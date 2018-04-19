On the Criminal Referral of Comey, Clinton et al: Will the Constitution Hold and the Media Continue to Suppress the Story?

Ray McGovern reports on a major development in the Russia-gate story that has been ignored by corporate media: a criminal referral to the DOJ against Hillary Clinton, James Comey and others, exposing yet again how established media suppresses news it doesn’t like–about as egregious an example of unethical journalism as there is.
By Ray McGovern Special to Consortium News
Wednesday’s criminal referral by 11 House Republicans of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as well as several former and serving top FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) officials is a giant step toward a Constitutional crisis.
Named in the referral to the DOJ for possible violations of federal law are: Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey; former Attorney General Loretta Lynch; former Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe; FBI Agent Peter Strzok; FBI Counsel Lisa Page; and those DOJ and FBI personnel “connected to” work on the “Steele Dossier,” including former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates and former Acting Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente.
With no attention from corporate media, the referral was sent to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah John Huber. Sessions appointed Huber months ago to assist DOJ Inspector General (IG) Michael Horowitz. By most accounts, Horowitz is doing a thoroughly professional job. As IG, however, Horowitz lacks the authority to prosecute; he needs a U.S. Attorney for that. And this has to be disturbing to the alleged perps.
This is no law-school case-study exercise, no arcane disputation over the fine points of this or that law. Rather, as we say in the inner-city, “It has now hit the fan.” Criminal referrals can lead to serious jail time. Granted, the upper-crust luminaries criminally “referred” enjoy very powerful support. And that will come especially from the mainstream media, which will find it hard to retool and switch from Russia-gate to the much more delicate and much less welcome “FBI-gate.”
As of this writing, a full day has gone by since the
letter/referral was reported, with total silence so far from The New York Times and The Washington Post and other big media as they grapple with how to spin this major development. News of the criminal referral also slipped by Amy Goodman’s non-mainstream DemocracyNow!, as well as many alternative websites.
The 11 House members chose to include the following egalitarian observation in the first paragraph of the letter conveying the criminal referral: “Because we believe that those in positions of high authority should be treated the same as every other American, we want to be sure that the potential violations of law outlined below are vetted appropriately.” If this uncommon attitude is allowed to prevail at DOJ, it would, in effect, revoke the de facto “David Petraeus exemption” for the be-riboned, be-medaled, and well-heeled.
Stonewalling
Meanwhile, the patience of the chairmen of House committees investigating abuses at DOJ and the FBI is wearing thin at the slow-rolling they are encountering in response to requests for key documents from the FBI. This in-your-face intransigence is all the more odd, since several committee members have already had access to the documents in question, and are hardly likely to forget the content of those they know about. (Moreover, there seems to be a good chance that a patriotic whistleblower or two will tip them off to key documents being withheld.)
The DOJ IG, whose purview includes the FBI, has been cooperative in responding to committee requests for information, but those requests can hardly include documents of which the committees are unaware.
Putting aside his partisan motivations, House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes (R-CA) was unusually blunt two months ago in warning of legal consequences for officials who misled the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in order to enable surveillance on Trump and his associates. Nunes’s words are likely to have sent chills down the spine of those with lots to hide: “If they need to be put on trial, we will put them on trial,” he said.”The reason Congress exists is to oversee these agencies that we created.”
Whether the House will succeed in overcoming the resistance of those criminally referred and their many accomplices and will prove able to exercise its Constitutional prerogative of oversight is, of course, another matter — a matter that matters.
And Nothing Matters More Than the Media
The media will be key to whether this Constitutional issue is resolved. Largely because of Trump’s own well earned reputation for lying, most Americans are susceptible to slanted headlines like this recent one — “Trump escalates attacks on FBI …” — from an article in The Washington Post, commiserating with the treatment accorded fired-before-retired prevaricator McCabe and the FBI he (dis)served.
Nor is the Post above issuing transparently clever warnings — like this one in a lead article on March 17: “Some Trump allies say they worry he is playing with fire by taunting the FBI. ‘This is open, all-out war. And guess what? The FBI’s going to win,’ said one ally, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to be candid. ‘You can’t fight the FBI. They’re going to torch him.’” [sic]
Mind-Boggling Criminal Activity
What motivated the characters now criminally “referred” is clear enough from a wide variety of sources, including the text messages exchange between Strzok and Page. Many, however, have been unable to understand how these law enforcement officials thought they could get away with taking such major liberties with the law.
