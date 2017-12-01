The Scalp-Taking of Gen. Flynn

Exclusive: The Russia-gate prosecutors have taken the scalp of ex- National Security Adviser (and retired Lt. Gen.) Flynn for lying to the FBI. But this case shows how dangerously far afield this “scandal” has gone, reports Robert Parry.
By Robert Parry
Russia-gate enthusiasts are thrilled over the guilty plea of President Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn for lying to the FBI about pre-inauguration conversations with the Russian ambassador, but the case should alarm true civil libertarians.
What is arguably most disturbing about this case is that then-National Security Adviser Flynn was pushed into a perjury trap by Obama administration holdovers at the Justice Department who concocted an unorthodox legal rationale for subjecting Flynn to an FBI interrogation four days after he took office, testing Flynn’s recollection of the conversations while the FBI agents had transcripts of the calls intercepted by the National Security Agency.
In other words, the Justice Department wasn’t seeking information about what Flynn said to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak – the intelligence agencies already had that information. Instead, Flynn was being quizzed on his precise recollection of the conversations and nailed for lying when his recollections deviated from the transcripts.
For Americans who worry about how the pervasive surveillance powers of the U.S. government could be put to use criminalizing otherwise constitutionally protected speech and political associations, Flynn’s prosecution represents a troubling precedent.
Though Flynn clearly can be faulted for his judgment, he was, in a sense, a marked man the moment he accepted the job of national security adviser. In summer 2016, Democrats seethed over Flynn’s participation in chants at the Republican National Convention to “lock her [Hillary Clinton] up!”
Then, just four days into the Trump presidency, an Obama holdover, then-acting Attorney General Sally Yates, primed the Flynn perjury trap by coming up with a novel legal theory that Flynn – although the national security adviser-designate at the time of his late December phone calls with Kislyak – was violating the 1799 Logan Act, which prohibits private citizens from interfering with U.S. foreign policy.
But that law – passed during President John Adams’s administration in the era of the Alien and Sedition Acts – was never intended to apply to incoming officials in the transition period between elected presidential administrations and – in the past 218 years – the law has resulted in no successful prosecution at all and thus its dubious constitutionality has never been adjudicated.
Stretching Logic
But Yates extrapolated from her unusual Logan Act theory to speculate that since Flynn’s publicly known explanation of the conversation with Kislyak deviated somewhat from the transcript of the intercepts, Flynn might be vulnerable to Russian blackmail.
Yet, that bizarre speculation would require that the Russians first would have detected the discrepancies; secondly, they would have naively assumed that the U.S. intelligence agencies had not intercepted the conversations, which would have negated any blackmail potential; and thirdly, the Russians would have to do something so ridiculously heavy-handed – trying to blackmail Flynn – that it would poison relations with the new Trump administration.
Yates’s legal theorizing was so elastic and speculative that it could be used to justify subjecting almost anyone to FBI interrogation with the knowledge that their imperfect memories would guarantee the grounds for prosecution based on NSA intercepts of their communications.
Basically, the Obama holdovers concocted a preposterous legal theory to do whatever they could to sabotage the Trump administration, which they held in fulsome disdain.
At the time of Flynn’s interrogation, the Justice Department was under the control of Yates and the FBI was still under President Obama’s FBI Director James Comey, another official hostile to the Trump administration who later was fired by Trump.
The Yates-FBI perjury trap also was sprung on Flynn in the first days of the Trump presidency amid reverberations of the massive anti-Trump protests that had arisen across the country in support of demands for a “#Resistance” to Trump’s rule.
Flynn also had infuriated Democrats when he joined in chants at the Republican National Convention of “lock her up” over Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and other alleged offenses. So, in targeting Flynn, there was a mix of personal payback and sabotage against the Trump administration.
The Legal Construct
The two-page complaint against Flynn, made public on Friday, references false statements to the FBI regarding two conversations with Kisylak, one on Dec. 22, 2016, and the other on Dec. 29, 2016.
The first item in the complaint alleges that Flynn did not disclose that he had asked the Russian ambassador to help delay or defeat a United Nations Security Council vote censuring Israel for building settlements on Palestinian territory.
