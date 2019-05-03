Activists at Venezuelan Embassy Under Threat From Violent Mobs

Activists who have been living in the Venezuelan embassy in Washington have called on the State Dept. and Secret Service to stop violent mobs from attacking them.

Activists who have been living inside the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington are reporting that violent protestors have been attacking both them and embassy property.

At the Venezuelan embassy, where @SecretService has sanctioned a right-wing riot. Am going to ask some officers why they won’t protect the embassy right now. https://t.co/pJwvcbFyj5 — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) May 4, 2019

As the mob tries to break down the door to the embassy, a lawyer for the activists has written the following:

Please share this letter to the US State Department widely and call secret service at 202-406-8800 and 202-287-0001.:

Dear Sirs,

At this moment, the violent mob that you have allowed to continually commit acts of violence against persons and property at the Venezuelan embassy is actively working to smash in the doors while your officers give permission to the assault and explicitly refuse to intervene.

As you know, and your officers have witnessed, members of this mob have physically attacked and made death threats to the peace activists who are inside and around the embassy. This presence inside the embassy, as you also know, is lawful, as the peace activists were invited inside the embassy by those lawfully in charge of the premises.

There has been no action that has divested them of the right to be inside the embassy or lawful process that could authorize removal.

Instead you are authorizing a vigilante group to attack the peace activists inside.

You must take action immediately to cease this assault, and ensure that there is no violence against the persons inside. They are in grave danger from the mob you have facilitated and authorized to besiege the embassy.

You are responsible for any acts of violence that will be committed against these peace activists inside the embassy.

Sincerely,

Mara Verheyden-Hilliard, Esq.

on behalf of the Embassy Protection Collective