Trump’s ‘Wag the Dog’ Moment

Exclusive: President Trump earned neocon applause for his hasty decision to attack Syria and kill about a dozen Syrians, but his rash act has all the earmarks of a “wag the dog” moment, reports Robert Parry.
By Robert Parry
Just two days after news broke of an alleged poison-gas attack in northern Syria, President Trump brushed aside advice from some U.S. intelligence analysts doubting the Syrian regime’s guilt and launched a lethal retaliatory missile strike against a Syrian airfield.
Trump immediately won plaudits from Official Washington, especially from neoconservatives who have been trying to wrestle control of his foreign policy away from his nationalist and personal advisers since the days after his surprise victory on Nov. 8.
There is also an internal dispute over the intelligence. On Thursday night, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the U.S. intelligence community assessed with a “high degree of confidence” that the Syrian government had dropped a poison gas bomb on civilians in Idlib province.
But a number of intelligence sources have made contradictory assessments, saying the preponderance of evidence suggests that Al Qaeda-affiliated rebels were at fault, either by orchestrating an intentional release of a chemical agent as a provocation or by possessing containers of poison gas that ruptured during a conventional bombing raid.
One intelligence source told me that the most likely scenario was a staged event by the rebels intended to force Trump to reverse a policy, announced only days earlier, that the U.S. government would no longer seek “regime change” in Syria and would focus on attacking the common enemy, Islamic terror groups that represent the core of the rebel forces.
The source said the Trump national security team split between the President’s close personal advisers, such as nationalist firebrand Steve Bannon and son-in-law Jared Kushner, on one side and old-line neocons who have regrouped under National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, an Army general who was a protégé of neocon favorite Gen. David Petraeus.
White House Infighting
In this telling, the earlier ouster of retired Gen. Michael Flynn as national security adviser and this week’s removal of Bannon from the National Security Council were key steps in the reassertion of neocon influence inside the Trump presidency. The strange personalities and ideological extremism of Flynn and Bannon made their ousters easier, but they were obstacles that the neocons wanted removed.
Though Bannon and Kushner are often presented as rivals, the source said, they shared the belief that Trump should tell the truth about Syria, revealing the Obama administration’s CIA analysis that a fatal sarin gas attack in 2013 was a “false-flag” operation intended to sucker President Obama into fully joining the Syrian war on the side of the rebels — and the intelligence analysts’ similar beliefs about Tuesday’s incident.
Instead, Trump went along with the idea of embracing the initial rush to judgment blaming Assad for the Idlib poison-gas event. The source added that Trump saw Thursday night’s missile assault as a way to change the conversation in Washington, where his administration has been under fierce attack from Democrats claiming that his election resulted from a Russian covert operation.
If changing the narrative was Trump’s goal, it achieved some initial success with several of Trump’s fiercest neocon critics, such as neocon Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham, praising the missile strike, as did Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The neocons and Israel have long sought “regime change” in Damascus even if the ouster of Assad might lead to a victory by Islamic extremists associated with Al Qaeda and/or the Islamic State.
Wagging the Dog
Trump employing a “wag the dog” strategy, in which he highlights his leadership on an international crisis to divert attention from domestic political problems, is reminiscent of President Bill Clinton’s decision to attack Serbia in 1999 as impeachment clouds were building around his sexual relationship with intern Monica Lewinsky.
Trump’s advisers, in briefing the press on Thursday night, went to great lengths to highlight Trump’s compassion toward the victims of the poison gas and his decisiveness in bombing Assad’s military in contrast to Obama’s willingness to allow the intelligence community to conduct a serious review of the evidence surrounding the 2013 sarin-gas case.
Ultimately, Obama listened to his intelligence advisers who told him there was no “slam-dunk” evidence implicating Assad’s regime and he pulled back from a military strike at the last minute – while publicly maintaining the fiction that the U.S. government was certain of Assad’s guilt.
In both cases – 2013 and 2017 – there were strong reasons to doubt Assad’s responsibility. In 2013, he had just invited United Nations inspectors into Syria to investigate cases of alleged rebel use of chemical weapons and thus it made no sense that he would launch a sarin attack in the Damascus suburbs, guaranteeing that the U.N. inspectors would be diverted to that case.
Similarly, now, Assad’s military has gained a decisive advantage over the rebels and he had just scored a major diplomatic victory with the Trump administration’s announcement that the U.S. was no longer seeking “regime change” in Syria. The savvy Assad would know that a chemical weapon attack now would likely result in U.S. retaliation and jeopardize the gains that his military has achieved with Russian and Iranian help.