None of the leaking, unmasking, surveillance, “opposition research,” or other activities directed against the Trump campaign can be properly understood, if one does not bear in mind that it was considered a sure thing that Secretary Clinton would become President, at which point illegal and extralegal activities undertaken to help her win would garner praise, not prison. The activities were hardly considered high-risk, because candidate Clinton was sure to win.
But she lost.
Comey himself gives this away in the embarrassingly puerile book he has been hawking, “A Higher Loyalty” — which
amounts to a pre-emptive move motivated mostly by loyalty-to-self, in order to obtain a Stay-Out-of-Jail card. Hat tip to Matt Taibbi of Rolling Stone for a key observation, in his recent article, “James Comey, the Would-Be J. Edgar Hoover,” about what Taibbi deems the book’s most damning passage, where Comey discusses his decision to make public the re-opening of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.
Comey admits, “It is entirely possible that, because I was making decisions in an environment where Hillary Clinton was sure to be the next president, my concern about making her an illegitimate president by concealing the re-started investigation bore greater weight than it would have if the election appeared closer or if Donald Trump were ahead in the polls.”
The key point is not Comey’s tortured reasoning, but rather that Clinton was “sure to be the next president.” This would, of course, confer automatic immunity on those now criminally referred to the Department of Justice. Ah, the best laid plans of mice and men — even very tall men. One wag claimed that the “Higher” in “A Higher Loyalty” refers simply to the very tall body that houses an outsized ego.
Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, a publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. He served as an Army Infantry/Intelligence officer and then a CIA analyst for a total of 30 years. In retirement, he co-created Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS).
Sounds like it could be partisan politics at work and that the referral lacks credibility to investigators.. Still, its news that should be reported and not ignored, even if it does not mean much in and of itself.
I dont deny crimes by those referred. However, pretty much everyone in these positions over the last 55 years in both parties could be similarly referred
McGovern’s use of the phrase, “Constitutional crisis”, in the first paragraph is never really expanded upon.
This backlash against institutionally situated neoliberal apparatchik is welcome because it is one of corruptive hubris at the highest levels of (supposedly) honorable and credible institutions.
Unfortunately, the Justice Department and FBI have served as guard dogs of power within establishment and the financial elites — as well as, a club against the actual, progressive left — rather than blind arbiters for fair and equitable distribution of justice.
Circumstances like this always bring to light the qualitative difference between intelligent and smart. It’s the corruptive ambition of the smart that so degrades institutional integrity, and it is more so compounded by the collectively smart.
This is a political conspiracy within the corridors of justice — unfortunately not uncommon. What is uncommon is to be publicly caught; and it’s virtually unheard to be vigorously investigated and prosecuted.
It’s much less surprising that it’s Republicans in pursuit. Democrats lack the gumption for anything beyond political theatre.
I immediately wondered if the Constitutional crisis, to which McGovern was referring, was a precedent for partisan purges of institutions and agencies by whichever presiding political Party. This is a welcome purging, to a certain extent; the extent is when it becomes perpetually purely political or discriminatory. To that extent, we are in a constant state of crisis.
Also, as the political system exists, (as noted) this avenue, of political persecution and purging is open only to Republicans because Democrats lack the uniformity and wherewithal to take similarly determined action.
The exception by Democrats would possibly be impeaching Donald Trump.
Trump is a uniquely impeachable character — specifically, because, if not for popularity within the Republican voting base, Republicans can’t stand Trump, either.
But for Democrats to unabashedly purge agencies and institutions, especially the NSA or CIA, etc., and even Justice, is a bridge too far.
What this means, in real effect, is that there will never be a balancing or reckoning within government to counter decades of infiltration by right wing (neo-con, neoliberal) ideologues and their domination within the corridors of power.
So the truth is, that, many Constitutional crises exist, precisely because (colluding, neoliberal) Democrats lack the intention or determination to balance out the infiltration and institutional domination of the neo-con right.
