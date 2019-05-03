Orwellian Cloud Hovers Over Russia-gate

Ray McGovern calls out the void of evidence at the heart of the Senate hearing with Attorney General Barr on Wednesday.
By Ray McGovern
Special to Consortium News
George Orwell would have been in stitches Wednesday watching Attorney General William Barr and members of the Senate Judiciary Committee spar on Russia-gate. The hearing had the hallmarks of the intentionally or naively blind leading the blind with political shamelessness.
From time to time the discussion turned to the absence of a legal “predicate” to investigate President Donald Trump for colluding with Russia. That is, of course, important; and we can expect to hear a lot more about that in coming months.
More important: what remains unacknowledged is the absence of an evidence-based major premise that should have been in place to anchor the rhetoric and accusations about Russia-gate over the past three years. With a lack of evidence sufficient to support a major premise, any syllogism falls of its own weight.
The major premise that Russia hacked into the Democratic National Committee and gave WikiLeaks highly embarrassing emails cannot bear close scrutiny. Yes, former CIA Director John Brennan has told Congress he does not “do evidence.” In the same odd vein, Brennan’s former FBI counterpart James Comey chose not to “do evidence” when he failed to seize and inspect the DNC computers that a contractor-of-ill-repute working for the DNC claimed were hacked by Russia.
Call us old fashioned, but we Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) still “do evidence” — and, in the case at hand, forensic investigation. For those who “can handle the truth,” the two former NSA technical directors in VIPS can readily explain how the DNC emails were not hacked — by Russia or anyone else — but rather were copied and leaked by someone with physical access to the DNC computers.
We first reported hard forensic evidence to support that judgment in a July 2017 memorandum for the president. Substantial evidence that has accumulated since then strengthens our confidence in that and in related conclusions. Our conclusions are not based on squishy “assessments,” but rather on empirical, forensic investigations — evidence based on fundamental principles of science and the scientific method.
Bizarre, Medieval
All “serious” members of the establishment, including Barr, his Senate interrogators, and the “mainstream media” feel required to accept as dogma the evidence-free conventional wisdom that Russia hacked into the DNC. If you question it, you are, ipso facto, a heretic — and a “conspiracy theorist,” to boot.
Again, shades of Orwell and his famous “two plus two equals five.” Orwell’s protagonist in “1984,” Winston Smith, imagines that the State might proclaim that “two plus two equals five” is fact. Smith wonders whether, if everybody believes it, does that make it true?
Actually, the end goal is not to get you to parrot that two plus two equals five. The end goal is to make it so you’d never even consider that two plus two could equal anything other than five.
During the entire Barr testimony Wednesday, no one departed from the safe, conventional wisdom about Russian hacking. We in VIPS, at least, resist the notion that this makes it true. We shall continue to insist that two and two is four, and point out the flaws in any squishy “Intelligence Community Assessment” that concludes, even “with high confidence,” that the required answer is “five.”
Doubtful Dogma
Wednesday’s Senate hearing brought a painful flashback to a similarly widely-held, but evidence-free dogma — that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction before the U.S. attacked that country. It gets worse: Many of the same people who promoted the spurious claims about WMD are responsible for developing and proclaiming the dogma about Russian hacking into the DNC. The Oscar for his performance in the role of misleader goes, once again, to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, whose “credits” go back to the WMD fiasco in which he played a central role.
Before the war on Iraq, Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld put Clapper in charge of analysis of satellite imagery, the most definitive collection system for information on WMD. In his memoir, Clapper admits, with stomach-churning nonchalance, that “intelligence officers, including me, were so eager to help [spread the Cheney/Bush claim that Iraq had a ‘rogue WMD program’] that we found what wasn’t really there.” [Emphasis added]
Last November as Clapper was hawking his memoir at the Carnegie Endowment I had a chance during the Q and A to pursue him on that and on Russia-gate. I began:
“You confess [in Clapper’s book] to having been shocked that no weapons of mass destruction were found. And then, to your credit, you admit, as you say here [quoting from the book], ‘the blame is due to intelligence officers, including me, who were so eager to help [the administration make war on Iraq] that we found what wasn’t really there.’”