The counter-argument to this logic – made by The New York Times and other neocon-oriented news outlets – essentially maintains that Assad is a crazed barbarian who was testing out his newfound position of strength by baiting President Trump. Of course, if that were the case, it would have made sense that Assad would have boasted of his act, rather than deny it.
But logic and respect for facts no longer prevail inside Official Washington, nor inside the mainstream U.S. news media.
Intelligence Uprising
Alarm within the U.S. intelligence community about Trump’s hasty decision to attack Syria reverberated from the Middle East back to Washington, where former CIA officer Philip Giraldi reported hearing from his intelligence contacts in the field that they were shocked at how the new poison-gas story was being distorted by Trump and the mainstream U.S. news media.
Giraldi told Scott Horton’s Webcast: “I’m hearing from sources on the ground in the Middle East, people who are intimately familiar with the intelligence that is available who are saying that the essential narrative that we’re all hearing about the Syrian government or the Russians using chemical weapons on innocent civilians is a sham.”
Giraldi said his sources were more in line with an analysis postulating an accidental release of the poison gas after an Al Qaeda arms depot was hit by a Russian airstrike.
“The intelligence confirms pretty much the account that the Russians have been giving … which is that they hit a warehouse where the rebels – now these are rebels that are, of course, connected with Al Qaeda – where the rebels were storing chemicals of their own and it basically caused an explosion that resulted in the casualties. Apparently the intelligence on this is very clear.”
Giraldi said the anger within the intelligence community over the distortion of intelligence to justify Trump’s military retaliation was so great that some covert officers were considering going public.
“People in both the agency [the CIA] and in the military who are aware of the intelligence are freaking out about this because essentially Trump completely misrepresented what he already should have known – but maybe he didn’t – and they’re afraid that this is moving toward a situation that could easily turn into an armed conflict,” Giraldi said before Thursday night’s missile strike. “They are astonished by how this is being played by the administration and by the U.S. media.”
One-Sided Coverage
The mainstream U.S. media has presented the current crisis with the same profound neocon bias that has infected the coverage of Syria and the larger Middle East for decades. For instance, The New York Times on Friday published a lead story by Michael R. Gordon and Michael D. Shear that treated the Syrian government’s responsibility for the poison-gas incident as flat-fact. The lengthy story did not even deign to include the denials from Syria and Russia that they were responsible for any intentional deployment of poison gas.
The article also fit with Trump’s desire that he be portrayed as a decisive and forceful leader. He is depicted as presiding over intense deliberations of war or peace and displaying a deep humanitarianism regarding the poison-gas victims, one of the rare moments when the Times, which has become a reliable neocon propaganda sheet, has written anything favorable about Trump at all.
According to Syrian reports on Friday, the U.S. attack killed 13 people, including five soldiers at the airbase.
Gordon, whose service to the neocon cause is notorious, was the lead author with Judith Miller of the Times’ bogus “aluminum tube” story in 2002 which falsely claimed that Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein was reconstituting a nuclear-weapons program, an article that was then cited by President George W. Bush’s aides as a key argument for invading Iraq in 2003.
Regarding this week’s events, Trump’s desperation to reverse his negative media coverage and the dubious evidence blaming Assad for the Idlib incident could fit with the “Wag the Dog” movie from 1997 in which an embattled president creates a phony foreign crisis in Albania.
In the movie, the White House operation is a cynical psychological operation to convince the American people that innocent Albanian children, including an attractive girl carrying a cat, are in danger when, In reality, the girl was an actor posing before a green screen that allowed scenes of fiery ruins to be inserted as background.
Today, because Trump and his administration are now committed to convincing Americans that Assad really was responsible for Tuesday’s poison-gas tragedy, the prospects for a full and open investigation are effectively ended. We may never know if there is truth to those allegations or whether we are being manipulated by another “wag the dog” psyop.
Investigative reporter Robert Parry broke many of the Iran-Contra stories for The Associated Press and Newsweek in the 1980s.
I’m reminded of that scene in Gladiator where a disgusted Maximus quickly and efficiently dispatches several gladiators arrayed against him, then raises his hands to the audience and says “Are you not entertained! Are you NOT entertained!?” Then he throws down his sword in disgust and spits into the ground, walking back to the gladiator compound, service rendered as required.
