expensive Washington law firm and demanding its day in court.
Silent on IRA-Kremlin Connection
Contrary to internet chatter, Friedrich did not offer an opinion as to whether the IRA-Kremlin connection is true or false. Rather, she told the special prosecutor to keep quiet because such statements go beyond the scope of the original indictment and are therefore prejudicial to the defendant. But it may be a distinction without a difference since the only evidence that Mueller puts forth in the public version of his report is a New York Times article from February 2018 entitled “Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian Oligarch Indicted by US, Is Known as ‘Putin’s Cook.’”
It’s a case of trial by press clip that should have been laughed out of court – and now, more or less, it is. Without the IRA, the only argument left in Mueller’s brief is that Russia stole some 28,000 emails and other electronic documents from Democratic National Committee computers and then passed them along to WikiLeaks, which published them to great fanfare in July 2016.
But as Consortium News pointed out the day the Mueller report came out, that’s dubious as well. [See “The ‘Guccifer 2.0’ Gaps in Mueller’s Full Report,” April 18.] The reason: it rests on a timeline that doesn’t make sense:
- June 12, 2016: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange announces that “leaks in relation to Hillary Clinton” were on the way.
- June 15: Guccifer 2.0, allegedly a stand-in for Russian military intelligence, goes on line to claim credit for the hack.
- June 22: Guccifer and WikiLeaks establish contact.
- July 14: Guccifer sends WikiLeaks an encrypted file.
- July 18: WikiLeaks confirms that it’s opened it up.
- July 22: The group releases a giant email cache indicating that the DNC rigged the nominating process in favor of Hillary Clinton and against Bernie Sanders.
But why would Assange announce the leaked emails on June 12 before hearing from the source on June 22? Was he clairvoyant? Why would he release a massive file just eight days after receiving it and as a little as four days after opening it up? How could that be enough time to review the contents and ensure they were genuine? “If a single one of those emails had been shown to be maliciously altered,” blogger Mark F. McCarty points out, “WikiLeaks’s reputation would have been in tatters.” Quite right. So if Mueller’s chronology doesn’t hold up, then Assange’s original statement that “our source is not the Russian government and it is not a state party” still stands – which it plainly does.
Going Up in Smoke
Bottom line: Russiagate is going up in smoke. The claim that Russian military intelligence fed thousands of emails to WikiLeaks doesn’t stand up to scrutiny while Mueller is not only unable to a prove a connection between the Internet Research Agency and the Kremlin but is barred from even discussing it, according to Friedrich’s ruling, without risking a charge of contempt. After 22 months of investigating the ins and outs of Russian interference, Mueller seems to have finally come up dry.
“Revenge of the oligarchs” might be a good headline for this story. The IRA indictment initially seemed to be a no-lose proposition for Mueller. He got to look good in the press, the media got to indulge in yet another round of Russia-bashing, while, best of all, no one had to prove a thing. “Mueller’s allegations will never be tested in court,” noted Andrew C. McCarthy, a former federal prosecutor turned pundit for the rightwing National Review. “That makes his indictment more a political statement than a charging instrument.”
Then came the unexpected. Concord Management hired Reed Smith, a top-flight law firm with offices around the world, and demanded to be heard. The move was “a real head-scratcher,” one Washington attorney told Buzzfeed, because Concord was beyond the reach of U.S. law and therefore had nothing to fear from an indictment and nothing to gain, apparently, from going to court. But then the firm demanded to exercise its right of discovery, meaning that it wanted access to Mueller’s immense investigative file. Blindsided, Mueller’s requested a delay “on the astonishing ground,” according to McCarthy, “that the defendant has not been properly served – notwithstanding that the defendant has shown up in court and asked to be arraigned.”
Prigozhin was forcing the special prosecutor to show what he’s got, McCarthy went on, at zero risk to himself since he was not on U.S. soil. What was once a no-lose proposition for Mueller was suddenly a no-lose proposition for Putin’s unexpectedly clever cook.