The New York Times reported on Friday that Russia-gate investigators “learned through witnesses and documents that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked the Trump transition team to lobby other countries to help Israel, according to two people briefed on the inquiry.
“Investigators have learned that Mr. Flynn and Mr. Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, took the lead in those efforts. Mr. Mueller’s team has emails that show Mr. Flynn saying he would work to kill the vote, the people briefed on the matter said,” according to the Times.
Breaking with past U.S. precedents, President Obama had decided not to veto the resolution criticizing Israel, choosing instead to abstain. However, the censure resolution carried with Russian support, meaning that whatever lobbying Flynn and Kushner undertook was unsuccessful.
But the inclusion of this Israeli element shows how far afield the criminal Russia-gate investigation, headed by former FBI Director Robert Mueller, has gone. Though the original point of the inquiry was whether the Trump team colluded with Russians to use “hacked” emails to defeat Hillary Clinton’s campaign, the criminal charge against Flynn has nothing to do with election “collusion” but rather President-elect Trump’s aides weighing in on foreign policy controversies during the transition. And, the first initiative was undertaken at the request of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, not Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The second item, cited by Mueller’s prosecutors, referenced a Dec. 29 Flynn-Kislyak conversation, which received public attention at the time of Flynn’s Feb. 13 resignation after only 24 days on the job. That phone call touched on Russia’s response to President Obama’s decision to issue new sanctions against the Kremlin for the alleged election interference.
The complaint alleges that Flynn didn’t mention to the FBI that he had urged Kislyak “to refrain from escalating the situation” and that Kislyak had subsequently told him that “Russia had chosen to moderate its response to those sanctions as a result of his request.”
The Dec. 29 phone call occurred while Flynn was vacationing in the Dominican Republic and thus he would have been without the usual support staff for memorializing or transcribing official conversations. So, the FBI agents, with the NSA’s transcripts, would have had a clearer account of what was said than Flynn likely had from memory. The content of Flynn’s request to Kislyak also appears rather uncontroversial, asking the Russians not to overreact to a punitive policy from the outgoing Obama administration.
In other words, both of the Flynn-Kislyak conversations appear rather unsurprising, if not inconsequential. One was taken at the behest of Israel (which proved ineffective) and the other urged the Kremlin to show restraint in its response to a last-minute slap from President Obama (which simply delayed Russian retaliation by several months).
Double Standards
While Flynn’s humiliation has brought some palpable joy to the anti-Trump “Resistance” – one more Trump aide being taken down amid renewed hope that this investigation will somehow lead to Trump’s resignation or impeachment – many of the same people would be howling about trampled civil liberties if a Republican bureaucracy were playing this game on a Democratic president and his staff.
Indeed, in the turnabout-is-fair-play department, there is some equivalence in what is happening over Russia-gate to what the Republicans did in the 1990s exploiting their control of the special-prosecutor apparatus in the first years of Bill Clinton’s presidency when interminable investigations into such side issues as his Whitewater real-estate deal and the firing of the White House travel office staff plagued the Clinton administration.
Similarly, Republicans seized on the deaths of four U.S. diplomatic personnel on Sept. 11, 2012, in Benghazi, Libya, to conduct a series of lengthy investigations to tarnish Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s tenure and raise questions about her judgment. Democrats understandably called these attacks partisan warfare in legal or investigative garb.
What I have heard from many Hillary Clinton supporters in recent months is that they don’t care about the unfairness of the Russia-gate process or the dangerous precedents that such politicized prosecutions might set. They simply view Trump as such a danger that he must be destroyed at whatever the cost.
Yet, besides the collateral damage inflicted on mid-level government officials such as retired Lt. Gen. Flynn facing personal destruction at the hands of federal prosecutors with unlimited budgets, there is this deepening pattern of using criminal law to settle political differences, a process more common in authoritarian states.
As much as the Russia-gate enthusiasts talk about how they are upholding “the rule of law,” there is the troubling appearance that the law is simply being used to collect the scalps of political enemies.