“Now fast forward to two years ago. Your superiors were hell bent on finding ways to blame Trump’s victory on the Russians. Do you think that your efforts were guilty of the same sin here? Do you think that you found a lot of things that weren’t really there? Because that’s what our conclusion is, especially from the technical end. There was no hacking of the DNC; it was leaked, and you know that because you talked to NSA.”
Evidence
Back to the Senate hearing on Wednesday: Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), during a line of questioning about evidence of obstruction of justice, asked the attorney general if he personally reviewed the underlying evidence in the Mueller report.
“No,” said Barr, “We accepted the statements in the report as factual record. We did not go underneath it to see whether or not they were accurate. We accepted it as accurate.”
Harris: You accepted the report as evidence? You did not question or look at the underlying evidence?
Barr: We accepted the statements in the report and the characterization of the evidence as true.”
Harris: “You have made it clear that you did not look at the evidence.”
It was crystal clear on Wednesday that Barr had bigger fish to fry, as well as protective nets to deflect incoming shells. He is likely to be preoccupied for weeks answering endless questions about his handling of the Mueller report. It is altogether possible, though, that in due course he plans to look into the origins of Russia-gate and the role of Clapper, Brennan and Comey in creating and promoting the evidence-free dogma that Russia hacked into the DNC — and, more broadly, that, absent Russia’s support, Trump would not be president.
For the moment, however, we shall have to live with “The Russians Still Did It, Whether Trump Colluded or Not.” There remains an outside chance, however, that the truth will emerge, perhaps even before November 2020, and that, this time, the Democrats will be shown to have shot themselves in both feet.
Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, a publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. He was a CIA analyst for 27 years, with special expertise on Russia, and prepared The President’s Daily Brieffor Presidents Nixon, Ford, and Reagan. He is co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS).
Ray, thanks for another powerful, persuasive article. However, I don’t see how Barr could have done much research already on whether or not Guccifer2 was a secret DNC agent or on whether not the Russian government actually did what Mueller simply asserts but hasn’t proved. Harris was surely unfair. It will probably take Barr a long time to investigate unless a VIPS member gives him a tutorial. I hope the VIPS will at least send him a letter suggesting ways he can speed up his investigation. Right now he must be surrounded by mountains of false information.
In addition, there are two areas related to the Russiagate hoax that remain very dark and confusing. Could you and/or VIPS shed any light on these areas?
1. How could Mueller have come up with the names of allegedly guilty Russian intel officers in his indictments? He doesn’t appear to have done any deep research in this area. Were the names taken from a NYT or other article? Could they have been suggested by Crowdstrike? I read that Dmitri Alperovich’s name sometimes appears in the blogs of fascistic and Russophobic Ukrainian hacker blogs. I’ve also read that many former Russian intel officers go to Ukraine because it is easy to get jobs there. Could the names of the Russian intel officers in the Mueller indictments actually be working in Ukraine and generating false information there? The Ukrainian role in possibly helping to create and in spreading Russiagate doesn’t seem to have been researched very deeply yet.
2. Did Brennan help Hillary with her campaign? Obama seems to have helped her. And from whom did Hillary get the obviously fake notion that Russia hacked the DNC server and gave the info to Assange, a nonsensical claim that was announced just before the Dem convention in 2016? Moreover, Fusion GPS seems linked to both Hillary and to the IC. And both Hillary and the FBI seem equally invested in the fake Steele “dossier.” Were the Hillary campaign and Crossfire Hurricane intimately linked, or were they just parallel?
On topic. In case you haven’t heard this already. It’s a very satisfying tune.
The Day Collusion Died – A parody of American Pie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eqn3iI_h1vg
It’s astounding, isn’t it Ray. Why should a lie have such purchase?
USA has more to worry about than Russia interference. Read Greg Palast investigations into vote rigging by the Democrats, the massive crosscheck fraud wiping millions of working class mainly black Americans off vote lr rolls. Which rhey are still doing. Combined wth the Rat****ked gerymandering by the Republicans and latest is Trumps attempt to rig the census. Add to this the full on assault on the First Amendment through the extradition of Julian Assange. As Assange said in his 60 minute interview, if this suceeds this is the end of the American Republic.
putin is a master controller of useful idiots.
obviously vulnerable, the don is kompromat.
