After Assange’s Espionage Act Indictment, Police Move Against More Journalists for Publishing Classified Material

Less than two months after the arrest of journalist Julian Assange, and two weeks after his indictment under the Espionage Act, emboldened governments have sent the police after journalists who’ve challenged the state. Joe Lauria reports.
By Joe Lauria
in Sydney, Australia
Special to Consortium News
Following the arrest and Espionage Act indictment of Julian Assange a number of police actions against journalists for publishing classified information and other journalistic activity has heightened fears among mainstream journalists that they could be next.
Police in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday raided the offices of the taxpayer-funded Australian Broadcasting Corporation, copying thousands of files related to a 2017 ABC broadcast that revealed allegations of war crimes by Australian special forces in Afghanistan.
Three Australian Federal Police officers and three police technicians entered ABC’s Sydney headquarters with a search warrant that named two ABC investigative journalists and the network’s news director. The police demanded to look through the journalists’ emails, ABC reported.
David Anderson, the ABC managing director, said it was “highly unusual for the national broadcaster to be raided in this way”.
“This is a serious development and raises legitimate concerns over freedom of the press and proper public scrutiny of national security and Defence matters,” he said. “The ABC stands by its journalists, will protect its sources and continue to report without fear or favour on national security and intelligence issues when there is a clear public interest.” John Lyons, ABC’s executive editor and head of investigative journalism, tweeted:
Lyons said the federal police were going through dozens of emails with the authority to delete or even change their content. Protagonist Winston Smith’s job in Orwell’s 1984 was to rewrite news archives.
“I recall writing ages ago about Australian legislation giving the Australian govt power to ‘add, alter or delete’ targeted material,” Australian psychologist and social critic Lissa Johnson told Consortium News. “The msm barely batted an eyelid at the time. Now that power is being wielded against the ABC.”
Gaven Morris, ABC’s news director, said: “Journalism is not a crime.”
“Our journalists do a really difficult job, I’m proud of what they do, they do it in the public’s interest,” he said. “I’d say to all the journalists at the ABC and all the journalists across Australia, don’t be afraid of the job you do.”
Marcus Strom, president of Australia’s journalists’ union, the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance, called the raid “disturbing.”
“It should chill the public as well as journalists,” he said.”These raids are all about intimidating journalists and intimidating whistle blowers so that mistakes made by the Government, including potential crimes, by the military, remain covered up, remain secret, and don’t fall in to the public domain.”
Political Editor’s Home Raided
On Tuesday morning in an unrelated case, Canberra police entered the home of the political editor of the Murdoch-owned Daily Telegraph. “Journalist Annika Smethurst opened her front door to find seven AFP officers waiting for her. All because she dared to do her job and keep the nation informed on what its government was doing,” the Telegraph said in an editorial.
Ironically, the Smethhurst article in April 2018 that raised the ire of the government “revealed the departments of Defence and Home Affairs were considering new powers allowing Australians to be monitored for the first time,” The Telegraph reported. “Her original article included images of top secret letters between Home Affairs Secretary Mike Pezzullo and Defence Secretary Greg Moriarty.”
French Journalists Arrested
Assange was arrested in London on April 11. Police in Paris arrested two journalists who were covering Yellow Vest protests on April 20. One of the journalists, Alexis Kraland, said he was taken into custody after refusing to be searched and to turn his camera over to police at Gare du Nord train station. The largest journalism union in France demanded an explanation from police.
SF Police Raid Journalists’ Home
And on May 10 in San Francisco, police using sledgehammers to break down the door, raided the home of Bryan Carmody, a freelance journalist, to get him, while handcuffed, to reveal the source who leaked him a police report into the sudden death of the city’s elected public defender. Police took away computers, cameras, mobile phones and notes.
San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said initially that Carmody had “crossed a line” with his report. After a public outcry and demands that Scott resign, the police chief issued an apology.
While there is no direct connection between Assange’s arrest and indictment for possessing and disseminating classified material and these subsequent police actions, a Western taboo on arresting or prosecuting the press for its work has clearly been weakened. One must ask why Australian police acted on a broadcast produced in 2017 and an article published in April only after Assange’s arrest and prosecution.
Within hours of Assange’s Espionage Act indictment on May 23, major publications and media figures, who have harshly treated Assange, began lining up in his defense out of self-interested concern that the government could apply the same prosecutions to them for also routinely publishing classified information.
Their fears are beginning to be realized.
Joe Lauria is editor-in-chief of Consortium News and a former correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, Boston Globe, Sunday Times of London and numerous other newspapers. He can be reached at joelauria@consortiumnews.com and followed on Twitter @unjoe .