This crisis is an ongoing crisis, where Republicans make examples of (even, faux) leftists, to keep any and all institutions in line (working on behalf of Republicans) or stacked in favor of Republicans.
So, once again, the principled left and other objective people, are put in a position of, either, supporting clean government, by acknowledging wrongdoing by political-minded and partisan government employees — and tacitly endorsing a partisan Republican assault upon so-called or self-identifying liberals — or under some vaguely comprehendible rationalization, begrudgingly fighting the partisan-Republican assault.
Because everyone must know, it’s not about Republicans “believ[ing] that those in positions of high authority should be treated the same as every other American, [and they] want to be sure that the potential violations of law outlined below are vetted appropriately”; that’s a load of shit.
This is a one-sided partisan purging, a perpetuation and continuation of standard Congressional Republican tactics, the shameless — and to their delight in this case, a righteous — prosecution of the Republican agenda.
‘Perps’ – perfect description for Clinton et.al.
Is it just me, or is the American political scene just about as fascinating right now as it has ever been? Was Watergate more involved and more interesting? Maybe the Civil War? The Revolutionary War, and the period just before and just after? One of the things that makes this so fascinating is that various governmental agencies and bodies have achieved (naturally evolved?) a level of corruption and/or dysfunction (entropy? too many factors?) not seen before, or only rarely seen. I’m referring primarily to the FBI and the Congress I think–but how much the NSA and CIA are involved is also a question (even just as witnesses, or recorders, of the events…). Also, I do not know if we have ever seen this level of corruption, or dysfunction (simple ineptitude?), in so much of the media. How will this end? I’m wondering if there was a similar sort of frenetic energy just prior to either WWI or WWII? fre-net-ic : fast and energetic in a rather wild and uncontrolled way. synonyms: frantic, wild, frenzied, hectic, fraught, feverish, fevered, mad, manic, hyperactive, energetic, intense, amped-up, fast and furious, turbulent, tumultuous. From Merriam-Webster: “But if you trace frenetic back through Anglo-French and Latin, you’ll find that it comes from Greek phrenitis, a term describing an inflammation of the brain. Phren, the Greek word for “mind,” is a root you will recognize in schizophrenic…” The absolute ineptitude of the press to tell the truth, or perhaps rather to see the truth (I think they still prefer that Hilary would have won, which very well could have precipitated WWIII), is astounding and in itself lacks the basic objectivity which real journalism requires. It appears to me that the mainstream media is now phrasing the narrative with great bias, telling us how they think we should think. Has it ever been so? I don’t think so. To quote Shakespeare and Huxley, “O brave new world!” I am glad that Trump is in office, and I hope he prevails. If just the introduction of someone like Trump causes such an uproar to the system, obviously there needs to be some adjustment, and I hope that means some adjustment to the system, rather than the elimination of Trump.
While you and Trump are having fun with all the drama, the world is burning, people are dying, and ancient species are being extinguished forever.
@Moderator:
Recently my posts seem to pop up to the head of the line, when they used to modestly take their place at the end of the queue. What gives? I’m not comfortable grabbing the top spot.
We are now posting comments most recent first, rather than last, so that readers do not need to scroll to the bottom of the page to see the newest comments. You will notice that your comment is no longer “at the head of the line.”
So now, to get the evolving conversation, I need to start reading at the bottom and go up? Strange.
I guess it relates to my (our) habit of reading from top to bottom.
But I notice that LarcoMarco at 3;56 was the most recent comment, and ended up at the bottom? Mistake in the new system? I find these changes confusing……… What was wrong with the old system?
Waco, 25 years ago today..
OKC , 23 years ago today
…errie
But maybe Nunes et al don’t need to score a knock out to gain enough points with the public to influence the next election? But to what end? Must give us pause…….
Is there really a way out of the Kafkaesque maze in DC? Maybe if we just started all over……..? But what are the chances of that? Zip to nil.
Wouldn’t it be nice to see the spooks squirming in the hot seat for a change? But of course they have “nine ways from Sunday” to get back at, and control their would be prosecutors. It will be a real rats on rats cage match if it comes off.
I predict that all concerned parties will skate scot-free, for a pessimist, a wise person once said, is but an informed optimist
TBTJ (too big to jail) will prevail.