Fake Conspiracies, Fake Russian meddling, False & Fake investigations to hide criminal behaviour?All this Fakery & Falsehoods equates to, as Ray said, quoting Orwell’s 2+2=5, propaganda to gaslight people into believing this travesty called Russiagate? George Orwell knew very well how a Nation such as America would collapse under the weight of its own lies, hubris, arrogance & contemptible fascist attitudes? Truth is the first thing that dies & when try & invert reality to con your own people into believing that might is right, War is Peace, Black is white & Evil is Good, then you know that the rot has well & truly set it & the Empires collapse is inevitable? Is it any wonder why Countries are flocking to China’s BRI Initiative as they can see for themselves the despicable & desperate actions of the Neoliberal World order controlled by the US, self destructing & self flagellating itself into chaos? A fish rots from its head down & that’s exactly the situation America & its corrupt Political system finds itself in? Rotten to the core!
Question for anyone, has anyone gotten a letter from their state senator declaring that Donald Trump is a Russian agent? Because I have and it is something from another planet.
It’s John Hurt in the photo from “1984”, not William Hurt.
Thanks for the article.
zerohedge is reporting that Attorney General William Barr told the Senate Judiciary Panel this week that he has assembled a team at the Justice Department to probe whether the spying conducted by the FBI against the Trump campaign in 2016 was improper, reports Bloomberg.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-05-03/barrs-review-2016-fbi-spying-will-have-wide-scope
Thanx, Ray. The reality is that we are living in a period of information warfare. The governments of “The West” want to control the narrative so that all us sheeple will move in lockstep with the government approved narrative. I sincerely hope they lose this war. It’s really bad when the likes of Pompous declares that Maduro was ready to get on the airplane but the evil Russkis dissuaded him from fleeing. Fake News. Deliberate lies by the Secretary of State, especially lies that are promptly parroted by our subservient corporate media, are going to have a corrosive effect on the body politic. People won’t believe the government. That includes not just what the government says but who they suggest you should listen to, indeed what fake news is and how to detect it. The deep state is creating a much bigger problem for itself than they seem to realize.
The other thing that disturbed me about Barr’s congressional appearance is that we have the likes of Nancy Pelosi going on about Barr lying to Congress and how that’s a crime. Hmmm. Somehow, I don’t remember her spouting off like that when Brennan and Clapper lied to Congress.
I would like to believe that our fake democracy is “creating a much bigger problem for itself than they seem to realize” at least over the long term, as that would suggest eventual reform.
The only large example I recall is the USSR where the union collapsed without violence, in part due to distrust of government. But they apparently had some serious regional factions (in their central Asian states) which the US does not have. And their government was probably more honest, transparent, and populist than the US. Distrust and even open rebellion here would only lead to more rebranding, mass media propaganda, and other lies.
Excellent, perceptive article. Barr (with continued resistance from Mueller, Democrats, GOP elites, and MSM) has affirmed that there was no Russia collusion or obstruction of justice. He was smart enough to not start investigating the Russian hacking narrative until Trump was cleared. There is likely to be an investigation into how, based on no evidence, the Mueller investigation was even started. I don’t know how deeply such an investigation would delve, because the FBI (and State Department, CIA, NSA) have been politicized to an unprecedented extent and enormous pressure will be put on Barr to limit the scope. I do know, however, that there is enormous pressure on Trump from his voter base to get to the bottom of the issue, and weed out all the corruption, including links to UK intelligence individuals involved and Steele. The strong support Trump voters have for Julian Assange may also serve as an incentive to investigate the official, but evidence-free, narrative of Russian hacking of DNC computers.
I don’t want to be the heretic here, but we can still be concerned about the contacts between the Russian Federation and the Trump campaign, right? Just like we were concerned when Nixon sabotaged the LBJ peace overtures in October of 1968, and Reagan the release of the American hostages in October of 1980. As for 2016, there are a few unsettling facts that we must address, such as Manafort’s sharing polling date with the Russian Federation folks well before the election was decided. Did that data control where some at “the troll farm” directed their propaganda?