Now Mueller is in an even worse pickle because he’s barred from mentioning a major chunk of his report. What will he discuss if Democrats succeed in getting him to testify before the House intelligence and judiciary committees next week – the weather? If his team goes forward with the Concord prosecution, he’ll risk having to turn over sensitive information while involving himself in a legal tangle that could go on for years, all without any conceivable payoff. If he drops it, the upshot will be a public-relations disaster of the first order.
As skeptics have pointed out, the IRA’s social-media campaign was both more modest and more ineffectual then the Mueller report’s over-the-top language about a “sweeping and systematic” conspiracy would suggest. Yet after Facebook Vice President Rob Goldman tweeted that “the majority of the Russian ad spend happened AFTER the election,” he was forced to beg for forgiveness like a defendant in a Moscow show trial for daring to play down the magnitude of the crime.
But it wasn’t Goldman who shaved the truth. Rather, it was Mueller. Thanks to the unexpected appearance of Concord Management, he’s now paying the price.
Daniel Lazare is the author of “The Frozen Republic: How the Constitution Is Paralyzing Democracy” (Harcourt Brace, 1996) and other books about American politics. He has written for a wide variety of publications from The Nation to Le Monde Diplomatiqueand blogs about the Constitution and related matters at Daniellazare.com.
If you value this original article, please consider making a donation to Consortium News so we can bring you more stories like this one.
But wait – there actually was a REAL CRIME!
The Mueller indictment pinpoints 13 ads (out of the 3,000 or so that IRA bought!) that advocated for Trump or against Hillary, during an election season. These are technically illegal, as foreigners are not allowed to purchase campaign advertising. If these cost the average amount that IRA paid for its Facebook ads, we can guesstimate their total cost as – wait for it – $500!
Damn, I sure am glad that Mueller has nailed this rampant threat to our Democracy!
How much you wanna bet that those crafty Russkies also bought a few ads advocated for Hillary or against Trump – which Mueller doesn’t mention because they don’t fit his narrative?
Mueller also indicted for an identity theft that enabled the IRA to be paid by PayPal. The victim of said theft experienced no known inconvenience, and hadn’t even known that it had happened.
He also charged two IRA employees with visa fraud because they had declared a trip to the US in 2014 to be for pleasure, whereas they also were supposedly checking out the business environment in the US for IRA. Granted, they did visit several national parks. Perhaps they were trying to determine whether bears would respond to Facebook ads.
And this was our “New Pearl Harbor”.
Unaccountably, the VP for Facebook, who had examined every Facebook ad that IRA had purchased, tweeted that the IRA’s activities in the US had little if anything to do with influencing the election.
“Most of the coverage of Russian meddling involves their attempt to effect the outcome of the 2016 US election. I have seen all of the Russian ads and I can say very definitively that swaying the election was *NOT* the main goal.”
I’m sure, though, that he has since been strongly encouraged to get his thinking straight.
But wait – there actually was a REAL CRIME!
The Mueller indictment pinpoints 13 ads (out of the 3,000 or so that IRA bought!) that advocated for Trump or against Hillary, during an election season. These are technically illegal, as foreigners are not allowed to purchase campaign advertising. If these cost the average amount that IRA paid for its Facebook ads, we can guesstimate their total cost as – wait for it – $500!
Damn, I sure am glad that Mueller has nailed this rampant threat to our Democracy!
How much you wanna bet that those crafty Russkies also bought a few ads advocated for Hillary or against Trump – which Mueller doesn’t mention because they don’t fit his narrative?
Mueller also indicted for an identity theft that enabled the IRA to be paid by PayPal. The victim of said theft experienced no known inconvenience, and hadn’t even known that it had happened.
He also charged two IRA employees with visa fraud because they had declared a trip to the US in 2014 to be for pleasure, whereas they also were supposedly checking out the business environment in the US for IRA. Granted, they did visit several national parks. Perhaps they were trying to determine whether bears would respond to Facebook ads.