Michael R. Gordon must have a desk at Langley.
Russia can easily give the zionist NYT a dose of their own medicine. Russia should now simply claim that Israel has crossed red lines in attacking Syria, and take out whatever bases they want in Israel, and take out Israel if there is any retaliation.. Let us see who is allowed to attack whose puppet. Russia should ship ISIS and perhaps AlQaeda down to the Golan or Jordan or Egypt attack Israel. That seems an easier way to get them out of Syria and Iraq.
Donald Trump turned out to be just the empty headed egotistical fool American we thought he was all along. The last shred of commonsense or humanity finally peeled off as just so much window dressing to hide the real stupid dangerous animal hiding behind it.
Most of us here never put much real hope in this fraud called Trump. But now we need to wash our hands and hearts of any respect whatever for this monster pretending to be human. Doing so will clear our heads for what has to be done now as soon as possible: getting rid of this threat to mankind.
Mike K…..my thoughts exactly. I didn’t vote for him as I am a Bernie fan and voted green. I and I’m sure many others clung to his early in the primaries comment about working with the Russians. Unlike HRC comments about a no-fly zone which was potentially dangerous for the world , his words were a ray of hope . Now we know that he’s an empty suit…susceptible to caustic comments and displays a lack of judgement. We all wish we could say, “You’re fired’
Yes, but the monsters are in the DC swamp that remains, and in the zionist controlled Congress, State, intel agencies, and mass media. Trump is the least of it, and the furthest cause of this attack.
Blaming these things on Trump is exactly what the real enemy wants.
I would say he has turned out to be the empty-headed tool of the MIC that all U.S. presidents of at least the last 50 years have been.
Standard US policy is to ignore foreign lives lost and focus on boosting short term and long term spending. More wars, more conflict, more phony “threats” lead to more spend.ing. Already, a handful of “cyber warefare”, “information warfare” and propaganda psy-ops have been launched in response to the made up and CIA trcked-up story about “Russia hacked the 2016 election”. Even the missiles that were fired off yesterday are pricey: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/this-is-how-much-it-will-cost-to-replace-the-tomahawks-used-in-syria-2017-04-07
US Defense Dept budget figures show Tomahawk cruise missiles cost 1.59 million dollars apiece. Last night’s strikes add up to just under 94 million dollars, plus the costs associated with delivering these missiles (personnel, naval ships, command and control, etc). That ‘s about two-thirds of the annual budget for the National Endowment for the Arts – which is about to be eliminated from the national budget as being “unaffordable” and otherwise not a priority.
Great article Mr. Parry.
OH well, at least The Donald, has “made his bones.”
http://graysinfo.blogspot.ca/2017/04/the-donald-makes-his-bones-in-syria.html
Those who would like to petition the NYT to make Robert Parry their senior editor may do so here:
https://www.change.org/p/new-york-times-bring-a-new-editor-to-the-new-york-times?recruiter=72650402&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink
He may prefer to be independent, and there may be better polling websites, but pressure on the NYT to recognize the superior reporting of their opposition is a good thing. It is instructive to them that intelligent readers know better journalism when they see it. A petition can demonstrate the concerns of a far larger number.
Thank you so much, this is another excellent piece. I completely agree with everything you say. The importance of the recent changes within the White House, in particular, cannot be stressed enough. In case someone is interested, I wrote a very detailed blog post, in which I examine the evidence about the recent chemical attack and compare the situation with what happened after the chemical attack in Ghouta in August 2013. I argue that, in that previous case, the media narrative had rapidly unravelled and that, for that reason, we should be extremely prudent about the recent attack and not jump to conclusions. It’s more than 5,000 words long and I provide a source for every single factual claim I make. I really believe it’s the most through discussion of the allegations against Assad with respect to his alleged use of chemical weapons out there. Please share it with your friends if you thought it was interesting.
From this day forward, do not trust the US government, MSM, or intelligence agencies at all. There pronouncements are just lies and manipulations.
Mike, this problem is not new. If you added a website that could delay your post as long as 15 hours. Your view might also cause delay or even deletion.
A valuable addition here:
Russia suspends de-conflict agreement and calls chemical attack pretext for heightened US action against Syria:
http://www.mid.ru/ru/press_service/spokesman/official_statement/-/asset_publisher/t2GCdmD8RNIr/content/id/2717798?p_p_id=101_INSTANCE_t2GCdmD8RNIr&_101_INSTANCE_t2GCdmD8RNIr_languageId=en_GB
“The strikes were carried out based on dubious claims unsubstantiated with material evidence – claims made by militants and foreign-funded fronts posing as aid organizations. Similar claims have been made, and verified as false since and including the Ghouta chemical attack in 2013.
