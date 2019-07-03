Jingoistic Military Fetishization Is as American as Bald Eagle McNuggets

There’s nothing alien or un-American about Trump’s July 4th military hardware parade, writes Caitlin Johnstone.
By Caitlin Johnstone
CaitlinJohnstone.com
“Putin’s America,” tweeted Anand Giridharadas, a pundit who was genetically engineered in a Monsanto laboratory to appeal to NPR listeners on every possible level.
Giridharadas used these words to caption a short video clip of two tanks being carted through the streets of D.C. in preparation for their appearance in a parade for Independence Day, a holiday in which Americans gather to eat hot dogs and drink Mountain Dew in celebration of the anniversary of their lateral transfer from monarchy to corporatist oligarchy.
The military hardware parade is taking place at the behest of President Bolton’s social media assistant Donald Trump, and critics have been vocally decrying it as alien and un-American. Pundits like Giridharadas and Steve Silberman have been saying it’s something Russia would do. The Independent said it’s a spectacle you’d see in “authoritarian regimes such as North Korea, Iran and China.” Adam Best and Charles Pierce both likened it to something that would be done in a “banana republic,” an interesting choice of phrase for a gratuitous display of American military bravado given that term’s blood-soaked origins in U.S. corporate colonialism.
All of these people are of course being ridiculous. There’s nothing alien or un-American about Trump’s parade at all. Jingoistic fetishization of the military is as American as a deep-fried trademark symbol.
All this parade is, actually, is just one of the many times over the last two and a half years that Trump has shown America its true face, and Americans haven’t liked what they’ve seen.
“That’s not my reflection!” the Americans scream at the mirror he holds up for them. “That’s Putin!”
“That’s not my reflection!” they protest. “That’s North Korea!”
“That’s not my reflection!” they say. “That’s a banana republic!”
No, America. That’s you. It’s been you all along.
This is the same country, after all, in which someone simply mentioning that they were in the armed forces often elicits a reverent “Oh, thank you for your service!” from whoever happens to hear them, as though spending four years protecting Raytheon profit margins and crude oil is something ordinary civilians should be grateful for. You guys know no other country does that, right? In Australia if you tell someone you were in the army they’ll tell you “Aww, bonza mate. I’m a plumber meself.” It’s not a thing, because when you’re not part of the most powerful military force in the history of civilization, powerful people don’t have nearly as much invested in making a thing out of it.
Cult of Idolatry
This is the same country where every second house and every single McDonald’s has its flag flying over it, a cult of idolatry that’s become so ubiquitous that a football player choosing to kneel instead of stand before that stupid piece of cloth generates national outrage. The same country where simply bleating “Support the troops!” or “Freedom isn’t free!” was in and of itself seen as a be-all, end-all debate-winning argument for the rape of Iraq. The same country that spent weeks on end mourning the death of bloodthirsty psychopath John McCain on the grounds that he’s a “war hero” when they should have loaded his heartless cadaver onto a trebuchet and launched it into the nearest tire fire as part of a telethon benefit for Syria.
All that’s considered perfectly normal by mainstream America, and liberals are getting their knickers in a knot over a few tanks and “Blue Angels” (another ridiculous yet perfectly normalized American spectacle)? Hell, it’s not even like Trump invented presidential parades full of instruments of mass military slaughter.
Check out this photo from JFK’s inaugural parade:
Or this one from Eisenhower’s:
Or this one from FDR’s:
And the fact that it’s mostly Democrats kvetching about this parade is especially absurd, given that in 2019 they’ve somehow managed to become even more hawkish and jingoistic than the Republicans. This is the same crowd that just the other day was attacking Trump for having the audacity to meet with Kim Jong-Un, the same crowd that’s constantly accusing Trump of being weak on Syria and Afghanistan, the same crowd that’s made heroes of the U.S. intelligence community and the “grownups in the room” generals in the administration, and the same crowd that’s been shrieking hysterically for the last three years demanding greater and greater escalations against a nuclear superpower. The biggest problem with Trump’s tank parade will be that male Democrats in attendance will have trouble hiding their erections.
Americans are the most aggressively propagandized people in the world, and U.S. service personnel are the most aggressively propagandized people in America. That’s the group that all this special reverence and fetishization has been attached to: a bunch of kids who’ve been manipulated into killing and dying for plutocratic investments and the mommy-shaped hole in John Bolton’s heart. That’s what this parade is meant to manufacture even more support for in a culture that is saturated past the brim in a relentless barrage of war propaganda.
Face it, America. Trump’s tank parade isn’t in any way alien to anything you’ve ever stood for. The only way to make it more American would be to add a few monster trucks and a Kardashian. This parade is your reflection. This parade is you.
Caitlin Johnstone is a rogue journalist, poet, and utopia prepper who publishes regularly at Medium. Follow her work on Facebook, Twitter, or her website. She has a podcast and a new book “Woke: A Field Guide for Utopia Preppers.”
This article was re-published with permission.