And this was our “New Pearl Harbor”.
Unaccountably, the VP for Facebook, who had examined every Facebook ad that IRA had purchased, tweeted that the IRA’s activities in the US had little if anything to do with influencing the election.
“Most of the coverage of Russian meddling involves their attempt to effect the outcome of the 2016 US election. I have seen all of the Russian ads and I can say very definitively that swaying the election was *NOT* the main goal.”
I’m sure, though, that he has since been strongly encouraged to get his thinking straight.
https://caucus99percent.com/content/hilarity-alert-moon-alabama-explains-what-indicted-russian-trolls-were-really-doing-0
If Mueller/DOJ testify at the upcoming joint-Congressional hearing, they could be subject to contempt of court if they state or imply that “Russian Government election interference via Facebook” is a proven fact.
Curious if “imply” includes failing to correct a false impression when a Congressperson asks a question that assumes that “Russian Government election interference via Facebook” is a proven fact.
Can Turkey menace America by Russian S-400 Missile System. America is afraid about Turkey to deal for buying Russian S-400 defence missile system. Because if Turkey admits the S-400 missile system into own air defence they will be more strong. So America faces difficulties to control the establishment of Turkey government. America is afraid of someone who grabbed power. That’s why the U.S put sanctions on those countries that they work hard to respond against America
Can Turkey menace America by Russian S-400 Missile System
As was revealed yesterday (Friday, June 12, 2019), on CN Live!, Mueller will not be testifying before the House intelligence and judiciary committees next week.
Clearly, Mueller never wanted to testify and, very likely, still does not want to do so.
Will rumors now take wing that Judge Friedrich, a Trump appointee, is trying to suppress Mueller’s testimony, trying to hide the truth, stymie justice, and support a vile Russian oligarch?
What will the “liberal” legacy media say?
What will the legacy political duopoly do?
Both the Ds and the Rs want Russia demonized, both would welcome a war with Iran.
And, we are deep into election season … and have not touched bottom yet.
Well, the Powers That Be always have Epstein.
If Russiagate cannot bring about Impeachment, then Epstein might,
Of course, if pursuing Epstein were to make Trump attack Iran (MTAI), then all the Impeachment lust would transmogrify into happy war lust and a substantial killing would be made.
However, were this much sought bipartisan objective realized, the whole thing might Acosta lot more than U$ oligarchs might imagine.
Especially so, were Russia and China to object to an all-out U$ attack on Iran and come to Iran’s aid, then it IS very possible that the great wish of Xian-Zionist End-Timers would be realized.
Which would surely be a blast.
There might be some irony were the three religions which claim the same, sole deity as their very might collude/collide to put an end to collective existence, yet I am not at all certain who might savor (no, chell speck, “savior” is not the term this sentence requires) such ironic twists. Possible survivors might well have other, more urgent, concerns.
The question is, should any of us have any concerns about how things (and ourselves) have so obviously been manipulated to bring us to this “place”?
It might be argued that it all is mere accident, vagaries of capricious fate.
Yet, blithe, calculated intent cannot be dismissed as beyond possible or even less than likely.
Which raises one last question, who has benefited and expects to benefit even more gloriously?
Bonus question.
Do lemmings (or did dodo birds) engage in any discussion before plunging into the abyss?
test
Refuting the long-standing concerns that many of us may have, regarding the intentions of high governmental officials, which several comments here reflect, Judge Dabney Friedrich, on page 19 of her order, makes this assertion;
“Government officers are presumed to act in good faith when exercising their authority …”
Blanket assertions of this sort may well cover a multitude of major sins or minor infractions.
Yet, why would good U$ians, instructed from birth to blindly believe this nation most exceptional, the very embodiment of goodness and purity, ever come to see reason for concern or even doubt, if such assumptions are never subject to question, even when consistent patterns of “official” behavior, over a long and sustained period of time, result in outcomes of dubious worth or actual harm, of wars begun on the basis of official lies, of illegal surveillance of everyone on a massive scale, of the punishment of whistle-blowers and publishers who reveal crimes against humanity while the perpetrators of those crimes not only are not punished but are rewarded, lavishly, and allowed to
continue exercising power (and so on, to apallingly greedy and destructive “ends”)?
