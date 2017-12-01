America’s Military-Industrial Addiction

Polls show that Americans are tired of endless wars in faraway lands, but many cheer President Trump’s showering money on the Pentagon and its contractors, a paradox that President Eisenhower foresaw, writes JP Sottile.
By JP Sottile
The Military-Industrial Complex has loomed over America ever since President Dwight D. Eisenhower warned of its growing influence during his prescient farewell address on Jan. 17, 1961. The Vietnam War followed shortly thereafter, and its bloody consequences cemented the image of the Military-Industrial Complex (MIC) as a faceless cadre of profit-seeking warmongers who’ve wrested control of the foreign policy. That was certainly borne out by the war’s utter senselessness … and by tales of profiteering by well-connected contractors like Brown & Root.
Over five decades, four major wars and a dozen-odd interventions later, we often talk about the Military-Industrial Complex as if we’re referring to a nefarious, flag-draped Death Star floating just beyond the reach of helpless Americans who’d generally prefer that war was not, as the great Gen. Smedley Darlington Butler aptly put it, little more than a money-making “racket.”
The feeling of powerlessness that the MIC engenders in “average Americans” makes a lot of sense if you just follow the money coming out of Capitol Hill. The Project on Government Oversight (POGO) tabulated all “defense-related spending” for both 2017 and 2018, and it hit nearly $1.1 trillion for each of the two years. The “defense-related” part is important because the annual National Defense Authorization Act, a.k.a. the defense budget, doesn’t fully account for all the various forms of national security spending that gets peppered around a half-dozen agencies.
It’s a phenomenon that noted Pentagon watchdog William Hartung has tracked for years. He recently dissected it into “no less than 10 categories of national security spending.” Amazingly only one of those is the actual Pentagon budget. The others include spending on wars, on homeland security, on military aid, on intelligence, on nukes, on recruitment, on veterans, on interest payments and on “other defense” — which includes “a number of flows of defense-related funding that go to agencies other than the Pentagon.”
Perhaps most amazingly, Hartung noted in TomDisptach that the inflation-adjusted “base” defense budgets of the last couple years is “higher than at the height of President Ronald Reagan’s massive buildup of the 1980s and is now nearing the post-World War II funding peak.” And that’s just the “base” budget, meaning the roughly $600 billion “defense-only” portion of the overall package. Like POGO, Hartung puts an annual price tag of nearly $1.1 trillion on the whole enchilada of military-related spending.
The MIC’s ‘Swamp Creatures’
To secure their share of this grandiloquent banquet, the defense industry’s lobbyists stampede Capitol Hill like well-heeled wildebeest, each jockeying for a plum position at the trough. This year, a robust collection of 208 defense companies spent $93,937,493 to deploy 728 “reported” lobbyists (apparently some go unreported) to feed this year’s trumped-up, $700 billion defense-only budget, according to OpenSecrets.org. Last year they spent $128,845,198 to secure their profitable pieces of the government pie.
And this reliable yearly harvest, along with the revolving doors connecting defense contractors with Capitol Hill, K Street and the Pentagon, is why so many critics blame the masters of war behind the MIC for turning war into a cash machine.
But the cash machine is not confined to the Beltway. There are ATM branches around the country. Much in the way it lavishes Congress with lobbying largesse, the defense industry works hand-in-glove with the Pentagon to spread the appropriations around the nation. This “spread the wealth” strategy may be equally as important as the “inside the Beltway” lobbying that garners so much of our attention and disdain.
Just go to U.S. Department of Defense’s contract announcement webpage on any weekday to get a good sense of the “contracts valued at $7 million or more” that are “announced each business day at 5 p.m.” A recent survey of these “awards” found the usual suspects like Raytheon, Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics. The MIC was well-represented. But many millions of dollars were also “won” by companies most Americans have never heard of … like this sampling from one day at the end of October:
- Longbow LLC, Orlando Florida, got $183,474,414 for radar electronic units with the stipulation that work will be performed in Orlando, Florida.
- Gradkell Systems Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, got $75,000,000 for systems operations and maintenance at Fort Belvoir, Virginia
- Dawson Federal Inc., San Antonio, Texas; and A&H-Ambica JV LLC, Livonia, Michigan; and Frontier Services Inc., Kansas City, Missouri, will share a $45,000,000 for repair and alternations for land ports of entry in North Dakota and Minnesota.