“The US decision to rush unilaterally without UN approval and before any form of formal investigation could be carried out verifies the staged nature of the attacks. Were the US confident genuine use of chemical weapons were carried out by the Syrian government, a formal investigation would not only lead to a definitive UN resolution against the Syrian government, but likely also to long-desired regime change in Damascus.
“Knowing that a formal investigation would reveal the staged nature of the attack, the US has rushed into action seeking to provoke a response from the Syrian government that will retroactively justify an otherwise unjustifiable first strike.
“[…] regardless of the alleged ‘pretext,’ the US sought to escalate military action against Syria and as an incremental prerequisite for eventual regime change, the use of stand-off weapons including cruise missiles has been part of a singular agenda since the Obama administration.
“With US policy collapsing both within Syria and around the world, the veneer of partisan politics and convincing narratives used to convince Americans and the world that some sort of legitimate representative government exists in Washington has been peeled away. What is left is a dangerously desperate corporate-financier oligarchy who is pursuing its agenda openly and with little regard to public opinion, international law, or even fear of the consequences of executing such poorly laid plans in front of an increasingly aware and capable alternative ‘international order.'”
US Missiles Strike Syrian Forces Fighting Al Qaeda
By Tony Cartalucci
http://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/2017/04/us-missiles-strike-syrian-forces.html
Weren’t Bill Clinton’s attack to avoid impeachment on a pharmaceutical company in Sudan?
Today’s (Apr 7 2017) Moon of Alabama makes interesting points to add to the continuing lack of clarity on the type of gas it was, and damage to the victims. MofA points out that the quality of the gas is low according to the photographic evidence, and this does not indicate the Syrian government’s use of it, since, although the Syrians now have no gas, when they did have it, it was high quality. This view is disputed in comments of this thread by a commenter claiming to be highly expert. All these views indicate the unclear confused nature of the event and how it demands investigation before a child-like tantrum by Tantrum and applause from equally infantile supporters of this idiotic response.
Trump now enters a pathos of ridiculousness that will soon settle into him after his stupidity becomes more and more apparent, and especially if as Giraldi has suggested highly placed intelligence personnel who know better come forward to blow the whistle on the fragility of the case blaming Assad.
My guess is that the rebranded Nusra Front / al Qaeda types caused the Sarin incident deliberately, and they’ll do it again seeing it worked so well.
With far too many players on the field this may be far more complicated than we’re being led to believe. Though I hold no brief for Trump – or any other major player in US politics for that matter – he and his closest advisors must’ve been thinking desperately of ways to get the slavishly anti-Trump corporate media on their side.
It being impossible to judge who was responsible the Idlib chemical attack at this moment in time – or even if it actually happened – there is little doubt it has proved a golden opportunity for Trump to prove his mettle and quash media accusations and allegations that he is a Kremlin stooge.
Though the reprisal missile attack appears massive on our TV screens, the casualties were few and the actual damage far less than it seemed. Nevertheless, the gains for Trump have been immeasurable, and the neocons can no longer afford to attack him. It certainly won’t have been enough to ruffle a seasoned leader like Putin’s feathers. Given the extreme circumstances he must always be expecting the worst.
The odd thing is, that if Trump really wanted to prove how intelligent he is, he would further use this opportunity to crush the power of the neocons and all the other warmongers as, ironically enough, he is now in an excellent position to sue for peace in Syria.
But is he really that intelligent and quick-thinking? Somehow,I very much doubt it.
One thing that was brought starkly home, is that there are millions of Americans that like nothing better than seeing a fine old war being brought right into their living rooms.
“It being impossible to judge who was responsible the Idlib chemical attack at this moment in time…”
That turns out not to be the case. The Su-22s that carried out the attacks are incapable of carrying gas-filled bombs. The poison gas must have been on the ground, whether it was released by Syrian bombs or deliberately by the terrorists. The one thing that did not happen is the thing that Trump has assumed.
“… there are millions of Americans that like nothing better than seeing a fine old war being brought right into their living rooms”.
If they are not very careful, they will soon see a 125-kiloton detonation being brought right into their living rooms.
They will not like it.