As I said in a previous comment, Judge Friedrich’s order is well worth a serious read, for it spans a amazingly wide realm, ranging from the deep depths of pathos to soaring peaks of knee-slapping hilarity.
Take a peek.
(But if you do, be sure to put one back.)
A most interesting article.
Reading through Judge Friedrich’s order is a most useful activity, well worth the little effort and time required to do so.
One discovers that “… no trial date has been set in this case.” Page 4
The “case” being the trial of Concord Management and Consulting LLC, the entity behind IRA.
The Roger Stone case is mentioned on page 17.
From the Order:
“In Stone, however, a trial date has been set.” Page 18.
Why is the Stone case mentioned?
Reading the order will answer that question.
Basically, the education provided by the order about prejudicial statements by officers of the court is thoroughly useful.
“In short, the court concludes that the government violated Rule 57.7 by making …statements that linked the defendants’ alleged activities to the Russian government and provided an opinion about the defendants’ guilt and the evidence against them.” Page 10
Even though (prejudicial) “statements” may be forgotten by the time of the trial in cases not subject to the publicity and media interest found in this case.
Why has no trial date been set in this case, as yet?
Clearly, Mueller (and other government officials, including the Attorney General) are now put on notice that they must exercise caution in their public statements around this case.
Just as clearly, the media has no such limitation on the implications they may push as conclusive “evidence” of “collusion”, connection, or successful efforts to sew “discord” or disillusionment.
Presumably, the circus will continue until there is a trial and, if the last two years may be considered as “evidence”, the show will go on regardless of whatever verdict the trial might deliver.
I do wish the Russia-did-it!!! madness and deceit would cease yet, although a large portion of the public seem weary of it, it still is a cash cow quite golden and the cud-chewers display no apparent weariness with their rumination.
Again, I urge everyone to read Judge Dabney Friedrich’s order, it is not terribly long, however it is jam-packed with delectable tidbits of insight and true gems of enlightenment.
Yes, the language is legalese, the references many, but the slight uphill slog is very much worth the vista laid out.
People of the real left saw this as nothing more than the MIC wanting another Cold War and know that it would be used against the left to stop any anti war progress
Russia gate was useful for so many things including destruction of freedom of the press
Can America Afraid due to Russia Interference in Iran. Russia steady gives support to Iran against United State pressure. America wants from Iran to withdraw your plan to generate uranium for making nuclear weapons. But Iran has not been able to increase uranium production
Can America Afraid due to Russia Interference in Iran.
The USA wants war with Iran
And all for Israel
Epstein is part of this
at this point, in our history, 2016 really doesn’t matter. What matters is djt and his people. Cages, raids, financial deals. We are a country of I don’t even know what. Our collective history does not matter anymore, because we all put our views based on what we want to see/hear. There are are certain truths and facts, and opinions, but when one obfuscates those three , one winds up with nothing but confusion. For an example, how can one convince a person that the moonlanding happened ,when there are so many people who claim, the moonlanding did not happen? This all is not cool. and I don’t think it serves anyone of us if we stick to our own belief system.
Kids in cages started under Obama
Does “prejudicial to the defendant” mean the same thing as prejudiced against the defendant?
Legal slang “prejudicial to the defendant” means that the effect of such testimony would prejudge the defendant, having a tendency to influence a decision improperly. Of course all federal judges are corrupt and prejudiced, so it really means that the testimony might push a jury the opposite way that the judge would push them.
It is only those who agree with a judicial decision who entertain the illusion that it is not corrupt. All judges are political party operatives, and this billionaire “defendant” certainly must have made generous contributions to the Repubs. Clearly he paid to ensure that a Trump appointee would decide a case about Trump. …with Liberty and Justice for gangsters.