- TRAX International Corp., Las Vegas, Nevada, got a $9,203,652 contract modification for non-personal test support services that will be performed in Yuma, Arizona, and Fort Greely, Alaska,
- Railroad Construction Co. Inc., Paterson, New Jersey, got a $9,344,963 contract modification for base operations support services to be performed in Colts Neck, New Jersey.
- Belleville Shoe Co., Belleville, Illinois, got $63,973,889 for hot-weather combat boots that will be made in Illinois.
- American Apparel Inc., Selma, Alabama, got $48,411,186 for combat utility uniforms that will be made in Alabama.
- National Industries for the Blind, Alexandria, Virginia, got a $12,884,595 contract modification to make and advanced combat helmet pad suspension system. The “locations of performance” are Virginia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
Sharing the Largesse
Clearly, the DoD is large enough, and smart enough, to award contracts to companies throughout the 50 states. Yes, it is a function of the sheer size or, more forebodingly, the utter “pervasiveness” of the military in American life. But it is also a strategy. And it’s a tactic readily apparent in a contract recently awarded to Raytheon.
On Oct. 31, 2017, they got a $29,455,672 contract modification for missions systems equipment; computing environment hardware; and software research, test and development. The modification stipulates that the work will spread around the country to “Portsmouth, Rhode Island (46 percent); Tewksbury, Massachusetts (36 percent); Marlboro, Massachusetts (6 percent); Port Hueneme, California (5 percent); San Diego, California (4 percent); and Bath, Maine (3 percent).”
Frankly, it’s a brilliant move that began in the Cold War. The more Congressional districts that got defense dollars, the more votes the defense budget was likely to receive on Capitol Hill. Over time, it evolved into its own underlying rationale for the budget.
As veteran journalist William Greider wrote in the Aug. 16, 1984 issue of Rolling Stone, “The entire political system, including liberals as well as conservatives, is held hostage by the politics of defense spending. Even the most well intentioned are captive to it. And this is a fundamental reason why the Pentagon budget is irrationally bloated and why America is mobilizing for war in a time of peace.”
The peace-time mobilization Greider referred to was the Reagan build-up that, as William Hartung noted, is currently being surpassed by America’s “War on Terror” binge. Then, as now … the US was at peace at home, meddling around the world and running up a huge bill in the process. And then, as now … the spending seems unstoppable.
And as an unnamed “arms-control lobbyist” told Grieder, “It’s a fact of life. I don’t see how you can ask members of Congress to vote against their own districts. If I were a member of Congress, I might vote that way, too.”
Essentially, members of Congress act as secondary lobbyists for the defense industry by making sure their constituents have a vested interest in seeing the defense budget is both robust and untouchable. But they are not alone. Because the states also reap what the Pentagon sows … and, in the wake of the massive post-9/11 splurge, they’ve begun quantifying the impact of defense spending on their economies. It helps them make their specific case for keeping the spigot open.
Enter the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), which notes, or touts, that the Department of Defense (DoD) “operates more than 420 military installations in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico.” Additionally, the NCSL is understandably impressed by a DoD analysis that found the department’s “$408 billion on payroll and contracts in Fiscal Year 2015” translated into “approximately 2.3 percent of U.S. gross domestic product (GDP).”
And they’ve become a clearinghouse for state governments’ economic impact studies of defense spending. Here’s a sampling of recent data compiled on the NSCL website:
- In 2015, for example, military installations in North Carolinasupported 578,000 jobs, $34 billion in personal income and $66 billion in gross state product. This amounts to roughly 10 percent of the state’s overall economy.
- In 2014, Coloradolawmakers appropriated $300,000 in state funds to examine the comprehensive value of military activities across the state’s seven major installations. The state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs released its study in May 2015, reporting a total economic impact of $27 billion.
- Kentuckyhas also taken steps to measure military activity, releasing its fifth study in June 2016. The military spent approximately $12 billion in Kentucky during 2014-15. With 38,700 active duty and civilian employees, military employment exceeds the next largest state employer by more than 21,000 jobs.
- In Michigan, for example, defense spending in Fiscal Year 2014 supported 105,000 jobs, added more than $9 billion in gross state product and created nearly $10 billion in personal income. A 2016 study sponsored by the Michigan Defense Center presents a statewide strategy to preserve Army and Air National Guard facilities following a future Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) round as well as to attract new missions.