One of our foremost journalists wrote this to me re Assange, when I urged her to use her name recognition to speak out publicly in defense of Assange’s human, civil, and First Amendment rights:
“You and I are going to have to agree to disagree on this – but I’ll just say that Assange is an adult, and he knew that what he was doing would have consequences, and now he doesn’t want to face them. I respect civil disobedience but this isn’t that. Peace, [name]”
Needless to say, I was appalled at the vapidity and cluelessness of this response. I wonder what this person is now thinking, if she is thinking at all.
Note the origin of these attacks on journalism is the NATO powers’ military sector. Nobody else. And the reason they are so obsessed with secrecy of their military campaign against Asia, Africa and Latin America is because their existence in hundreds of military bases on other people’s lands cannot possibly continue if all the truth be known. Their war against everybody on earth can only be waged as a covert war of assassinations, bribery, attacks on journalism, and every kind of dirty trick to harm and manipulate, divide and deceive the people of the world.
That Marcus Strom, president of the Australian Journalist’s Union should refer to government’s making “mistakes” when policy and approved behaviors are revealed, suggests he hopes he might lessen official anger levels.
Generally, when policies are determined to be “mistakes”, it is from, shall we say, an “historic” perspective, only AFTER those policies have been implemented.
Why yes, it turns out, although not clear at the time, very apparently, that implementing “The Final Solution” was a “mistake”, for several reasons even beyond the horror, little acknowledged at the time, in the “heat” or thrill of the moment.
When the U$ engaged in the use of torture, as POLICY, not the unauthorized and aberrant behavior of “a few bad apples”, as was the claim at the time when information about it could no longer be suppressed, a “mistake” was made. Even though, to this very day, too many still applaud the euphemistic “enhanced interrogation”, which Obama refused to prosecute as his administration determined that torture was merely a “policy disagreement” which he would not “criminalize”.
Of course, Obama had no qualms, Constitutional Scholar that he is, pronouncing Chelsea (then Bradley) Manning “guilty” even before Manning went to trial.
Doubtless, about so very many “mistakes”, books entitled, “Duh …
We Meant Well”, will find ready audiences in many nations.
In most cases, crimes such as lying a nation into war, of government regarding “the people” as the enemy, spying upon them, propagandizing them, intimidating those who question or dissent, will not even need explanation. For, so long as sufficient numbers of the many may happily believe their national mythology, their betters can continue to convince these many that the public should be aware of as few “security measures” as possible, so that the perceived, the described, enemy or enemies of the particular moment will not be given clues as to what is going on.
Are lowly commenters at as much risk as journalists, either those deemed “official” and “legitimate” or those deemed “dangerous” or disruptive dupes, as Skip Scott wonders?
Will those friends and family members who do not wish to know anything of real depth, who will not even listen to Noam Chomsky because, they claim, “he is too pessimistic”, who firmly believe that reading Comey’s book has provided them deep insights into the bowels of honest and upright governance, be proved the most safe and secure?
After all, first “they” will come for (…….)
(fill in the blank with your favorite scapegoat or patsy) and, because “we” are good, loyal, and patriotic to the yellow ribbons and “thank you for your service”, how could this, ever, turn out badly, or even uncomfortably, for us?
We follow all the rules. And duty as we are told.
We remain shallow in our grasp, superficial in our understandings, and fully attentive to sports statistics and the delightful antics of royal famblies, as well as the latest Facebook, Google, and YouTube trends.
We reverently close our ears and our minds, and patiently await the political savior who our most exceptional and indispensable democracy assured us will save us from the evil monsters who hate us for our freedoms.
There are so many of them.
But we are the Invincible Homeland,
Just Biden our time.
If necessary, we will take on and take out the whole world.
Who do they think THEY are?
Gawd’s gift to the world?
My very favorite U$ian cliche: “We have muddled through much worse before, no doubt we shall triumph yet again.”
Who wants to bet!
What are the odds?
Oh wait! The odds are those who must be muzzled …
Ain’t ours the best of all possible nations?
Got any questions!
That’s odd.
Ours not to question …
You have been warned.
Are commenters at risk?
Who wants to know?
Too many questions.
Why even ask?
? More …
Or not.
At ALL.
How is that old quote being repeated now?
‘First they came for the journalist but I said nothing because I was not a journalist. After that no one knew who they came for or what they did because there were no journalists left.’
Interesting – in a dark way – that none of this have I heard on either the BBC World Service or NPR. Now had any of these arrests, raids, acts of police intimidation happened to journalists in, say, Iran, China or Russia (our side of the world’s Fave nasties), it would be non-stop reportage and condemnation.