The myth regarding Russian influence in the 2016 election that enabled Donald Trump to “steal” the presidency from Hillary Clinton would make a good sequel to a movie from 1966. Its title: “THE RUSSIANS ARE COMING! THE RUSSIANS ARE COMING!”
The one thing I’d like to know is: did Mueller ever provide the requested discovery documents or not?
BRAVO, Dan. AND, as you aware, the “hacking half” of Mueller’s magnum opus also cannot bear close scrutiny.
Remember where you heard this first, “Current and former intelligence officials” tell me that Mueller has asked his mother to write a note to be excused from the field trip to Congress next Thursday, the 17th.
In my view, the only sympathy Mueller should be able to elicit at this point is the cruel reality that he chose to perform one last job for the Deep State after he had reached the age of statutory senility. His handlers will try to prop him up to the extent possible, but the die is now cast. The whipping-up of Russia-gate can now be seen — at least by consortium news readers — as a “best-defense-is-a-good-offensive” operation to obfuscate the reality of Deep-State-gate.
Hard to believe, but it is possible that the dumb Dem leaders still — to this day — believe their story-line. How else to account for the incredible denseness of Pelosi and Nadler, both of whom should be down at the southern border rather than fiddling on a rusty Russia-gate Stradivarius — fiddling while little kids burn. They ought to do their Constitutional duty to impeach — not on the basis of evidence-less Russia-gate charges — but because the President is treading heavily on KIDS, as well as the Constitution.
Let’s hear more from Tulsi Gabbard.
Again, great job, Dan. I can almost see Bob Parry smiling.
Ray
You’ve been right all along Ray. Appreciate all your accurate investigating and reporting.
However, I must disagree with your suggestion of impeachment on two phony issues: kids and the constitution. You should focus your wrath on the Democrats that will not correct our immigration laws. The only reason there is a surge of children and families is because the democrats and their radical liberals have made it clear to the world that if you bring children you are free to illegally cross the border. You may be stopped but the kids you bring with you (your own or rent-a-kiddie) are essentially a get out of jail card. We now have Africans from the Congo crossing over with luggage, the latest group are Haitians, WTF?
As an immigrant I support our immigrants that come here legally but not those that break the law. Diversity is not our strength but just adds to the division and conflict within our society. Trump may be vulgar and unorganized but his efforts to maintain our sovereign borders are welcomed and will secure his second term. 6 or 7 years ago, every senior Democrat (Biden, Hillary, Schumer, Pelosi, etc.) were against open borders and illegal immigrants. Their current stance is crass politics not concern for human welfare.
Diversity IS our strength.
We are talking about asylum seekers that are coming to border officials. Nothing illegal. The delay is in processing.
I would suggest that both Republican and Democratic Parties have had opportunities to resolve much of the immigration issue and neither party did. The most recent was the first two years of Trump’s term when the Republicans had the White House and both chambers of Congress.
Many of the people taking the long and dangerous trek from Central America have been driven north as a result of US-backed coups and the death squads that followed. (Honduras is in the lap of SOS Clinton and President Obama)
Any actual resolution of the flood of immigration north to the US will require a change of US foreign policy which depends on America’s darker forces to destabilize democracy abroad. Just saying.
The whole Mueller investigation was always “theatre” and not “law.” And not just “theatre” by Mueller, but by the media and the Democratic Party as well. And the Republicans cannot rejoice in the result since – not only did Mueller baselessly refuse to concede “exoneration” – Mueller’s report itself is a joke in the first place. This article points that out.
So what are we left with?
Only a few things were proven: Mueller has no credibility, the “Justice Department” is dysfunctional, the mainstream media is a joke and the the DNC was able to rig the primaries and effectively hide that fact using the fog of the Russiagate farce.
In short, America’s political system is completely broken.
Tnx CN, Daniel… gotta love the Prigozhin publicity pic… “No mo Mr. Niceguy!!!”