Electoral Impact
But that’s not all. According to the DoD study cited above, the biggest recipients of DoD dollars are (in order): Virginia, California, Texas, Maryland and Florida. And among the top 18 host states for military bases, electorally important states like California, Florida and Texas lead the nation.
And that’s the real rub … this has an electoral impact. Because the constituency for defense spending isn’t just the 1 percent percent of Americans who actively serve in the military or 7 percent of Americans who’ve served sometime in their lives, but it is also the millions of Americans who directly or indirectly make a living off of the “defense-related” largesse that passes through the Pentagon like grass through a goose.
It’s a dirty little secret that Donald Trump exploited throughout the 2016 presidential campaign. Somehow, he was able to criticize wasting money on foreign wars and the neoconservative interventionism of the Bushes, the neoliberal interventionism of Hillary Clinton, and, at the same time, moan endlessly about the “depleted” military despite “years of record-high spending.” He went on to promise a massive increase in the defense budget, a massive increase in naval construction and a huge nuclear arsenal.
And, much to the approval of many Americans, he’s delivered. A Morning Consult/Politico poll showed increased defense spending was the most popular among a variety of spending priorities presented to voters … even as voters express trepidation about the coming of another war. A pair of NBC News/Survey Monkey polls found that 76 percent of Americans are “worried” the United States “will become engaged in a major war in the next four years” and only 25 percent want America to become “more active” in world affairs.
More to the point, only 20 percent of Americans wanted to increase the troop level in Afghanistan after Trump’s stay-the-course speech in August, but Gallup’s three decade-long tracking poll found that the belief the U.S. spends “too little” on defense is at its highest point (37 percent) since it spiked after 9/11 (41 percent). The previous highpoint was 51 percent in 1981 when Ronald Reagan was elected in no small part on the promise of a major build-up.
So, if Americans generally don’t support wars or engagement in the world, why do they seem to reflexively support massive military budgets?
Frankly, look no further than Trump’s mantra of “jobs, jobs, jobs.” He says it when he lords over the sale of weapon systems to foreign powers or he visits a naval shipyard or goes to one of his post-election rallies to proclaim to “We’re building up our military like never before.” Frankly, he’s giving the people what they want. Although they may be war-weary, they’ve not tired of the dispersal system that Greider wrote about during Reagan’s big spree.
Ultimately, it means that the dreaded Military-Industrial Complex isn’t just a shadowy cabal manipulating policies against the will of the American people. Nor is the “racket” exclusive to an elite group of Deep State swamp things. Instead, the military and the vast economic network it feeds presents a far more “complex” issue that involves millions of self-interested Americans in much the way Eisenhower predicted, but few are willing to truly forsake.
JP Sottile is a freelance journalist, radio co-host, documentary filmmaker and former broadcast news producer in Washington, D.C. He blogs at Newsvandal.com or you can follow him on Twitter, http://twitter/newsvandal.
Here is an article that looks at how much money U.S. taxpayers transfer to Lockheed Martin:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2017/10/lockheed-martin-taxpayers-defense.html
It is this spending that has created this corporate behemoth.
The Capitalist Money Slave State is also Militarist Big Brother is Watching YOU State. Television is an ideal means to indoctrinate and control the populace. The “Educational” system makes you into a conformist know-nothing, ready to love your slavery to a system that is destroying you and your world.
If you doubt what I said above, try talking truth and reality to some of your empty headed, brainwashed zombie associates. They are the living proof of the effectiveness of the Lords of Death’s program of mind control.
The indoctrination of the populace is almost complete, mike. The plethora of media outlets, including the internet, are great tools for finding the truth, but let’s face it, there are just too few of us seeking it.
I’m sorry to sound so negative and would truly love to be wrong about this.
Feeling helpless in the face of all this darkness is just another cop out for the selfish ego. Denial is just a way to avoid human responsibility. We are called to meet this critical challenge – or else.
I heartily agree, mike k. – but it’s typical these days that everyone’s comment enters an AI analysis/algorithm.