Here is one of my favorite poems by e.e. cummings. Happy Independence Day! May the average citizen’s mind find some true “Independence”.
i sing of Olaf glad and big
E. E. Cummings?—?1894–1962
i sing of Olaf glad and big
whose warmest heart recoiled at war:
a conscientious object-or
his wellbelovéd colonel(trig
westpointer most succinctly bred)
took erring Olaf soon in hand;
but?—?though an host of overjoyed
noncoms(first knocking on the head
him)do through icy waters roll
that helplessness which others stroke
with brushes recently employed
anent this muddy toiletbowl,
while kindred intellects evoke
allegiance per blunt instruments?—?
Olaf(being to all intents
a corpse and wanting any rag
upon what God unto him gave)
responds,without getting annoyed
“I will not kiss your fucking flag”
straightway the silver bird looked grave
(departing hurriedly to shave)
but?—?though all kinds of officers
(a yearning nation’s blueeyed pride)
their passive prey did kick and curse
until for wear their clarion
voices and boots were much the worse,
and egged the firstclassprivates on
his rectum wickedly to tease
by means of skilfully applied
bayonets roasted hot with heat?—?
Olaf(upon what were once knees)
does almost ceaselessly repeat
“there is some shit I will not eat”
our president,being of which
assertions duly notified
threw the yellowsonofabitch
into a dungeon,where he died
Christ(of His mercy infinite)
i pray to see;and Olaf,too
preponderatingly because
unless statistics lie he was
more brave than me:more blond than you.
OlyaPola
July 4, 2019 at 05:07
“their lateral transfer from monarchy to corporatist oligarchy.”
“Lateral change is qualitative change and linear change is quantitative change – a
contributory factor to the opponents’ ideological predisposition to conflate more/better.
……….
Give that even “monarchs with new clothes” have ingested such notions to some degree,
including through reliance on projection, it was possible to obfuscate processes of lateral
change through opponents – including but not restricted to the temporary social relations
self-designated as “The United States of America”- perceiving such as linear change.”
Lateral change is predicated on the understanding that all components change in interaction with varying trajectories, velocities and feedbacks, where as linear change is predicated on the notion that not all components are in interaction and hence some components can change whilst others remain the same – the underpinning of notions of, ends justifying means rather than means conditioning ends, lets-move-onism, and changing to remain the same in modified form a.k.a “reform/perestroika”.
Since the opponents’ purpose was/is to restrict change to the linear, this saturates and frames much of the opponents’ “world-view” and “strategies” and “tactics” derived therefrom in facilitation in a lateral “world”, hence their “strategies” are rendered wishes and their “tactics” hopes.
This ideological immersion in varying assay is quite prevalent amongst opponents.
Mr. Wilkerson is a “strategist” with some experience of testing his hypotheses, or perhaps in a more rigorous interpretation, of also having others test his hypotheses.
Consequently his opinions are often of some significance.
At the beginning of his exposition sourced by the link below he makes reference to demos, characterises the “US constitution” and how “democracy” has been increased by some over time, and has receded by some over time, in illustration and practice of an assay of immersion in the linear paradigm “democracy” which like the “US constitution” is left vague.
As a linear extrapolation he then suggests that a type of “equilibrium/oscillation” through emphasis the interests of the demos can be a solution to the present systemic crisis.
This was also the basis of the Bolshevik project, the linear frame being coercive social relations in emulation of those of the opponents, and of Mr. Gorbachev and his roadshow seeking to return to an
Elysium which never existed.
Any resort to conflating the linear with the lateral has consistently been shown not to be conducive to continued well-being or well, being, although such continues to have utility for those with different purpose.
https://therealnews.com/stories/is-us-democracy-dying-a-slow-and-barely-visible-death
Here is an interesting look at why the United States could lose its next war:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2019/06/why-united-states-could-lose-next-war.html
Despite Donald Trump’s attempts to satiate his nation’s military-industrial complex through this display, it is becoming clear that America’s massive investment in its military may not be sufficient to win a war.
The extreme stupor of mass media watchers is a fine source of humor.
But in fact they have only claims of belief, not any rational point of view.
They watch TV to hear what they must say for job security and social acceptance.
They are afraid of their own kind, searching for excuses for the extreme corruption of the US.
Searching for a dream to excuse the obvious loss of democracy and humanity.
They are lost in their dream, morally rudderless, worthless, and selfish.
It is good to have Caitlin ridicule their folly as the cause of our plight.
Although democracy can be restored only by the destruction of the rich.
Over here in the UK we don’t tend to show off our weaponry (actually we haven’t got much. Fool Gavin Williamson said when he was defense minister something to the effect that he was planning on sending a ferry with a gun mounted on it to the South China sea to keep those Chinese trouble makers in check LOL) Over here we show off the Royal family (They are a bit silly, but quite harmless) which is far better than boasting about our ability to bomb the hell out of other people’s countries. Now don’t get me wrong. I know we have a truly brutal past and we are basically absolute bastards. These days however, the only excitement we have is watching our idiot politicians call each other names and shout slogans about the EU and Russia. We even dream up the odd Skripal/novichok fiasco (obviously a complete farce and nothing to do with the Russians or anyone else. It was just drugs), so the best we can do is hang on the skirts of the US in the hope some of the war glory will rub off on us.