& wat dat “r” in RT stand 4? Can MS Greedia ever tell da trut?
?
We have heard the name of Judge Dabney Freidrich before. She is a bit of a wildcard here, as she does not necessarily do what the powers that be expect of her. Here she pulls the rug out from under Mueller when he and the Scooby Doo gang was no doubt expecting never to actually have to go to court against the Russian meddling kids:
https://osociety.org/2018/10/21/judge-orders-mueller-to-prove-russian-company-meddled-in-election/
and here she has Kavanaugh’s back during his Supreme Court nomination process as he screams about his entitlement to do whatever he damned well pleases because he’s entitled rich folk who went to Yale part of the Club aristocracy:
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/4946213-Judge-Dabney-Friedrich-s-Letter-to-the-Senate.html
About Prigozhin the oligarch, Wikipedia: “The Anti-Corruption Foundation accused Prigozhin of corrupt business practices. They estimated his illegal wealth to be worth more than one billion rubles.[11]” So the opposition outfit (and those exist in “dictatorial” Russia) accuses Prigozhin of amassing 16 million dollars of “illegal wealth”. Poor Russia. In USA, a single doctor can get more by overbilling Medicare, Workers’ Compensation etc.
Mueller, Mueller, Mueller- Class , anyone, anyone?? Ferris Mueller’s Day Off is turning into a nightmare & his Report is crashing & burning, faster than a US Drone, shot down & blasted out of the Sky, by the IRG in the Sea of Homuz? It’s all very well accusing people of crimes & slandering reputations knowing or hoping that under normal circumstances the accused wouldn’t show up to defend the charges, but these accused Russians are prepared to challenge Mueller’s fictitious findings? What do you do now Mr Mueller, now that your bluff has been called? Another one of many nails in the coffin of this ridiculous, American, Hallucination Hoax called Russiagate!
Mueller thought he was simply practicing the real government policy on fooling the public with endless iterations of horse hockey which Dubya tried to obscure with his “fool me once, fool me twice…” razz-ma-tazz. Mr. Mueller will take the “A” train to Davy Jones’ locker trying to hoodwink the public on this fiasco, rather than getting religion and uttering the more appropriate “mea culpa, mea culpa, mea maxima culpa.”
Nice, Mr Lazare, very, very nice. One can only hope that Mueller and the rest of the conspirators (for what else are they?) get their full comeuppance. However, I doubt that given past history and the ability of all those with and in power to escape full scrutiny and real punishment (a lengthy prison sentence).
Unfortunately and dishearteningly, I also doubt that the true believers, of which there are all too many and among whom all too many are highly and expensively educated, will let any of this alter by one iota their apparently adamantine position on “Russiagate,” their anti-Putin Russophobia. Or their equally apparent adoration of HRC.
You can bet that the likes of Rachel Maddow will never change their tune on the subject of Russiagate. However, with the election season heating up, it might seem wise for them to start singing a different tune altogether, such as Sanders and Warren are too radical to have any chance of defeating Trump. The saddest thing of all is that the Dems’ fixation on Russia and Putin is now coming back to bite them in the ass. Trump could not have asked for a better gift.
These indictments (including the 12 GRU) were all press releases to fuel the “I’m doing something” and “Russia’s involved” noise. Not a lawyer but those who are commented that these Russian “indictments” were not only without evidence (which would have come out in a court had such been the intent) but they went way beyond a straightforward indictment to something approximating an OP ED for the WoPo or NYT.
The intel report ordered by Obama (2 of them) had no evidence, and the last one went on and on about RT as if RT has conspired to infiltrate the minds of US voters (huge laugh given their reach and those who watch, or listen generally don’t need convincing of US government nefarious doings).
I did read both reports and indictments, and as a lay person it was clear there was no substance. In the case of the intel report even Obama concluded there was nothing.
Yet the 2+ year circus went on and on as a media ($$$) frenzy. No one really cared, nor do they to this day.