(Galileo’s Dark Labyrinth)
It seems to me that AMERICANS just like to keep recycling same topics with same points made again and again but with no progress made whatsoever ……………It is just like when a mass shooting happens…….You hear the same thing….Gun Control…..Mental Health Issues………some emotional words on ALL sides….then all go back to sleep till the next mass shooting!!………….Everybody in the world knows that WAR is an AMERICAN WAY OF LIFE BECAUSE IT HAS BECOME A BUSINESS FOR MANY AMERICANS……………which part of this simple statement is hard to understand?!…….In fact any average AMERICAN knows that one of the best ways to make money in AMERICA is to do BUSINESS with the Military/ Industrial/ security/ prison/ intelligence complex…………….plain and simple…………….
NATO gets an “Award.”
More info at links below.
————————————————————————-
November 30, 2017
The War Criminals of the World Stage Receive an “Award”
http://graysinfo.blogspot.ca/2017/11/the-war-criminals-of-world-stage.html
The money that is spent on this horrendous death machine is money that could be spent in positive pursuits like public education, free health care, high speed rail, renewable energy, public broadband, fighting poverty, and on and on. It is not only that the money and labor is wasted on killing others, it keeps us from advancing our own society.
Yes, the same investment can be constructive rather than destructive, and the same people will support it.
If the US had spent the billions wasted on war since WWII, on building the roads, schools, and hospitals of the developing nations, we would have eliminated poverty for the poorest half of humanity, a true American century, and we would have no enemies. Instead we have willfully killed over six million innocents for nothing, have destroyed democracies and replaced them with dictators, and have allowed the MIC/Israel/WallSt oligarchy to control our former democracy with campaign bribes, control of mass media to promote violence as patriotism, promiscuous surveillance, and militarized police. They have destroyed America and have spent all we could borrow on destruction for their personal gain. We have the lowest per capita foreign aid of all developed nations, almost all of it military “aid,” a total of less than one meal a year for the world’s poorest.
Simply re-purposing 80 percent of our military to construction would leave us the most powerful nation, accomplish reparations to the nations we have destroyed, and eliminate extreme poverty, with no immediate change in much of the military budget or personnel.
Americans must destroy the oligarchy that controls elections and mass media, for such tyrants speak and respond only to force. Their only concession since WWII was the Civil Rights Act of 1964, because they were afraid of the riots in the cities, so they pretended to be persuaded by the likes of MLK. But now they have militarized the police and ignore all protest. There will be no progress until the poorest rise in rebellion to terrorize the rich, and infiltrate police and national guard to deny force to oligarchy.
Sam F, agree with most of what you wrote except:
“Simply re-purposing 80 percent of our military to construction would leave us the most powerful nation, accomplish reparations to the nations we have destroyed, and eliminate extreme poverty, with no immediate change in much of the military budget or personnel.”
It’s hard to be optimistic, but downsizing the military has to be a frontal assault coupled with the kinds of spending you suggest. Repurposing, if anyone bought it, and the generals and admirals might in the short run, means the budget is there to return to the kind of spending that is going on now. Gotta be a clean break. Can’t imagine how it will happen, but that is the only way it can have a lasting effect.
Yes, it would be a political tightrope to re-purpose the military, but much easier to sell to militarists than cutting them 80% and then creating a vast foreign aid program from scratch. They keep their ranks, homes, pensions, and so would not rebel outright. The military industries have to make a fast switch to other equipment over two years. Restructure the agencies after two years so that most facilities and staff are not officially military but with perhaps some military reserve functions. Then adjust things after another two years so that they are aid agencies with no military ranks or training.
The other big advantage is that no one would accept such a huge aid program otherwise, whereas it seems a natural outgrowth of the huge military budget, with no adverse economic effects. And the chickenhawks can rest easy at first that remobilization is possible during those first four years, then more slowly thereafter, should any real threat emerge.
“When under the pretext of fraternity, the legal code imposes mutual sacrifices on the citizens, human nature is not thereby abrogated. Everyone will then direct his efforts toward contributing little to, and taking much from, the common fund of sacrifices. Now, is it the most unfortunate who gains from this struggle? Certainly not, but rather the most influential and calculating”.
– Frédéric Bastiat (“Justice and fraternity”, in Journal des Économistes, 15 June 1848, page 324)
The chilling words of Bob Dylan’s “Masters of War”, written in 1963 for the album “The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan”, ring just as true today as ever. Sadly.