We can still work to protect the integrity of our electoral process while realizing that the leaked information showed that HRC was even more the lying and duplicitous neocon and neoliberal than we had suspected. We can still demand detente with the Russian Federation, remain cognizant of the gross exaggerations of Maddow and the hawks’ nest that is MSNBC, and at the same time strive for mutual non-interference when either of the two superpowers is picking its leaders.
Furthermore, we should surely be able to agree that any presidential contender must disclose every foreign investment, without regard to the political party or country.
Help me out here. I would like to think that this whole Russia thing is a red herring designed to stir a new Cold War. Are we contending that there was absolutely no Russian Federation help given to the Trump campaign? Let’s suspend the question of coordination for a moment.
Thanks for listening. I support the VIPS and hope to contribute to some of the whistle-blowers who’ve been financially hurt by our burgeoning national security state.
But it would be irrelevant if a few Russian private citizens contacted the Trump campaign. One would have to compare among the parties such contacts, and proven influences.
It is relevant that Most of HRC’s support came from zionists and KSA with foreign agendas. Why not investigate that now? Why not investigate who the 1% and corporations support?
In two racketeering cases, after over a year of intensive investigation in each case, I have sent voluminous and conclusive detailed proof of internet racketeering, and in the other case political corruption with massive theft of state funds, to the FBI and received no response at all.
The federal judiciary have proven to be absolutely corrupt as well. They both know what party they support where, it depends on who bribes the politicians who appoint them. They only prosecute the crooks of other tribes.
With Manafort being watched since 2014 and the current investigation nearly 3 years old,
I think you can jettison the idea of a Russian Federation connection.
I appreciate your comment. I have had similar thoughts. While I haven’t seen evidence of direct Kremlin to Trump collusion and don’t expect to ever see any, the anti-mueller report movement seems to be putting wind in the Trump regimes sails for no reason other than to claim some ownership in the exposure of democratic political weaponization and over-exaggeration- something we all know. Nevertheless, the violations of the emoulments clause, the many Trump real estate favors from foreign govs, the rampant disregard for law in total all turn this russiagate crackdown from the left into cautious support for his continued presidency.
Nobody has produced any evidence that the Russian Federal government made any intervention in the 2016 election. It seems very unlikely that they did, while there is abundant evidence that the British government was involved in several serious interventions, including the Steele Dossier, against Trump.
The basic allegation against Russia is that the GRU hacked the DNC computers in order, presumably, to make Bernie sanders look good. Large numbers of Democrats appear to have forgotten that Russia is no longer an important part of the Soviet Union. And that the Russian economy and political system are dominated by capitalists who owe their wealth and power to the Clinton administration’s sponsorship of Yeltsin who they imposed on the electorate.
Mr. McGovern,
We thank you for all are doing and have done in the interests of rescuing our republic from the coup attempt at the hands of British and allied Intel agencies, including our own. However, I am more optimistic than you that the truth will soon emerge, if we the people demand it so. The NY Times article on the Papadopolous sting operation is just the beginning of a break in the damn, and should the president soon release the classified documents behind the entire operation, the floodgates will open. And when it does, we will have you, among other VIPS such as Bill Binney, to thank.
Small correction to your image of “1984” the actor’s name is John Hurt, not William Hurt.
What’s truly sad is if you head over to Counterpunch’s weekend edition you’ll read a piece by Nader displaying his buying in to some of the tenets of the Russiagate circus rubbish. Disheartening to say the least. Any mainstream corporate Dem could have written what Nader submitted to Counterpunch this weekend.
As in 1984, to expect the truth to play any part in the propaganda of the MSM, or the choreographed antics of the US congress is futile. Citizens who do not do their own research into these crucial matters are left without a clue to what is really happening in their world. But we were trained by our so called educational system from childhood to worship whatever the textbook, or the teacher said, and faithfully regurgitate it at test time – or else. Independent thought was not only neglected, it was frowned upon.
Ray McGovern is a moral relativists. He wants to analyze evidence, and attacks people who do not. But why should they? They have firm convictions stemming from their well grounded set of values. After some reading I have some idea what those values are.
Paramount value: the worst possible outcome, something that we should all strive to avoid, is to “MAKE PUTIN HAPPY”. Hard to imagine a mark more bleak than “making Putin happy”. So before we look at the evidence, we must ask ourselves: is there a chance that the outcome would make Putin happy? And if yes, what we can do to avoid that calamity? Ray must admit that refusing to doubt determination of so private foreign outfit is a safe choice in that sense. And yet, he scolds our lawmakers and journalists who do their best to avoid it.