“their lateral transfer from monarchy to corporatist oligarchy.”
Lateral change is qualitative change and linear change is quantitative change – a contributory factor to the opponents’ ideological predisposition to conflate more/better.
Hence the spectrum from monarchy to corporatist oligarchy is linear change within the frame of the paradigm rulers/”subjects”/objects/subjects with facility/objects with imaginary facility.
From inception the “monarchs with new clothes” have sought to obfuscate that frame aided by notions of “We the people hold these truths to be self-evident”.
Give that even “monarchs with new clothes” have ingested such notions to some degree, including through reliance on projection, it was possible to obfuscate processes of lateral change through opponents – including but not restricted to the temporary social relations self-designated as “The United States of America”- perceiving such as linear change.
Although a thumbnail sketch this was a contributing condition/predisposition to facilitate the ongoing transcendence – a process of lateral change – of the “Soviet Union” by the Russian Federation with the complicity of opponents’ perception, including conflation of lateral and linear.
Noted: less comments between appx 11:30 PM Ca time & (on my cel clock) 11:50 PM…
Tnx Caitlin & CN4 givin’ you work!
Re: J. McCain- though I voted against him 2 my knowlege a several year Nam POW ergo deserving of respect… unlike numerous US Presidents who thru bribery or education avoided getting shot at!
& repeat my comment which also appears in response2 “Antiwar” article below: US exports military Murder… India exports madras cloth!
BTW… Always comment on your stuff Caitlin & Loved “President Bolt-on” (& his dog spot)
Ditto this to all of your article………..since the inception of this “Republic” or Plutocracy, Americans have experience 16 years of “peace”….case closed.
A picture is worth a thousand words, Caitlin! The truth hurts, but the truth shall set us free. I would like to see a list of how many Democrats voted for the Iraq war who are now calling out the treachery of Trump’s jingoistic expression of nostalgic longing for annihilation. I’m sure most of the DNC would fit the bill. Great article!
Very accurate observation Caitlin. Many (most?) people are deeply ashamed when their essential identity is revealed or exposed. Australians cringe at “The Castle” or Dame Edna.The British are offended by a symbolically raised little finger tea drinking gesture. – And Americans are horrified at the spectacle of the most quintessential Yank ever seen on TV.
The question remains, which ones are proud of this self portrait? And what would the deeply ashamed ones be proud of?
Dear Caitlin,
precisely where does your freedom come from ? maybe a constitution? and what protects that constitution ?
a pen ? how about in the real world ? Brave Men With Guns
best regards,
old geezer
If the words of that Constitution mean anything, then it needs no protection. Otherwise, a military dictatorship will suffice. If might is all that matters, then we need no written laws since they would be rendered meaningless immediately.. Time to make a choice.
Well, old geezer, Caitlin is an Aussie, so I suppose, it’s kangaroos, boomerangs, and didgeridoos …
It’s just War paint, or make-up, kind of puffed-up ritualized courting displays.
Some ruffled ole pin-feathers and a Tarzan chest-thump. Spiritual Geritol fer them what need a star spangled grump,
Tanks a lot, fer playin’ how wits are doin’
What “freedom” the freedom for many to be homeless, without health care and an educational system that brainwashes the population to “think we are free” as opposed to being mindless consumers? By the way I am a veteran and my cousin died in Nam and my father served in Korea with the 65th Infantry Division. Trump, Bolton and company never shed an once of blood for anything in their very privileged lives…..millions of working people have gone to war to enhance the profits of the “Military Industrial Complex” which a US General and former President(Dwight D. Eisenhower) in a rare moment of honesty warned the citizens of this war like nation to be aware and vigilant about it. The ruling classes love war because it lines their pockets with huge profit margins from their stock options in the Armaments Industry. Working people die and get mentally and physically maimed by it……..
You have obviously been sent here to stir up trouble.
The trouble is that “Brave Men With Guns” has nothing to do with freedom, it has much more to do with authoritarianism and fascism and organized crime and intimidation and violence, which people of your ilk have either been bred to admire because male authority figures beat you into submission and you think all opposed to your way of thinking must be dealt with in the same way, or because being a bully jibes with the physical and mental inadequacies you have had to deal with in yourself all these years. You don’t have to be brave when you have a gun in your hands, you have to be brave when you don’t!
Since when has the USA, the most militarized and brutal and aggressive country on the planet, ever been under threat of invasion itself? Just asking!
And dont say the war of independence, that was before USA actually existed.
Dear Old Geezer,
How, pray tell, has the freedom our constitution provides been protected by our senseless, illegal wars of choice?
Sincerely,
Maureen O’Brien O’Reilly
Just one more fer ya old geezer:
George Carlin will school ya
https://youtu.be/V3nezYU1IkU
What garbage, geezer. Your traitor idols have completely subverted the Constitution with money, and you still hide behind a flag to declare false patriotism. You are all cowards afraid of your own kind, and afraid of the truth.
If brave men with guns, killing for corporate profit makes old geezers feel proud, then there’s no hope for the rest of the propagandised masses.
Dig it … hitting past comfort zones … garlanding moments when we went right into where, we the people, left the rails … loved the bombastic inflection, poet.