Come, you masters of war
You that build the big guns
You that build the death planes
You that build all the bombs
You that hide behind walls
You that hide behind desks
I just want you to know
I can see through your masks
You that never done nothin’
But build to destroy
You play with my world
Like it’s your little toy
You put a gun in my hand
And you hide from my eyes
And you turn and run farther
When the fast bullets fly
Like Judas of old
You lie and deceive
A world war can be won
You want me to believe
But I see through your eyes
And I see through your brain
Like I see through the water
That runs down my drain
You fasten all the triggers
For the others to fire
Then you sit back and watch
While the death count gets higher
You hide in your mansion
While the young peoples’ blood
Flows out of their bodies
And is buried in the mud
You’ve thrown the worst fear
That can ever be hurled
Fear to bring children
Into the world
For threatenin’ my baby
Unborn and unnamed
You ain’t worth the blood
That runs in your veins
How much do I know
To talk out of turn?
You might say that I’m young
You might say I’m unlearned
But there’s one thing I know
Though I’m younger than you
That even Jesus would never
Forgive what you do
Let me ask you one question
Is your money that good?
Will it buy you forgiveness?
Do you think that it could?
I think you will find
When your death takes its toll
All the money you made
Will never buy back your soul
And I hope that you die
And your death will come soon
I’ll follow your casket
On a pale afternoon
I’ll watch while you’re lowered
Down to your deathbed
And I’ll stand over your grave
‘Til I’m sure that you’re dead
On January 17, 1961, President Dwight D. Eisenhower gave his farewell address from the Oval Office. In this speech, he warned that “we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex.”
Bob Dylan wrote “Masters of War” over the winter of 1962–63. The song was released on the album The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan in the spring of 1963.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=exm7FN-t3PY
In an interview, published in USA Today on September 10, 2001 Dylan linked his song “Masters of War” to Eisenhower’s speech, saying:
“‘Masters of War’… is supposed to be a pacifistic song against war. It’s not an anti-war song. It’s speaking against what Eisenhower was calling a military-industrial complex as he was making his exit from the presidency. That spirit was in the air, and I picked it up.”
Another reason to focus on the words and not on the speaker…
Never ceases to raise goosebumps!
The lyrics need to be plastered everywhere.
I don’t know which is better, this Dylan song, or Mark Twain’s War Prayer.
Anyway, thanks for posting that, Tom.
Bob Dylan’s “Masters of War”, written in 1963,
Introduced a Massively Egalitarian era of
United States history and opened points of departure
from acceptance to the ‘status quo/follow-flow
and a hold-your-breath- and close your eyes leap into
The Great American National Debate over ‘Racial Equality’ –
Dylan opened many doors and minds –
James Baldwin wasn’t seen, at all and/
Bob Marley genius/ murdered by the CIA
Samuel P. Huntington wrote a little treatise named, The Crisis of Democracy.
His ideas let to the “Reagan Era” — John Lennon was horribly Murdered.
Then they exploded the genocidal weapon of $1.00 “Crack” / and
Millions of Perpetually Unemployed People became Permanently Disabled.
Masters of War and Warfare Masters _ addicted to the company’s U work 4
?how can there be peace when the devil never cease 2 Bring U W/him???
masters-of-war.
You can’t get rid of or drastically scale down the industrial complex war machine as long as you don’t have democracy. You don’t have democracy in America because in order to stand for election for the congress, Senate or presidency you have to be very very rich, which means only a handful of people get to become part of the government. Even worse, the US has a phenomenon known loosely as, ‘the deep state which is large group of non elected people who wield enormous power, such that they even appear to control the office of the president itself. In the UK we do the democracy thing rather better although the odds against the common man being elected are pretty well stacked against him, unless he/she is a member of a political party to which he/she has sworn allegiance. However, currently anyone in the UK can stand for parliament provided he or she has the money for a deposit of £500 (say, $450 dollars) and can get about a 100 or so people to sign for him or her in support. Many ordinary folk do stand as independents and some are very colourful, but even the most bizarre of them get to take the stage at the count of the vote and shake hands with whoever has won, even if its the prime minister herself or himself. Of course, big money talks over here as well insofar as those with the cash can get their message over much better. Sadly, even with this real opportunity for a real democratic change, the two party system always wins out. We all need proportional representation and this would mean most of the small parties would get seats in parliament (or the congress or the Senate). When the government doesn’t have a majority and has to seek support from the smaller parities, insane and egregious legislation doesn’t get through.