Honesty and truth are the first casualties of a witch hunt. Both of these valuable assets are in vanishing supply in Washington DC. Faith in our government is now damaged beyond repair. The rest of US history will now be the more open face of fascism.
The phony impeachment of Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff, was similar to the criminal conspiracy to unseat Donald Trump. Those who are doing this are vicious criminals, as was the case in Brazil.
We’re in a real pickle here.
Yes, Trump’s an atrocity. But the real reason the establishment is going after him has nothing to do with what he should really be admonished for: taxation policies that showering rewards on the uber wealthy, his anti Iran sentiments (the mainstream rather enjoys this saber rattling towards Tehran), his attempts to deregulate industry and the workplace to benefit big corporations and shaft struggling workers. No, the establishment is attacking Trump for one of the few things he actually got right – his attempts at détente with Russia.
Folks who know the score must keep their eyes on the prize here. The mainstream outlets – the same hustlers who assured us all Saddam had WMD – are going after Trump solely because they’re part and parcel of the Military-Industrial-Complex and simply won’t accept any sort of rapprochement with Moscow because peace with Russia ultimately points out the absurdity of having a trillion dollar defense [sic] budget. The NYTimes, NPR, WaPo, PBS News Hour, CNN, and some of the late night comics are not necessarily your friend right now. Mainstream careerism and fat Pentagon contracts are on the line when demonization of the Kremlin’s involved. Anyone, including a buffoonish president, who appears to step into this money trough and upset the apple cart must himself be treated to the long knives.
Mueller’s on a witch hunt. He’s a prosecutor who’s out of control, he’s on mission creep.
Let’s go after Trump for the right reasons. Don’t fall prey to the Gish Gallop Russophobic nonsense that puts the world on the brink of nuclear war.
Well said.
“Let’s go after Trump for the right reasons”…yes Drew, and as the charges seem to be based on the 1799 Logan Act they are farcical. Yet, Mueller or no one in congress seems to be concerned about fixed primaries. It seems that they got Flynn to turn on the basis of his lobbying for the Turkish govt,(a real issue). This, however should have nothing to do with Trump. if Flynn could see through the motivation of his accusers and defend himself against the contorted Russia connection they might well back off, but it seems he has neither the brain or the balls to do so.
I generally agree with your sentiment, but I think Trump has engaged in business dealing that were probably illegal or create clear conflicts of interest with his role as a public official. And that would be the most realistic route to actual impeachment or forced resignation. Will Mueller do that? I doubt it.
Trump and indeed Flynn himself did a poor job in making Public that Lieutenant General Flynn had been appointed by President OBAMA to head Military Intelligence. He didn’t suddenly become a total loser. Instead Trump and Flynn also allowed himself to be portrayed as some kind of potential traitor. Clearly Flynn knew that the Obama holdovers were out to get him so he should have been more careful. In fact, quite obviously, he should have quit as soon as these allegation arose. The problem was that Flynn had exposed Obama’s Policy in Syria as foolish and that is why he was showed the door in the first place. . Trump in his rush to repudiate all things Obama did not take into account that Flynn’s opinion might become a liability and antithetical to Trump’s own policy decisions even if those decisions were forced upon him. Basically, Flynn was a bad appointment but he definitely should not be facing jail time ,just a fine
nice article, just tweeted
Mueller has thrown Flynn under the bus to protect Trump from being impeached for leading the rants to lock Hillary up upon his becomng POTUS.
There will be other fall guys.
Impeached on what grounds? Regarding the entire, convoluted “Russiagate” tale, there was nothing there in the first place. It has been used to successfully distract the public (especially liberals) from the build-up of US troops near the Russian border, as well as the Trump economic sanctions against Russia — seen by the normal world as potential US provocations of war against Russia — not proof of a Putin/Trump partnership!
One bunch of “crooks” trying to take over from the current bunch of “crooks. Meanwhile, deregulating Wall Street, the Environment, and privatizing education. The 1% are getting EVERYTHING they want.
A refreshingly different take. Clear insights. Thank you!