I just wonder how many bombings of Syrian military (at least two under Obama) or shutting down Russian war planes by NATO ally it takes for Putin to understand that US is an aggressor in Syria commanding its terrorist army.
Three, I suspect. Unfortunately for him, Trump has just made the third strike.
I don’t think Putin has any doubt about your point Kalen. But this US aggressor’s power and craziness has to be respected and dealt with carefully. I think we should all be thankful that Putin is not a hotheaded ignoramus like Trump and many of his militarist crew definitely are. Trump is like a crazy guy with a bomb strapped around him.
“The source added that Trump saw Thursday night’s missile assault as a way to change the conversation in Washington…”
And there you have it. You cannot run a worldwide empire according to the whims of the political hack of the moment wishing to avoid domestic political problems. If the world is burned to ashes because of your stupidity, there will BE no domestic politics.
News today Tillerson is talking about removal of Assad whereas a few days ago he said Assad could stay has suggested to various commenters (as Paul Craig Roberts) that this announcement signaled the need to respond with the gas incident and reverse this attitude by manipulation of Trump. Roberts also reports that supplying the militants by the US is back on, whereas that had backed off following Clinton’s defeat.
The theories I’ve seen on the gas incident:
*a conventional bombing by Syrian air on a rebel warehouse caused explosion of chemical weapons that were being manufactured there and shipped to the east and into Iraq
*the bodies shown in photographs were not killed by current most effective chemical weapons but by something else as with carbon monoxide and had been held aside in a lime pit and brought forward on this occasion
*the gas used had an odor suggesting it was not high quality chemical gas but low quality being manufactured by the militants
*not only did Syria no longer have chemical weapons but such an attack is senseless given the gains made toward defeating the militants and restoring Syria
Trump’s emotional response and use of Obama language on red lines supports Robert’s view that he needed to do a George Bush on the flight deck celebrating his war power sort of moment to become more acceptable and less threatened. So in the space of two months his talk about cooperating with Russia is over and once again he’s done what an opportunist and manipulator does, in shifting his view.
Russia has indicated cooperation is off, and interprets what has happened is in line with the US’s “managed chaos” theory of managing and creating wars. This view is reported by Mike Whitney in today’s counterpunch: “the impending clash between the US and Russia” where he quotes Lavrov on the US view of “managed chaos.”
Some responders are seeing Putin’s response as “weak” and “spineless” although he has taken steps militarily to prepare for more conflict.
The damage at the Syrian air base by the US strikes was pathetically small given the number of missiles launches (and their cost).
I don’t think Putin is going to fall for the “do something macho to show how strong you are'” that Trump has apparently bit on. Trump really is strong, and doesn’t have to do something rash and foolish to prove it. His restraint proves his real power. Trump is like a child compared to him. Russia is lucky to have a leader like him at this dangerous time. He got Russians through the dangerous post Yeltsin times and made her stronger. Let’s all hope he can withstand the madness of the American Empire and it’s crazed leaders.
Damn! I meant to say “Putin is really strong” not Trump. That was my whole point. Typos…..#*&!
I voted for Trump on the dim hope that he would stick to the less warlike foreign policy which he touted in the primary. However, I knew full well that he was a rudderless moron, so his neocon shift is no surprise. I despise Clinton and her ilk but in hindsight, the moral course of action would have been to vote third party, rather than to vote full retard.
That’s some mighty goddamn expensive Syrians. It seems like for a fraction of that you could pay a bunch of people to strap on explosives and go out in the desert and blow themselves up in the name of any number of things.
FREE AMERICA
The Trump administration is as rickety as they come so he’s going to have to keep vigorously ‘wagging the dog’ for the next 4 years.
Or at least until one of these US-Russia proxy wars erupts into full on nuclear confrontation…
I’m hoping that the next action the Russian Federation takes against the Trump administration is not on the battlefield but rather in the United Nations general assembly where they demand a thorough investigation of the purported poison gas attack, including autopsies of all the bodies and a thorough search for exploded or destroyed bomb fragments or possibly intact bombs containing putative chemical agents. This, of course, should have been done BEFORE the American act of war against Syria, and potentially against Russia and Iran, should their personnel or property have been hit. But then we have a history of precluding such actions, as the results might spoil our narratives–as in the case of the Malaysian jetliner in Ukraine, the first “sarin gas” attack in Syria, the attack on the relief convoy… the list of American obstructionism is as long as your arm.