As much as I admire Ike sharing this revelation with us, I wish he had done so before he built MIC.
Ike didn’t just do that. Even more to the degree he tried to control the MIC, he did so with the Spying-Overthrowing Complex. Don’t forget Iran, Guatemala and other coups on his watch. Don’t forget Bay of Pigs planning started on his watch.
BUT… imagine a POTUS today leaving the stage and, regardless of their action in office, reciting such words. One has to wonder, though, of what real value such has when, apparently, those words continue to fail to persuade rational action. Sure, in the end it’ll be good fodder for quipping “I told you so.”
I think I remember reading somwhere that Ike actually wanted to refer to it as the “Military-Industrial-MEDIA Complex” but shortened it for brevity’s sake.
The media aspect of it is often overlooked (not by fans of CN of course) and it would have been more accurate and served history better if Ike would have kept the media in the equation.
MIMC
I believe he originally called it the Military-Industrial-Congressional Complex but was advised that was too incendiary.
Yes, you’re correct, I’m wrong. Now I remember. Perhaps it was wishful thinking on my part since the media are such complicit bloodsuckers in all this. Thanks for the correction.
If you did it today you would definitely add in the media piece. It’s never been perfect obviously but they have definitely been subsumed as a key piece of the puzzle – the MIC’s communication department.
The media has been complicit in war crimes WAY before Ike. NYT has always been a tool by the oligarchs to push for the death of others’ children in order to serve Their interests.
Any major reduction to military spending, then, must include serious investment in jobs as well. Both are needed changes to fiscal policy anyway, so this seems like a political change that could gain some traction. I have heard it said that there are more efficient ways to create jobs than investment in war, but have not researched this myself. The citation of such studies would be revelant to and improve this article. Here’s to dreaming of a peaceful world *hic hiccup*. Cheers!
Investment in construction creates a large number of jobs for less educated persons, destroys nothing, and raises the standard of living. It requires similar heavy equipment manufacturing and less white collar work, but can be balanced with investment in high tech work such as medical research. The result is vastly superior to military investment where that exceeds what is needed to deal with real risks. The US has almost no enemies not of its own making, and has the most secure borders in the world.
BUT, it’s all predicated on feeding growth! How long are you going to keep building? To see how this goes just look to what has been happening over in China (ghost cities and such). Sure, nothing is perfect, but on the other hand I don’t see how continuing to deficit spend (something that will STOP when the USD loses its reserve currency status) is good for the future. Debt levels -go ahead, take a quick survey of folks around you- are high, people are swamped with debt.
In no way should anything I say be construed as supporting the MIC. Keep in mind that spending on more roads and other infrastructure does NOT directly lead to improved trade balance. Weapons sales DO bring in export dollars. And THIS is why there is this insane push (Trump running around the globe dancing with despots in order to pimp weapons) for weapons sales, even though they end up being used against US citizens. Read between the lines: this is all pure desperation. There’s nothing left in the hat to pull out. As Zappa put it, the curtain will be pulled back and all we’ll see is a big wall.
The end of growth was never going to be pretty.
I don’t know enough about the Military Industrial Complex to comment much except to suspect that author JP Sottile likely understates the problem.
I think I do resent giving much credit to Eisenhower. His complaining about his very own ‘baby’ is kind of like Obama making a speech denouncing ISIS.
I believe Eisenhower was a very capable man, but that he was also a slippery and dishonest politician. And I believe he was as lazy as he could decently manage while in the White House. Maybe he was totally in the loop with all the dreadful things the CIA was doing at the time with Iran and Cuba, but without researching the matter I suspect he simply let them run wild. On his watch clunker duds like the Century Series of fighters and the B-58 bomber came into being. The latter was fast, small, expensive, and virtually useless.
I’ve read that Eisenhower’s inspiration for the Interstate Highway system was the Nazi Autobahns he found and admired in post-WW2. Creating them to facilitate troop movements was a very expensive thing, and isn’t usually counted as belonging in the MIC. In the process of spending all that money for his new highways he destroyed the passenger rail system in the US. Once upon a time a person could buy a train ticket at a very nearby location and go anywhere in the US. NOT ANYMORE!