Thanks to Robert. The whole behavior of the Democrats, including the disgraceful actions of POTUS Obama after Trump’s election, has been a window into the minds and desires of the alleged representatives of the American people. No wonder so many do not vote, when we see the illegal,immoral, devious and vicious acts carried out by those we elect or by those put in place, regardless of quality or competence, to enact laws for our country.
The corporate Democrats are more insidious than the Republicans b/c they have the veneer of populist pretensions. The corporate Dems have done nothing for the struggling American people since Medicare, and that was 50 years ago. Nothing substantive has been delivered to the hard pressed masses since that wonderful program decades ago.
The corporate Dems are almost exclusively focused on careerism, non-threatening identity politics, vilifying independent foreign leaders, sucking on the Pentagon teat, and collecting Wall Street dollars and Silicon Valley bribery money (uh, I mean campaign contributions). Of the two major parties, the Dems are also the one that’s arguably more slavishly and embarrassingly pro Israel. Congressmen like Schumer (D. Jerusalem) and Schiff (D. Jerusalem) should pack up and head for Tel Aviv, b/c that’s essentially their constituencies.
If it weren’t for Russia-gate would Rachel Maddow have a show?
Is she still around? Is MSNBC still around, or did they merge with FOX?
The names of deep state / CIA psychopaths may change over time, but their totally amoral lawless behavior does not. Washington and neoliberal capitalism have combined to form a fetid cesspool petri dish providing sustenance to the most vile members of the human family. We’ve succeeded in creating a system in which literally the most amoral reprehensible sociopaths rise to the top and rule the many through our completely corrupted institutions. The following quote from someone who knew puts it quite nicely:
“Fundamentally, the founding fathers of U.S. intelligence were liars. The better you lied and the more you betrayed, the more likely you would be promoted. These people attracted and promoted each other. Outside of their duplicity, the only thing they had in common was a desire for absolute power.”
? James Jesus Angleton (deceased director of CIA counterintelligence)
The game the spooks play is like the reality show Survivor. You only make friends to be better positioned to stab them in the back. When they (rarely) tell the truth, you can count on it being a sneaky trick to do you in.
How do you drain the swamp, when the swamp is all there is? Maybe if Kim lands a nuke on DC it would be a start. But I don’t know – these DC swamp critters are awful tough and hard to eradicate…….
Predictably, the critically important points elude the general public. Flynn is NOT in trouble for communicating with with the Russian ambassador, Kislyak. Seriously, the Cold War has been over for a long time. Flynn is in trouble for failing to accurately report that communication. It was not illegal for Flynn to communicate with Kislyak, nor were any “state secrets,” etc. discussed. The communications in question concerned the economic sanctions against Russia, something that certainly wasn’t a secret.
You know, I would like to ask Amy Goodman and emptywheel.net and all the Russiagate peddlers just one question:
What difference does it make?
So Flynn implicates somebody higher – they get him *and*? then finally the get Trump (by the way, no evidence is necessary what you must have is the political juice to get the votes – nothing what-so-ever to do with guilt or not)
So what still? They get Trump – now the world has Mike Pence – wow we’re just so much better off. Praise god!!
All the while the starvation Cholera and butchery continues in Yemen 130 children die every day. Does any of this even effect that slaughter – NO it just goes on while the propaganda keeps everyone distracted. And – so depressing – it seems to be working for them. When the Empire wants to kill they just kill – and they seem to want to every day.
I’m sorry, Bob. While I don’t dispute much of what you say about the “set up”, I include myself as one of those who are thrilled with the results that Flynn was trapped. Our entire criminal justice system is in such a shambles that any effort, politically motivated or not, to expose corruption in our government I highly applaud. We frequently applaud the entrapment of low level felons while the big shots get away with anything. In this instance, if the entrapment leads to convicting some big shots for malfeasance, then I’m all for it.
As far a I’m concerned, the Russiagate thing is inconsequential as the worst that could have occurred is that the Russians may have duped a gullible American public that has already been duped by our own politicians. On the other hand, anything that will lead us to toppling a corrupt administration and the impeachment of the toad that infests the White House, I will champion with all my heart.