Still, life is not easy and sometimes there is no easy way out. Once I was so surprised that I almost fell from my chair: an op-ed in NYT had a favorable mention of Putin. You see, the topic was what inferences we can make about human character from their attitude to dogs. Trump is a dog hater, and he lacks an excuse of having a friendly cat. Among other world leaders Putin treats his dogs exceedingly well, walks with them, plays with them, leaves their care to the most qualified personnel at times when he is too busy. So the choice was of eschewing the opportunity to write something nasty about Trump and writing something that could make Putin smile.
On the bright side, NYT usually avoids making Putin happy for more than a year without interruption. I suspect that one reason that they replaced the graphics in “Markets” section with a highly incomprehensible format because the previous format made Putin happy.
Israel-gate: The pro-Israel Lobby Behind the “Russia-gate” Orwellian Cloud
Robert Mueller’s investigation has finally concluded that there was no collusion between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia to subvert the 2016 US election.
There is however plenty of evidence of foreign interference and collusion in US politics, except it is being ignored by establishment media and politicians because the state doing it is not Russia, but Israel.
Both Hillary Clinton’s and Trump’s presidential campaigns in 2016 were stage managed by the pro-Israel Lobby. Key operatives of the pro-Israel Lobby (including John Bolton and Mike Pompeo) populate the Trump Administration.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1P5FuyXn0VI
– Tell me, what do you do with witches?
– Burn them!
– And what do you burn, apart from witches?
– More witches!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yp_l5ntikaU
BTW it’s a DEEP STATE thing!
I came across something rather interesting by Mr. Peter Dale Scott, 2014 he wrote a piece for Asia – Pacific Journal. I worked in the Nuclear Accident response business for about 30 years and as a result of the Fukishima debacle I check on news of area to see how the “Half-life” of the accident is coming. But I digress.
What caught my eye was the title “The Fates of American Presidents Who Challenged the Deep State”, Oct. 20 2014 | Vol 12 Issue 43 | No. 4. I recently wrote, ” Where are all those high powered Political Scientists?”. I’m not sure how powerful Mr. Scott is but this piece needs to framed and hung on the wall. In the Oval Office! If “civics were still taught in high schools every Senior should be required to read this until they can pass an oral exam on the paper. Scott’s effort is that powerful and complete.
Anybody hear the story about Alfa Bank, Dick Cheney, Rex Tillerson, Mikhail Fridmen an Israeli citizen, Konstantin Kilmnik, Paul Manafort, Tyumen Oil Co. , Rosneft Oil Co., Kirkland and Ellis , a law firm, Bill Barr and Brian Benczkowski who was confirmed as Head of DOJ’s Criminal Division July of 2018.
No! Well two cyber security computer experts walk into a bar and one says to the other, hey have you heard the one about how to throw an election and . . . . .
You might want to ask yourselves Who knew ,What and Why did they know it.
Anyhow it’s just a thought!
Now go to the Fifth Column New and join Beau in his fight for truth and justice for all. He is not Superman but may well be the next best thing!
“There remains an outside chance, however, that the truth will emerge, ….”
Dear Ray,
I know you have to have hope, regardless how forlorn, to do what you’ve been doing. And while I deeply appreciate your very productive efforts at exposing Truth, …your hope for an effect is Quixotesque, …which, as a Xtian, is deeply affecting as well. But we both know, the “Ministry of Truth”, howsoever specious, will overwhelm the puny lance of Truth. From the Lincoln assassination to 9/11, though the truth is there for anyone with the will to it, the Lie has always proved invincible.
There’s no ground left for illusion. Only a god can save us now.
god bless!
Mar 25, 2019 Russiagate implodes: Aaron Maté buries the Trump-Russia conspiracy theory
Russiagate has imploded after Robert Mueller’s investigation found no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion.
https://youtu.be/tF_b6cA1nNQ
This is a good addition to Ray’s report. Aaron M is as usual calm and clear not just on the debunked collusion theory but the damage that activity has done in side-tracking attention from the real harm Trump is doing. There is, however, one disturbing aspect to Aaron’s reporting.