I don’t doubt the sincerity of Eisenhower’s late conversion to sanity with the MIC, but I feel that his being present at the creation needs to be kept in mind. Deathbed conversions like his don’t impress me nearly as much as extended periods of living in virtue.
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2010/12/20/ikes-speech
This hungry beast,(the MIC) gets hungrier every day, year by year, Soon this beast will devour itself in a insane insatiable vampiric lust and take down everything within it’s vast grasp. Allegorical yes, but I don’t have other word, to describe the nightmare the country has become. Trouble is there’s noway to halt the downward spiral towards collapse and yes it’s coming as sure as the Moon and Sun; the only question remaining is; how far?
“And, much to the approval of many Americans, he’s delivered. A Morning Consult/Politico poll showed increased defense spending was the most popular among a variety of spending priorities presented to voters … even as voters express trepidation about the coming of another war. A pair of NBC News/Survey Monkey polls found that 76 percent of Americans are “worried” the United States “will become engaged in a major war in the next four years” and only 25 percent want America to become “more active” in world affairs.”
Brought to mind Bertrand Russell’s attack on MAD. He framed his logic saying that it was the logic of a small town getting together to agree to unleash several rabid dogs in the hopes of eradicating the existing rabid dog. What the hell do people expect will happen with all these weapons expenditures other than in what they are intended to be used for- death? We want the “good” without the “bad.”
The more this kind of stuff goes on the more I’m hoping (which is a desire for an outcome over which I have absolutely no control over, let alone it being nearly outside of cosmic probabilities) that “JC” does return and whack down all these f*ckers. I’d be happy to chase them all down to, and past, the gates of hell.
Run ’em all out of town, eh? Good idea. But what if they don’t want to go? They don’t. And some of us have been waiting for JC for a long time now. Maybe his flying saucer got lost in the Ort Cloud?
Yeah, I mean, if stuff like this doesn’t do it then what the hell will?
I was thinking of running them further than just out of town :-) (they wouldn’t be in anyone’s town any longer)
BRAVO !!! Mr. Sottile !
This indeed is the “dirty little secret” that really is not a secret, but is
clearly right in front of us. A society where the BIGGEST BUSINESS
is THE MANUFACTURE OF THE TOOLS OF DEATH, and the citizens
in that society rejoice that they have JOBS in the INDUSTRY OF DEATH.
And so it goes ON and ON and ON.
Maybe that’s what Hell is like – a big arms factory with holocaust and torture chamber annexes? But I thought all that was for later, after one’s death – why is it happening now??
Where ARE we, anyway?!
And WHO is making this nightmare happen?
Maybe we should ask Pogo, he seems pretty smart, for a possum…..
April 26, 2017
The Maniacs of Militarism
“War is madness” – Pope Francis
The maniacs of militarism are creating wars
Countries are bombed by warmongering whores
Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen and other countries too
Are hell holes of the earth, “The work,” of this insane crew
Enabled by politicians in positions of power
These well dressed war criminals hide and cower
The generals salute their political masters
Then the brainwashed obey these bemedaled disasters
Cities are destroyed and reduced to rubble
Where are the perpetrators that created all this trouble?
They are residing in luxury and given fancy titles
War crimes trials are needed, and are so vital
But this is not happening: the system is corrupted
And these evil beings, by some are worshiped
Blood-soaked villains that never do the fighting
They are the “experts” that do the inciting
They are the producers of death and destruction
Others are profiteers of all the bloody actions
Missiles, bombs and horrendous weapons
There is no end to the endless aggression
Millions are dead, and millions are homeless
Millions are refugees, and all this is atrocious
Once they had jobs, families, and homes as well
Then their countries were bombed by the agents from hell
Setting the world on fire is what these war arsonists do
The money for their depredations comes from me and you
They have made us all accessories to their criminal acts
Our Taxes are the blood money and that is a fact
Will the people ever say: “We have had enough”?
And put all these villains in secure handcuffs
Then lock them up in maximum security prisons
Then, we can say “goodbye” to the maniacs of militarism…
[more info at link below]
http://graysinfo.blogspot.ca/2017/04/the-maniacs-of-militarism.html
Does the Pope know history, that the Catholic Church has had its hands in MANY human atrocities? (Gott Mit Uns)