This is what the unraveling of an empire looks like. Let’s hope there’s a truly new and better day ahead after the collapse.
When deflating a balloon care is required to ensure it doesn’t shoot off in all directions exposing the skill levels of would-be performers.
I watched the excellent movie “The Big Short” last night, it was my second viewing after seeing it at the theater. It was painful to watch because it’s about the abject failure and corruption of Wall Street, but beyond that, it’s about the failure of Our System and about how the People always are the essential losers.
We here at Consortiumnews have basically known these facts since Robert Parry’s death, why?, because Robert was an extraordinary reporter who actually looked into the underlying dynamic of the subject he reported on. And, relying on his honesty, we were brought along on the Real story leading up to this.
Now, much like the movie I mentioned, we know we were right to trust CN, but there is little joy in watching the confirmation of a failed fourth estate and failed democratic experiment. Now we are left with the anxiety of how to repair this mess…
Oh well, thanks Consortiumnews.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1596363/
What’s needed to convince Americans that “Russia” did not interfere in the election and did not hack the DNC is not a judge but an exorcist.
Truly. This profound belief based on DNC, HRC confabulated and paid for evidence is in so many ways, if not totally, akin to the belief in UFOs and little green men (why is it always “men”?). Yet the same people who are “Russia and Putin did it” frenetic are those who denounce as insane nutters those who believe in the existence of UFOs and those grass colored men…
Maybe Mueller should ask Putin for asylum before he concedes the truth and implicates Brennan, Clapper, Hillary and Obama as masterminds of Intelgate. I don’t think he’s getting a pardon from Trump. That Hillary was so clever in her design to fatally slur both the Donald and the “New Hitler” in Moscow with one big lie, while deftly knifing Bernie in the back as attentions were directed at the bigger fish. Not! It should be interesting to see how this plays out, if the judiciary has the fortitude to stand up to the Den of Spooks.
Realist,
You have that right, as usual. “If the judiciary ….” A very BIG “If.”
How many judges like Dabney Friedrich, I wonder, are still on the bench? We may be about to see.
Ray
I would be interested in knowing which President put Dabney Friedrich on the bench. Does she have any history of being a Republican partisan or operative? If so, she may be open to accusations of partisanship in her recent court finding on the Mueller Report. I think she is in the right, but I can’t help wondering.
According to Wikipedia, Trump nominated her to the bench in 2017.
She was appointed by Trump in Dec. 2017
Thanks to those who observed that she is just one more paid political operative.
Federal judges are corrupt without exception, as my long experience with them has proven.
One must choose judges for political trials, or forums controlled by one’s own party.
Except that one cannot choose forums in general, and only the rich get the results.
Those of us without the foresight to have become gangsters have no constitutional rights.
Hold on there.
I thought we have been told by the MSM that there is no such thing as an ‘Obama judge’ or a ‘Bush judge’ when discussing court decisions. The president who appointed a judge should have zero impact on their jurisprudence, and should not be used a political cudgel against them. I happen to agree with that. I think Trump is dead wrong when he calls out decisions he doesn’t like as being made by ‘Obama judges’.
But you can’t have it both ways. You can’t scold Trump for his childish fixation on who appointed a judge, then turn around and use it against judges appointed by Trump. The left despises Trump for violating political norms and standards, then gleefully violates those same norms and standards and justifies it as ‘The Resistance’. The problem is, once those norms and standards have been trampled long enough by both sides, they cease to exist. A ‘new normal’ takes hold where nobody trusts the judiciary.
Ray ~
Dabney Friedrich is a Trump judge just as Bret Kavanaugh is a Trump judge. He appointed them for similar reasons, his own self interests. Namely, support of the Unitary Executive Theory, which indeed makes Trump bulletproof no matter what the evidence says, yay or nea, in the Mueller report. They are his get out of jail free cards in the DC district court and the Supreme Court.
http://osociety.org/2019/07/12/concord-management-and-the-end-of-russiagate