Not long ago on the Jimmy Dore show he claimed to be an “agnostic” about whether Russia hacked the DNC, the very issue Ray is going after here. Previously, in the renowned “obliteration” piece by Glenn Greenwald, he ignored this claim in the Mueller Report (that Russia hacked the DNC and passed the info to Assange). It is disturbing that these stalwarts would hesitate on a critical attitude toward this view of a Russian “hack.”
Ray’s article debunking this propaganda is valuable and necessary. We need to keep challenging this view that Russia is behind the DNC revelations. No, this is the contrivance Hillary Clinton invented in view of what was revealed.
If true that Aaron Maté doesn’t have the balls/integrity to stand up against the lie that the DNC was hacked by Russia the reason is simple: he writes for The Nation. That rag has fallen to a new low and is little more than another propaganda arm of the DNC and neoliberal establishment–a highbrow variant of MSNBC for the properly cultured with the requisite veneer of concern for social justice. All in the service of helping good liberals sleeps soundly at night.
Mate and Greenwald are still persona non grata on MSNBC and CNN especially now that they were proved right and consistently exposed the fraud.
“It is altogether possible, though, that in due course he plans to look into the origins of Russia-gate and the role of Clapper, Brennan and Comey in creating and promoting the evidence-free dogma that Russia hacked into the DNC…”
I strongly suspect that this possibility is what brought Mueller back onto the scene. After all, it is said that the best defense is a good offense. They will be coming after Barr with everything they’ve got if he really does try to turn the tables. I wish Barr all the luck in the world, and I hope he has good bodyguards. I also hope he drives an older model car that can’t be remote controlled by the CIA.
For what its worth Skip I think you’re exactly right. This “game” has become too important to abandon, so it will be played until one side or the other wins. One hopes that the truth is with the victor, we’ll see…
Skip, maybe we’re seeing some backbone for a change, via Barr. He has made it very clear, calmly, that intelligence services should not be a tool of politics. I suggest this is hopeful for us to see the whole thing unravel in the next few months.
A well-written, biting, concise, and documented analysis of mass lunacy.
“There remains an outside chance, however, that the truth will emerge…” The truth doesn’t seem to matter.
Ok… Church of the Saviour…Tell the Word..?
This is your expertise voice…?
Jimmy Dore has interviewed William Binney of VIPS. I recall that Dore was horrified at what Binney revealed about the secret FISA courts. One assumes that viewers were likewise appalled by what was exposed.
Perhaps, hetro, it is time for Dore to interview Ray McGovern?
Better yet, a double interview with both Ray McGovern and Arron Mate discussing the “Russia did it” hoax.
Mate has done a magnificent job showing that there was no “collusion” and might well appreciate a discussion that makes clear, as McGovern, with the help of others, has magnificently done showing that no credible evidence exists to verify any of the DNC/FBI
claims primarily because the DNC computers were never “seized and examined” by the FBI.
Therefore, there is no way that the FBI or the DoJ can produce actual evidence to verify ANY allegations that Russia did anything to the DNC.
No credible case can be made, on that failure alone, to even accuse Russia of “hacking”.
A point many have long argued.
That Ray McGovern can then also point to forensic evidence of a download and the likelihood physical transfer of the data, absolutely nails the falsity of the whole invented fairytale.
Jimmy Dore, please ask Ray McGovern to appear on your show. You will find it as enlightening as your interview with William Binney!
This comment was for, hetro, above.
DW, Jimmy Dore did seem startled with Aaron’s seriously stated “I’m agnostic” on the question, so yes, I think any discussion that would delve into the Russia hacked the DNC with Assange as pawn propaganda is a good idea, and that this emphasis should continue generally. It could also be tied to a web of deceit–the further unraveling that Barr is currently threatening is very interesting. If interviewed with Ray, it would be good to see Aaron’s response and try to understand why he’s an agnostic (and why did Greenwald step around the issue also?) It would seem to me sufficient to have Assange’s word on this matter, to be convinced it was NOT the Russians hacking (or leaking from) the DNC.
It’s unfortunate that you didn’t read the rest of the blurb before posing your tendentious questions.