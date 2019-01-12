CN Blows Past Fund Raising Goal; Top 10 Stories Revealed

Thank you readers. Consortium News far surpassed its Winter Fundraising goal. Thank you also for voting on the top 10 stories of 2018. Here are the results.

Thanks to the generosity of our readers Consortium News blew past our $5o,000 Winter Fund Drive target. Our drive ran from Dec. 10 to Jan. 10. In that time we raised $91,867.00. We consider that a referendum on the job we are doing to bring you independent journalism in the tradition of Robert Parry, our founding editor.

Here are the top ten Consortium News stories of 2018 as voted on by readers. Each story that received a first place vote earned 10 points, second place got nine votes, third place eight votes down to tenth place, which netted one point. The winner received the most total points.

1. The Battle for Our Minds September 25, 2018. By Patrick Lawrence. 40 Total Points.

2. The West is Failing Julian Assange November 6, 2018 By Stefania Maurizi. 34 Total Points.

3. Letter from Britain: The Real Reason for the ‘Anti-Semite’ Campaign Against Jeremy Corbyn September 10, 2018 By Alexander Mercouris. 28 Total Points.

4. (Tied) How the Department of Homeland Security Created a Deceptive Tale of Russia Hacking US Voter Sites. August 28, 2018 By Gareth Porter. Total Points 27.

5. The Other Side of John McCain August 27, 2018 By Max Blumethal. 25 Total Points.

6. How Yasser Arafat Led the Palestinians to Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’ September 17, 2018 By As’ad AbuKhalil. 23 Total Points.

7. Distorting the Life of Bobby Kennedy June 4, 2018 By Jim DiEugenio. 20 Points.

8. ‘A Very Different Journalist’: John Pilger’s Tribute to Bob Parry April 15, 2018 By John Pilger. 18 Total Points.

9. The Shaky Case That Russia Manipulated Social Media to Tip the 2016 Election October 10, 2018 By Gareth Porter. 17 Total Points.