Nor has there been a whisper about Mr Assange’s condition, about his solitary confinement, about the appalling length of his sentence (let alone its excessive punitiveness for a minor infraction), about the Swedish court’s denial of extradition. Again had *any* of this taken place against a journalist in any of the above-mentioned nations, the outcry in the media (and especially on the BBC and NPR) would have been prolonged and vociferous. Nary a peep – that I have heard, anyway.
AnneR, I hope you won’t mind me adding this here by way of keeping us all informed, a link to Craig Murray. With Craig’s blog it is always important to read the commentary too…
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2019/06/a-swedish-court-injects-some-sense/#tc-comment-title
What the UN Rapporteur on Torture said —that he manifested signs of sustained psychological torture—was reported by the corporate press. Which is not to defend them, just for the sake of accuracy.
Thank you for standing up for journalism. At first it might seem to be a bit of self preservation based in self interest for someone like Joe Lauria to report these attacks on journalists by the state. No doubt this has something to do with it…
However, when we look at the big picture, it is clear what is going on is a worldwide move towards authoritarianism. Hence, it isn’t just the journalists we should be concerned about. They’ve come for us all, “all” meaning anyone and everyone who questions the veracity or flavor of the bullshit we are fed by the authorities.
https://opensociet.org/2019/06/05/authoritarianism-post-truth-politics/
It is good that Joe Lauria indicates (link to article about the arrest of two French journalists April 20) that the attack on journalism is not confined exclusively to the English speaking world.
Another student journalist was arrested the same day, just being in the way of a police charge from behind him. He spent 83 hours in custody under brutal conditions (like pretty much everybody these days in France), described in
https://www.les-crises.fr/comment-intimider-un-journaliste-recit-de-83-heures-de-procedure-par-brice-i/ .
Readers who know French will be impressed by this account.
In the context of Macron’s new anti Fake News law, even journalists with the main stream media are targets. Eight journalists for ‘Le Monde” were recently questions by the French equvalent of the FBI who were looking for the sources of their information. The offices of the well-known on-line news site were recently raided, I think for the same reason.
The context is the same wherever the financial interests decide everything. It indicates that the big financial interests are more afraid than ever of what the general public thinks.
Oops, the “well known on-line news site” is “Mediapart.”
Well, it has begun. The MSM lackeys and empire enforcers should be ashamed of themselves. The last vestige of the illusion of living in a free society is gone. The mask is off, and the evil empire is showing its true face. How long before they come after journalists like Joe Lauria, Caitlin Johnstone, John Pilger, et al? How long before they even start coming for us lowly commenters?
Vandenberg and Truman really did a hell of a thing when they came up with this idea of ‘the Free World.’ Amazing how when people in power say ‘You’re Free,’ The slaves all believe it.
Very frightening. With Australia already being poodle-like in its support for the USA regardless of the truth, this attack on ABC journalists can only be the beginning of more repression. If even the Murdoch papers are also interfered with, the situation is dire.
It can’t happen here, I’m telling you my dear, it can’t happen here…. Frank Zappa
There’s another Zappa lyric that is appropriate here: Call any vegetable, call it by name, when you get off the train… Call any vegetable and the chances are good…. that the vegetable will respond to you!
Unfortunately, I can’t reproduce Frank’s music that goes along with these. But welcome to the wonderful “liberal, rules based order” that we’ve inflicted on the rest of the world, brought to your town.
Rutabehaeaga – Rutabeheaga – Rutabaheaga – Rutabaga!
Who are the Brain Police
Plastic People
I am the Slime
and so much more to come from him within the following decades.
Mr. Frank Zappa was one of our Best Visionary’s.
Thanks for jogging my memory with regard to Zappa. Here is an old quotation:
“The illusion of freedom will continue as long as it’s profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will just take down the scenery, they will pull back the curtains, they will move the tables and chairs out of the way and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater.” – Frank Zappa (circa 1977)
Thank you Joe, If we had a free press this would be Headline News! Here is The Missing AV Interview from MSM.
Note: The audio on this is not good and I don’t know anything about the interviewer. The important aspect of this interview is Bill Binney outlining his experience, speaking truth to power (The IC) and why it matters… The irony is: that this is the interview that is missing from the vaunted MSM.
And, of course, Bill Binney May be the most significant source for clearing all of the Russiagate disinformation up. Mr. Binney quite simply explains how to clean up digital surveillance and how to make collection safe and legal. Thank you Robert Steele for linking this piece.
https://phibetaiota.net/2019/06/bill-binney-with-dustin-nemos-on-everything-blockbuster/
Thanks for the informative link.